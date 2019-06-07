Expand / Collapse search
Published

Alaska Airlines investigating incident after worker recorded throwing bags from plane

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Alaska Airlines is looking into a May incident after video footage was shared of a worker carelessly throwing luggage from the airplane onto a cart below.

The video, which was reportedly taken May 16 and shared to social media, shows the worker tossing several pieces of luggage from a plane at Los Angeles International Airport. At least two of the bags bounce off the cart below and go flying onto the tarmac.

In a statement to Fox News, Alaska Airlines said that the man handling the luggage was a contract vendor and would not be allowed to work for the airline again.

The video, which was reportedly taken May 16 and shared to social media, shows the worker tossing several pieces of luggage from a plane at Los Angeles International Airport.

The video, which was reportedly taken May 16 and shared to social media, shows the worker tossing several pieces of luggage from a plane at Los Angeles International Airport. (Reuters)

“The video is extremely concerning. The contract vendor clearly violated our policies,” the statement read.

“We expect all employees to treat the luggage and cargo of our guests as they would their own. We apologize to our guests whose baggage was handled so recklessly."

Alaska Airlines also shared it has launched an investigation into the incident.

