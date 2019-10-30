Airline passenger claims baggage handler stole clothes from luggage, tried to sell jacket online

A woman from Oklahoma claims she recently found a pretty sweet Patagonia jacket for sale online — the very same jacket that went missing from her luggage at the Tulsa airport.

Kinley Rice, of Sapulpa, had recently flown with American Airlines out of the Tulsa International Airport, but discovered upon arrival that several pieces of clothing from her bag had gone missing, along with the bag’s luggage tag, which contained her information.

“You think you can trust people, you know, when you pay money for them to be responsible for your bag," Rice told KJRH.

Rice told the outlet she was later surfing the web, and found a suspiciously similar-looking jacket for sale by a seller on Facebook Marketplace. The jacket’s bar code was also visible in the product photo, and allegedly matched the one that Rice had on her receipt.

She then investigated the seller’s Facebook account, and found the user worked at the Tulsa International Airport as a baggage handler employed by Piedmont Airlines, a contractor that works with American Airlines, KJRH reported.

“I felt violated,” she told the outlet, adding that she has since filed a police report and a claim with American Airlines, which she says has already promised to issue her $1,000 to replace her missing items.

“American is very concerned with these allegations,” a representative for the carrier said in a statement to Fox News. “We are investigating this in coordination with Piedmont, and are fully cooperating with authorities.”

A representative for the Tulsa International Airport was not immediately available to comment.