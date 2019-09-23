Unseasonably warm temperatures mark fall's arrival in South, Northeast

Despite fall officially beginning a few hours ago, it will still feel like summer across portions of the South and East Coast, where afternoon highs will be 10 to 20 degrees above average.

Moisture from the remnants of Lorena will bring the threat of strong storms and flash flooding to the Southwest.

To the southwest of Bermuda, Tropical Storm Jerry is forecast to gradually weaken over the next several days, including its forecast brush with Bermuda on Tuesday night.

In the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Karen remains fairly disorganized and is forecast to remain relatively weak as it moves near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday. Tropical storm warnings are in effect.