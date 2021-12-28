'Your World' on COVID, inflation, Biden's economic agenda

This is a rush transcript from "Your World," December 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JACKIE DEANGELIS, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Close to 1,000 U.S. flights canceled, another 2,500 or so delayed as airlines hit by COVID-related staff reductions struggle to get folks to and from their holiday destinations, just as we see more videos like this, as tempers flare.



This was the scene on a Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta where a fight broke out, and that woman taken off that flight and later arrested by the FBI.



Welcome, everyone. I'm Jackie DeAngelis, in for Neil Cavuto. And this is "Your World."



And if you're able to catch your flight on time, you are one of the lucky ones.



FOX Business Madison Alworth is at New York's La Guardia Airport with the very latest there -- Madison.



MADISON ALWORTH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Jackie.



It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. But for holiday travelers, it's been anything but that, headaches on headaches because of all these cancellations that we're seeing.



Up to this point, thousands of flights have been delayed. So let's take a look at where cancellations today currently sit. We're at over 1,000 flights delayed. That's getting us closer to yesterday's more than 1,500 flights that were canceled. Excuse me. This is all cancellations.



Delta telling FOX Business that the spread of Omicron is creating staffing issues and leading to some of these cancellations, the company saying that 200 of their over 4,000 scheduled flights will be canceled because of that. United has said that 115 flights today will be canceled of their 4,000 flights.



Jackie, the people here that I spoke to, they're just hoping that their flight is not added to that list.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, it has not been canceled, but we are crossing our fingers.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This trip has actually already been delayed a bit. So we're -- we're used to being flexible and thankful that we can continue to do some work from where we're traveling post-New Year's.



ALWORTH: When asked about these cancellation and delays, Dr. Fauci said that this kind of shows that there should be a vaccine mandate when it comes to travel, a travel passport with the vaccine.



But others are saying that would just make this problem worse because it would make the staffing issues we already see harder if people decide to not get the shot and not show up. All this still happening while travel is still very high, Jackie, and we're still waiting for New Year's, so there's no slowdown when it comes to Omicron or when it comes to this travel.



Travelers are just going to have to pack their patience -- Jackie.



DEANGELIS: Yes, and Fauci is talking about wearing masks on planes essentially forever.



Madison Alworth, thank you so much for that. Good to see you.



Meantime, here in New York City, the vaccine mandate for private businesses kicking in today. The city's outgoing mayor defending it. In a moment, a business owner who's had enough of it.



But first to David Lee Miller in New York City with more on the impact from it -- David Lee.



DAVID LEE MILLER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Jackie, it was a day like no other for 184,000 New York City businesses. That new vaccine mandate that you mentioned took effect today, arguably the strictest in the country.



It didn't matter whether it was a large law firm or a mom-and-pop front. All employees had to have at least one dose of vaccine. Medical and religious exemptions could be requested, but testing not an alternative. Workers have 45 days to get fully vaccinated. Businesses must keep vaccination records or risk fines, starting at $1,000 a violation.



Some employers say the mandate is an unnecessary burden and are refusing to comply.



IRENE SIDERAKIS, OWNER, KELLOGG'S DINER: I have not forced any of my workers to vaccinate. And I will not. Most of them are vaccinated on their own. They did it on their own. I was forced to vaccinate because of these mandates.



And I will never forget that I have been forced to vaccinate.



MILLER: More than 80 percent of New Yorkers are at least partially vaccinated; 1.9 million booster shots have also been administrated. Mayor Bill de Blasio credits a high vaccination rate with saving the city's economy.



BILL DE BLASIO (D), MAYOR OF NEW YORK: The reason the city keeps going the reason we are open, when some other places are shut down, is because of our focus on vaccination and because we use mandates and incentives.



MILLER: In four days, mayor-elect Eric Adams is going to take office and he has suggested that mandate requirements for small businesses might change.



Meanwhile, the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square is being scaled back because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Instead of the usual 58,000 people watching in the street, only 15,000 will be allowed. Entry will not be permitted until 3:00 p.m. All revelers must have I.D. and proof that they are fully vaccinated. And even though the event, of course, is outdoors, everyone must wear a mask.



And speaking of New Year's Eve, early next year, a number of cities are going to impose either new mandates, or they're going to beef up existing mandates. Those cities include Chicago, New Orleans, and Philadelphia -- Jackie.



DEANGELIS: David Lee Miller, thank you so much for that.



My next guest is not happy with the latest mandate.



Tyler Hollinger is the owner of the Festival Cafe in New York City.



Tyler, great to see you.



When it comes to Mayor Bill de Blasio, he's saying that it's mandates that have kept the city open, yet we're still seeing Omicron spreading like wildfire here. The mandates actually don't seem to be helping. Your thoughts on how it is to try to conduct business in this environment. Everyone I speak to says it's almost impossible.



TYLER HOLLINGER, FESTIVAL CAFE: Yes, thanks so much for having me on the show.



Look, let's be clear about one thing. We opened in the pandemic. We opened September 1 of last year. We have not even known a world that was not a pandemic business operating situation. And we have pivoted every which way from Sunday.



And, yet again, the mayor instills another harsh penalty for small businesses.



DEANGELIS: Yes, it's interesting, because, earlier in that press conference, the mayor said this.



I'm going to quote him: "COVID is bad for humans. It's bad for health. And it's bad for business," almost as if he's blaming everything that's happening on COVID specifically. But that's not exactly what's happening here, because, as you say, restaurant owners are trying to get through this.



And, unfortunately, we have lost Tyler there. So we're not going to be able to finish the conversation just at this moment.



Tyler, you are there?



HOLLINGER: Yes, I'm here.



DEANGELIS: OK.



HOLLINGER: Sorry about that.



DEANGELIS: That's OK. All right.



HOLLINGER: Look, we have had cancellations every day since that announcement happened.



No one is dying from this. The Omni-cold is not -- is just sniffles and the pandemic is spreading wide in the city. But yet everyone is panicking. New Year's Eve reservations are down and reservations across the board are down.



I'm just hopeful that we can ride out this winter and still be here to see spring.



DEANGELIS: Yes. No, I hear you. I had reservations that I canceled as well.



And part of the problem is all the testing, all the mandates. Other countries have said, listen, let the young healthy people go out and battle the virus. That's the only way we're going to end this pandemic. The reason that I'm actually canceling reservations is because of all the things I won't get to do because of quarantining and all the rules that are in place. That's the problem here.



HOLLINGER: Yes, I mean, frankly, I'm really worried.



I'm worried about the hospitality industry rebounding from this nonsense. What needs to happen is, we need practical measures that are put in place to help bars and restaurants survive these down times. We need to make sales tax a fundable grant for bars and restaurants. They need to refund the RRF fund.



And, most importantly, people need to feel safe in getting back out there and giving us their business, all hospitality industries their business.



DEANGELIS: And what are your thoughts on the next few weeks?



I mean, everything that we hear from doctors that we speak to on our air essentially is that we will follow in the likes of Europe, this will spike, and within two or three weeks, we will see cases come down and life get back to normal. Will you be able to navigate that time period?



HOLLINGER: Yes, it's clear that, even if you are vaccinated, even if you are boosted, you can still get the Omicron, and you can still spread it. It's obvious.



And so people are apprehensive about getting the vaccine. I myself and all of our staff here are triple-vaccinated. We have been from the start, and I am very pro-vaccine. But, right now, it looks really bleak here in New York City.



DEANGELIS: Oh, Tyler...



HOLLINGER: It looks bad. It looks really bad. And I just hope we can see spring.



DEANGELIS: I am sorry to hear that. I hope we can see spring too.



All throughout this pandemic, I essentially have been saying we just have to get to that phase where New York City can get back on its feet again. And as long as Mayor de Blasio is here, that does not seem to be happening.



Final word.



HOLLINGER: And the mayor is leaving office in one week.



DEANGELIS: Yes.



HOLLINGER: So what is the man doing? He's making laws, and he won't even be there to see them through.



DEANGELIS: Yes, it's been difficult. It's been frustrating.



We wish you well. We will check in with you again. Thank you so much.



HOLLINGER: Thanks so much for having me on the show.



DEANGELIS: All right, well, President Biden meeting virtually with governors and members of his COVID task force today as well, suggesting that there's no federal solution to the crisis and that Omicron is a source of concern, but not panic, this as two Maryland hospitals have now declared a health care disaster.



Dr. Fermin Barrueto is chief medical officer at Upper Chesapeake Health, one of the hospitals making that disaster declaration.



Doctor, cases at your hospital have surged more than 700 percent. Let's begin with you explaining and describing what the scene is there.



DR. FERMIN BARRUETO, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, UPPER CHESAPEAKE HEALTH: So, essentially, we have seen the increase in COVID. We have also had challenges with staffing, which led us to the decision for crisis standards of care.



And, actually, it's more specifically for our Chesapeake Medical Center that we have declared this. And it remains a challenge moving forward. And this allows us to be able to use our resources the best way possible.



DEANGELIS: And the next couple of weeks could certainly be difficult as we're seeing cases spike across the country. We were just having that conversation.



Your thoughts on the challenges that face you in the coming days, how you're going to navigate it.



BARRUETO: Yes, I mean, this is the part that's really concerning for us.



We were declaring this before the holiday weekend, before they had the new year weekend. So we are preparing for an increasing in volume and COVID. And we have a tired staff. We have a tired front-line staff that have been working on this for the past two years.



DEANGELIS: Yes.



Obviously, having the right number of beds available to treat patients who come in is one part of the equation. But I'm wondering, at least in your hospital specifically, are you seeing patients coming in for treatment. Is that translating into higher mortality rates?



BARRUETO: So, the mortality rates have been holding steady, if you will, but it remains about 70 to 80 percent of those that are hospitalized are unvaccinated. And that has held true through Delta and so far through Omicron.



DEANGELIS: Yes, we're looking at that emergency use authorization from the FDA on the Pfizer and Merck COVID pills. We're talking about therapeutics and with respect to how we treat Omicron and COVID as we go forward.



And your thoughts on being able to integrate that into your treatment plan?



BARRUETO: We're looking forward to any help that we can get.



Unfortunately, monoclonal antibody use on Omicron got hampered by the Regeneron and Lilly products. So we are dependent on sotrovimab for that one. And then the oral therapies should be coming soon. And we're looking forward to implementing those in the state. They will help decrease hospitalizations.



DEANGELIS: And real quick, when it comes to resources, are you looking to the state? Are you looking to the federal government, saying, you should be stepping up and helping us in this emergency situation?



BARRUETO: Yes, of course, we have been working with our state and local legislators, so that we can try and get any and all resources to the front- line staff any way that we can. So those are very fluid and ongoing conversations.



DEANGELIS: And, Dr. Barrueto, it's great to talk to you today. Thank you for doing the work that you are doing and laying out, look, across the country, there are places that are experiencing extreme difficulty here.



We wish you the best. Thank you.



BARRUETO: Thank you. Thank you very much.



DEANGELIS: All right.



Coming up: New price spikes in the new year, you can bet on it. So how can Americans deal with it? We're on that next.



DEANGELIS: Welcome back.



Get ready for more price spikes in 2022, one estimate projecting that food prices will rise 5 percent in just the first half of the year. So how are Americans going to be able to deal with that?



Joining me now, consumer analyst Vera Gibbons.



Vera, always great to see you.



Five percent on top of what we have seen already so far, my friends call me up and say, my credit card bills are going up. I have got to cut somewhere. I can't figure this out. That's a lot.



VERA GIBBONS, CONSUMER ANALYST: Things are getting out of control.



I mean, initially, it was just the pandemic-disrupted categories where we were seeing the price hikes, lumber, used cars. Now it's widespread. It's affecting Americans' pocketbook at the pumps, where prices are up nearly 60 percent, at the grocery stores, in just about every aspect of their daily lives.



DEANGELIS: And what are we expecting to see increase at the grocery store? Because we have seen rising meat costs. We have seen rise in produce. Pretty much everything you touch on the shelves has gone up substantially.



GIBBONS: Yes. Yes, you're right, Jackie.



I mean, everything from meat to bacon to eggs to milk, I mean, consumer staples are through the roof. So consumers are fighting back. They're shopping more strategically at the grocery stores. They're shopping sales at the grocery stores when and if they actually have them.



They're shopping for their clothing at thrift stores, going to sites like Thredup, one of the world's largest online thrift stores, where they're finding both value and selection, over 35,000 brands, so some very good deals there.



I talked to one woman who is in Austin, Texas. She's 45 years old, and for the first time in many, many years, she's now bringing in a roommate to help defer her housing costs. She also went and bought a space heater as she plans for what is expected to be one of the most expensive winters to heat your homes in 13 years.



DEANGELIS: Yes.



GIBBONS: And she's (AUDIO GAP)



So people are trying to find creative ways to actually save. And on the flip side, they're trying to find ways to actually bring in supplemental income.



DEANGELIS: So, it's interesting because you hear stories like this from average Americans across the country all the time that say they're struggling with these prices.



And then there's two sort of conflicting pieces of data as well, the S&P 500 closing at a record today, despite worries about Omicron, despite worries about inflation. And then holiday sales rose 8.5 percent. It was the fastest pace of growth that we have seen in 17 years.



So how do you sort of reconcile what people are saying vs. what the numbers are telling us?



GIBBONS: Well, holiday sales, I mean, those numbers didn't really surprise anybody. I mean, I know these are preliminary numbers, but the overall expectation was that holiday sales were going to be extremely strong because of the unbelievable amount of demand.



And the gains are being driven primarily by the high-income households, who shopped very early on, late summer on into early fall, before this variant actually hit us. I think people were feeling pretty good about things in general. Stock market was doing well. Home values are ridiculous right now.



So people were feeling pretty wealthy, and people continue to feel wealthy. And when you feel wealthy, you actually spend more. So the holiday sales numbers really don't seem all that surprising, given the fact the pent-up demand has been ridiculous.



I mean, people have been holed up for a couple of years now.



DEANGELIS: Yes.



GIBBONS: They want to spend money. They want to be with friends. They want to travel.



So that number is -- it's solid.



DEANGELIS: Vera, if I may for just a moment, because somebody brought this to my attention earlier today, and they said look at those holiday retail sales really closely. Yes, there was strong demand there. I'm not saying people didn't go out and shop this year.



But, also, from the inflation that we're talking about, those retail sales numbers may look higher because, literally, the retailers were charging more for goods. It doesn't necessarily translate into more volume. Your thoughts on that?



GIBBONS: Quite right.



They were charging more for goods and consumers were just paying through the nose to get gifts to their children. I mean, you can't disappoint the kids.



DEANGELIS: Right.



GIBBONS: So people were paying through the nose and they were buying up a storm.



They did take advantage of some of the early sales that we saw in the fall. Amazon had its Prime Day very early on. Other retailers followed suit. So that's part of the issue too is that, yes, people were paying more for those holiday items.



But I think, also, there was a shift to people actually buying more experiences back then. They were thinking, well, let's -- if I can't find what I want, let's go ahead and buy an experience. So people were buying travel packages.



DEANGELIS: Yes.



GIBBONS: They were buying cruises. Also a lot, a lot of gift cards have been sold this holiday season.



DEANGELIS: Yes, those experience gifts are probably going to be put on hold right now, Vera, I mean, because we're dealing with a surge in the variant.



GIBBONS: Unfortunately, that looks like that that is actually happening.



DEANGELIS: But -- yes.



GIBBONS: But, again, a couple months ago, people were feeling, you know what, if I can't find exactly what I want for my kids or for my loved ones, I'm just going to by experience, I'm going to take the kids to Disney World.



DEANGELIS: Yes. No, I hear you. I hear you.



Vera, we're going to have to leave it there. Great to see you today. Thank you.



GIBBONS: You too. Thanks, Jackie.



DEANGELIS: All right.



Coming up: President Biden didn't get billed back better for Christmas. The progressives now pushing him to go it alone and get it done. How's that going to go over on Capitol Hill?



DEANGELIS: 'Tis the season for giving.



An NFL quarterback making sure one New Jersey waitress had a very special Christmas. She is here to tell us all about it coming up.



We're back in 60 seconds.



DEANGELIS: Can Build Back Better make a comeback?



Progressives pushing President Biden to use executive action to pass that nearly $2 trillion spending bill, even despite West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin's opposition.



FOX News' own Aishah Hasnie is on Capitol Hill with the very latest -- Aishah.



AISHAH HASNIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey there, Jackie.



So the fear for progressives has to be that the Senate is going to chop out huge chunks of this bill. And that is why, on Sunday, House Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal again called on the president to go at it alone and take executive action certain provisions to -- quote -- "make it clear to those who hinder a Build Back Better than the White House and Democrats will deliver."



So far, though, the president has said he wants to keep working with Senator Manchin. Others say they're looking into the idea of piecemealing certain provisions or just trimming down the whole thing.



REP. JOHN YARMUTH (D-KY): I suspect we will narrow it down and concentrate on three or four initiatives.



And I might -- I have to stress that every one of those initiatives, whichever ones we end up focusing on, are really important things that are not only worth doing, but absolutely have to be done in this country.



HASNIE: Meanwhile, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants a vote early next year, even if he doesn't have the yeas to pass it. That's going to force Democrats to go on the record with this and put vulnerable Democrats up for reelection in those purple states in a pretty tricky, uncomfortable situation.



REP. BUDDY CARTER (R-GA): There are a number of Democrats that understand that we cannot continue to just swipe the credit card. We have got to stop this intergenerational theft and putting this burden of trillions of dollars of debt onto our children and our grandchildren.



HASNIE: And looking for a win to hand to the president, Schumer also wants to force a vote to carve out what he calls the ill-conceived filibuster in order to pass their voting rights bill.



Mind you, this is the same filibuster Democrats have used when they were in the minority, all of this as pressure continues to mount on Manchin, some calling him out of touch for his no on Build Back Better, while others in his home state of West Virginia say, we support him -- Jackie.



DEANGELIS: Aishah Hasnie, thank you so much for that.



I mean, the big question, of course, now is if the president can go it alone.



Joining me now to discuss former OMB Director Russell Vought.



Russell, always great to see you.



That's the million-dollar question, right? Representatives are calling for him to issue all these executive orders. He simply can't do that. There is a reason that we have Congress in place, to enact laws.



RUSSELL VOUGHT, FORMER OMB DIRECTOR: That's right.



This is what desperation looks like, Jackie. And thanks for having me on the show.



I mean, this is one part face-saving and one-part Hail Mary, trying to spook Joe Manchin possibly into thinking that somehow Biden administration is going to be able to wave a magic wand and enact $5 trillion of spending. That's just not possible. There's a constitutional provision that requires Congress to appropriate money to be able to have spending.



And there is no appropriations in this case. And so the idea that the what the progressives are pushing -- and, if you notice, they have not provided any detail whatsoever as to what they're calling Biden to do. They say a plan is forthcoming. That plan likely will never have the details that's required, because there's no possible way that they can achieve the legal authority that's necessary.



DEANGELIS: Yes, it's interesting, because they have taken a couple of gut punches here.



First, they wanted to couple the two bills together. They realized that wouldn't work. Then Joe Manchin came back when the bills were separate. And he said, no, I'm not voting for this.



Look, he is for some spending. He has said that. He just wants to see it be a little bit more sensible. Yet you have got the progressives in this party essentially just pushing this president, saying absolutely not.



But the longer this saga plays out, the more embarrassing it becomes.



VOUGHT: Embarrassing.



And, also, there are two things that Senator Manchin has said are important to him, keeping the top line under $1.75 trillion, and this cannot exacerbate inflation. And as this thing keeps on going, those two things come in conflict with each other, where even that $1.75 trillion now will have an impact on inflation.



DEANGELIS: Sure. And that's not even the true cost, right?



VOUGHT: So, things for them are in a very precarious situation.



Exactly. That's -- but let's assume that they're able to take that $5 trillion and turn it and jettison a number of programs and put it into the into a true straight-up $1.75 trillion. That itself will have inflationary problems to it.



And so they're in a predicament that I don't think that they're going to be able to get out of, and they're certainly not going to be able to get it out of by throwing stones at Senator Manchin, who has made his demands clear for months now.



DEANGELIS: Yes, we're in a situation where Americans have felt the pinch of prices rising. In the previous segment, we were saying expect your grocery items to rise another 5 percent in the first half of next year, and we haven't even considered spending more money yet.



VOUGHT: No.



And I think inflation is not going to be transitory. The Fed has run away from that language. They still have a monetary policy that's expansive right now. The tapering is going very slow. But the American people are seeing it in their paychecks. And Congress in the White House are the only ones that have up, to this point, been unable to wake up to the dilemma that the country is facing and expecting their leaders to face.



DEANGELIS: Yes, it's a tough situation. But they don't seem to be worried about spending more.



Russ, always great to see you. Thank you so much for your time today.



All right, coming up: How will this my-way-or-the-highway approach to spending work for Democrats heading into the midterms? We're going to debate that, and you will decide -- next.



DEANGELIS: Welcome back.



Democrats still focused on pushing through the president's social spending bill, even after West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said that he couldn't support it. But will their determination for a win on Build Back Better cause them to lose in the midterms?



Democratic strategist Laura Fink, Republican strategist Nick Adams, and New York Post opinion editor Kelly Jane Torrance are here to discuss.



Welcome to you all.



Laura, let's go ahead and start with you.



LAURA FINK, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Well, I think that it's great that Manchin is back at the table. President Biden is having conversations with him.



Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal negotiating for the Progressive Caucus is willing to deal. And I think you're going to see several things come out. The United Mine Workers put a lot of pressure on Joe Manchin. They want to see those tax incentives for green jobs in West Virginia. They want to see funding to protect and to help the workers that have black lung.



And Americans want to see the extension of -- to universal pre-K. They want to see prescription drug prices lowered. They want to see these elements in the bill that they can find common ground with Joe Manchin on. So expect to see the negotiations continue and progress in the new year.



DEANGELIS: All right, Nick, as far as negotiations go, I want to get your take on it, because it seems like Representative Jayapal, she doesn't really want to negotiate.



She's saying, President Biden, do this by executive order.



NICK ADAMS, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Look, when President Biden was running as a candidate for president, he promised that he would govern for all Americans, including Trump supporters.



Since taking office, what we have witnessed has been completely the opposite. Joe Manchin, the last Democrat in America with common sense, has shot down this Build Back Better bill. And it's time now for the Democrats to go back to the drawing board, as opposed to doubling down on this FDR- style socialist spending plan.



If Joe Biden listens to Representative Jayapal and insists on going ahead with this, what's going to happen is the Democrats are going to be annihilated in the midterms in 2022, leaving Joe Biden 100 percent a lame duck.



DEANGELIS: And, Kelly Jane, that would be a huge problem for them, although some of them are already bracing for the fact that there will be a wave of change sweeping through.



KELLY JANE TORRANCE, NEW YORK POST: Yes, you're right, Jackie.



And I find it interesting. Democrats, like Vice President Kamala Harris, are saying that democracy is one of the biggest threats to American national security. Well, is it democracy for the people's representatives in the House and the Senate to be ignored in favor of the president going in alone and ruling by executive order?



Laura had some good points, but I don't think Americans are clamoring, for example, for free universal pre-K. West Virginia, of course, did it without federal help, as Joe Manchin repeatedly points out. And, again, most Americans, more than 50 percent of Americans disapprove of Joe Biden's handling of the economy.



And part of that is how much money, trillions of dollars, he has put into the economy since he started since he took office in January. Adding billions more is just going to make inflation worse. It's going to send things spiraling even worse than they are.



And Americans, they often do vote with their pocketbook, don't they, Jackie?



DEANGELIS: Yes, they do.



But I see Laura shaking her head no.



So, Laura, when you look at the spending that we have endured up to this point and the inflation that consumers are experiencing, are you saying that they're not feeling the pinch here?



FINK: Well, no, they're absolutely feeling the pinch.



But I'm going to I'm going to go with 17 Nobel Prize-winning economists that say that this won't contribute to inflation. I'm going to go with Goldman Sachs, who has lowered their projections with respect to how much our economy will grow, shrinking economic growth predictions. That's not a good thing.



And I'm going to go with the 2.5 million women that right now have dropped out of the work force to care for children or elders that this Build Back Better program would help. And that would also help our economy. Americans are fans of the elements of this bill. And Joe Biden isn't going to quit now, just because Joe Manchin put a lump of coal in everybody's stocking.



Expect these elements to move forward, and America to be better off because of these programs and because of this help.



DEANGELIS: Well, I hear you. Look, stimulus is stimulus. And, of course, it does stimulate the economy to a certain point. And that essentially is what Goldman Sachs was saying when it said this -- not passing this bill would shave off a point off of GDP.



But, Nick, the concern, of course, is that some of these programs that Laura's talking about will run long term, will end up costing far more than $1.75 trillion. And that will be a negative that the American consumer, that the average American will feel long-lasting effects from, not just a short-term sugar high from stimulus.



FINK: Will they? Child care funding would certainly lower their costs.



ADAMS: Jackie, I'm not going to listen to any of the so-called Nobel Peace Prize winners that are out there talking about the economy.



I'm going to go with every American that fills up their car at the gas pump, because they're the ones that truly know what's going on. They're the ones that feel the pinch. The truth is that the American people don't like this reckless socialist spending, which is what this bill is about.



And from the very beginning, Joe Biden and his cronies have lied about Build Back Better. They said that Americans -- it would cost Americans zero dollars. They said it would all be about heart infrastructure. None of that has turned out to be true. And that's why you're going to see dire electrical -- electoral -- electoral consequences for the Democrat.



DEANGELIS: Guys, we're going to have to leave it there. I do have some breaking news I need to get to.



But I thank you so much for your time today. Good to see you all.



FINK: Thanks, Jackie.



ADAMS: Pleasure.



DEANGELIS: And that breaking news is coming out of the CDC, U.S. health officials cutting isolation restrictions for Americans who catch COVID from 10 days to five days, and similarly shortening the time that close contacts need to quarantine as well. That is a huge development coming out of the CDC.



Of course, the recent surge in cases driving this decision.



Coming up: from Russia without love. President Vladimir Putin's recent comments raising eyebrows and also raising tensions -- after this.



DEANGELIS: Well, welcome back.



Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening military action over the weekend if the worst -- the West -- pardon me -- does not agree to his security demands. Putin has called on NATO to deny Ukraine and other former Soviet countries membership and to roll back military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.



So how serious is the threat? Former Deputy Defense Undersecretary Lieutenant General Jerry Boykin joins me now.



Lieutenant General, wonderful to see you today.



I will start right there. How serious is the threat? Because many folks are saying they're looking at Putin right now, looking at the United States, and saying, we're under weak leadership here. This is the perfect time to pounce.



LT. GEN. JERRY BOYKIN (RET.), U.S. ARMY: Yes, absolutely.



Putin, as well as the rest of the world, watched our -- the debacle in Afghanistan. He's watched our leadership decline in terms of the real strength and real resolve. And just think in terms of, what did it say to Putin when we agreed to lift the sanctions and allow him to build the Nord Stream pipeline...



DEANGELIS: Yes.



BOYKIN: ... while we were asking the Saudis to provide more resources for us?



Look, here's one thing that we need to remember though. This is not just an American problem. This is a European problem. And the Europeans have to be very much involved in how we approach this and what actions we take.



DEANGELIS: And there's going to be a Zoom call, some sort of conference call between Putin and Biden next week.



And my understanding is that, ahead of that, Putin has withdrawn about 10,000 troops from the Ukraine border, but he's still got a very heavy presence there, approximately 90,000 more. So, some are saying this is all smoke and mirrors ahead of that conversation.



BOYKIN: Well, I wish that that were the case.



And nobody really knows what Putin's intentions are. But I -- we do have to take this seriously. But keep in mind also that the Ukraine is really a buffer between the West and Russia. And Putin wants -- more than anything, he wants to rebuild the previous Soviet Union.



Now, it could never be the same because we have already integrated several countries into NATO. But what he does not want to see is, he does not want to see NATO coming any closer to his borders.



DEANGELIS: Right.



BOYKIN: He does feel the pressure. He feels that NATO is a threat to him.



And let's be honest. NATO was created as -- for just that purpose...



DEANGELIS: Right.



BOYKIN: ... to be a counter to Russia.



DEANGELIS: And, essentially, it could be also said that, no, I mean, the status will never be the same, but that this is one way for Russia to try to regain its geopolitical relevance within the global space right now.



BOYKIN: Yes, absolutely.



And keep in mind also, in 2014, America did nothing when the Crimea was annexed by Russia. And they're still there. So, he has, I think, every reason to believe, especially given our weak leadership in America right now, and I would say even in Europe's -- there is some weak leadership there as well -- I think that he would see this as an opportune time to do the same thing for Ukraine as a whole.



What we, though, as a nation have to do is, I think the president needs to immediately reimpose the sanctions on the Nord Stream pipeline. And he needs to find out exactly what the Ukraine believes that they have to have. And we need to start arming them with lethal weapons and materiel that will ensure that this will not be a simple takeover, like it was in Crimea.



You need to remember, we all need to remember that the reason the Russians ultimately left Afghanistan was because Russians were being killed their. Russians were being sent home in body bags. And no one could explain to the people of Russia, to the moms and dads that were receiving their sons on the way home, nobody could explain why they were there, what their objectives were, and when would the war be over?



So we need to give Ukraine as much lethal material as they can take.



DEANGELIS: We're going to be watching this story very closely. And we will have you on again to discuss it as it progresses.



Thank you so much for your time today, sir.



BOYKIN: Glad to be with you.



DEANGELIS: Thank you.



All right, well, we have some more news coming out of the CDC. People who have gotten their booster shot do not need to quarantine following exposure to COVID-19. But they should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.



Of course, these headlines we're getting, this is really important in the fight against COVID, because these are an easing of restrictions that will make it easier for us to go about our lives and do business.



Coming up: Talk about a Christmas surprise, a New Jersey waitress getting an unconventional tip from an NFL quarterback on Christmas morning. She is here to tell us about that surprise next.



DEANGELIS: Welcome back.



This will make you smile, a New Jersey waitress getting the surprise of a lifetime on Christmas morning.



Kensia Thelusma was working at the Ritz Diner in Livingston, New Jersey, on Christmas morning when New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was having breakfast with his family. After learning that Thelusma's son is a huge Jets fan, Wilson gifted the loser with two tickets to the Jets game against the Jacksonville Jaguars yesterday.



Now, Kensia didn't make it to the game because she did have to work, but her son and his girlfriend put those tickets to use.



Here to tell us all about it is the recipient of those tickets, Ritz Diner waitress Kensia Thelusma.



Kensia, just tell me for a second. We have all had such a hard year and it's been a hard end to this year as well. How did it make you feel?



KENSIA THELUSMA, GIFTED JETS TICKETS BY ZACH WILSON: It's out of -- I can't imagine. I don't know what to say.



I'm out of word. It was a such a beautiful morning for myself and my family, and they not even have any idea of any of this was going to happen, because this -- that morning, I did not want to come to work because it was Christmas. I wanted to spend it with the family.



But my diner is open, so I had to come to work. And it was just out of this world. He was such an amazing -- I was out of breath. It was -- it was crazy.



This is my owner. And this is the owner, Marion Feldman, the owner of the Ritz Diner, is next to me as well.



DEANGELIS: Well, good for you for working on Christmas.



THELUSMA: Yes.



DEANGELIS: So many folks have chosen not to work because of the pandemic and so many issues and stay home.



THELUSMA: Yes.



DEANGELIS: But you got up and you went, and this amazing gesture happened.



How did it feel to take those tickets home and give them to your son?



THELUSMA: Well, I call my son. He say to give me your e-mail, and I couldn't even remember my e-mail.



So I had to call my son to -- so I was out of breath, and was like, let me just call him. So I just call my son and say, he is giving you a ticket to the ball game. Then my son just text me the thing. And then I just show it to him. And he e-mail it to him directly.



And he just showed me: "Mom, look at the view."



He had a beautiful view. He enjoy himself. He went. And he had such an amazing time. And I was so happy they won yesterday as well. It was beautiful.



DEANGELIS: Oh, everyone hearing this story is going to be happy.



But I have a question for you.



THELUSMA: Yes.



DEANGELIS: So, of course, this football player comes into the diner.



And what did you say to him? How did you let him know that you were a huge fan? I feel like I wouldn't even know what to say.



THELUSMA: Well, at first, I didn't know who he was.



One of my customer, my regular told me: "Kensia, do you know who's sitting with you?"



And I say: "No, I don't."



He say: "Oh, my God. Are you serious?"



I said: "No, I don't."



He said: "That's the quarterback of Jets."



I say: "Shut up."



So, I was like -- I say, let me -- I say, "Hello?" because I was taking care of them in the beginning. They just start, because they are a big family. And I have -- I'm a mother of four. And I love the big -- there was a party of 10 and the whole family was there.



So I say, oh, my God, I love this. That's going to be my -- that's going to get me soon to be me, because my kids are getting older. And then we start having conversation. That was before I even know who he was. And then, after that, when the table told me about who he was, I say: "Are you Zach Wilson?"



And he was like: "Yes."



And then I was like: "Are you kidding me?"



THELUSMA: I was -- "My son is a big fan of yours. I can't believe this. So I let -- let me call my son to FaceTime."



So I call him. My son was driving. He had to park the car, because he was like -- he couldn't even believe that.



DEANGELIS: So excited.



THELUSMA: So excited in front of me.



He is like: "Mom, were you serious or you was" -- I say: "Yes, he's right here, the whole family."



But I didn't even know they were recording, because somebody was recording, I didn't know who it was.



DEANGELIS: Yes.



THELUSMA: So, I was like, oh, my God. It's the next morning I'm hearing people was like, you were on TV. I was like, what are you talking about?



DEANGELIS: That's amazing.



THELUSMA: So, but he was like out of breath. He had to call his manager.



First, he was like: "Mom, I don't think I can go."



DEANGELIS: Yes.



THELUSMA: But his manager saw that and said: "No, you're going. You're going to the game"



DEANGELIS: You're going. OK.



THELUSMA: So his manager gave him the day off to go to the game, yes.



DEANGELIS: Well, if you couldn't go, I'm glad that he could go with his girlfriend.



THELUSMA: Yes. Yes, he did.



DEANGELIS: And I'm so glad that you shared this with us, because, again, it's been tough.



And people watch this story, and they remember there's kindness in the world, and people help each other.



THELUSMA: No, it is, because -- yes, because, with this COVID and everything, with this situation happened, it was a beautiful gift.



DEANGELIS: It's been tough.



THELUSMA: And, like, it was wonderful.



DEANGELIS: We're going to have to go. We're going to have to go. But thank you so much for sharing with us.



Great to see you today.



THELUSMA: Thank you so much. Have a wonderful day.



DEANGELIS: All right, that's it for us.



"The Five" starts now.



