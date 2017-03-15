Would crackdown on illegal immigration protect US security?

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING "Cost of Freedom Recap" CONTAINS STRONG OPINIONS WHICH ARE NOT A REFLECTION OF THE OPINIONS OF FOX NEWS AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE WHEN MAKING PERSONAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS. IT IS FOX NEWS' POLICY THAT CONTRIBUTORS DISCLOSE POSITIONS THEY HOLD IN STOCKS THEY DISCUSS, THOUGH POSITIONS MAY CHANGE. READERS OF "Cost of Freedom Recap" MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR OWN INVESTMENT DECISIONS.

NEW REPORT ON CRIMINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS PUTS COST AND SAFETY TO AMERICANS AND TAXPAYERS IN FOCUS

Mike Ozanian: This shows exactly why this country, to protect its sovereignty, must be a nation of laws, must be a nation that follows the Constitution. Under fortunately, under the past president, Barack Obama, the immigration and customs enforcement regulation, he really watered them down and ransacked that department. As a result those caught entering the country illegally, those caught and deported went way down.

Mark Tatge: Well, look, I don't want to destroy the narrative here, but the idea that people who are in the country illegally are all dealing drugs or committing violent crimes simply is not a factual basis for that or that they're all on food stamps. The people committing crimes or serious drug offenses are different figures, we don't have accurate numbers and this is hysteria, it's hyperbole.

Elizabeth MacDonald: I hear that I don't think that majority of illegals are criminals. But you can’t keep treating them like rounding errors. The woman cited arrested, she was in a violent drug gang.

Steve Forbes: Well, that's simply security, David, and that should be irrelevant. The key thing is, does it save lives. This gets to the thing of sanctuary cities where they refuse to allow local law enforcement to work with the federal government, violent criminals in New York. A guy of MS-13 gang, one of the most violent around wouldn't let immigration officials interview this guy, the guy could be released to Rikers Island and the feds could pick them up. That's outrageous.

Rich Karlgaard: Yeah, and that's as it should be. That's a good start and I applaud the Trump administration for doing that. There are 11 million illegals in the United States and what you have to do, because they're-- there's not an unlimited amount of money, nor cops out there to do all the enforcement to send every one of those 11 million back, you have to prioritize with the violent criminals and felony criminals, and work your way back. At some point there's going to be a cost benefit that no longer works, but let's start with the violent and felonious criminals.

Bill Baldwin: I'm all in favor of deporting violent criminals here illegally. Aren't we all? Is there some way we can make this country more welcoming to people who want to come here legally and a lot less porous for people who don't want to come here legally. I don't think that the president has the answer to that tough question.

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S COMMENT ON MAKING GOVERNMENT 'LEANER' SPARKS DEBATE ON HOW TO CUT FEDERAL SPENDING

Steve Forbes: He's throwing housing and urban development you'll get more. Some of the things the agencies do need to be done, but you're talking 5 or 10 billion out of 120 billion. That's the only way you reduce spending is reducing the scope of what the government does.

Bruce Japsen: It certainly doesn't, David. But I think that Trump should, I realize Congress passes the budget, not the president, but Trump should look to Congress. We pay the average congressperson $174,000 per year. They worked 101 days last year. They get generous pensions and generous health insurance benefits. This comes at a time where we're asking the average American to tighten their budget. Why don't we-- why doesn't Trump say, hey, why should lawmakers get a salary and eliminate that.

Rich Karlgaard: Well, you know John Dillinger the bank robber said, why do you rob banks? Because that's where the money is. You know where 80 percent, four out of five federal dollars, you know where they are, in defense, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. I don't hear Trump talking about cutting those back. I hear about him expanding them. That said, I think his adviser Steve Bannon talked about deconstructing the administrative state at CPAC, the sludge in businesses.

Bill Baldwin: That's a good place to start. I have a little list, commerce, labor, housing, energy, education, yes, we'd have to transfer some functions like oversight to the defense department, but there are some departments, like Betsy Devos's department that could be wiped out entirely.

Elizabeth MacDonald: I love the idea of drain the sludge. You have government workers and unions fighting tooth and nail. The government worker unions are ruining it for the private sector unions; right, in places, sectors like manufacturing.

Mike Ozanian: I believe that Trump will. I don't think we've seen a guy like this in a long, long time, David. As for what could be cut? I'd love to see 8 billion slated for the 2020 census get slashed. I think the census is un-American. The last census the woman came to my house and asked me where my grandparents came from and where I came from.

SURVEY: 66% OF TRUMP VOTERS TURN OFF AWARDS SHOWS WHEN ACTORS GET POLITICAL

Elizabeth MacDonald: We've been lectured to under the Obama administration and I’m glad we're out of the teachers faculty lounge. Make the Oscars great again, no politics at the Oscars.

Bill Baldwin: I don't see any problem, Hollywood an entertaining. And Meryl Streep claiming to be a member of the victimized oppressed class.

Mike Ozanian: I haven't seen the movie, David and Meryl Streep is one of my favorite actresses of all time. I think they're hurting themselves. Back to 1998, upwards of 50 million people were tuning into the Oscars. The number is down to 35 million today. Only hurting themselves. People don't watch entertainment to be preached to.

Steve Forbes: It does, indeed. What they should do is take a cue from Lady Gaga far to the left, but what she did at the Super Bowl, fantastic entertainment.

Mark Tatge: He's an entertainer and he is I think he's trying to entertain us in the Hollywood. Hollywood has been political. Jane Fonda and Hanoi Jane. And Trump voters half the population and half is Hollywood.



Rich Karlgaard: I think there's false outrage here and I think it's poisoning the culture. I don't agree with Tom Hank's politics or LeBron James or Steph Curry's in basketball. Am I supposed to boycott basketball and movies because of this, absurd?

