'Watters' World' on media convicting Kyle Rittenhouse as racist murderer

The truth about Joe Biden. That's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words.



I'm sick of beating around the bush. Time to call a spade a spade. Joe Biden is a horrible President. I've seen enough. On pace to be one of the worst of all time. Most of the country thinks he is incompetent. Democrats don't want him to run again. Everybody is disappointed.



We didn't think it would be this bad this fast -- everything, and I mean, everything he says he's going to do, he doesn't do, and everything he says is true isn't true. This was his campaign pledge.



JOE BIDEN (D), THEN CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm not going to shut down the economy. I'm going to shut down the virus.



WATTERS: He didn't shut down the virus, did he? Still clocking in over a thousand deaths a day, more deaths under Biden than Trump. And it feels like the economy is shut down, empty shelves, high prices, and canceled flights. This summer, Biden said inflation was temporary.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Most of the price increases we've seen -- were expected and are expected to be temporary.



WATTERS: Wrong again, Joe. Inflation is rising at the fastest pace in 30 years and not looking back.



In August, Joe said he was getting a handle on rising gas prices.



BIDEN: We're taking action to address gas prices as well.



WATTERS: Biden didn't do anything. Can anybody name a thing Joe Biden did to try to reduce gas prices? If he did anything, it didn't work. The national average is up to nearly $3.50 a gallon. People are getting hurt.



He said, he'd open ports and fix the supply chain mess.



BIDEN: This is across the board commitment to going to 24/7. So, by increasing the number of late night hours of operation and opening up for less crowded hours when the goods can move faster.



Today's announcement has the potential to be a game changer.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Nothing changed. Everything is still jammed up. Cargo ships from Asia still floating, not enough truckers, lots of shortages, prices are rising. Vax mandates aren't helping. The vaccine Biden promised wouldn't be mandatory.



BIDEN: No, I don't think it should be mandatory. I wouldn't demand it to be mandatory.



WATTERS: Why should we believe anything he says at this point? Joe said he wasn't going to leave any Americans behind in Afghanistan, remember?



BIDEN: And if you're an American Force, if there is American citizens left, we're going to stay there. We get them all out.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Wrong. Hundreds of Americans stranded there, stranded in a foreign land on Veterans Day. But Biden brings millions of foreign nationals into our homeland, the steady stream of illegals flooding in after he was inaugurated. He says this happens every year.



BIDEN: There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, and March. It happens every year.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: It doesn't happen every year, just every year Joe is President. He smashed the all-time illegal alien entry record. He is not even over yet. Way to go, Joe.



Maybe instead of Kamala, Biden should put Hunter in charge of the border.



After all, Joe says, he is the smartest man he knows.



BIDEN: He is the smartest man I know. I mean, in a pure intellectual capacity.



I am not concerned about any accusations been made against him. It's used to get to me. I think, it is kind of foul play.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Hunter is under Federal investigation for Chinese money laundering and tax fraud, and while under investigation for money laundering, it looks like Hunter Biden, the artist is laundering money by selling his own paintings to anonymous buyers.



Hunter's paintings price higher than signed Picasso's. Right?



While the First Family is getting rich off the taxpayer, are illegal alien families getting rich off the taxpayer, too?



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: There were reports that were surfacing that your administration is planning to pay illegal immigrants who are separated from their families at the border up to $450,000.00 each, possibly a million dollars per family. Do you think that that might incentivize more people to come over illegally?



BIDEN: If you guys keep sending that garbage out? Yes. But it's not true.



DOOCY: So this is a garbage report.



BIDEN: Yes.



WATTERS: Wrong again. Biden, 180'd and then said, yes, we're planning on paying illegals. The D.O.J. is settling for millions, but it was Trump's fault. Biden said he never uses Department of Justice for political purposes like the way he said Trump did.



BIDEN: The Justice Department under my administration will be totally independent of me. I will not direct them who to prosecute, how to prosecute, what to prosecute, and I will not be in injecting -- I will not enter their decisions based upon the judgments they make about what cases they bring in and they don't bring.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Biden's Justice Department just raided James O'Keefe apartment. Over what? Over Biden's daughter's missing diary.



That sounds very independent of the President. I'm sure the President had nothing to do with Federal agents hunting for his daughter's lost diary. Maybe if Biden's children would stop losing laptops and diaries, President Biden can save his party from disaster at the ballot box.



BIDEN: We're going to win. I think we're going to win in Virginia.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Not only doesn't he have the pulse of the people, we don't even know if he has a pulse. Not only did Joe pass out in the U.K., apparently he passed something else in front of the Royal Family. It was long and loud and impossible to ignore, the source said. Camilla hasn't stopped talking about it.



But America never got wind of this. Our media won't talk about a lot of what we just talked about here tonight. The Biden protection plan is killing the media. CNN's media show "Reliable Sources" is being beaten by reruns of "Martin," not new episodes of "Martin," reruns.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All I want to know is why Amanda had a party and they didn't invite me. I mean, I like to party. There ain't like a party.



WATTERS: The people would rather watch reruns of "Martin" than watch the press carry Joe's water. And they better lift harder because Biden is under water everywhere. He's at 38 percent approval in the latest poll, and that's with the media propping him up.



Imagine if they treated Biden like Trump and Trump had slept through and stunk up his U.K. trip, then sent the Feds to raid the home of a CNN reporter because Ivanka's diary was missing. Oh, and everybody was still dying from COVID, and Don, Jr. was under investigation for tax fraud, and gas was twice as pricey.



If it were that bad for my guy, I'd be watching reruns of "Martin," too.



Joining me now with reaction is former Speaker of the House and author of the new book "Beyond Biden: Rebuilding the America We Love," Newt Gingrich.



All right, so Speaker, you saw that presentation right there, a lot wrong. What do you think is going on?



NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, first of all, you brilliantly made the case for why my book is called "Beyond Biden," rather than anti-Biden. I mean, he is doing so much to destroy himself, there is no point in getting in the middle of it.



I think you have an administration that is totally out of touch with reality, whether that reality is the danger of terrorism in Afghanistan or the very fact that imposing on Americans who are working rules about vaccinations, he's not imposing on people on welfare, he is not imposing on illegal immigrants, 84 percent of American people think there ought to be some kind of COVID restriction on illegal immigrants, there isn't any.



I thought it was a telling symbol that you have Vice President Kamala Harris in Paris talking about the border between Poland and Belarus. She wasn't in Paris, Texas talking about the border between the U.S. and Mexico, and you have to think, I mean, what is going on? By the way, I'm sure you have already seen this, but for our viewers, there is a section on YouTube that is 10 hours of Kamala Harris laughing. It is the best explanation of why she is at 28 percent approval, and I predicted that 28 percent sees it, she will be down at around 12 or 14 percent approval.



This is a weird administration. Not, that it's radical or liberal, it is weird.



WATTERS: It is weird, because Politics 101 tells you, at least act like you care, at least show that you're trying to do something to solve the problems the country is facing.



You know, Biden is just agonizing everybody. You mentioned before, it is the reason Trump got elected in large part because illegal aliens get treated better than U.S. citizens, better than veterans. China gets softball treatment, American factories and companies here don't get that. And we're worried about borders overseas when the border right down south is wide open.



And can we do a welfare check on Joe Biden at the White House? I've never seen anybody see all these things around him and not do anything or not show at least that he cares about the country that is falling apart.



GINGRICH: Well, look, I think they almost picked their Cabinet to be incompetent. I think their principle was, if you actually know something about this, we don't want you because you might say, we can't do it.



And we only want people so ignorant, that they'll do whatever they're told to end up with the Energy Secretary Granholm, when she is asked, what's your plan for the price of gasoline? She sounds like Kamala Harris, she starts laughing.



Now, nobody who is filling up their car of their truck thinks that the rising price of gasoline is funny. But if you are the Biden administration with a government paid limousine and government paid energy, do you think it's all kind of amusing? Because as a good environmentalist, you'd like gasoline to be really expensive to force people into electric vehicles or bicycles or whatever.



You know, Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation in between taking parental leave wants you to believe he bicycles, even though apparently, the bicycle is carried by his Suburban until about two blocks from the department and then he bicycles it.



WATTERS: You can't make this stuff up. Speaker Newt Gingrich, he's got the book out, "Beyond Biden: Rebuilding the America We Love." Check it out right now where books are sold.



Thank you so much.



GINGRICH: Thank you. Pleasure.



WATTERS: There's a new axis of evil inside the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.



And later, a WATTERS' WORLD Veterans Day quiz.



WATTERS: The Kyle Rittenhouse case reeks of corruption. Corrupt DA's Office released chopped footage of police officers shooting Jacob Blake last year. The press framed the shooting as a racial execution attempt, and then Kenosha exploded into violent riots, which the media said were mostly peaceful.



Politicians told the police to stand down and business owners were begging for help. Enter Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old went to protect his community because the politicians wouldn't let the police do it. He put out fires and provided medical care to injured protesters. He carried his AR-15 for protection and thank God, he did, because he'd be dead.



Rittenhouse never initiated anything. Instead he was chased, assaulted with kicks, skateboards, and projectiles, swarmed by men in the mob who tried to take his rifle. They threatened to kill him. While in pursuit, fired a shot and raised a revolver to his head. Tragically, Rittenhouse killed two men in self-defense and wounded another.



The media immediately convicted him as a racist murderer.



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Kyle Rittenhouse, the armed teenage vigilante for whom Trump has been kind of sounding like outside counsel.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Kyle Rittenhouse is basically what you would have had in a school shooter.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Kyle Rittenhouse, a guy who is deeply racist, went with weapons to a Black Lives Matter protest looking to get in trouble, he did. He murdered a couple of people.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A white, Trump supporting, MAGA loving Blue Lives Matter social media partisan, 17 years old, picks up a gun, drives from one state to another with the intent to shoot people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Oh my God, and then, Joe Biden's slandered him as a white supremacist, right there.



Fast forward to this week when the truth came out at trial. The prosecution called Gaige Grosskreutz to the stand. He's a Marxist ex-con who descended upon Rittenhouse before being shot in the arm. Gaige admitted under oath, he was shot after he pointed his gun at Rittenhouse. So the prosecution witness made the defense's case for self-defense.



But it got worse for the prosecution, the prosecution was later caught coaching one of their witnesses to change their statement and lie. The lead prosecutor, Thomas Binger is a Democrat who ran for County DA and lost. He has political aspirations and wants Rittenhouse's scalp, no matter what the evidence shows.



His courtroom antics this week nearly caused a mistrial and the Judge scorched him.



JUDGE BRUCE SCHROEDER, KENOSHA COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT: I was astonished when you began your examination by commenting on the defendant's post arrest silence. That's basic law. It's been basic law in this country for 40 years, 50 years. I have no idea why you would do something like that. And it gives -- well, I'll leave it at that.



So, I don't know what you're up to.



Don't get brazen with me.



You know very well that an attorney can't go into these types of areas when the Judge has already ruled without asking outside the presence of the jury to do so. So, don't give me that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: In a brave play, the defense called Kyle Rittenhouse to the stand, overwhelmed with emotion, he broke down describing the shooting.



KYLE RITTENHOUSE, DEFENDANT: I was cornered from -- in front of me with Mr. Ziminski, and there were --



There were people right there --



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: The media won't tell you this, but we will. One of the men shot that night is a convicted child rapist, a man named Rosenbaum. He sodomized little boys, was suicidal, had just been released from a mental institution before he yelled the N-word, chased Rittenhouse and tried to grab his gun.



The other man shot, Anthony Huber, was a twice convicted domestic abuser. He liked to hurt women. This doesn't mean they deserved to die, but they did.



The prosecution badgered Rittenhouse on cross and didn't land a thing.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Isn't it true when you would hang out with Dominic Black, you'd play "Call of Duty" and other first person shooter video games.



RITTENHOUSE: Sometimes.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Isn't one of the things people do in these video games try and kill everyone else with your guns?



RITTENHOUSE: Yes, the video game. It's just a video game, it's not real life.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: So this looks like an acquittal on the murder charges, it was self-defense. The media knows this, but still wants Rittenhouse to rot in prison.



CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: From what I've seen, I think it's pretty likely he'll be acquitted. But there's also the broader question of what kind of society we want to live in. Do we want a society in which political conflict is settled on the streets between people with guns?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: So just lock him up anyway, for defending himself against the bloodthirsty riot the left promoted.



So here's the bottom line, there is an axis of evil in this country. Prosecutors, politicians in the press whip up violence, hoaxes, and scandals, then will lock up anybody who gets in their path.



Prediction: Kyle is found not guilty of the murder charges. The media will act outraged because they haven't presented the trial honestly to their audience. Paid pundits will scream white privilege, provoking the public into another racial frenzy that politicians will take advantage of.



That's the playbook. Be ready.



Let's bring in criminal defense attorney, Mark Geragos.



Mark, do you think the prosecution was trying to trigger a mistrial with those crazy antics? Because they know deep down, they have no case?



MARK GERAGOS, CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY: Yes, I think that's exactly what was going on. There is a U.S. Supreme Court case that says if the prosecution goads you into asking for a mistrial, that you cannot retry somebody. I think that's one of the reasons the Judge didn't or wants to wait and let the jury do what they're going to do, number one.



And I think the Judge, you know, this is not a soft touch Judge. This is somebody who has got a reputation as being hard on the defense for many years. In fact, they brought in other judges because you can disqualify this Judge, and most of the time it was the defense doing it.



What you've watched here, though, is a prosecutor when the Judge was scolding him for post arrest silence, the Judge is absolutely right. I mean, that's Criminal Law 101.



WATTERS: And now the media, Mark, is trying to excoriate the Judge as some sort of like Trump loving jurist, and because they know -- they know they're not going to get the murder conviction that they so desperately want, which is weird.



You've seen this happen before. You have the entire country watching a trial, seeing the evidence, seeing the footage, listening to testimony, this is clear self-defense, but you have paid political commentators on MSNBC and CNN watching the same thing, obviously, but going out and deceiving their audience and telling them, oh, this guy is guilty as sin.



What is that all about?



GERAGOS: It is a horrible thing when you inject politics into a criminal courtroom. I mean, this is somebody who is facing potentially the rest of his life. There is -- you want to try to always protect the integrity of the trial itself if you're the Judge, and the prosecutor should not be doing things that they know are reversible on their face.



And I know that the people get -- this has become a politicized trial, but it shouldn't be, and it should be based on the kinds of things that you mentioned. And when a witness says, I pointed the gun at him first before he shot, that -- it doesn't get closer to self-defense that that.



WATTERS: Exactly. Exactly.



GERAGOS: I mean, that's what it is. But you know, he still is going to -- he still -- Mr. Rittenhouse still has the problem of the gun charge.



WATTERS: Yes, the gun charge, you're right. But it's not -- he is not going to serve that much time for that.



I want to play some sound of Kyle Rittenhouse's mother. She was on "Hannity" this week. She had something to say to the President who basically smeared her son as a white supremacist. Listen.



WENDY RITTENHOUSE, MOTHER OF KYLE RITTENHOUSE: I was angry. President Biden don't know my son whatsoever, and he is not a white supremacist. He's not a racist and he did that for the votes.



And I was so angry for a while at him in what he did to my son, he defamed him.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: So in this country, Mark, innocent until proven guilty. You have the most powerful man in the country, the President polluting the jury pool potentially and just defaming one of his own countrymen. Your thoughts on that?



GERAGOS: We've seen this over my lifetime. I'm old enough to remember when Richard Nixon did it. I'm old enough to remember when Democrats have done it, when Republic have done it.



To play politics with the criminal justice system is a dangerous, dangerous game. You've kind of laid out basically a game plan or a prognostication as to what can go wrong with that, and that's -- it should not happen.



If you're going to have a trial and if you want to have an American system of justice, then you have to presume innocence and you have to hold the prosecution to their burden. Period. End of story.



WATTERS: End of story and that is not that complicated, Mark. It is not that complicated, if we can just stick to that, this Republic will be just fine.



All right, Mark Geragos, everybody. Thank you for doing WATTERS' WORLD. We always appreciate it.



GERAGOS: Thank you.



WATTERS: Inside the world of character assassinations, Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports on deck on how he survived a hideous sex smear.



The legal battle over President Biden's vaccine mandate is likely headed for the Supreme Court. The President wants to require U.S. workers and businesses with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated by January 4th or be tested weekly, but a Federal Appeals Court has put that mandate on hold for now.



Also dogging the Biden administration, inflation, which has soared to its highest level in more than 30 years. Food and gas prices continue to rise nationwide with less than two weeks to go until Thanksgiving.



Closing arguments expected Monday in the murder trial of 18-year-old, Kyle Rittenhouse, but the Judge will speak with jurors tomorrow about a possible reduction in the charges Rittenhouse currently faces.



The Wisconsin National Guard on standby as tensions over the trial escalate.



I'm Jon Scott, now back to WATTERS' WORLD.



WATTERS: As the mainstream media loses more and more power, they have become more and more dangerous. They employ pockets of character assassins, so-called journalists who slander those threatening their power and profits.



Usually outsiders are their targets, falsely framing them as traitors, racists, and even rapists with sleazy innuendo destroying brands and families with no remorse.



Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy was in the crosshairs this week. One of the nastiest publications around, "Business Insider" wrote a hit piece about Portnoy insinuating a few of his sexual encounters crossed the line.



But the writer, Julia Black, didn't present a shred of evidence that a crime was committed. Portnoy, who is not married, was just smeared as a sexual scoundrel and was forced into doing damage control over a seemingly questionable and manufactured scandal.



And while Portnoy was asking for fair treatment, "Business Insider" was attempting to peel away Barstool advertisers.



You're looking at the anatomy of a modern day media kill shot. Make no mistake, this is a kill shot aimed at Dave and Barstool Sports, a company he started from scratch and now a new major player in the media sports and betting world.



Because Portnoy had loyalty, facts, and a platform to present them, he survived the kill shot.



DAVE PORTNOY, FOUNDER, BARSTOOL SPORTS: If anybody looked at the details of this case, the details of this article, my reaction to it, the facts of it, you would realize that there is nothing there.



I got accused of rape. That's my [bleep] life. Like that's as horrific a crime as you can be convicted of, all right, and accused of. I got accused of it with so far in eight and a half months, two sources that I was able to disprove in three days.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: He laid out text messages and videos blowing gaping holes in the hit piece. Not everybody is as fortunate to be in that position, though, which is why these kinds of episodes can be so scary.



Let's bring in Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports. So Dave, what did you learn this week about the media?



PORTNOY: You know, it was actually scary. I already knew a lot of people didn't like me and I already know there's a lot of falsehoods and you know, you always hear the term fake news until you're really a victim of it or in the crosshairs, you don't realize how bad it can get.



You're right. I have the ability to fight back. And you know, I had the receipts. I had DMs that I hadn't deleted, but I'm lucky because I actually do delete DMs time to time and clean my phone. I just happened to have them.



So if I didn't have that, you know, it's a he-said-she-said, I have nothing to prove. I got lucky that I had all the receipts and could plead my case. But if I didn't, I'd be at the mercy of what people thought about me. It would be he-said-she-said. It's a scary dangerous game.



I've also seen, the second the article is printed with these salacious headlines, every single person who didn't like me, the blue checkmark brigade that I call them, retweeted it, Dave is awful. This is what we expected. I have definitively, definitively proven my innocence. None of them were retracted. None of them had a say in anything. They just let you out there to die, they go and they hide. It's disgusting.



WATTERS: Yes, they're never going to issue a retraction, that's not their playbook. And didn't you say that you had contacts with this reporter, her editor, and were trying to offer her information to update the story at least. What was their reaction to that?



PORTNOY: So, the way it broke down is they contacted me eight and a half months ago. Julia Black had said she wanted to do a glowing piece on me, my rise in the media and stocks. I declined. I said, thanks for the interest, not interested.



I didn't hear until eight and a half months from her with all of these allegations. I heard from every single -- She literally contacted everybody I'm associated with on social media. Girls I didn't even know. If somebody talked about me asking if they dirt on me.



The article was published. They withheld the police report, I believe because they had it, didn't put it in there because there is a police report. That is nonsense. It goes directly against the story of one of the accusers. They produce the report, that's how I have it. It says the opposite.



All of these facts came out. I reached out, I said, hey, "Business Insider," Julia Black, Nicholas Carlson, the CEO Henry Blodgett, let's sit down. You bring your own cameras, you can record so nobody can edit anything, bring as many people as you want. Let's have a discussion.



I want to ask, how can this be true if this says something totally different? They haven't said a word. They have not responded at all --



WATTERS: No response.



PORTNOY: At all -- since these. Nope, print and run. Print and run.



WATTERS: Yes, no, it's a character assassination. They are snipers. They hit you and they walk, and that's their role.



They did that with me one time, not to the same level. Blodgett, this guy who is a fraudster convicted, he's not even allowed to trade securities, they were supposed to write a nice profile about "The Five." They cleaved a separate article off about me calling me a white supremacist, because I used a phrase "clash of civilizations." That was just enough to just slander me as a white supremacist, and that's how they run.



Dave, you are different though because nobody can usually do that, unless they have a platform like you, like me. Most people get hit like this with a ton of bricks, and they're canceled. They're done. I'll give you the last word,



PORTNOY: And it is disgusting because Henry Blodgett bought a newsletter called "The Morning Brew." We just got tweets from them today, "The Morning Brew," which they tried to delete literally saying their game plan to stay relevant, throw as many arrows across the internet, who cares if they're accurate, and maybe one will hit. This is their game plan -- smear, make money off it, and leave everybody in the wreckage and go on to the next target?



WATTERS: Well, I feel like you're going to be getting some revenge and we'll be paying attention to what that looks like. Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports. Have a great rest of your weekend.



PORTNOY: Thank you.



WATTERS: Black Lives Matter now threatening Democrats. Is shoplifting Biden's answer to the supply chain crisis? And, did Kamala take a shot at Jo while she was in Paris? "Triple Play" is up next.



WATTERS: Shots fired. Vice President Kamala Harris, Friday, finally acknowledging what's been obvious from the very beginning, that inflation is a big deal.



Joe Biden has been downplaying inflation saying, it'll just go away soon and wages are growing faster than inflation, which is a lie.



Kamala, in a swipe at Joe overseas took the lead and says this is serious and she's on it.



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: That's about a source of stress for families that is not only economic, but is on a daily level something that is a heavy weight to carry.



It's a big deal. It's a big deal. And so we are doing what we can making it probably one of our highest priorities.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Joining me now is FOX News contributor, Raymond Arroyo. She is saying stuff Joe has not said. She is Mrs. Compassion now, highest priority, Raymond. Looks like maybe she's getting the message.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Jesse, Kamala Harris has a real talent for restating the obvious as if it's progress, okay. I've never seen anything like it. We need solutions, not a repeater service.



And I read the transcript of this, and then I heard it. It defies the imagination. All she said, oh, it's tough to find bread and gas is expensive. No crap. What are you going to do about it?



And if she really wanted to do something about it, she could drop regulations. She could drop these ridiculous mandates, and she could actually incentivize work. They can't even find elves to play Santa this year, Jesse. This could be a year without a Santa Claus, not because he's got a cold, but because of the COVID regs and the Biden checks. Bad mix for Christmas.



WATTERS: I think Gutfeld is going to play an elf this Christmas. So, at least he has found good, honest work.



Let's go now to I guess, what's now Joe's solution to inflation and the supply chain crisis? Just let everybody still. Watch this.



ARROYO: Why not?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Don't. You're going to get fired. That's why prices go up because of these [bleep]. Can't get a job like the rest of us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Just let them take everything off the shelves, right, Raymond?



ARROYO: Jesse, this is what comes of not enforcing existing statutes, the crime, lawlessness, the message these people have gotten loud and clear is, we'll be out before you can get off your shift. And most people don't even chase them down.



So they are indiscriminately marching into stores. I mean, Connecticut. Who would have thought Connecticut? We've seen this in San Francisco. I saw Walgreens shut down when I was out there because they can't keep things on the shelves, and there are not enough security guards to police the place.



So this is what will happen if cops don't get engaged and people don't demand public safety and crime prosecuted properly. It is not an offense to anybody.



WATTERS: They must have a lot of laundry to do, Raymond, because that was a lot of detergent. I don't know.



ARROYO: I'll say.



WATTERS: I don't even have that many clothes and I get a free wardrobe. So I don't know what's going on there.



All right, we want to show you some sound to some Black Lives Matter activist here in Manhattan. He is now threatening Democrats. Black Lives Matter has now declared war on the Democrat Mayor. Listen.



HAWK NEWSOME, NEW YORK CITY BLACK LIVES MATTER FOUNDER: If they think that they're going to go back to the old ways of policing, there will be riots, there will be fire, and there will be bloodshed.



We have people in the streets who can create problems for this administration by shutting it down.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: You know, just casual threats of bloodshed by Black Lives Matter. I'm sure the Department of Justice is all on top of this. They're looking at parents and then after they look at parents, they will look at this guy, right?



ARROYO: Look, this is a brazen threat against the Mayor-elect Adams in New York and look, the Mayor had just met with this guy and he is threatening violence. Good on the Mayor for standing up and saying no, I'm going to hold you accountable. You are in the community. You have a role here.



Visiting New York should not be a reboot of "Escape from New York," Jesse, and for friends of mine, two of my friends were assaulted at Penn Station this morning. There was a poor man that was beaten up by seven guys in Times Square.



We don't need to return to Dinkins' era New York. Adams, I hope, will bring in an entirely new and safe New York City. The city needs it. The country needs it.



WATTERS: It sure is true, and make sure to check out Raymond's "The Spider Who Saved Christmas" tour which is going to be kicking off this weekend, and it's a great stocking stuffer and listen, save "How I Saved the World" if you can squeeze that in with that stocking stuffer. I think it would make everybody.



ARROYO: You know, I'm going to secretly sign your name in those books before I do my signing and say look, Jesse, signed these. We will give them to for one. I'll see if Barnes & Noble will go for that.



WATTERS: Two for one. That's the kind of deals you need in this Biden economy. Right? Thanks, Raymond.



ARROYO: Yes. All right, my friend.



WATTERS: I hit the streets to find out how much New Yorkers know about our vets.



WATTERS: Who did America fight in World War II?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was a country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: Thursday was Veterans Day, and to honor the brave men and women who put their lives on the line for our freedom, I hit the streets to see how much people really know about our military's brave history. Watch.



WATTERS: What are you doing to celebrate the holiday this week?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm going back home to see some family and hang out with friends this week.



WATTERS: Do you know what holiday I'm talking about?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Christmas?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is it Thanksgiving?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is our Veterans Day, right?



WATTERS: Who did America fight in the Revolutionary War?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The British.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm really bad at history. I blocked my ears during that class.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Spain.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Canada.



WATTERS: Not Canada.



WATTERS: Who won the Civil War?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The South.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Who won the Civil War?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The North.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nobody wins a war.



WATTERS: I won the war on Christmas.



Who bombed Pearl Harbor?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: China.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Japanese.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Japanese.



WATTERS: Who did America fight in World War II?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Was it a country?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Axis powers.



WATTERS: Who did America fight in World War II?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Goodness. I don't know. I checked out after World War I.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Imperial Japan.



WATTERS: Very good.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Fascist Italy.



WATTERS: Very good.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And the Deutschland folks, Germany.



WATTERS: Who won the Cold War?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No one wins a war. Why do you keep asking me who won the war?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you tell me who it was between and I could tell you.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Russia. I don't know.



WATTERS: If Russia won, we wouldn't be here right now.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: America, I guess. Not the USSR.



WATTERS: Why do you think they called it the Cold War?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because it was somewhere that was cold.



WATTERS: Is there anything you'd like to say to veterans on this very special week?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I love you.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I love the vets. I respect the vets. I hope that they all have a great time with their family.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you so much for your service. You are greatly appreciate it.



WATTERS: Do you know who I am?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, I don't.



WATTERS: I'm Watters and this is my world.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, it's mine. It's my world.



WATTERS: Joining me now to react, former Hawaii Congresswoman, Tulsi Gabbard. Tulsi, it is funny, but it's also extremely disappointing.



TULSI GABBARD, FORMER U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: It is a little sad, Jesse. I'm not going to lie.



WATTERS: Go ahead, your reaction to that, and then any message you want to send to America on this Veterans Day week.



GABBARD: Thank you. You know, the most important thing here to remember is that, you know, our veterans embody what it means to put service above self, embody what this commitment this love of country means when you put it into action and that is where I urge our political leaders in this country to look to our veterans for the example that they should follow. Thanks are nice from our politicians, but veterans need action and there are serious challenges that they need to address now.



WATTERS: Oh, a hundred percent, and when you see a young woman or a young man, not even know what the Revolutionary War was, had never heard of the Civil War, no clue what that was about. What's your reaction to that?



GABBARD: We need to improve our education system, Jesse. I mean, seriously. Basic Civics, basic teaching about our Constitution, about the founding of our country, about the history of the battles that we fought, and why we have fought them and it is essential that we teach these things because they are directly connected to many of the challenges we're facing today, where things like freedom of speech are being called into question about whether or not it should even exist in this country.



People in America need to remember who fought for these freedoms and who is continuing to fight to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States the foundation of what makes America, America.



WATTERS: All right. Thank you, Tulsi Gabbard for your service and I thank all the veterans who have served. Thank you guys. We love you.



Up next, what was Jesse, Jr.'s first word, "Last Call."



WATTERS: Jesse, Jr. said his first word this week. Should I let you guys guess what it was? It wasn't daddy. It was "mama."



That's right. Jesse, Jr.'s first word, "Mama." Great word to say. I'm a little sore that it wasn't dad, but that's okay. Still has time.



Also time to get into the Holiday spirit, "All American Christmas" by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy comes out Tuesday. But you should just get it because I actually wrote a chapter in it and it's the best chapter and there's pictures of me as a little child there.



And you can also see me on "FOX News Primetime." I'm hosting all next week. So, it'll be a big week, lot of breaking news, could have a verdict in the Rittenhouse trial. Joe Biden, the premier of China are going to be meeting. Big week.



That's all for tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. "JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE" is next, and remember, I'm Watters' and this is my world.



