Adult film actress claims she was escorted from flight after making speech about George Floyd protests

An adult film actress claims she was escorted off a United Airlines flight after standing up and making a short speech about the George Floyd protests.

Elle Knox, 28, said she was flying with United Airlines on Tuesday from Houston to San Francisco en route to her home country of Australia. But upon landing in San Francisco, she claims the “police were called” after she rose from her seat and made a brief statement urging her fellow passengers to take action amid the ongoing protests.

“This isn’t my country, I’m an Australian,” Knox allegedly said to the rest of the passengers, per her own account. “But I’ve noticed your democracy being threatened. Do not be complacent. Decide what side of history you’d like to be on.”

After being escorted from the plane, Knox shared a video to Twitter which appeared to show her recounting the incident to an airport employee, during which she told the employee that, in addition to the other statements she made on the plane, she had also spoken out against the use of rubber bullets for crowd control.

She added in the caption that “they are deciding if I’ll be allowed to take my next flight to Sydney…”

Knox had also mentioned that she was told she could not make "political statements" on an aircraft, per News.com.au. A representative for United Airlines was not immediately available for comment.

In later tweets, Knox confirmed that she was indeed allowed to board her Wednesday flight to Sydney allegedly “after much debate.” She also responded to Twitter commenters who both supported and questioned her actions, including some who asked why she didn’t just go to a protest.

“If I could, I’d be at a protest! But I can’t, so I used my voice where I could. I’d rather do what I did, than stay silent,” she responded to one user. In another tweet, she wrote, “I had a chance for 300+ people to hear what I had to say & I took it.”