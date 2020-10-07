Why Democrats are nervous about Kim Klacik

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity" September 21, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST:

HANNITY.

Breaking tonight, President Trump now speaking at a massive rally in Swanton, Ohio. We'll take you there live in just a few moments.

First, big news today. Before his trip to Ohio, the president met with a potential Supreme Court nominee, as a matter of fact, the person whose name is mentioned most often, and that is Judge Amy Coney Barrett. We'll have more on that in just a moment.

Tonight, we are only 43 days when you become the ultimate jury. That means the 2020 presidential election will happen.

And now, more than ever, what are we witnessing? The radical, the extreme, the socialist Democratic Party will do anything for power. Right now, we are witnessing something that is historic.

Democrats, their allies in the media mob, state-run TV, they are throwing a collective temper tantrum of unprecedented and historic proportions by threatening the most extreme and radical retribution against the Constitution and the country if President Trump simply, well, does his job and fulfills this constitutional oath and obligation which is to fill the vacancy of the United States Supreme Court left by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Democrats are threatening to impeach the president for doing his constitutional duty. Impeach the attorney general. They are threatening to add Supreme Court justices, stacked the court, if you will, out of revenge, and others on the radical left or even threatening violence if they don't get their way tonight.

Buckle up. We are entering the most intense and very critical if not the critical defining moment in modern American political history. My monologue is straight ahead.

We're going to give you all the background that the media mob is ignoring. First, let's take a look and dip into the president's rally in Ohio tonight.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: True strength, and it's all made in the USA. All made in the USA.

We'll end surprise medical billing, require price transparency. I have already signed into law. It kicks in on January 1st. It's going to cut your bills down to a level that you wouldn't believe.

That doesn't mean that the drug companies in the hospitals, corporations are happy with me but that's okay.

And further reduce health insurance premiums and the cost of prescription drugs by 50, 60, and 70 percent.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

Big pharma does not like me so much. They are taking ads about me that are so bad but you get it. You understand.

They are not too thrilled with me, including the rebates. The rebates go back to you. The rebates before went back to very rich people.

We will strongly protect Medicare and Social Security, and we will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

And America will land the first woman on the moon and the United States will be the first nation to land an astronaut on Mars. That's what's happening.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

NASA is the -- again the leading space station anywhere in the world. There's nothing like the Space Center, what we've done. And there was grass growing in the runways when I took over three and a half years ago.

We will stop the radical indoctrination of our students and restore patriotic education to our schools.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

We will teach our children to love our country, honor our history, and always respect our great American flag.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

And we will live by the timeless words of our national motto: In God we trust.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

For years, you had a president who apologized for America. Now, you have a president who is standing up for Americans, standing up for the great state of Ohio.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

So, get your friends. Get your family. Get your neighbors. Get your coworkers. Get everybody and get out and vote. Got to get out and vote.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

In your state, in Ohio, early voting has already begun. And don't wait. And when you see them cheating on the other side. I don't say if, when. When you see them cheating with those ballots, all those unsolicited ballots, those millions of ballots, you see them, anytime you do, report them to the authorities. The authorities are waiting and watching.

From Akron to Columbus, from Cincinnati to Queen City, I know it well, to Cleveland, and from Dayton to Toledo, we inherit the legacy of generations of Ohio patriots like Neil Armstrong, Annie Oakley, William McKinley, and the amazing Ulysses S. Grant. That's good.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

Nobody's stock has gone up like Grant, nobody in the last ten years.

We stand on the shoulders of American heroes who crossed oceans, blaze the trails, settled the continent, tamed the wilderness, dug out the Panama Canal, lay down the railroads, raised up the skyscrapers, won two world wars, defeated fascism and communism, and made America the single greatest nation in the history of the world. And you haven't seen anything yet.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

Proud citizens like you help build this country and together, we are taking back our country. We are returning power to you, the American people.

With your help, your devotion, and your drive, we are going to keep on working. We are going to keep on fighting. And we are going to keep on winning, winning, winning.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

We are one movement, one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God and together with the incredible people of Ohio, we will make America wealthy again!

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

We will make America strong again.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

We will make America proud again.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

We will make America safe again.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

And we will make America great again!

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

Thank you, Ohio. Get out and vote. Thank you.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: All right. President Trump, we'll keep it on the screen, massive crowd wrapping up another rally tonight in Ohio. We have highlights coming up.

Plus, we'll have a full report. Our own Lawrence Jones is at the Supreme Court tonight.

And, coming up, Democrats threatening revenge. It almost sounds, well, I won't say the word. If the president dares to fulfill his constitutional obligation which is his oath and the Constitution -- to replace Justice Ginsburg.

Later, we're going to show you the very latest Biden blunders tonight. Wow, he's having trouble now reciting the pledge of allegiance. All straight ahead.

But, first, let's start tonight with a brief "Hannity" history lesson in the so-called norms and constitutional duties surrounding Supreme Court appointments. The media mob will not tell you this. Top Democrats want you to believe it would be improper for President Trump to nominate anyone to replace Justice Ginsburg during a presidential election year that is a complete total lie in fabrication.

Here are the facts. We'll lay it out, just straight up news you can use that the media mob won't want you to see.

Article II Section 2 of our Constitution is clear that the president shall appoint ambassadors other public ministers and judges of the Supreme Court and all other officers of the United States. The U.S. Senate's role is to advise and consent.

In other words, their constitutional role senators vote whether to confirm the president's nominee. There is no exception whatsoever in the Constitution for election years.

And since our country's founding, here are the facts. There have been 29 vacancies at the U.S. Supreme Court during a presidential election year, 29, and 29 times before a sitting U.S. president has nominated a replacement in an election year. Well, 19 of those times when this party, the same party as the White House controlled the House and Senate.

On the case of the president and the Senate aligning, 17 out of those 19 judges were confirmed in an election year when the presidency and the Senate are controlled by opposing parties, there's been 10 examples of that -- well, only one out of ten got confirmed before the election, two were confirmed after the election when the president's party won the election.

So simple facts, duly elected conservatives, they prefer to appoint what we call originalists or constitutionalists, and liberal Democratic presidents, they like to appoint judicial activists. Things they'll never get done at the ballot box or legislatively.

In fact, the last time a Supreme Court nominee was approved by an opposing party during an election year before the election was in 19 -- I'm sorry, 1888. And that's when then president, Grover Cleveland, a Democrat, got two nominees approved by a Republican Senate. In other words, 132 years ago.

That didn't stop Democrats in 2016 from demanding that the Republican- controlled Senate -- again, the other party vote to confirm Judge Merrick Garland, Obama's pick to replace the late Justice Scalia.

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: The American people deserve a fully staffed Supreme Court of nine.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: The president nominates and then the Senate advises and consents or not, but they go forward with the process.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: The American people expect Judge Garland, the president's nominee, to be given a fair hearing and a timely vote in the Senate. The Senate should do their job.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Every day that goes by without a ninth justice is another day the American people's business is not getting done.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): When the Constitution is 100 percent clear, the president of the United States has the right to nominate someone to be a justice of the Supreme Court. Senate's function is to hold hearings and to vote.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Republicans control the Senate, Merrick Garland was never confirmed as President Obama once famously stated, actually many times, that elections have consequences. That includes a Republican Senate majority. They can come but they're in the back.

And in 2016, the American people put Donald Trump in the White House. In 2018, the GOP increased its majority in the U.S. Senate, duly elected Republican senators.

Let us be clear as the Constitution prescribes, the president will nominate, the Senate will advise and consent. The current hysteria surrounding precedent is laughable.

Democrats, they don't give a rip about precedent. In years past, Democrats could have easily filibustered, well, a judicial appointment in fact, under George W. Bush. Well, guess what, Democratic senators, they broke centuries of precedent, they're the ones that began filibustering judicial nominees with regularity. The Democrats did that.

2003, an attorney, you might remember his name, Miguel Estrada, became the first ever Court of Appeals nominee to be successfully filibustered. He wasn't the last. Harry Reid and company, well, numerous judges were blocked by the Democrats using the filibuster, which had not been used prior to that.

And guess what? In 2013, Obama's president, his fellow Democrat, then Senate majority Leader Harry Reid, he broke precedent once again. Not the Republicans, the Democrats. He triggered the so-called nuclear option, which eliminated filibusters for judicial nominees.

In other words, they would need cloture. They would need just a simple majority. The Democrats did this. Now, they did it in part, so Harry Reid could load the all-important D.C. circuit Court of Appeals with liberal nominees. They have stacked the court in the past.

So, now, as they are threatening to do so with the United States Supreme Court, which just 43 days before the election, believe they will do it with the Supreme Court. They mean what they say.

And tonight, if Democrats are upset, they have nobody but themselves to blame and make no mistake, they're very upset. As we speak, they're throwing a collective major political temper tantrum as are their friends all over the mob, in the media. Like this former fake news CNN host having vowed to burn the country to the ground.

Jeffrey Toobin, so-called legal expert, probably one of the dumbest lawyers in the country, calling for unrest in the streets. Others like Obama wingman Eric Holder, when they go low, we kick him.

And Democratic Senator Ed Markey, they're calling for the Democrats to pack and stack the Supreme Court, add as many liberal justices as they can. More Democrats are threatening to end the filibuster altogether, meaning now on legislation which has never been done before. That's never happened.

And some are vowing revenge by adding Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, as new states, why because they figured that'll be four more Democratic senators to guarantee them a Democratic Senate in perpetuity. And as Chuckie Schumer is now threatening and Pelosi threatening, nothing they're saying is off the table. They're threatening the entire country to upend every precedent we've ever had.

They're the only ones that have done it in the past. They opened the door. This is what they're threatening now. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): We must also commit to using every procedural tool available to us, to ensure that we buy ourselves the time necessary.

SCHUMER: But once we win the majority, God willing, everything is on the table.

ERIC HOLDER, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: If, in fact, they are successful in placing a justice on the court, I think that what Democrats have to do um assuming that Biden is president and there is a Senate majority in for the Democrats, we need to think about court reform. And at a minimum, as part of that reform package, I think additional justices need to be placed on the -- on the Supreme Court.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You got to remember too, not one Democrat ever spoke out about Hillary's, oh, deleted subpoenaed emails and Bleach Bit and hammers. They never once complained about her dirty -- even "The New York Times" finally called it Russian disinformation dossier that became the foundation of illegal warrants, premeditated fraud on a FISA court to spy on a presidential candidate, his transition team, deep into the presidency of Donald Trump. They ignored all of that.

And keep in mind, court packing is an unethical process that would increase the number of justices -- oh let's bring it from to nine to 13, thereby giving a sitting president an opportunity to control the court. It's a practice that is so controversial, so corrupt, they say they're honoring Justice Ginsburg. She was against it. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUTH BADER GINSBURG, SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: Nine seems to be a good number and it's been that way for, for a long time. I have heard that there are some people on the Democratic side who would like to increase the number of judges. I think that was a bad idea when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt tried to pack the court.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: But today, the extreme, far left, socialist radical Democratic Party clearly doesn't agree.

In fact, you heard the well real speaker of the House Congresswoman Ocasio- Cortez saying that Ginsburg's death should, quote, radicalize all Democrats. Right on cue, their speaker in name only, Nancy Pelosi, seemingly threatening to impeach the president, impeach the attorney general as a tactic to stall the Supreme Court nomination. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS HOST: You and the House could move to impeach President Trump or attorney general Barr as a way of stalling and preventing the Senate from acting on this nomination.

PELOSI: Well, we have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I'm not about to discuss right now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: To be clear, you're not taking any arrows out of your quiver, you're not ruling anything out?

PELOSI: Good morning. Sunday morning. The -- we have a responsibility. We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Arrows in the quiver, wow, OK, here we go.

Anyway, Nancy Pelosi, kind of, malfunctions live on camera. The Democratic strategy is clear. It is predictable and it is dangerous.

Democrats, the media mob, their state-run TV across the country, their allies all over, they want to upend our entire system of precedent, the entire thing. They're throwing a massive temper tantrum. They're smearing President Trump.

They will absolutely vilify any nominee. This is now a common practice for Democrats. It's actually a term. We call it Borking after what Senate Democrats did to Judge Robert Bork. Similar, disgusting, baseless smear campaigns were conducted against Justice Clarence Thomas.

We watched the repulsive statements and actions more recently with Justice Kavanaugh. No matter who the president nominates, no matter who's qualified or how qualified or how reputable he or she apparently or she will be, Democrats will wage a smear, slander, besmirchment campaign the likes of which this country has never seen, what do they care? They've only dragged the country through the mud for four years. They'll claim abortion will be illegal. They'll play on racial issues, mark my words.

Joining us now, Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, he'll be presiding over all of this, Lindsey Graham.

Senator, welcome to the program.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Thank you.

HANNITY: It's interesting how all the precedent was broken by them, right? Now they're threatening --

GRAHAM: Yes --

HANNITY: -- to stack the court.

GRAHAM: Right. It's pretty obvious they want an outcome. They'll destroy anybody's life to keep these seats open.

They said -- they tried to destroy Brett Kavanaugh so they could fill the seat. They were dumb enough to say that.

I've seen this movie before. It's not going to work. It didn't work with Kavanaugh.

We've got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg's replacement before the election. We're going to move forward in the committee. We're going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate, so we can vote before the election.

That's the constitutional process. After Kavanaugh, everything changed with me. They're not going to intimidate me, Mitch McConnell or anybody else.

I'm getting outraised three to one, outspent four to one. If you want to help me fight back, go to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__LindseyGraham.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=LDVgorRycLZaICZJyHs7_21l8naQNYJLCmEYDBMM8NA&s=phIDu9vVyrn94qt1taqLQswMiaBjzYmDr7TIFlNQMFk&e= , five or ten bucks from half your audience would fill in the gap that I'm facing.

But we're going to have a process that you'll be proud of. The nominee is going to be supported by every Republican in the Judiciary Committee, and we've got the votes to confirm the judge, the justice on the floor of the Senate before the election, and that's what's coming.

HANNITY: Senator, they want to stack the court. They want to end the filibuster for even legislation.

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: They're talking about impeaching the president, impeaching the attorney general, all the precedent had been broken so far by Democrats.

Now, they're going to take it to this level. Do you -- because they've already done it before, why would they -- why would we not believe them now?

GRAHAM: Name one liberal justice nominated by a Democrat that had their life ruined. They're talking about changing the Electoral College.

If they keep the House, the Senate and the White House, this country will change fundamentally. The Electoral College will be obliterated. We'll go to a popular vote.

D.C and Puerto Rico will become states, so there'd be 104 senators. It goes on and on and on. There will be additional members of the Supreme Court. They'll all be liberal.

They're going to take the process, the rules and change them to their benefit.

Now, the only thing stopping them is you the voter. If you want to help me and other Republicans, get into the game. They're killing us financially.

I'm in South Carolina, not exactly a liberal state. My opponent is going to raise $80 million. I need conservatives to help me. You need to help us all. https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__LindseyGraham.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=LDVgorRycLZaICZJyHs7_21l8naQNYJLCmEYDBMM8NA&s=phIDu9vVyrn94qt1taqLQswMiaBjzYmDr7TIFlNQMFk&e= .

HANNITY: Oh, by the way, Barbara Streisand, Rosie O'Donnell, they want to tell South Carolina how to vote.

All right, Senator. Thank you. We'll be watching and having you back on as we move in this process.

Coming up, why isn't Joe Biden going to release his list of potential Supreme Court picks? Why is he hiding? Why won't he be transparent? What is Nancy Pelosi threatening with the arrows that she talks about in a quiver?

Kevin McCarthy and much more, best election coverage right here on "Hannity". Hope you'll set your DVR every week night, 9:00 Eastern.

HANNITY: Now, the radical left Democrats, the media mob, more delusional than ever. Tonight, doubling down on their destructive, fact-free agenda, that totally ignores all precedents. The so-called norms that they're always lecturing the rest of us about, because get this, speaker in name only, Nancy Pelosi, and the real speaker, that would be Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, are now threatening another impeachment, if the president fulfills his constitutional duty and exercises his duty, and that would be to appoint a Supreme Court justice.

Here with reaction, House Minority Leader Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

By the way, I love your commitments to America.

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA), HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: Yes.

HANNITY: All Republicans 435 Americans running -- well, you got it I guess in your hand, will -- are signing this if they elect a majority Republican in the House, you are saying? And then I'll ask you about the Supreme Court.

MCCARTHY: Yeah, we're saying we would renew the American Dream, restore our way of life, defeat COVID, bring that vaccine, and you know what? Make our streets safe and secure again.

But we'd also rebuild the strongest economy we've ever seen. We've done it before, and we'll do it again, 10 million new jobs in our dependency on China.

But you know what else is a commitment to America, Sean, that you and I warned the American public about? The Democrats. That they are so desperate that they would dismantle our most important institutions.

And now, we see today, Nadler wants to pack the courts, and Nancy Pelosi as speaker wants to try to impeach the president again for doing what the Constitution tells him he needs to do.

HANNITY: Requires him to do. He took an oath to do.

MCCARTHY: Exactly.

HANNITY: What are these arrows in her quiver? Because as far as I know, Nancy Pelosi will have zero control over Senator McConnell and the Republicans in the Senate.

MCCARTHY: You know, she talks about these, but when you listen to her, she didn't even know it was a good morning and a happy Sunday. I'm not quite sure what she was thinking.

Remember when she told us any impeachment have to be overwhelming, compelling, and bipartisan? She didn't believe that then, and she doesn't believe it now.

She dislikes this president. She dislikes you, me -- everyone who listens to us. She calls us domestic enemies.

What we really need to do is retire Nancy Pelosi. Let's reverse this course. Let's reunite this nation.

That's why if people joined us and went to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__takethehouse.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=LDVgorRycLZaICZJyHs7_21l8naQNYJLCmEYDBMM8NA&s=98oYbArwFaY5o6eQZpkj2wmlBUtBP_Nl4nHh2-JuLxc&e= , that's exactly what we're going to be able to do, because we have to stand up to her.

She is not the queen. She should follow the Constitution, and the president is required, just like 22 other presidents have done it, even George Washington, of putting a name forward about the -- about the Supreme Court.

You know, Joe Biden said almost three months ago, he was going to give a list to the American public. He still has not done it. I don't know if he forgot about it, but he has not done it or kept his word.

HANNITY: All right. It's called commitments to America. I think you have a website with the same name, https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__CommitmentsAmerica.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=LDVgorRycLZaICZJyHs7_21l8naQNYJLCmEYDBMM8NA&s=5h9s5t9B6WUQZsvXiKlhoja1uDLsW5iS_ZE6MiDSnm8&e= . People can read it themselves.

Congressman McCarthy, thank you for being with us.

Now even more flip-flops from the ever forgetful Joe Biden, still struggling now because after committing over the summer as Kevin McCarthy just said to compiling and releasing a list of Supreme Court nominees, Biden is now backtracking yet again, sort of like fracking, sort of like coronavirus, sort of like the travel ban, sort of like everything, indicating he will not release any sort of list before the 2020 election.

Joe, why not be transparent? Why not keep your word? Did you forget what you had said?

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I have we are putting together a list of a group of African- American women who are qualified and have the experience to be in the court. I am not going to release that until we go further down the line of vetting them as well.

First, putting a judge's name on a list like that could influence that person's decision-making as a judge, and that would be wrong. Second, anyone put on a list like that under these circumstances will be subject to unrelenting political attacks because any nominee I would select would not get a hearing until 2021 at the earliest.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, speaker in reality, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, actually revealed the real reason Biden won't release a list, telling "The New York Times", quote, I think it could risk demoralizing and dividing our party.

Now, of course, it's just like I've been telling you, Joe Biden doesn't actually believe in anything. He's just a professional politician who's now years, morphing into a vessel for the radical left, and who is ready willing and able to surrender to the radical extreme socialist in his party.

Now here's the president laying it all out in Ohio earlier tonight. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: They don't want to show the judges because the only ones that he can put in are far left radicals and if he does something even toward left of center, which would be acceptable, I guess, we have no choice, if he did that, he would lose the left. So he's going to have to put in radicals, so he doesn't want to show who his judges are.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction, FOX News contributor, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, also the author brand new book "Don't Lie to Me", which goes on sale tomorrow, the host of Justice", Judge Jeanine Pirro.

Governor Huckabee, they want to stack the court and the legislative filibuster, impeach the president, impeach Barr, and there are other arrows in the quiver. That sounds to me, oh, I don't know where I grew up, like a threat, like, oh, temper tantrum, sounds to me like abuse of power, the very things they seem to be upset about, they're guilty of.

MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Sean, I really miss the time when a president put forth a Supreme Court nominee and the people of the other party, unless there was something glaringly wrong with them, they accepted the fact that the people that elected that person president. Republicans routinely went ahead and confirmed the appointments, including Supreme Court appointments, of a Democrat president. We've lost those times.

And this started back under Bork. But what we really need to remember is that if anybody threw the match in the gas can, it was Harry Reid in 2013 when he killed the filibuster. Democrats were told then, if you do this, it's going to come back to bite you.

Well, I'll just say there's a big old bite out of their backsides tonight, because it's coming back to bite him. Thank God this president's got the courage to stand up do his duty and not wilt. And I hope that the Republicans in the Senate will stand up and realize that we didn't send them up there to cower down to Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

HANNITY: Well, I mean, we have two Republicans, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins.

But this is not new, Judge Pirro. Twenty-nine times in election years, Presidents have appointed made their Supreme Court appointments as is their constitutional duty as represented by an oath and a pledge, that they took --

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST, "JUSTICE": Right.

HANNITY: -- in an election years.

PIRRO: Right, and I have the Constitution -- look, I have the Constitution. You're right, Article II, Section 2, the president shall with the advice and consent to the Senate appoint a justice to the Supreme Court.

Now, look, here's the bottom line, the truth is, it came out of Andrea Ocasio-Cortez's mouth, although I'm not so sure you can always rely on the it being the truth. But she said it's less about motivating our people behind an individual judge as it is about making sure that we protect the vacancy for the new president. That means she recognizes if they even name one judge, forget 21, that they're going to divide the party. She said it herself and the -- she's convinced that they will have a new president.

What makes her so sure? This president is just finishing up his first term. He can make another term.

And what they're doing is they're playing a game, a very serious game that will inure to the American people's detriment. And that is the threats -- they threatened us through the protesting, the violent protesting. They threatened the president through the impeachment and trying to drag him down every day.

And now, they're threatening the American people. Joe Biden has an issue to list that he said he was working on at the end of June because he hasn't gotten the list from them yet, and they told him you can't do this now. It will risk the presidency. It's time to move forward.

HANNITY: That's a little scary.

PIRRO: This president will and so will Mitch.

HANNITY: OK, every -- every justice that is on circuit court usually thinks they have a chance of being on the Supreme Court at some point or another. You know, in 19 of the 29 times an election year as presidents have appointed a justice in the election year, Governor, 19 times -- 17 of the 19 when it's the same party, they were approved. Only one and then two after the election when the republic when the other same party took over, only one out of ten did they have the opposition party go along with a sitting president from another party.

So this has all happened before and to me to hear the threats are a little bit well let's say disconcerting also further proving the stakes are that high because this sounds like lawlessness to me.

HUCKABEE: Well, the amazing thing is that it's -- it's not that I am surprised by the Democrats. I am a little disappointed that there's not one decent journalist on most of the mainstream media who will acknowledge that what the president is doing is exactly what Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders all said in 2016 that a president not just could do but should do.

The one big question in all of this is, will Stacey Abrams have to resign as governor of Georgia in order to be the next Supreme Court justice should God forbid Joe Biden get elected? Because as we know, she's really the governor down there, isn't that right?

HANNITY: I guess apparently according to you. I trust every word you say.

Last word, Judge.

PIRRO: Well, look, even -- even Justice Ginsburg has said the president doesn't at any point during his term stop being president. That means that he has the right and the obligation to appoint and you know what, Sean, I'm tired of what people said in the past, this president has a constitutional right and obligation, the Senate leader has the right to bring it to the Senate. That's the end of the story, all the rest is back noise -- background noise.

Let it go. Let's go forward with this.

HANNITY: All right. Judge, thank you. Mike Huckabee, thank you.

And Joe Biden continues to make blunder after blunder when he steps out of his basement bunker. OK, here's what he said this weekend about COVID, got his facts a little wrong. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: It's estimated that 200 million people have died probably by the time I finish this talk.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: And today, Biden actually -- we talked about, you know, endowed by the thing, oh, we told, you know, the thing -- you know, God the creator of everything, remember that?

Now, he's struggling -- pay close attention with the words to our Pledge of Allegiance. He needs help. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I don't pledge allegiance to red states of America or blue states of America. I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, one nation, indivisible -- under God, for real.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction, former White House press secretary, FOX News contributor, Ari Fleischer.

It seems to get worse and worse. I'll let the voters take care of that. I want you to weigh in on that, clearly cognitive issues one way or the other. Everybody's telling me they see it. And then the Supreme Court battle and the threats along with it, Ari?

ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, I feel terrible about myself because I've been leaving the "for real" part out of the pledge my entire life. Now, thanks to Joe, I know, I need to do better.

You know, Sean, this is why the debates are going to be so important, aren't they? In a year which everything is so unusual, where we really have not seen Joe Biden under stress under pressure the way we always see presidential candidates hitting the campaign trail stops a day. He's not doing any of that.

So the American people's first real glimpse of him will be in those debates. It's a big moment for both candidates. But I think a bigger moment for Joe Biden.

HANNITY: You know, I'm watching -- you know, it's interesting, the president always points out and I believe rightly so, Democrats, they never bring break ranks, ever. You never see them break ranks. Their justices always turn out to be radical leftists without exception.

Republicans, they go with the more moderate and we have a lot of disappointments. David Souter would be a case in point. I can keep going. We know the names of who were more become more liberal.

Democrats never do that. Now, they're making these threats stacking the court, et cetera.

Your reaction to these specific threats?

FLEISCHER: Republicans need to wake up. And, Sean, this is an issue you know I've talked about many times and this is one of the reasons that I see Donald Trump in a very different light in 2020 than I did in 2016. He is the one guy who is really leading the fight.

I am telling you, any other president would have backed off of Brett Kavanaugh and let him just pull -- withdraw the nomination. Not Donald Trump. He fought all the way because he thought he put a spine in so many other Republicans.

And that is what's happening in this November election as well. He puts the fight in people and if he didn't, you would see a packed court. You would see the Democrats eliminate the filibuster. All of that is on the line in the 2020 election.

You know, I look at this and then I look at, you know, Republicans have never Borked anybody. Never Clarence Thomased anybody. They never Justice Kavanaughed somebody.

You know, I could imagine no matter who the president picks, any intellectual argument that has to do with life issues or racial issues, even if it's just a discussion or belief or a philosophical underpinnings of decision making, they will drag the country through hell, it doesn't matter. Whoever this person is is about to go through hell.

FLEISCHER: And, you know, one of the reasons for that is the Democrats need government. They think government is the answer, the be-all and end- all to social justice, to economic opportunity, to everything that's important to America's way of life. Most Republicans, conservatives think the government has a vital role to play in our society.

But what is the be-all and end-all is individual freedom. It's faith. It is schools. It is our public communities. That's what Republicans think.

So, for the Democrats, everything is about government control. For Republicans, it's just kind of an important issue to be managed and this is why the Democrats are going to fight to the last drop on the 2020 race, and why Republicans need to confirm a Supreme Court justice this year, no excuses.

President Trump is right about that. He should name. Republicans should vote.

HANNITY: All right, Ari Fleischer.

When we come back, Kim Klacik amazing new video showing why residents of Baltimore should vote Republican come November and Leo 2.0 straight ahead.

HANNITY: Maryland GOP congressional candidate Kim Klacik whose first digital ad went viral released a sequel yesterday in which he continues to hold -- well, Baltimore's Democratic leaders accountable for their failures, particularly to the African-American community. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIM KLACIK POLITICAL AD: I walk the streets of Baltimore and see what could be. I want you to see what I see. I see Baltimore that picks up trash. There are piles of garbage all around Baltimore. It makes life unsafe for our families.

I'll work with city leaders to get Baltimore's Solid Waste Bureau the resources it needs to take out the trash.

(END VIDEOCLP)

HANNITY: And on Friday, she joined the ever important hard-hitting news show, "The View" where she had a heated exchange with co-hosts joyless Joy Behar after criticizing her for wearing black face. It ended quickly. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIM KLACIK (R), MARYLAND CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: Is this Joy speaking, the same Joy --

JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": Yes, yes.

KLACIK: -- the same Joy that paraded around in black face not too long ago. Come on, Joy. I don't think you should be asking those questions.

BEHAR: That's not true.

KLACIK: I am an African-American.

BEHAR: Excuse me, excuse me. The black community had my back. They know that that was not black face. That was an homage.

KLACIK: That black community has my back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with more, Maryland GOP congressional candidate, Kim Klacik, herself, civil rights attorney -- oh, man.

(LAUGHTER)

Leo 2.0. He won the poll fair and square. I was wrong, Friday. I humbly apologize. I don't like losing. I'm -- I'm not sick of winning, but you win, Leo.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: I'm hannitized.

HANNITY: Where did you get that hat? I don't even that hat.

TERRELL: I'm Hannitized.

HANNITY: I never saw a hat like that before.

All right. Kim, let me go to Baltimore. What, the third highest spending per capita per student in the world, 13 -- is it true, 13 public schools where not a single child is proficient in math, in Baltimore?

KLACIK: That is absolutely true, Sean. And you can add to that, we actually have more data that came out that said that 9 out of 10 black male students do not read at grade level in Baltimore City. So we have a problem with our education.

That's why I'm a proponent for school choice. We have a problem with career opportunities. We lack them. We don't have anything there.

That's why I'm really pushing for President Trump's opportunity zones in Baltimore City. He's already invested $75 billion into other cities that Democrats have left neglected.

So, we need that in Baltimore, and then, of course, we talk about the importance of family structure. You know, there's just these simple things that we can do to drive down the crime and violence and get people economic opportunities. And that's what we need to do.

HANNITY: You know, Leo, I see this and yet Democrats get elected. You know, liberal Democrats have been running states, blue states and cities into the ground. They fail on law, order, safety, security, education. Those are the two most important things that they ought to be doing right.

TERRELL: You're 100 percent right. School choice is a civil rights issue of the day. It breaks the poverty cycle, and what Kim is doing -- if Kim wins this election, it will break the Democratic stranglehold on black voters.

And I got to go walk those streets in Baltimore because this election is key. Kim needs to win this election. It will send a message -- a message to the Democratic power structure that the blacks have broken away. And Kim is really the key to breaking that stranglehold on blacks by the Democratic Party. And that's why they're nervous about Kim.

And one last point. Joe -- Joy Behar, the black community have your back? That's what I'm talking about, Sean. They think of us as monolithic. I don't have Joy Behar's back. Kim doesn't.

And for her to say that she has the black community's back that is insulting. That's a Joe Biden statement. And it's very, very insulting.

HANNITY: Let me ask you -- Kim, you're running these hard-hitting ads and you're saying this is a institutional failure. There's no safety. There's no security. There's nothing, but poverty decades of liberal Democratic rule.

How is your message resonating?

KLACIK: Yeah, so far, so good, you know? It's like -- you know, a little bit of the Trump syndrome. We have some people that don't want to admit it out loud, and we understand that because of the backlash.

But we have people out there seven days a week knocking on doors, canvassing and then five days a week we're actually registering voters.

Believe it or not in these areas, especially in these dangerous neighborhoods in West Baltimore, there are a lot of people that just aren't registered to vote and so we're just telling them like you've got to be involved in this process. You know your future, your children's future, they all depend on it.

So, so far, so good. Just like we saw, there's a nine-point swing for President Trump. I had a nine-point swing in my special election, and I think we're going to do even better this time around.

HANNITY: Will the polls that show African Americans and Hispanic Americans moving towards Donald Trump, will they translate into votes in, now, 43 days, Leo 2.0?

TERRELL: I'll tell you right now, yes, because, look, Michael Moore made a comment that Joe Biden has taken blacks in Michigan for granted. There's been a whole mindset, Sean, and it's being broken with people like Kim, like myself.

The Democrats are very nervous because blacks are moving towards the Republican Party, like the Hispanics, and that's all it takes is to go in those battleground states with more blacks voting for Trump.

I need to be in Michigan and I need to be in Baltimore --

HANNITY: Get there.

TERRELL: -- so Kim wins that seat. I'm Hannitized. I'm Hannitized.

HANNITY: OK, I've never seen the hat before. I like -- he wins the bet, but all right, I'm a gracious -- I've lost this bet.

All right. Kim, thank you. Leo, thank you.

When we come back the liberal mob showed up outside Lindsey Graham's home. We have the exclusive tape, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Look at these disturbing images, this morning from Washington, D.C. Look at your screen. Already, angry mob, so-called peaceful protesters I guess, now targeting GOP senators to stop them from filling a Supreme Court vacancy, doing their constitutional duty.

This is a scene outside of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham's home. It was surrounded earlier this morning by a very angry mob, some attempting to knock on the door. Others blaring horns, ringing bells, and shouting, attempt at harassment, mob rule, unacceptable.

No Republican senator should ever have to deal with this.

All right, tough times.

