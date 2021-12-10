'Your World' on if Biden is minimizing inflation

This is a rush transcript of "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on December 9, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: This was the scene in the Bronx, New York, video just released from the NYPD showing masked gunmen in a BMW pulling alongside a parked car and then open firing.

A 21-year-old man in the vehicle was killed, a teenage girl reportedly injured. And it is happening across the country, as homicides reach record levels in at least 12 major U.S. cities. District attorneys accused of going easy on crime are coming under increasing fire, including in Los Angeles.

But in the case of L.A. DA George Gascon, he is not running from. He's celebrating it. Wait until you hear what he told her own Jonathan Hunt.

Welcome, everybody. A busy news day. I'm Neil Cavuto.

And this is "Your World."

FOX team coverage on the crime front with Jonathan Hunt on the DA's controversial comments, and Jacqui Heinrich on how the White House is responding to all of this.

We begin with Jonathan.

Hey, Jonathan.

JONATHAN HUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Good afternoon, Neil.

The Los Angeles district attorney held his first press conference in a long time to celebrate what he called his accomplishments in his first year in office, this as L.A. sees a huge spike in murders, a recent spate of smash- and-grab robberies, and robberies and assaults of L.A. residents on their doorsteps.

So I asked the DA if he believes any of that is his fault.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HUNT: To what extent do you and your policies bear any responsibility for that?

GEORGE GASCON (D), LOS ANGELES COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY: Well, actually, none.

I know you fear a lot of misinformation concerning the -- this particular wave of crime. Number one, actually, most crime is down, but for homicides.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HUNT: I also talked to the L.A. County sheriff, who's on the front lines of the crime fight. And he says the DA has been a disaster for L.A.

The sheriff predicts DA Gascon will soon be thrown out by voters.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEX VILLANUEVA, LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, SHERIFF: He's going to be recalled. And that's a change we need. I cannot see him doing a 180 and saying, well, that was a bad idea.

No, he's going to double down on stupid.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HUNT: Double down on stupid.

So I asked the DA to respond to that comment. Here's what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GASCON: My dad used to say that, when you wrestle with a pig, you both get muddy, and the pig likes it.

(LAUGHTER)

GASCON: OK?

And that's not pig in terms of using the term as to law enforcement.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GASCON: That exchange of insults, Neil, emblematic of what is an increasingly dysfunctional relationship between those whose job it is here to arrest criminals, and those whose job it is to prosecute them -- Neil.

CAVUTO: Jonathan Hunt, thank you very much.

Now to Jacqui Heinrich on how the White House is responding to this serious spike in crime -- Jacqui.

JACQUI HEINRICH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Neil.

Well, the DOJ announced just this morning that they're giving $17.5 million in grants on top of the $139 million that it gave out last month for localities to hire more police officers. And the White House has touted this as just one piece of their broader effort to crack down on crime and resolve this surge.

But the administration's critics say conditions have not improved, and this is not enough.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): It's time we got tough on crime.

And the Biden administration has looked the other way. I mean, you see what their priorities are at the Department of Justice. It's gone after parents at school board meetings. I mean, really, this is where they're spending their time and focus.

Are they creating task forces that will focus on criminals? Are they are they standing up extra efforts to fight crime? No, they're not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HEINRICH: The National Sheriffs Association also slammed the White House for their claim that they'd offered federal assistance to jurisdictions that have seen an uptick in break-ins, like in Los Angeles.

Executive director Jonathan Thompson saying: "California officials tell us they have seen zero federal resources. And even the FBI says they haven't done anything more. And Chicago is working this with the state alone. Zero new fed help."

Now, the White House says that is not true. The FBI is assisting a multijurisdictional task force to go after criminal groups in Los Angeles that are behind many of the incidents there.

But they also said: "President Biden agrees that we need to crack down on the surge in crime we have seen over the last two years, which is exactly why he's fighting for more federal support for community policing, and why the Department of Justice is working closely with state and local partners to address the disturbing state of retail thefts we have seen in recent weeks. That's also why the president delivered historic levels of funding for anti-crime measures through his Rescue Plan."

The White House outlined a number of instances, localities where cities have used those COVID relief funds to hire more police officers, for instance, Walnut Creek in California, Louisville, Kentucky, in Kansas City, Missouri.

But of course, the images, we are continuing to see as the situation evolves, and it is putting the White House in a position where they have to respond to that, Neil.

CAVUTO: Yes, because they're seeing a lot of them.

Thank you very much, Jacqui Heinrich, at the White House.

Now, my next guest says, if you're planning to go to Los Angeles, the police cannot guarantee your safety.

With me now, Los Angeles Police Detective Jamie McBride, the director of the L.A. Police Protective League.

Sir, very good to have you join us and thank you for taking the time. Is it that bad?

JAMIE MCBRIDE, DIRECTOR, LOS ANGELES POLICE PROTECTIVE LEAGUE: It is.

I have been in law enforcement, in Los Angeles for 31 years. I haven't seen crime like this since the mid-'90s. Homicides are up everywhere. It the most homicides we have had in the last 25 years.

And I heard George Gascon yesterday at his press conference talking about the suspect that killed Jacqueline Avant. And what he said was that the criminal justice system failed him, the suspect, that he should have been involved in more programs each time he got arrested.

That's insane. I mean, I don't think any program is going to help anybody like Jeffrey Dahmer or a Richard Ramirez. There's just evil that exists in the world. And people need to realize that. And that evil needs to be locked up.

We had a 12-year-old boy that was shot down just the other day. His mother was also shot. And a 9-year-old girl was shot in the back in the playground. One minute this poor kid is excited about Christmas, and his mom's planning on what to buy him, and now she's planning his funeral.

That's what's going on, you know?

And when I see that this soft-on-crime approach that George Gascon and also another soft-on-crime district attorney up north in San Francisco, crime in both cities are just crazy. It's like living in the movie "Purge." Every day is -- crime is just running rampant. Nobody cares.

The officers are doing their job. We constantly arrest people, we put them in jail. And they're literally getting arrested -- I mean, getting released faster than the officer can finish the report. And they're throwing their hands up. They're frustrated because they want to protect the citizens of Los Angeles.

CAVUTO: Yes.

MCBRIDE: So the only thing we can say is, if you're planning to come to Los Angeles for Christmas or to visit, please don't. We can't assure your safety.

And I feel for the small business owners, saying that, because I know they need the business. But there's only one thing I gain or we gain from telling you not to come to Los Angeles, is that we know you will be safe.

And that's enough for us, is, as long as you're safe, then that's what we want.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: I'm sorry, sir.

This is playing out in a number of cities, including New York, where there's almost like a turnstile when you go to see -- going to be arraigned on something. You're let go. And I know in California and this unique situation where they tried to limit the number of cases involving those for petty thefts, so I think it's up to $2,000 worth of goods you steal and they won't even bother with you.

And that encouraged people to seal up to $2,000 and then some of goods. And it's accelerated beyond just simple burglaries to homicides and the like that are now again at multiyear records. So when I heard Mr. Gascon talk about some crimes are going down, what is he talking about? Because the numbers I'm looking back, so robberies, burglaries, life-threatening incidents, homicides are going up at a double-digit clip.

MCBRIDE: Well, you know what? He's saying that robberies are down and some other crimes are down. He's actually wrong.

What's going on are people are, getting robbed at record numbers. They're just not reporting it. They live in fear in some parts of the city of Los Angeles, and they're just not reporting the crimes to the law enforcement.

So, crimes -- you can't say that robberies are down, yet murders are up. It doesn't happen.

If there's violence when there's murders, there's going to be violence when there's robberies. So that's just -- that's what's going on. Nobody's reporting these crimes, or just not as much.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: But they're also happening, Detective, to your point -- they're also happening, to your point, and we're seeing this in the New York area as well, brazen attacks, at that, in broad daylight, and sometimes forget about running out of the store that's been rampaged.

They're walking out. And, sometimes, folks are holding the door open for them. I mean, what the heck?

MCBRIDE: Well, you know what? And let's not forget some of these city leaders like George Gascon and others, they're actually blaming the victim, because they wear nice jewelry, they wear nice clothing, they carry a nice purse, and they're telling them not to do that.

I mean, I don't know what goes on in his head. He's really delusional. And you know what? I put him at fault as the same person that committed some of these murders, because he's letting these people out.

And if I could, I would arrest him for accessory to murder, because I think he's responsible for some of these murders. Something needs to be dealt with him. He needs to be recalled. Same with the district attorney in San Francisco. And that's what needs to be done in order to protect our citizens.

CAVUTO: Yes, it's just wild, even when I think in Chicago, where the mayor was saying that retailers have to do more to crack down on this sort of stuff in their stores. Would if they could.

Detective, thank you very, very much. We will keep an eye on all of this.

In the meantime, we are keeping an eye on inflation. A big report is due out tomorrow and it just could show inflation running at the highest clip in 40 years. That could be why people are seeking out cheaper alternatives, and thrift stores are all the rage.

To Madison Alworth on that -- Madison.

MADISON ALWORTH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Neil.

Yes, thrift stores are all the rage. This market is booming, sales in stores like this one tripling in just the past year.

Coming up, I will explain why many Americans can expect to see secondhand or pre-loved gifts under the tree.

CAVUTO: All right, if you're pivoting at the grocery store in the face of higher prices, it makes sense that you might have to pivot when you're looking at rocketing clothes, jewelry and other fancy-schmancy prices.

Madison Alworth is finding that right now there's a big, big, big move up in attention to thrift stores. She's found a good example of that in New York -- Madison.

ALWORTH: Hi, Neil.

Yes, we are seeing that increase when it comes to thrift stores, The Thrifty Hog right here doing three times the sales from 2019. One of the big things contributing to this is inflation. We're waiting for the official numbers tomorrow.

But it's projected that inflation could hit 6.8 percent. That would be the highest we have seen in around 40 years since Ronald Reagan days. All of that is leading to consumers changing their behaviors, including looking at stores like this one right here in Manhattan.

I'm with over owner, Deb Koenigsberger.

Deb, you have ran this store since 2010.

DEBORAH KOENIGSBERGER, OWNER, THE THRIFTY HOG: Yes.

ALWORTH: What has changed about consumer behavior that has really spiked your sales?

KOENIGSBERGER: Well, first of all, we have tripled our numbers very easily. And it continues to rise. I mean, we have never had 900 people go through the store in a weekend in two days.

I think what's happening is that people are realizing value, that they can get better value for less money by less fast fashion, support a charity that supports a cause they believe in, and also just, like, save money.

Like, buy -- you can you can buy something that's really good quality and will last you a long time without spending a lot of money.

And you know it's going to last you, because it's all about money, and people having less of it. And since COVID happened in 2019, we have just seen -- I mean, it's huge. The shift is -- it's remarkable. It's remarkable, .

ALWORTH: Right.

And people are choosing stores like this one, you said. The net proceeds, so everyone at home knows, goes to Hearts of Gold, which is an organization that helps homeless women and their children get out.

KOENIGSBERGER: Absolutely.

ALWORTH: So you're shopping for good, which is great this time of year.

And we have seen changing consumer habits, especially online sales. Online resale market is growing exponentially, obviously your foot traffic here, but what about the consumers coming in?

What are they telling you in why they're choosing this store?

KOENIGSBERGER: So they're choosing the store for several reasons.

The Thrifty Hog supports homeless moms and kids. People love that. It's a win-win. People are choosing to re-donate their luxury goods here as well, because it makes them feel good, right? So everybody wants to do something that makes them feel good.

But donating to us, buying from us, supporting a small business in Manhattan, a woman-owned business, a black-owned business, it's all about -

- all of those things are just converging. And all of a sudden, it's like, boom, the world is taking off.

And, for us, I have to say the most important things that people say to me all the time when they come in here is, they say, you have the best vibe and we love this mission.

And so they go home and they clean out their closets and bring me more stuff. It's just -- it's an amazing thing. It's an amazing thing.

ALWORTH: We love that. Good vibes, that definitely is going to bring people.

And I think you made an interesting point that we have been talking about today, Neil, when it comes to resale. People have been home for a long time cleaning out their closet. That has made so much inventory available for shops like this one, inventory that I have been wearing all day long. This is my third hit of the day and my third outfit, Neil

I had a different one on your business show earlier. And I think this is the final look of the day. And I think it's my favorite one also.

CAVUTO: I think it looks good. I could give away my stuff. And, of course, no one would want. But, I mean, that's some very nice stuff.

Madison, thank you very much.

Madison Alworth following that.

Well, there is another side to the whole inflationary problem, this supply chain juggernaut you hear so much about it. And everything's disrupted.

A congressman who is trying to do something about it is Republican Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, who has in the works some things that just might do the trick.

Congressman, what are you up to here?

REP. DUSTY JOHNSON (R-SD): Well, last night, we passed with big numbers,

369 yes-votes, the Ocean Shipping Reform Act.

And this is the biggest reform of our maritime laws in 30 years. I know you're probably wondering, what does a guy from the prairies of South Dakota care about maritime law? But the reality is, our country exports a tremendous number of manufactured and agricultural goods.

And we have had these foreign-flagged ocean carriers, many of them Chinese- owned. They have not been playing fair with American exports. And, as a result -- get this -- 60 percent of the containers they have been hauling back to Asia this year, they have been hauling back empty. That's terrible.

CAVUTO: So, how do you resolve that?

JOHNSON: Well, the Ocean Shipping Reform Act would do that.

And, again, we passed it out of the House. It's headed to the Senate. I think the Senate is going to act on this too.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: But what does it do? Congressman, I'm sorry, but explain.

JOHNSON: Yes. No, sure.

Well, it does a few things. First off, it tells these foreign-flagged ocean carriers they are not allowed to unfairly discriminate against American ag exports, or really any American cargo, and also makes it clear to these ocean carriers that they are not going to be allowed to hit American businesses with big fines and fees if those American businesses haven't done anything wrong with regard to the supply chain crunch.

CAVUTO: All right, so if the issue is that we're not getting enough from areas in Asia, China, in particular, how would it address that?

JOHNSON: Oh, as far as getting Asian products back into this country?

CAVUTO: Right.

JOHNSON: Yes.

Well, clearly, this is a bigger issue for American exports. It's about getting American exports to the rest of the world, but it would help with imports too in this way.

Our bill aligns the ocean carriers' interests with the interests of American shippers, so it makes for a more efficient system. Right now, these guys are able to use these backlogs as big revenue streams for themselves. Our bill brings some sanity to this environment.

It tells than that they own a lot of the responsibility to make sure that these ports run efficiently as well. When they get their act in gear, when they're hauling these containers with American goods, rather than as empties, it's going to relieve the backlog in American ports. That's going to be good for stuff coming in too.

CAVUTO: Yes, well, that would be good news, if that passes. And it did overwhelmingly, certainly in the House, among Democrats and Republicans.

Congressman Dusty Johnson, thank you very, very much.

Fair and balanced now, the view from the Democratic side with Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, who joins us right now on whether this is going to be a perennial issue.

Right now, this inflation situation has not been transitory, as you were very early to capture, Congressman, but the administration does seem to be minimizing it. Does that worry you?

REP. EMANUEL CLEAVER (D-MO): It would, but I'm not sure, Neil, that they are minimizing it.

I think what is coming across for the minimization of the inflation are the statements coming out as they try to figure out what to do. And I think some of it is already working out. Gasoline prices are now falling. And where they are now, it was predicted that it wouldn't -- it would be almost another year before they would reach this level.

But -- and Congressman Johnson, as for his legislation, I think a lot of things that are taking place in the aftermath of the real heavy COVID season that we had are going to -- are going to work.

For example, a part of the problem is that many of the women who were in the work force are not working. And that slows down production. It slows down getting products to market, because, as you know, almost all of the employers around the country are begging for employees.

We're now passing the largest expenditure of federal dollars for kindergarten that we -- and pre-K -- that's been spent in the history of the country.

CAVUTO: But how would that, Congressman, solve this problem, right?

I understand what you're saying to provide this. It's been an interest of yours for quite some time. We didn't have any of these benefits, of course, before the pandemic and everything else, when inflation and the unemployment rate were very, very low.

CLEAVER: You're absolutely right.

CAVUTO: And now it does seem to me you're hanging your hats on this to get this under control.

And I'm just wondering if you're actually making a bad situation worse.

CLEAVER: Well, I agree with a part of what you just said.

But I think it's important to note that, when these women are not going back to work now, it's because many of them stayed at home during the heavy COVID time moments that we had last year. And then, when they got ready to go back to work, many of them thought, look, I'm making $8 an hour. I'm making $11 an hour. I can't pay for child care and work at the same time.

They can't -- they couldn't do it.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: But will it really address anything about inflation, sir?

I mean, I -- when I heard the administration say that this is going to really address all these issues, as you know, and you're a good student of congressional and economic history, it would be the first time ever a giant piece of legislation has actually dented inflation, quite the opposite.

Most times, it increases it. So what's in this that makes that suddenly less of a problem? It seems to me to just compound it.

CLEAVER: Well, the legislation is not so much fighting inflation, as it is...

CAVUTO: Well, the president says it would go a long way to doing just that.

I'm just wondering what...

(CROSSTALK)

CLEAVER: He's talking about what I just mentioned...

CAVUTO: Right.

CLEAVER: ... which is the women coming back into the work force helping production move swifter.

But I also think that we may -- I was one, I said earlier, and probably on your show, that it's transitory. And that was the wrong additive. It's not transitory.

I think we are trying to address it. It was brought on by COVID. And I think, when you stop COVID, you stop a lot of our problems. If we hold COVID...

CAVUTO: No, I understand. No, you're quite right at that. And we go from park to just moving at a normal pace, you're going to see these run-up in prices. You're quite right about that, Congressman.

But I guess what is noticeable here is that the administration appeared to dismiss this early on, and then say it was essentially a problem with the well-to-do whining. I'm paraphrasing here.

Do you think they get it now?

CLEAVER: I do. I do.

I actually talked to the president yesterday. And the conversation was in small part dealing with inflation and what the administration is doing. And I think they're taking a lot of pride in the fact that gasoline prices are dropping.

And I think they're -- they are under the assumption that many of the inflationary items that -- by which we measure inflation are going to show signs in the new year of falling. And I...

CAVUTO: All right. All right, we will see if that happens.

CLEAVER: Well, yes.

(LAUGHTER)

CLEAVER: I don't -- I don't -- I hope -- hope is not a strategy.

CAVUTO: No, I know where you're coming from.

Well, we will see, though.

CLEAVER: Yes.

CAVUTO: But you were worrying about this early on.

CLEAVER: Yes.

CAVUTO: And let's see what happens.

Emanuel Cleaver, always good seeing you, of the House Financial Services Committee, Missouri congressman.

CLEAVER: Good to talk to you.

CAVUTO: All right, we have a lot more coming up, including the latest on Omicron.

What you know what thus far is that it spreads like wildfire. That's the worrisome news. What we also know is, it doesn't spread it in a dangerous way. In other words, cases are rarely serious, even in Africa, where all of this originated.

The latest news we're getting that could be very promising -- after this.

CAVUTO: I call my contractor for a quick fix, and it takes months.

A FOX Christmas tree is burned to the ground, and it's ready with a new one to be lit in a half-an-hour. Is this an incredible network and country, or what?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: All right, here is the good news on Omicron, this stubborn virus variant. It's not a problem here.

Here's the bad news. It's getting to be a problem abroad, particularly in countries like England, in Norway, where they're already putting some restrictions in place. In fact, in Norway, they're limiting how many people can gather in their homes for Christmas to no more than 10 people.

Now, I don't know how they count that, but it's something that we're watching very, very closely.

Let's go to Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security senior scholar.

Doctor, how do you characterize the variant right now? I understand it's quite contagious. But I also understand it's not nearly so dangerous. So where are you on this?

DR. JENNIFER NUZZO, JOHNS HOPKINS BLOOMBERG SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH: Yes, so we're still learning. And that's, I think, the takeaway with that.

So, I expect that we could change the narrative in the coming weeks as we gather more data. But I think, so far, we are seeing clear evidence that it transmits quite easily between people. And we haven't seen clear evidence that it is more deadly. That's good news, for sure.

CAVUTO: Right.

NUZZO: I want to celebrate every single point of light we can find about this virus.

But it also could change. And part of how it could change is that we haven't really seen the virus show up in the people who tend to be the ones to get more severely ill. So, if that happens, and we start seeing more deadly illness, of course, that will be a worrisome development.

CAVUTO: So are the unvaccinated particularly vulnerable to this?

NUZZO: Yes, certainly, the unvaccinated seem to be more frequently represented in the people who wind up in the hospital.

And I think there are ongoing studies to understand how much protection our vaccines offer. I think, so far, the news is generally good, which is that, if you have gotten at least two doses, you have got good protection against severe illness.

Again, take the good news when we can.

CAVUTO: Right.

NUZZO: And I think there's also some evidence that, if people have gotten a third dose, they probably even have a bit more protection, so yet another point of good news.

CAVUTO: Doctor, Pfizer -- maybe it could be talking its own book here -- is saying that a third dose of its vaccine could be effective in mitigating the Omicron spread. Is that true?

NUZZO: Yes, I mean, I think it's reasonable that, if you get extra antibodies, that you have an even better chance of fighting off an infection.

I mean, vaccines don't typically prevent the virus from entering your cells, but they train your body to respond pretty quickly, in the hopes that you don't even notice that you have been infected.

And I think it's reasonable to think that a third dose offers some additional protection, but I don't want people who haven't yet gotten vaccinated, because they're like, well, it's never going to end, to take away that -- vaccines that work.

CAVUTO: Yes.

NUZZO: They certainly do. And, again, if this virus couldn't put people in the hospital, most people wouldn't have heard of it.

And that's what vaccines help take off the table.

CAVUTO: Gotcha.

Doctor, a lot of people will look at this, though, and say, mild cases though they may be, in a weird way, this might actually help you get to that point at so-called herd immunity, where we have solved the problem without the rush to vaccines. What do you think of that?

NUZZO: Yes, I mean, it's a really hard thing to do that math.

First of all, like I said, we haven't seen it really circulate in the populations that we worry most about, and our understanding of how mild it really is could change once it does circulate more broadly.

The other challenge is that, the more people who get it, the simple math is such that some portion of people will wind up in the hospital. And many hospital systems can't even handle additional cases right now. So that's obviously not a great thing to count on either.

CAVUTO: Right.

NUZZO: But, again, if this virus didn't put people in the hospital, most people wouldn't have heard of it.

So, in a theoretical sense, yes, that would be good news, but it's too early to tell if we don't have to worry about it.

CAVUTO: Got it.

All right, Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, thank you very much, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security senior scholar there, knows of what she speaks.

All right, we have a lot more coming up here.

Remembering Bob Dole. Only 33 Americans, I believe, since the beginning of this country have had the honor of being for viewing in the Capitol Rotunda. But the people who viewed him and remembered him are staggered and staggering -- after this.

CAVUTO: To lie in state in the U.S. Capitol is a very, very big deal, but one that is warranted for one Bob Dole, being remembered today.

Chad Pergram at the Capitol with more -- Chad.

CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Good afternoon, Neil.

The Capitol Rotunda is the most hallowed cathedral in the American political experience. Robert J. Dole is now lying in state there. He's just a 33rd eminent American so honored.

A military honor guard hoisted Dole's casket up to 34 steps on the East Front of the Capitol for the nation to pay its respects.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Robert Joseph Dole, he belongs here in this place, in this temple of liberty -- to liberty and temple to possibilities.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERGRAM: Dole became friends with late Hawaii Senator Daniel Inouye as they recovered from injuries after the Second World War. Dole suggested that Inouye enter politics.

Dole rose from his wheelchair and walked to the casket to pay respects to Inouye when he laid in state in 2012.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHARLES SCHUMER (D-NY): As Bob approaches the pearly gates, let us take comfort he can reunite with his old friend once again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERGRAM: Although a somber day, his former colleagues recalled Dole's sardonic humor.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): Bob described his Senate management challenges with his trademark wit.

"If I'd known," he said, "we were going to win control the Senate, we'd have run better candidates."

(LAUGHTER)

MCCONNELL: I swear, Bob could have made it as a stand-up comic.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERGRAM: Dole held many titles, congressman, senator, minority leader, majority leader, presidential nominee.

But Dole was defined by his sacrifice to the nation during World War II.

Dole said his favorite title was veteran -- Neil.

CAVUTO: Indeed.

Thank you very, very much, Chad Pergram, on that.

To Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, a close friend and a guy who knew Bob Dole quite well, joins us now.

Senator, thank you very much for taking the time.

It is indeed an honor. Not too many people have had that, in the Capitol Rotunda, no less. But it maybe speaks to the character of Bob Dole, that he can have and warrant such bipartisan praise.

What do you think?

SEN. JERRY MORAN (R-KS): I absolutely agree with you.

And it is a rare honor. You indicated only 33 Americans have laid in state of the United States Capitol. Senator Dole is one of those now, one of two Kansans, Dwight Eisenhower, somebody that Americans would know and respect.

And, again, two Kansans have laid in state.

We're honored today to be there. I occupy the seat that Bob Dole held in United States Senate. I sat at a desk that he sat at with his name etched in the bottom of the desk drawer. And I grew up within 15, 20, 30 miles of Bob Dole, and followed him, in a sense, to the House of Representatives in that congressional district and now to the United States Senate.

And I think it was said well by Chad that -- and what Bob Dole said. The favorite title was veteran. And it was an honor to -- but pleasing, in fact, to see Republicans and Democrats, House and Senate, come together and pay tribute to a legislator, to somebody who worked hard and among us.

I checked before I spoke on the Senate floor earlier this week. Only eight senators who now are in the United States Senate served during Bob Dole's tenure in the United States Senate. But, still, all of my colleagues, almost without exception, were there to pay their respects, and House members as well, where Bob now served, not since 1969.

CAVUTO: Wow.

MORAN: So this was a time that was very -- we need these moments in our country's history. It is a divided nation.

And it's very useful for us to be reminded that there are ways. I sometimes think the national media -- some in the national media, since I'm talking -

- some in the national media tried to portray Bob Dole as not a Republican or a moderate, whatever the words are that they try to attribute to him.

Bob Dole was a partisan Republican, a conservative Republican, but he had the capability because of, in my view, two things, his experience in the U.S. Army and his recovery from the grievous injuries that he received, and that small-town roots. And, in both instances, if you're in the Army, politics, Republican, Democrat, it doesn't matter.

CAVUTO: Yes, you're right.

MORAN: And if you're a small-town person, you grew up in a community in which there's differences in the community, but you're all so tied together in everything you do, shopping at the grocery store, the football field on Friday night.

And your -- the challenges your community faces, you don't have the luxury, if that's what it could be called, of arguing about politics. Everything you do determines whether or not your future of the community and the people who live there is going to be in existence.

And so there -- I'm a -- I'm certainly a fan of, highly respect Senator Dole. And I would attribute his military service, his injuries and his recovery and his small-town roots to the reason that he was capable of bringing people together, despite being a Republican, and a partisan Republican.

CAVUTO: Yes, you're quite right about that.

And that lives on, as well as in your continued service, Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas, occupying the very seat that Bob Dole had.

We will continue following that.

Speaking of Washington and other developments, we want to pass along that an appeals court has ruled against Donald Trump's effort to shield documents from the January 6 Committee. President Trump expected to appeal that to the Supreme Court.

We will keep you posted.

CAVUTO: All right, there's a lot in this latest Wall Street Journal poll that talks about the president's declining numbers.

But what really interested us when you start going through the particulars is what's happening among Hispanic voters, who are dead even now looking at Republicans and Democrats pretty equally. And this has been a trend that's been picking up steam.

Eliza Collins of The Wall Street Journal.

Eliza, always great to have you.

I'm thinking about, back in 2016, what was happening. It was just taking hold. More Hispanic voters were considering Republicans, picked up even more steam in 2020, now a dead-even type of a sentiment. That could change, but it's certainly a trend worth watching. What do you make of it?

ELIZA COLLINS, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: It's absolutely a trend worth watching. And it's an important one in some really key races, including in the Senate.

Arizona, Nevada, Florida all have competitive Senate races with large Latino populations. Hispanics were the fastest growing part of the population over the last decade, which means that they are a growing voter bloc. And Democrats for a long time have been able to sort of take them for granted.

Republicans have been competing, exactly like you said, over the last half- decade. And it's really showing they're becoming swing voters. I mean, this poll shows them basically evenly split, which is not how they were just a couple of years ago.

CAVUTO: I'm thinking of how that could tip races in places like, obviously, Florida and Arizona, a host of others, but that could be a game- changer, in and of itself.

COLLINS: It absolutely could.

And we're talking about some of these House races. We saw it happen in 2020 in Florida in the Miami area. There were some competitive seats, some Republicans who had held on basically in pretty blue seats, seats Hillary Clinton had won. Those, either Republicans held on or flipped Democratic seats in Miami. Two seats flipped because of Hispanic voters choosing Republicans.

And our poll shows that they're talking about the economy being their most important issue. That's something right now Republicans have the edge on.

CAVUTO: It's interesting too, Eliza -- you follow this far more closely than I -- that the border issue was thought to benefit Democrats with Hispanics and not the tough approach of Republicans. It's a bit of an oversimplification on my part.

But that is not panning out.

COLLINS: That's absolutely not panning out.

And I think Democrats are trying to figure out what to do about that. I mean, talking about the border, talking about President Trump's policies, certainly, oversimplification, but that tough approach, some of his rhetoric, Democrats felt like they had the upper hand.

But what polling shows, our poll shows, and then also past polls have showed this, that immigration, the border isn't necessarily the number one issue for Hispanic voters, for some, but, for many others, it is the economy and other issues, health care, that sort of thing.

So Democrats are now trying to figure out what to talk to voters about, because it's not necessarily what they have been doing.

CAVUTO: All right, if you're Joe Biden, or you're any Democrat really looking at the national picture -- I know, as you have often reminded me, Eliza, correctly, don't seize on a poll in the moment -- you have to be worried about this moment, though.

COLLINS: Absolutely.

And it's not just our poll that is showing this.

CAVUTO: Right.

COLLINS: Right?

Biden's approval ratings have really plummeted. Republicans have an edge on the generic ballot, which is basically like, if you were going to vote for a Republican or a Democrat for Congress right now, which one would you vote for?

And then, on top of that, there are just a whole bunch of other things going for Republicans, redistricting, which is basically where they redraw the maps once in a decade.

CAVUTO: Right.

COLLINS: That favors Republicans.

The first midterm with a new president in office tends to favor the other party. There are a whole host of things. And then now these polls are coming out showing that voters are leaning towards Republicans. We're still a year out.

CAVUTO: Right.

COLLINS: There is a lot that can happen. But, right now, Democrats are nervous.

CAVUTO: All right, yes, the trend could be Republicans' friend.

We will watch it.

Eliza, great catching up with you, Eliza Collins of The Wall Street Journal.

All right, I wanted to take a peek outside out that window behind me now.

And I feel like these guys were here for me or just me stepping out.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: Apparently not. Apparently, we're about to light a tree.

Now, keep in mind, only 24 hours ago, this looked impossible. We committed

-- Suzanne Scott, our big boss here, said, you know what? We're going to replace that tree. And we're going to do it in a day.

We did. We're about to -- after this.

CAVUTO: All right, who'd a thunk? A day after a fire claimed our Christmas tree outside FOX, now lighting a new one, 24 hours later.

David Lee Miller in the middle of all at FOX Square -- David Lee.

DAVID LEE MILLER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, it's not exactly the "Miracle on 48th Street," but, boy, oh, boy, it is close. It is amazing.

Just hours after the original tree was set on fire, there was a massive cleanup, and now a new tree stands in its place. The homeless man who allegedly sent the blaze has been released from custody, and he has a court date next month.

None of the multiple misdemeanor charges that he faces required bail. Now, this is a fire that made headlines around the world. The original tree had

10,000 ornaments and 100,000 lights. Replacing it so fast was no easy task.

And, this afternoon, the focus here is on celebration. Despite temperatures just above freezing, folks here have been anxiously waiting for the tree lighting ceremony to get under way. And you can expect to see a lot of familiar faces.

Abby Hornacek and Lawrence Jones, who led the original tree lighting, will return. Steve Doocy, Janice Dean, Pete Hegseth, and other FOX hosts are going to take part, also on hand, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, FOX contributor Reverend Jacques DeGraff, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik. And joining the festivities are members of the FDNY and the NYPD.

And a big thanks is owed to both the cops and the firefighters who put out the blaze and kept people safe. FOX News Media and FOX Corporation are now making a $100,000 donation to the organization Answer the Call, which provides financial assistance to families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Hopefully, folks will stick around for the next few minutes, the tree lighting expected to get under way a little after 5:00. The holiday season is associated with peace, love and joy. And now, Neil, you can add to that resilience -- Neil.

CAVUTO: The crowd pretty loud out there.

MILLER: Indeed, it is staying warm thanks to a little caroling and a festive spirit.

CAVUTO: Right.

All right, got you. Very much, David Lee, look forward to that, a little bit more than a minute away.

I guess, being the business guy here, I marvel at the fact, if you ever deal with a contractor working on your kitchen or your house, you want something done, oh, it's going to take months. It's going to take months.

This just happened; 24 hours after all of it, it's a new tree, a new spirit. So, if anyone was thinking, by burning down a Christmas tree, that you would burn down our resolve to just try to get back to what the season is about and make some good out of it, then you have no idea.

Now, a lot of you think that this particular video has been speeded up. It has not. That was the actual speed...

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: ... at which they -- at which they were working.

And now they're done, which has me thinking that the guys behind this, I'm going to contract out to see if they can finish them work I have to do at my house.

But it is an uplifting message. And "The Five" is going to take you through it. And it's just a reminder, during this holiday season, no matter your politics or views, good things can happen from bad things.

And this, a minute away, is proof.

