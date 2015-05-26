Warm Beer in Busch Country?

Now some fresh pickings from the Political Grapevine:

White House Blasts Pat

Pat Robertson's suggestion that Israeli Prime Minister Samuel Alito next week. Why the change in precedent?

Turns out, the judges, appointed by both Democratic and Republican presidents, asked committee chairman Arlen Specter to allow them to testify because, one source says, the judges wanted to respond to what they see as "unfair attacks" on Alito.

Record Sales Bad News?

Retail giant Wal-Mart may have broken sales records this holiday season and strong sales are usually seen as good news. But a group called The Campaign for America's Future took a far different view, saying Wal-Mart, "sucked $20 billion out of local economies this holiday season."

The campaign blames Wal-Mart's record breaking $66 billion holiday sales season for "a loss of billions in wages and benefits paid," along with lost sales for local businesses that don't supply Wal-Mart or can't compete with them. The statement adds, "Wal-Mart's triumph is the defeat of middle-class America." The same people apparently who shop at Wal-Mart.

"Gorgeous George" Goes Hollywood

Until now, anti-war British lawmaker George Galloway's most memorable television appearance was in front of a Senate subcommittee investigating claims he received illegal kickbacks from Saddam Hussein. But now he's extending his 15 minutes of fame on a British reality show. Galloway will live in a house and compete against other minor celebrities as part of a program called "Big Brother."

The London Bill Alter, a former police officer, says the only reason for beer to be cold is so it can be consumed immediately and under his proposal, stores selling beer colder than 60 degrees would lose their liquor licenses.

Alter isn't taking credit for the idea, however the bill was suggested by a Missouri fifth-grader, and Alter says he thinks it has a good chance of getting support.

— FOX News' Aaron Bruns contributed to this report