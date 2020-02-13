Virginia lawmakers pass overbearing gun control law

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," February 12, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. So here's the actual headline, the one that should be running, but isn't.

Bernie Sanders is now officially the front runner for the Democratic nomination. Sanders won the New Hampshire primary last night. He received the most votes, he will get the most delegates.

Now the Democratic contest now turns to the State of Nevada. Sanders is likely to win there, too. So at this point, and the betting markets agree on this, Sanders is the odds on favorite to face Donald Trump in November.

So pause for a moment and think about what that means. It's kind of an amazing story really. For decades, Bernie Sanders was dismissed out of hand is a crank, an ideological antique, a weirdo with excessive ear hair and Soviet sympathies -- all of which essentially was true.

Nobody in Washington took Bernie Sanders seriously, not for a moment. He wasn't even technically a Democrat. He was a proud independent who despised the Democratic Party.

And now all of a sudden, the odds makers are telling us that Bernie Sanders is likely to take over the Democratic Party, the whole thing. Amazing.

So no matter what you think of him, Bernie Sanders's rise is one of the most remarkable developments in American politics in decades. And yet the political press is essentially covering it.

Many have decided it's just not happening. They've been told by their masters at the D.N.C. to stop Sanders. And for weeks, they've worked their best to effect that.

A couple of weeks ago, they colluded with Elizabeth Warren to call Sanders a sexist -- that failed. So now they're pretending that losing candidates are actually the winners.

A chyron in MSNBC last night read this, "Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Sanders leading in New Hampshire." In other words, perfectly inverting reality in the state of the race.

And Chris Matthews came on stream to explain that actually, Bernie Sanders didn't win. I mean, yes, he got the most votes. But that doesn't matter. What is this? Some kind of democracy?

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HSOT: A win is a win, as you say with the New York Giants -- New York football Giants, yes.

But it wasn't the victory of a guy that got 60 percent last time and Buttigieg and Klobuchar together trashed Bernie tonight.

CARLSON: You following that? If you take two totally different candidates and you meld them into a single person, Sanders would in fact be in second place. Take that Bernie Bros.

But even if you use Chris Matthews' math, you couldn't hide the biggest loser last night. And that of course was media appointed front runner, Joe Biden.

During a rare moment of lucidity last fall, Biden in a complete sentence promised he was going to win New Hampshire. Instead, last night, he finished fifth. His vote total at the end was closer to zero than it was to what Bernie Sanders got.

In fact, Biden failed so completely in New Hampshire that he didn't even bother to speak to his supporters in the state, many of whom have campaigned on his behalf for a year.

Instead, he blew them off completely and fled to South Carolina, where he delivered a bizarre rambling speech declaring that New Hampshire voters don't matter anyway, who cares about them, they are the wrong skin color.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE Up until now, we haven't heard from the most committed constituency, the Democratic Party, the African-American community.

I want you to think of a number, 99.9 percent that's the percentage of African-American voters who have not yet had a chance to vote in America.

One more number, 99.8 -- that's the percent of Latino voters who haven't had a chance to vote.

So when you hear all these pundits and experts, cable TV talkers talking about the race, tell them it ain't over, man. We're just getting started.

BIDEN: Our votes count, too.

CARLSON: Our votes count. You heard that right. Biden's plan to resuscitate his campaign, make it about race.

But that of course, is a tactic that Democrats have used for over a hundred years. There's nothing uglier than that, though, unfortunately, it's sometimes effective.

Listen to this, it's Biden's new ad. He plays the role of Civil Rights marcher, fresh out of gospel choir practice. Listen.

BIDEN: We don't feel no ways tired. We've come too far from where we started. Nobody told me the road would be easy and I don't believe you brought me to this far to stop now.

You don't like what's going on in this country, you only have one thing to do. Work. Together we can and we will win. Let's take back this country now.

CARLSON: So if you're Biden's age, and you're literally this close, probably weeks away to retiring to Dell Boca Vista, why degrade yourself like that?

That was pandering so blatant, you've got to wonder if Biden got it from Hillary Clinton.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I don't feel no ways tired. I've come too far from where I started from. Nobody told me that the road would be easy. I don't believe you brought me this far to leave me.

CARLSON: Imagine talking like that. How much would you hate yourself? Biden thought it was great, so he copied. Sad. A campaign that should have been euthanized a long time ago.

But the same press corps that told you Joe Biden was their front runner and ignored his obvious infirmity is enabling him once again and they're doing that by playing along as he reframes this entire contest as really something about race.

According to the media, New Hampshire's voters, just like the voters in Iowa don't really matter. They don't count because they're the wrong color. They are telling you that.

MSNBC anchor, Craig Melvin tweeted this and we're quoting, "An accurate headline would read: Bernie Sanders wins. Amy surges and surprises. Black and brown voters now start casting primary ballots."

Please. Talk about somebody who doesn't even read the newspaper, black and brown voters, as he said, have been voting from the beginning. And by the way, plenty of them have voted for Bernie Sanders. He won their votes in Iowa, he almost certainly will win heavily Hispanic, Nevada.

But take three steps back. Why are we even having this conversation? Do you really want to live in a country where votes are tallied by race? They do. But do you? How do you think that ends? It ends badly -- every single time.

So why are they doing this? It's pretty obvious why they're doing it. As long as voters are divided by race -- and that's their aim, to divide them, they're less likely to notice that the real debates in this country and the real problems are about economics.

Issues like rising inequality, a detached elite willing to cash out even if it means sending all American jobs to China.

For Wall Street, wokness is a fantastic and a highly effective diversion. Goldman Sachs will gladly issue a press release saying they're banning all white IPOs. They did it last month. They're happy to do it, as long as it keeps Democrats from raising their taxes. That's all they care about -- it is the money. That's it, and they're willing to rip the country in half.

Stoke racial conflict, it's not easily healed. People don't get over this stuff quickly. They're doing it so they can get away with looting the country. That's the truth.

Now, it's tempting to assume that the press is going along with this because they know what's happening. But that's probably not true. They're probably as dumb. They have no idea.

These are the same people who thought Beto O'Rourke was the next Bobby Kennedy. They don't know anything. They don't know what they're saying.

Keep that in mind the next time they tell you Pete Buttigieg is going to be President. Yes. Okay.

Richard Goodstein is an attorney. He's a former adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton. He joins us tonight.

Richard, thanks so much for coming on. So I understand that you're upset about Bernie Sanders. I get it. I'm not for Bernie Sanders.

But you know, when Barack Obama was President, I hated it. I didn't think he was a good President, but at least I admitted he was President. I didn't pretend he wasn't.

I'm seeing Democrats, you know, Bernie Sanders -- he is just not the front runner because I don't want it to be true, so he can't be. What do you make of that?

RICHARD GOOSTEIN, FORMER ADVISER TO BILL AND HILLARY CLINTON: So there are two groups of people that talk about Bernie Sanders being front runner. One, Bernie Sanders supporters; two, are people who engage in wishful thinking, hoping that he'll be the front runner and the eventual nominee because they know what a weak general election candidate he'll be.

I don't know where -- since you declared him a front runner, I don't know which category you're in. But I'm just saying that's it. Let me just say, four years ago at this exact point --

CARLSON: No, I'm a math guy actually, that's why I say that, because I go with the numbers.

GOODSTEIN: Four years ago, at this precise time, right after New Hampshire, Bernie was actually up four delegates. He's now down to two Buttigieg.

So again, you have to accept what I'm saying. He's not the front runner, other than in people's imagination.

CARLSON: Okay, so just since you mentioned it four years ago, I was on television then, and you can check the tape. I never for one moment thought that Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. I never thought he was the front runner. I don't care where he was in the process.

I'm looking at this layout and I'm recognizing what is very obvious to anyone who is not emotionally involved, which is no one can stop Bernie.

You can't hire some, you know, tiny Mayor from New York or from South Bend even to come in and just like, force himself on Democratic voters. They agree with Bernie, they like Bernie and I don't see who's going to stop him. Who is going to stop him? Seriously?

GOODSTEIN: I think he is stopping himself and the evidence is actually in the numbers. He got less than half the vote in Iowa last week than he got four years ago.

He got way less than half last night in New Hampshire that he got four years ago.

CARLSON: I hate to interrupt you, but sincerely, like how many -- how many people was he running against four years ago? How many people is he running against this time?

I mean, again, I refer you back to mathematics, which is like, kind of a part of nature, like it doesn't change. Right? So he had many more opponents this time, so of course, he got a small percentage, no?

GOODSTEIN: Well, but there were 75,000 people that voted for him last time that didn't vote for him this time. He won all, but four towns in New Hampshire last time. He lost over 90 this time.

So again, I'm saying he is not wearing well. Call it what you will, I am just saying so who could beat him? The answer is all -- look there's a narrative that says, oh, the Democrats are being overtaken by liberals and progressives and socialists. The voters say otherwise.

The voters in the aggregate are voting more for moderate candidates in Iowa and New Hampshire so far than they are for liberals. It's simple.

CARLSON: You're right. You're absolutely right.

GOODSTEIN: And uncontested.

CARLSON: You're absolutely right. No, you're totally right. The problem is, aggregate is not a candidate.

GOODSTEIN: I can see it.

CARLSON: It's an amalgam of a bunch of people. It's a bunch of separate candidates, so anyway, we'll see.

GOODSTEIN: And Democrats have to line up behind somebody to beat him and if they don't, he's the nominee. He'll lose. He'll get clobbered.

CARLSON: Democrats can't stand in line, as you well know, they don't queue well.

Richard, great to see you.

GOODSTEIN: Thank you.

CARLSON: Thank you. So after Joe Biden, the other big loser on Tuesday, was another ex-front runner, Elizabeth Warren. She finished fourth. She had barely half the votes of the third place finisher, Amy Klobuchar.

If you're barely half the votes of Amy Klobuchar, no offense to Amy Klobuchar -- not good. So officially, Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign is still going. Nobody believes, really it means anything.

In fact, we can't say at this point what exactly Elizabeth Warren is running for. Maybe she hopes to get a few delegates she can exchange for a Cabinet job if a Democrat wins, maybe she wants to sabotage Bernie Sanders because he's a sexist by siphoning votes from him.

Or maybe she just likes traveling around giving speeches with lots of servants around her, flying on private planes, which she loves to do.

But one thing for certain, Warren is not running for President because she thinks she can become President because she can't.

Despite that, in her non-concession speech last night -- and this is very telling -- Warren bragged about taking half the bank account of a broke college student to finance her doomed ambitions. Watch this.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: A young woman came up by herself. And she said, I'm a broke college student with a lot of student loan debt. And she said, I checked and I have $6.00 in the bank. So I just gave $3.00 to keep you in this fight.

That's what we've got to do. We've got to stay on this fight with people who are counting on us.

CARLSON: She's literally begging money from the indigent to continue a campaign that can't win. It's not really a campaign at that point. It's a religious movement or a cult or something, but really, did it even happen? Is the story real? Who knows?

Warren has been caught lying about so many things we can actually check. Just imagine what she says when she can't be caught. I mean, really.

So attempting to say that Warren collapsed, that her campaign died because she lies a lot, but that's actually not the case.

Warren has been lying for a long time. She pretended to be an American Indian. Remember that? That happened before she launched her campaign. Voters knew it. And yet for a while she was the Democratic frontrunner.

So clearly, Democrats were willing to forgive her fabrications. No, she destroyed her campaign for different -- a much more interesting reason. Warren fell apart for the same reason that Beto O'Rourke did.

Because in place of a message, an actual message that unites people around ideas and policies, she went all in on wokeness -- all in.

Every public appearance brought out a new facet to her remarkable wokeness.

There was her Town Hall endorsing race based reparations.

WARREN: I believe it's time to start the national full blown conversation about reparations in this country.

CARLSON: So she rode that for a while, but then by summer that wasn't enough, reparation is old hat. But Warren is nothing, if not creative. So she invented a brand new kind of racism, a whole new category. Watch this.

WARREN: We live in a country now where the President is advancing environmental racism, economic racism, criminal justice racism, healthcare racism.

CARLSON: Yes, Warren was pledging to fight healthcare racism. Is that committed by doctors? She never explained. Are nurses committing healthcare racism? Who knows? But she was going to eliminate it. It was the last thing she did.

But then she kept going. By early this year, Warren was promising to let transgender children pick her Cabinet members -- for real.

WARREN: I'm going to have a Secretary of Education that this young trans- person interviews on my behalf. And only if this person believes that our Secretary or Secretary of Education nominee is someone who is committed to creating a welcoming environment, a safe environment and a full educational curriculum for everyone.

Well, that person actually will be advanced to be Secretary of Education. You like that? Let's do that.

CARLSON: So was that pandering? Was that scripted? No, it wasn't. No lobby group told her to say that. You couldn't make that up.

She came to that on her own because you know what? She meant it. After a while, the wokenss infected her brain so completely, took over Elizabeth Warren that she really believed what she was saying. And it got crazier and crazier. Reparations for gay couples. Great idea. Gender and non-binary people, the backbone of our democracy. She literally said that.

Eventually, it was too much even for liberals. The liberal said -- what? What the hell are you talking about?

Bernie Sanders meanwhile was promising universal healthcare, something they actually want, whether it's a good idea or not, it's something people wanted.

Warren tried to jump on and promised the same thing except she said she would magically do it without raising taxes on the middle class. Again, even Democrats couldn't buy it after a while.

When Warren finally gives up this charade, I'm running for President. No, you're not, please. Well, you'll be able to summon her campaign up in three words -- died of wokeness.

So if presidential campaigns were sold in kits, like model airplanes, Pete Buttigieg would be President for life. He's so fake that if you look closely, you will see glued dripping from shirtsleeves.

Naturally, the press loves him and loved him from the second he started running.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There he was yesterday front and center now, third in the polls with a speech that many have said are historic.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is inspirational so far and that's something that voters absolutely want.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He has his appeal for a lot of reasons. He is a veteran. He's openly gay. He is from Indiana.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This guy is chicken soup for my soul.

CARLSON: The thing about love is when it's real, it just gets deeper and more intense and sometimes even more passionate. Ten months later, that's where we are. The press loves him.

Now most of America is wondering if Pete Buttigieg actually has a soul. But late night MSNBC reporter, Vaughn Hillyard gushed that the boy wonder has the greatest soul of all.

VAUGHN HILLYARD, MSNBC REPORTER: God bless Pete Buttigieg, but he kind of talks at the level of Mr. Rogers and with that sort of, like composure and poise.

And if you go back and read the transcript of his speech, it's like he typed it out and he has the comma and everything perfectly because he speaks in perfect sentences. It's impressive.

He's an amazing human being.

Oftentimes you hear, especially these older voters who he is doing well, he is their son or the person that they want their son or daughter to be friends with or date.

CARLSON: Yes, you could sum him up, he's just an amazing human being. That's journalism. Chadwick Moore is a journalist, actually. He lives in New York, and we're always happy to have him especially tonight.

Chadwick, great to see you. So you heard it, Pete Buttigieg is Chicken Soup for the Soul. How do you assess that?

CHADWICK MOORE, JOURNALIST: Yes, they've certainly got a crush, don't they? Nothing he says makes any sense. You listen to him speak and it's like his speeches are put through an Obama word generator.

You know, we're going to Imagineer the better future for the -- he says nothing when he speaks. He has absolutely no leadership skills. He has accomplished nothing in his life that would impress an average person. It's certainly impresses the folks who work in media that he's a Rhodes Scholar and you know, can speak a couple of languages. Nothing else.

Thirty-seven-year-old mayor of a crumbling, a very, very racially and economically divided serfdom in Indiana. And here they are trying to create a celebrity, trying to create a leader where they're absolutely simply without a doubt is not one. That is undeniable.

CARLSON: Every speech is an avalanche of banalities. I mean, you could suffocate beneath hollow phrases by the millions that are just dumped down from Mount Buttigieg.

So, I mean, does this guy have a chance?

MOORE: You know here is what I keep thinking is that with Biden tanking in the early in states. I mean, first of all, look, we just had primaries -- a caucus and a primary in two of the widest states in the country, right, and where Pete did fairly well. That's not so surprising.

Pete does terrible among black voters. In recent polls with Democrat black voters, he did even register -- that means less than one percent, close to zero percent.

Democrats can't win elections without black voters motivated to get out. They really don't like Mayor Pete.

So the next the next couple of primaries will be interesting. I personally sort of see they are already getting behind him because if Biden is -- if the nation is sort of on to the fact that Biden is too incompetent or what have you to be their nominee, if there's anyone who looks like you can absolutely control him, if there's anyone who can get Wall Street money, if there's anyone who can be bought and sold and will just play ball, then it is Mayor Pete.

The man just wants to be famous. He just wants to see his name.

CARLSON: One of his top adviser he just hired, Goldman Sachs guy.

MOORE: Exactly.

CARLSON: Chadwick Moore. Great to see you tonight. Thank you.

MOORE: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, both the creepy porn lawyer and Jussie Smollett are facing prison time because ultimately, justice is real.

The one and only Nancy Grace is here just ahead. While justice does exist, it is often imperfect and it's never been more imperfect than in the case of Roger Stone, who is facing a grossly unjust prison sentence. It's likely only the President can fix it. We'll explain, next.

CARLSON: Back in November, former Trump adviser, Roger Stone was convicted of several charges related to the now officially discredited Russia investigation.

Prosecutors claim that Stone lied about communicating with a former standup comedian called Randy Credico, a man whose role in the story was so minor that it's already been lost to history.

For this offense, prosecutors say Stone who is 67 years old and has no criminal record must spend up to nine years in prison.

Now, for perspective on that sentence, the typical rapist in this country spends four years in prison; armed robbers, three years; thugs who commit violent assault, less than a year and a half.

But Roger Stone must do nine years until he is 76 years old -- for lying.

Now, there's some irony here, so-called criminal justice reform is fashionable in Washington right now. An awful lot of sex offenders and drug dealers and other predators -- serious predators -- have been released early from prison lately. It's compassionate, they're telling us.

Yet, somehow nobody in D.C. believes that compassion ought to extend to Roger Stone, who is guilty of nonviolent, essentially political offenses. No, just the opposite.

The usual moralizer seem gleeful at the thought that Stone will die in a cell. CNN has been especially ghoulish on the subject.

You'll remember that prosecutors tipped off Jeff Zucker's network last year, so they can cameras in place when dozens of Federal agents armed with automatic weapons dragged Roger Stone from his home at dawn, talk about state TV.

For the last two days, the hyenas on CNN have been driven to hysteria by the thoughts that the Justice Department might reduce Roger Stone's sentence, even by a day.

JENNIFER GRANHOLM, FORMER MICHIGAN GOVERNOR: It is clearly utterly offensive to the rule of law. This is what sets this country apart. This is what a banana republic does. This is what a dictator does. It is outrageous. I hope people are infuriated by this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The reason they're doing it is slimy, sleazy, dirty - -

JOHN DEAN, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL: Roger Stone is somebody I hold in minimum high esteem. So I was not unhappy to see him get seven to nine, but I did --

BROOKE BALDWIN, CNN HOST: You didn't think that was too aggressive?

DEAN: I thought it was aggressive.

CARLSON: Wait a second. Was that really John Dean telling you how happy he is that Roger Stone will die in jail?

So CNN's moral arbiter on questions of law and order is literally a convicted felon? It's enough to make your head spin.

But at least it's now clear what's actually going on. This is a pure political hit. Roger Stone is facing prison because he is a high profile Donald Trump supporter. It's that simple.

You want proof? Here it is. John Brennan and James Clapper will sleep at home tonight. Both have been caught lying under oath on camera about matters of national importance, and yet neither is in jail. Neither has been indicted, neither ever will be.

The Stone case, by contrast was transparently political from day one. The lead prosecutor, Andrew Weissmann is now literally an MSNBC contributor.

The judge in the case, Amy Berman Jackson is an out of control Democratic partisan, who purely out of spite strip Roger Stone of his First Amendment rights and prevented him from making a living -- coming on this show, for example, speaking at all in public.

Now, Stone and his wife, who is 71 years old and deaf have lost their home because of this. They have no insurance. They're utterly broke. The whole thing is shocking and it's disgusting.

It's a farce that discredits the entire American justice system. The President seems to understand that. "Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice," he tweeted recently. He's right on a couple of levels.

What's happening to Roger Stone is totally wrong. It's immoral and we should not allow it in this country.

But politically, it has significance, too. Stone's prosecution was designed in part to confirm the fantasies that Democrats have constructed to explain the outcome of the 2016 election.

His conviction helps their case. In other words, if the Russia collusion story was a hoax, and of course it most certainly was a hoax, then why is Roger Stone going to prison for his role in it?

If Roger Stone serves even a single day behind bars, the Russia lie will be validated as true. Stone's imprisonment will be prima fascia evidence in the view of Democrats.

So at this point, there's really only one solution. The President must pardon Roger Stone or commute his sentence before he goes to jail.

Democrats will howl if he does that. Well, they're howling anyway. They howl every day.

Chuck Schumer is now yelping about yet another investigation into Roger Stone. Russiagate 2.

In entirely constitutional act, the President could save Roger Stone's life, vindicate himself and end this nonsense forever. Let's hope he does it. We will be watching.

Tom Fitton has been following the Roger Stone case since day one. He joins us tonight. He is of course the President of Judicial Watch. Tom, this is the most political prosecution I've ever seen in this country. The more you know about it, the more shocking it is.

Tell us why we should doubt the fairness of these proceedings?

TOM FITTON, PRESIDENT, JUDICIAL WATCH: Well, it rises out of the Mueller investigation which has been a thoroughly compromised by not only the FISA, but the political nature of the investigators, most of whom were Democrats or Democratic donors.

You also had them investigating Trump for almost two years, knowing the underlying issue. Russia collusion was a big scam and a big lie. They knew that from the get go.

And on the Stone case, you have at least two of the investigators, two of the prosecutors who "resigned" from the case were Mueller operatives, who have obviously an interest here.

And so when you have prosecutors in the Justice Department, three of whom, by the way, who resigned, three of those were Democrats, as best I can tell, pushing for a sentence that the law doesn't require. They're talking about putting someone in jail extra -- for an extra period of time, beyond what the law would require. That's according to the Justice Department's own filing on Tuesday.

CARLSON: I don't understand -- wait, hold on -- none of these so called crimes would have been prosecuted if he hadn't been pulled into an investigation that led nowhere.

In other words, he's being put in prison. He's been put in prison as an ancillary victim of an investigation that turned out to be fruitless. So like, it's insane if you think about it.

FITTON: Yes, I mean, that's presuming that there should have been a charge to begin with. He called this guy, he threatened his dog. It was obviously a silly threat. It wasn't a serious threat. It wasn't taken seriously by the alleged victim.

CARLSON: The dog lover. The whole thing is a lie.

FITTON: And these prosecutors go to the court the other day, these Mueller guys and tell the court, this is all part of the foreign intervention, which is a big lie.

So you know, there's a scandal at the Justice Department. It has nothing to do with Bob Barr. It has everything to do with these prosecutors who are acting like their own little team independent of the rule of law to target President Trump to try to vindicate the Mueller scam and slap at Trump after his vindication by acquittal in the impeachment thing.

This is all about politics and they want to put a guy --

CARLSON: Roger Stone going to prison. You're right. If they send him to prison, they will use the fact he went to prison as a way to claim the Russian investigation was real. This man needs a pardon before he goes to jail. Yes, for real.

FITTON: And just quickly --

CARLSON: Tom Fitton, I'm sorry we're totally out of time. I'm being pushed on again to break.

FITTON: Well they shouldn't -- Trump should pardon everyone caught up in the color scheme.

CARLSON: I agree with that, but particularly Roger Stone. Thank you.

Most of the time, fortunately, the justice system does what it's supposed to do. Case in point.

Jussie Smollett and the creepy porn layer both learning right now that they're in trouble. Probably for good reason.

Nancy Grace joins us to assess after the break.

CARLSON: We've got news tonight from the ongoing saga of the creepy porn lawyer. Chief breaking news correspondent, Trace Gallagher is here with more on CPL -- Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Tucker. The jury deliberated for five hours today before calling it a day. They're considering three separate charges. But the big one is extortion, which could send Stormy Daniels former attorney to prison for decades.

He is accused of demanding that Nike pay him $25 million in exchange for him not going public with allegations that Nike was bribing high school athletes.

During closing arguments prosecutors played audio recordings of Stormy's former lawyer threatening to blow the whistle on Nike. Prosecutors told the jury "That's what extortion sounds like."

Defense attorneys insists there was no extortion and that the audio tapes were simply the rantings o an aggressive lawyer.

Win or lose after this trial, Stormy's former lawyer goes back to court on charges that he tried to cheat Stormy herself out of the proceeds of her book deal. That trial set to begin April 21st.

He is also facing Federal charges for stealing money from his other clients to maintain his beach houses, private planes and luxury vacations.

For now, he is staying at the not so luxurious Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Trace Gallagher, thanks for the update.

GALLAGHER: Yes.

CARLSON: And more justice news tonight from the story of Jussie Smollett, which is not over. A year ago, you'll remember, the Chicago State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx, a friend of the Obama's not surprisingly, inexplicably and clearly wrongly dropped all charges against Smollett for committing a fake hate crime.

Now, a special prosecutor has brought new charges. Nancy Grace hosts, "Crime Stories" with Nancy Grace right here on Fox Nation. We're happy to have her tonight. Nancy, thanks so much for coming on.

NANCY GRACE, FOX NATION HOST: Thank you for inviting me.

CARLSON: So a lot of us never thought that Jussie Smollett would be back in court. How did this happen?

GRACE: Well, this is what happened. When Kim Foxx, the then State's Attorney there in Chicago suddenly mysteriously and abruptly dropped charges against Jussie Smollett after speaking to his family, and also people within Michelle Obama's staff, she suddenly dropped charges.

Even when asked why, she could not articulate why. Well, everybody went berserk. I'm talking about the Police Chief, the Union, the Police Union. They were angry. They wanted her head.

Then, an independent investigator was named to foresee -- to oversee what was happening and about 11 months later, and interestingly, Tucker, after a sweeping search warrant, two of them demanding that Google handover e- mails, texts, voice dictation, Cloud -- everything off Smollett and his manager, about one month later, this new indictment comes down.

It's six counts, each one a felony, although it's called disorderly conduct, he is looking at one, two, three on each one plus a fine.

Interesting one other thing, another thing they did in this indictment that I really admire, they parsed his statement starting with a police officer, Muhammed Baig, he tells him the story. Then he tells a detective, Kimberly Murray, the story. Then he tells detective Robert Graves a story -- each one of those a separate count.

CARLSON: So it sounds like this is not complicated. It's what we thought he was guilty of the first time.

GRACE: It's not complicated at all.

CARLSON: So this gives us no reason -- right, so this does make us wonder even more if there was corruption involved in the charges being dropped by the State's Attorney, Kimberly Foxx.

GRACE: Yes, I think there's going to be another ongoing investigation regarding Kim Foxx dropping the charges and why?

But you know what really disturbs me? I have worked on hate crimes, Tucker, back when we didn't even have the phraseology, hate crimes.

And I had a particular case that went all the way to Georgia Supreme Court where young African-American males were raped, and they were shot in the head and they were stabbed and they were found lying around Atlanta with their pants pulled down. That's a hate crime. That is a hate crime.

And now, when other hate crime victims go in front of the jury, they're going to go back to the jury, and go, you think they're pulling a Smollett? You think this is like Jussie Smollett? Is this all BS? That's what he's done.

And another thing. What about the cops? What about the detectives working nearly 2,000 man hours in overtime, and now they drop the charges? Are you kidding me? What a slap in the face.

CARLSON: Do you think having been around the justice system for a long time, if Jussie Smollett had just been an ordinary person and not an actor who had connections to the Obamas that he would have gotten away with this the first time?

GRACE: Oh, no. The charges would have been brought. You had the Police Chief. You had the Police Union, detectives, 2,000 overtime hours, thousands and thousands of dollars spent on this and it's so obvious what he did.

He used hate -- hate crimes to his advantage to make more money. He was already pulling down 65 grand per episode. Yes. And that didn't make him happy.

First, there were those letters, the letter that came to the "Empire" set. I can't wait to see this. Because it looks like it came out of a "Murder She Wrote" or Nancy Drew where they cut out the words and drew a little man hanging with a noose, using hate, using an African-American man with rope around his neck to conjure up all those horrible hateful memories and images and used them to get a raise? Uh-uh, that's not going to work. He is going down.

CARLSON: He worked in the media. Robin Roberts believed him. Beautiful, Jussie. Beautiful.

GRACE: Well, I don't know about that, just because he was polite to her for Pete's sake. You know, I mean, she's got to see --

CARLSON: Well, you're a nice person. You're giving her the benefit of the doubt.

GRACE: No, I can't ever be accused of being polite to somebody I think is lying. But hey, I don't care about what the media thought. I care about what a jury thinks and I care about other victims.

CARLSON: No, you're right.

GRACE: Other victims that now will be tainted because of Jussie Smollett. Yes.

CARLSON: Nancy Grace. Great to see you tonight.

GRACE: Likewise.

CARLSON: Thank you. Well, kind of a shocking story out of Virginia tonight. New gun control laws designed to punish non-violent non-criminal - - because they're voting the wrong way. Our investigation into that, next.

CARLSON: The State of Virginia have some of the lowest crime rates in America. Despite that, Democrats are determined to curtail the constitutional rights of its citizens. The House of Delegates in Virginia just approved a new gun control legislation promoted by Governor Klan costume, Governor blackface Ralph Northam.

The bill, if it passed the Senate would ban the sale of so-called assault weapons, whatever those are. it would also ban all gun magazines that carry more than a dozen rounds, which is a lot of them.

Our team went to Virginia to investigate what's going on there. Here's what they found.

DANNY DIGGS, SHERIFF, YORK COUNTY, VIRGINIA: I'd classify myself as a gun enthusiast.

CARLSON (voice over): Meet Danny Diggs, Sheriff of York County, Virginia.

QUESTION: If the Governor told you to confiscate AR-15s, would you do it?

DIGGS: Well, as it stands right now, no.

CARLSON (voice over): Diggs is at the center of a grassroots backlash against gun control measures being pushed by the Governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam.

DIGGS: The government cannot tell me to do that. I don't work for the government.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON (voice over): In response to the gun control measures, York County, Virginia became a Second Amendment sanctuary. County Supervisor Chad Green wrote the resolution.

QUESTION: Does that mean that the county is not going to enforce the gun laws?

CHAD GREEN, YORK COUNTY SUPERVISOR: It means that we are opposed to any unnecessary regulation and gun laws.

QUESTION: That's just symbolic then.

GREEN: No, it has the teeth and it is legally binding and enforceable.

CARLSON (voice over): Nearly all of Virginia's counties have enacted Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions that protect gun owners.

GREEN: We don't need more legislation.

CARLSON (voice over): The Virginia showdown is the biggest clash yet between Bloomberg-backed anti-gun groups and firearms owners in the south.

QUESTION: You keep one in the chamber.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. At all times.

CARLSON (voice over): Beatriz Huptich is a Virginia based firearms instructor.

BEATRIZ HUPTICH, VIRGINIA FIREARMS INSTRUCTOR: Virginia definitely is a testing ground for what can happen.

CARLSON (voice over): Bloomberg's anti-gun group spent two and a half million dollars in Virginia's last election cycle alone. It paid off.

Democrats now control Virginia for the first time in decades. The Democrats proposals include a ban on semi-automatic rifles, mandatory background checks, red flag laws, and a prohibition on magazines that carry more than 10 rounds.

NANCY LEE DIXON, GUN OWNER: Most magazines carry more than 10 rounds and that would make me a felon.

CARLSON (voice over): Nancy Lee Dixon is a longtime Virginian and she opposes new gun control measures.

DIXON: It's my constitutional right. It says you know, the right to bear arms. It doesn't say the right to bear a BB gun.

CARLSON (voice over): In 2013, the State of Maryland banned the sale of magazines that carry more than 10 rounds. The law didn't make people safer.

Since it passed, police started recovering more large magazines at the scenes of crimes. The state's murder rate rose 40 percent in three years.

HUPTICH: It only pertain to those who want to abide by them in the first place.

CARLSON (voice over): Northam and his water carriers in the media call the proposed laws commonsense safety measures. Sheriff Diggs disagrees.

DIGGS: Commonsense would say the most dangerous place in America is a gun free zone. I can tell you right now, I don't abide by gun free zones.

CARLSON (voice over): Perhaps the most significant factor helping Bloomberg is Virginia's rapidly changing demographics. The majority of people that living in the state were actually born outside it.

QUESTION: If you told yourself 20 years ago that Virginia was going to be in this situation today, would you have believed it?

GREEN: I never would have believed it. It changed very fast.

CARLSON (voice over): But as the states politics changed, the question becomes will Virginians choose to comply?

QUESTION: Would you give up your guns if government told you to?

DIXON: No.

QUESTION: Do you think a lot of people feel the same way?

DIXON: I think everybody feels that way.

CARLSON: We will stay on that story because it means something.

Tonight, there's evidence -- speaking of stories that are significant -- the corona virus is spreading through pipes. A remarkable development that may have implications for us here in the U.S., that's next.

CARLSON: Here are the new numbers on coronavirus. As of tonight, there are 242 new deaths from the virus reported in China and almost 15,000 new cases. Now those are official numbers by China's count, which you obviously cannot trust.

Now there's evidence that the virus is spreading through plumbing pipes. Apparently, even the tiniest crack in a pipe can allow the virus to infect new people.

Two people in a Hong Kong apartment are both infected despite -- this is remarkable -- living 10 floors apart. Think about that.

At the moment, the Chinese coronavirus remains a global health concern and a serious one. But there are already signs it could become an economic crisis as well.

More than 50 countries have restricted travel to China to prevent the spread of the disease, huge swathes of that country are essentially shut down, part of its industrial base, mothballed.

What can be the effect of all of this on the economy around the world and here in the United States?

Maria Bartiromo is one person who would know. She hosts "Mornings with Maria" on the Fox Business Network, and we're happy to have her tonight. Maria, are you concerned about the effect of this disease on the global economy?

MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK HOST: Oh, yes. Hi, Tucker. Thanks for having me. I think we certainly will see an impact on the global economy.

I mean, you just laid it out. When you consider the fact that China is pretty much shut down right now in terms of economic activity. No flights going in and out around Wuhan and the surrounding provinces. Tons of companies either shutting operations or temporarily closing down, that's no economic activity.

Today, China represents a much bigger portion of the global economy than ever before. So what happens in China will have an impact on the United States. And I think from a practical standpoint, you have to look at things like components and parts.

There are parts in cars, parts in our phones, components in various devices that are made in China.

So you'll probably see bottlenecks in terms of the supply chain, and that will impact earnings.

So we have a very strong economy right now here in the United States, I would expect a bit of a slowdown later on in the year.

CARLSON: I wonder if this will be a wakeup call to American companies that it's in their interest, to at least retain the capacity to manufacture key parts here.

BARTIROMO: Yes, spot on. That's exactly what is going to happen in my view. I think that American companies will say -- you know what? The uncertainty of all of this is causing us to have a Plan B.

And that's basically what the President tried to do with USMCA, as well as the China Phase 1 deal to send manufacturing back to America so that companies recognize that the safest place in terms of their own manufacturing will be here at home.

There are also other issues. There's the trust issue. Look, China lied to us. They did not tell us when this coronavirus actually started. They knew about this back in November of last year.

Then they sent this huge delegation to the White House to shake everybody's hand to do the China Phase 1 deal and then they sent the largest delegation ever sent to Davos, and they had this virus beginning.

And you know, so there's that -- and then they waited a long time before anybody could actually go in there, a foreigner to see how this originated.

They still will not allow the C.D.C., the best institution in terms of disease control in the world, the C.D.C. is not able to get into China on its own to actually better understand where this originated and how severe it is right now.

CARLSON: Maria Bartiromo, ladies and gentlemen. And now, also in New York, to Sean Hannity right now.

Sean?

