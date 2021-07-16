'Your World' on crime rates and new COVID mandates

This is a rush transcript of "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on July 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, minutes away at the White House

of Joe Biden and Angela Merkel of Germany having their final session

together, if you will.

This is the fourth U.S. president with whom the German leader has had to

deal. She's had some acrimonious relationships in the past. They are

divided on a key issue that just might come up that this presser today.

But the fact of the matter is, she has been one of the longest-serving

Western leaders, certainly in recent history, 16 years as chancellor of

Germany. She had her contentious back-and-forths with Donald Trump. Wonder

if that will come up today in discussions, but a joint presser between the

two of them moments away.

We're on it when they get to the microphone.

In the meantime, we are following another big story today also from

Washington, the Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, on the hot seat,

this time speaking before the Senate Banking Committee to say, yes, I see

inflation, but I don't see it around very long, once again echoing his

views that all of this is transitory and so far not an issue to change

policy right away, or to start hiking interest rates right away, or to do

any of the other things that the markets generally fear when you have to

respond to inflation.

But the price threats are real. And the inflation is real too, CEOs almost

universally sounding the alarm on the issue and, according to an Axios

report, acknowledging that this president right now doesn't see it the same

way. That's the problem.

You see it in the grocery store. You see it at the gas pump, but what can

be done if it sticks around even a little while?

We're going to explore that first with Edward Lawrence at the White House

with more.

Hey, Edward.

EDWARD LAWRENCE, FOX BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Neil.

That's the big word of the day here in Washington, inflation, especially in

the Senate Banking Committee. Now, the Democrats and the White House

downplaying the inflation that we're all seeing here. But the Federal

Reserve chairman acknowledging that the inflation is more than he expected,

but he does say that it's going to settle back down.

Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEROME POWELL, FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIRMAN: We're experiencing a bit big

uptick in inflation bigger than many expected, bigger than -- certainly

than I expected.

And we're trying to understand whether it's something that will pass

through fairly quickly, or whether, in fact, we need to act one way or the

other.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE: And he does say the Federal Reserve will raise rates if they

have to do make sure that inflation stays in check, regardless of the

federal deficit, if it comes to that.

Senator Pat Toomey roasted the Federal Reserve chairman, saying that the

Fed has miserably missed the inflation target for years to the underside.

So why should anyone have faith in the forecast now? And he's wondering --

he's worried, though, inflation will force a big rate increase that will

halt this economic progress.

The White House deflecting on all of this. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We understand the threat that

inflation poses. We will be vigilant as responses are needed -- are needed.

As it relates to legislation we're continuing to advocate for, the way to

keep prices in our economy down is to increase the supply of goods that

consumers want to buy and keep the costs of producing and getting them to

market lower.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE: But perception also matters, and that perception possibly

starting to turn. If you think inflation will be higher, then it will be

higher.

The CEO of one of the largest banks in America right there, J.P. Morgan

Chase, says inflation is more than people think. It's more than the Federal

Reserve thinks. But it will settle back down, he thinks. That might be the

wishful thinking; 47 percent, Neil, of small business owners have already

said that they're passing on those costs to you and I -- back to you.

CAVUTO: Edward Lawrence, thank you very much.

In the meantime, if the Federal Reserve is criticized for dropping the ball

when it comes to inflation pressures that could be building, then is

Congress going a step further by spiking it, adding more spend it? Better

than 35 million Americans are starting to receive child tax credit payments

that could total up to $900 a month for many, and the president wants to

see this, well, continuing, not only this year and into next year, but in

future years.

That's a total cost of about $100 billion a year if it goes beyond.

Hillary Vaughn with more right now on all of this -- Hillary.

HILLARY VAUGHN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Neil.

Well, Democrats are taking full credit for this extra cash going to over 35

million families, but also reminding people that Republicans did not vote

for this bigger tax credit that was included in the American Rescue Plan.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer today said that this extra money --

quote -- "is a big F'ing deal."

And he's right. This is not just a couple of bucks going to families, but a

lot of families are getting a couple 100 bucks hitting their bank accounts

every single month.

Here's one example. For an eligible family of five with three kids under 6

years old, they're getting $900 a month from the IRS. This is only

temporary through December. But Democrats have already made it clear they

want to make it permanent.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): We're going to fight to make sure that this is

permanent. But, again, the strongest weapon in that fight is that it works,

and that people truly avail themselves of it, and not stay home from work

because they have this advantage, but, in fact, see themselves freed up to

go to work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAUGHN: Republicans say Democrats are trying to turn this into universal

basic income and worry it could encourage people to stay home and take the

cash, especially because this money is being paid to people even if they

don't owe income taxes or didn't make any income in the last year.

Businesses are already struggling to find workers and having to pay a lot

more to woo them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEX TAYLOR, COURTHAUS GENERAL MANAGER: Given the demand for employees, we

have increased our average kitchen hourly rates by as much as 20 to 40

percent in order to keep the staff that we have and draw in new people.

We had staff leave because they found as much as $18, $20 an hour

elsewhere. And we are a single business. So we don't exactly have the

freedom to do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAUGHN: And, Neil, a lot of businesses paying a lot more. They worry that

this extra money coming in will just make it even harder for them to find

workers -- Neil.

CAVUTO: Hillary Vaughn, all right.

You might have noticed that, as Hillary was speaking there, at the bottom

right corner of the screen, you were probably asking, then, Neil, why the

heck were stocks up? The reason why they have been up throughout all this

inflationary talk and fears, spiraling costs at the grocery store.

They see that as a reflection of a strong economy, that the demand is

building, and that's all net good. And a lot of them believe, as Jerome

Powell has been saying, that this might not last very long. But it is a

little weird, because if this does accelerate to the degree it could, it

could bring back the 1970s. That's the big fear.

A lot of people are too young to remember that. I could tell you, it was

not pleasant to inflationary spirals then.

Charlie Gasparino was way too young to remember.

But that is the fear. But, Charlie, you wouldn't see it, right, in the

markets. Stimulus is stimulus An uptick in inflation is an uptick in

economic activity. So they're looking at the half-full glass, I guess,

right?

CHARLIE GASPARINO, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Hamburger Helper

1970s, remember that very well.

I will say this, Neil. I don't think the markets are going to react to

inflation until Jerome Powell throws in the towel and says we're going to

raise rates. And I think that's the whole -- that's the bet here on the

markets. If he doesn't raise rates, and still a lot of people betting he's

not, the markets are going to be where they are or higher.

I will say this, though, he sounded a lot -- he sounded like he was setting

the groundwork for raising rates. He was much more adamant that inflation

has caught him by surprise. And if it did catch him by surprise, I think

there's a good chance he might not last into a second term.

I think, particularly if Republicans take over the Senate, they're going to

want his scalp for really missing the boat on inflation, because he's -- I

mean, Fed policy is one of the main drivers here of inflation. It's one of

the main drivers of the various bubbles in the stock market. If you want to

talk about meme stocks that have no rationale for going up, the only

rationale is that it's very -- people are going out on the risk spectrum

because interest rates are so low.

So he's under -- he's going to be under a lot of pressure, if he really --

if this thing isn't transitory. And I will tell you this.

What was striking to me, I know Edward mentioned Jamie Dimon of J.P. Morgan

Chase talking about inflation and that it's probably transitory. But Larry

Fink of BlackRock, the biggest money management firm, $9 trillion under

management, is talking about it.

And the interesting thing about BlackRock, Larry Fink is that many of his

deputies are in the Biden administration. I mean, they're -- Brian Deese

runs the NEC. And there's a bunch of others.

CAVUTO: True.

GASPARINO: That is very fascinating, that their old boss is now talking

counter to what their new boss is saying. And that should tell them

something, because their old boss has to know the markets.

CAVUTO: Real quickly, then, Charlie, you talk about the possibility that

Powell can raise rates. That's the final straw here to counter this.

He can do other things. Like, the Federal Reserve has been buying Treasury

bonds and corporate bonds and municipal bonds, all sorts of bonds, scarfing

them all up, to keep rates as low as they have been.

GASPARINO: Right.

CAVUTO: He can dial that back a little bit, taper, if you will.

GASPARINO: Right. There's just two -- there's two ways they...

CAVUTO: How would that go?

GASPARINO: I mean, there's two ways the Fed raises rates, right?

It controls the short term rates, the Fed funds rate. It also buys bonds.

And when you buy a bond or sell a bond -- the Fed can do that, use its

balance sheet -- it'll raise and lower interest rates.

CAVUTO: Right.

GASPARINO: When you buy a bond, rates go rates go down. When you sell a

bond, it goes up.

So that would be a much more direct intervention by the Fed, really

tapering off the bond purchases. Again, you don't see it too much in the

numbers. The markets are discounting that he's going to do that.

So, I think we need a few more quarters.

CAVUTO: Yes. Clearly -- they're clearly buying that this is short-lived,

we will get over this.

GASPARINO: Yes. Yes.

CAVUTO: But it doesn't always work out that way.

GASPARINO: Most traders are young people.

CAVUTO: Finish the thought. Yes.

GASPARINO: Yes, I was just going to say, most traders don't remember the

'70s.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: That's right. That's right.

And let me tell you sometime about when my wife and I got our first

mortgage. It was 13 -- oh, I told you that 1,000 times.

All right, Charlie Gasparino.

GASPARINO: Yes.

But, also, your C.D. was -- your C.D. was at 18 percent, probably, right?

You could buy a...

(CROSSTALK)

GASPARINO: ... at 18.

CAVUTO: Forget it. Forget it. That was then. This is now.

All right, Charlie, thank you very, very much.

All right, we have got Senator Bill Hagerty here of the beautiful state of

Tennessee.

Had a chance to question the Fed chairman.

Senator, you believe what he's saying, it's temporary, this won't drag on

forever?

SEN. BILL HAGERTY (R-TN): Well, Neil, I'm very concerned.

He's talking about this as though a pig is moving through the python, and

that it's going to be past us, it's temporary, it's transitory.

But a lot of the policies that are being put in place by the Biden

administration are long-term policies that are inherently inflationary. I

mean, think about the Biden administration's first move to kick us out of

the Keystone XL pipeline, to stop drilling on federal lands.

All of this increases the price of energy. Every good that we buy has to be

moved. Those goods are now inherently more expensive. You look at what's

happening to the housing market. Housing prices are up dramatically.

You look at people here in my home state of Tennessee, people are feeling

this in a very real sense. The goods and the services that they're

purchasing have all become incredibly more expensive. And if you look at

the move, month over month, from last month to this, and annualize it,

we're talking about a 12 percent increase.

The Fed has been talking about long term 2 percent goal of inflation, and

that they're willing to overshoot slightly, but we're way beyond slight in

this most recent number. I think there's very -- big reason for concern.

CAVUTO: So let me ask you this, then, Senator.

In a few months, Joe Biden has to decide whether to reappoint Jerome Powell

as chairman of the Fed. We have already heard a number of Republicans like

you are concerned about what's happening right now. Even Elizabeth Warren,

for other reasons, say that he's kowtowed too much to the bank.

So his reappointment, even if pushed by the president, isn't a sure thing.

Do you support him for another four years at the Fed?

HAGERTY: I think that Chairman Powell understands the markets.

He did a -- he encountered an incredibly challenging time in 2020. And he

kept a steady hand and he moved through that. What we're seeing right now,

though, I think, is unprecedented territory.

What I hope Chairman Powell will do is pay very close attention to the

comments and the discussions that we had today, the concerns that we --

that we Republicans expressed on inflation. I hope that that will register

with him. He's got the tools to deal with this, he said, and my hope is

that he will look very, very strongly at the balance sheet.

CAVUTO: Well, his tools are raising rates. That's -- whether you do it in

a backhanded way by selling a lot of the Treasury notes and bonds he's been

scarfing up or you do it outright and raise interest rates.

Would you welcome that? Would you and some of your Republican colleagues,

recognizing that that's what you do to deal with inflation, would you

support that move?

HAGERTY: Well, the most important thing to do to deal with inflation is to

stop this incredibly rampant and reckless stimulus spending, and, again,

the policies that the Biden administration are putting into place that have

I think, long-term effects.

And what the Fed does, particularly with their balance sheet expansion, is

accommodate this.

CAVUTO: What did he say about that, Senator? He dodged that. He dodged

that issue, whether that spending was causing this.

HAGERTY: Well, I think he knows the answer to that.

CAVUTO: But he didn't address it. What do you think?

HAGERTY: I think Jay knows the answer to that. Certainly, I do. And you

do, Neil.

This is -- stimulus -- the stimulative spending, the level of this that we

have never seen before, we're talking another $6 trillion. This has got to

have a massively inflationary effect. This is laid right at President

Biden's doorstep. And they need to own it.

And we need to stop accommodating this at the Fed and allowing this balance

sheet expansion to go on that I think facilitates it significantly.

CAVUTO: Well, you know, Republicans are hardly strangers to a lot of

spending, right?

I mean, this might be on steroids levels, but even prior to the pandemic,

under President Trump, we were seeing a lot of spending, and we were seeing

piled-on deficits and debt. It just seems to be a bipartisan binge, don't

you think?

HAGERTY: Well, certainly in 2020. That was before I got to the Senate.

There were multiple packages that moved through. I think they saw a crisis

in place. And, in fact, Chairman Powell was more vocal at that point about

the need for stimulus spending.

Did they overshoot? Did they spend too much? It's hard to say. But I can

tell you this.

CAVUTO: Well, this was even before the pandemic, Senator,

HAGERTY: Ah.

CAVUTO: I guess what I'm saying is, Democrats listen to you now and say,

well, he's a fine one to talk about spending, not you personally, sir, but

sort of like me giving dietary advice. I probably shouldn't go there.

HAGERTY: I understand what you're saying, Neil.

CAVUTO: So, do you think Republicans have a leg to stand on, do you think,

a leg to stand on when it comes to just spending more money than you're

taking in?

HAGERTY: Well, from a personal standpoint, one of the big reasons I came

to this position half-a-year ago now was to stand up and push back.

We're at a point where we're deficit spending at an unsustainable level.

Chairman Powell acknowledged that today. We have got to turn the corner. We

have got to be pushing back on this deficit, because we're leaving this to

our children and our grandchildren.

That's inherently unfair. I think it's immoral to do.

CAVUTO: Senator Hagerty, thank you. We will see how this goes.

HAGERTY: Thank you, Neil.

CAVUTO: Of course, as you say, these are tense times.

HAGERTY: Indeed.

CAVUTO: We will see how it sorts out.

Again, the read on this, the bottom line from the Federal Reserve chairman:

I see this inflation. I know what you're talking about. I'm not oblivious

to it. But I think this too shall pass.

Others have pointed to a collapse in lumber prices after they soared double

digits, that that's going to happen to a whole bunch of other stuff.

History generally says otherwise. But we shall see. Hope springs eternal.

That's why stocks were springing to advances today.

We will keep an eye on that.

Also keeping an eye on the White House, the president of the United States

with the chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, 16 years in power. In a

couple of months, she will be out of power, but one final meeting with a

fourth U.S. president with whom she's dealt -- after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: We are keeping an eye on the White House.

But we want to alert you to a Reuters story that a senior U.S.

administration official, not detailing who that is, says that there are

contingency plans being made, a more robust presence in the Florida Straits

to manage any possibility of a migration.

As you know, there's been concern raised by the administration that a lot

of people will try to flee Cuba, and that they're not welcoming you, that

it's a dangerous trip, and they highly recommend against it. They have

advised the same for Cuban exiles in Florida, not to send boats, either

with supplies or anything else to Cuba.

Cuba was open to the idea -- that is, the government that's cracking down

on these protesters -- to such aid. But, again, the question is whether

that would be received peacefully or potentially violently. This senior

administration official is just saying that there are contingency plans to

deal with that type of migration, I guess, going both ways, if you think

about it.

We will keep an eye on that.

Also keeping an eye on this upcoming presser involving President Biden and

Angela Merkel, the 16-year-long, one of the longest-serving Western power

leaders, Angela Merkel, moments from now.

Mike Emanuel on what could come up when they speak to the press.

Hey, Mike.

MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Neil, good

afternoon.

This is likely to be the final visit of this German chancellor to the White

House. An election in Germany is set for September, and she is not seeking

a fifth term. Angela Merkel has worked with now four American presidents

since taking office in 2005.

Merkel has been a helpful ally, with German troops serving alongside

American troops in Afghanistan over the past 20 years. So it's expected

President Biden and Chancellor Merkel are discussing global security

challenges, climate change also likely on the agenda, and shared

commitments to democracy, human rights and more.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's a great pleasure to

welcome Chancellor Merkel back into the White House.

She's been into the Oval Office many times. She's been a great friend. I

consider her a personal friend, as well as a great friend to the United

States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

EMANUEL: Merkel met with Vice President Kamala Harris at her official

residence.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I want to thank you

for your years of leadership. I'm very proud that I believe I am the first

vice president to host you at the official residence of the vice president.

ANGELA MERKEL, GERMAN CHANCELLOR (through translator): Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

EMANUEL: Merkel had a bumpier relationship with former President Trump.

A new book, "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year,

" alleges the former president called her expletives. The former president

was known for pushing American allies to pay their fair share to NATO. A

more relaxed vibe today.

Reporter questions could deal with U.S.-German relations, but also could go

to other news-of-day-topics like perhaps Cuba -- Neil.

CAVUTO: Got it.

All right, thank you, my friend, Mike Emanuel.

I want to go to Christian Whiton right now.

And Mike ended it with us on what to do about Cuba.

The former State Department official here.

Christian, if you don't mind, I'd like to begin then with Cuba.

You have heard these the latest developments that a senior U.S.

administration official looking at contingency plans to deal with any

possible migrations, presumably those in Cuba seeking shelter and asylum

here.

It's a sticky situation, to put it mildly, isn't it?

CHRISTIAN WHITON, FORMER U.S. DEPUTY SPECIAL ENVOY: Well, yes, but I think

you could have something like a better message than what we're putting out.

If you're just having a defensive measure, don't come here, we're going to

stop you if you come, I mean, this is a real opportunity to change, to

alter politically one of the biggest sort of malevolent factors in the

Western Hemisphere, which is the Cuban government, if you were to, for

example, really strongly say we are with the Cuban people, say at multiple

levels, say it repeatedly.

don't do what President Obama did when Iranians took to the street in 2009,

and he basically sat on his hands. There's a real risk that Biden is

repeating this there. And our powers are not infinite to help the Cuban

people. But we can talk about how we will provide aid if they have a

transition from their current government.

We can try and cut through Cuban censorship using electronic means. There's

an Air Force plane, the C-130, that's brimming with antennas. It's called

Commando Solo. In the Bush administration, there was a plan to put that in

international airspace off the coast of Cuba to transmit in and get past

the censorship if there was a crisis.

Taking steps like that are things we could do.

CAVUTO: But the government there could also play us for fools, right?

I mean, what if they said, all right, we're going to send a lot of refugees

to you, much as they did with the boat people back in 1980 under Jimmy

Carter, and they were all prison inmates and murderers and you name it,

right? I mean, it was a huge embarrassment. And we had to resettle them, I

think initially in parts of Arkansas.

And so who's to say that they don't play that card?

WHITON: Right, a repeat of "Scarface."

No, it's always a possibility. But, even then, rather than talking about

purely in a defensive nature, we don't want you to come, sending the U.S.

military, sending the Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy, that would also

incidentally give the Cuban military a second thing to worry about.

Now they're only worried about their own population and how to suppress it.

And even though it's extremely unlikely the United States would ever invade

Cuba, nor do I think we should, if you put an aircraft carrier, if you put

several destroyers off the coast, it concentrates people's attention.

And it might give a little bit of extra encouragement to the people of

Cuba. And it would actually have the real effect of deterring a mass

migration, one instigated by the Cuban government, rather than just sort of

words from an administration that is already awfully long on words and

short on sort of accomplishments.

CAVUTO: What about instigation on the part of Russia or even China, using

this as a way to leverage and fill the void?

WHITON: Well, I don't think -- yes, I think they're looking to see how we

will react.

And if they see further signs of weakness, then that will itself be

provocative and encouraging to Russia and China in their own malevolent

activities. Several times, we have threatened cyber-retaliation against

Russia for cyberattacks against us. It started in January with Jake

Sullivan, the national security adviser.

And then, two times, President Biden had said to Russian President Putin,

once in person in Geneva, and the other time on the phone, that we're going

to attack if you're the ones who are doing it, and two or three -- we

haven't really done that, at least not in any way that's apparent to the

outside.

CAVUTO: No.

WHITON: So they will be watching.

Thank you very much, Christian. I'm sorry. I just wanted to concentrate on

Cuba, with all these latest developments. And you handled it like a pro, as

you usually do.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: Christian Whiton, the former State Department official.

Again, we're trying to discern more details from the administration on a

response to this and handling a potential migration and how we would handle

those trying to seek asylum for Cuba. We're just not getting any clear

signals, because, of course, it works both ways, this 90-mile gap between

our two countries.

There are a lot of Cuban exiles and others in Florida who want to help the

Cubans get here, at the very least send food and supplies. Cuba seemed open

to the food and supply thing, but we don't know how open and we don't know

how dangerous that could be for those controlling those boats to come in

and actually make good on that.

It is, in a word, mess.

All right, in the meantime here, more on these Texas representatives who

are still in Washington and conceivably could be for days, if not weeks.

One of them who had a big meeting with Senator Joe Manchin next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: All right, those 47 Texas Democrats who bolted Texas for

Washington are still in Washington.

A lot of had a chance today to meet with Senator Joe Manchin, who could

play a crucial role in any federal effort to look at our voting laws and

exactly ensure voting rights. That's the Democrats' push and why they're

here in Washington in the first place.

Let's get the read from Chad Pergram on how everything went down today.

Hey, Chad.

CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS SENIOR CAPITOL HILL PRODUCER: Good afternoon, Neil.

We will call it the Texas two-step. Democratic Texas legislators used the

rules of the Texas Statehouse to flee the Lone Star State. That blocked

passage of a GOP voting bill there. But they found safe haven in

Washington.

Some want Senate Democrats to change filibuster procedures to pass a

federal voting bill. They met today with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. He

is opposed to changing the filibuster.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): We're not talking about anything about

filibuster. We're talking about getting a truly good piece of legislation

around the John Lewis Voting Rights Act that protects people's rights.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERGRAM: Some Democrats view voting legislation as an elite bill which

should be exempt from filibusters. They demand a carve-out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TONY MADONNA, UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA: What we mean by a carve-out is, we're

going to basically get rid of the filibuster, but we're only going to do it

on certain types of legislation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERGRAM: That could be Pandora's box. Every lawmaker would then push for a

filibuster carve-out for their pet project -- Neil.

CAVUTO: Chad, thank you.

Well, Richard Pena Raymond, a Texas House representative, was in that

meeting with Senator Joe Manchin.

He joins us on the phone right now.

Representative, very good to have you.

How did that meeting go? What did Senator Manchin tell you?

STATE REP. RICHARD RAYMOND (D-TX): Well, first of all, thank you for

inviting me to be on here. And I'm sorry about the technical difficulties.

You have my permission, though, to put up a picture of President Kennedy

and see if people notice the difference.

But we had a very good meeting. I mean, he was very generous with his time.

As you know, he's a very, very sharp guy, a very substantive guy, and a

very even guy, I think, in the way he approaches his public service.

So we had a very -- again, a very detailed discussion. He believes, as I

do, that everybody should be in favor of protecting voting rights that were

established really in the -- with the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

And I think his interest has, I think, and hope -- everyone's is -- is that

we don't go back to having the types of discrimination that required that

kind of legislation a president from my state, Lyndon Baines Johnson, had

to push through Congress.

So that's what we focused on.

CAVUTO: I'm sorry you didn't hear what I was saying.

But did he say he was open to blowing up the filibuster to make this

happen?

RAYMOND: Well, again, could you hear -- can you hear me OK?

CAVUTO: I can.

RAYMOND: OK, good.

Again, what we focused on was that our interest in coming up here is to get

Congress engaged in passing legislation that would protect the voting

rights, not only of Texans, but of all Americans, of every citizen who can

vote. That's what we focused on in that discussion. He clearly wants to do

that.

He believes that the Congress wants to pass that kind of legislation. He's

committed to making that happen, Neil. And so I think it was a very good

meeting.

This whole issue won't end today. It's going to take some time. But I agree

with Senator Manchin that we should want to protect the voting rights of

people in this country, yours, Neil, and anyone else, regardless of what

color their skin is, whether they're senior citizens...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: But it sounds like -- it sounds like, Representative, that he did

not tip his hand. He did not tip his hand, right? He didn't say about the

filibuster, because all of this might be for naught for you.

You and your other colleagues, you left Texas, when this could have been

done and argued in Texas. You're fighting a Republican majority, I get

that. But do you fear that some of you look like babies, and you're huffing

and puffing, leaving with your marbles and getting out of town, but you

have an obligation to do your job back in Texas?

If the Republicans, in a reverse situation, did that to you, you would be

pretty pissed off, right?

RAYMOND: Well, as you know, Republicans have done it in other states. I'm

sure you did your research on that.

But let me tell you something. I worked in the United States Senate for

four years, Neil, before I got elected. I have been a state representative

for 27 years. I represent the most Hispanic state legislative district in

the country.

I take this very seriously. I have seen people be discriminated against in

terms of their voting rights. And so we knew that what was going on in

Washington is that they're contemplating passing legislation that would

reinforce what the 1965 Voting Rights Act sought to do.

And we support that. And we know that, if that passed, that legislation

like that being contemplated in Texas would be null and void. And so our

interest was to come up here and do what we could do to fight not just for

our constituents, but for every citizen.

I don't care if you're black, brown, white, Asian, disabled. You should not

be discriminated against. And, unfortunately, the proposals that were on

the table, as they have been in many states, Neil, seek to do that.

It's where we are. And the only way you can stop that from happening is to

pass legislation similar to the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

So, I understand your show and that kind of stuff that you do, huff and

puff and all that.

Look, this is serious stuff for me. I'm committed to this.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: No, you know, I -- Representative, I don't do a lot of huffing and

puffing here. I give both sides the chance to share their view.

I am telling you that the read from many on this is that, maybe for all the

best intentions, you're coming across as bitter and angry, and that, if you

don't get something you want -- it could be voting rights now, it could be

other legislation tomorrow -- take your marbles and go home if you don't

get your way.

It is one way to force maybe a federal issue. And that might happen. But

how can voters back in Texas, Democrat or Republican, trust you to do your

job if you leave your job?

RAYMOND: I think you mention a good point, voters.

We want people, Neil, to be able to vote. We want people to have the right

to vote, to be able to vote.

And if you think that following the Constitution, which is what we have

done here, is something we shouldn't have done, and if you're telling me

that under no circumstances would you ever for any reason, were you would

ever be elected, contemplate using what the Constitution allows you to, in

the way that Abraham Lincoln at one -- did at one time, in the way that

John Adams did at one time, and if you think that you would never do that,

maybe you just don't believe strongly enough in something to do what the

framers of the Constitution laid out.

They established a quorum for a reason, Neil. It was for moments like this.

CAVUTO: So, when you talk about this being about respecting the vote,

voters respected you and chose you and your colleagues, Democrat and

Republican, enough to sort this out, to handle these type of issues.

You got a Republican majority. You don't like that. I get that. But it is

what it is, just like Republicans are dealing with it with Washington, with

Democrats controlling the full run of the table.

But you can't just leave when it doesn't suit your interests, right? I

mean, aren't you then going to be in question by a lot of people who might

like what you stand for, but they don't know if you will stand by in Texas

to deal directly with the issues that matter to them?

RAYMOND: Neil, Neil, if you can imagine -- if you would just engage me

here for a minute, if you could imagine that you were actually an elected

in a legislature, and you knew, for example, there was legislation that

would allow abuse of children -- in your view, the way they were laying it

out, it would allow children to be abused, and you knew the votes were

there to pass.

Now, if you're telling me you would stand there and take it, when you know

you could stop it, well, that's a difference between you and me. And that's

why I signed up. That's why I ran. That's why I got elected, because I will

stand up. When it's something that goes too far, Neil, I will do it, just

like Abraham Lincoln did.

CAVUTO: All right. Well, I knew Abraham Lincoln. I studied Abraham

Lincoln. I'm not quite sure, Representative, you're Abraham Lincoln.

But you are comparing child abuse, an issue like that, to a voting measure

that is hardly as sweeping as you proclaim.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: I guess what I'm asking you, if this never comes to the federal

level, Representative, do you then go back to Texas, and then do you then

acknowledge, under the full possibility of arrest when you get home, that

this mission failed, that it was a waste of time?

RAYMOND: It is never a failure to try to save democracy. And that's what

we're trying to do. Neil.

You may not agree with it. That's OK. But you don't have any problem. They

probably don't harass you. They probably don't make it difficult for you to

go vote.

But, you know, Neil, if you live long enough, and you get old enough, or,

heaven forbid, if you face some disability at some point in your life or

someone that you love faces some disability in your life, and they move to

the state of Texas, the legislation that's being complicated --

contemplated, rather, will affect their ability to vote.

We heard from so many people, Neil -- and you may -- maybe what you what

just belittled, and if you heard their testimony, people who are disabled,

a lady with cerebral palsy -- cerebral palsy talking about how this would

affect her.

And if you think that that is just partisan, or I don't know what you

think, respectfully, I'm going to disagree with you.

CAVUTO: All right.

RAYMOND: You know, we represent real people. We work for real people.

We're not doing this for show. We're not doing -- we're doing this for a

very simple reason. Let people vote. Don't make it harder for people to

vote.

CAVUTO: All right.

RAYMOND: Don't try to prevent certain people from voting. That's not what

this country was founded on, Neil, at all.

CAVUTO: All right.

Well, that's debatable whether that's all in this legislation.

By the way, I -- when it comes to disabilities, I think I know a little bit

about it.

But, Representative, thank you very much for joining us. Keep us posted.

Richard Pena Raymond, the Texas House representative, among those 47 here

waiting to see if maybe they could force this issue on voting rights,

federal legislation, that would make all the state efforts, including

Texas, a moot point.

Stay with us. You're watching "Your World."

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: Messy in Paris.

These are people responding right now to new imposed restrictions and

mandates because of a spike in COVID cases, not only in places like France,

but we have seen it happening in Greece as well, parts of Italy. And

they're cracking down. They're reimposing the very restrictions that some

fear happening here if we see a spike in cases, very, very unlikely,

because our overall vaccination rate is much higher than all of those

countries.

Dr. Amesh Adalja joins us right now, the Johns Hopkins University

infectious disease specialist.

Doctor, these countries are forcing that issue. Should they?

DR. AMESH ADALJA, INFECTIOUS DISEASES SOCIETY OF AMERICA: I don't think

that we are in a position where we should be having the government mandate

vaccines.

I think that it's one thing for organizations and schools and businesses to

mandate vaccines. But it's very different when government does it. That

really only happens in extraordinary circumstances. And I don't think they

have met that threshold.

I think that these countries have done fairly well in vaccinating their

high-risk populations. But they still have their eyes a lot on cases of the

Delta variant. And those cases are going to go up.

But you have to really tie your public health measures to, are your

hospitals in crisis? And I don't think that, in those countries, their

hospitals are feeling the stress of COVID-19, because you have to remember

that this isn't going anywhere. COVID-19 is going to be with us from years.

And we have got to start -- stop looking at cases and really focus on

hospital capacity.

CAVUTO: And in this country, that's not an issue. That's not a problem,

right?

ADALJA: Right. We haven't seen much of hospital capacity concerns for some

time.

There are some exceptions. Springfield, Missouri, does seem to be getting

hit hard because they don't have enough high-risk people vaccinated. But in

the United States, we're seeing it more as a regional problem. That

systemic risk that COVID-19 posed has largely dissipated because we have

decoupled cases from hospitalizations, because our high-risk populations

have largely been fully vaccinated; 77 percent-plus of people above the age

of 65 are fully vaccinated.

CAVUTO: So these mask requirements, particularly for kids going back to

school in the fall, if they have not been vaccinated, what do you think of

that?

ADALJA: It's going to be very difficult.

And it probably will vary from school district to school district. We know

that there are going to be cases and probably exposures in that

unvaccinated population. And the CDC guidance does say that people have to

quarantine.

And many schools may say, instead of having a whole classroom quarantine,

let's just minimize the exposures by using masks. So that may be something

that each school district is going to have to look at. But we know that we

can actually use other mitigation measures, separating desks, trying to

cohort students, and really being much more meticulous when it comes to

extracurricular activities, which is where spread occurred usually with

schools, not actually the pedagogical portion of it, sitting in the

classroom.

So I think this is something you're going to see variations, depending upon

what's going on locally. What are the level of cases? What are the level of

vaccination? What's the vaccination level at the school? And I think that

you need flexibility for these schools to be able to operate.

CAVUTO: Doctor, an interesting development.

I just don't like to throw things at you broadside. But you can always

handle this stuff. We're just learning that the Red Sox-Yankees game, a

kickoff to a four-game series this weekend, was postponed after multiple

positive COVID-19 tests within the Yankees organization.

What do you think of that?

ADALJA: Well, first, you want to know a little bit more about this.

Were these people who are fully vaccinated? And many of these Major League

professional sports teams are still testing people who are fully

vaccinated, even when they don't have symptoms, which goes against the CDC

criteria.

And we saw, for example, those breakthrough infections that occurred with

the New York Yankees earlier on, because they were testing asymptomatic

individuals. We shouldn't really be doing that. We should be looking at

people if they're fully vaccinated as really not at risk for COVID and only

testing them if they become symptomatic.

So I suspect that this might be an artifact of overtesting that's going on

with these professional sports teams. And we got to -- have to move away

from that.

CAVUTO: All right, Dr. Adalja, again, we don't know much more than that.

We don't know how many players this affected or within the organization

itself. We will keep you posted on that.

But the game, the series kicking off tonight will not. We will see how it

affects the other games scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

We will have a lot more after this, including the spike in New York crime

and the group now saying, Mayor Bill de Blasio, you're still in charge of

things for the next few months at least. Can you do something, like now?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: All right, New York just had its mayoral primary here.

And Eric Adams, the Democratic winner, who is highly favored to be the

ultimate winner -- you never know, though, but in this dominant New York

City, that could be the case -- he is really concerned about the spike in

crime.

In fact, a lot of people say he won the Democratic contest because, as a

20-year police veteran, he faulted the defund the police moving and other

crime issues that became near and dear to voters.

But it's gotten so bad now that the Times Square Alliance, which looks

after businesses and individuals working in that neck of the woods in

Midtown, so concerned about repeated violence that the present mayor should

do something about it and not wait for his successor to pick up the baton

and try to deal with it. The time is now.

Darrin Porcher, the retired New York Police Department lieutenant, likely

agrees.

Lieutenant, always good to have you.

The message from the alliance was clear. You're the mayor now. Do

something. It's out of control.

What did you think?

DARRIN PORCHER, FORMER NEW YORK POLICE LIEUTENANT: I think that's actually

true.

Just this morning, we had a shooting in Times Square. So it begs the

question of, what is the effectiveness of the public safety mechanism for

not just Times Square, but the city of New York as a whole? The pedestrian

leadership under Mayor de Blasio has failed the citizens of New York from

the perspective of protection.

The police are the subject matter experts. Therefore, they, meaning the

City Hall, needs to lend deference to the police, because no one knows how

to get it done better than the police. And, unfortunately, Mayor de Blasio

has turned a blind eye as a result, and we have experienced an extreme

increase in crime as a result.

CAVUTO: Yes, he doesn't see the same data or numbers.

In fact, he did respond to this attack line from the Times Square Alliance.

I want you to react to this, Darrin. This is from Mayor de Blasio earlier

today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL DE BLASIO (D), MAYOR OF NEW YORK: If someone has an opinion, that's

great. Someone wants to stand up for their particular area or their

constituency -- and I understand those politics -- that's great.

But let's talk about what we see happening in New York City. We see

businesses opening constantly. We see jobs coming back. We see outdoor

dining booming. We see tourism coming back. It's all happening. It's

happening because New Yorkers are fighting back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: That's not the issue, right, Darrin? I mean, of course New York is

opening. But crime is alive and well and spiking, right?

PORCHER: Well, in Mayor de Blasio's defense, public safety has never been

his skill set. So, as a result, he's turned a blind eye to the violence

that's ravaged the city of New York.

So when you hear him speak from a defense mechanism, and that's all this

is, a deflection, it's a clear representation of his inability or

unwillingness to provide the necessary protections for the city of New

York.

This has been an ongoing saga throughout his incumbency, and it's just

manifesting at the end. But we need something done now in the wake of the

protection of the 8.5 million residents that reside in the city of New

York, because this is troubling. And I see no insight in the wake -- no end

in sight in the wake of him being in office.

CAVUTO: And tens of thousands of them will be descending on the city

throughout the summer and into the fall, when the city officially opens up,

and a lot of businesses reopen their corporate offices.

And all of them, as far as I can understand, Lieutenant, are very concerned

about crime. They're not worried about COVID. They don't flip over the

commute and the trains and all that, but they're really worried about

crime. That was their number one issue.

PORCHER: Right.

When we look at the recent mayoral election, crime tended to be at the

epicenter of what people were voting for. So, as a result, Eric Adams, who

was a former NYPD captain, won the Democratic primary.

This clearly equates to what the population is experiencing and what their

expectation is moving forward. The de Blasio had the ability to impose on a

watershed moment in connection with how crime can be reduced. And he could

have come out of this as a star.

But he chose to hide in his bunker and just let the carnage occur. And, as

a result, it manifested to a point where it's uncontrollable at this stage.

We need the practitioners, meaning police, to be at the forefront, because,

if it doesn't happen, the socioeconomics of a place like New York, more so

specific to what we see in the crossroads of the world, that being Times

Square, have been denigrated, based on Mayor de Blasio's inability to act.

CAVUTO: Very quickly -- I mean, we did reach out to Mayor de Blasio.

Haven't heard back.

PORCHER: I'm shocked.

CAVUTO: But I'm curious, do you think he will take any action in these

waning months?

PORCHER: Absolutely not.

I believe Mayor de Blasio checked out after he ran for president. And this

is just merely a reflection of his inability to maintain a skill set to

reduce crime. And that's what we're seeing full front moving forward.

CAVUTO: Got it.

Darrin Porcher, very good seeing you, the retired NYPD lieutenant.

And, as I said here -- and we do this all the time -- we have reached out

to the mayor's office. We have yet to hear back. But hope springs eternal.

Contrary to what the prior guest said. We don't huff and puff here. We just

want to get to the bottom of what's going on. Don't carry water for

anybody. That's the way it is. You're always welcome.

That will do it here.

Waiting for the president of the United States and the German chancellor.

Here comes "The Five."

Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All

materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not

be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You

may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from

copies of the content.