Airline bankruptcy reportedly strands thousands of passengers abroad

Thousands of travelers reportedly found themselves stranded after an airline suddenly filed for bankruptcy and canceled flights.

In an added wrinkle, a large number of these people were traveling internationally.

Aigle Azur, a French airline, filed for bankruptcy last week, KTLA 5 reports. An estimated 13,000 of the airline's passengers are thought to have been stranded as a result.

Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, France’s secretary of state for transport, claimed that 11,000 of these passengers are stuck in Algeria, KTLA 5.

In an interview with RMV, a French TV channel, Djebbari said: “There are 13,000 passengers who bought their tickets and will need to be repatriated. Among them, 11,000 are in Algeria, six in Mali, then in Lebanon, in Moscow and in Senegal.”

He continued: “On Friday night, I had a meeting with all French airlines and I asked them to play their part in the repatriation. I especially would like to thank Air France for chartering additional flights to Algeria.”

He estimated that the majority of passengers could be returned home over the course of three weeks.

KTLA 5 reported that several bidders have shown interest in purchasing Aigle Azur, and that bids will be considered by the company in a meeting on Friday.