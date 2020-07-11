Will Trump's financial records topple his presidency?

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto," July 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, so the administration is making it very clear. No matter what some of the top doctors and pediatrician groups are saying, schools should open. He sees no reason why they should not open, whether he is still using that threat of aid to those schools if they do not do so.

Let’s get the read from Tom Price, the president’s former health and human services secretary.

Secretary, always good having you.

DR. TOM PRICE, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY: Hey, Neil.

CAVUTO: Do you think it’s a good idea, if you’re in a district or an area where there have been spikes in cases, and you have enough concerns, that you hold off opening schools?

PRICE: Well, Neil, thanks so much. Good to be with you.

I think we all agree that the best place for kids this fall is in school in person five days a week, but it’s important that they’re there safely. This is a large nation. Obviously, no one solution is going to -- is going to fit every place.

And that’s why the CDC has put out extensive guidelines. And if the local authorities follow those guidelines, then I think we can safely open schools virtually around the country.

The key is that the decisions have to be based locally.

CAVUTO: All right, but the president seems to be saying, I see no reason for them to veer from that opening school process here.

And I’m just wondering, is it fair or right for the few who might be considering that, for whatever reasons, that they be punished?

PRICE: Well, obviously, nobody wants -- wants schools punished. And we don’t want school districts or kids punished.

But it’s important to appreciate that children, those between the age of 5 and 17 have the lowest incidence of COVID-19 of the entire population. It’s almost 100 times less than those individuals 65 and older.

So, this is a portion of the population that is, by and large, not protected from COVID-19, but they seem to not be as affected as any other portion of the population.

So, if you’re wise...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: No, no, Doctor, you’re quite right about that. You’re quite right about that.

But I guess what comes up is, they can, albeit it in very small percentages, I get this, and I get that, they can give it to others. They can give it to the very teachers...

PRICE: Oh, sure.

CAVUTO: ... who are working with them, and potentially, potentially, other administrators at the school, and, and when they are back home.

Now, it is rare, to your point, but it is enough that, when we look at deaths from COVID-19 in this country among those 18 or younger, there have been 191 of them, now, in the scheme of things not nearly as great as the 35,000 (sic) deaths we have seen.

PRICE: That’s right.

CAVUTO: But it is not unusual or unprecedented where we could have something like that.

Is that your way or maybe the administration’s way of saying, we can tolerate a level like that?

PRICE: But that incidence, as you well know, of those individuals as children having COVID-19 is less than the annual influenza, and they’re certainly carriers of that.

That’s why the guidelines, wearing masks, distancing, going to school with a certain cohort, staggering school opening times, potentially doing some classrooms outside, all of the things that we know about and that are in these guidelines, if they’re followed, then there isn’t any reason, I don’t believe, that we -- that we can’t go forward with opening schools safely, again, with local decisions being made.

CAVUTO: I just want to be clear, though, Doctor, just to be very, very clear.

If there was a spike in a community, whether it’s run by a Democrat or a Republican -- I know the president was saying that a lot of this is a political agenda on the part of Democrats who are -- don’t want to help the economy or whatever.

But there are a number of Republicans concerned in these communities, enough that they have revised their phase reopening plans, even reversing them.

PRICE: Sure.

CAVUTO: So, it would not be out of the realm of possibility that, given such spikes, and they’re still existing, let’s say, in mid-August or later, that they would want to hold off.

Is it fair then that they face funding issues or a funding cut from the federal government if they even think of doing that?

PRICE: No, certainly not. But most -- most funding for schools obviously comes from the local area.

I’m proud of my county, Fulton County, Georgia, where the local board of education, the head of the local board of education has already put out guide lanes on -- guidelines on what to do if a student is positive in school, if a teacher is positive in school, so that people can prepare for what happens.

You may have to close the school for a day or two, but that doesn’t mean that we ought to keep schools closed, because we got to get kids back. They got to get learning. It’s better for their physical health, their emotional health, their mental health.

And it certainly is better for our society at large.

CAVUTO: Doctor, thank you for taking the time. Always good catching up with you.

PRICE: Thanks, Neil.

CAVUTO: Our former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

