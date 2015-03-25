9 resorts with Easter celebrations

With Easter just around the corner, kid-friendly resorts are offering spring savings along with bunny-themed events and thousands upon thousands of hidden eggs. Here are nine resorts planning special fun-filled Easter celebrations.

1. Atlantis Resort

Where: The Bahamas

Why: Because this iconic mega-resort does everything in a big way, and the Easter celebration is no exception. Expect bunny tuck-ins, a Saturday eggs-travaganza with carnival-style games, arts and crafts, prizes, live entertainment, and t-shirt dying. The Sunday-morning egg hunt will feature over 3,000 eggs.

2. The Mayflower

Where: Washington, DC

Why: Because in honor of this swanky hotel’s 88th birthday, a total of 88 decorative Easter Eggs will be hidden in randomly selected guest rooms during the week of March 24-31. If you find a Mayflower Easter egg, you can claim a prize at the front desk from an adult or kid-friendly Easter basket. Some of the prizes include Marriott Rewards Points, a milk-and-cookie turndown, or complimentary future two-night weekend stays.

3. Barton Creek Resort

Where: Austin, TX

Why: Because this luxurious golf resort has a stellar line-up of Easter weekend activities both indoors and out. At Saturday's Easter Carnival, there is face painting, balloon art, and a huge egg hunt. All weekend, families can play giant volleyball, race with kickboards, or go diving for golf balls in the pool. Indoors, there's a games room with Nintendo, Wii, Ping-Pong, and foosball. Kids get their own Easter baskets, and plenty of chances to see the Bunny roaming the grounds.

4. Hershey Lodge

Where: Hershey, PA

Why: Because while the smell of chocolate wafts through the air all year in Hershey, at Easter the lawn is literally covered with cocoa. This moderately-priced hotel right outside Hersheypark offers Easter weekend cookie decorating, egg hunts, bingo, pool games, s'mores, character appearances, a non-denominational sunrise service and a Hershey's Kiss Hunt.

5. Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island

Where: Amelia Island, FL

Why: Because this ultra-plush resort near Jacksonville puts on the ritz with a classy Easter celebration every year. Special festivities include a “Cotton Tail” tea party, beach bonfire, family movie night under the stars, bunny tuck-ins, and a sunrise Easter service followed by brunch and an egg hunt.

6. Marina Inn at Grand Dunes

Where: Myrtle Beach, SC

Why: Because the Grand Strand is notorious for family fun, and the Marina Inn at Grand Dunes is offering a roster full of eggcellent activities. Start off the weekend on Friday with egg and cookie decorating, and a family movie night with s'more roasts under the stars. During the rest of the weekend, there are two egg hunts, a savory Easter brunch, and visits with Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail. In between all the Easter activities, families can rent bicycles, take in a round of golf, or go for a swim in the indoor pool.

7. Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Resort

Where: San Diego, CA

Why: Because this bayside San Diego resort -- featuring water sports, easy access to the beach and a big pool complex with slides -- combines theme park fun with holiday festivities. Holiday weekend activities include meet-and-greets with the Easter Bunny, egg-decorating crafts and both a grass-based and underwater egg hunts.

8. Copper Mountain Resort

Where: Copper Mountain, CO

Why: Because this family-favorite ski resort is hosting Colorado's largest Easter-egg hunt with over 50,000 eggs scattered throughout the resort and village -- including special "copper" eggs that kids can redeem for prizes such as ski lessons, gift cards, t-shirts, and perhaps even a season pass for next year. Other Easter festivities include egg decorating, egg roll races, and visits with the Easter Bunny.

9. Pinehurst Resort

Where: Pinehurst, NC

Why: Because this hallowed golf resort is surprisingly kid-friendly and Easter weekend offers myriad opportunities for families to have fun together. The weekend roster includes a resort-wide scavenger hunt, bounce houses, face-painting, an egg toss, and a birdhouse-painting workshop. Aside from the usual Easter Sunday egg hunt, there's also a flashlight egg hunt on Friday night to give bigger kids a challenge, followed by a family movie.

