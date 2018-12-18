Valley rain, mountain snow continue in Northwest; East Coast storm could bring travel delays

The Northwest and Northern California remain in an active pattern this week, with a new system moving in from the Pacific every other day or so. Valley rain and mountain snow will continue through at least the weekend.

The rest of the country is quiet. The Plains and Midwest will be 15-25 degrees for much all week, while the Northeast will be breezy and slightly below average through midweek.

A storm moving across the U.S. could bring travel delays Thursday and Friday for the East Coast.