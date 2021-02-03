Watters: 'Arrogant' Cuomo still refuses blame for nursing home deaths



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Juan Williams, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, and Katie Pavlich. It's 5:00 in New York City and this is "The Five."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's massive nursing home scandal just got a whole lot worse and far more deadly. We are finding out exactly why Cuomo has been refusing to release new data on the total number of deaths for months.

That's because New York's attorney general dropped this bomb, accusing the state of undercounting COVID nursing home deaths by as much as 50 percent. That means up to 5,000 more people died than Andrew Cuomo told us about. It turns out the governor was right when he said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): Incompetent government kills people. Incompetent government kills people. More people died than needed to die in COVID. That's the truth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Now, you would think the guy who says incompetent government kills people would man up and take some responsibility. But so far, every chance he gets, he blames somebody else.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CUOMO: And if you look at how many people died in nursing homes in New York compared to other states, we actually have a lower percentage of people who died in nursing homes, but we had more people die than any other state, that's a fact.

(Via telephone): If you died in a nursing home, it's called a nursing home death. If you die in a hospital, it's called a hospital death. It doesn't say where were you before. And if I'm a nursing home operator, I say "don't say that person died in my nursing home, because they didn't. They died in the hospital.

And if the hospital did a better job, they wouldn't have died. So, why do I get blamed for the death when it didn't happen in my nursing home? I put my head on the pillow at night saying I saved lives. That's how I sleep at night. And I know we have.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: If that's not bad enough for you, remember when people were dying on his watch, the governor had time to write a book on leadership and boast about how he crushed the pandemic? Cuomo is also happy to bask in the limelight, holding daily news conferences and eating up all the media praise. It won him an Emmy!

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CUOMO: I wish I could say my daily COVID presentations were well choreographed, scripted, rehearsed, or reflected any of the talents that you advance. They didn't. They offered only one thing, authentic truth and stability.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: But Cuomo's arrogance doesn't end there. Remember when he was -- thought it was a good idea to go on CNN and goof off with his brother?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN HOST: This was the actual swab that was being used to fit up that double barrel shotgun that you have mounted on the front of your pretty face.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So Greg, the governor caught covering up a body count that he created. What do we do?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: You get the four C's. You got the crime, you got the cover-up, you got a Cuomo at CNN. So, he's in perfect shape. Do you think any -- do you think CNN is going to cover this? How are they going to cover hit? With Chris Cuomo staring at you the whole time, glaring at you saying leave my brother out of this.

Here's the key thing that we just learned here. The report says that people who were in nursing homes who were transferred to hospitals and died should be counted as nursing home deaths not hospital deaths, right? And so the state says, see, we never lied. We reported all the deaths.

But no one is saying you didn't report all the deaths. They are saying that you allocated the deaths incorrectly, which -- surprise -- benefited the governor, right? Because now it looks like not that many people died in these rest homes. But the fact is, they got -- how did they get the disease?

Well, they were in the rest homes where they caught it from the people that were put in the rest homes, thanks to Governor Cuomo. So, that's why you would say they died in a nursing home. But he doesn't like that because then he might not win the Nobel Prize. He's up for the Nobel Prize.

WATTERS: Dana, to me this looks like Democrats failing up. You know, the worse they do, the better media attention they get. You know, he'll probably run for the Democrat nomination at some point and he'll herald his stewardship of the COVID-19 crisis in New York as a launching pad, even after we know what he did here. And that's what's corrupt about this this.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Just in the last few minutes, the New York Department of Health commissioner has basically said this report is not a big deal, and he points to footnote 71. Number -- you got to get to 71 to get down there to say like, we always said this was the case.

If that were true, then I don't think Letitia James who is the New York attorney general would have written the report and the headline the way that she did. I mean, she is also a Democrat.

UNKNOWN: Yes. Good for her.

PERINO: So, I don't think this is really about party so much as it is about government. Government checks on each other. Andrew Cuomo have said at the beginning of all this that he was just following what the federal government guidelines were going to be.

And then he basically stopped answering a lot of questions about that. You know, in his book "The Publisher," on his book there is this blurb on the back of it that says "real leadership, he shows, requires clear communication, compassion for others, and a commitment to truth telling, no matter how frightening the facts could be."

Except for that -- the communication was muddled. People feel deceived. And he seemed to have a refusal to share the frightening facts. And also now you have the health commissioner saying that this isn't a big deal at all because you got to look at footnote 71.

WATTERS: Katie, here is why we're really not going to, you know, allow him to spin this, is because he is so arrogant, prances around like a peacock, struts around and dunks on everybody anytime you question anything he does. You know, if he was humble and said, you know what, I made a mistake, I screwed up, you know, the fog of war, and took a little accountability, you'd think differently about it.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. Andrew Cuomo hasn't taken a single second to reflect on what it must feel like for the families before and the families now that have been lied to about the cause of death for their family members.

And let's not forget that this was a deliberate decision that was made by Governor Cuomo. He had the Javits Center which was built into a massive hospital that he did not use. He had a massive U.S. Navy ship that was just docked on the Hudson. It was not used.

And instead, he made the decision to force elderly people back into nursing homes, and when people at the nursing home said this is a very bad idea, why are you forcing us to do this, he told them to shut up and take orders.

Now, he is a politician and rarely are there any kind of -- is there any accountability for politicians. But I think in this case there absolutely has to be. I mean, this is like a criminal level of bad decision-making and just horrific cover-up.

And the arrogance on top of it to act like everybody who has questions about why their mother and father, like Janice Dean (ph) for example, mother-in-law and father-in-law passed away as a result of deliberate policy decisions that were made and then not reflected on. There has to be some accountability for decisions like this when people's lives are at stake.

WATTERS: Juan, I don't know if it's you, but I feel like you've been doing a lot of sighing into the microphone like Al Gore. Are we being unfair to Governor Cuomo at all?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, yes, I do think that you don't like Governor Cuomo. I've gotten that message loud and clear.

WATTERS: No, unfair.

WILLIAMS: But I think that I take the attorney -- anyway, I take the attorney general's report and as we've heard, she is a Democrat, so it's not a matter of somehow of some kind of cover up. And secondly, it's not a matter of total deaths being misreported. It's a matter of how you sort them out, people who died in the nursing home as opposed to be who got sick in the nursing home and then died in a hospital.

So, with that said, it's not any cover up. We know the total number of deaths and we understand the extent of it in New York State, which of course, everyone knows got hit early. But I just -- you know what makes me sigh, Jesse, is I don't think we should be rewriting the history here by somehow pointing at Governor Cuomo.

The fact is, that America, a nation that has now lost no more than 400,000 people, you know, our handling of the pandemic was really troubled because of a lack of national leadership from the Trump White House.

And I think we have to just say, you know, there was back (ph) in there, Cuomo held his daily briefings. They got attention because there was nothing at the time coming from the president. Governors all over the country, Republicans and Democrats, had to figure out how to handle this situation on their own. Some did a better job than others.

But I don't think that, you know, I think you've got to give those governors credit and I think you have to say Trump made it very political, everything from, you know, it will be gone soon. Don't worry about it.

WATTERS: All right, Juan, you know what --

GUTFELD: Juan, you set your -- you set the ship.

WATTERS: -- everything to Donald Trump. We're not talking about Donald Trump.

GUTFELD: Trump sent the ship to New York. That would have saved so many lives is he used it.

WILLIAMS: What I'm saying is that national -- that lack of -- hang on, let me finish, folks. That national -- lack of national leadership is the real problem here and according to the "Post" --

GUTFELD: He sent a Navy hospital ship.

WILLIAMS: -- if Trump had taken this seriously, he might have won a second term.

GUTFELD: He sent a hospital ship that Cuomo didn't use and people died. Deal with that.

WILLIAMS: That was after -- that was afterwards. And again --

WATTERS: Juan.

WILLIAMS: -- Cuomo made a mistake. And I'm saying he made a mistake. He tried to limit the number of people in the hospital beds so they wouldn't go over capacity, but it turned out to be a tragic mistake for many families!

WATTERS: Katie, did you want to jump in real quick?

PAVLICH: Well, since we're talking about rewriting the history, I just want to correctly state the history of Andrew Cuomo's comments about the national federal government response. He was praising President Trump in March and April and May.

He was saying the federal government was working well with them. They were giving them everything that they needed. Even California Governor Gavin Newsom was also saying the same thing and this idea that the Trump administration wasn't taking it seriously.

I mean, this show was taking the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings almost every day for weeks on end of them talking about how they were working with the states to deal with this issue. And if you look at a place like Florida and you compare it to New York, there's no question about the local response and how each governor has handled this problem.

WATTERS: Yes. And it wasn't Donald Trump that put sick people in nursing homes and then covered it up. That was Andrew Cuomo and he should admit that.

GUTFELD: I seem to remember Trump sending hundreds of thousands of ventilators because Cuomo demanded it. And what happened to those ventilators? Anyway,

WATTERS: All right. Up next, don't get fooled by his centrist posturing. Job killing, Joe Biden is pushing radical policies that are crushing American workers.

PERINO: The great cover of that song. Welcome back. Is President Biden pulling a bait and switch? He pitched himself as a centrist, but so far, Biden's policies are more in line with the progressive left. The president continuing his record pace of signing executive orders and actions using his pen, again today for sweeping health care changes.

So far, he has signed 40, that's on top of what Biden did yesterday on climate change that has Republicans and workers furious. The White House touting future green energy jobs while downplaying the impact it will have on the fossil fuel industry. GOP lawmakers saying it amounts to a war on American workers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RICK SCOTT (R-FL): They are disingenuous. I mean, Joe Biden doesn't care about your job. He doesn't care about the people that need to get back to work. I mean, he has -- he is a puppet for the radical left.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And Biden even facing a little backlash from "The New York Times." An op-ed saying "ease up on the executive actions, Joe" and encourages him to get Congress to pass legislation. I mean, come on, man! Jesse, three of the president's nominees in their confirmation hearings, they were asked about this issue about jobs and green jobs.

Pete Buttigieg who wants to be transportation secretary said, they'll just get new jobs. Michelle Granholm, she used the phrase they will sacrifice jobs, right. Maybe a huge unforced errors. And John Kerry said "let them make solar panels," which is pretty much like an Olympic tone-deaf moment. I thought that was a good list for you. I didn't preview it as a list but I'll turn it over to you for a comment.

WATTERS: I have a list. I think Mayor Pete should get a new job, but that's t beside the point. I went back and researched what happened to those Obama green jobs. Here's a list, Dana. Green jobs success alludes Obama Ÿ_" "Politico." President Obama's green job mirage Ÿ_" "Forbes."

Obama's green jobs have been slow to sprout -- "Reuters." And the five million green jobs that weren't Ÿ_" "Bloomberg." So the very media that's praising all these green job promises from Joe wrote about how the green jobs never existed under Barack Obama.

And Joe comes in there and takes out the two biggest infrastructure projects of the 21st century, Keystone and the border wall. And they're saying it's going to cost 10,000 jobs, the Keystone. The Democrats say, oh, no, those 10,000 jobs are just temporary.

Well, how long do you think, Dems, does it take to build a continental pipeline? It doesn't take a week. It takes years. So those were 10,000 jobs that are going to be there for years. And they say, oh, yes, you can go build a solar panel.

Do you know the average salary of someone that works as a petroleum engineer? It's $137,000. You don't make that building solar panels.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: The reason why emissions have been going down over the last, what, since 2006. We're actually at the 1990 levels right now. It's natural gas. It's not solar and wind. It's clean and it keeps us out of the mess in the Middle East and it undercuts the Russian energy politics. So, I don't know why they don't get on board with gas.

PERINO: Get on board with gas, Juan. Step on the gas.

WATTERS: Get on board. Come on, man.

PERINO: Come on, man! Juan. To that point that Jesse just brought up though, with the media that assessed the green energy jobs in the Obama administration, it's only been four years. I don't think that the Biden team has shown that there has been a lot of change and innovation since then especially in this past year with the pandemic. There's been some, but not enough to get everyone a new job.

WILLIAMS: I think there has been -- well, I think there has been change. First in terms of the climate change and what we know about it. Its impact on us as American people and on the globe. But secondly, I think that you've seen more innovation.

We just heard today, GM said they're going to stop making gas powered cars in the next 15 years. And that you get a sense of how, you know, I think was a 150 CEOs of the big companies, Dana, said they are all for this new agenda in terms of going forward with energy innovation keeping us ahead.

Right now, there are more jobs, more jobs in terms of solar power, wind power, than there are in the coal industry. So, why wouldn't we want government to support that burgeoning industry as it competes with the Chinese and the Germans? We should want them at the forefront. That's the idea.

And I mean, look, the other thing that he signed today was about Medicare, getting more people into Medicare, opening the insurance markets for a country in the middle of a pandemic. This is good news. We should also be saluting him for this.

PERINO: Greg? Are we saluting?

GUTFELD: Yes. I am not saluting. I keep hearing about these tons of solar powered -- solar panel making jobs. Are they in America? I', just wondering, what is the American company that you know of offhand that makes solar panels? Because I can't think of one offhand.

I think they might be mostly made in China where everything is cheaply made. So, I actually salute you, Juan, for paying for the flights or renting John Kerry's private jet to fly all the coal miners out of Pennsylvania where they can go and work in China.

They'll have to leave their families behind. They probably have to move in with the Uighurs and that's just the way it's going to go. Look, America was fed a big lie. They thought they were getting a comfy cardigan instead they got hair (ph) shirt designed by Antifa.

You know, if you couldn't see Joe Biden, you wouldn't know he is an 80- year-old white male. You think he was a gender studies major from Brown. It's like every -- there is -- every decision is extreme, and what's missing is any semblance of thoughtfulness or wisdom.

And the thing about great -- the great thing about elderly people, wisdom comes standard. It comes with time. If you're on the planet that long, it kind of naturally comes out of your pores. We somehow were able to elect the only 80-year-old man who has no wisdom.

And look, 40 executive orders. I totally understand why Biden would do 40 executive orders given that he doesn't have the House or Senate. Oh, wait, wait, wait. So, he doesn't actually have to do this. I say that Joe is running the country by fiat, but it's more like a Studebaker.

PERINO: Gosh, I knew you were going to do that. I was like, fiat, I heard it. All right, Katie, even the "New York Times" was like please, we can't take it. We can't take all the executive orders.

PAVLICH: Yes. You know, it's interesting to watch the White House press secretary today talk about how American families are struggling. They need government checks. They need to put food on the table. They are having a hard time. And yet, the president just with a pen destroyed thousands of high-paying jobs.

But the other thing Dana that the president signed today was reinstituting taxpayer funding for abortions overseas. And again, Biden said that he was a moderate, that's what he ran on, but a new Marist Poll this week showed that 55 percent of Democrats and 85 percent of independents do not support taxpayer funding for abortion overseas.

So, again, extreme executive orders coming out of an Oval Office that was supposed to be pretty moderate.

PERINO: All right. Good talk everybody. Up next, climate hypocrisy. We're going to talk about John Kerry again. He's getting called out for telling workers to find new green energy jobs, while he owns a private jet.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KERRY, PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE: What President Biden wants to do is make sure those folks have better choices, that they have alternatives, that they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: Climate czar John Kerry telling people losing their jobs, thanks to Biden's green agenda, to suck it up and just find a new job because it's all about saving planet Earth, right? Well, it turns out Kerry isn't willing to make the same sacrifices that he wants everyone else do.

FAA records indicate Kerry's family owns and operates a private jet, which emits up to 40 times more carbon per passenger than a commercial plane. Greg, makes me think this isn't just about the climate, but about government control.

GUTFELD: Well, we learned during the COVID experience that the more removed you are from your consequences, the more likely you'll make people's lives worse. And the problem with Kerry is how casual he is about disrupting people's lives.

You're going to lose your job. Well, you will get another one. Where? I don't know. Doing what? Who knows? Lot of jobs out there. Anyway, that's not my problem. I just kill your job. So it's weird. But the other thing that bugs me about it is why him. Why are we bringing back this stuff?

It's like, it's just weird to see Kerry, period. It's like these people never leave. Joe doesn't know anyone under the age of 75 and you're telling me there's nobody in America but Kerry to do this job. It's like Joe went up to the attic and found his old favorite play toy, like a wooden soldier and brought him down for everybody.

PAVLICH: Well, now Kerry has an excuse to go back to Paris all the time.

GUTFELD: That's true.

PAVLICH: Juan, if John Kerry is really that worried about the oceans rising and climate change, why does he have a Martha's Vineyard Estate right next to the water?

WILLIAMS: Gee, I don't know. Why does Trump live in Mar-a-Lago? Why does Trump have a private jet? I don't get it.

GUTFELD: He's not a hypocrite.

WILLIAMS: To me, this is like nitpicking. You know, I think -- no, I just think -- I think --

PAVLICH: He doesn't -- he's not -- they're not lecturing restaurants about climate change.

WILLIAMS: No, it has nothing to do with it. Look, his job is as a climate czar to help us -- help America deal with climate change. And so that -- this business about a private jet or living in Martha's, I don't get it. It's just to me very small ball.

But I think you know, it's important that we understand, we have to look at the big picture here. And the big picture is that we just saw the U.S. economy, contract 3.5 percent. That's the biggest contraction since post- World War II 1946, Katie.

So, we have to think about retooling the American economy and getting on the edge of innovation. And I think that's what John Kerry is doing in terms of green jobs. I think we have to think in those terms. I think that's why you see American industry, including many in the oil and gas industry saying, yes, it's time to get going. Let's get on this ship. It's -- this rocket ship is taken off.

PAVLICH: You know, Dana, I think there's a big difference between pollution and climate change. And we've seen bureaucrats like John Kerry at the EPA, similar kinds of people, sue ranchers and farmers out of their livelihoods, out of their homes, because they have some kind of wetland on their property or something else. I mean, it is like a class issue when it comes to the issue of the environment, it seems, more and more.

PERINO: You know, as a party elder, of which I would say John Kerry is, he is not the right spokesperson for this issue. If you are going to start your administration off by talking about killing these jobs and not having a plan for them, and just say, well, they can just get another job. Like, they can just make a solar panel. Like, obviously, it's so easy.

Because we've just gone through four years -- I'm sorry, eight years of the Obama administration, we proved in the last segment that those jobs didn't come to fruition. Why not take just half a minute, like maybe half a year to say, hey, guys, look, here's all these jobs that have been created. We've created all these jobs, so you now it's safe for you. It's OK for you to come now and have these other jobs. We're going to train you. We're going to do that.

But instead, they're just like, yes, you'll get a new job. They're not proving that that can actually work. I think it's a very strange way to try to win back working-class voters.

PAVLICH: Yes. And the jobs aren't in existence yet, Jesse. It's like quit your job or eliminating your job, but the industry is not ready yet for you.

WATTERS: They already tried it. Obama spent billions to train West Virginia miners how to become drone operators, nurses, and computer programmers. The program was a bust, Katie. They tried to train Colorado miners to become solar panel builders, and they were making 75K in mining and then they made $40,000 building panels. So, they got them fired, and then they cut their salary in half.

PAVLICH: Yes.

WATTERS: You think that's a good policy?

PAVLICH: No.

WATTERS: I mean -- I mean, these people are idiots. Why is John Kerry the czar of anything?

PAVLICH: It's also terrible. All right, up next, America is buzzing about GameStop and the war on Wall Street between little guy investors and big- time hedge funds, up next.

WILLIAMS: It seems like everyone in America is talking about GameStop and the war being waged on Wall Street between online traders and the big-time investment firms. Here's a quick breakdown of how we got here.

Earlier this month, amateur online investors joined together on a message board to drive up the price of companies like GameStop. That's in response to hedge funds placing bets or shorts as they are known. Those shorts would have said that the companies are about to fail.

Their plan ended up working and GameStop shares have now shot up by more than 1,700 percent. The hedge funds have been reportedly losing millions, if not more. And now, there's a new controversy today. Shares of GameStop and other companies are falling after companies limited trading on stocks boosted by these amateur investors.

So, Greg, let me begin with you and ask Is this a situation where we've seen a populist revolt in Washington, and now we're seeing a populist revolt against Wall Street, and I'm thinking about, you know, the whole notion of disruption. They're disrupting Wall Street.

GUTFELD: I kind of hope so. You know, I have to admit off the bat that like many things that we talked about, I don't know anything about it. So, I have to go like listen to people. Like, this is a topic that was so over my head. I'm not a financial expert. I relied on you know, Charles Payne, Glenn Greenwald, Scott Adams, David Angelo. I had to sit there and dive deep to understand this.

And the bottom line is, how can you sell stock you don't own? We don't do that with other stuff. And so, now, regular people made money off this bizarre scam and Wall Street is pissed off that it's not them. So, I mean, the fact -- I love this idea that a bunch of poor folks banded together to beat the worst element of Wall Street by punching up the stock price. I hope that it's true. And I hope that these people don't end up losing money on this.

But we have seen that the Reddit group is being classified as hate speech for doing this, which shows you how you can manipulate the phrase hate speech into anything you want. And now, Wall Street is like -- the firms on Wall Street, they're saying you can only sell but you can't buy this stock.

And you got Janet Yellen who accepted $810,000 in speaking fees from the firm that owns Robinhood, that is stopping a lot of the purchasing. So, there's a lot of weird stuff going on, but I like it.

WILLIAMS: You like it? All right, so let me go to my investment counselor, Mr. Jesse Watters. Jesse, do you think this is about resentment? You know, when Wall Street got bailed out after the '08 and Main Street didn't get bailed out. And people are saying, hey, Wall Street, take a hike.

WATTERS: Yes. There's a part of that. And you nail it at the top, it's about populism. In the age of the internet, you could be a day trader, and you can speculate and drive up stock prices just like the pros do. But what happened here is that they drove it up and a bunch of these hedge fund guys just took a bath on some short positions, and then they got bailed out by some of their bigger hedge fund guys.

And then what they do is they say, hey, we're getting humiliated here by these retail investors. So, they got these platforms like Robinhood that led these guys' trade at home shut down. And they froze the stock so they couldn't be traded by these guys at home. That's a criminal conspiracy.

GUTFELD: Right?

WATTERS: That's illegal. And they -- people should be going to jail for that because you can't do that. And it goes with what we've been seeing for the last decade or two is when you see this populist uprising, whether it's Trump or anybody else, come up like this, they get shut down with an iron fist. Whether it's Silicon Valley, whether it's people spying on his campaign, they're not going to allow the peasants to come over and start playing games with them.

And we're on a big collision course, and I don't like it. It makes me sound like a Democrat, Juan. Why am I sticking up for the little guy? I'm supposed to be Mr. White Privilege over here and you know -- you know, pro- business, but these crooked business guys are really making it tough for the average Joe, and it's not fair. And I don't like to talk about fairness because I sound like a whiner. But it really isn't fair.

WILLIAMS: Katie, you know -- but I have a worry along these lines that people who are buying GameStop or buying Blackberry, companies that don't seem to have a great future, they could get caught holding the bag and lose their shirts. Do you think so?

PAVLICH: Well, that's -- maybe but that's their decision if they want to do that. I got on Robinhood this morning. I downloaded the app. I tried to buy Nokia stock because that was like the next big thing, and I wasn't allowed to buy it. I thought that was really weird that I wasn't allowed to buy the stock. It was just like cut off from the world.

But one of the biggest frauds of this whole thing is Elizabeth Warren because guess whose side she's taking? The side of the hedge fund, not the side of the little guy.

GUTFELD: No.

WATTERS: No way.

PERINO: Yes.

PAVLICH: Yes. So, I want to know. Because she's a fraud, that's why. So, I think this is very interesting. I think that they're playing by the same rules as Wall Street is played by forever, and they beat them at their own game and it's all fair. So, maybe we do a better job next time.

GUTFELD: It's amazing.

WILLIAMS: Dana, you just heard in the conversation we've been having there was mention of hate speech. And one of the things that's being coming out of Wall Street today as there's a lot of anti-Jewish sentiment, caricatures of bankers and traders as Jewish among the people who are engaged in this online trading. Do you take this seriously or is that an excuse?

PERINO: Well, I don't -- like Greg, I don't know enough about that. I've never been on one of those Reddit sites. I don't know. And I don't know if that was just today or if it's been ongoing for a long time. And did it just get raised as an issue after the situation happened? I don't know. Obviously, that's inappropriate. People shouldn't do that.

It's very interesting as America to live through. It's like we're on a live edition of Billions. And I'm sure that's going to -- this is going to be some sort of the episode and the next season that's coming up. I did find it slightly ironic that an app called Robinhood would be robbing the poor in order to pay the rich. That doesn't seem like the right thing to do.

I do -- as Katie mentioned, we'll see what happens in terms of these hearings. Maxine Waters already said she's going to have one. And there could be steep fines and -- but we don't know who's going to get the fines. Also remember, if you make money on this thing, you do have to pay taxes on it, so you might want to save some of those earnings.

PAVLICH: Good advice, Dana.

WILLIAMS: Yes, that's great advice. All right, more of THE FIVE coming up next right here for you.

GUTFELD: The only show that plays Lemmy. Welcome back. PETA is demanding that people stop using offensive insults like chicken or pig because it reinforces the myth that humans are superior to other animals. I didn't know that. They even made this handy chart to help us out.

Instead of saying chicken, use coward. Or instead of rat, use snitch. And forget about snake, just call someone a jerk which is offensive to me, a jerk. Pig is too mean. Repulsive is better. And don't you dare say sloth, it's lazy from now on. Juan, what do you make of this? Are you for or against?

WILLIAMS: You know, I just think PETA can be outlandish here. I mean this language, I don't know, they're not going to change the way that I talk. I mean, certainly, not going to change the way my colleagues talk on this show.

But I do like PETA. You know why, Greg? Because I think someone should stand up for the little animals. And I'm all for that. I just think I also need bumper stickers. I like bumper stickers.

GUTFELD: I don't dislike PETA. I just -- I think they do this on purpose because they know we'll do these segments, Katie.

PERINO: Yes, exactly.

WILLIAMS: Exactly.

GUTFELD: It's -- we love these segments. We love them. By the way, are they barking up the wrong tree? And if I say that, is that also offensive?

PAVLICH: That's very offensive. And PETA, everybody knows, stands for people eating tasty animals. I know that PETA tried to take that away, but that's what it really stands for, another offensive term.

GUTFELD: Well, that's an interesting point. You know, Dana, PETA, which is an acronym, should they change their name because pet is pejorative, animals as pets are an oppressive relationship?

PERINO: Yes. I mean, you know what, we will know when PETA has been successful when Merriam Webster's dictionary changes the language like they've done for other things. So far, you can still say chicken.

GUTFELD: You know, Jesse if they take this away from me, what am I going to call you late at night?

WATTERS: Don't call me at, Gutfeld. Yes, I'm with you. I think there's something really fishy about this story. I think PETA is just monkeying around with this. I mean, we don't have cow guys. They're going to make me go bat crazy over here.

PERINO: I knew it. Clever. Very good.

GUTFELD: I don't know if I'd say that was clever, Dana.

WILLIAMS: That was good.

PERINO: It's good. It's clever.

GUTFELD: I don't know about that.

WATTERS: It's clever for me.

GUTFELD: It was clever. Clever for Jesse, a new segment.

PERINO: Clever on a (INAUDIBLE).

GUTFELD: All right, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Greg Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: All right, if you were a child of the 70s, like I was, then you knew who Phyllis Lindstrom was. Mary Tyler Moore Show, incredible character, and also the TV show Phyllis which was a spin-off back in the mid to late 70s. I'm talking about the actress Cloris Leachman who played that legendary role. She died yesterday at 94.

One of the funniest people ever on TV, and she was everywhere. She won an Oscar in the last picture show. I think she has the most Emmys of any actor. I think it's either nine or eight, something like that. And of course, she was in one of the greatest movies of all time, Young Frankenstein.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Then you and Victor were --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, yes. Say it. He was my boyfriend.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Oh man. She was amazing. Also, she was -- she was a finalist for Miss Chicago in 1946. And the miss -- she was Miss Chicago in 1946 Miss America Pageant. She was beautiful, hilarious, and just 94. Good for her.

PERINO: Rest in peace.

WATTERS: Quite a run. She will be missed. Very talented. Also talented, Katie. Go ahead.

PAVLICH: Thanks. OK, I'm doing my one more thing again from yesterday today because it's just too good not to. So, I went dogsledding and Colville, Utah last weekend. And it was really cool to watch the dogs because these ones were super cute. They're half Husky has half Lab or more Husky than some Lab. But there were two teams, one was boy dogs, and one was girl dogs. And there are more girl dogs pulling the sled than the male dogs.

And so we went around in the snow and they were all really sweet. And that was a super good experience, so I recommend it to anyone. And they just loved it. And there's my husband. And Gadsden was a little jealous when I got home because I felt like Huskies and Labradors. But it was really fun, so there you go.

PERINO: That looks fun.

WATTERS: It looks like a Chihuahua.

GUTFELD: Yes, Chihuahua.

PAVLICH: It was not a Chihuahua.

WATTERS: Dana. You're up, Dana.

PERINO: Well, Jesse, you might want to pay attention to my next thing here as "ONE MORE THING." This is an actual German Shepherd, and he is being barked at by a parrot. Now, I don't really know how unusual this barking bird actually is. This is in France, so maybe that's how French birds talk and bark.

But look at the dog. He's totally unmoved. He's like, oh, would this thing just shut up. Great patient dog, I have to say.

WATTERS: It's like when your wife tries to wake you up in the morning.

GUTFELD: Sexist.

PAVLICH: Good training.

WATTERS: All right, Juan.

GUTFELD: All right. So, working moms, I've got a video to make you smile tonight. Take a look at the bottom of the screen now. And what you're going to see is Los Angeles meteorologist Lesley Lopez doing her early morning weather forecast.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LOPEZ, METEOROLOGIST: All right, he walks now, guys, so I've lost some control.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Yes. What you just saw there is that her nine-month-old son Nolan walked in on her mom's show. She was working from home during the pandemic, obviously, doing three forecasts before 6:00 a.m. Nolan woke up. And as you can see, a working mom can do two things at once.

PERINO: That's great.

WILLIAMS: She handle the baby and she handle the forecast. It's all human, so human. And I think social media has made Nolan a superstar.

PERINO: He's so cute.

WATTERS: Yes. Nolan has got a career as a safety. He went right for the legs. I like that form. All right, so sometimes on THE FIVE, I feel like a surfer that's getting pitted. You know, if you could show the video, you start saying something and then you know you're going down a rabbit hole and you're like how do I get out of this? What have I said? Am I going to offend someone?

Oh, my God, I've gotten out of it somehow. Thank you, God, I'm not fired. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with Bret.

GUTFELD: Nicely done.

