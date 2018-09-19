'Welcome to Adulting' by Jonathan Pokluda

From the publisher: Every day, another Millennial becomes an adult. For many young people, the transition is a bumpy one, fraught with opportunities to make mistakes and bad choices. The clear expectations they had at home or in school are gone, and they may feel unprepared to face what comes next.

But sometimes we make it harder than it has to be. Combining entertaining stories from his own experience, insights from the Bible, and compelling evidence from research, "JP" Pokluda lays out a roadmap for how to navigate life as an adult, addressing topics like

- friendships and dating

- career and money management

- interpersonal conflict

- controlling anxiety

- recovering from addiction

- and discovering your purpose on this earth

Anyone struggling to find a footing in the world of adult life will welcome this witty, non-patronizing guide.