8 top romantic getaways in Jamaica

A romantic getaway to warm climes is even more welcome when it’s cold outside. Jamaica is one of our favorite spots to escape with someone special, and these nine resorts make it easy to find romance in paradise.

1. Geejam

These five modern villas on a remote mountaintop are cut off from prying eyes by thick stone walls or dense flora. Designed for utmost privacy, there’s no communal pool, lobby, or front desk. Service is by request only, and each room comes with a cell phone so guests can call anyone from room service to the free staff driver to the hotel’s owner. The rooms are self-contained sanctuaries with the 24-hour room service, in-room massages, free Wi-Fi, and the pre-programmed Apple TVs set with cult movies or eclectic reggae. Frenchman’s Cove, one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is 10 minutes away.

2. The Caves

Composed of 11 colorful gingerbread cottages, this uniquely stylish adults-only (17-plus) eco-boutique hotel is tucked away beside lush garden paths and dramatic seaside cliffs — where sunning spots are divided among private platforms. Doing away with in-room TVs, the Caves brings romance in the form of outdoor showers, private candlelit dinners inside a cave, fresh cuisine, private Jacuzzi sessions, and some of the friendliest, most attentive service in Jamaica. Its adults-only policy and all-inclusive rates make it a particularly hassle-free choice for vacationing couples; honeymooners may prefer the convenience of The Caves to Geejam.

3. GoldenEye Hotel & Resort

The 21-room GoldenEye is hands down Jamaica’s hippest and most luxurious resort. It’s also one of the island’s most historic, as the former home of Ian Fleming, and the hideaway at which the author scribed all 14 of his James Bond novels.

Today, the property, which reopened in 2010 after an extensive $50 million renovation, includes stunning cottages and villas overlooking a private beach and lagoon, as well as two happening restaurants, two pools, a tree house spa, and an extensive roster of on-site activities. Its intimate size, luxurious rooms with water views, and beautiful, quiet beach make it a premier luxury pick for couples.

4. Jake's

Located on a remote beach and surrounded by carefully crafted flora, Round Hill’s all-white rooms are beautifully designed by Ralph Lauren. They come with four-poster beds, freestanding soaking tubs, and private, oceanfront balconies — no TV or radio distractions. The intimate, 24-hour infinity pool is built into a cliff’s edge, and the spa is set in a stone-lined colonial-style mansion, far removed from the resort.

5. Half Moon

With a private, 2-mile-long crescent-shaped beach and a property that spans 400 acres, it’s easy to find privacy at this luxury all-inclusive. Its expansive spa, scenic golf course, private horse stables, and large rooms with mahogany bed frames, slate showers, and large soaking tubs all lend to an elegant, distinctly Jamaican romance — the kind where photo-worthy cuisine is served by tuxedo-clad waiters, and where a roving, softly playing mento band sets the tone.

6. Rockhouse Hotel

The lush, laid-back Rockhouse features gourmet dining, morning yoga, a premium spa, and a jaw-dropping infinity pool poised over a cliff’s edge, overlooking some of Jamaica’s most beautiful sunsets. The eco-friendly buildings designed by Jean-Henri Morin organically emerge from volcanic rock cliffs, and duets of loungers are set 40 feet above the ocean. For even more intimate seclusion, book a private, thatch-roofed villa.

7. Jamaica Inn

Located on a private stretch of beach between low cliffs, the Inn’s cottages embrace the outdoors with floor-to-ceiling windows opening out to oversize terraces. All suites have deep soaking tubs, but cottage No. 3 has a spa-like bathroom with a Jacuzzi, a mosaic-lined shower, and an island vanity with double sinks. In the evening, enjoy formal white-glove service at the hotel’s oceanfront restaurant. Popular among more mature couples, this is the place to embrace your golden years.

8. Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay

The sprawling Secrets Wild Orchid is one of the more luxurious adults-only all-inclusive resorts in Montego Bay, and has a laundry list of property features, including eight restaurants and five bars, and a host of activities: a theater, a water sports and dive center, a shopping center, and a casino. Couples will likely appreciate the spacious, contemporary rooms, the isolated white-sand beach, and the expansive spa.

More from Oyster.com

11 Best Adult Only All Inclusives on the Beach

California Lovin’: The 9 Most Romantic Hotels in the Golden State

The 5 Most Romantic Waterfront Resorts in the U.S.