Allegiant Air passenger photographed using face mask over eyes instead of mouth for 'majority of the flight'

An Allegiant Air passenger was photographed sitting in his seat appearing to wear his face mask in an unusual position.

Nearby passenger Jessica Hazeltine took a photo of the anonymous traveler, seemingly sitting across the aisle from her, wearing his surgical facemask across his eyes like a sleep mask — instead of for its intended use covering his nose and mouth.

“Haven’t been on Twitter for, wow, 11 years, but this was a photo I took on my flight from Cleveland to Nashville on Allegiant Airlines on Friday,” Hazeltine wrote. “Yes, this man use a surgical mask to cover his eyes. Yes, he wore the mask like this from departure to arrival.”

The flight was about one hour and 15 minutes long.

Hazeltine said her 11-year-old daughter pointed out the man’s unusual style, and that “nobody else [on the plane] said anything or commented towards him.” The man maintained the eye covering for “the majority of the flight,” she claimed to News 5 Cleveland.

Twitter responded with outrage and humor at the situation.

Though people were shocked by the man’s attempt to skirt the mask wearing, Hazeltine pointed out that Allegiant Air is one of the airlines that have not implemented a mandatory mask policy. The airline has announced it won’t be requiring passengers to wear masks while on board until July 2.

Despite this, Hazeltine told News 5 that every other passenger was wearing their mask correctly.

Fox News contacted Allegiant Air for comment.