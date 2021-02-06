Walgreens pharmacies soon to become COVID vaccine 'super centers'

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto" February 3, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: What did you say? You will get some Republican support?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think we'll get some

Republicans.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, the president of the United

States is confident he is going to get some Republican support.



He's not so sure or hinting who that support might be. But it could explain

what some have been saying is a pretty cavalier attitude on the part of the

White House of getting $1.9 trillion stimulus through with bipartisan

support. They must be sensing they have at least one or two Republican

senators behind them, even in the face of one Democratic senator who might

not be with them.



Welcome, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto. This is "Your World."



Those are the numbers, $1.9 trillion. That is what Democrats want in that

COVID stimulus measure. It is more than double of what is being planned on

the part of Republicans, who want to leave out some things, like a hike in

the minimum wage and help to cities and states that now have a lot of

people wondering, all right, how is this going to eventually get done?



We do know as well that talks have been going on behind the scenes to get

at least a couple of Republicans on board. But the fact that the president

of the United States seems to be saying he could have that and might

already have that, again, does explain why they are sticking to that $1.9

trillion number.



We're going to explore that, because, separately, Republicans are meeting

amongst themselves to discuss what's going to happen to Liz Cheney, as far

as her future in leadership among the Republicans in Congress, and Marjorie

Taylor Greene on some of the conspiracy theories that could land her out of

some committee assignments that she has had.



So, let's get right to this right now with the stimulus measure and where

things stand at this point and that $1.9 trillion figure you hear so much

about.



David Spunt following it closely from the White House.



Hey, David.



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Neil. Good afternoon.



A lot of deal-making going on here at the White House and on Capitol Hill.

After all, the president is a creature of the Senate. He spent 36 years

walking the halls of Congress. He has always touted his relationships with

not only Democrats, but Republicans. The White House says he is eager to

work with Republicans. He wants to work across the aisle.



But the clock is ticking, and it's ticking loudly. This afternoon, he met

with Democrats in the Oval Office -- you see him right there -- to discuss

aspects of that nearly $2 trillion -- with a T. -- package.



Yesterday, Senate Democrats voted to move forward with crafting the bill

with a vote of 50 to 49.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHARLES SCHUMER (D-NY): We cannot dawdle, we cannot delay, we cannot

dilute, because the troubles that this nation has and the opportunities

that we can bring them are so large. So, we're going to all work together

with this president. We are united as one for a big, bold package, working

with our Republican friends when we can.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SPUNT: But Republicans say it's not that easy. They are upset because

Democrats moved forward without them during what's called budget

reconciliation.



Monday night, the president met with Republican senators in the Oval

Office. Now, while both sides admit that they had a productive conversation

Monday evening, they did not reach a deal, which, Neil, is to be expected.

After all, you're talking about $2 trillion, nearly, and hashing out a

package in few hours is difficult to do.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): Senate Democrats plowed ahead with a party-

line vote to set the table for a partisan jam. The new president talks a

lot about unity, but his White House staff and congressional leadership are

working with a different playbook.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SPUNT: Republicans, Neil, are proposing $600 billion, nearly a third of

the Democrats' package.



A close aide to President Biden, a confidant, Senator Chris Coons from

Delaware, he was at the White House. He came out to the cameras. He said

it's not a matter of months, but a matter of weeks to get a package done --

Neil.



CAVUTO: All right, David, thank you very much, my friend David Spunt at

the White House.



So, what was behind that meeting that President Biden did have with those

prominent Republicans? Was it all for show? Well, you wouldn't be excused

here if you thought, wait a minute, I think I have seen this before, a

little case of deja vu, back in early 2010, when then President Barack

Obama met with prominent Republicans, at the time the effort to find a

bipartisan agreement on health care.



Karl Rove knows how that ended and suspects it might be playing out here as

well.



Karl, what do you think? And is this idea of reaching out to Republicans

not happening? I'm just beginning to wonder if it's really not happening,

and this is all for show.



KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I was taken, in the aftermath of the

Monday meeting, by two things.



First, Jen Psaki came out and said, while there was interesting

conversations, our plan has been carefully drawn and to meet the stakes of

the moment, she said, and that we're not going to accept anything that

doesn't meet these pressing needs, which is like saying, basically, we

listened to the Republicans, but go away, we have already decided what

we're going to do.



And then a senior administration official, an unnamed White House official,

talked to the press and said -- and criticized the Republicans for not

being in favor of a big expensive program on stimulus checks.



You may remember that the Democrats call for $465 billion in checks. You

can make $300,000 a year per couple and have a bunch of kids and still get

a stimulus check. The Republicans wanted $245 billion. And if you make more

than $50,000, an individual, $100,000, a couple, you don't get the check.



And what the -- what the Biden senior official said was that, well they're

not going to get credit when we pass -- any credit when we pass these big

checks, which is sort of like bread and circuses. This is not about meeting

the needs of people who are truly needy. This is about getting credit by

sending people a check.



And I think that's a -- that's a faulty rationale. And if you look at the

rest of the things, there are big disagreements. You could reach a middle

ground. But it doesn't seem to be that the White House has any interest in

doing that.



CAVUTO: There does seem to be quite a chasm between what the president

says on reaching out to Republicans and his actions and executive orders

that indicate quite the opposite.



But it did remind me a lot, Karl -- I know you're quite the historian

yourself -- back in 2010, when his old boss Barack Obama was working on

what was an attempt at bipartisanship to get Republicans on board with a

number of his initiatives, including health care for all.



I want to play this bite for you and then get your reaction. This is going

back about 11 years now. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. JOHN MCCAIN (R-AZ): Treat all Americans the same under provisions of

the law, so that they will know that geography does not dictate what kind

of health care they would receive.



I thank you, Mr. President.



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Let me just make this

point, John, because we're not campaigning anymore. The election is over.



MCCAIN: I'm reminded of that every day.



OBAMA: Yes.



So, the -- we can spend the remainder of the time with our respective

talking points going back and forth. We were supposed to be talking about

insurance.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: I remember that vividly. And I thought, say a lot about John

McCain, but that was a snippy and undeserved comment. And it set the stage

for what would be zero Republican cooperation.



And I'm wondering if we're replanting the same seeds.



ROVE: Oh, yes, sounds like it.



Remember, this was the Obama/Biden administration. And that's the second

time he pulled that stunt. Remember, in -- a year earlier, in February of

2009, the House Republicans come down to make recommendations to the

president about the scope of a stimulus bill, and he cut off Eric Cantor,

the Republican leader, one of the Republican leaders, by saying -- quote --

"I won," in other words, shut up.



What was interesting to me, in that picture, you saw a guy sitting next to

McCain, Mike Enzi of Wyoming, who was one of the leaders of the Republicans

on the Senate Finance Committee, and sat down and, with Chuck Grassley and

others worked through the health care bill with the Democratic colleagues

led by Max Baucus.



And then, when it looked like they were coming to some agreements that

might require some changes in the legislation that might be supported by

Democrats and Republicans, Harry Reid, at the White House direction, made a

public announcement that he would not be bound by any agreements arrived at

by the Republican and Democratic members of the Senate Finance Committee

and killed it.



So, back then, agreement with the administration was more critical than

cooperation with the administration and compromise. If you had --

compromise was defined as you compromising with your principles of voting

for anything that I tell you to vote for.



And I think, unfortunately, it sounds like that's infecting the West Wing

today.



CAVUTO: Well, back then, Barack Obama had the run of the table, with the

House, the Senate and the White House under Democratic control. So does,

albeit by smaller margins, Joe Biden.



We will see. But they're pretty confident they're going to get this whole

thing through their way or the highway.



Karl Rove, thank you very much.



ROVE: Well, the margins matter a lot, because -- you bet.



CAVUTO: No, I agree. Finish that thought.



ROVE: Well, margins matter a lot. It was 60 to 40 in the Senate. Now it's

50/50. You're better off compromising and bringing more people aboard to

make it more durable and to gain the support of the American people. A

straight party-line vote is not going to serve them well.



CAVUTO: All right, my friend, thank you very much.



At the Karl's point here, Democrats are trying to see if they can get this

done through a procedure called reconciliation that requires a simple

majority to get their way. But, again, they do hint that they have got

Republican support here. We just don't know who and how many that might be.



We will keep an eye on it.



Chad Pergram keeping an eye on a number of crucial meetings going on, on

Capitol Hill today, particularly among Republicans, but not having anything

to do with this particular matter, something else, I hear, Chad.



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: That's right, Neil.



Internal family fights are always rough. House Republicans meeting this

hour to hear from the number three in their leadership, Conference Chair

Liz Cheney. Many Republicans want her stripped from her leadership post.

Cheney voted to impeach former President Trump.



Also, the House Rules Committee is preparing a resolution to kick Marjorie

Taylor Greene off the Education Committee. Republicans are wary of that.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. TOM COLE (R-OK): The action the majority is taking today raises

questions that have nothing to do with Congresswoman Greene, but concern

the institution as a whole, which is why I feel that this hearing is

premature and should instead first be adjudicated by the Ethics Committee.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERGRAM: Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott says Greene suggesting that

the 2018 Parkland shooting is a hoax is -- quote -- "disgusting."



Other Republicans question Greene too.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. KEVIN CRAMER (R-ND): The anti-Semitism, school shootings weren't

real. I mean, she runs the gamut, the idea that forest fires are started by

Jewish -- Jewish lasers. I mean, it's just so profound, so far out there,

that it does make me wonder how she got elected.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERGRAM: The House will vote to oust Greene from the Education panel

tomorrow. Republicans are returning the favor. They have an amendment to

remove Democratic Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from her committee

assignments.



Republicans will be on the record tomorrow voting to support Greene or

throw her overboard -- Neil.



CAVUTO: Chad, see if I got this right. It takes a while to penetrate my

skull.



But Liz Cheney could be punished for voting her conscience on this

impeachment thing, but Marjorie Taylor Greene not on some of the crazy

stuff she said. There's something upside-down about this.



PERGRAM: That's the problem that some Republicans, when you talk to them

privately, express, that exactly that very scenario will come to play here.



This is why Steny Hoyer, the House majority leader, was trying to get an

agreement with Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, to work something out.

We're told that the suggestion was that they would try to move Greene to

another committee. The Democrats' main beef here is that Greene was on the

Education Committee and questioned the veracity of the school shootings at

Sandy Hook and also at Parkland.



CAVUTO: Wow. We live in interesting times, my friend.



Chad Pergram, thank you very, very much for that.



And, by the way, no sooner does she get approved as the Treasury secretary

of the United States than Janet Yellen is looking into GameStop and a host

of other players. And she hopes to rally around all the top economic

officials. When all is said and done, that will include chairman of the

Federal Reserve, the head of the SEC, all these other various committees

with him she's been chatting to find out, all right, what do we do about

this?



Better question might be, why do anything about this?



After this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: She believes the integrity of

markets is important and has asked for a discussion of recent volatility in

financial markets and whether recent activities are consistent with

investor protection and fair and efficient markets.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: All right, that is the administration's way of saying we have got

our eye on the ball here.



But what you don't know is whether Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, when

she does talk to heads of the various money agencies, all the way from the

Federal Reserve to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity

Futures Trading Commission, you name it, will they come up with a plan to

beat down what has been an epic battle royal between those who want to

short stocks, in other words, pound them lower, and those who counter their

moves by buying them like crazy to undo what the guys who were shorting the

stocks were doing.



A lot of this is all perfectly legal and fine.



What worries Gary Kaltbaum is whether the government could make things

worse by sticking its nose into things.



Gary, that's your biggest concern, right?



GARY KALTBAUM, FOX BUSINESS CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, yes.



The first concern is the people that have taken rates down to zero percent

distorting price and yield are the ones that are talking about how they

need to have efficient markets. That's, for me, a little bit of a comedy

act.



But I just think, if they do too much, that would not be good for markets.

At this point in time, the markets are already in the trees. And I hate to

put it this way, but it almost has worked out the way it should. People who

decided to buy GameStop at 480 bucks, guess what, when it was 20 bucks,

you're going to lose money.



The people that decided to short a stock that was 150 percent short of the

float, any type of movement up will cause short squeezes. And you saw it

not just in GameStop. It's others. So, it's actually worked itself out. A

lot of things are coming down to earth again. Hopefully, people learn a

very big lesson from what just happened and keep their feet on the ground.



I just hope they're on the outside looking in. If there was collusion, if

they find chicanery, do something about it, but, absent that, I think let

be and let the markets be.



CAVUTO: All right, and to be fair to the Treasury secretary, that's what

she's trying to find out.



But, having said that, I'm just wondering, there's a new cottage industry

evolving, Gary, where people are saying, all right, I missed out of the

Teslas, I missed out on the Amazons and the Apples, let me scour this new

list of undervalued possibilities, like all of these stocks that are

shorted, and that that's what got the attention on the GameStop and the

AMCs, even American Airlines, that they had been heavily shorted.



They were heavily discounted. And these guys tried to counter that. And I

keep seeing it apply to other areas. There's a whole sphere looking at the

biotech and drug industry and battered-down issues there.



I'm just wondering if this devil may care, squeeze the lemon for all the

juice you can get out of it, if this is just going to switch from sector to

sector, stock to stock, and it could get reckless?



KALTBAUM: Markets are about investors and traders looking at valuations,

but also looking at, oh, look at this, there's a 100 percent short on this

and the stock is acting well and the group's acting well, I'm going to get

on it. And that's what you have seen.



And, again, we saw Bed Bath & Beyond skyrocket, BlackBerry skyrocket, some

biotechs, all types of industry. Yes, I do believe this is a cottage

industry right now, but they all better learn a lesson, because, in the

end, no matter what, valuation will matter, and these stocks will go back

to where they came from.



Tootsie Roll is now back down lower than where it was before they squeezed

it for like 90 percent to the upside. So, buyer beware, be very, very

careful, because when the music stops, there will not be any chairs left,

and they will -- I think GameStop will go back to $20. So just be very,

very careful, best advice I can give.



CAVUTO: All right, Gary, thank you very much, Gary Kaltbaum.



We will be following all of that.



We should alert you too, as well, that governments can sometimes intervene

to a severe degree. In South Korea, by the way, they have continued the

freeze on all short selling, in other words, all betting on stocks tanking

or going down, to control that market. It happens, and it's happened

periodically in ours.



Be careful what you wish for.



All right, in the meantime, everything was going just dandy with Amazon

trading today, but late in the day, it seemed like traders were

reassessing, wait a minute, Jeff Bezos isn't going to be running this

company day to day, because, in the end, though a very rich stock, sliding

2 percent, people are asking, what happens now?



After this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: Adjustments could be tough. They are saying that now about Jeff

Bezos after stepping down from running Amazon day to day. They said the

same about what would happen to Apple after Steve Jobs and Microsoft after

Bill Gates.



What did they say?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: Amazon becoming the first e-tailer to serve 10 million cyber-

shoppers. CEO Jeff Bezos marking the occasion today by hand-delivering

himself the lucky customer's order, a set of antique golf clubs.



Jeff, good to see you.



JEFF BEZOS, CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO, AMAZON: It's great to be here.

Thanks for having me.



CAVUTO: It must have been pretty neat for that guy to have the big cheese

bring him the stuff.



BEZOS: I think it was more fun for me.



CAVUTO: Yes?



BEZOS: So, yes, four years ago, I was delivering all the packages to the

post office in my Chevy Blazer. So, it's a big change.



(LAUGHTER)



BEZOS: We're extremely focused, we're focused on--



CAVUTO: Focused? You're -- you're selling everything known to man.



BEZOS: We're focused on e-commerce. And what we're trying to do is build a

place where people can come to find and discover anything that they might

want to buy online.



CAVUTO: All these people who short your stock, hoping that it goes down,

they have got your head on a platter. They're waiting just to smash you

like a bug.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: How do you feel about that?



BEZOS: Well, I think that that's very normal. We're a company that I think

has a complicated investment story.



We're doing a great job for customers. We really believe in our long-term

future. But we have got tons of supporters and we have got tons of critics.

And for a pioneering company like us, a company it really is blazing new

paths, I think that's the way it should be.



But we have always had lots of supporters. And we have always had lots of

critics. And the good news is even our critics have been our customers.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: Yes.



Do you use your site to shop--



(CROSSTALK)



(LAUGHTER)



BEZOS: I -- in fact, some people would accuse me of having kind of an

addiction. So, yes, I have got boxes coming every day.



CAVUTO: A year from now, will you be a profitable company?



BEZOS: You know we don't speculate on it.



CAVUTO: OK.



(LAUGHTER)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: That memorable laugh.



I have had the pleasure in this job to talk to a lot of big cheeses and

CEOs and the like, and some visionaries that changed history. I would

certainly put Jeff Bezos on the list of a half a handful of favorites that

changed the world, changed the way we do things, and with the A-plus

attitude to go with it.



That laugh. I always loved that laugh. And now he's stepping down from

running the company on a day-to-day basis. He's not leaving the company,

but it does unnerve a lot of folks, wondering, without the maestro, are you

still going to get the same music?



John Layfield joins us right now, as does Adam Lashinsky and Danielle

DiMartino Booth.



Adam, what do you think of that? I mean, we run -- and, of course, you have

literally written the book on these technology titans. There are very few

like Jeff Bezos and what he created and what he did. And I'm just

wondering. I know -- I know the pioneer eventually leaves it to others to

continue that pioneering company, certainly worked for Steve Jobs,

tragically, after his death, and Apple, for Microsoft after Bill Gates

stepped down to pursue charitable endeavors, and probably here as well.



But it is an adjustment, isn't it?



ADAM LASHINSKY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, absolutely.



And may I just send you I thought that was as great a highlight reel Neil

Cavuto as it was of Jeff Bezos just now.



CAVUTO: I thought my toupee was better back then, much better.



(LAUGHTER)



LASHINSKY: I think one thing you can say for certain is that the company

changes under these second-generation leaders.



So, if you want to look at the cup half-full, you would say, well, Bezos

isn't going we're going anywhere, he's going to be executive chairman. He

will be around perhaps as much as he's been around for the past few years,

which was a period when he had delegated a lot of day-to-day authority to

these other people, including the incoming CEO, Andy Jassy.



But that said, as he pays attention to other things and as the company

grows and goes into different areas, it becomes a different company, just

as Apple has under Tim Cook and as Microsoft has under Satya Nadella.



CAVUTO: Danielle, there are little things I remark on when I talk to the

people and all, and all of you, included, by the way, is generally they're

very comfortable in their skin, and they don't screen questions ahead of

time, anything you want to ask. He was famous for that.



And I'm just wondering, in this guarded age, where companies are loath to

reveal too much or to tip their hand, whether that kind of stuff ends.



Now, to be fair, in recent years, Bezos has been a little less accessible.

And that would accompany someone who, for a while, was the world's richest

man, now barely number two to Elon Musk.



Does that change things? In other words, does company get essentially so

big, you can't be the company you were, the DNA itself has changed?



DANIELLE DIMARTINO BOOTH, FORMER FEDERAL RESERVE ADVISER: Well, so, the

bigger you grow to be, the less nimble you are. It is what it is.



And even though Amazon today remains the world's largest e-tailer, and that

is their greatest source of revenue, if you look at their cloud computing,

their web services, there's a reason that Jassy rose up to the top. It

accounts for 60 percent of its operating profits.



And I think there's a bigger picture here. When Bezos sent out the

statement to the employees, he said, I'm going to be more focused on my

role at The Washington Post, which he owns, as well as my charities.



There's something to be said for the last few months and years, where

antitrust scrutiny has become acute. And so maybe he is looking more so to

safeguard his legacy and the 27 years he's spent building this company by

becoming more active, even tangentially, through The Washington Post, which

is one of the most influential newspapers inside the Beltway.



So, he may have to shift his focus to save his company.



CAVUTO: Yes, indeed. He bought The Washington Post with his own funds.

That was not Amazon funds, of course, those funds available because of the

dramatic rise in Amazon stock.



You mentioned Andy Jassy, who is going to take over the company right now.

He did run that cloud business, which is all the rage and all the future.



And if you think about it, John Layfield, when Microsoft came out with its

numbers, and these other companies reporting numbers, what they're doing up

there in the cloud in a lot of their cloud-based businesses, that seems to

be the cash generator. And that seems to be the theme for Amazon going

forward as well, for all of these guys.



It is curious, isn't it?



JOHN LAYFIELD, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, it is.



And that has been the cash generator for some time. Very few CEOs would

have had the leeway that Jeff Bezos had. When you asked him in that

interview that, are you going to be profitable next year, and he refused to

give you any insight into predictions--



CAVUTO: Right.



LAYFIELD: -- he was not very profitable for a very long time. And people

were very upset with him about that.



But he was doing what companies should do if you want to take over the

world. And that is take in all the profits, building it into

infrastructure. But most CEOs don't get the leeway like that.



And Jassy, at the same time, who came along in '97, who built this cloud

computing from scratch, it was $45 billion last year, up 30 percent year

over year. You look at what they have done, and a lot of what's not what's

talked about, the undersea cables that are crisscrossing the oceans from

the Pacific to the Atlantic to the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean,

that's all part of this cloud computing.



And that is the cash cow. As far as Amazon itself, they have a lot of

things that they're getting into as far as health care. They have got to

(AUDIO GAP) with on (AUDIO GAP) on geo-resources probably in India -- in

India, to get into that market.



But I don't think a lot of things change systemically.



CAVUTO: All right, we will see.



Guys, thank you all very much.



What remains, again, my favorite feature of Jeff Bezos -- and I sound like

I'm a little biased here -- I am, because he is such an impressive human

being -- was the passion and the humor he brings to the job, I'm sure

almost anything and everything else he will do. He brings that passion.



I have seen few like him, and I doubt I will see few like in the future.



All right, we have a lot more coming up, including Walgreens now in the

vaccination business, but will that prove a shot in the arm or a pain in

the butt?



After this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, I want to show you something.



This is a sign in a -- I think it's a New York Walgreens, talking about the

possibility we don't have the vaccine yet available here, but come to think

of it, we will, and soon. It's in Jersey. I misspoke.



In fact, they're going to have them nationwide. That's the goal that

Walgreens has set right now to be, well, a COVID vaccine supercenter. You

need your vaccine, just walk in there, much as you could do now with flu

shots and the rest.



Rina Shah joins us, Walgreens group vice president of pharmacy operations

and services.



Rina, good to have you.



So, when does this start?



RINA SHAH, GROUP VICE PRESIDENT OF SPECIALTY AND RETAIL PHARMACY

OPERATIONS, WALGREENS: Thank you so much for having me, and really

appreciate it.



We're really excited about the transition we're making from the long-term

care program into this next phase. And this next phase actually starts next

week, in which there will be limited doses that will be available across

pharmacy providers, where we can administer vaccine to patients that are

eligible within the state.



Again, we are activating our stores where possible, but vaccine is still

limited. And so the intent is to ensure that what vaccine we do have

available, we will be able to administer as quickly as possible.



CAVUTO: How will that work?



Various states have different programs set up, Rina. And you and I

discussed that last time, but I'm just wondering how it goes then. If you

have got your ticket or form that says, all right, I can get the vaccine

today, can I just walk into a Walgreens with that and get it?



SHAH: So, the way it's going to work is that it's going to be appointment-

based.



And so to ensure that patients are able to come in and be in and out as

safely and as effectively as possible, all of our patients, all of our

customers that are eligible will be able to go online or call one of our

stores, schedule an appointment. Again, vaccine is still very limited.



(CROSSTALK)



CAVUTO: But how do you prove that eligibility, Rina? That's what I'm

asking.



In other words, if I call you or a local Walgreens to try to come in,

they're going to ask I mean, whether I'm in that group, right, I mean, that

can go ahead to Walgreens, right?



SHAH: That's right. Yes, you're right.



Every state has different eligibility requirements. It's different across

each of the jurisdictions. And so, when you go ahead and make that

appointment, those are the questions that we will be asking either online

or on the phone.



And then not only do we ask that to validate that. When you come into the

store, we're also attesting -- asking the patient to attest that they have

also met those eligibility requirements. So, it's a combination of doing

that pre-screen in advance and then coming in store.



And, as you mentioned, every state is different. So, we're managing state-

by-state requirements to ensure that those eligible individuals are the

ones getting vaccines.



CAVUTO: Yes, I'm wondering, too, how do you determine who's eligible?



As you know, there have been people trying to front-run the system and work

a way around it, and they're not among those eligible to get it. You hear

these horror stories about health care workers who are shunted aside in

favor of other groups, the elderly, who sit in long lines and not being

given the vaccine.



How do you deal with that?



SHAH: Yes, it's a very complex situation.



The best way, though, is that every state has made it public in which who

is the eligible group that's in there? So, for example, in Illinois, it's

those that are 65 years of age and older, as well as essential workers.



And so those are the individuals that are eligible. That's what the patient

would actually attest to when they're online for pre-screening, and then

when they come into the store to get their vaccine.



And so, in that situation, every state has different eligibility criteria.

And when you go onto our Web site, we have that all listed up. And we're

updating that on a daily basis as we speak, because, to your point,

eligibility is changing on a day-to-day basis.



And as more vaccine becomes available, more and more individuals will be

able to get vaccine. And so it's really about, as vaccine grows, we will be

able to immunize many more patients.



CAVUTO: So, I believe most of the drug manufacturers that have these

vaccines, it's two doses. Johnson & Johnson, I think, is the exception.



But how do you handle that? They have to come back in 21 days. Do they make

an appointment as soon as they're there, 21 days later, you come back and

get that second dose?



SHAH: The way it's -- imagine an airline. You book your round-trip, right?



CAVUTO: Got it.



SHAH: You pick your first dose, and then you get your second dose.



We're going to be scheduling both doses at the same time. And we're asking

our patients to go ahead and schedule both. In case they didn't, there's --

maybe they decided they didn't want to do that, they can come into the

store and, as they get that first dose, we will go ahead and schedule that

second one as well at the same time, because it's extremely important that

all of our patients complete their series, both dose one and dose two.



CAVUTO: All right, the one thing, you guys make it so intriguing, because,

when I had the flu shot done recently, I realized I was right near where

they had these big old Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: And it was like two birds with one stone. And I figured, I would

gain five pounds, and I got my vaccine. So, don't make it so tempting.

Don't make it so easy.



Rina, thank you very, very much.



SHAH: We will make sure.



CAVUTO: It's a great idea. Yes.



SHAH: Thank you so much. Appreciate it.



CAVUTO: Just put them a little further away. It's like--



(CROSSTALK)



SHAH: Yes, we will put them further away, and we will have water bottles

and vitamin waters and all of the other things, and health bars.



CAVUTO: Oh, no. No store will be safe if I break in there.



Rina, thank you very, very much.



All right, we have been telling you, meanwhile, about all the fuss going on

with this turning away from fossil fuel and all of that. At least, that's

what a lot of critics charge of the Biden administration. But they're not

all Republican critics.



One is a Democratic congressman for the beautiful state of Texas on the

right there, who says Rick Perry, when it comes to this, is right; this is

going too far -- after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RICK PERRY, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF ENERGY: If you're going to parrot

this line that we have got to do things to help the climate out, for God's

sakes, man, get off your private jet, and go travel with the rest of the

folks out there, if you're going to move around.



And the idea that he can so parsimoniously sit there and say, well, they

can go get a job over in the solar panel business, well, most of those

folks along that pipeline can't relocate to China, because that's where

most of those solar panels are being constructed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: All right, Rick Perry, the former energy secretary, as well as the

former, better than 10 years, governor of Texas, criticizing John Kerry for

talking about just switching over to solar paying jobs for a lot of these

workers who are going to be out of jobs altogether, and the hypocrisy of

all that traveling on private jets.



Now, Senator Kerry has mentioned since that, because he shuttles back all

over the world, he has to take private jets, and it's a lot more seamless

doing it this way than it would be going back in commercial. Jump ball,

however your view of that. So, he has responded to that.



But I did catch up with another Texan, Henry Cuellar.



Here's the difference. He is a Democratic congressman from Texas who says

that Joe Biden should be reaching out and talking to more Democrats who

share his views, Cuellar's views, that you go after energy like this,

you're going after a lot of jobs, like those in his district.



Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



REP. HENRY CUELLAR (D-TX): There are several Democrats that we do want to

have a conversation with the Biden administration.



I'm a supporter of President Joe Biden. I have known him for many years,

and I have been a big supporter. On this particular point, we just want to

make sure that they take certain things in consideration.



And that is, keep in mind that my area or even Texas, there is, though --

we're dependent on oil and gas. I do understand the transition period. I

understand that.



But keep in mind that, if you look at the best-case scenario, it's going to

be years before we can totally go from fossil fuel over to the alternative.



And one last thing. And you know, this. Texas is number one in oil and gas

in the nation, but we're also number one in wind. So, why can we not work

on both issues and bring the energy folks to the table, so we can help

address some of those issues?



CAVUTO: You know, Congressman, it seems like a battle between two core

Democratic constituencies, that is, union types, who obviously treasure

those jobs that are about to go because of this presidential directive, and

environmentalists within your party, who seem to be winning out.



Are you worried that it's going to come back to bite the president, to bite

you, to bite Democrats?



CUELLAR: No, I mean, I think this is just a conversation. Just like the

Republicans have their different voices, same thing. We have the different

voices here.



CAVUTO: But it is more than a conversation, right, because it's actually

happening.



I mean, these jobs are actually going. That's not a conversation. That's a

fact. Thousands are going without jobs now as a result.



CUELLAR: Yes, and it's -- and I think what you're referring to is, there

was a temporary ban on public lands that does affect, let's say, New

Mexico. It affects the state of Texas.



For example, if you look at the permanent trust fund for the state of

Texas, the PUF, the University Fund, most of that money that they get from

public lands, from oil and gas goes to higher education or even public

education.



So, it affects different ones. So, we're hoping that we can have that

conversation, so we can find balance. Again, if we don't bring the

stakeholders, how are we going to address this issue? You just can't keep

the energy out and say, here are the winners, here are the losers.



You got to bring people together at the table and try to work things out.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



CAVUTO: All right, Henry Cuellar is among those Democrats saying he's all

in on all types of energy, but not at the expense of traditional energy.



We will see where that fight goes. Right now, that is an uphill climb, to

put it mildly.



By the way, we're getting some new details as to the fate of Marjorie

Taylor Greene and Liz Cheney, for that matter. Republicans are meeting

behind closed doors to discuss where each is going.



One interesting development, with the Republican leader, McCarthy, saying

that Democrats' resolution to strip the congresswoman, Greene, of committee

post is a distraction to Congress. McCarthy, in a statement on Greene,

makes no mention of any move to reprimand her.



This comes at the same time Liz Cheney is also being discussed at whether,

given her vote on impeaching Donald Trump, which he said was a matter of

conscience, which has caused by fiery response by conservative Republicans,

including those back in Wyoming who say she let her party and her state

down. They don't want her in leadership in Congress. In fact, many are

saying, we don't want you in Congress at all.



So, Liz Cheney, voting her conscience, in jeopardy of losing a leadership

position, while Marjorie Taylor Greene in jeopardy of losing nothing.



Stay with us.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, it sounds like a high minimum wage at the federal

level, $15 an hour, but what if I told you there's a possibility that it

could save $30 billion in welfare-related programs and costs?



Now, to the government, that might sound like a good idea, but it still

means that bosses are the ones who are going to have to fork over that

higher wage. And I suspect they really don't much care whether that's going

to decrease national health care costs.



But it is one of the selling points that Democrats are using to push this

higher wage.



And Douglas Holtz-Eakin joins me right now, the former Congressional Budget

Office director, American Action Forum president.



Leaving aside who benefits from these benefit savings, it does make sense

on paper, I guess, Doug, that, if you're earning more, you don't need as

much from the government. The $30 billion, though in just welfare, what did

you make of that?



DOUGLAS HOLTZ-EAKIN, FORMER CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE DIRECTOR: Well, I

think this is really looking at it the wrong way.



I mean, this is a proposal that, in normal circumstances, incredibly

damaging to the labor market. That Congressional Budget Office estimates

that it would kill 1.3 million jobs. And in these circumstances, it's going

to be much, much worse. Sixty percent of minimum wage workers are in

leisure and hospitality.



In December alone, we lost half-a-million jobs in that industry. And the

damage that this would do would be just simply dramatic. and that's damage

that is inflicted on the least educated, least skilled, least experienced

workers in the American economy.



And who benefits? People who have jobs. So, we're effectively saying, OK,

we're going to take some money and give it to the people who have jobs, and

we're going to take it away from people who are trying to get a job in the

middle of a pandemic.



This really does not hang together as a sensible way to get the economy out

of the condition it's in and get Americans back on their feet. Health care,

that's great. We have lots of policies we can deal with health care

spending. This is about giving people a job and getting them back to having

the dignity of their earnings and the chance to get ahead.



CAVUTO: All right, and it does stand to reason, obviously, if you move out

of poverty, which has been Joe Biden's argument here, you move out of

poverty, you don't need, qualify or want any of these other programs. I get

that.



But you just mentioned health care. If better than a million Americans lose

jobs, a good many of them lose that health care. So you're back in the

saddle for that.



HOLTZ-EAKIN: Yes.



CAVUTO: I'm just wondering where this goes, right?



And I know now the CBO, present-day CBO, is going to explore this in a

little bit more detail. What do you think they will come up?



HOLTZ-EAKIN: Well, I think it's hard to come up with anything but that

this is a really bad idea.



When they looked at it prior to the pandemic, it was pretty obviously

something that was going to be very damaging. It's going to be worse now.

There's no question about it. We have millions of people out of work in

exactly the industries that have the minimum wage workers, and you're going

to double the minimum wage over the course of four years. That's incredibly

rapid.



It might make sense in Seattle or something like, of a high-wage

metropolitan area, but it's not going to make sense in rural parts of

America. And it's really going to hurt the sector that's been damaged the

most, small businesses.



If you're a small businessman, this is your cost structure, and you have

just now made it impossible for many of them to reopen. So, I understand

the desire of people to have workers earning a wage that they can be proud

of. That makes perfect sense.



But you do have to question the timing. This is when we're trying to get a

businesses back open, and you're doubling their costs and making it really

hard for them to do that.



CAVUTO: Yes, timing is everything here. And whatever you save, of course,

for these bosses, I'm sure, if you run a pizza shop or a local restaurant,

you might say, touche, saving on benefits and all, but that doesn't affect

your bottom line, which will be stretched.



Thank you very much. Douglas Holtz-Eakin.



HOLTZ-EAKIN: Right.



CAVUTO: I appreciate that.



This Republican powwow still going on deciding on the fate right now of two

key congresswomen, one who voted her conscience on impeaching the president

of the United States. The other said crazy stuff.



The one who said crazy stuff looks like she will be OK. Liz Cheney, don't

know.



END



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials

herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be

reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may

not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of

the content.