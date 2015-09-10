9/11 commemorative events around the country

Fourteen years ago, the U.S. remembers one of the worst attacks on American soil.

Observances to memorialize the 2,977 people killed in New York City, Washington, D.C. and outside of Shanksville, Pa. in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will take place around the country. Some introduce a new generation to the horrors of that day while others help raise money and awareness for the victims and their survivors.

Here are some ways to honor the victims of the Sept.11 attacks.

1. Ground Zero, New York City

As always, the anniversary of 9/11 in New York City will be marked at Ground Zero with four moments of silence -- to observe the times when each plane hit and each tower fell, beginning at 8:46 am. Also, popular will be a visit to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum and the newly opened One World Observatory NYC, located on the 100-102 floors of the new World Trade Center. Admission to The 9/11 Memorial Museum is $24 and it is recommended to purchase museum tickets in advance here.

2. Pentagon Memorial, Washington, D.C.

The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial is dedicated to the 189 victims who died at the Pentagon when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the building, and was the first national memorial dedicated to the tragic events. Special services will be held for the families of the victims of 9/11 but visitors can spend time at the “Memorial Units,” which has the victim’s age and location at the time of the attack inscribed on it. Each unit also contains a pool of water that reflects light in the evenings. The Pentagon Memorial is free and open to the public 24 hours a day.

3. Visitor Center at the Flight 93 National Memorial, Shanksville, Pa.

Shanksville, the site where United Airlines flight 93 crashed after passengers overpowered some of the 9/11 hijackers, has a newly opened space to commemorate the attacks. Called Visitor Center at the Flight 93 National Memorial, the center uses photos, video, artifacts and interactive displays to tell the story of Flight 93. Its stark, 40-foot exterior concrete walls are split by a black granite walkway that marks the doomed plane’s flight path. Visitors can walk through the exhibits to an outdoor platform that offers a commanding view of the crash site and surrounding hills.

4. 9/11 Memorial Concert, Carson City, Nev.

The Toccata-Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will perform its final series of the 2015 Tahoe Summer MusicFest that commemorates the 9/11 tragedy. It features international violin soloist, Elizabeth Pitcairn and will open with Verdi’s solemn masterpiece, Requiem. The concert will take place in the Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Carson City.

5. Never Forget Exhibit, Nashville, Tenn.

Beginning Friday, visitors at the Tennessee State Fair can explore an exhibit featuring artifacts from Sept. 11 that is part of a traveling exhibit called “9/11 Never Forget”. The exhibit is a high-tech, 53-foot tractor-trailer, which unfolds into a 1,000 square foot installation and includes artifacts and pictures from the tragic day. Created by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation - in honor of Siller, who was a New York City firefighter, the exhibit has been to Phoenix, Arizona to Tampa, Florida. The memorial, which will be at the fair for 10 days, provides interactive education, including items such as steel beams from the towers, documentary videos, recordings of first responder radio transmissions and live tours led by New York City firefighters.

6. 9/11: A Day That Changed America Exhibit, Grand Rapids, Mich.

A new exhibit “9/11: A Day That Changed America” will be at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, starting on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 10, through Friday, Sept. 11. The exhibit is on a loan from the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City and includes artifacts from the attack, including a rescue vehicle used by first responders.

7. Heroes Run, Virginia Beach and elsewhere

Now it its third year, the Travis Manion Foundation hosts the Virginia Beach 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race and 1M Fun Run/Walk on September 12. The annual race aims to highlight the sacrifices of the heroes of the September 11 attacks. A portion of the proceeds from the 9/11 Heroes Run will benefit the Travis Manion Foundation, which supports veterans and families of the fallen. There are other Travis Manion Foundation-sponsored heroes runs across the country, including in Colorado Springs, Las Vegas, Houston and more. Check here for more information.

8. Remembrance Parade, Glendale, Calif.

A memorial procession of more than 45 classic cars and first-responder vehicles will make its way through the Glendale neighborhood of La Crescenta on Friday in honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11. The third annual Remembrance Parade will begin shortly after 9 a.m. with the theme "remember, honor, respect." The 12-mile procession will take about an hour and a half with California Highway Patrol officers leading the way.