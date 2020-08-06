Cruise company's first trip forced to return to port in Alaska days after launching due to COVID-19 case

Yet another cruise was recently interrupted by the coronavirus.

Only several days after launching its first cruise since the pandemic began, an American-based cruise company is ending the trip early. The decision was made after a passenger on the boat was notified of a positive result on a COVID-19 test.

UnCruise Adventures released a statement on Tuesday announcing that the Wilderness Adventurer would be docking at a port in Juneau, Alaska. Passengers on the boat would be taken to a hotel on Wednesday where they will quarantine, according to the company’s contingency plan, which was approved by the state of Alaska.

Crew members will remain on the boat during their period of quarantine.

UnCruise Adventures Owner and CEO Dan Blanchard said, “We are focusing all efforts on care of the guests, crew and the local community. This is very discouraging news and not what we had hoped for, but we’ll deal with it professionally. The guests are taking the news well, and the crew has executed our contingency plan quickly.”

According to the press release, a passenger on the trip had previously been tested for COVID-19 prior to departing from their home. When they arrived at Juneau International Airport, however, a second test was administered. The passenger was not notified of the positive result until they were already on the boat.

“With the spotlight on the cruise and small boat industry we understand there are risks in operating and travel in general,” Blanchard explained. “With months of preparation, we were still able to pivot quickly in response to this event. We wish to thank those that have worked rapidly to isolate and implement the appropriate processes as we determine the next steps.”