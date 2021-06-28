'Watters' World' on the fight against critical race theory

This is a rush transcript from "Watters' World," June 26, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD. I'm Jesse Watters.

Waking the sleeping giant: that's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words.

President Biden will not protect you, you're going to have to protect yourself. Biden has no solutions, because he doesn't even understand the problem. He's never been a big thinker, and it's really starting to show.

This week he tried to spin the crime wave against the NRA. He is insulting all of our intelligence. All Joe knows is how people get shot.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Reduce gun violence.

Your guns.

Gun lobbying.

Gun laws, gun violence.

Gun manufacturers.

Gun violence research.

Throw gun dealers.

Selling guns.

Could own a gun.

WATTERS: Yes, we know criminals shoot people with guns, Joe. But why are shootings up? Why are homicides up?

Biden is incapable of figuring that out, or he is ignorant and just doesn't want to. The White House up against the wall as the murder rate rises, was forced to come up with a plan to stop the violence. Here it is You ready?

One, go after illegal gun dealers and two, spend more money on quote, "programs that work." Translation. They don't have a clue.

Joe Biden spoke for 30 minutes and never said black on black crime. You can't solve the problem unless you say what the problem is. Biden never mentioned gangs, drugs, or families. Never said a word about defund the police, bail reform or soft district attorneys.

The so-called compassionate President couldn't bring himself to articulate the painful loss that black American families are suffering from every single day.

That anti-gun agenda is a dodge.

New York City was awash with guns in the 90s when Rudy brought the crime rate down. Proactive policing was the key, along with tough senses. You've got to lock up the shooters. It's just that simple.

For instance, in Illinois, illegal possession of a firearm calls for three to seven years in prison. But shooters either get bailed out for nothing, and skip, or DAs and Judges go soft. All we have to do is enforce the law on the books.

When the streets aren't safe, the citizens arm themselves because they don't trust the law to protect them. Citizens all over the country are losing trust in the people we put in positions of power.

We don't want critical race theory taught to our kids. Why is that so hard to understand? White students aren't born racist and black students aren't born victims. Parents in Loudoun County, Virginia have had enough.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Resign.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Resign, cowards.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Western culture and values that brought forth Christianity and the founding documents are being called evil and racist.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm reminded the tyranny of Communist China where your money is legally stolen, and then used in government schools, not public schools -- these are not public schools, these are government schools like here to indoctrinate children, against their parents.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My child is not oppressed, and don't assume that. As long as you, Marxists, push your unconstitutional agenda on my child, she will not be returning back to Loudoun County Schools.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

WATTERS: Loudoun County, Virginia schools are teaching racism in the classroom -- reverse racism -- whatever you want to call it, and they actually cut off parents from speaking up about it. That's when things got a little heated.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: ... and the county taxpayer pay your salary.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You guys are actually supporting the suppression of people's rights.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: ... are you refusing to leave at this time?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, I am refusing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All right, Deputies, please arrest this individual for trespassing.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh my god.

WATTERS: Gutfeld, nailed it on "The Five." You're looking at the beginning of a new Tea Party movement. The left tried to get woke, but they woke a sleeping giant instead. The left wasn't ready for this kind of pushback, and they're lashing out.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: We've seen a growing movement to reframe how American history is taught in public schools. Well, some parents are opposed to critical race theory as new curriculum aren't too pleased.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just because I do not want critical race theory taught to my children in school does not mean that I'm a racist, dammit.

REID: It actually does. It's just another example of Republicans turning kids into a wedge issue, just like their politically motivated attacks on transgender youth who just want to play sports.

WATTERS: So, all whites are racist. And if you reject that, that means you're a racist. Those are the rules they're operating under. You don't believe me? Here they are in their own words.

A leading critical race theorists Barbara Applebaum makes no bones about what she's pushing, quote, "All white people are racist." Critical Whiteness Studies Professor, whatever that means. Robin DiAngelo explains it this way. "White identity is inherently racist."

So schools are embracing this ideology and forcing white students and white teachers to be ashamed of their own skin color, among many other things. Here's the kind of teachers your children are being indoctrinated by.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, this comment right here is asking me to explain why not wanting critical race theory in the classroom is racist. Thank you for asking me this question. I'd love to explain it.

So, critical race theory talks about how the systems that we have, the laws that we have, how all of those are designed to oppress people groups, things like mass incarceration, the prison industrial system, the military industrial system, all of those are used to oppress people groups.

By teaching this in the classroom, we can show our kids what systems need to be challenged and thought about differently.

Racism isn't going to be fixed by me going down to a kid right here and saying, hey, buddy, you really need to be nicer to that kid over there even though they look a little bit different than you.

We can dismantle racism by dismantling systems of oppression, not by being nice to people.

When you don't want to teach future generations about how these systems were designed to oppress people, you're taking the side of the oppressor and being racist.

WATTERS: That man right there should be fired on the spot, not just for his haircut, I'd yank his license just so he never taught again. You're not supposed to train elementary school students to be political activists.

Now, parents are begging School Boards, can we please stick to English, Math, Science, and History? Especially after children were already left behind during the pandemic. But School Boards across America, they just aren't listening, and they're doing it at their own peril.

The grassroots movement is alive, and there is no stopping it

Joining me now to react, Senator Ted Cruz from the Great State of Texas.

Senator, thank you for joining WATTERS' WORLD.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Jesse, great to be with you.

WATTERS: So, do you think that this anti-critical race theory kind of mirrors the Tea Party Movement that we saw maybe a little over a decade ago? Because I'm seeing the same type of energy, political potency that I saw during that time period?

CRUZ: Now, I think that's exactly right. I think it is waking a lot of people up, and the thing about it is, the people who are realizing that this garbage is being taught in school, many of them are not people who have been politically active in the past. They have been living their lives, raising their kids. And suddenly they're finding out that their local school is teaching them that America is fundamentally racist, that all white people are racist, and that every issue we have in America, is all about us fighting on racial lines that whites and blacks hate each other and have to hate each other.

And that's all a lie. That's all poison, and it's being poured into the minds of our kids. And I think a lot of moms, a lot of dads are really ticked off about it.

WATTERS: You're right. They've been now politically activated by this far left indoctrination, and they're not going to take it anymore. And you've now put forth a bill to, I guess, withdraw funding from any of this garbage anywhere in the United States.

CRUZ: Well, within the Federal government, and so the background there, President Trump issued an executive order that prohibited any Federal funds from going to teaching critical race theory, teaching it to our soldiers, our sailors, our airmen, and Marines to teaching it to civilian Federal government employees, because you've had a lot of government agencies, including unfortunately the military that bring in these training outfits that teach critical race theory that try to divide people based on race.

And so President Trump issued an executive order banning that. Joe Biden came to office and one of the first things he did was repeal that Trump executive order. He wants this taught in the military. He wants this taught in the Federal government and it is wrong.

So, I've introduced legislation that says you cannot spend a penny of Federal money teaching critical race theory within the Federal government. It's not the job of the Federal government to try to indoctrinate employees, to try to indoctrinate our fighting men and women.

It's the job of the Federal government to carry out their responsibilities when it comes to the military to keep us safe and defend this nation.

WATTERS: I don't know if Joe Biden even wants this. I believe he is told what he wants because he even said himself, America is not a racist country. And that's exactly the opposite of what critical race theory actually teaches.

You saw the President out this week, I believe, on Wednesday talking about the rise in violent crime. He ignored all of the things that his own party that have triggered this rise in crime bail reform, soft DAs, defund the police, and all he wants to talk about is guns.

Senator, do you think he even gets it?

CRUZ: No, I think today's Democratic Party when it comes to crime, this party is a party of interest groups, of radical interest groups. And so when it comes to crime, this Democratic Party is the party of the criminals, of murderers, and rapists, and child molesters.

You know, you look at what they've done in the last five months. They've sent $1,400.00 stimulus checks to every criminal in America, murderers currently in jail got Federal taxpayer checks courtesy of Joe Biden.

They want every felon in America to vote. They want to strike down every law that prohibits felons from voting and their approach to this, it doesn't make any sense. Do you want to know where crime comes from? It comes from the criminals.

Stop supporting policies that let violent criminals out early. Stop supporting policies that undermine the police, abolish the police. You know, Jesse, two of the top officials in the Biden Justice Department are among the leading advocates for abolishing the police. Biden appointed them. Every single Senate Democrat voted to confirm them.

And when you undermine the police, when you make it impossible for them to do their jobs, what happens is what's happening now. Murder rates skyrocket, crime rates skyrocket. And what do Joe Biden the Democrats want to do? They want to take away your guns. They want to take away the guns of law-abiding citizens and not go after the criminals.

It's backwards. Go after the criminals and protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.

WATTERS: I believe you even mentioned Kamala Harris, Joe Biden campaign members bailed out rioters last summer and the left has always kind of romanticized violence going you go back to the 60s and the cop killers, and all of these people that that -- I believe, the Boston bomber was thrown on the cover of "Rolling Stone" Magazine.

There's always been that vein in the Democratic Party that has done this, and I think they've gone way, way overboard.

Speaking of boards, the border -- Kamala Harris, I guess she kind of went to the border. She went to El Paso, Texas, which I think is 800 miles from the Rio Grande Valley, where all the action is. I think it's about as far as New York is from Chicago.

She, was obviously under a lot of political pressure to go to the border. Do you think people are buying that this is actually going to do anything? I think it's kind of insulting all of our intelligence, Senator.

CRUZ: Well, it is. She gave in to the political pressure. It's been 93 days since she was appointed in charge of the border crisis, 93 days ago, that's over three months. And in the whole time, she hadn't been to the border once. She ran everywhere else she could go. She went to the Canadian border, but not our southern border.

Finally, after 93 days, she couldn't take the criticism. She said, all right, let's go to the border. But how far away can I get from the kids in cages? What she really wanted to avoid -- look, El Paso is a wonderful community. It's a vibrant border community, important city in Texas. But it's not the epicenter of the crisis.

WATTERS: Right.

CRUZ: The epicenter of the crisis, as you said, is 800 miles away in the Rio Grande Valley. And the reason she didn't go to the Rio Grande Valley is that's where the Biden cages are. That's where you see cage after cage after cage of little boys and little girls on the floor, no beds, no mats, no cots, side by side, one after the other after the other wrapped in reflective emergency blankets.

That's where you see facilities with a rate of COVID positivity of 10 percent, and what Kamala and Joe Biden desperately wanted to avoid is the TV cameras filming those kids in the Biden cages, so she went as far away as you can go in the State of Texas from where that was to say she went to the border.

And even more fundamentally, Jesse, when she went to El Paso, I'm glad she finally went to the border. She had no solutions. She had no answers.

She has caused this problem. Joe Biden has caused this problem. Three decisions they made caused this problem.

On day one, Biden halted building the border wall. On day one, he reinstated the failed catch-and-release policy. And on day one, he ripped to shreds the incredibly successful remain-in-Mexico policy, which had produced the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years. It was working

And then Biden-Harris came in and screwed it up; and now, they have no solutions, and the reason is that they've given into the radical activists. All of these issues, Jesse, are actually tied together.

On the border, they've handed their agenda to the radical left activists who want open borders and not to enforce the border. On guns, they've given into the radical leftist activists who want to abolish the police and confiscate our guns.

And on critical race theory, they've given in to the radical activists who want to teach us the Marxist theories that America is inherently racist, and they want to divide us on racial lines and pit us against each other.

All of this is really dangerous for our country.

WATTERS: And it's everything we said during the campaign that he was a puppet of the far left. And we couldn't have said it any more clearer, and I think there's politics involved, too, Senator.

You're right, it's optics. She doesn't want to go down to where the action is, because she doesn't want to get photographed standing next to cages, standing next to Border Patrol, because she wants to run for President one day herself. And she doesn't want those images out there, so someone maybe like AOC or someone from even the far left could point to those pictures and say, hey, you're associated with that. That's on you.

So, she's afraid.

All right, Senator, great talking with you as always. Senator Ted Cruz from the Great State of Texas.

CRUZ: Thank you, Jesse. Appreciate it.

WATTERS: WATTERS' WORLD crime watch, shocking crimes caught on camera. We'll analyze those with a tough Philly detective.

Plus, I asked some New Yorkers how the surge in crime should be handled.

WATTERS: So, what do you think about this crime wave?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Like in the park?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Tonight on WATTERS' WORLD, crime watch. Violent crimes on the rise across the country with no signs of slowing down. Big cities are bracing for a pretty bloody summer, and so many have less police on the streets.

Just this week in the Bronx, police identifying the man who say stabbed the Democrat campaign worker -- get ready -- with an icepick as he handed out flyers on a street corner.

Here to analyze caught on camera crimes, former Philadelphia detective, Nick Gerace.

All right, Nick, this is a situation, there was a beef over campaign paraphernalia. Some punk came up, tried to tear some signs down. The staffer got in his face. Next thing you know, they're rolling around the sidewalk and he is getting stabbed with an icepick.

I've always said, I'm sure you'll agree, you don't really pick fights with people that have nothing to lose. Is that one of these situations?

NICK GERACE, RETIRED PHILADELPHIA DETECTIVE: Absolutely. It is better off you walk away from situations like this. Find yourself a police officer. But because of the policies of these radicals in office, like New York here, you have violent crime up like 75 percent.

Transit incidents in New York City are up 93 percent, and you know what's going to happen? This guy is going to stab this individual. If he does get caught and there are cops around to arrest him, he is going to be brought in and processed real quick, be told that he's a victim, given Knicks tickets or Yankees tickets, you know, some gift cards and sent on his way. So, there is really easy -- it is --

WATTERS: Yes. They don't even have any bail for something like this and there is really no way to defend yourself against an icepick attack.

GERACE: No.

WATTERS: I'm sure -- I'm sure you agree with that. There's another pretty disturbing video we wanted you to analyze.

This is at a Chicago, a couple Gyovanny Arzuaga and Yasmin Perez, lovebirds, little fender bender, just minor accident. Next thing you know, they just have a gang of people pull up, pull these two out of the car and shoot him dead at point blank range.

GERACE: It's absolutely horrific. I mean, it's a hate killing. And you know, the lame-stream media will not label it what it is. You know, it's unfortunate these two individuals who 23 and 24 years old, from all accounts absolutely in love, two small children at home made a wrong turn, went into a bad neighborhood, got into an accident.

And because they were displaying a Puerto Rican flag, which they are coming from the Puerto Rican Day Parade, in the wrong area, they were killed for being Puerto Rican.

And that troglodyte Lightfoot, you know, crawled out from under her bridge, and, you know, gave a press conference, all because this horrific act of violence was caught on camera.

I mean, you know, we had 52 people in Chicago shot last weekend, two mass shootings. Homicides are about 50 percent. They would have just fell, you know, into the wayside and just been another statistic if it wasn't caught on camera.

And she had to come out and say something. It is her failed policies.

I mean, they have no foot pursuit policy in place right now with the police department. These criminals know what's going on. It's a mob mentality. It's there all the time, because it's lawlessness, and they know what's going on.

And you have another George Soros-backed District Attorney, Kim Foxx who don't prosecute crimes. Criminals know what's going on. They pulled this young couple out and executed them because they are Puerto Rican, they know they can get away with it. There's no cops on the streets anymore. There's no proactive policing, it is all reactive, because of what's going on, and you can't blame the police officers for this.

WATTERS: And you never want to ever, ever open your door in a situation like that. You've got to keep the windows up. You've got to keep the car locked. And if you have to, you've got to speed out of the way.

I don't know how they were able to get pulled out of there. And I do agree with you, it is a hate crime, if you think about it, if it's black on Puerto Rican, there's got the flag there. The parade is in town that day.

We've got to learn more about it. But on the surface that does bare those motives.

Lastly, Springfield, Massachusetts. I mean, not a bad area. I believe, they have the NBA Hall of Fame there. You have a guy, Jose Martinez, 43-years- old. He's licking off five shots in the air. He is running around, pulling up on police like that, squared up, backing up, and I don't know how officers did this.

They come up on this guy, and they don't shoot him. They actually don't shoot this guy while he is aiming this pistol at their face, and it just takes an amazing amount of restraint on behalf of law enforcement to handle a situation like that. And most of the general public doesn't understand these are the types of snap decisions that go through the mind of officers.

GERACE: Absolutely correct, Jesse. This video disturbs me, you know, down to my core. It's something I've been worried about. The environment that has been created by these politicians, and the higher brass in the police departments, and let's face it, they are politicians themselves, not backing police officers.

They are doxing when cops get into shootings, and most of them are justified and lawful, being tried for murder. Police officers are afraid to take the required action.

I mean, this video should be taught at police academies on how not to encounter an armed suspect such as this guy, Jose. Clearly, in a mental condition, but he just fired off five rounds. Thank God, he didn't have the other magazine or the capacity to reload that weapon.

But the officers there, I would like to know what they were thinking.

WATTERS: I do, too.

GERACE: I'm afraid that this climate is making these cops not take the action that they should take or use the tools or the weapons that they had, and I think police officers are going to get hurt. They have gotten hurt. And this incident, you know, it could have ended really bad.

WATTERS: I agree. It looked like suicide by cop to me. That's what the guy was asking for.

I just don't know how -- I don't know how that thing unfolded. It's just unbelievable.

All right, Nick, thank you so much for your expertise. We'll have you back on our next crime watch segment.

GERACE: Yes, sir. Thank you.

WATTERS: Free Brittany. WATTERS' WORLD spoke to a Britney Spears insider. Is this modern day slavery? We'll discuss with famed attorney Mark Geragos.

Plus WATERS' WORLD hit the streets to talk crime with New Yorkers.

BRITNEY SPEARS, SINGER: The people who did that to me should not be able to walk away so easily. I was on tour in 2018 and I was forced to do after I said no to Vegas. My therapist sat me down in a room, immediately the next day put me on lithium.

There were six different nurse -- nurses in my homes and they wouldn't let me get in my car to go anywhere for a month.

Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. I worked seven days a week, no days off. They watched me change every day naked -- morning, noon and night. My body -- I had no privacy door for my room. I gave eight vials of blood a week.

I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now, so I don't get pregnant.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

WATTERS: Bombshell testimony from Britney Spears detailing abuse and exploitation as she begs the court for freedom. The pop star ending years of silence and blasting this court ordered conservatorship she has been forced to live under by her own father.

Jamie Spears has had control of her $60 million fortune since 2008 following that mental health and substance abuse struggle, which we all saw play out on TV.

Britney now says she has been lying this whole time and she is not okay.

I spoke to a Britney Spears insider who spent years by her side during this conservatorship and here is what he said. "Britney's father used to be a cook who had a drinking problem. Now he oversees a multimillion dollar empire. He doesn't want to let it go. At first Britney needed help. She had problems and people were taking advantage of her. But the custodianship was supposed to be temporary."

"They used her kids against her. 'Go on tour or you can't see your kids.' They blackmailed her. She pays for both teams of lawyers. Her lawyers are court appointed, so they've stepped in money. It's in the financial interest of all the lawyers to keep the custodianship going. Everyone is getting paid except Britney."

"She's clearly not incapacitated. All she wants is a family and a normal life."

So, what happens now?

Joining me to discuss celebrity attorney, Mark Geragos. So Mark, you're seeing the woman beg the court for freedom. She said they've stuffed an IUD inside her. They watch her change naked. They don't let her leave the house. She can't get married. They take her blood, they force her into these institutions.

Have you ever seen anything as harsh as this? Because clearly, she is not incapacitated. She's going on tour and doing Vegas shows.

MARK GERAGOS, ATTORNEY: Look, the conservatorship rules in California were originally designed and are in application, they are supposed to be for somebody who has got dementia or somebody who is in their waning days and can't manage their affairs. It's not supposed to be what we have here.

I mean, this is, but for the transparency of this, you'd have to wonder to yourself why is it that Britney Spears who is apparently got the capabilities to earn tens of millions of dollars under a conservatorship yet 13 miles down the road at the Venice Beach, you've got an encampment that's an outdoor, insane asylum and nobody -- the police -- nobody else says that they've got anything at their disposal in order to put a conservatorship on those people.

It's clearly, the insider that you talked to, is spot on. Where there is this amount of money, people are not going to let go. I mean, that's part of the problem.

WATTERS: That's a good point, because you can't institutionalize some deranged maniac that's destroying the streets. You institutionalize a platinum-selling pop star, and basically hold her into this financial straitjacket and bleed or dry of all her cash, and don't let her out.

And it looks to me like a catch 22. If she says I'm fine, I'm not going to another institution. They say, oh, you're being uncooperative, and you need to stay in this deal. Or if she goes and talks to these people into the institution, she says she's upset. She says she's angry and depressed because she's being controlled, and then that justifies them keeping her because she's not well.

I don't see how she gets out of this. How does she get out of this? Because this looks like modern day slavery done by creepy lawyers, if you want my true opinion?

GERAGOS: Well, I think part of what's going to happen is it's like anything else. Once there's transparency or sunshine on this, you're going to see that nobody is going to allow this to continue.

One of the things that I thought was most remarkable is what you just referred to with the IUD. I looked and there is a code section that allows for that, but it's just astonishing to me that in this day and age, I mean this, you know, it was approved by the U.S. Supreme Court and hasn't been overturned almost a hundred years ago.

But can you imagine the idea that a woman who is out there performing on the road doing 100 or 200 shows a year including the Las Vegas residency is being forced to have an IUD when she doesn't want it? It's reminiscent or smacks of forced sterilization of the disabled.

The other problem here is this has exposed the real problems with the conservatorship law because I say that probably what this exposes is, if you've got money, you're susceptible to this.

Remember, Casey Kasem and his fight or that fight over him? Remember, B.B. King? Remember just most recently, Stan Lee of Marvel. And it's almost always in that situation where there's a large estate, a large amount of money, but they are at end of life. It's rare to ever see at this stage of life with somebody who is performing.

And by the way, in response to the family members who say we want our privacy. This is a family matter. That's fine, then don't put her out on the road 200 days a year, and monopolize on it.

WATTERS: Yes, they pounced on her like vultures, and they're just feeding and feeding at her carcass and all she wants is a baby and a husband. I've never seen anything like this and like you said, this is usually used for people in their -- in late stages of life, not in their prime.

All right, Mark Geragos, attorney to the stars. Thanks for joining WATTERS' WORLD.

GERAGOS: Thank you. Bye-bye.

WATTERS: Remember the pedophile, Jared, from Subway? Well, the food chain rocked by another scandal. And WATTERS' WORLD asks New Yorkers about defunding the police and you've got to hear these answers.

WATTERS: It looks like we've finally made it to the future. Check out this video of a man flying 30 feet above Times Square on a homemade drone device, 30 feet, pretty cool. The guy said it took years of practice to pull this stuff off.

So, joining me now for more on this "FOX and Friends" Weekend co-host, Will Cain. Will, I love it. I think this is the wave of the future. I've got to beat the traffic on the Garden State Parkway every single weekend. I think I might have to cop one of these things.

WILL CAIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Watters, you're only seeing the upside. You picked the most benign innocuous movie clip you could find.

WATTERS: Yes.

CAIN: What about Spider-Man? This looks like Green Goblin. This looks like a supervillain. And it really does raise the question, if we're this close to being able to ride hover crafts through Times Square, how far away are we from being superheroes? Like Iron Man? Batman? Man-made superheroes? And I know in your new book, you probably have a chapter that you are a superhero.

WATTERS: Speak for yourself, I've already there, Mr. Cain, but I honestly think this is going forward. I'm going to get one of these things. I don't know if I can afford it yet. I'm not making Kilmeade money. But I will get there one of these days and I'll just wave to you from 30 feet above.

CAIN: All right.

WATTERS: All right. So, we also have Major League pitchers. They're getting checked for sticky substances.

CAIN: Right.

WATTERS: Have you ever been checked for sticky substances, Will?

CAIN: Well, I'm going to take the fifth on there.

WATTERS: What are they doing here? Because this guy all of a sudden just drops trou in the middle of the diamond. He has had it.

CAIN: All right, so pitchers are using anything -- sunscreen, hair gel, spider tack, and hiding it in their hats, their belt wherever they can find it to get grip on the ball. If they can get grip on the ball, they spin the ball faster, and then it's harder to hit.

By the way baseball -- historic low batting averages, so they have a crisis on their hands.

WATTERS: Right. So, they think something is fishy.

CAIN: And they're frisking the pitcher.

WATTERS: They are frisking the pitchers. Hair gel. I'd be a great pitcher in these days. There it goes.

All right, big scandal. Do you remember the Jared from Subway scandal that rocked Subway?

CAIN: Yes.

WATTERS: Everybody remembers the pedophile. He was the pitch man. There's a new scandal with Subway. There's a class action lawsuit. They're saying there is no tuna in the tuna Subs and not only that, I think, the "Times" ran a lab test and came back with these results. There was no evidence of any tuna DNA inside the Subway tuna Sub.

CAIN: This is certainly on par with Jared scandal.

WATTERS: This is not really on par, but we're going to go with it. Take a bite of that.

CAIN: So, you're telling me there's no tuna.

WATTERS: There is no actual tuna fish in that sandwich. You're going to take a bite and tell me.

CAIN: I'm not going to taste anything until the onions.

WATTERS: There is no discernible tuna according to "The New York Times" lab tests. It tastes like tuna. It tastes like tuna. You know, I'm going to try a little here. I'm just -- I'm not going to dive in like you did. I'm going to just do a little bit. I don't want to look like the politician eating (on camera).

CAIN: Don't take a feminine bite. Let me out do you like that.

WATTERS: No. Does anybody have a knife and fork, please?

CAIN: What do you think? Is that like?

WATTERS: It tastes like tuna to me.

CAIN: Is it like crab with a K?

WATTERS: Yes.

CAIN: Is that what that is?

WATTERS: So, for those of you who don't eat sushi because we're not an elitist like Will, if you go to a lowbrow sushi restaurant, they don't actually put real crab. It's crab with a K.

CAIN: Right. I'm the elitist that eats lowbrow sushi.

WATTERS: A Manhattan elitist.

CAIN: Right.

WATTERS: So, this is how they spin it. This is tuna-like substance. It tastes like the hair gel. Maybe the pitchers --

CAIN: I want to know --

WATTERS: Maybe the pitchers are putting this in there.

CAIN: Maybe this could be working as the sticky stuff. I want to know what the damages will be. Should this lawsuit and this fraud suit and its investigation come back negative on Subway, what do they owe us?

WATTERS: I'm thinking we join the class action because we got to afford our hovercrafts, right?

CAIN: Deal.

WATTERS: All right. It's a deal. We're joining. Thank you, Will.

CAIN: I'm in. Thank you.

WATTERS: We hit the streets to find out how people think cities should handle this massive spike in crime.

WATTERS: You support defunding the police?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. I do not. I don't want to live in a third world country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: We talked about this at the top, crime on the rise across the country. All big cities experiencing violence. You can't escape it or can you?

I hit the streets in New York City to see what people know about the crime wave. Here it is.

WATTERS: So, what do you think about this crime wave?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Like in the park?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I see all of that [bleep].

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I mean, isn't it a disgrace.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's not a good thing.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm very out of touch with like, people that are committing crime like they're not really like my friends.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm amazed. I got a little something to protect me. I also practice a little bit of fighting techniques.

WATTERS: What kind of fighting techniques do you practice?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, my work with a chain.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I haven't had any sense of a crime wave at all.

WATTERS: Homicides and shootings are up in every major metropolitan area across the country? Isn't that a crime wave?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think the crime there is capitalism.

WATTERS: So, you'd solve the crime wave with socialism?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Actually, I suppose.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): First of all, you're right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: If you were in charge, what would you do to reduce crime?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't know the Democratic Party.

ADAM SANDLER, ACTOR: You're so smart.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Gang violence. How would you tackle that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That has to do with a lot of toxic masculinity.

WATTERS: What would you do to reduce shootings and homicides?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ban guns.

WATTERS: I don't think that's constitutional.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hands off, laissez faire. That's what I'd do.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Encourage peace.

WATTERS: Do you support to funding the police?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, I do not.

WATTERS: Why?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't want to live in a third world country.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Definitely defund them because what do they do with all that bread? What are you doing with that money?

WATTERS: If I robbed you, would you be okay with that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You could say that you're doing it right now. You're taking -- I'm providing content for FOX News, and you guys aren't going to pay me for it, are you?

WATTERS: So, if we had less police you think there'd be less crime?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When I say less police, I mean, like it should go to something else.

WATTERS: What do you think it should go to?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Maybe like peacekeepers.

WATTERS: If you ever were robbed, who would you call? A peacekeeper?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No. I would call my cousins.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We've got an attorney in the family.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Great, who?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My cousin Vinnie.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Recently, the DA here dropped charges against those 200 looters. What kind of message do you think that sends?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'll be honest, I've been living out in the Hamptons.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The sun feels nice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm not sure -- I personally am friends who looted.

WATTERS: What did they loot?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A lot of them hit like the Gucci stores.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, I wonder if they have that in my size.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Like the big companies, like they have enough money to repair, you know.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The American Revolution. We stole, too. So, it's the same thing. And look, we are now America.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But they will never take our freedom.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So, the looters were like the Founding Fathers?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There's a reason why they have this much rage and it's all of our fault.

WATTERS: So, it's my fault that they looted the stores.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Your -- It's my fault, too.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is not my fault.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Do you think Joe Biden has a handle on the rise in crime in America?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No. No.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't think that Joe Biden even knows where he is.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I keep forgetting I'm President.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I feel like he needs to like listen to the people more, because I feel like he's not listening to the people.

WATTERS: To be honest, I don't think Joe should listen to you. Do you know who I am?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't know who you are.

WATTERS: I'm Watters, and this is my world.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Cool

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, you've got to move the hand and say this is Watters.

WATTERS: I'm going to do it here, I'm Watters, and this is my world.

WATTERS: Up next, Last Call.

WATTERS: If you don't know by now, my book, "How I Saved the World" is available for preorder. And as a loyal viewer of WATTERS' WORLD, I am inviting you to an exclusive virtual event on July 1st, write that down, July 1st. "It's a Day in the Life of Watters."

I'm going to be doing a lot of stuff. The gym. I'm changing diapers. I'm walking rookie. My wife Emma is putting me through a workout. We hit the streets for some interviews. It's amazing.

So, you get a ticket. You get a copy of my book, "How I Saved the World," July 1st, "A Day in the Life."

And if you love watching WATTERS' WORLD, tune in to "FOX NEWS PRIMETIME" next week. I'll be hosting every day of the week, 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

That's all for tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. "JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE" is next.

And remember, I'm Watters and this is my world.

