Airlines
Published

American Airlines flight turns around due to 'intoxicated’ passenger

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
One “intoxicated” American Airlines passenger got a bit too “lit” while traveling to the City of Lights, and diverted the Paris-bound flight back to New York for “disruptive” behavior.

American Airlines Flight 44 had been in the high skies for about an hour on Saturday night when pilots were forced to return to New York because of the rowdy traveler, who was reportedly drunk.

The flight, carrying 271 passengers, landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport shortly before 7 p.m., NBC New York reported.

American Airlines Flight 44 had been in the high skies for about an hour on Saturday night when pilots were forced to return to New York because of the rowdy traveler, who was reportedly drunk. (iStock)

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the carrier confirmed that the flight indeed turned around due to an “intoxicated” passenger. Flight 44 again departed for the French capital about three hours after the initial takeoff time of 5:40 p.m., they said.

“American Airlines Flight 44 from JFK to Paris, France (CDG), a Boeing 777 with 271 passengers and 13 crew members, returned to JFK due to a disruptive passenger,” an American Airlines spokesperson told Fox News on Monday. “The flight landed without incident at 6:50 p.m. ET and re-departed for Paris at 8:56 p.m. on Nov. 23.”

The flight, carrying 271 passengers, landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport shortly before 7 p.m.

The flight, carrying 271 passengers, landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport shortly before 7 p.m. (AP)

The gender and identity of the inebriated passenger remain unclear at this time.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak