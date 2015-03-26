Airport Scanner-Blocking Underwear a Hit

A Kentucky attorney says his airport underwear line – designed to block private parts when air passengers go through full body scanners at security – has been such a hit he's having trouble keeping up with demand.

Marc Carey of Erlanger, Ky., tells AOL Travel News he launched his business, ScannerShirts.com, last month in an effort to help the traveling public, particularly families, protect their modesty as they go through the airport security machines.

"It looked to me as through there was substantial concern by the traveling public being expressed and it seemed to me there had to be some way to compromise between the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) wanting to keep travel secure and our privacy rights," Carey says.

He says of particular concern to him were reports of body scans and intrusive pat downs being done on traveling kids.

