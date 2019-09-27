Alaska Airlines flight diverted after passenger was allegedly denied access to first-class bathroom, became 'unruly': report

No potty humor here.

Alaska Airlines pilots likely weren’t laughing when they recently diverted a cross-country flight, scheduled to travel from New York to Los Angeles, over a passenger who allegedly attempted to “storm the cockpit” after being told he could not use the first-class restrooms, as the coach bathrooms were full.

On Thursday afternoon, Alaska Airlines flight 411 diverted to Kansas City, Mo., after a passenger identified as Jwan Curry began acting “combative” and “unruly," KCTV reports.

Allegedly, Curry got upset during the flight when his request to use the first-class bathrooms was denied, according to CBS News.

According to the outlet, the suspect reportedly “tried to storm the cockpit” and made a “verbal threat to do harm to the plane,” CBS correspondent Kris Van Cleave said.

Alaska Airlines said that the 41-year-old man threatened the safety of the crew members and airplane, according to KCTV.

Curry was subsequently restrained, and the 737 plane went on to land in Kansas City without issue around 4 p.m.

Though officials for the carrier did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment on the story, CBS reported that they disputed the claims that Curry tried to “storm the cockpit,” stating that “we currently have no indication he attempted to breach the flight deck."

Upon landing, Curry was taken into custody by law enforcement officials and is currently being held in Platte County jail on an investigative hold for 24 hours, KCTV reports. A municipal court date is scheduled for Oct. 28.

Flight 411 safely continued on to LAX with 177 passengers and 6 crew members on board.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said to Fox News in a statement: “Alaska Airlines Flight 411, a Boeing 737 flying from JFK to LAX, diverted to Kansas City International Airport due to a passenger disturbance. The plane landed without incident around 4 p.m. local time."

