Why hasn't the elite media learned anything from 2016?

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” November 4, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. In a lot of ways, unfortunately, what happened last night could not have been worse for this country, for our children, for our grandchildren, and for our future.

The outcome of our presidential election was seized from the hands of voters where of course it rightly belongs, and now resides in the control of lawyers and courts and highly partisan clearly corrupt big city bureaucrats.

So no matter what happens next, that is a tragedy. Many Americans will never again accept the results of a presidential election. That story is still unfolding tonight, obviously. We're going to follow it as honestly as we can, wherever it leads. We'll begin with that in just a minute.

But first, we want to acknowledge the good news, and believe it or not, there is some good news regardless of everything else that has happened and here it is.

America remains, it's still here. That's the first and most important thing. And it's not a foregone conclusion, we almost lost it. Democrats told us they wanted to beat Donald Trump. They spent more money than anyone ever has in any election in history to do that.

But there was a lot more going on. Democrats didn't harness the full power of Big Tech and the billionaire class simply to make Joe Biden President.

No. What they really wanted was total control over everything. No more democracy, no more dissent, permanent obedience from the rest of us, and they came shockingly close to getting that.

If Democrats had won the White House and the Senate last night, the country as we know it would have ended not because Democrats have bad ideas, though they do. But because Democrats plan to impose an entirely new system on our country, not an agenda, a system.

With nothing to check their power, the left fully intended to eliminate the traditional American balances within our government, along with the Constitution and the Bill of Rights that constrain their power. We're not overstating this. Joe Biden's party plan to turn our highest court into a partisan political weapon. They admitted that. They wrote magazine articles about how they plan to do it.

Then they planned to pack the Congress of the United States, the Legislative Branch, by adding new states to our union, purely for the Senate seats. We're not speculating there either. They admitted that, too.

Then they planned to pack the electorate itself, the ultimate corruption in a democracy. Twenty million foreign nationals added to our voter rolls overnight. That was their agenda.

How would any of that improve the United States of America? Well, they never claimed that it would. Making this country better was never the point. The point was to create a permanent Democratic majority, a one-party state with complete control over the population.

Never in our history has any mainstream political party proposed an agenda more radical than this. They didn't talk about it much. There's a reason for that, of course. They didn't want to scare you. But it was entirely real. And last night, it came very close to happening.

We should all be deeply grateful that it didn't.

We are telling you this because we want to be clear about the stakes involved. This isn't a matter of opinions, and a difference between those opinions. This isn't about policy. It's about the system that all of us live under that governs this country. That's what's at stake. So keep that in mind as we move forward.

And now, to the rest of the day's news. We want to start with an overview of all that we have just seen, and we can't think of anyone better to provide that overview than Professor Victor Davis Hanson, who joins us now.

Professor, thanks so much for coming on. So where do you think we are right now?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: I think I'm really worried like you are I mean, a Constitutional Republic, Tucker, relies more on just laws and has protocols and good faith traditions.

We've been told for three months that this was going to be a landslide.

That was what the media mantra every day. This is a media right that the Shorenstein Center said is 93 percent biased. So, here we are tonight,

600,000 uncounted votes in Maricopa -- a red county, mostly in Arizona, and we don't even know have any idea except that Donald Trump has a lead in Pennsylvania and the media told us that this could not happen and they did that why?

Did they do it so we would get information? So we'd be better citizens? No.

They did it to gin up enthusiasm for one candidate and to decrease momentum for the other.

And then we heard last night that Arizona was in the bag, it's all done, and people called that state before they did Texas and Florida in some cases.

Then we go to the pollsters and we think, well, have they learned their lesson in 2016? That all there pseudoscientific 90.6 or 84.2 accurate -- that was all over with. They were completely discredited.

They came back and by September, the guru Nate Silver was saying 89 percent chance of a Biden victory and we were told landslide.

And so then we turned on our televisions and what do we learn? They are completely discredited again. But they did set a narrative. So now, we're bewildered. We're losing faith in our political institutions and they are culpable because they conditioned the electorate to think that what was very likely improbable was absolutely impossible.

And when you add into this big media and big pollster mix, this cartel, you mix Big Tech, so when the President of the United States has legitimate reasons to worry about the sanctity of this election, and then we have a private entity, a Twitter CEO says you have to be warned about what the President says when he uses Twitter, or people throughout this campaign have been deplatformed and canceled.

And people are saying, you know what, that's our property. We can do what I want -- we want.

And then we have the big banks. So we are targeting individual senators,

$100 million for races. I mean, Mitch McConnell was going to win no matter what. But what was the purpose of that? It was to send a message we have unlimited resources. And if you want to get on TV and be a point man for judicial confirmations, or Kavanaugh hearings, we're going to go after you and we're going to tell everybody else, if you don't get on our side, we're going to really go after you in a Senate race and bankrupt you or make your life miserable.

So I'm really worried because when you add into that mix, Big Media, Big Tech, Big Banks, and these big pollsters, it's this bi-coast -- we'll get back to the same thing, this bi-coastal privileged elite, who have no idea what is going on in the interior of the country, but fear it very greatly.

In this election, Tucker, it was a story between academia, Hollywood celebrities, Silicon Valley, the media, the Big Banks, Wall Street, and who did Donald Trump have on his side, he had those people at the rallies, he had an outreach to minorities, he had talk radio, and that's about it.

And so I'm very worried that a lot of people are gaining and using inordinate influence in a way that's really warping a constitutional system that has worked really well for 233 years. So why can't we just take a deep breath, not call these states before we know the decision and let the people decide? And that's not what they want. It is landslide, landslide, landslide.

And then when you don't get a landslide, it is, oh, you won't concede.

Well, you won't concede because the votes haven't been counted, but they precondition the viewers not to accept that.

And so it's very dangerous, what they are doing. It's got a bad history -- it's got a bad history in totalitarian societies when the media and pollsters and technology and utilities do what they're doing.

CARLSON: And yet, I can't help and I'm looking for a bright spot here, and I think there is one, in the face of all of that, more power arrayed on one side of a political contest, maybe than ever, ever in the history of democracy, tens of millions of people resist it.

HANSON: Absolutely. And here we are sitting tonight and it looks like the Republicans have a good chance of keeping the Senate. They picked up seats in the House where we told that would be impossible and there is a pathway for Donald Trump to win the presidency. And they have none of the help of any of these warped institutions that the left relied on.

And what the bottom line of the subtext is, the left doesn't have 51 percent approval of the people. The people are not with them and they used all of these other levers to condition a pre-desired result, but they don't have the people.

CARLSON: That's pretty clear. Victor Davis Hanson, I appreciate that.

Great to see you tonight.

HANSON: Thank you.

CARLSON: So where are we right now at 8:09 p.m. Eastern Time? What are the numbers?

Bill Hemmer has been following this for about 24 hours now. We're happy to have him on tonight. Bill, where are?

BILL HEMMER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Nice to see you, Tucker. Good evening to you. Eight o'clock in the East Coast.

As you mentioned here, you need to get to 270. Right? At the moment, we've got Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes. If he were to take Nevada, which by the way is not going to happen tonight. We'll see if it happens tomorrow, he would be at the magic number, 270. It's that simple for him at the moment.

For Donald Trump, he has got to come here. We haven't yet called Alaska. No one has really, so that would be three electoral votes out there. Feels good about Georgia. That would get him to 233. They feel confident about North Carolina, 15 electoral votes, and then 248.

Now, you know what's going on in Pennsylvania. We don't know when it is going to be sorted out, Tucker. Is it days or weeks away? That would be 20 electoral votes there and then he comes out to Nevada and picks up the six electoral votes there.

Based on that scenario, he has got to run the table at this point. And that's what he is up against. And if that vote holds, now, Tucker, that's why you see this argument over Arizona. We called it late last night, 11 electoral votes for Arizona. We can tell you as of tonight, there's between

500,000 and 600,000 votes that are still outstanding.

Well, this is Phoenix and this is Maricopa County. We've got some more votes to come in, really decent turnout here, too for the people of Maricopa County.

This is Tucson, Arizona, Pima County down here, not as many votes there, but still populated, not as much as Phoenix. But the Trump campaign is saying they are going to pick up votes from all over this location here, with about 15 percent of the votes still outstanding.

Why does that matter? It matters because he could close the margin right here between these two: Biden and Trump. Problem is this. Trump has to exceed two more percentage points that he is getting at the moment.

If he hits that number, he could flip this state, but right now, he is not doing that in Arizona tonight -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Still a question mark, though. Interesting.

Bill Hemmer, thanks so much for that. I appreciate it.

So news organizations have called the State of Michigan for Joe Biden. But we're seeing a lot of strange things happen in that state tonight including poll watchers apparently being blocked from witnessing the count and that's not a good sign.

Matt Finn has been covering from an absentee ballot counting center in the City of Detroit, and he joins us tonight. Matt, good to see you. What do you see?

MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Tucker, today, there are some pretty tense moments inside of this room, basically some poll workers or some of the voting challengers told us that there was not an equal number of Democrats and Republicans in this room throughout the entire process.

It led to some shoving matches or some fighting matches and eventually, police had to step in and escort people out of that absentee ballot counting room.

I took these people's claims to the Secretary of State here in Michigan, a spokesperson tells us in part quote, "There are poll challengers who have a legal avenue to address any legitimate concerns regarding any rules they claim were not followed."

Now, in the midst of chaos, there were some windows back here that allowed for observation that were covered up with paper and posters and that led to even more confusion and outrage as protesters pounded on these windows demanding the ability to see inside.

I talked to Detroit City Attorney a short while ago, he tells us he ordered some of the windows to be covered because some of the poll workers nearest the windows were concerned that people were filming them or information on the ballots.

And right now, Detroit, Tucker tells us that it has about 1,500 absentee ballots or less to be counted, and that all of Detroit's absentee ballots will be counted -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Matt Finn, thanks. Detroit, Michigan, one of the most mismanaged places in the Western Hemisphere now tonight helping to pick your President.

Well, today the Trump campaign announced legal action over alleged vote counting irregularities in several states. We'll tell you what they are alleging from a Trump campaign attorney. That's straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: So the Trump campaign as you likely know announced lawsuits in several states today, obviously pertaining to the counting of the vote.

Rick Leventhal is tracking these suits and joins us tonight to explain what they are about. Hey, Rick.

RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. Before the break, you talked about Michigan, but there are lots of other challenges by the Trump camp including calls for pauses in vote counting in Georgia and Pennsylvania, where the President's team is demanding a review of every vote, saying poll watchers were kept up to 50 feet away for 20 hours, arguing more than 100,000 ballots could be fraudulent or riddled with mistakes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUDY GIULIANI, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S PERSONAL ATTORNEY: Not a single Republican has been able to look at any one of these mail ballots. They can be from Mars as far as we're concerned, or they could be from the Democratic National Committee.

Joe Biden could have voted 50 times as far as we know or 5,000 times.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LEVENTHAL: In a separate case in PA, the Trump camp wants any of the three million mail-in ballots arriving after Election Day tossed out. The state is arguing they should be counted if they arrive by this Friday.

And the President's team is calling for a recount in Wisconsin where Biden leads by less than 21,000 votes, citing irregularities in several counties.

The Governor called those allegations beyond irresponsible, but says a recount could happen.

The campaign also disputing absentee votes in Nevada and more suits could still be filed -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Rick Leventhal will be on that story, of course.

LEVENTHAL: Sure.

CARLSON: Here's what President Trump said earlier about what is unfolding right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud in our nation. We want a law to be used in a proper manner.

So we'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. It's a very sad moment. To me, this is a very sad moment and we will win this and as far as I'm concerned, we already have won.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So what specifically is the contents of these lawsuits? What are we watching as we see them ascend as the Presidents suggested to the Supreme Court?

Jenna Ellis is a senior legal adviser for the Trump campaign, an attorney to the President. She joins us tonight.

Jenna, thanks so much for coming on.

JENNA ELLIS, TRUMP 2020 SENIOR LEGAL ADVISER: Great to see you, tucker.

CARLSON: So what is that substance of these suits?

ELLIS: Yes. So let's be clear about what this is really regarding. Joe Biden said in his press conference today that he wants all votes to count.

That sounds great. The Democrats want all votes to count. Who doesn't want that?

But notice the sleight of hand, the key word that they're leaving out in their narrative: legal, legitimate. We want all legal, legitimate votes to count. So by the Democrats spinning this narrative and saying that they want all votes to count, that includes duplicate votes, illegal votes. It includes spoiled votes. It includes all the votes that come in after the deadline, and it includes all manner of unconstitutional ballot counting.

And so when the Democrats are saying that, that's exactly what they want.

It is that they want all manner of fraud to count. That's why our Team Trump lawsuits are so incredibly important to preserving and protecting the rule of law and making sure that all legal, legitimate votes count.

And that's what President Trump has said from the very beginning and what he re-emphasized last night.

CARLSON: So what's interesting is last night, you're watching the coverage and there were bunch of Democratic shills posing as news anchors and they kept repeating the same line, which is the President is trying to stop the count.

At that exact moment that they were saying that, a bunch of states shut down their count. On what grounds did they do that? How are -- I mean, this is a very simple question, but I've never really gotten an answer to it.

How would the State of Florida for example, be able to continue its count until we knew the result, but other states, pivotal states, the Trump campaign has kind of said, we're not counting anymore tonight. How is that allowed?

ELLIS: Right. And you know, these are questions that we all deserve answers to, and that's why when the mainstream media is reporting certain things selectively, and also when they are reporting inaccurately and falsely that the Trump campaign is wanting the ballot counting to be stopped. No, we want meaningful access to be able to look and observe as the law allows, and in fact, requires that we can look and make sure that there isn't fraud that's going on.

But why you have states that are pausing their counts and then starting up their accounts again, hours later, when suddenly, you have like in the State of Michigan, you have 138,000 votes that magically appear that are all 100 percent Biden votes? Can you imagine the Democrats outrage that if all, 100 percent of these were Trump ballots?

And so this isn't a matter of partisan politics, this is a matter of preserving and protecting the U.S. Constitution, the rule of law ...

CARLSON: Of course.

ELLIS: ... and making sure that we have a free and fair election in this

country, because when you have voter intimidation, when you have all of these different tactics, when you have delay methods that have not gone through the state legislatures, you just have unilateral action by Democrats --

CARLSON: No I get it, I get it. We get it. Let me ask you though, there are so many things going on now that you overwhelmed, my brain gets overwhelmed by it anyway. But just very quickly, the specific case that you're referring to, where 100 percent of the votes, many votes were cast for Joe Biden. That doesn't seem plausible. Will those votes count?

ELLIS: Well, and that's what a lawsuit needs to determine, and we need to make sure that we have access to see those ballots, make sure that they are legitimate. And if not, then a judge should look at that and then fairly and accurately apply the rule of law, like an umpire would do. An umpire shouldn't say, well, I don't want to call a ball or strike because that's a political question.

No, that is the exact role of the Judicial Branch to make sure to step in and say, here is the call and it is according to the law in the Constitution. That's why we're fighting because free and fair elections matter. This country matters that we, the people, get to determine through our legitimate legal votes who is elected. President Trump will keep fighting for that.

CARLSON: Well, of course. A hundred percent of the ballots, a hundred percent of anything ought to make you nervous because it's probably a crock and that does not seem believable to me.

Jenna Ellis, thank you.

ELLIS: Very suspicious. Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: You think? A hundred percent -- gets a hundred percent, yes, okay. Right.

So the race could conceivably, depending how you game it out, come down to the State of Nevada. What is happening there? A lot of things are happening there. We will tell you after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: So at this point, a day later, we're still not certain who will win the six electoral votes in the State of Nevada. What exactly is going on there and how will the outcome affect who wins? Bill Hemmer has the numbers for us tonight. Hey, Bill.

HEMMER: Tucker, good evening again. They are still counting in Nevada and I will tell you, this is a razor close margin here, 8,000 votes between Biden and Trump.

Two things I'd put on your radar, Tucker, noon Eastern, nine o'clock on the West Coast tomorrow, we're going to get our first -- our next batch of ballots from Nevada. We thought they might come in today that's been postponed until tomorrow.

The Secretary of State's Office gave a little bit of guidance earlier, so I would say noon Eastern tomorrow. Check back in that.

At nine o'clock tonight, however, we were told several hours ago that at nine o'clock Eastern, we'd get another dump from Arizona, then at midnight tonight as well. So the numbers here could change between Biden and Trump and we'll see then, you know, whether or not we get a case as to what has happened here in Arizona after the early call last evening, Tucker, back to you.

CARLSON: Thanks, Bill. I appreciate you. You must be running on fumes.

So long before last night's election, we alerted you to the potential for voting irregularities -- fraud -- in the State of Nevada. As we mentioned, Nevada could end up being the key to this election. So we want to speak again tonight, right now to Adam Laxalt. He is the former Attorney General of the state. He is the co-chairman of the Trump Campaign there and he has been on this question for quite some time.

Adam Laxalt, thanks a lot for coming tonight. So what is the latest from your state?

ADAM LAXALT, FORMER NEVADA STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: And I mean, you were the chief law enforcement officer of the state. I think you're pretty well grounded in this stuff. Do you think the vote is fair?

LAXALT: Well, let me first say we still believe we have a path to victory, but the Democrats have absolutely stacked the deck against us in this election. They changed this election inside 90 days.

And as votes are being counted and America thinks that with all of these mail-in ballots that you have people watching that counting going on, we are still not allowed to watch the signature matching. We are not allowed to challenge any of those signatures.

So they switch us through this new system and then they give us no right to ensure that only legal voters count. And so as America knows, those that stayed up like me all night, they dumped these at 3:00 a.m. They counted through the middle of the night. They're counting all day today and we're still having to wait until tomorrow and we are still right this second not in that door.

And I warned about this that if it came down in Nevada, we'd finally get people to pay attention to the fact that the Democrats didn't give us this right, and a judge agreed that that we didn't -- we weren't entitled to this right. Of course, we disagree with that and we're still fighting that.

But just for your viewers, that has to be quite startling, that over -- almost 400,000 votes were cast last night and there was no observation, no transparency. And you know, we're supposed to just trust, but not be able to verify.

CARLSON: It's crazy. I've got to ask you a macro question really quick. So Democrats in a lot of places completely changed a system of voting that's been in place for hundreds of years and that has worked, and it's been durable and they did it under the pretext of COVID as they have done so much.

Republicans didn't say that much about it. Is it clear now why they did it?

And do you think Republicans in Washington regret not raising a bigger fuss over this?

LAXALT: There is no question that Donald Trump would have won Nevada last night convincingly if we did not move to mail-in ballots. And, again, we don't know how many bad voters there are in this giant stack. We also know that there are likely to be dead voters. We know that there are likely to be people that have moved out of Las Vegas, but their ballots were still cast.

So we're looking into all of this, but it is just astounding that when you watch the news commentary last night, they keep acting like these systems are foolproof and there is no way that any improper voter could get through and it's just simply not true.

CARLSON: It's a sad story. Adam Laxalt, I appreciate your efforts.

LAXALT: It really is.

CARLSON: Thanks so much for coming on.

So if you ask any of the outraged wine moms on Instagram lecturing you about Donald Trump, kind of a fulltime occupation for a lot of them, why do you hate Trump so much? It doesn't take long to get an answer. He's a racist. He's a white supremacist.

Okay. We've heard that every day for the past five years. So the results from last night are really interesting. Donald Trump dramatically increased his share with non-white voters and in some places it made all the difference, for example, in Florida. What the hell is that?

How did the racist get so many votes from people who aren't white?

Interesting question. We'll explore in a minute.

Also the always wise, Brit Hume is here. We're happy about that. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Well, if you watch this show, you know, we really try not to count anything by race or ethnicity or by any kind of immutable characteristic. That habit of mind, identity politics is corrosive, it'll hurt the country. But we cannot resist telling you about some fascinating facts hidden in the numbers from last night.

Donald Trump -- and this has implications that will extend a long time -- dramatically over performed expectations in his past performance among non- white voters, really dramatically, and in some places it made the difference. Here are some examples.

Zapata County, Texas, it's 84 percent Hispanic. It's one of the most Hispanic counties in America. In 2012, Barack Obama won it by 43 points. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won it by 33 points. This year, Donald Trump won it by five points, 52 to 47. That's a huge swing and it happened in a lot of places.

Stark County, Texas, that's the most Hispanic county in America, right on the Mexican border. In fact, if we built a wall, it would be right through Stark County, Texas. Last night, Donald Trump won 40 percent of the ballots there. In 2016, just four years ago, Hillary Clinton won 79 percent of the vote in Stark County, again, swings like that don't happen in American politics over four years.

In Florida's Miami Dade County, and that matters, it is the biggest population center in one of the most important states and by the way, it is

70 percent Hispanic, Donald Trump came within seven points of Joe Biden.

Contrast that with four years ago, Hillary Clinton was up 30 points in Miami Dade. What is going on here? Something big.

Now, if you've predicated your hatred of Donald Trump on the idea that he is a racist, who particularly hates Hispanics and that is really the entire case against Trump. For most people on the left, those numbers are a huge problem for you. How do you explain that? What is that?

Well, some commentators have figured out a solution, and it's that non- white voters, Hispanic voters are racist themselves against themselves.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Many people showed up to support Trump, because let's keep it real, a lot of people of color hate themselves. They want to identify with upward mobility and to them, that means white is right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, a lot of people of color hate themselves. Can you imagine saying something like that? It's grotesque. But they think that.

As far as we can tell, there is only one Democrat of prominence who is kind of acknowledging what is going on here, and of all people, we hate to admit this, but we're going to tell you the truth, it is Sandy Cortez of Westchester, New York. She tweeted this, quote: "We've been sounding the alarm about Democratic vulnerabilities with Latinos for a long, long time.

The necessary efforts simply hasn't been put in." Not clear exactly what that means, but at least, she is admitting that these are people who voted freely for real reasons, not simply because they hate themselves.

Pedro Gonzalez has been on this for a long time. He is Assistant Editor at "American Greatness," and he joins us tonight. Pedro, thanks so much for coming on. First, let me just ask you, you know, you never want to overstate election results, you know, anomalies aren't trends, et cetera, et cetera. But some of these numbers are so dramatic that they suggest something is going on. Do you think that's true?

PEDRO GONZALEZ, ASSISTANT EDITOR, "AMERICAN GREATNESS": I think it is true, and I think that's why it's important to try to look at this with clear eyes and a silver mind, because this is really a once in a lifetime thing. I think, we are witnessing a kind of realignment that Trump effected.

CARLSON: What's the basis of it? Why would -- if you spent -- if you lived in this country, and all people who voted did, for the last five years, the one thing you know about Trump, every human being in this country knows that Trump hates Hispanics. That's the main talking point against Trump.

Why the heck would he, all of a sudden become popular with the people he supposedly hates?

GONZALEZ: I think a huge part of it is backlash for Black Lives Matter, and so I can get into this.

In June, FOX News ran a survey that found 21 percent of Latino said they supported Trump. In June, ABC News also ran a poll that found 54 percent of Latino Democrats said they supported deploying the Federal forces to assist the police in putting down the riots. Overall, 60 percent of Latinos said the same.

Now that FOX survey ran again in August and September, each time coming back with more support from Latinos, in favor of Trump. In September, the number was 34 percent, up from 21 percent.

So I think that this shows that there is a real kind of implosion going on with the intersectionality that the Democratic Party thought would be sort of key to success with all demographics, and I think it really shows that the Pew Research Center around the same time that the Latino support for Trump was at its highest, after months of riding across the country, Pew reported that the most notable decreases for support for Black Lives Matter was among whites and Latinos.

CARLSON: Amazing, and I should say for our viewers who don't follow academic nonsense, intersectionality is the idea that white men oppress everybody else. So, it is white men against everybody else, but these results suggest that's not at all true.

Pedro Gonzalez, I'm really glad you came on tonight. Thank you very much.

GONZALEZ: Thanks for having me again, Tucker.

CARLSON: There is a realignment going on right now. The results last night make it very, very clear, and it's not along racial lines -- thank God -- it is along class lines and lines of culture. People who like the country, people who work for a living, they're all on one side, regardless of what they look like. Amen.

Well four years ago, all the experts on television were unanimous, Donald Trump was never going to win the presidency. It just wasn't possible. It would violate physics. Here's what they said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This comes on the heels of a number of headlines this week that said, you know, Donald Trump cannot win this election if he wins every single white working class vote in this country.

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Bannon's campaign is on its way to what could be a landslide defeat.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Could we be seeing our first true landslide in a long time, a double digit landslide? That is Clinton's lead in four polls now.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The way you've got this now, likely 341 electoral votes for Hillary Clinton. You only need 270 to win. That's just a blowout.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It does at this point.

NATE SILVER AMERICAN STATISTICIAN: So right now, we have Hillary that is about 75 or an 80 percent favorite. We have different versions of it.

Historically, the last candidate to blow a lead this large was in '88.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If those numbers remain anything like that, you could be looking at not just a loss, but a blowout.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So if you watch TV now, you probably recognize every single person pretty much in the clips we just played, those clips are from four years ago. Everyone was completely wrong. What they said did not come true, the opposite did. So why are they still on television? And why are we still listening to them?

Back in Election Night 2016, Brit Hume of FOX News was one of the very few who got it right. He sided the betting odds. He was derided for that.

History vindicated him. Brit Hume joins us tonight.

Brit, great to see you. I think you're one of the very few people on television broadly across all channels, who has come out of this with credibility enhanced, but it doesn't -- it doesn't change the question that I honestly don't know the answer to. If people keep screwing it up, keep getting it wrong, why are they still employed to do the same thing that they're demonstrably bad at?

BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, I guess, it's mainly Tucker, because they attract an audience of people who feel the same way they do.

CARLSON: Yes, exactly.

HUME: And the result of that is that -- and I also think this about it, you know, I don't -- I suspected each and every one of those people, you know, thought to themselves after the election in 2016, gee, we kind of got that wrong, didn't we? But the problem was the reason they get it wrong, is bias makes people stupid.

And if you don't acknowledge to yourself and own your biases, they'll do it to you over and over again and that is what we've seen happen. And throughout the four years since, I mean, the press all believed this Russia collusion tale, and they thought Trump must have done that because of the kind of person they think he is and he must have done that.

And of course, they chased it, like, you know, like a pack of bang hounds, and filled up the pages of "The New York Times" and "The Washington Post"

and other publications, and certainly a number of the broadcast outlets with that stuff for a couple of years and it ended up in a dead end.

The editor of "The New York Times" said that they oriented their whole news operation to cover that story, and it went nowhere. You'd think that they might have learned something by that. You'd think they might have learned something from the fiasco at the Lincoln Memorial with the Covington High School kids which they read completely wrong right from the start and had -

- and you know, a couple of publications, I guess have paid settlements to those kids for the libelous stuff they said about them.

You know, the list goes on of stories that they get wrong time and time again.

CARLSON: Right.

HUME: And it's been, you know, a media fiasco, one media fiasco after another.

CARLSON: Getting it wrong is not what shocks me. We've gotten things wrong. We've told our viewers that Joe Biden would never get the nomination, that he would never debate, that he'd be replaced before the convention, and I said all of that on TV, I was wrong every time. But we admitted we were wrong, immediately because it was obvious.

Why don't -- it is really simple if you admit you're wrong, people will believe you. If you lie about it, they won't. So why does no one admit being wrong?

HUME: Well, I think it's a matter of pride, and I think that they believe their audience didn't want to hear that. Their audience wants to, you know, go bat another time and see if they can hit the next pitch properly. But, you know, I think this, too, Tucker about the posters.

I feel a little badly for a lot of pollsters today because pollsters are associated, I think in the public's mind with the media and people don't trust the media and they don't trust the pollsters. And the effect of that is that a lot of people don't really talk to them.

So they have a terrible time getting people that, you know, might support Donald Trump but don't want to say so publicly to talk to them and the result is you get skewed samples. I mean, this fiasco with the polling last night and particularly in places like Maine, and even in Wisconsin, which it looks like Biden has won, but by a pretty narrow margin, The Washington Post/ABC poll within you know, recently had had Biden up 17 points.

I mean, you talk about wrong. Was there a single poll of the Senate race involving Susan Collins in Maine that had her up in this cycle? I don't think there was a single one. They were all wrong. She won by nine. So, I mean, we were talking here about catastrophic colossal errors.

The polling industry needs to rethink its methods, but they've got a problem. People really don't trust them and don't want to talk to them.

CARLSON: No, it's exactly right. And on the basis of those wrong polls, Sara Gideon, Susan Collins's challenger took I think $69 million, mostly from out of state. So bad polls have their uses. It's an amazingly corrupt system.

HUME: Yes. I think the money was spent in Kentucky against Mitch McConnell where they thought they had a chance. The money that was spent in South Carolina against Lindsey Graham. Those guys both won handily. It was a fool's errand, but very expensive.

CARLSON: Like $100 million in South Carolina, man. Brit Hume, thank you very much.

HUME: You bet, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, the moment they realized this election wouldn't be the landslide they confidently predicted, some cable news anchors became highly agitated last night. That was really the highlight, of course, to see an agitated cable news anchor. It's like Christmas again and again.

Mark Steyn here to respond. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: So the data guys who control our perceptions of American life had it all figured out. There was going to be a blue wave last night. They fed this critical information to the cable news guys who believed everything the data guys say and they were totally convinced that Biden would just sweep.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VAN JONES, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: I think a lot of Democrats are hurt tonight. I think there's a lot of hurt out there.

There's a moral victory and there's a political victory and they are not the same thing.

They won a moral victory tonight. We wanted to see a repudiation of this direction for the country. And the fact that it is this close, I think, it hurt. It just hurts.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, it just hurts. They wanted a moral victory because it's not an election, it is a moral referendum. And as you know, from reading Instagram, we are morally superior. Okay? So when the election doesn't go our way, we're deeply disappointed in America, in you, America. You suck.

It just hurts.

At another channel, another anchor offered a possible solution for the pain.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is a state that has been increasingly difficult for Democrats to win statewide. So I think the Biden -- I mean, I can -- you can feel the hopes and the dreams of our viewers falling down and you can hear liquor cabinets opening all across this great land.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: A lot of unhappy people in this country, most of them on social media and in cable news. Mark Steyn is not in that category. The happiest person on this show, Mark Steyn, great to see you. So these people are sad.

They're really sad. They can't believe that America would do this, would disagree with them.

MARK STEYN, AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST: Yes, this is -- if it's true -- I mean, it might just be a brilliant acting performance by these people, and I don't entirely rule that out because for the last year, we have been in a blizzard of lies on everything in which a guy who sits in his basement for seven months is mysteriously said to be seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen and sixteen points ahead in polls from a couple of weeks ago.

And right now at the moment, just a couple of points ahead in the popular vote. So there never was a blue wave. There never was a blue wave.

And if you're cynical, do you think that what those guy, Van Jones, what they are actually doing there is they're thinking, oh, my God, look at Florida. Look at Miami Dade County, is this going to be like 2016? Where reality has managed to triumph over the blizzard of lies. And then 45 minutes later, they say oh, relax, we are just up to the usual shenanigans in Pennsylvania, which is basically the cheesy dinner theater version of Belarus and that is going to be enough to drag Joe Biden over the line.

But the maintenance of the blizzard of lies over this very weird years is what is so impressive.

CARLSON: In what kind of country is it possible to get a moral lecture from Nicolle Wallace?

STEYN: Well, exactly. I think that's -- I mean, I think actually, if you were seriously a moral person, you would actually be ashamed that America runs the most corrupt and dysfunctional elections in the Western world. You wouldn't be thinking there was any moral virtue in, as you and Jenna were talking about a few minutes back in finding mysterious precincts, remote counties somewhere in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, but like Brigadoon emerged from the mists every four years, and people are so happy that all

15,739 voters have voted for Joe. They don't need any other party.

I mean, this is -- there is nothing moral about this. This is actually a kind of Ceausescu level of deception about what's going on.

CARLSON: Pushing a man who is incapable of running the country, on our country, and yelling at us for not accepting it. Right?

STEYN: Yes, it's not going to be -- they will turn that into a great romance though with the brave Kamala stepping in to take the baton. Just you wait.

CARLSON: Oh it won't be long. If he takes over, you can bet on that.

Mark Steyn, great to see you. Thanks so much.

And we will see you tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. Eastern no matter what.

Sean Hannity right now.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.