2021’s ‘most affordable’ ski destinations in the US

With ski season in full swing, vacation rental search engine HomeToGo compiled a list that revealed some of the most affordable ski resorts in the country.

HomeToGo analyzed 55 popular ski destinations in the U.S. for its annual Ski Season Report for 2021, and ranked each by two pricing metrics to determine affordability.

Average costs for nightly accommodation for one person and the price for a single ski lift ticket were taken from listings on the travel website to say how much a ski trip could cost per person.

HOW CORONAVIRUS HAS CHANGED THE SKI INDUSTRY

Skiers who want to get their money’s worth, should look toward the Northeast, which is home to 6 out of 10 of the most affordable ski resorts on HomeToGo, including New York, Maine, Michigan and Vermont.

The next U.S. region that stands out in the top 10 is the West Coast, with affordable ski resorts in Oregon and Washington. Meanwhile, the Midwest and Rocky Mountain region both have a single affordable ski resort by HomeToGo’s standards in Ohio and Montana, respectively.

Out of the 55 destinations, the cheapest ski getaway can be found at New York’s Titus Mountain. Nightly accommodation is $52.58 on average while a single ski lift ticket is $39, making the grand total for one person $91.58.

COVID-IMPACTED SKI SEASON POSES UNIQUE DANGER TO SKIERS, EXPERT WARNS

"The 2021 winter season already looks very different this year - U.S. ski weekends have lowered in price and skiers are clearly booking with safety and comfort in mind," said HomeToGo’s Head of PR and Travel Expert Caroline Burns, in a statement.

"Cabins and slopeside homes with strong WiFi, full kitchens and outdoor space reign as the accommodation of choice for ski enthusiasts. With many restaurants closed and regulations still in place, accommodations offering homely comforts and a short walk to the lifts will help make for a safer ski weekend."

Much like the rest of the travel and hospitality industry, ski resorts have had to lower pricing as a means to attract visitors amid lasting coronavirus shelter-in-place orders.

US RESORTS ADAPT TO NEW NORMAL OF SKIING AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise against non-essential travel for the time being. However, individuals who decide to venture outside their homes are advised to take precautions such as wearing face masks or similar PPE, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

HomeToGo’s most affordable ski spots in the U.S. for 2021

1. Titus Mountain, N.Y.

Nightly average accommodation price for 1 person: $52.58

$52.58 Ski lift ticket price for 1 person: $39.00

$39.00 Total nightly price per person: $91.58

2. Bridger Bowl Ski Area, Mont.

Nightly average accommodation price for 1 person: $48.28

$48.28 Ski lift ticket price for 1 person: $63.00

$63.00 Total nightly price per person: $111.28

3. Mission Ridge Ski Area, Wash.

Nightly average accommodation price for 1 person: $38.13

$38.13 Ski lift ticket price for 1 person: $77.00

$77.00 Total nightly price per person: $115.13

4. Bolton Valley, Vt.

Nightly average accommodation price for 1 person: $19.37

$19.37 Ski lift ticket price for 1 person: $99.00

$99.00 Total nightly price per person: $118.37

5. Whiteface Mountain, N.Y.

Nightly average accommodation price for 1 person: $81.80

$81.80 Ski lift ticket price for 1 person: $60.00

$60.00 Total nightly price per person: $141.80

6. Sugarloaf Mountain, Maine

Nightly average accommodation price for 1 person: $99.94

$99.94 Ski lift ticket price for 1 person: $45.00

$45.00 Total nightly price per person: $144.94

7. Mount Bohemia, Mich.

Nightly average accommodation price for 1 person: $60.27

$60.27 Ski lift ticket price for 1 person: $85.00

$85.00 Total nightly price per person: $145.27

8. Mad River Glen, Vt.

Nightly average accommodation price for 1 person: $53.81

$53.81 Ski lift ticket price for 1 person: $92.00

$92.00 Total nightly price per person: $145.81

9. Mad River Mountain, Ohio

Nightly average accommodation price for 1 person: $99.32

$99.32 Ski lift ticket price for 1 person: $54.00

$54.00 Total nightly price per person: $153.32

10. Mount Baker, Ore.