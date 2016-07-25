2 passengers rescued from cruise ship at sea after emergency

On Sunday, the United States Coast Guard was forced to medevac two passengers off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship as it sailed near the coast of Virginia.

According to WAVY.com, watchstanders in Portsmouth, Virginia, were notified that two male passengers aboard the Norwegian Gem cruise ship were dealing with a medical emergency at 2:13 a.m. local time Sunday morning.

At the time of the emergency situation, the Norwegian Cruise Line ship was 75 miles off the coast of Cape Henry. The U.S. Coast Guard dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a C-130 Hercules aircraft crew from Air Station Elizabeth City around 3:55 a.m. local time.

Coast Guard crews hoisted both men from the Norwegian Gem at around 5:08 a.m. local time, and they were flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to receive treatment.