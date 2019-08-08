What did the El Paso and Dayton shooters have in common?

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," August 7, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: You take care and go to bed. I'm Laura Ingraham; this is “The Ingraham Angle” from Washington tonight. President Trump and First Lady, of course, spent an emotional day visiting the survivors, the families, first responders of the weekend's deadly mass shooting but the media and Democrats are only focused on one thing. Stoking division.

Rudy Giuliani, Mollie Hemingway are here to discuss the twisted rhetoric. Also today, Joe Biden campaigning in Iowa saying Trump has no moral leadership and is directly to blame for the violence. Candace Owens is here to respond.

Plus, Pollster Frank Luntz breaks down the words that Democrats are using two separate America. And Raymond Arroyo will share shocking details, interestingly-timed, of a violent new Hollywood film that could inspire, some are warning tonight, more mass shootings. I can't miss seen and unseen straight ahead.

But first, mourning in America. That's the focus of tonight's “Angle.”

As our nation continues to mourn the tragedies in El Paso and Dayton, President Trump did what was right by spending the day visiting with the shooting victims, their families and brave first responders. And for the most part this was done away from the media spotlight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: We met with numerous people. We met with also the doctors and the medical staff. They have done an incredible job. There a lot of heroes. There are a lot of heroes, a lot of people who just did incredible work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But Trump can never do enough to appease resistance. They want him gone. Nothing short of Trump resigning and admitting to being a wild eyed bigot is ever going to satisfy them. And today they revealed themselves yet again. And they further upped the insult anti.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He is someone that who is walking into this crime scene with blood on his hands. He has literally transformed El Paso one of the most beautiful cities in this country, one of the safest cities in the country into a battlefield.

TRUMP: They are not interested in listening to a President that used this city as his Petri dish to separate families.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This President must be impeached.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Like just the crowning thing. Now the best part is that Congressman, Congressman Greene, still went on to say he would work with the President to reduce gun violence. Okay.

While Democrats want you to believe that the only reason they speak out against the President is that they truly care, they care more about children they care more about Latinos. They care more than you do about keeping America safe, they care, all right. If they care about 2020 and some Democrats are worrying that their chances might be slipping away.

Democrats know that Trump's support among Hispanics has gone up five points since January to 25 percent. They know that his numbers among African- Americans are also on the rise. Translation: they have to nip any Trump bump in the bud. They see these tragedies and their white supremacist narrative as the only hope of winning.

And today, the President called out the Democrats' callous political game.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: President Trump, you said today was about killing the human community and you have attacked another of your critics Vice President Biden, Senator Brown, Mayor Whaley, as well as various members of the media. Can you explain?

TRUMP: They shouldn't be politicking. They shouldn't be politicking today.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And while others are distorting his views and blaming, well, him for pretty much everything, he made a common sense appeal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I don't blame Elizabeth Warren and I don't blame Bernie Sanders in the case of Ohio. I think illegal immigration is a terrible thing for this country. I think you have to come in legally. Ideally you have to come in through merit. We need people coming in because we have many companies coming into our country. They are pouring in.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And yet, check out how the left distorted his statement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This President is not consistent. He continues to say words of division.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He is hateful, horrific, anti-immigrant policies.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A President who has used racist and hateful rhetoric about Latinos throughout course of his Presidency.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, in other words, the same party that not long ago warned themselves about illegal immigration and demanded action to stop it has turned the rule of law completely on its head. And in their twisted way of thinking, that means many of you watching tonight are racist. If you support the rule of law at the border, you're a racist.

Think abolishing ICE is a bad idea? Racist. Think that hundreds or even thousands of people crashing the border at one time is a problem? Yep, you're a racist. I believe deporting immigration law breakers is the right thing to do? It's just? Absolutely racist. How about detaining people pending their immigration hearing? Doesn't that make sense given the backlog? Totally racist.

Believe there is rampant abuse of our asylum was? Racist. Expect new immigrants to speak English? 100 percent racist. By my count, that means there are more than, this is conservatively-speaking, 100 million racist, maybe even white supremacists in the United States. Sorry. I don't think anyone is buying this.

Racism is a problem. It persists. White supremacy is a cancer, but throwing the terms around to tar anyone you disagree with or can't beat at the ballot box is poisonous. And it's dangerous. It's increasingly clear the Democrats aren't really happy unless people out there are angry and agitated and marching through the streets against this President. Some like Beto O'Rourke and Congressman Escobar encourage people to do just that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: He's trying to intimidate this community, make us afraid of one another. We will not stand down.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We have to demand accountability. We have to say, Mr. President, your words harmed us.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: His rhetoric has been painful for many in our community and I think the people should stand up and say they're not happy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The fact that Democrats and their media lackeys are turning a time that should be one of solemn remembrance into a sick political circus is disgraceful. How often have you heard them demand that Trump, for instance, be more presidential?

Well, he was that and more today. And they wouldn't accept that President Trump either. And that's “The Angle.”

Joining me now to respond, Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's Personal Attorney and Mollie Hemingway, Senior Editor at "The Federalist" and Fox News Contributor she is also co-author of the great new best seller "Justice on Trial".

Rudy in your opinion how does this vicious rhetoric from the left play out?

RUDY GIULIANI, TRUMP'S PERSONAL ATTORNEY: First of all I think it's very sad for a country that they're doing this. I don't think I've been more upset than I have been about the double standard about Ohio and El Paso. There are two situations in which madmen did horrible things. One motivated by the left and apparently the other motivated by the right and to turn this into some kind of an attack on the President, who was really just trying to heal some of the pain these people are going through.

I remember what it meant to New York when President Bush came here four days later. It lifted everyone's spirits. They felt like the country was behind them, and they are depriving these people of that feeling, or at least some of them.

I also think politically this doesn't play. This is a very, very - very partisan, very divisive kind of strategy and I think most of the American people can see through this. But it's a shame that these people have degraded themselves to this level to do this kind of thing. It's really shameful.

INGRAHAM: Mollie, we've seen a lot in the last few years since President Trump was elected. But they have been clamoring for him to be Presidential. You should comfort the victims then when he goes to do just that, the most hateful things - even more hateful than 24 or 48 hours ago. I have never seen anything like this.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": It has been really difficult to watch and it has been going on for years. A refusal to just simply admit the election results of 2016, to accept that Donald Trump won that election and that he is the President, this is something that we saw with the rejection of the election results the Russia collusion hoax narrative and then now have a replacement with calling all political opponents racists.

INGRAHAM: Well, you tweeted out a response to Pete Buttigieg, who said tonight, it would be nice if at times like these if we had a President. Making your point that to Buttigieg, he is not the President.

HEMINGWAY: Right and they will not allow him to do presidential things, but the hysteria really is problematic and people recognize these attacks on Trump for a lot of people it sounds like they are attacking Trump voters.

INGRAHAM: It feels like as I said in “The Angle,” Rudy, they're attacking the people of America. If you want the border enforced, you are a racist under this new rubric, under this new lingo. If they want circumscribe the way people speak. You can't say certain things because an idiot said the same thing and some whack job manifesto.

That is just - that's ridiculous. You can cherry pick words from pretty much any freak anywhere and try to, what, take them out of the English language? I mean it's just like, it's ludicrous.

GIULIANI: It's also completely insane to allow anyone to come into America who wants to come in. And you would have to be a fool not to think that MS- 13, terrorist groups, other gangs, drug dealers, wouldn't take advantage of that kind of stupid offer.

The last time this was done, Carter said to Castro "Send everybody here" and Castro sent him 30,000 insane people, maniacs, criminals, who wreaked havoc on Miami and the lower part of America for about three years. That was during the Mario boatlift. And now they want everyone to come in. We can't find out who they are. In a world as dangerous as ours, that is - I don't have a word to describe it.

INGRAHAM: Here's what I say and Mollie, you pick up on this. If they want to change the laws and just have the country be an open borders country, then change the laws. Go try to sell that to the American people, but they don't want to do that because they know that's deeply unpopular.

What they instead want to do is make people afraid to speak, afraid to be in places and feel demonized for just believing America is a special place. We want you here if you are a legal immigrant but it's not just an open door for anyone who wants to come any time? That's not how it works.

HEMINGWAY: That's what's been so terrifying about what we've watched in the last few days. Media and some democratic politicians really playing with fire lying about things that the President has said.

INGRAHAM: He's anti-immigrant. How many times have you both heard this in the last 48 hours? He's anti-immigrant. He said this morning I want millions of legal immigrants to come into the country. He said millions, because we have so many more jobs coming into America. But then they took that and they said, Mayor, he's anti-Latino. He's anti-immigrant. Everybody who knows Trump knows he's all about legal immigration. I mean that - this is like a joke?

GIULIANI: I know Donald Trump for 30 years. He's not anti-anybody. He is very much focused on merit, on improving America.

INGRAHAM: Results.

GIULIANI: On the results, absolutely. You have it absolutely right. And if anybody wants to understand how bad the Democrats have become, read Mollie's book. It's a fabulous description of how--

INGRAHAM: It's a different version of what they did to Brett is what they're doing now.

GIULIANI: --did to a very, very fine man frightens a lot of people from going into public office.

INGRAHAM: That's a great point.

GIULIANI: Because they think most people don't have as wonderful a background as Brett had. And with his wonderful background they were able to defame him. If they can do it to Brett, my God, I don't know what they can do to me?

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Right, don't go there, Mayor.

GIULIANI: Mollie, that's a great book. Thank you.

INGRAHAM: But think of what they're trying to do. We have so many sound bites and want to play because there's so many nut bags on the air today. It's almost like - I want to blow that off for a second to say they want to stop people from contributing to Trump for fear of retribution. They want to stop people from going to Trump rallies for fear. They want to stop people from speaking their minds, Mollie? This is where the left wants to go? They aren't about free speech anymore?

HEMINGWAY: So this clearly as you pointed it out, this is clearly the 2020 strategy to accuse all opponents of racism. Now if it succeeds it's extremely worrisome, this is very bad for the country. It can provoke so much division in stride and is something that should be done.

But I think it's actually a sign of their weakness. This is the type of thing you do when you don't have good ideas that you have to promote to people and when you don't feel confident, for instance, to be able to sell people on your open borders plan or whatnot.

It has been very troubling to watch this and it's very scary and it's very personally threatening to have officials in our actual federal government trying to docks people for political participation. But it might be a sign of weakness.

INGRAHAM: Then you have Congressman Tim Ryan, who is urging people to basically march on Mitch McConnell's house today. I don't even know if that's allowed - I'm not an expert on congressional rules but I'm not even sure that's allowed. But this is where they are.

The woman saying she hopes to get stabbed in the heart the other night. And this is the party of peace, tolerance, love and understanding? You got to be kidding me. Rudy, I think America sees this for exactly what it is. Mollie hit the nail on the head. This is total desperation. Everything is white supremacy and everything is racist if they disagree with the prevailing winds on the left.

GIULIANI: You know what, it's sad to see it because it means when we - when we say there should be a bipartisan appeal, we should work on things in which we agree that's complete nonsense.

INGRAHAM: They don't mean that.

GIULIANI: They won't work with them on anything.

INGRAHAM: They want to infrastructure.

GIULIANI: And that's bad - that ultimately - I believe it's going to give them a great victory a year, a year and a half from now. But what I see happening is you can't get anything done because they will stop anything that Trump wants to do, even if they agreed with it three years ago because it's Trump and it's good for us, the American people.

INGRAHAM: It's terrible for America, Mollie nailed it. It's awful for the body politics for conversation for debate, for just human interaction.

GIULIANI: That's all right.

INGRAHAM: We used to always be able to disagree with people and you kind of laugh afterwards and say - and how your kids - now everyone is like terrified, a car backfires in someone's home town they think oh, my God, running for cover. Everyone's on edge and Tucker said this earlier tonight, everyone needs to calm down. But I'm telling you, Mollie, the left does not want people to calm down or to be happy because of a better economy or anything else. They don't want that.

HEMINGWAY: It does seem that they are just fanning the flames and it's not good.

INGRAHAM: Both of you thank you very much.

GIULIANI: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: We didn't even get to play all of our whack job sound bites. Ridiculing the power of prayer, elites are shockingly doing just that mocking religious practice in a time of tragedy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We don't need thoughts and prayers out of Washington.

REV BILL OWENS: AUTHOR OF "A DREAM DERAILED": The American people are begging us for more than thoughts and prayers.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Thoughts and prayers are not enough.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Reverend Mark Gonzalez, Founder of the U.S. Hispanic Prayer Network and the U.S. Hispanic Action Network. Reverend, is that what the people of El Paso and Dayton need right now? Ridicule from the left over religious practice?

REV MARK GONZALES, U.S. HISPANIC ACTION NETWORK: No, they don't. They need more prayer and regardless of what they may be saying now, more prayer is needed because here's the thing, it's a dangerous trek that they're going down right now.

Because here's the thing, the Church has always been the pillar of society and prayer has been the pillar of the Church. And when situations like this happen to take place, we need to be able to reach out to something greater than ourselves in these situations when tragedy strikes like it strikes here in El Paso and Dayton.

So no, that is the wrong thing to be doing because right now more than ever we need to be projecting hope and giving people hope and let them know that there - we are going to come out of this we are going to unify and come together, as we are seeing regardless of what is being said right now on prayer in the Church, we are still going to come together nonetheless to make sure that we allow the community to know that they have the force of prayer behind them and that we will get through this.

INGRAHAM: And just because you disagree with someone, whether it's the President or someone on the other side of the political aisle, if they are saying they are going to pray for you, don't ridicule them. Just like - you don't like to be ridiculed for whatever your personal practices are? Don't ridicule people who say they're going to pray for you.

It's completely insulting to millions of Americans across the country. And Reverend, I've got to ask you this because while some on the left demean prayer, here's what in El Paso shooting survivor said people were doing during the carnage on CNN, watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRISTOPHER GRANT, EL PASO SHOOTING SURVIVOR: People were praying in Spanish. No, no. And they were on the ground and they still just shot them in the head. I mean, they are praying in Spanish. They are praying please, please, don't shoot me that he had no remorse for their lives.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Chris Cuomo actually did a really good interview last night with Christopher Grant. It was extremely emotional. But that really - that stayed with him, that image.

GONZALES: Yes. Here's the thing, evil exists in society and we know these - there's things that will never be able to explain 100 percent of what's going on and what's taking place. We don't understand why did this take place? What's happening?

Now we are learning what the individual, but overall in our society there is evil and there is good and there's things that happen like this that are not explainable, but at the end of the day, we still got to come back to the pillar of our society, which is the Judeo-Christian ethics. The power of prayer our belief in God that we have a faith in God that's greater than ourselves that we know--

INGRAHAM: And transcends politics.

GONZALES: --regardless of what happens in my today, regardless of what's happening in society, we still can get through this and there is going to be a better tomorrow and a greater future. And that's what we need to be mindful of. We just want to be to Church.

INGRAHAM: Reverend, thank you so much for being with us tonight. You got it. You've got it. We appreciate it. Thank you very much. We'll take a break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Former Vice President Joe Biden traveled to Iowa today and directly blamed President Trump for the two recent mass shootings.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: This President has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation. He's poured fuel on the fire. We have a President with a toxic tongue who was publicly and unapologetically embraced the political strategy of hate, racism, and division.

(END VVIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But Uncle Joe seems to be forgetting his own checkered past with racist and divisive linkage. Back in June Biden came under fire for the use of the word "Boy" I was in a caucus with James, Biden said, and then referring to the notorious racist Mississippi Democrats. He never called me boy. He always called me son.

Joining me now is Candace Owens; Founder of the Blexit Movement and Author of the upcoming book, "Blackout" along with her is Monique Pressley, Democratic Strategist. Candace did Biden go too far today during these visits to the President?

CANDACE OWENS, FOUNDER BLEXIT MOVEMENT: I can't decide whether or not he is suffering from amnesia or if he's hoping that America is suffering from amnesia. As you said, he has a very checkered past. He referred to those people, like you just mentioned Jim Eastland, and Strom Thurmond.

He called them his mentors. He gave the eulogy Strom Thurmond's funeral and he sat there and he said that he was an amazing man and he loved him so much. If this is Joe Biden, who literally was best friends with these Dixiecrat's who essentially raised his political career.

Now all of a sudden he sang Trump's rhetoric is too much. Trump, the person that received an award Civil Rights award next to Rosa Parks and Muhammad Ali for doing so much for black children in inner cities? I don't understand this. It's just typical Democrats hoping that America does not remember the past.

INGRAHAM: Monique, is this day today when the President did what all these Democrats said they wanted him to do, be presidential, comfort the victims, you need to do this, and then he does it and it's just like wall-to-wall in the moment I woke up to just seconds ago before I start of the show, it was nonstop trashing of this President today. Why?

MONIQUE PRESSLEY, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Well, the President doesn't mind it being any particular day when he has something to say, right? That's why we woke up yesterday to the trashing of the leader in Congress for El Paso, who is now running for President, and it was done on Texas soil by the President of the United States at the time when all of those people are grieving.

INGRAHAM: They can do it, but he can't respond?

PRESSLEY: There's not really in a room for the impropriety conversation if it's coming from this President. I do agree with Candace that there was a time when you receive those honors. He actually was a Democrat in those days, if anybody remembers.

But I'm not here to defend Vice President Biden's prior comments. I thought those were inappropriate. I'm not here to defend anyone who takes the side of a racist, so when the President re-tweets a comments about Nazi enthusiasts or people in Britain who are saying things that are hateful or- -

INGRAHAM: So you don't it was a white supremacists in the '80s but you do today? You didn't think he was a white supremacist in the '80s?

PRESSLEY: I said I didn't disagree that he received those awards.

INGRAHAM: But do you think he was -

PRESSLEY: I think he was taken out the article on the Central Park Five who was then Exonerated Park Five. I think that he was a racist then.

INGRAHAM: No one can follow Central Park Five but I'm just asking you because I really do want to understand. Do you believe in the ' 80s and '90s that Donald Trump was not a white supremacist or he's been a white supremacist his whole life but hid it from everybody?

PRESSLEY: I can't speak about what he had or what I believe; all I can go with is what is factual.

INGRAHAM: Okay.

PRESSLEY: So what we know - if I can just answer what I'm basing my belief on is the fact that he won took out an article for people who were ultimately exonerated, a full-page ad for those young men who were--

OWENS: I think you are changing here. I have to go back in--

(CROSSTALK)

PRESSLEY: I know I know because she--

INGRAHAM: The Central Park Five. We are talk about Central Park Five.

PRESSLEY: She asked if I believed he was a racist -

INGRAHAM: We have got only limited time.

PRESSLEY: So Obama was someone who, according to him, was not born in the United States, I guess Hawaii is not part of the United States. The immigrants from the first time he came down the escalator were coming the Mexicans--

INGRAHAM: He said illegal.

PRESSLEY: I'm sorry the Mexicans not just the illegal's. And I'm not here to defend--

OWENS: My argument is that he went from being so not racists that Al Sharpton was hugging him to suddenly one day he decided to run for President and just like that he became an avowed racist and all of a sudden we are digging back into Central Park Five, which by the way is out so that if anybody is found guilty, any person of killing somebody in the park, then they should be put to death.

Guess what? Nobody got told, killed in a park so that's completely irrelevant. All the points just made about Central Park Five were completely irrelevant because the woman did not die, she actually survived. We can debate that another day.

What we're talking later today is nobody suddenly becomes racist as time goes on. You said that one day he goes never mind, forget me hugging and doing so much for black America that I was receiving awards. Suddenly today I'm a racist? You want to know why he's a racist suddenly. Because he ran for the Presidency and this is how the Democrats try to score points in order to insult and they continue ideologically.

PRESSLEY: When the entire family was running slum landlord tenements and then--

OWENS: Actually he launched - that's wrong - he launched a lawsuit against the state because he felt they were discriminated against Spanish people and black people. In 1995 Trump to that, you can look up. So much being a racist.

PRESSLEY: I'm talking about the city of New York and when you are discriminating against people at--

INGRAHAM: So you think he is a racist.

PRESSLEY: I don't think that he is.

INGRAHAM: You believe he is.

PRESSLEY: Racism -

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Just say it.

OWENS: --racists so they think -

PRESSLEY: I'm and by her fact he is a racist.

INGRAHAM: Okay, all right. We disagree with you.

OWENS: We're not going to stand by your idea.

INGRAHAM: Okay.

OWENS: In order to stand by your party you do need for him to be racist.

PRESSLEY: No, I don't.

INGRAHAM: I don't.

PRESSLEY: To support people who are racist.

INGRAHAM: I don't believe Candace. Do you support people are racist?

OWENS: No, that's why I'm a Republican.

INGRAHAM: Yes. I find it so reprehensible that right now the Democrat party, framing these issues the way they are, they are literally saying, without saying the actual words, that 100 million plus Americans are racist.

PRESSLEY: No. I hope that --

INGRAHAM: Yes, they are.

PRESSLEY: I'm a Democrat, and that's not what I'm saying at all. I believe, actually, that the vast majority of the people in the United States are not racist and do not like -- I mean are disgusted by the tweets and the comments that come out of the president's mouth. Even when I'm on your show, the thing I'm most thankful for is the emails I get from people who say, you know what, I heard you tonight. I voted for Trump. I'm not planning to do it again. I wish he would stop saying the things that he's saying. I wish he would stop.

(CROSSTALK)

PRESSLEY: On my Instagram, @MoniquePresley.

OWENS: When he wins 80 percent in 2020, we'll see if those --

PRESSLEY: I'll share them all.

INGRAHAM: What I wonder is the Trump is a white supremacist, Trump is a racist, Trump is -- over and over and over again. What life in America is that improving? Let's say all the Democrats think, they truly believe that. They've worked with him in the past. They liked him in the past. They hung out with him in the past. They took his donations in the past. But now suddenly it's washed over that he's this terrible, awful, rotten person. Their daily activity and their own input into the political conversation, is it really helping a single black kid in Chicago, one in Baltimore? I don't think it's helping anyone.

PRESSLEY: I think that's a very interesting and necessary question, because sometimes, Laura, a truth needs to be told because it is true, and especially when it concerns the person who holds the highest office in our land.

INGRAHAM: Well, 100 million Americans disagree with you, at least.

PRESSLEY: I don't know where that stat is coming from, but what I can say is as this one little black girl from Texas who is sitting here right now, if someone is conducting themselves as a racist, I ought to be able to say so, and the truth makes people free.

INGRAHAM: Everyone has the right to their own opinion.

PRESSLEY: So freedom is a help.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Hold on. Everyone has the right to speak out, but that doesn't mean you have the right to objective truth. There is an objective truth.

OWENS: The purpose for this is to distract black Americans from the fact that Democrat policies are actually harming our inner sitters. They don't want to talk about the illiteracy rates, they don't want to talk about what's actually harming black America, because let me tell you, it's not what's supremacy. It's liberal supremacy. It's liberal policies that have infested our inner city and are destroying our youth, they're driving up the gun violence. Nobody cares about the gun violence when it happens in these inner cities. You can see 60 people every weekend being slaughtered in Chicago and in Baltimore, no one talks about it.

INGRAHAM: OK, we're out of time. We can't go over another segment.

OWENS: It's liberal policies that are the problem.

PRESSLEY: But it's not just inner cities. Rural cities, people who are making $20,000 a year. What's the excuse for that? Stop just saying that it's inner cities.

INGRAHAM: We are living in the great depression, this is it, the great depression. We are going backwards, not forwards. I don't believe that.

Raymond Arroyo is up next. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. A new grizzly Hollywood film could inspire more mass shootings, and a congressman doubles down on doxing his own constituents. Joining us with all the details, Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. Raymond, there's a new Universal film called "The Hunt." It sounds like it something that already should have been pulled from production.

ARROYO: Well, the ads have been pulled, OK. Talk about insensitivity. "The Hunt" is about a group of middle American Trump voters who find themselves on a preserve where they are hunted by liberal elites. I wish I were making this up. This week ESPN refused to air a trailer for the film. According to "The Hollywood Reporter," one character in movie says, Laura, "Nothing better than going out to the manor and slaughtering a dozen deplorables," end question.

INGRAHAM: What?

ARROYO: Now, this is sort of "Maze Runner" for the MAGA set, OK. As unbelievable as this premise sounds, watch this clip from the trailer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Your idea is incredible.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I can't argue with that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We pay for everything, so this country belongs to us.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's just business.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hunting human beings for sport.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They are not human beings.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Every year a bunch of elites kidnap normal folk like us.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Where did they get you from?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Wyoming.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mississippi.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Orlando.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And hunt us for sport.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, I know you love "Red Dawn," OK.

INGRAHAM: OK, don't give away all my classics.

ARROYO: No, no, no, but it appears this thing kind of turns into a red state dawn, like the deplorables fight back. But consider the cultural impact of a movie like this, that you should kill your political adversaries. We know from the Justice Department's study of mass shooters, we reported this last night, that they are emboldened, they are inspired by these violent images. And this one is clearly a leftist Fantasia, a revenge fantasy complete with blood splatter. We saw this before with the death of a president. Remember that film? It imagined the assassination of George W. Bush a few years back. There was also "The Interview," remember that movie? Which imagined Kim Jong-un's assassination. Sony pulled that movie.

INGRAHAM: Try to pull -- let's see if they ever do the assassination of President Xi in China. You think the Chinese would ever allow that?

ARROYO: But given the times, given the moment that we are in today, this movie looks more like reality television or a documentary than a film.

INGRAHAM: You didn't want to play --

ARROYO: They say it's satire.

INGRAHAM: You didn't want to play the first scene, right, because it's so awful. But they're trying to make it like "Pulp Fiction" meets "Red Dawn."

ARROYO: They take stilettos off and shove them through people's eyes. There are beheadings. Horrible things happen in this movie.

INGRAHAM: It's not funny.

ARROYO: But Universal should pull this movie the way Sony pulled -- it's just going to inspire more hate. We don't need it.

Last night we reported that Congressman Joaquin Castro tweeted out the top 44 Trump donors in San Antonio, his own district. He was challenged about doxing his constituents by MSNBC's Willie Geist. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIE GEIST, MSNBC: What is the objective here? What you hope will happen to the 44 private citizens whose names you posted? Do you want people to boycott their companies, protest outside their homes? What's the goal here?

REP. JOAQUIN CASTRO, D-TX: It was meant to draw attention to the fact that we've got a lot of people in our community who are respected by San Antonio who are contributing to this guy that's using their money to fuel hate.

GEIST: What you say to those people this morning who said I made a campaign donation, and now I'm going to be harassed?

CASTRO: I don't want anybody harassed or targeted.

GEIST: But they will be because you put their names in public.

CASTRO: Look, that was not my intention.

GEIST: But that's what will happen.

CASTRO: These things are public. No. What I would like for them to do is think twice about supporting a guy who is fueling hate in this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: His constituents are now saying -- one of whom donated to Trump and Castro's campaign, they say the congressman is the one fueling hate. This is Mark Hanrahan. He is one of the 44 Texans that Castro singled out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK HANRAHAN, SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, TRUMP DONOR: The only reason he did it was to hassle people for supporting a different candidate. And I think is a total demagogue. I don't mind being highlighted as a Trump supporter. I'm rather proud of it.

I think he represents a wing of the Democratic Party that is anti-free speech and dangerous. What was he hoping for? That maybe one of us would get shot? I don't know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: This is dangerous. People say, well, wait a minute, the FEC records our out there for anybody. Anybody who contributes to a campaign, you can look it up on the FEC records.

INGRAHAM: Castro puts a frame around this. He's framing these donors as he has done to others as white supremacist. That's what he's doing.

ARROYO: He also goes a step further.

INGRAHAM: He's one of the more hateful, more vicious members, and that's saying something, of the new Democrat radicals in Congress, and he is going to end up getting someone hurt, that man.

ARROYO: He goes a step further, because he says not only did these people support Trump. Trump is a racist, so they are too, and here's they work. He put their workplace on that tweet.

INGRAHAM: So he wants them not to have a job, feel unsafe in their homes, and everything he said, no I don't want -- please. Do you think any conservatives would get away with that?

ARROYO: Here's what he said today in a tweet. He said "Donald Trump has put a target on the back of millions, and you are too cowardly or agreeable to say anything about it. How about I stop mentioning Trump's public campaign donors and he stops using their money for ads that fuel hate."

INGRAHAM: So why doesn't he just come out and say no one can ever be deported? Because that's what he -- when he says -- Trump is not targeting -- he loves immigrants. Illegal immigrants who have been ordered deported, he's following the law, which Castro wants to thwart. That's what's going on.

ARROYO: This is a moment when Americans really need community. They need caring. This kind of got you, doxing, fantasia, violent, horrible, exploitive films, we don't need that now.

INGRAHAM: We need the rule of law.

ARROYO: But leaders, whether you're in the media or you're elected, you shouldn't be fomenting this stuff. It's going to hurt somebody, I agree with you.

INGRAHAM: And I'm telling you the rule of law needs to be followed, and he as a sitting congressman want and is encouraging people to thwart U.S. law, either not deporting people who have been ordered deported, or welcoming people across the border who are not yet lawfully invited. That's just ridiculous. Raymond, thank you so much.

ARROYO: Thank you, Laura

INGRAHAM: And coming up, first they blame Trump for the shootings, then white supremacy. You won't believe who they're blaming now. Dinesh D'Souza delves into this twisted logic next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: The left is blaming a lot of people for the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, seemingly everyone except the gunman. Now they blame Trump, racism, and how California's governor is blaming toxic masculinity.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM, D-CALIF.: The shootings overwhelmingly, almost exclusively, are males, boys. I think that goes deep to the issue of how we raise our boys to be me, because. It goes deeply to values that we tend to hold dear, power, dominance, aggression, over empathy, care, and collaboration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And joining me now is Dinesh D'Souza, conservative commentator, filmmaker. Dinesh, so now men acting like men will lead to mass shootings? What about the cops who stopped this lunatic? They were men who acted with force and determination.

DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE FILMMAKER: Look, we might be making a little bit of progress here. For a long time when there was a shooting you would always hear it was the gun, the gun did it. Now at least we are moving past that to the idea that there's a shooter and there are motives.

So I don't object to the idea of looking at the sort of cultural and even moral roots of all of this. Certainly, we have problems rooted in broken families and broken communities, even a spiritual crisis, a sense of nihilism among young people. But look, toxic masculinity, is this a kind of a Conan the barbarian problem? First of all, look at the shooters. They don't look to me like Conan the barbarian. They look to me more like Austin Powers. You've got these shriveled kids with glasses, very nerdy- looking. Arguably they're suffering from a deficit of masculinity, not too much masculinity. The gun becomes their great equalizer.

So I think we're dealing here with a little bit of nonsensical speculation from Gavin Newsom, but the idea that we should look at the broader cultural roots of all of this, I'm not against that at all.

INGRAHAM: Absolutely. Isolationism, connectedness on the Internet, but no real human connections. People left behind because of family breakup or breakdown or substance abuse or a combination of all of that. There's no doubt about that. These are deep, complex problems facing a society in many ways, I think, with a lost spiritual center.

Dinesh, also I want to get to this tonight, because in the wake of these protests at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's house this week that were vicious, 2020 fanatic Tim Ryan thinks that the 77-year-old should face more harassment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TIM RYAN, D-OH: I am leading a caravan in my official capacity as a congressman working with Moms Demand Action to start in Youngstown and go to Akron and Columbus and Dayton and Cincinnati and pick people up along the way, and we're going to Louisville, Kentucky. And we are going to make sure that Mitch McConnell knows that there are two pieces of legislation sitting on his desk that he needs to bring up for a vote to actually get some action.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: We just had a woman outside of his house hoping he was going to get stabbed the other night, and now a congressman is going to lead a caravan of people to Senator McConnell's home? Like he can't reach him when he's back in the office? These are theatrics that can get out of hand and even dangerous.

D'SOUZA: I think so. And I think in some ways this point was made earlier in your show. There's a sense of frustration here about Trump himself. Trump is a little bit like Muhammad Ali. He taunts these guys, he challenges them into the ring. They're scared of getting into the fight, so they go, hey, listen, let's pick on the coach, let's pick on the old guy in the corner. Let's go back after Angelo Dundee. Maybe we can terrorize him into submission. So I see this as a pathetic effort ultimately now to move away from Trump and try to pick on more vulnerable people like McConnell, thinking that maybe the left can do about to better job of terrorizing them, because they sure can't terrorize Trump.

INGRAHAM: It seems that the desperation has set in, Dinesh. It's like -- I keep saying it like Road Runner. The Road Runner and Wile e. Coyote. They can never get the Road Runner. They think they got him, and he gets off the cliff, and then he goes around. They just can't do it, and I think there literally going insane. But we really appreciate you being on tonight.

D'SOUZA: My pleasure.

INGRAHAM: All right, and next, breaking down the language the left uses to divide America. Frank Luntz, he's standing by with the words that are being used to incite hate tonight. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: As we've laid out tonight and this entire week, the left is employing an arsenal of nasty rhetoric that will divide America further. Joining me not to break it all down, especially these pertinent phrases in his conversation, is pollster, media guru Frank Luntz. Frank, I want to start with this common refrain that we hear now from the media.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARIA HINOJOSA, PRESIDENT, FUTURO MEDIA GROUP: He doesn't like Mexicans. He doesn't like Mexican-Americans, he doesn't like Latinos, he doesn't like immigrants.

PAOLO RAMOS, TELEMUNDO CONTRIBUTOR: I believe that he is someone that is walking into this crime scene with blood on his hands.

ELISE JORDAN, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: It's very plain and obvious that Donald Trump is racist. He uses incendiary racial language constantly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So Frank, is Trump is a racist talking point working, reaching and affecting the views of a larger America?

FRANK LUNTZ, POLLSTER: Yes, Laura, it is affecting the views of a large percent of Americans. And you know how? It's turning people off against the media. That's not their job. Their job is not to label. Their job is not to condemn or criticize. Their responsibility is to present the language as it is used, to present -- nothing wrong with showing his tweets. He wants it. Nothing wrong with showing quotes from the speeches. He like that. All candidates do. But when you start to become a commentator and you try to move people to judge the president before they hear what he says, that's too far. And it is why the media has the list level of credibility at any time since they started polling this issue more than half a century ago.

INGRAHAM: I want to move on to the language Democrat politicians are using against the president today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We have a problem with this rising tide of supremacy, white supremacy in America, and we have a president who encourages and emboldens it.

O'ROURKE: This terrorism that was in part inspired by President Trump.

REP. VERONICA ESCOBAR, D-TX: He has a responsibility, Jacob, to recognize his role in all of this. Mr. President, your words harmed us.

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY, D-CONN.: There is a very sophisticated network of hate in this country. He is now their primary cheerleader.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Frank, does this stick?

LUNTZ: It gets attention, but it doesn't work. And the very fact that you're showing it, that you're repeating these clips, is what they're trying to do. They want to put the language out there. They want the public to see it. But does it have an impact on them? No. All that it does, and it does do this, is to add to the poison, to the toxicity that exists in American politics right now.

And Laura, I am generally afraid of what's going to happen over the next 15 months because I think that people are just ready to explode on both sides, and it's becoming a real problem.

INGRAHAM: And finally, the president spoke to the press at the end of the visit today in El Paso. Notice his language versus what we just heard from the media and the left.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We met with numerous people. We met with also the doctors and nurses and the medical staff, and they have done an incredible job. Both places, just incredible. Everybody was so proud of the job that they did, because they did a great job. They did a great job here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Frank, how do you rate that tonight?

LUNTZ: He's talking about doctors and nurses, and there's a line in there where he talks about that he doesn't want to participate in the partisan politics. He wants to stay above the fray. That's effective language for him, and I hope he means it, and I hope he actually does it. Because both sides, and I know what I'm saying here, both sides are contributing to the ugliness of politics today. And all of us, all of us need to be involved in making this a more productive and a more valuable conversation about what's happening in America today.

INGRAHAM: It would be nice to work towards solutions together, that would be nice without demonizing.

LUNTZ: Exactly.

INGRAHAM: Frank, thank you very much.

LUNTZ: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And we'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: This hour, President Trump is making his way back to the White House from Andrews Air Force Base. It's been an emotional and I hope ultimately an impactful day, for him, for the country, for those who are grieving and morning. Politicizing tragedy -- not a good thing. None of us should do it. The hate and the rhetoric that we've heard over the last four or five days, it's got to -- everybody's got to take a break.

Speaking of that, I'm going to be taking some time off. We'll see you back here soon. We'll have great guest hosts in the meantime. And Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team take it from here.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.