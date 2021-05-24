'Your World' on escalating anti-Semitic attacks, Oregon requiring vaccine proof to go maskless indoors

This is a rush transcript from "Your World," May 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

CHARLES PAYNE, GUEST ANCHOR: Violent clashes here, as Israel and Hamas cling to a fragile truce over there.

Welcome, everyone. I'm Charles Payne, in for Neil Cavuto, and this is "Your World."

In a moment, we're going to speak to two Jewish men who say they were attacked by a group of pro-Palestinian protesters, this outside of a New York City bagel shop, video of the incident going viral.

First, FOX team coverage with Mark Meredith in Washington on the surge of anti-Semitic rhetoric on social media, and David Lee Miller in New York on the real-life clashes in the streets.

We begin with Mark.

MARK MEREDITH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Charles, good afternoon.

Anti-hate groups say they're increasingly worried about the content they're seeing online. Experts say, in recent days, there's been a major increase in both anti-Muslim and anti-Jewish behavior online.

The headlines out of the Middle East certainly generating a lot of posts on platforms like TikTok, Twitter and Instagram. Facebook telling FOX News it has dedicated teams keeping an eye out for hate speech, a company spokesperson telling us today -- quote -- "We're sensitive to the fact that conflicts like this could lead to increases in anti-Semitic and anti- Islamic speech that violates our policies. We want to make sure people have a voice. But we draw a line on content that poses a genuine risk of physical harm or creates a direct threat to public safety."

Experts say, for years, Web and social platforms have become a breeding ground for hate speech and extremists. The Anti-Defamation League says, while companies are increasingly spending more time and resources to combat this issue, it also wants users to rein in questionable content that they're seeing online.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MEREDITH WEISEL, ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE: It's important for people to report.

We only know what we report. And so reporting to ADL, reporting to the social media companies is one of the first steps and make sure that the inexcusable content that we're seeing is taken down.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MEREDITH: We're also seeing some posts from celebrities saying: "Disinformation is gas on the fire of anti-Semitism and it's everyone's responsibility not to amplify disinformation on social media. It hurts. If you're an ally, please act like an ally. We need you."

Anti-hate groups are also calling on leaders both on the national and local level to also urge people not to post such incendiary material online. We will see what the weekend brings -- Charles.

PAYNE: All right, thank you very much.

Officials investigating a wave of attacks on Jewish people, this across the country, blamed on pro-Palestinian protesters.

David Lee Miller is in New York City, where an arrest has been made in one of those attacks -- David Lee.

DAVID LEE MILLER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: That's right, Charles.

Just a short time ago, we learned that the NYPD did make an arrest in connection with the assault of a Jewish man here in Times Square. Now, this attack took place yesterday evening, while anti -- while pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrators were clashing.

Police set up barricades to try and separate the two groups, but violence did erupt. Cell phone video caught what police described as a gang assault on that Jewish man. And this afternoon, 23-year-old Waseem Awawdeh was taken into custody and charged with five counts, including assault, as well as possession of a weapon.

A few blocks away, in the city's predominantly Jewish Diamond District, commercial-grade explosives were set off, causing one person to be injured. And by the time the entire melee was over yesterday evening, there were more than two dozen arrests. Five NYPD officers were injured.

The demonstrators on both sides have spoken out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVID, ISRAELI SUPPORTER: I love that there's peace. I'm hoping for peace. I hope that it's long sustained. We will see how it goes. Really, really hope that the peace stays.

KARIM MOHAMMED, PRO-PALESTINIAN ACTIVIST: We don't want a cease-fire. We want Palestine to be free. They stole the land. They stole our land. That's not going to solve everything.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MILLER: In addition to a series of anti-Semitic incidents here in New York City, other violent episodes have been reported across the country, including in Los Angeles. Diners at a restaurant there were confronted by a group carrying a Palestinian flag and chanting -- quote -- "Death to Jews."

And in another incident in L.A., a Jewish man says he was almost run over by two vehicles that were waving Palestinian flags. The Anti-Defamation League says that, in the week following the Gaza conflict, the number of incidents of anti-Semitism spike by almost 50 percent.

And here in New York, both Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have condemned the attack that took place here in Times Square. In the mayor's words, it was disgusting -- Charles.

PAYNE: David Lee, thank you very much.

My next guests say they were targeted in an attack outside of a New York City bagel shop.

Amit Skornik and Snir Dayan join me now.

Amit, let me start with you.

Walk us through exactly what happened, the lead-up to this attack and how it all went down.

AMIT SKORNIK, NEW YORK CITY: So, basically, we're talking about a specific day that there was a bunch of pro-Palestinian protests all over the city.

Some of them were pretty violent. Amit, which is a neighbor of mine, came to visit me. We decided we're going to eat something and also walk a little bit around the neighborhood. For me, it seems very reasonable to take an Israeli flag with me.

And because there was a bunch of cars with Palestinian flags over the street, we took the Israeli flag with us. We tied it down to the bike. And we drove a little bit up the road.

When I parked my bike, I saw what's going on around, and I figured out, if I'm leaving the Israeli flag on my bike, I will go back and I will have no bike. So, we took it with us.

We go down the road. And then we took a right turn to Third Avenue. When we took this right turn, we saw probably 500 or 600 pro-Palestinian protesters. They were already violent. When we got there, they attacked a news reporter and the police protect him.

Amit told me, listen, we're not looking for troubles. Take the flag and put it inside the motorcycle helmet. That's what I did. And when he said it, he said it in Hebrew. Someone heard that we speak in Hebrew. He looked at us, went back into the crowd.

And from this moment, after a few seconds, we were attacked by tens of people.

PAYNE: I mean, that's just -- the video is just mind-boggling. You guys certainly are defending yourselves very well.

But, Snir, Amit, then either one of you. You're speaking Hebrew. You're trying your best not to create a scene, to -- you just want to go into the bagel job. And all of a sudden, these punches start flying. How long did it take for the police to come?

And from what I understand, you -- one of you were arrested and not the protesters.

SNIR DAYAN, NEW YORK CITY: It took them around 15 seconds to get to the area. There was a lot of punches going on.

And thank God that we're still here.

SKORNIK: Basically -- basically, 15, 20 seconds--

PAYNE: Who was arrested?

SKORNIK: I am the one who was arrested.

We have 15, 20 seconds of dealing with them by ourself. Most of the protesters and also the police officers was on their own. The protesters was blocking the road. Now, again, I'm talking about Midtown Manhattan.

PAYNE: Right.

SKORNIK: They were blocking the road.

But when we start to get attacked, more and more and more protesters joined to the one that attack us. You can see in the video that behind those people, there is so many people. And when the police came, we were sure that it's done. Like, OK, there is police around.

No, it didn't. And they kept -- they kept attack us. They came around the police. I'm the one ended up getting arrested.

PAYNE: Yes.

SKORNIK: When I was in handcuffs, I asked the police officer why I'm the one getting arrested. And I didn't get a very good answer.

But then I gave my story in the police station, and they understand that I was attacked.

DAYAN: By the way, guys--

(CROSSTALK)

PAYNE: Sure. Well, from what I understand--

DAYAN: I'm sorry.

PAYNE: From what I understand, that you were taken into Midtown.

They took you home and told you maybe to stay inside. And both of you said there's no way you're going to do that. You're going to defend yourself and you're going to defend your Jewish pride, and you're not going to be a coward.

And I think many people support you for that. It's startling what we saw. I know you said that it felt like they wanted blood. It looked like that.

Take care of yourselves. And we're in a tough situation right now. We appreciate you coming on the show right now.

(CROSSTALK)

PAYNE: I want to switch, though, and let's go to the Israeli-Gaza border, where that cease-fire, it's holding, at least for now, both sides, by the way, claiming victory.

Trey Yingst is in Gaza City. He's got the very latest -- Trey.

TREY YINGST, FOX NEWS FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: Charles, good afternoon.

A cease-fire went into effect last night, after 11 straight days of fighting between Israel and Hamas. We are getting a firsthand look at the destruction and devastation across the Gaza Strip.

Some scenes of destruction here, after the Israelis responded to more than 4,000 rockets being fired into the Jewish state, striking a number of different buildings. The Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 240 people were killed this month, including 66 children.

To understand the level of devastation here, I want you to take a look at one site where 42 people were killed amid the fighting.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

YINGST: During this round of conflicts, the Israelis targeted high-rise buildings, the destruction almost indescribable, the streets of Gaza City now littered with debris.

At this location, multiple families were killed in a single Israeli airstrike.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (through translator): They fired without mercy. People were sleeping. Some were doctors, engineers. They were educated people. This is their set of goals.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

YINGST: The Israeli response inside Gaza included airstrikes and also artillery shellings.

As we noted, more than 4000 rockets fired toward Israel during this last round of conflict by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. All of this coming to an end, though, last night after an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire was able to take the entire region back from the brink of disaster.

Already, though, 11 days of fighting, it has changed the psychology of both sides, everyone with their finger on the trigger, preparing for the other side to break the cease-fire agreement, today, both sides claiming victory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying his forces were creative in the way that they approached this conflict.

And we also saw Hamas in the center of Gaza City today holding a rally, saying that they won because they sent millions of Israelis to bomb shelters over the past two weeks -- Charles.

PAYNE: Trey, thank you very much.

So, should taxpayers be bracing if a deal on infrastructure is nearing? What Republicans are saying about the latest White House counteroffer.

And you want a shot at that next date? Why you may need to get a shot first.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAYNE: President Biden just making some remarks. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And I also want to point out that our history of shared sacrifice and our cooperation is vital to maintaining peace and stability in a critical region of the world.

President Moon and I and our teams have had good meetings, addressing our shared agenda. We had a private meeting, in which my staff kept coming out and saying, you're over time, you're over time. But I enjoyed our meeting so much that we -- caused us to move everything back.

But I look forward to continuing our discussion today here and growing the U.S.-ROK relationship further, as we take on new challenges, and we take them on together.

Mr. President, the floor is yours.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAYNE: As you can see at the White House, President Biden and South Korean President Moon.

Translations and going back and forth, so we will continue to monitor, and we will bring all the breaking news that comes from it.

In the meantime, we do have breaking details on that new infrastructure counteroffer from the White House, and, well, it still has a pretty hefty price tag.

To FOX's Jacqui Heinrich, who's at the White House with the very latest -- Jacqui.

JACQUI HEINRICH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey there. Good afternoon to you, Charles.

The White House reduced the price tag by about a half-trillion dollars, from $2.25 trillion down to $1.7 trillion. But Republicans don't see that as a considerable shift, because part of their proposal, a key piece of their proposal would move the funds for research and development, manufacturing and supply chains to another piece of legislation, the Endless Frontiers Act.

That's a bipartisan bill that aims to make the U.S. more competitive with China. Now, Republicans say that that is a moot point, because the bills being voted on next week. It's unlikely to change. And, to them, shifting dollars from one legislative bucket to another is, in a sense, kind of like paying with a different credit card legislatively.

The two sides are also at an impasse on how to pay for all this. Republicans pushed for highway user fees and unspent COVID money as an alternative to raising taxes, but the White House did not budge.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The president's not willing to raise taxes on Americans earning under $400,000 a year through a gas tax or through user fees.

He believes that the extraordinarily wealthy, that companies that many of whom have not paid taxes in recent years can afford a modest increase to pay for middle-class jobs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HEINRICH: The White House did make some concessions. They accepted the GOP offer of $65 billion for broadband, down from $100 billion.

They also reduced money for roads and bridges from $159 billion down to 120. Republicans proposed 48. And they left the door open to changing an infrastructure financing facility that would offer debt and equity capital to small and medium manufacturers.

But Republicans say that those are modest concessions and there were negligible movements on policy, with the White House pinging this back to the GOP and asking them for more money on critical things like clean energy, work force training, and, of course, the care economy, things that the Democrats think are vital to this infrastructure package, Charles.

PAYNE: Jacqui, thank you very much.

Meanwhile, to the Pacific Northwest and Oregon. That state will now require businesses to get proof of vaccinations from their customers if they want to take off their mask. It's already got businesses there worried about how they will enforce it and how it will work.

I want to get the read from our Friday power panel, GOP strategist Alexandra Wilkes, Democratic strategist Kristen Hawn, and, from The Washington Examiner, Tiana Lowe.

Tiana, a lot of onus on these on these businesses to have to police this. It sounds like it's going to be tough.

TIANA LOWE, THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER: Yes, good afternoon, Charles.

I mean, for starters, it doesn't even seem that pragmatically necessary. Oregon's vaccination rate is above the national average. You have at least one -- you least 50 percent of the country -- or 50 percent of the state is -- has at least had their first dose, and more than 40 percent is fully vaxxed.

We have already seen in Israel they only need 60 percent of the -- of the adult population vaccinated in order to bring their COVID deaths down to zero. Then it does bring up putting the onus on these businesses that have already been hit hard by a full year of rioting, already been hit hard by COVID restrictions.

Is this fair? No. And does it bode well for civil liberties? Probably not.

PAYNE: Alexandra, again, I just -- I would hate to be in a position of one of these businesses.

And someone wants to eat. They forgot the card. They left it at home. You - - we all can envision what's going to happen here. And it just feels like it's -- it gets back to being a political decision, not a health-driven decision or an economic decision.

ALEXANDRA WILKES, GOP STRATEGIST: Charles, let's just start with, who's actually going to do this? These businesses can't find enough workers with the current state of the unemployment benefits to actually staff their stores, let alone participate in what's essentially a shadow government program to mandate vaccinations and to do vaccine passports.

I mean, this is ridiculous. As Tiana mentioned, the Oregon businesses have been hit terribly hard by the riots from last summer, with just the overall state of COVID. This just seems like another way that government is hitting small businesses and basically asking small business to do its job for them.

PAYNE: Right.

Kristen, your thoughts?

KRISTEN HAWN, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: I mean, I think that leadership needs to come from the top. I'm not sure exactly how you enforce this.

I mean, I live in Washington, D.C., and I got a vaccine. But I'm not sure how you get it all in a database. I wrote my own name on my card. So, I -- I do think there needs to be some opening up of the stores. The businesses have been hurting quite a bit, as we all know, and everything does -- like you said, needs to be based on the science.

This has been politicized from the beginning, starting with President Trump, and it doesn't need to be.

PAYNE: OK. I knew you would slide President Trump in there no matter what.

Let's switch gears. And how about this for a double date? The White House teaming up with some dating apps to try to get more people vaccinated. Now, if users want a shot at love, they can add vaccinated badges to their profiles.

All right, Kristen, you like this idea?

HAWN: You know, I take this holistic approach.

I think that we need to get the word out, and I think we're talking to pastors and local community leaders, that the vaccine is safe, it's effective. And the more people that get vaccinated, the sooner we will all be able to get back to enjoying all the things that we love, being with our loved ones. The economy can get back.

So I'm for every single way you can communicate, digitally or anywhere else. I'm in support of it.

PAYNE: All right.

Tiana?

LOWE: So, on principle, I'm less opposed to this, because, obviously, it's not prohibitive.

PAYNE: Right.

LOWE: They aren't saying you can't be on Tinder or whatever.

But, honestly, if the White House wanted to take public health seriously, COVID is not a risk to the young people using these dating apps. You know what is? And not to bring the conversation to PG-13 level, but we have an STD epidemic that's also being driven by antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

That's a real public health concern that the CDC has been railing about for the past six years. If the White House really wants to go forward, why not have a clean bill of health STD passport on these apps?

That would do much more for youth health than focusing on the COVID vaccines, which young people are already getting?

PAYNE: Yes. Yes.

Well, I'm not sure how it will impact Tinder's business, but I know business has been good, Alexandra. What do you think?

WILKES: Look, I as leery as I am about Joe Biden inserting himself into yet another area of our lives, I generally agree that promoting the vaccine is a good thing.

PAYNE: Right.

WILKES: I think that it also will probably save some very awkward first date conversation.

So, as long as a private business wants to work with the White House in doing this, I'm in favor.

PAYNE: Yes, I mean, considering all the tales of lying on those things, that that's another thing people have to take your word for, I guess.

(LAUGHTER)

PAYNE: All right, ladies, thank you all very much. Appreciate it.

You know, it's not just the border towns dealing with the border surge. Reports in Tennessee the Biden administration is flying migrant children in, and lawmakers there are speaking out.

And now that you can finally dine out, well, get ready to shell out big time.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAYNE: Apple CEO Tim Cook making an appearance in court today. What's that about? Well, we have got the details.

And you might be ready to go inside your favorite restaurant. You might not be ready for the bill.

Back in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAYNE: Lawmakers in Tennessee sounding the alarm after reports that Biden administration is secretly flying migrant children into the state.

FOX News White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the details -- Peter.

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: And, Charles, this all started because a local news station down there got some tips that planes were flying into small airports, sometimes in the middle of the night, like 1:30, under the cover of darkness, planes filled with unaccompanied migrant minor children.

And that happened after the governor of Tennessee, a Republican, asked the Biden administration when they came calling not to house any minor children from across the border in his state.

So, I asked the White House about that today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DOOCY: Since this was something that the governor of the state said he didn't want, this is not the case of federal officials trying to sneak something past the state level officials?

PSAKI: I think I'm confirming here that Tennessee is a state that is right near in the middle of the country, and some kids have to travel through there to get to their destination. And we have been very clear that our objective is to treat these kids humanely.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

DOOCY: But that kind of talk is not satisfactory to Republican lawmakers who represent Tennessee in Congress who want more answers because they feel like their rights as a state have been violated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN (R-TN): It's a violation of Tennessee's 10th Amendment rights. No one was notified, not your state, your federal local officials. No one knew that this was happening.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

DOOCY: They know about it now, and it is part of the official White House record. We expect that record to grow about a half-an-hour from right now, because President Biden and the South Korean president, Moon, are going to have a joint press conference scheduled for the top of the hour -- Charles.

PAYNE: Peter, thank you very much.

Now, this as Border Patrol officers in Arizona just arrested nearly three dozen border crossers that were dressed in camo.

This group was nabbed by my next guest, who says the number of those getting away is really getting out of hand. So, just how many are we talking about?

Let's ask Cochise County, Arizona, Sheriff Mark Dannels.

And, by the way, we did mention -- we want to mention that we called DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. And, so far, we have not heard back.

Sheriff, thank you so much for joining us.

Give us the latest. I mean, dressed in camo, it's always -- you guys have a very dangerous job. And we want to salute you for what you're doing down there. But this sounds like it was a real dangerous encounter.

MARK DANNELS, COCHISE COUNTY, ARIZONA, SHERIFF: Well, they continue to be that way, Charles.

And that's why Governor Ducey, the governor of Arizona, declared our Southwest border in Arizona an emergency. And to give you some stats of where we're at, Charles, is, last month alone, 178,000 illegal entries on the Southwest border, March 172,000.

These are 20-year highs. Last month, record number ever in historical time, just under 19,000 unaccompanied minors. And this is what's really scary to me, Charles, 200,000 get-aways by federal fiscal year, 60,000 just in my area of the southeast corner of Arizona here.

Those are 60,000 just coming through my section of the state that are camouflaged like the pictures you have that we have sent you, that we have no idea who they are. They have been -- got away from our border. They're somewhere in United States. That's a national security public safety issue.

And just to let you know, as we said, every day that goes by, over 1,000, 1,100 people, 1,100 get through our Southwest border into our country every day that we have no idea what's going on.

And I will just say this to you. What's the plan? We -- there's no transparency with this administration.

PAYNE: And, by the way, I think I said you nabbed those, the folks who were in camo. From what I understand, you did not nab them.

And to your point, a large group of migrants who are coming here turn themselves over, but those who don't, those who get away, there's no account for where they are. Do you assume there's a more nefarious motive then if they're not turning themselves over, and they're just slipping through the cracks like this?

DANNELS: Well, this goes back to having an open border plan, Charles.

And you bet. We -- I think of every time -- go back to 9/11. And we saw the national tragedy in this country, what happened in our cities on the East Coast. You saw what happened there. These people come through the country. Over 70 different countries have reached our Southwest border.

And I -- we don't know who they are. We have no idea who these people are. They're coming in our country, going into our communities, what their intent is. But one thing we must never misunderstand, the cartels are behind this. And that's a criminal organization.

PAYNE: Sheriff, what do you make of the Biden administration now with these clandestine flights, even against the will of certain states like a Tennessee, where now these states are going to have to probably find funding for children, find housing, find health care support?

I mean, there's a big economic onus that comes with this as well, isn't there?

DANNELS: There really is, Charles.

And on March -- or May 11, 2021, 20 governors signed a letter that went to President Biden, Vice President Harris asking for transparency in what they're doing? What is the plan. And we need to secure the border together.

Again, the frustration just in my county, in my state goes beyond Arizona. And what you're hearing from Tennessee is no different what you're seeing on the front lines down here.

We -- all we ask is President Biden and Vice President Harris, lead this issue. And, right now, we're not hearing anything out of them. It's frustrating.

PAYNE: Yes, we can -- we hear you. And we see it. And I think you speak for most Americans.

Sheriff, thank you very much.

DANNELS: Thank you, Charles.

Meanwhile, folks, Apple CEO Tim Cook making his first court appearance in that blockbuster trial. Find out what this is about.

And restaurant demand is roaring, so your table is ready. But will your wallet be ready?

We will be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAYNE: So, looking to dine out? Well, get ready to shell out, as restaurants face food supply price spikes.

My next guest says those rising costs, they are getting passed on to customers.

John Horne owns Anna Maria Oyster Bar in Florida, and has been dealing with this firsthand.

John, thanks for joining us.

We all see it when we go to the supermarket. And I guess we're going to see it when we go to the restaurants, huh?

JOHN HORNE, PRESIDENT, ANNA MARIA OYSTER BAR: We're going to have to.

And you just accept it when you go to the supermarket because you just feel everything's going up. But it's -- the elasticity in restaurants is tough, but we're going to have to raise our prices as well, because our prices to us are just becoming higher and higher.

We're seeing our commodities going up. We're seeing a lot of outages as well. We can't get some supplies. So, there are going to be some changes. And it's going to be tough for everybody.

PAYNE: Now, I know this whole pandemic -- and, ironically, one of the reasons it's so disjointed with the supply chain is our economy came back so much quicker than the rest of the world.

But, also, a lot of folks are telling me, businesspeople are saying there's just so much money out there, just the amount of money out there, creating a natural inflationary pressure.

So, when do we get relief from any of this?

HORNE: Well, I'm on the West Coast of Florida. Charles.

I have got four restaurants. In our county, the bed tax in our county in March alone was at the highest it's ever been ever, ever, ever; $3.1 million came in to Manatee County in bed taxes. So people are traveling.

And so people are feeling better about getting out. People are getting vaccines. So they're out and about. They feel comfortable. We're having more and more -- I mean, our sales are up 23 percent from 2019. So people are coming out.

But the businesses -- I'm sorry -- the processors, beef, chicken, all of those processors didn't catch up. And they have had trouble bringing people back to process beef, to process chicken. So, the demand and supply, I mean, it's econ 101, isn't it, I do believe.

PAYNE: Yes.

HORNE: The supply and demand. The demand is increasing, and the supply is not there for us.

PAYNE: And, of course, I mean, Florida, let's be realistic. The state did it better than anyone else, I think, in terms of the way the governor handled things.

And I think this is in part one of the reasons you have got to be doing well. I'm sure the four restaurants obviously are phenomenal, too.

So, what are consumers saying? I mean, the sticker shock. Listen, I'm out. I come down there. I go to John Horne's oyster bar because I know it's great. Then I see this bill. What are people saying?

HORNE: Well, I mean, I'm a reasonable restaurant. I mean, I have got great value for dollar, but I have got a grouper sandwich for 28 bucks. I have got king crab legs for $49.99. And my cover average is $20 a head.

So, when they come in and see Alaskan king crab legs at $49.99, they're just -- it just blows them away. You're coming to Florida, you want fresh grouper, and then the cost -- I have never seen the commodities as expensive as they are right now.

So I had a friend in the restaurant. He told me the other day, he said, we -- when this pandemic ended, we were worried about people who came in the front door.

PAYNE: Yes.

HORNE: He said, I'm now worried about what's coming in the back door. I don't have employees and I don't have stock. I don't have food coming in. I'm out of stock on this.

The supply chain has been tough.

PAYNE: Yes.

HORNE: And I know all the broadliners. We're great partners with U.S. Foods. They're working hard at it, but they're getting shorted.

So, everybody's trying to ramp back up. And it's hard to do right now.

PAYNE: It certainly is. It's an unusual crisis. But it sounds like you're doing OK.

We appreciate you taking the time. And good luck with everything. Thanks so much, John.

HORNE: Thanks, Charles. I appreciate you having me.

PAYNE: Apple CEO Tim Cook taking a stand in what is being called a blockbuster trial. What does it mean, though, for Apple's customers?

And you are looking live right now at the White House, where President Biden will be holding a news conference, as crises here and abroad continue to pile up.

The latest on what's about to go down.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAYNE: Apple CEO Tim Cook testifying in court today, as the company mounts a defense against Epic Games.

The game maker is accusing Apple of creating a monopoly and more.

FOX Business' Susan Li has the very latest -- Susan.

SUSAN LI, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: So, Charles, Tim Cook was on the stand for more than three hours in his first testimony in a court trial, leaving the courtroom, just as he did coming in, flashing a peace sign to the media stakeout.

Now, Cook has testified on Capitol Hill twice before, but this is the first time on the witness stand in court. And this trial between "Fortnite" maker Epic Games and Apple really goes back to Apple's App Store and the 15 to 30 percent commissions that Apple charges for certain apps.

And its verdict will be closely watched by the technology sector to see how vulnerable the world's largest company is to litigation and how much should companies like Epic, Snap, Netflix, and Facebook be charged on the Google Play Store, Microsoft's Xbox, and, yes, the Apple App Store.

Now, some pointed moments during cross-examination by Epic's lawyers. That includes a back-and-forth on China with a reference to The New York Times' investigative piece about Apple storing user data on servers in China. And Tim Cook says: "You have to comply with the laws in the jurisdictions that you operate in." There are lots of foreign smartphone sellers doing business in China and following the same rules.

Also important to note that Epic is 40 percent owned by one of China's largest technology companies called Tencent.

Now, Cook also was asked about Google paying Apple to be the default search engine on iPhones, part of the DOJ's Google antitrust case, and asked if it was a very lucrative arrangement for Apple. Cook says, yes, they pay us, if that's what you're asking.

Cook also noting that, ultimately, it's the user that has been caught between the two beloved companies of Apple and Epic. Not the right thing to do, he says.

And we won't get a verdict for at least a week, Charles, probably longer than that.

PAYNE: Yes, everyone's watching it, though.

Susan, I want to switch gears here, because May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. And we have been celebrating achievements in the community all month long.

Susan, you had a chance to speak with former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is the first person of Chinese ancestry to hold that position. Tell us more about it.

LI: Yes, the most successful Asian American politician of her generation and arguably the most successful in U.S. history.

But life in America for Elaine Chao started off with many of the same challenges that others chasing the American dream faced.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

ELAINE CHAO, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION: As the first United States secretary of transportation of Chinese ancestry--

LI (voice-over): Elaine Chao, former transportation and labor secretary, who has worked under four U.S. presidents.

GEORGE W. BUSH, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Elaine Chao believes deeply in the American dream because she has lived it.

LI: Born in Taiwan, the eldest of six girls, Chao's parents managed to survive the horrors of World War II, then the Chinese civil war.

CHAO: When I was 8 years old and came to this country, we didn't speak the language. We couldn't even eat the food. I mean, Asian Americans do not eat big chunks of meat stuffed between bread.

LI: After graduating from Harvard Business School, Elaine Chao went to work in the private sector.

CHAO: And even when I graduated and went to work at a bank -- this is, again ,a very Asian tradition -- I would give a portion of my salary to my parents.

LI: Public service soon called, starting with a fellowship in the Reagan White House. Chao would go on to serve as the head of the Peace Corps under George H.W. Bush, confirmed as labor secretary under George W. Bush, the only Cabinet members to serve out both terms, then as transportation secretary for Donald Trump.

SEN. MARK WARNER (D-VA): I found her in many ways easier to work with not only than most of the other Cabinet secretaries under President Trump, but frankly, easier to work with than most of the Cabinet secretaries under President Obama.

LI: Despite already breaking through barriers in U.S. politics, Elaine Chao says there might be one more glass ceiling for Asian Americans to shatter.

CHAO: I do not think it is outside the realm of possibilities that, in my lifetime, we will see an Asian American president.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

LI: Now, Chao says that she was so afraid at one point in her life that she would never find her way in America, that, if she didn't work hard, she'd be out on the street or not be able to support herself, but she says that she's learned along the way that America has a lot of opportunities for people of all colors, and, if you lose one, there will be others -- Charles.

PAYNE: And I agree with her.

LI: Yes.

PAYNE: I think we will see an Asian American president in our lifetime.

Susan, thank you so much. Appreciate it.

And, folks, right now, we're looking live at the White House. President Biden is set to hold a press conference.

Plus, we're getting reaction, fresh reaction, from Republican senators after that White House counteroffer on infrastructure. Those breaking details are next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAYNE: Some breaking news on that White House counter offered to the GOP on infrastructure spending.

We just got a statement from the office of Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, which is now saying that the two sides are further apart on negotiations. There continues to be vast differences on what defines infrastructure. But they say that talks will continue. And, well, we will keep watching.

Right now, all eyes are on the White House, as President Biden is set to give a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon, South Korea's leader vowing to work with the United States to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

I'm going to get straight to former CIA station chief Dan Hoffman.

Dan, so, what do you make of this?

DAN HOFFMAN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think that there's no question that South Korea would very much like for the United States to restart our negotiations with North Korea.

I think they have grown a little impatient with the Biden administration, which has been studying the problem for a long time. And, meanwhile, North Korea has been building out their nuclear program. They have got reportedly 45 nuclear weapons. That's roughly 20 more than they had in 2016.

PAYNE: To that point, the Biden administration seems to be sort of moving slowly on a whole lot of developing issues around the world. They're pushing certain things off.

The only thing they really moved quickly on was the Paris climate accord. We know North Korea, we know Kim is always anxious for attention. And is there sort of an anxiety or some fear that maybe he may start to act out?

HOFFMAN: I think that the intelligence community is certainly tracking very closely whether Kim Jong-un may launch ballistic missile tests.

And, again, it's been a long, hard process of diplomatic negotiations. And what we don't want to do is allow the North Koreans to have this nuclear program. There's great concern that Japan and South Korea would then want their own nuclear programs.

The problem is that the idea that North Korea would build up this great weapons of mass destruction capacity, not just their nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capability, but the biological and chemical weapons too, just to barter it away for food and economic integration, it really strains, I think, common sense.

It doesn't mean we shouldn't try, but I think what the Biden administration is looking at probably is a measured approach, where they may reduce or eliminate some of the sanctions if North Korea makes some positive steps in the right direction.

PAYNE: I want to get your thoughts on this tenuous cease-fire in Israel between Israel and Hamas. Where do you think it goes from here?

HOFFMAN: Well, it is just that. It's a cease-fire. It doesn't deal with the underlying causes of the conflict between Hamas and Israel, which are related to Hamas being a terrorist organization.

They're operating from densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip, launching rockets at civilians in Israeli cities. I think that Hamas is very much interested in taking over the mantle of leadership from the Palestinian Authority, including in the West Bank.

And they're also very concerned that Israel was able to sign those Abraham Accords, a major diplomatic breakthrough, which demonstrated that Israel could achieve peace with Arab Gulf neighbors without solving the issues with the Palestinians.

And Hamas wants that not to be the case. They want to insert themselves such that it's impossible for peace between Israel and their Arab neighbors.

PAYNE: Right.

Dan, I got 30 seconds. A lot of people, though, were surprised at the amount of missiles, the massive amount of missiles that Hamas had this time around and where did they get money and funding from? I mean, how concerned are you?

HOFFMAN: Very concerned.

They're getting a lot of money from Iran. There was a short period there, about 10 years ago, when funding kind of dried up from the Iranians, after Hamas was in conflict with Syria.

PAYNE: Right.

HOFFMAN: But the Iranians are continuing to support them with rockets and with money. Great concern.

PAYNE: We've got to leave it there. We've got to leave it there. Thank you so much for your expertise.

And, folks, thank you so much for watching.

HOFFMAN: All right.

PAYNE: Catch me on the FOX Business Network every day at 2:00 p.m.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.