American Airlines flight attendant told passenger to 'pee in a bag' after plane's toilets overflow

An American Airlines flight to Hawaii became a trip from hell when a flushed diaper caused the plane’s toilets to overflow, forcing passengers to urinate in bags and bottles.

On August 31, things got messy aboard flight 663 from Phoenix, Arizona, to Kona, Hawaii, NBC News 12 reports. The outlet obtained video footage of a female passenger who desperately had to use the restroom and spoke with a flight attendant, who agreed that the situation was “horrible” and suggested that she use a plastic bag.

“What do you mean I have to pee in a bag?” the woman, who was later “too embarrassed” to reveal her identity, asks the airline staffer in the clip.

“They’re overflowing. This one has like this much left,” the flight attendant replied. "I know, it's horrible, and guys are going in bottles."

“I’m in pain, I think I am going to have a UTI, this is not sanitary for me use a bag,” the passenger counters.

“Well, okay, there’s a little [room]. I don’t want you to have to hold it,” the flight attendant sympathetically says.

According to the Express, the plane proceeded to land without issue and the toilets were fixed in Hawaii.

Reps for American Airlines confirmed to Fox News that despite the toilet issue in the high skies, which unfolded two hours before the flight’s scheduled landing, the nearest suitable airport for the plane to land was the destination.

“We are very sorry for the trouble this caused the 187 passengers on flight 663. Our customer relations team will be reaching out to all of the passengers on this flight to extend our apologies,” a rep for the carrier confirmed. “At American, lavatories must be working properly prior to departure. If an American flight is in the air, and all lavatories become inoperative, the flight will divert to the nearest suitable airport in order for maintenance to rectify the situation.

“Due to the location of the aircraft, the flight continued to its intended destination. The issue was subsequently rectified upon arrival in Kona, and our flight returned to Phoenix as scheduled.

“All passengers have been provided 30,000 AAdvantage miles, which is enough miles for a free roundtrip on American,” the rep continued. “It was later discovered that a diaper has been flushed down one of the toilets, which also caused a malfunction.”