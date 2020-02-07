Airbus A350 cockpits must have liquid-free 'zones' after spills keep causing engine issues: EU authority

Don’t even think about setting that coffee on the center console, Airbus pilots!

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued a directive declaring a “liquid prohibited zone” within the cockpits of Airbus A350 planes after multiple reported instances of cockpit crew members spilling their drinks on the instruments.

PASSENGER ON QATAR AIRWAYS FLIGHT GIVES BIRTH 'QUICK'

According to EASA, there have been two “in-service occurrences” of “inadvertent liquid spillage” on the sensitive control panels located on the cockpits’ center pedestals, both of which resulted in the shut-down of an engine.

“Subsequent engine relight attempts were not successful. In both events, the flight crew performed a diversion and landed the aeroplane safely,” EASA wrote in an Emergency Airworthiness Directive issued Friday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To prevent further engine malfunctions, as well as “damage to the aeroplane and injury to occupants,” EASA has made a temporary revision to the Airbus A350 flight manual (of both the A350-941 and A350-1041) designating a “liquid prohibited zone” in the cockpit. They have also published practices to follow in the case of inadvertent spillage.

“Airbus also published the [Flight Operators Transmission], reminding operators about the standard practices for handling liquids in the cockpit to reduce the probability of hazards,” EASA confirmed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A representative for EASA was not immediately available to confirm whether pilots were still allowed to have beverages in the cockpit in designated spaces, or whether liquids were banned from the cockpit altogether.

A representative for the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) told Fox News on Friday that it was reviewing EASA’s airworthiness directive when asked if the FAA plans to take similar steps.

EASA’s directive reportedly comes following two recent incidents of crew members spilling coffee or tea on an A350 control panel, according to Travel Pulse: one which resulted in a Delta flight being diverted, and the other involving South Korean carrier Asiana, which was diverted after tea was spilled on the console.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last February, a Condor Airlines flight was also diverted after a pilot reportedly spilled coffee from a lidless cup on a center console, resulting in a malfunction that affected radio transmissions and the PA system.