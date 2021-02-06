Walgreens pharmacies soon to become COVID vaccine 'super centers'
QUESTION: What did you say? You will get some Republican support?
JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think we'll get some
Republicans.
NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, the president of the United
States is confident he is going to get some Republican support.
He's not so sure or hinting who that support might be. But it could explain
what some have been saying is a pretty cavalier attitude on the part of the
White House of getting $1.9 trillion stimulus through with bipartisan
support. They must be sensing they have at least one or two Republican
senators behind them, even in the face of one Democratic senator who might
not be with them.
Welcome, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto. This is "Your World."
Those are the numbers, $1.9 trillion. That is what Democrats want in that
COVID stimulus measure. It is more than double of what is being planned on
the part of Republicans, who want to leave out some things, like a hike in
the minimum wage and help to cities and states that now have a lot of
people wondering, all right, how is this going to eventually get done?
We do know as well that talks have been going on behind the scenes to get
at least a couple of Republicans on board. But the fact that the president
of the United States seems to be saying he could have that and might
already have that, again, does explain why they are sticking to that $1.9
trillion number.
We're going to explore that, because, separately, Republicans are meeting
amongst themselves to discuss what's going to happen to Liz Cheney, as far
as her future in leadership among the Republicans in Congress, and Marjorie
Taylor Greene on some of the conspiracy theories that could land her out of
some committee assignments that she has had.
So, let's get right to this right now with the stimulus measure and where
things stand at this point and that $1.9 trillion figure you hear so much
about.
David Spunt following it closely from the White House.
Hey, David.
DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Neil. Good afternoon.
A lot of deal-making going on here at the White House and on Capitol Hill.
After all, the president is a creature of the Senate. He spent 36 years
walking the halls of Congress. He has always touted his relationships with
not only Democrats, but Republicans. The White House says he is eager to
work with Republicans. He wants to work across the aisle.
But the clock is ticking, and it's ticking loudly. This afternoon, he met
with Democrats in the Oval Office -- you see him right there -- to discuss
aspects of that nearly $2 trillion -- with a T. -- package.
Yesterday, Senate Democrats voted to move forward with crafting the bill
with a vote of 50 to 49.
SEN. CHARLES SCHUMER (D-NY): We cannot dawdle, we cannot delay, we cannot
dilute, because the troubles that this nation has and the opportunities
that we can bring them are so large. So, we're going to all work together
with this president. We are united as one for a big, bold package, working
with our Republican friends when we can.
SPUNT: But Republicans say it's not that easy. They are upset because
Democrats moved forward without them during what's called budget
reconciliation.
Monday night, the president met with Republican senators in the Oval
Office. Now, while both sides admit that they had a productive conversation
Monday evening, they did not reach a deal, which, Neil, is to be expected.
After all, you're talking about $2 trillion, nearly, and hashing out a
package in few hours is difficult to do.
SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): Senate Democrats plowed ahead with a party-
line vote to set the table for a partisan jam. The new president talks a
lot about unity, but his White House staff and congressional leadership are
working with a different playbook.
SPUNT: Republicans, Neil, are proposing $600 billion, nearly a third of
the Democrats' package.
A close aide to President Biden, a confidant, Senator Chris Coons from
Delaware, he was at the White House. He came out to the cameras. He said
it's not a matter of months, but a matter of weeks to get a package done --
Neil.
CAVUTO: All right, David, thank you very much, my friend David Spunt at
the White House.
So, what was behind that meeting that President Biden did have with those
prominent Republicans? Was it all for show? Well, you wouldn't be excused
here if you thought, wait a minute, I think I have seen this before, a
little case of deja vu, back in early 2010, when then President Barack
Obama met with prominent Republicans, at the time the effort to find a
bipartisan agreement on health care.
Karl Rove knows how that ended and suspects it might be playing out here as
well.
Karl, what do you think? And is this idea of reaching out to Republicans
not happening? I'm just beginning to wonder if it's really not happening,
and this is all for show.
KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I was taken, in the aftermath of the
Monday meeting, by two things.
First, Jen Psaki came out and said, while there was interesting
conversations, our plan has been carefully drawn and to meet the stakes of
the moment, she said, and that we're not going to accept anything that
doesn't meet these pressing needs, which is like saying, basically, we
listened to the Republicans, but go away, we have already decided what
we're going to do.
And then a senior administration official, an unnamed White House official,
talked to the press and said -- and criticized the Republicans for not
being in favor of a big expensive program on stimulus checks.
You may remember that the Democrats call for $465 billion in checks. You
can make $300,000 a year per couple and have a bunch of kids and still get
a stimulus check. The Republicans wanted $245 billion. And if you make more
than $50,000, an individual, $100,000, a couple, you don't get the check.
And what the -- what the Biden senior official said was that, well they're
not going to get credit when we pass -- any credit when we pass these big
checks, which is sort of like bread and circuses. This is not about meeting
the needs of people who are truly needy. This is about getting credit by
sending people a check.
And I think that's a -- that's a faulty rationale. And if you look at the
rest of the things, there are big disagreements. You could reach a middle
ground. But it doesn't seem to be that the White House has any interest in
doing that.
CAVUTO: There does seem to be quite a chasm between what the president
says on reaching out to Republicans and his actions and executive orders
that indicate quite the opposite.
But it did remind me a lot, Karl -- I know you're quite the historian
yourself -- back in 2010, when his old boss Barack Obama was working on
what was an attempt at bipartisanship to get Republicans on board with a
number of his initiatives, including health care for all.
I want to play this bite for you and then get your reaction. This is going
back about 11 years now. Take a look.
SEN. JOHN MCCAIN (R-AZ): Treat all Americans the same under provisions of
the law, so that they will know that geography does not dictate what kind
of health care they would receive.
I thank you, Mr. President.
BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Let me just make this
point, John, because we're not campaigning anymore. The election is over.
MCCAIN: I'm reminded of that every day.
OBAMA: Yes.
So, the -- we can spend the remainder of the time with our respective
talking points going back and forth. We were supposed to be talking about
insurance.
CAVUTO: I remember that vividly. And I thought, say a lot about John
McCain, but that was a snippy and undeserved comment. And it set the stage
for what would be zero Republican cooperation.
And I'm wondering if we're replanting the same seeds.
ROVE: Oh, yes, sounds like it.
Remember, this was the Obama/Biden administration. And that's the second
time he pulled that stunt. Remember, in -- a year earlier, in February of
2009, the House Republicans come down to make recommendations to the
president about the scope of a stimulus bill, and he cut off Eric Cantor,
the Republican leader, one of the Republican leaders, by saying -- quote --
"I won," in other words, shut up.
What was interesting to me, in that picture, you saw a guy sitting next to
McCain, Mike Enzi of Wyoming, who was one of the leaders of the Republicans
on the Senate Finance Committee, and sat down and, with Chuck Grassley and
others worked through the health care bill with the Democratic colleagues
led by Max Baucus.
And then, when it looked like they were coming to some agreements that
might require some changes in the legislation that might be supported by
Democrats and Republicans, Harry Reid, at the White House direction, made a
public announcement that he would not be bound by any agreements arrived at
by the Republican and Democratic members of the Senate Finance Committee
and killed it.
So, back then, agreement with the administration was more critical than
cooperation with the administration and compromise. If you had --
compromise was defined as you compromising with your principles of voting
for anything that I tell you to vote for.
And I think, unfortunately, it sounds like that's infecting the West Wing
today.
CAVUTO: Well, back then, Barack Obama had the run of the table, with the
House, the Senate and the White House under Democratic control. So does,
albeit by smaller margins, Joe Biden.
We will see. But they're pretty confident they're going to get this whole
thing through their way or the highway.
Karl Rove, thank you very much.
ROVE: Well, the margins matter a lot, because -- you bet.
CAVUTO: No, I agree. Finish that thought.
ROVE: Well, margins matter a lot. It was 60 to 40 in the Senate. Now it's
50/50. You're better off compromising and bringing more people aboard to
make it more durable and to gain the support of the American people. A
straight party-line vote is not going to serve them well.
CAVUTO: All right, my friend, thank you very much.
At the Karl's point here, Democrats are trying to see if they can get this
done through a procedure called reconciliation that requires a simple
majority to get their way. But, again, they do hint that they have got
Republican support here. We just don't know who and how many that might be.
We will keep an eye on it.
Chad Pergram keeping an eye on a number of crucial meetings going on, on
Capitol Hill today, particularly among Republicans, but not having anything
to do with this particular matter, something else, I hear, Chad.
CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: That's right, Neil.
Internal family fights are always rough. House Republicans meeting this
hour to hear from the number three in their leadership, Conference Chair
Liz Cheney. Many Republicans want her stripped from her leadership post.
Cheney voted to impeach former President Trump.
Also, the House Rules Committee is preparing a resolution to kick Marjorie
Taylor Greene off the Education Committee. Republicans are wary of that.
REP. TOM COLE (R-OK): The action the majority is taking today raises
questions that have nothing to do with Congresswoman Greene, but concern
the institution as a whole, which is why I feel that this hearing is
premature and should instead first be adjudicated by the Ethics Committee.
PERGRAM: Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott says Greene suggesting that
the 2018 Parkland shooting is a hoax is -- quote -- "disgusting."
Other Republicans question Greene too.
SEN. KEVIN CRAMER (R-ND): The anti-Semitism, school shootings weren't
real. I mean, she runs the gamut, the idea that forest fires are started by
Jewish -- Jewish lasers. I mean, it's just so profound, so far out there,
that it does make me wonder how she got elected.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
PERGRAM: The House will vote to oust Greene from the Education panel
tomorrow. Republicans are returning the favor. They have an amendment to
remove Democratic Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from her committee
assignments.
Republicans will be on the record tomorrow voting to support Greene or
throw her overboard -- Neil.
CAVUTO: Chad, see if I got this right. It takes a while to penetrate my
skull.
But Liz Cheney could be punished for voting her conscience on this
impeachment thing, but Marjorie Taylor Greene not on some of the crazy
stuff she said. There's something upside-down about this.
PERGRAM: That's the problem that some Republicans, when you talk to them
privately, express, that exactly that very scenario will come to play here.
This is why Steny Hoyer, the House majority leader, was trying to get an
agreement with Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, to work something out.
We're told that the suggestion was that they would try to move Greene to
another committee. The Democrats' main beef here is that Greene was on the
Education Committee and questioned the veracity of the school shootings at
Sandy Hook and also at Parkland.
CAVUTO: Wow. We live in interesting times, my friend.
Chad Pergram, thank you very, very much for that.
And, by the way, no sooner does she get approved as the Treasury secretary
of the United States than Janet Yellen is looking into GameStop and a host
of other players. And she hopes to rally around all the top economic
officials. When all is said and done, that will include chairman of the
Federal Reserve, the head of the SEC, all these other various committees
with him she's been chatting to find out, all right, what do we do about
this?
Better question might be, why do anything about this?
After this.
JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: She believes the integrity of
markets is important and has asked for a discussion of recent volatility in
financial markets and whether recent activities are consistent with
investor protection and fair and efficient markets.
CAVUTO: All right, that is the administration's way of saying we have got
our eye on the ball here.
But what you don't know is whether Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, when
she does talk to heads of the various money agencies, all the way from the
Federal Reserve to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, you name it, will they come up with a plan to
beat down what has been an epic battle royal between those who want to
short stocks, in other words, pound them lower, and those who counter their
moves by buying them like crazy to undo what the guys who were shorting the
stocks were doing.
A lot of this is all perfectly legal and fine.
What worries Gary Kaltbaum is whether the government could make things
worse by sticking its nose into things.
Gary, that's your biggest concern, right?
GARY KALTBAUM, FOX BUSINESS CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, yes.
The first concern is the people that have taken rates down to zero percent
distorting price and yield are the ones that are talking about how they
need to have efficient markets. That's, for me, a little bit of a comedy
act.
But I just think, if they do too much, that would not be good for markets.
At this point in time, the markets are already in the trees. And I hate to
put it this way, but it almost has worked out the way it should. People who
decided to buy GameStop at 480 bucks, guess what, when it was 20 bucks,
you're going to lose money.
The people that decided to short a stock that was 150 percent short of the
float, any type of movement up will cause short squeezes. And you saw it
not just in GameStop. It's others. So, it's actually worked itself out. A
lot of things are coming down to earth again. Hopefully, people learn a
very big lesson from what just happened and keep their feet on the ground.
I just hope they're on the outside looking in. If there was collusion, if
they find chicanery, do something about it, but, absent that, I think let
be and let the markets be.
CAVUTO: All right, and to be fair to the Treasury secretary, that's what
she's trying to find out.
But, having said that, I'm just wondering, there's a new cottage industry
evolving, Gary, where people are saying, all right, I missed out of the
Teslas, I missed out on the Amazons and the Apples, let me scour this new
list of undervalued possibilities, like all of these stocks that are
shorted, and that that's what got the attention on the GameStop and the
AMCs, even American Airlines, that they had been heavily shorted.
They were heavily discounted. And these guys tried to counter that. And I
keep seeing it apply to other areas. There's a whole sphere looking at the
biotech and drug industry and battered-down issues there.
I'm just wondering if this devil may care, squeeze the lemon for all the
juice you can get out of it, if this is just going to switch from sector to
sector, stock to stock, and it could get reckless?
KALTBAUM: Markets are about investors and traders looking at valuations,
but also looking at, oh, look at this, there's a 100 percent short on this
and the stock is acting well and the group's acting well, I'm going to get
on it. And that's what you have seen.
And, again, we saw Bed Bath & Beyond skyrocket, BlackBerry skyrocket, some
biotechs, all types of industry. Yes, I do believe this is a cottage
industry right now, but they all better learn a lesson, because, in the
end, no matter what, valuation will matter, and these stocks will go back
to where they came from.
Tootsie Roll is now back down lower than where it was before they squeezed
it for like 90 percent to the upside. So, buyer beware, be very, very
careful, because when the music stops, there will not be any chairs left,
and they will -- I think GameStop will go back to $20. So just be very,
very careful, best advice I can give.
CAVUTO: All right, Gary, thank you very much, Gary Kaltbaum.
We will be following all of that.
We should alert you too, as well, that governments can sometimes intervene
to a severe degree. In South Korea, by the way, they have continued the
freeze on all short selling, in other words, all betting on stocks tanking
or going down, to control that market. It happens, and it's happened
periodically in ours.
Be careful what you wish for.
All right, in the meantime, everything was going just dandy with Amazon
trading today, but late in the day, it seemed like traders were
reassessing, wait a minute, Jeff Bezos isn't going to be running this
company day to day, because, in the end, though a very rich stock, sliding
2 percent, people are asking, what happens now?
After this.
CAVUTO: Adjustments could be tough. They are saying that now about Jeff
Bezos after stepping down from running Amazon day to day. They said the
same about what would happen to Apple after Steve Jobs and Microsoft after
Bill Gates.
What did they say?
CAVUTO: Amazon becoming the first e-tailer to serve 10 million cyber-
shoppers. CEO Jeff Bezos marking the occasion today by hand-delivering
himself the lucky customer's order, a set of antique golf clubs.
Jeff, good to see you.
JEFF BEZOS, CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO, AMAZON: It's great to be here.
Thanks for having me.
CAVUTO: It must have been pretty neat for that guy to have the big cheese
bring him the stuff.
BEZOS: I think it was more fun for me.
CAVUTO: Yes?
BEZOS: So, yes, four years ago, I was delivering all the packages to the
post office in my Chevy Blazer. So, it's a big change.
(LAUGHTER)
BEZOS: We're extremely focused, we're focused on--
CAVUTO: Focused? You're -- you're selling everything known to man.
BEZOS: We're focused on e-commerce. And what we're trying to do is build a
place where people can come to find and discover anything that they might
want to buy online.
CAVUTO: All these people who short your stock, hoping that it goes down,
they have got your head on a platter. They're waiting just to smash you
like a bug.
CAVUTO: How do you feel about that?
BEZOS: Well, I think that that's very normal. We're a company that I think
has a complicated investment story.
We're doing a great job for customers. We really believe in our long-term
future. But we have got tons of supporters and we have got tons of critics.
And for a pioneering company like us, a company it really is blazing new
paths, I think that's the way it should be.
But we have always had lots of supporters. And we have always had lots of
critics. And the good news is even our critics have been our customers.
CAVUTO: Yes.
Do you use your site to shop--
BEZOS: I -- in fact, some people would accuse me of having kind of an
addiction. So, yes, I have got boxes coming every day.
CAVUTO: A year from now, will you be a profitable company?
BEZOS: You know we don't speculate on it.
CAVUTO: OK.
CAVUTO: That memorable laugh.
I have had the pleasure in this job to talk to a lot of big cheeses and
CEOs and the like, and some visionaries that changed history. I would
certainly put Jeff Bezos on the list of a half a handful of favorites that
changed the world, changed the way we do things, and with the A-plus
attitude to go with it.
That laugh. I always loved that laugh. And now he's stepping down from
running the company on a day-to-day basis. He's not leaving the company,
but it does unnerve a lot of folks, wondering, without the maestro, are you
still going to get the same music?
John Layfield joins us right now, as does Adam Lashinsky and Danielle
DiMartino Booth.
Adam, what do you think of that? I mean, we run -- and, of course, you have
literally written the book on these technology titans. There are very few
like Jeff Bezos and what he created and what he did. And I'm just
wondering. I know -- I know the pioneer eventually leaves it to others to
continue that pioneering company, certainly worked for Steve Jobs,
tragically, after his death, and Apple, for Microsoft after Bill Gates
stepped down to pursue charitable endeavors, and probably here as well.
But it is an adjustment, isn't it?
ADAM LASHINSKY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, absolutely.
And may I just send you I thought that was as great a highlight reel Neil
Cavuto as it was of Jeff Bezos just now.
CAVUTO: I thought my toupee was better back then, much better.
LASHINSKY: I think one thing you can say for certain is that the company
changes under these second-generation leaders.
So, if you want to look at the cup half-full, you would say, well, Bezos
isn't going we're going anywhere, he's going to be executive chairman. He
will be around perhaps as much as he's been around for the past few years,
which was a period when he had delegated a lot of day-to-day authority to
these other people, including the incoming CEO, Andy Jassy.
But that said, as he pays attention to other things and as the company
grows and goes into different areas, it becomes a different company, just
as Apple has under Tim Cook and as Microsoft has under Satya Nadella.
CAVUTO: Danielle, there are little things I remark on when I talk to the
people and all, and all of you, included, by the way, is generally they're
very comfortable in their skin, and they don't screen questions ahead of
time, anything you want to ask. He was famous for that.
And I'm just wondering, in this guarded age, where companies are loath to
reveal too much or to tip their hand, whether that kind of stuff ends.
Now, to be fair, in recent years, Bezos has been a little less accessible.
And that would accompany someone who, for a while, was the world's richest
man, now barely number two to Elon Musk.
Does that change things? In other words, does company get essentially so
big, you can't be the company you were, the DNA itself has changed?
DANIELLE DIMARTINO BOOTH, FORMER FEDERAL RESERVE ADVISER: Well, so, the
bigger you grow to be, the less nimble you are. It is what it is.
And even though Amazon today remains the world's largest e-tailer, and that
is their greatest source of revenue, if you look at their cloud computing,
their web services, there's a reason that Jassy rose up to the top. It
accounts for 60 percent of its operating profits.
And I think there's a bigger picture here. When Bezos sent out the
statement to the employees, he said, I'm going to be more focused on my
role at The Washington Post, which he owns, as well as my charities.
There's something to be said for the last few months and years, where
antitrust scrutiny has become acute. And so maybe he is looking more so to
safeguard his legacy and the 27 years he's spent building this company by
becoming more active, even tangentially, through The Washington Post, which
is one of the most influential newspapers inside the Beltway.
So, he may have to shift his focus to save his company.
CAVUTO: Yes, indeed. He bought The Washington Post with his own funds.
That was not Amazon funds, of course, those funds available because of the
dramatic rise in Amazon stock.
You mentioned Andy Jassy, who is going to take over the company right now.
He did run that cloud business, which is all the rage and all the future.
And if you think about it, John Layfield, when Microsoft came out with its
numbers, and these other companies reporting numbers, what they're doing up
there in the cloud in a lot of their cloud-based businesses, that seems to
be the cash generator. And that seems to be the theme for Amazon going
forward as well, for all of these guys.
It is curious, isn't it?
JOHN LAYFIELD, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, it is.
And that has been the cash generator for some time. Very few CEOs would
have had the leeway that Jeff Bezos had. When you asked him in that
interview that, are you going to be profitable next year, and he refused to
give you any insight into predictions--
CAVUTO: Right.
LAYFIELD: -- he was not very profitable for a very long time. And people
were very upset with him about that.
But he was doing what companies should do if you want to take over the
world. And that is take in all the profits, building it into
infrastructure. But most CEOs don't get the leeway like that.
And Jassy, at the same time, who came along in '97, who built this cloud
computing from scratch, it was $45 billion last year, up 30 percent year
over year. You look at what they have done, and a lot of what's not what's
talked about, the undersea cables that are crisscrossing the oceans from
the Pacific to the Atlantic to the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean,
that's all part of this cloud computing.
And that is the cash cow. As far as Amazon itself, they have a lot of
things that they're getting into as far as health care. They have got to
(AUDIO GAP) with on (AUDIO GAP) on geo-resources probably in India -- in
India, to get into that market.
But I don't think a lot of things change systemically.
CAVUTO: All right, we will see.
Guys, thank you all very much.
What remains, again, my favorite feature of Jeff Bezos -- and I sound like
I'm a little biased here -- I am, because he is such an impressive human
being -- was the passion and the humor he brings to the job, I'm sure
almost anything and everything else he will do. He brings that passion.
I have seen few like him, and I doubt I will see few like in the future.
All right, we have a lot more coming up, including Walgreens now in the
vaccination business, but will that prove a shot in the arm or a pain in
the butt?
After this.
CAVUTO: All right, I want to show you something.
This is a sign in a -- I think it's a New York Walgreens, talking about the
possibility we don't have the vaccine yet available here, but come to think
of it, we will, and soon. It's in Jersey. I misspoke.
In fact, they're going to have them nationwide. That's the goal that
Walgreens has set right now to be, well, a COVID vaccine supercenter. You
need your vaccine, just walk in there, much as you could do now with flu
shots and the rest.
Rina Shah joins us, Walgreens group vice president of pharmacy operations
and services.
Rina, good to have you.
So, when does this start?
RINA SHAH, GROUP VICE PRESIDENT OF SPECIALTY AND RETAIL PHARMACY
OPERATIONS, WALGREENS: Thank you so much for having me, and really
appreciate it.
We're really excited about the transition we're making from the long-term
care program into this next phase. And this next phase actually starts next
week, in which there will be limited doses that will be available across
pharmacy providers, where we can administer vaccine to patients that are
eligible within the state.
Again, we are activating our stores where possible, but vaccine is still
limited. And so the intent is to ensure that what vaccine we do have
available, we will be able to administer as quickly as possible.
CAVUTO: How will that work?
Various states have different programs set up, Rina. And you and I
discussed that last time, but I'm just wondering how it goes then. If you
have got your ticket or form that says, all right, I can get the vaccine
today, can I just walk into a Walgreens with that and get it?
SHAH: So, the way it's going to work is that it's going to be appointment-
based.
And so to ensure that patients are able to come in and be in and out as
safely and as effectively as possible, all of our patients, all of our
customers that are eligible will be able to go online or call one of our
stores, schedule an appointment. Again, vaccine is still very limited.
CAVUTO: But how do you prove that eligibility, Rina? That's what I'm
asking.
In other words, if I call you or a local Walgreens to try to come in,
they're going to ask I mean, whether I'm in that group, right, I mean, that
can go ahead to Walgreens, right?
SHAH: That's right. Yes, you're right.
Every state has different eligibility requirements. It's different across
each of the jurisdictions. And so, when you go ahead and make that
appointment, those are the questions that we will be asking either online
or on the phone.
And then not only do we ask that to validate that. When you come into the
store, we're also attesting -- asking the patient to attest that they have
also met those eligibility requirements. So, it's a combination of doing
that pre-screen in advance and then coming in store.
And, as you mentioned, every state is different. So, we're managing state-
by-state requirements to ensure that those eligible individuals are the
ones getting vaccines.
CAVUTO: Yes, I'm wondering, too, how do you determine who's eligible?
As you know, there have been people trying to front-run the system and work
a way around it, and they're not among those eligible to get it. You hear
these horror stories about health care workers who are shunted aside in
favor of other groups, the elderly, who sit in long lines and not being
given the vaccine.
How do you deal with that?
SHAH: Yes, it's a very complex situation.
The best way, though, is that every state has made it public in which who
is the eligible group that's in there? So, for example, in Illinois, it's
those that are 65 years of age and older, as well as essential workers.
And so those are the individuals that are eligible. That's what the patient
would actually attest to when they're online for pre-screening, and then
when they come into the store to get their vaccine.
And so, in that situation, every state has different eligibility criteria.
And when you go onto our Web site, we have that all listed up. And we're
updating that on a daily basis as we speak, because, to your point,
eligibility is changing on a day-to-day basis.
And as more vaccine becomes available, more and more individuals will be
able to get vaccine. And so it's really about, as vaccine grows, we will be
able to immunize many more patients.
CAVUTO: So, I believe most of the drug manufacturers that have these
vaccines, it's two doses. Johnson & Johnson, I think, is the exception.
But how do you handle that? They have to come back in 21 days. Do they make
an appointment as soon as they're there, 21 days later, you come back and
get that second dose?
SHAH: The way it's -- imagine an airline. You book your round-trip, right?
CAVUTO: Got it.
SHAH: You pick your first dose, and then you get your second dose.
We're going to be scheduling both doses at the same time. And we're asking
our patients to go ahead and schedule both. In case they didn't, there's --
maybe they decided they didn't want to do that, they can come into the
store and, as they get that first dose, we will go ahead and schedule that
second one as well at the same time, because it's extremely important that
all of our patients complete their series, both dose one and dose two.
CAVUTO: All right, the one thing, you guys make it so intriguing, because,
when I had the flu shot done recently, I realized I was right near where
they had these big old Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
CAVUTO: And it was like two birds with one stone. And I figured, I would
gain five pounds, and I got my vaccine. So, don't make it so tempting.
Don't make it so easy.
Rina, thank you very, very much.
SHAH: We will make sure.
CAVUTO: It's a great idea. Yes.
SHAH: Thank you so much. Appreciate it.
CAVUTO: Just put them a little further away. It's like--
SHAH: Yes, we will put them further away, and we will have water bottles
and vitamin waters and all of the other things, and health bars.
CAVUTO: Oh, no. No store will be safe if I break in there.
Rina, thank you very, very much.
All right, we have been telling you, meanwhile, about all the fuss going on
with this turning away from fossil fuel and all of that. At least, that's
what a lot of critics charge of the Biden administration. But they're not
all Republican critics.
One is a Democratic congressman for the beautiful state of Texas on the
right there, who says Rick Perry, when it comes to this, is right; this is
going too far -- after this.
RICK PERRY, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF ENERGY: If you're going to parrot
this line that we have got to do things to help the climate out, for God's
sakes, man, get off your private jet, and go travel with the rest of the
folks out there, if you're going to move around.
And the idea that he can so parsimoniously sit there and say, well, they
can go get a job over in the solar panel business, well, most of those
folks along that pipeline can't relocate to China, because that's where
most of those solar panels are being constructed.
CAVUTO: All right, Rick Perry, the former energy secretary, as well as the
former, better than 10 years, governor of Texas, criticizing John Kerry for
talking about just switching over to solar paying jobs for a lot of these
workers who are going to be out of jobs altogether, and the hypocrisy of
all that traveling on private jets.
Now, Senator Kerry has mentioned since that, because he shuttles back all
over the world, he has to take private jets, and it's a lot more seamless
doing it this way than it would be going back in commercial. Jump ball,
however your view of that. So, he has responded to that.
But I did catch up with another Texan, Henry Cuellar.
Here's the difference. He is a Democratic congressman from Texas who says
that Joe Biden should be reaching out and talking to more Democrats who
share his views, Cuellar's views, that you go after energy like this,
you're going after a lot of jobs, like those in his district.
Take a look.
REP. HENRY CUELLAR (D-TX): There are several Democrats that we do want to
have a conversation with the Biden administration.
I'm a supporter of President Joe Biden. I have known him for many years,
and I have been a big supporter. On this particular point, we just want to
make sure that they take certain things in consideration.
And that is, keep in mind that my area or even Texas, there is, though --
we're dependent on oil and gas. I do understand the transition period. I
understand that.
But keep in mind that, if you look at the best-case scenario, it's going to
be years before we can totally go from fossil fuel over to the alternative.
And one last thing. And you know, this. Texas is number one in oil and gas
in the nation, but we're also number one in wind. So, why can we not work
on both issues and bring the energy folks to the table, so we can help
address some of those issues?
CAVUTO: You know, Congressman, it seems like a battle between two core
Democratic constituencies, that is, union types, who obviously treasure
those jobs that are about to go because of this presidential directive, and
environmentalists within your party, who seem to be winning out.
Are you worried that it's going to come back to bite the president, to bite
you, to bite Democrats?
CUELLAR: No, I mean, I think this is just a conversation. Just like the
Republicans have their different voices, same thing. We have the different
voices here.
CAVUTO: But it is more than a conversation, right, because it's actually
happening.
I mean, these jobs are actually going. That's not a conversation. That's a
fact. Thousands are going without jobs now as a result.
CUELLAR: Yes, and it's -- and I think what you're referring to is, there
was a temporary ban on public lands that does affect, let's say, New
Mexico. It affects the state of Texas.
For example, if you look at the permanent trust fund for the state of
Texas, the PUF, the University Fund, most of that money that they get from
public lands, from oil and gas goes to higher education or even public
education.
So, it affects different ones. So, we're hoping that we can have that
conversation, so we can find balance. Again, if we don't bring the
stakeholders, how are we going to address this issue? You just can't keep
the energy out and say, here are the winners, here are the losers.
You got to bring people together at the table and try to work things out.
CAVUTO: All right, Henry Cuellar is among those Democrats saying he's all
in on all types of energy, but not at the expense of traditional energy.
We will see where that fight goes. Right now, that is an uphill climb, to
put it mildly.
By the way, we're getting some new details as to the fate of Marjorie
Taylor Greene and Liz Cheney, for that matter. Republicans are meeting
behind closed doors to discuss where each is going.
One interesting development, with the Republican leader, McCarthy, saying
that Democrats' resolution to strip the congresswoman, Greene, of committee
post is a distraction to Congress. McCarthy, in a statement on Greene,
makes no mention of any move to reprimand her.
This comes at the same time Liz Cheney is also being discussed at whether,
given her vote on impeaching Donald Trump, which he said was a matter of
conscience, which has caused by fiery response by conservative Republicans,
including those back in Wyoming who say she let her party and her state
down. They don't want her in leadership in Congress. In fact, many are
saying, we don't want you in Congress at all.
So, Liz Cheney, voting her conscience, in jeopardy of losing a leadership
position, while Marjorie Taylor Greene in jeopardy of losing nothing.
Stay with us.
CAVUTO: All right, it sounds like a high minimum wage at the federal
level, $15 an hour, but what if I told you there's a possibility that it
could save $30 billion in welfare-related programs and costs?
Now, to the government, that might sound like a good idea, but it still
means that bosses are the ones who are going to have to fork over that
higher wage. And I suspect they really don't much care whether that's going
to decrease national health care costs.
But it is one of the selling points that Democrats are using to push this
higher wage.
And Douglas Holtz-Eakin joins me right now, the former Congressional Budget
Office director, American Action Forum president.
Leaving aside who benefits from these benefit savings, it does make sense
on paper, I guess, Doug, that, if you're earning more, you don't need as
much from the government. The $30 billion, though in just welfare, what did
you make of that?
DOUGLAS HOLTZ-EAKIN, FORMER CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE DIRECTOR: Well, I
think this is really looking at it the wrong way.
I mean, this is a proposal that, in normal circumstances, incredibly
damaging to the labor market. That Congressional Budget Office estimates
that it would kill 1.3 million jobs. And in these circumstances, it's going
to be much, much worse. Sixty percent of minimum wage workers are in
leisure and hospitality.
In December alone, we lost half-a-million jobs in that industry. And the
damage that this would do would be just simply dramatic. and that's damage
that is inflicted on the least educated, least skilled, least experienced
workers in the American economy.
And who benefits? People who have jobs. So, we're effectively saying, OK,
we're going to take some money and give it to the people who have jobs, and
we're going to take it away from people who are trying to get a job in the
middle of a pandemic.
This really does not hang together as a sensible way to get the economy out
of the condition it's in and get Americans back on their feet. Health care,
that's great. We have lots of policies we can deal with health care
spending. This is about giving people a job and getting them back to having
the dignity of their earnings and the chance to get ahead.
CAVUTO: All right, and it does stand to reason, obviously, if you move out
of poverty, which has been Joe Biden's argument here, you move out of
poverty, you don't need, qualify or want any of these other programs. I get
that.
But you just mentioned health care. If better than a million Americans lose
jobs, a good many of them lose that health care. So you're back in the
saddle for that.
HOLTZ-EAKIN: Yes.
CAVUTO: I'm just wondering where this goes, right?
And I know now the CBO, present-day CBO, is going to explore this in a
little bit more detail. What do you think they will come up?
HOLTZ-EAKIN: Well, I think it's hard to come up with anything but that
this is a really bad idea.
When they looked at it prior to the pandemic, it was pretty obviously
something that was going to be very damaging. It's going to be worse now.
There's no question about it. We have millions of people out of work in
exactly the industries that have the minimum wage workers, and you're going
to double the minimum wage over the course of four years. That's incredibly
rapid.
It might make sense in Seattle or something like, of a high-wage
metropolitan area, but it's not going to make sense in rural parts of
America. And it's really going to hurt the sector that's been damaged the
most, small businesses.
If you're a small businessman, this is your cost structure, and you have
just now made it impossible for many of them to reopen. So, I understand
the desire of people to have workers earning a wage that they can be proud
of. That makes perfect sense.
But you do have to question the timing. This is when we're trying to get a
businesses back open, and you're doubling their costs and making it really
hard for them to do that.
CAVUTO: Yes, timing is everything here. And whatever you save, of course,
for these bosses, I'm sure, if you run a pizza shop or a local restaurant,
you might say, touche, saving on benefits and all, but that doesn't affect
your bottom line, which will be stretched.
Thank you very much. Douglas Holtz-Eakin.
HOLTZ-EAKIN: Right.
CAVUTO: I appreciate that.
This Republican powwow still going on deciding on the fate right now of two
key congresswomen, one who voted her conscience on impeaching the president
of the United States. The other said crazy stuff.
The one who said crazy stuff looks like she will be OK. Liz Cheney, don't
know.
END
