Alaska Airlines unveils new 'Captain Marvel'-themed plane at Seattle airport

Meet the plane that will take you higher, further and faster than ever before. Or at least it looks like it could based on its mascot.

Alaska Airlines added a special “Captain Marvel” themed Boeing 737 to its fleet at its hub in Seattle in honor of the new movie, starring Brie Larson, and premiering March 8, USA Today reported.

Larson plays the titular character, also known as Carol Danvers, who was a pilot in her own right in some iterations of the character. So, it’s only fitting that Alaska Airlines was first in line to celebrate Captain Marvel.

“We're excited to showcase a pilot who's risen to Super Hero status – an image that embodies strength and confidence and inspires future aviators across our expansive network to go further,” said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of marketing and advertising, in a statement to USA Today.

Passengers over the wing can also catch a glimpse of Captain Marvel’s cat, Goose, according to The Points Guy.

The plane itself will be operating on cross-country routes and flights to Hawaii, including between Bellingham, Washington (BLI) and Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG), The Points Guy reported.

Many airlines like to celebrate pop culture or historical events with themed planes. Over the years there have been several planes decorated with popular characters, including an adorable Toy Story plane operated by China Eastern Airlines back in 2018.