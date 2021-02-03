Two FBI agents gunned down serving search warrant in child porn case

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report" February 2, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera):

Good evening, I'm Bret Baier.



Breaking tonight, we are covering three big stories. The battle lines are

becoming clear for next week's impeachment trial. Democrats will say

President Trump aimed a mob of supporters like a loaded cannon at the U.S.

Capitol last month. Trump lawyers will argue the Senate has no authority to

try him now that he has left the White House.



The current occupant of the Oval Office President Biden announcing a review

of the immigration system as he seeks to reverse Trump border policies. One

day after hosting Republicans for COVID relief talks, as the sides remain

more than a trillion dollars apart.



As Dana mentioned, in just a few minutes we will speak exclusively with a

man with a lot of power in Washington nowadays, West Virginia Democratic

Senator Joe Manchin.



But first, we begin in Florida where two FBI agents were killed while

trying to serve a warrant today. It's the first time a bureau agent has

been killed in the line of duty in more than 10 years. Correspondent Phil

Keating is on the scene in Sunrise, Florida. Good evening, Phil.



PHIL KEATING, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening,

Bret. It all went down just after six this morning a brutal, brazen and

tragic incidents inside that apartment complex behind me. Five FBI agents

were shot, two of them fatally.



Just minutes ago, the FBI down here called this a very dark day.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GEORGE PIRO, SPECIAL AGENT IN CHARGE, FBI MIAMI: We are saddened by their

loss as we struggle to come to terms with what happened.



However, as we grieve their loss, we will continue the mission to protect

the American people.



KEATING (voice over): The federal agents showed up to the subjects

apartment before dawn for what was planned to be a surprise serving of a

search warrants in an ongoing child pornography case.



Instead of nonchalantly answering his door, the subject grabbed his gun and

started shooting. The two agents killed taken from the hospital to the

Broward County Medical Examiner's Office, with American flags draped over

their bodies, and a solemn line of fellow agents and local officers

saluting and paying grim respects.



In Washington, FBI Director Christopher Wray stated: Every day, the Federal

Bureau of Investigation special agents put themselves in harm's way to keep

the American people safe. Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent

Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country. The

FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful

for their bravery.



The still unnamed suspect also died inside the scene in his apartment after

barricading himself for a time. It appears he took his own life instead of

surrendering, Bret.



BAIER: Phil Keating in Florida. Phil, thank you.



Now, to immigration. Late this afternoon, President Biden announced the

creation of a task force to reunify families, rescinded some policies from

the Trump administration and ordered the review of others. Moments ago, the

president defending his executive actions.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There's a lot of talk with good

reason about the number of executive orders that I have signed. I'm not

making new law, I'm eliminating bad policy.



What I'm doing is taking on the issues that, 99 percent of them, that the

last President of the United States issued executive orders I thought were

very counterproductive to our security, counterproductive to who we are as

a country, particularly in the area of immigration.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: National Correspondent William La Jeunesse is in San Diego on the

border. Good evening, William.



WILLIAM LA JEUNESSE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT (on camera):

Hi, Bret, the executive orders definitely send the signal not just to the

president's base, but also abroad. And it's a very narrow offence to

(INAUDIBLE) because he's telling migrants not to come.



But if they happen to already be here in Tijuana or elsewhere along the

border, well, be patient, help is on the way.



The executive orders, as you said, make it easier to obtain a green card

for Central American countries to obtain aid and creates this task force to

basically reunite some 600 families separated by President Trump.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We are trying to repair the damage

and the horrific actions of the prior administration.



LA JEUNESSE (voice over): The challenge, how to undo the policies of

President Trump without increasing illegal immigration.



PSAKI: This is not the time to come to the United States. We need the time

to put in place an immigration process, so people can be treated humanely.



LA JEUNESSE: President Biden currently enjoys an immigration honeymoon

thanks to Title 42, a COVID protection protocol allowing the Border Patrol

to deport everyone but children.



Since the pandemic began, the agency turned back more than 300,000

migrants.



REP. ANDY BIGGS (R-AZ): Title 42 is the essence of right now keeping people

back. And by taking away the remain in Mexico policy and then eliminated

Title 42, you're going to see a tremendous surge.



LA JEUNESSE: It's already creating a backup in the immigration pipeline

with migrant camps forming along the border.



DEMETRIO MARTINEZ, GUATEMALAN MIGRANT (through translator): Don't send me

back. I asked you please to look at me. I am Guatemalan and you will see

that things are tough over there.



LA JEUNESSE: Agent says smugglers are using the words of candidate Biden to

pull migrants north were starting asylum, legalizing millions already here,

limiting ICE enforcement.



KEN CUCCINELLI, FORMER DEPUTY SECRETARY, HOMELAND SECURITY: The Biden

effect is creating its own humanitarian crisis with an already overwhelmed

immigration system.



LA JEUNESSE: Some sectors report a steady climb in apprehensions,

especially of Central American families and unaccompanied children, some

left by parents at the border, who then go it alone. Without detention,

many continue until they succeed.



ALI NOORANI, PRESIDENT & CEO, NATIONAL IMMIGRATION FORUM: The Trump

administration cut down (INAUDIBLE) shut off the nation's asylum system, so

that these parents were left with no other choice to protect their children

other than pretty much handing them over to the U.S. government.



LA JEUNESSE: President Biden promises to leave families intact while asylum

claims are heard.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We hope that those who have been put in remain in Mexico

will be able to make their asylum cases from the safety of the United

States and outside of detention.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



LA JEUNESSE (on camera): So, the task force reports back in four months.



Meanwhile, the Border Patrol is preparing for another surge driven by the

poverty in Central America and a more welcoming approach here. No mention

of Title 42.



As for the wall, officials what the Biden administration said last night,

it was wasteful and useless. The agents here beg to differ with that, Bret.



BAIER: William La Jeunesse along the border in San Diego. William, thanks.



The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump begins next week. Democrats

will seek to present a case that the former president incited an

insurrection at the Capitol. Trump's legal team says the trial is a

political weapon, calling it unconstitutional and undemocratic.



Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram is following the case on Capitol

Hill.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT (voice over):

House impeachment managers say rioters couldn't have stormed the Capitol

without former President Trump "Creating a powder keg, striking a match."



House managers weaponize the words of Senate Minority Leader Mitch

McConnell against the former president.



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by

the president.



PERGRAM: The president's defenders say Mr. Trump encouraged his supporters

to march "That managers say the president's other language was incendiary."



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We fight. We fight

like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a

country anymore.



PERGRAM: President Trump's attorneys deny that that phrase had anything to

do with action at the Capitol, defending his right to freedom of speech.



DAVID SCHOEN, TRUMP DEFENSE LAWYER: This is a very, very dangerous road to

take with respect to the First Amendment, putting it risk any passionate

political speaker.



ANDREW MCCARTHY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL LEGAL CONTRIBUTOR: If this were a legal

trial, I think that would be an exquisite defense on the president's part.

Having tried a solicitation to violence case, it's a very, very tough proof

in a courtroom. But we're not in a courtroom, we're in a political realm.



PERGRAM: The former president's attorneys contend the trial is moot because

Mr. Trump now holds no public office. Unresolved is a framework for the

trial.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): The impeachment resolution on the trial, you

know, has been set back because the president keeps switching lawyers.



PERGRAM: It's unclear if senators will hear from witnesses.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): If you vote to call one witness, non we're

calling the House get ready for a long trial.



PERGRAM: The Senate lacks the two thirds vote required to convict the

former president. But Schumer cracked the door open to censure for Mr.

Trump if senators don't convict him.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERGRAM: A somber mood at the Capitol tonight, the remains of U.S. Capitol

Police Officer Brian Sicknick will lie in honor in the rotunda. Sicknick is

just the third Capitol Police officer to lie in honor or did so after dying

defending the Capitol, Bret.



BAIER: Chad Pergram on Capitol Hill. Chad, thanks. Both President Biden and

the group of Senate Republicans he met with for almost two hours in the

Oval Office Monday to discuss COVID relief called that discussion

substantive and productive.



On Capitol Hill, the Senate approved the first step to fast track Biden's

nearly $2 trillion package. White House correspondent Kristin Fisher joins

us from the North Lawn with the latest.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): White House

Press Secretary Jen Psaki says President Biden is not bending from his $1.9

trillion request for COVID relief despite Monday night show of

bipartisanship. An Oval Office meeting with 10 Republican senators who want

a less expensive and more targeted package.



PSAKI: The risk here, as he has said many times is not going too big, it is

going to small. That's why he can -- he supports the efforts by Senator

Schumer, leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi to move this package forward.



FISHER: Today, the Democratic leadership did press forward with a key

procedural vote to set up passing the president's proposal through an

obscure but powerful tool known as reconciliation. It would allow Democrats

to pass the American rescue plan without any Republican support.



And while Psaki he says the president "Is hopeful that the rescue plan can

pass with bipartisan support, a reconciliation package is a path to achieve

that end."



Republican Senator Mike Braun doesn't see it that way.



SEN. MIKE BRAUN (R-IN): Looks to me like an approach of hey, I want to talk

to you. But if you don't kind of come my way, we're going to do it anyway.



FISHER: Today, President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dropped

in virtually on Senate Democrats weekly luncheon.



SCHUMER: He was very strong in emphasizing the need for a big bold package.

He said that he told Senate Republicans that the $600 billion that they

proposed was way too small.



FISHER: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the president did tell

Republicans that he'd be willing to make some modifications, though Psaki

declined to speculate on what those concessions might be.



PSAKI: We're not going to negotiate from here or frankly in public about

what is going to be in and out of the package.



FISHER: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the 10 Republicans who

met with the president last night, walked away with the impression that the

commander-in-chief was more interested in bipartisanship than his staff.



MCCONNELL: I can't remember a budget and the time that I've been here that

either side has ever voted in a bipartisan way. So, we're off to a totally

partisan start.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



FISHER (on camera): Now, there was some bipartisanship on Capitol Hill

today. Six Republican senators voted yes to confirm Alejandro Mayorkas as

the new Secretary of Homeland Security. And he is going to be playing a big

role in executing the executive orders on immigration that President Biden

signed here at the White House just moments ago, Bret.



BAIER: Kristin Fisher live in the North Lawn. Kristin, thank you.



One of the key votes in the Senate joins us right now. Democratic senator

from West Virginia, Joe Manchin. Senator, welcome backto SPECIAL REPORT.



SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV) (on camera): Thanks for having me, Bret. Appreciate

it.



BAIER: Senator, I want to make clear what happened today, you voted to move

the procedure forward on the budget resolution. You didn't vote for the

package itself, the 1.9 trillion, you moved it forward. You have problems

with the 1.9 trillion as it's written?



MANCHIN: Basically, we know we have a challenge in our hand, we have a

pandemic, and we're not sure what direction this pandemic is going,

especially if the variants come into it.



So, the need for a pandemic relief is needed. People can decide on what the

size of that needs to be. The president has said 1.9. and then my

Republican colleagues and friends have taken a different approach.



But, at least, they started this and I thought it was a great meeting last

night that the president -- the first entertainment of any legislators was

10 of my friends in Republican colleagues who went and spent two hours with

the president that showed a tremendous gesture of goodwill. Now, we just

got to find a bipartisan way through. I voted to start a --



BAIER: There's a big difference here between 1.9 and 600 obviously, just on

top line, but as you go into the specifics, the $1,400 stimulus checks. But

the big one, are you for raising the minimum wage to $15.00 an hour?



MANCHIN: Bret, I don't think that's going to make it in because it doesn't

fit within I know it's just the inside ballgame, but inside the bird rule.



The only thing we can do during this -- during this reconciliation is

anything that comes within the financial realms of what we're dealing with.

It's called a budget reconciliation, has to be within the budget lines.

That does not come within that at all.



And it really needs to be debated. It doesn't work in different states are

different. Some states already have $15.00.



I think anybody that goes to work in the morning and works 40 hours a week,

and works 50 weeks a year, that's 2,000 hours shouldn't be above a family

of three above the poverty guidelines and that's not $15.00.



BAIER: Yes, let me put up the Biden coronavirus relief plan and that's

$1,400 stimulus checks, the $15.00 an hour which you're saying is not going

to fall into the rules as --



MANCHIN I don't think it does.



BAIER: And also, 350 billion in state and local relief, you're for that?



MANCHIN: Well, we have to look at that. I think that's way high, from

everything I've seen that's extremely high.



But with that, we want to make sure that the states that truly hit -- been

hit the hardest, have revenue shortages, because the type of economy they

had have some relief. We're very sympathetic towards that.



And you know, we've worked together in the 900 billion 908 team that we put

together with Democrats and Republicans and came up with a good compromise.

But you had to meet metrics in order to do it. You had to show me need. You

had to show basically the coronavirus, how much it attacks your state and

basically how your economy lost in the population.



So, they're going to have to prove that they need it, but I don't think

it'd be anywhere near that.



BAIER: So, if they say we're pushing forward with reconciliation which

means not 60, 51 votes.



MANCHIN: Sure.



BAIER: Let's say they figure out a way to write it where it all fits under

the rules. You're questioning that, but let's say they do. And they come to

you and say, Joe, we need that vote. And it's $1.9 trillion. Are you voting

for it?



MANCHIN: What -- Bret, what I have told everybody I made it very clear from

the president of the United States to all of my colleagues, we're going to

make this work in a bipartisan way, and my friends on the other side are

going to have input, and we're going to do something that we agree on.



I'm not going to do it just down the lines of just saying party-line vote.

It has to make sense. And if it's out of the realm that makes sense in what

we've worked on together, we built too much trust up among each other to

allow this to fall apart, so they can count on me to make sure that we do

everything to make this bipartisan.



BAIER: So, that sounds like a no, if they try to blow it down the line.



MANCHIN: We're not going to blow it down the line. They can't do it down

the line. Basically, we've got to be able -- to those who are defending

their numbers whatever they may be and whatever category, they have to show

where it comes from the sources, and where the need is.



We have to look at basically how much we've already spent in those arenas.

There's a lot of money that's going out the door and we all know that. I

didn't -- I wish we would have been able to sit down and work through a

bipartisan way. They all knew that, they knew where I stood. But I wasn't

going to stand and not allow us to go down a pathway.



And they're going back in history Bret. In 2009, they said that I wasn't

here. They tried to work on the Affordable Care Act. They worked for eight

or nine months negotiating, and then, it all fell apart.



We really don't have that amount of time if we -- it would fall apart. I

don't think it would, but that's their interpretation of it. So, I said,

fine.



BAIER: Yes.



MANCHIN: We'll start this process. But I want you to know, I will vote in a

bipartisan way.



BAIER: Senate -- now-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the reason

he was going to forward with the power sharing deal is because you and

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema essentially pledged publicly that you would

not break up the filibuster, the 60 vote threshold for legislation.



MANCHIN: Sure.



BAIER: Two questions here. One, under what conditions would you vote to end

the filibuster?



MANCHIN: I don't think there is any. You understand I come from the state

that had a senator who served this country unbelievable. But the bottom

line was he was a defender of the Senate.



He used to tell me, Bret, he said, hey Joe, he says, when I was governor,

he says, let me tell you about the Senate, it's a special place. There's

nothing like in the world. He says, why do you think Rhode Island has two

senators in California? The smallest and the largest. Why do you think

that? Don't you think our founding fathers were thinking of basically how

the big person couldn't press to the smaller person? Why do you think we

have the filibuster, so the minority has input? I was -- this was ingrained

into me.



And he said, Joe, they even named a rule after me, called the Byrd Rule.

You know what that's there for, why I put that in? He said, so, they

couldn't go around the back door and do away with it. So, you're talking

about a person that's going to defend the legacy of Robert C. Byrd.



BAIER: And so, Sinema and yourself, you're both public. But are there other

Democrats you know of that would --



(CROSSTALK)



MANCHIN: I sure do.



BAIER: -- not (INAUDIBLE) to bust up the filibuster?



MANCHIN: I think there is. I really do. I think though. And just it's --

you know, they're have to speak for themselves, but I have -- I've had a

good conversations, a lot of my friends, and I think there's people that

feel exactly like I do.



This didn't work well in 2013 when Harry Reid did it. And then, my -- Mitch

McConnell did it in 2017, it hasn't worked well for anybody. OK? We should

work together.



(CROSSTALK)



BAIER: Yes. Let me --



MANCHIN: That's the purpose of the Senate, Bret.



BAIER: But let me ask you this.



MANCHIN: Yes.



BAIER: The White House, politically, tried to put a little pressure on you

it seems. You know, having the Vice President Harris go to his local

station in West Virginia.



MANCHIN: Yes.



BAIER: You said you didn't know about it. Have you talked to them since

that? Did they make a mistake by doing that?



MANCHIN: Absolutely, they made a mistake and it shouldn't have been done.

But a mistake was made, and we're going to make mistakes. (INAUDIBLE) says,

to err is human, we're human beings.



But with that being said, I've spoken to the president about that and I've

spoken to his -- some of his top officials, and I understand the mistake

was made, it should not have been done.



BAIER: You know, today at the White House, Jen Psaki pointed to West

Virginia Governor Jim Justice and said that he is for a big package as far

as coveted relief. What they don't talk about though is the other part of

that interview from Governor Justice. And here is a little piece of that

about climate change.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. JIM JUSTICE (R-WV): If you want civilization to advance, today, we

need clean energy. And I'm all for it. But we just have to have a strategy

rather than a knee jerk and that's what we have going on right now and it's

going to backfire. It's really going to hurt us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Do you agree with Governor Justice or what happened with the climate

change executive orders in the Biden administration?



MANCHIN: Well, at the bottom line, I disagreed, and I respectfully disagree

with the president and executive order on going away the Keystone pipeline.



I've seen the train blow up in West Virginia carrying that crude. I've seen

tanker cars explode going through towns. It's much safer in that pipeline

than it is coming across the road or the rail. If they think they're going

to stop that project, that's a heavy crude we need in our refineries.



The bottom line is in that -- I'm an oil and energy person, Bret. And we

have to have energy basically and not depend on foreign energy. So, we have

to have the heavy crude. I rather for come from Canada and I would from

Venezuela.



So, all of this being said, we're going to find a pathway forward. But

bottom line is we can do it cleaner. You cannot eliminate your way to a

cleaner global environment. You can innovate your way through technology

and that's what we intend to do.



And in West Virginia, we'll build the new technology that the rest of the

world can clean up the environment. This is -- it should be an opportunity.

There is transitions going on.



BAIER: I have 10 seconds here, Senator.



MANCHIN: Sure thing.



BAIER: Are you the most powerful person in Washington?



MANCHIN: Let me tell you something. I've seen people who thought they had

power and abused it. I've seen the people that desired power and abused it.

And I've seen people that had an opportunity to be in a situation where you

can make a difference, and I hope I'm that person to make a difference to

bring our country together and start using --



(CROSSTALK)



BAIER: Senator, you're always welcome -- you're always welcome back here on

SPECIAL REPORT, we appreciate the time.



MANCHIN: Thanks, Bret. Nice to be with you.



BAIER: Up next, the careful balancing act congressional Republicans are now

facing.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. BILL CASSIDY (R-LA): We have to move beyond what someone thinks might

be true because it's on the Internet into what is true as best as we can

understand it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Positive day on Wall Street today on the prospects of the stimulus

coming. The Dow rose 476, its largest one-day gain since November. The S&P

500 jumped 52, the NASDAQ finished up 209.



Republican leadership on Capitol Hill has a tough task trying to wrangle

the wings of the party. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said he

will speak to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene about her social media

post and conspiracy theories, while at the same time, being under pressure

to remove Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her leadership post.



Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich looks at the political tag of war right now

on Capitol Hill.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JACQUI HEINRICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Surrounded by

Republican colleagues in Texas, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy kept

the conversation to President Biden's energy policies, avoiding questions

over newly elected Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and conspiracy

theory she espoused.



In a rare move, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell nudged McCarthy to

act, inserting himself into McCarthy's domain, writing, "Loony lies and

conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country.

Somebody who's suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11,

that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that Clintons crashed

JFK Jr.'s airplane is not living in reality."



Other Republicans agreeing with the minority leader.



CASSIDY: I'm a doctor, my whole training is we need to base things on

facts. I agree wholeheartedly with what the leader has said.



HEINRICH: Greene claimed this weekend, she has the former president's

support. And she clapped back after McConnell's statement on Twitter,

writing, "The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who

only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country."



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): I think I adequately spoke out about how I

feel.



HEINRICH: McConnell is also inserting himself in calls from within the

party to oust Representative Liz Cheney from her leadership post after she

voted to impeach President Trump last month.



Ahead of her sit down with McCarthy, deciding her leadership fate,

McConnell endorsed Cheney, writing, "Liz Cheney is a leader with deep

convictions and the courage to act on them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HEINRICH (on camera): And Democrats are trying to force McCarthy's hand and

threatening to strip Greene of her committee assignments. If McCarthy won't

do it himself -- if he won't, they will make (INAUDIBLE) of it in the

midterms. Bret.



BAIER: Jacqui Heinrich, live on Capitol Hill. Jacqui, thank you.



Up next, masks are now mandatory on public transportation. We'll bring you

that story. First, here is what some of our Fox affiliates around the

country are covering tonight.



Fox 32 in Chicago where the stalemate between the city and teachers

continues tonight. Public school systems announcing remote learning will

continue through Wednesday, and teachers will not be locked out of the

system, calling it a gesture of good faith toward educators. The head of

the teachers' union called it an encouraging step.



This is a live look at Philadelphia from Fox 29. Remember what today is.

The big story there, six more weeks of winter expected, at least, according

to Punxsutawney Phil. The famous groundhog saw his shadow on a snowy

Gobbler's hill with no crowd in attendance due to coronavirus restrictions.

Thousands watched the live stream of the event. Bill Murray, apparently,

was not in attendance.



That's tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" from SPECIAL REPORT. We

will be right back.



BAIER: Mother Nature has not helped the vaccine push with the northeast

snowstorm causing vaccination sites to close, and at airports across the

country the TSA is now enforcing mask mandates. Correspondent Jonathan

Serrie is following it all from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in

Atlanta.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: As a severe winter storm cripples

the northeast, governors have been forced to cancel or postpone vaccination

appointments for some of those who need the shots the most.



MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, (D) NEW YORK CITY: We don't want folks, especially

seniors, going out in unsafe conditions to get vaccinated.



SERRIE: In an effort to get as many shots into arms as possible, the Biden

administration is urging providers not to hold vaccine supplies in reserve,

saying manufacturers are scaling up production to ensure second doses will

be available when needed. And next week the administration plans to begin

shipping 1 million doses of vaccine to 6,500 U.S. pharmacies.



JEFF ZIENTS, WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS COORDINATOR: This pharmacy program

will expand access to neighborhoods across the country so you can make an

appointment, get your shot conveniently and quickly.



SERRIE: Today the CDC's mask mandate took effect on commercial and public

transportation, including planes, trains, buses, and ride shares. Operators

are required to notify passengers of the federal law, only allow people

wearing masks to board, and they are directed to monitor passengers for

compliance and to disembark violators as soon as it's safely possible.



PATRICIA MANCHA, TRANSPORTATION SECURITY ADMINISTRATION: This is not about

strongarming people or trying to force people to do something. This is

really more about everybody working together to help secure the

transportation system.



SERRIE: The mandate allows exemptions for children under two and persons

with disabilities that make mask wearing dangerous. You and your family

don't have to wear masks when traveling in your personal car, and

commercial drivers can go mask-free if they're alone in the vehicle.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



SERRIE (on camera): And the federal mandate, which also applies to

airports, imposes civil penalties for noncompliance. The nation's carriers

had voluntarily adopted policies earlier, including airlines, which have

already banned more than 2,000 travelers from flying. Bret?



BAIER: Jonathan Serrie live at the Atlanta airport. Jonathan, thanks.



Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made an emotional appeal to her

Instagram followers connecting the Capitol riots to her past trauma of

being sexually assaulted. She says Americans must recognize the lingering

impacts of such events, and those downplaying it and telling people to move

on are using similar tactics to what abusers use.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ALEXANDRA OCASIO-CORTEZ, (D-NY): When we go through trauma, trauma

compounds on each other. All of a sudden, I hear that whoever was trying to

get inside, got into my office. Then I just start to hear these yells of,

where is she? Where is she? This was the moment where I thought everything

was over.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Person in that office was a Capitol police officer. This afternoon

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a security review of the Capitol

complex, plus extra security is being added for members while traveling to

and from Washington. The Speaker is also calling for a 9-11 type

commission, 911 type commission to issue a report retelling what exactly

what happened with that terrorist mob on January 6th.



Up next, how the Biden administration is reacting to the military coup in

Burma and the arrest of a Russian opposition leader. We're live at the

State Department.



BAIER: 2021 is off to a wild start across the globe, with a military coup

in Burma, protests and police crackdowns in Russia, plus the ongoing

Iranian nuclear threat, and repression in China. State Department

correspondent Rich Edson looks at some of the hot spots and how the Biden

administration is handling them so far.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: A military coup in Burma, that's now

the official conclusion of the United States, a determination that

restricts American aid to the government there.



NED PRICE, STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: It was an absolute priority for

us to determine exactly what happened and to be decisive in calling it what

it was.



EDSON: State Department officials say they are also considering sanctions

against those responsible for arresting Burma's civilian leaders. The

department also says officials have consulted the like-minded partners on

Burma, including allies in Europe and East Asia. The State Department

refused to say whether there were discussions on Burma with Chinese

government officials.



This coup is an early foreign policy test for the new secretary of state,

whose spokesman held his first press briefing today. Department officials

have referred questions about many of their most pressing challenges to

ongoing administration reviews. On China, Iran, and Russia, where a court

just sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny to two years in

prison, Secretary of State Antony Blinken writes, quote, "We reiterate our

call for the Russian government to immediately and unconditionally release

Mr. Navalny, as well as the hundreds of other Russian citizens wrongfully

detained in recent weeks for exercising their rights, including the rights

to freedom of expression."



On Iran, the State Department says the U.S. is ready to return to the 2015

nuclear agreement once Iran does.



PRICE: We would then use that as a platform to build a longer and a

stronger agreement that also addresses other areas of concern.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



EDSON (on camera): On the relationship with China, the State Department

says the U.S. is in a serious competition with China, though there are

areas where the two countries can cooperate on a limited basis, issues like

climate change. Bret?



BAIER: Rich, speaking of the State Department, the State Department's

deputy spokesperson drawing criticism for comments she posted calling

police, quote, the largest threat to U.S. national security?



EDSON: Yes, this is the Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter. She in a

statement told us that she made those comments, or wrote those comments in

a Facebook post as a private citizen five years ago in response to what she

calls uncomfortable and deeply painful truth of race-based violence in the

United States. She also goes on to say "The pain I expressed was real.

Nevertheless, I should have chosen words that were less passionate and spur

of the moment as well as more constructive. I, of course, know well that

not all law enforcement officers pose a threat to our community."



Now, we asked the State Department whether officials take issue with that

statement that she posted on Facebook. Officials referred us to Jalina

Porter's statement. Back to you.



BAIER: OK, Rich Edson at the State Department. Rich, thanks.



Up next, the panel on President Biden's immigration plans and COVID relief

funding, including reaction to my interview with West Virginia Democratic

Senator Joe Manchin.



First, Beyond Our Borders tonight. An out of control wildfire burning near

the Australian city of Perth has destroyed at least 59 homes after doubling

in size overnight. Six firefighters have been injured. The cause of that

blaze still unknown tonight.



And sad news from the United Kingdom. Captain Tom Moore, the British World

War II veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on

the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 has died. Moore gained fame by

walking around the garden, his garden, during the lockdown to raise a lot

of funds. Captain Sir Tom Moore was 100-years-old.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. JOE MANCHIN, (D-WV): Bret, what I have told everybody, and I made it

very clear, from the president of the United States to all of my

colleagues, we're going to make this work in a bipartisan way. My friends

on the other side are going to have input, and we're going to do something

that we agree on. I'm not going to do it just down the lines of just saying

party line vote. It has to make sense. And if it's out of the realm that

makes sense in what we've worked together, we've built too much trust up

among each other to allow this to fall apart. So they can count on me to

make sure that we do everything to make this bipartisan.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Democratic Senator from West Virginia Joe Manchin on this show

earlier. The gap, the difference between the proposal by the Biden

administration, $1.9 trillion, and Democrats on Capitol Hill, and what GOP

senators are bringing forward, $600 billion, that's a lot, $1.3 trillion.

Joe Manchin is saying they've got to negotiate. It's not going to be pushed

down anybody's throat.



Let's bring in our panel, Bill McGurn, columnist for "The Wall Street

Journal," Mara Liasson, national political correspondent for National

Public Radio, and Jonathan Swan, national political reporter for "Axios."

Mara, your take from the Manchin interview? It sounded prior to that, that

everything was heading down reconciliation and it was going to be a party

line vote maybe.



MARA LIASSON, NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO:

Well, Joe Manchin is going to vote for at least the process to let

reconciliation go forward. But he said pretty clearly he wants it to be

bipartisan. Does that mean he has to have 10 Republican senators make it

bipartisan or just a couple for reconciliation? Because, it's very hard for

me to imagine the package that would keep all those 10 Republicans on board

and Bernie Sanders and Joe Manchin. It's just hard to see it, the gap is so

big.



BAIER: But Jonathan, he also said he is against raising the minimum wage,

which is part of the Biden plan.



JONATHAN SWAN, NATIONAL POLITICS REPORTER, "AXIOS": Right. So he's trying

to draw at least a few red lines. But I think, as mara said, the fact that

he has voted to move forward with this process suggests that ultimately

he's going to support something that is going to be basically a partisan

vote.



There's a lot of posturing going on right now, but if you're reading the

tea leaves, it does seem like it's going to be a Democrat bill,

overwhelmingly if not entirely and exclusively supported by Democrats.



BAIER: Bill McGurn?



BILL MCGURN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I agree. I would like to see things go

down the normal process rather than through budget reconciliation, because

I believe that all these moves so the Democrats are in a position to do it

now, like executive orders, going down budget reconciliation, they don't

feel unity. What we really need is a lot more emphasis on the legislature

where the Democrats dominate and where each side gives a little. That's the

way the system is meant to work.



And that's really the path to unity. We're never going to agree, the two

sides are never going to agree on policy. But you have give-and-take. You

get some and you lose some. And I think that the Democrats might see a

short-term advantage of pushing all this through, but it makes these

achievements very brittle, and I don't think it helps.



And the president's problem, sometimes it's harder when you have the kind

of slight majority that the Democrats have now, because you're always

vulnerable for defections, as the Republicans learned with John McCain and

healthcare. And so it's not just Joe Manchin. Every Democrat in the Senate

is the 50th vote. And that's a problem. To slightly resay what Mara said,

it's hard to see a bill, if you go too far in Joe Manchin's direction, the

Bernie Sanders wing is going to object, and vice versa. So it is a very

delicate balance.



BAIER: The other news out of there was on busting up the filibuster.

Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona senator, and Joe Manchin publicly have said

that they would not vote to do that. But he said, the senator said, that

there are other Democrats he's talked to who are in that boat.



Mara, I want to turn to immigration. President Biden defending his

executive orders and actions, now more than 43, that have been signed, this

one on immigration. And he said that, I'm not making new law, I'm

eliminating bad policy.



LIASSON: Well, several of the immigration executive orders are basically

to study the situation, see how you can reunite parents with their children

when they were separated. To see what you can do to stop a surge at the

border that might include giving more aid to countries in Central America

to keep people from going to the United States. So, so far these are

executive orders are attempts to put something in the place of the Trump

immigration policies.



BAIER: Jonathan, Brit Hume said last night that maybe these executive

orders and actions are giving him cover to do some negotiations with

Republicans, with his progressive side. Do you buy that, from inside the

White House?



SWAN: Some of them might, but this one won't. This was a recognition that,

actually, it's really easy to criticize Donald Trump for all of his

immigration plans. It's much harder to implement your own policy. So this

was basically a punt. Today, it was actually very cautious and reflected

that he realizes, oh, it's much harder once you're actually in office. Easy

to criticize, much harder to actually implement.



BAIER: And quickly, Bill, there could be some immigration legislation that

has some bipartisan appeal, the DACA situation. But on the big picture of

immigration, it's always been like Lucy and the football, trying to get

something through Congress.



MCGURN: Yes. Bret, I was with President Bush when we were trying to craft

the immigration proposal back then and watched it blow up in our faces. I

still think America needs a fixed and reformed immigration system. I don't

think we're going to get comprehensive reform. But any agreement

legislatively is the first path to a permanent solution, and not just

something that will hold for the next few years until the next president

comes in.



BAIER: All right, panel, stand by, if you would. When we come back, the

panel looks ahead to tomorrow's headlines.



BAIER: Finally tonight, a look at tomorrow's headlines with the panel.

Jonathan, you are up.



SWAN: I'm going with Biden's awkward dance. He's making a show of

consulting Republicans on the COVID relief package. Meanwhile everyone on

the team knows it's must more likely to be Democrats jamming this through

with a simple majority.



BAIER: All right, Bill?



MCGURN: Bret, kids languish, but still no sign of Chicago teachers

returning to the classroom.



BAIER: That's kind of cut and dry. Mara?



(LAUGHTER)



LIASSON: Mine is Reddit day traders find a new stock to boost, Bed Bath &

Beyond.



(LAUGHTER)



LIASSON: Just thinking of another kind of sleepy company that doesn't seem

like it should be valued at a gazillion dollars, but might be soon. And

it's being shorted.



BAIER: But Mara, do you think that there's going to be some pushback on

that effort?



LIASSON: Sure, but they did it once, they can do it again. And some

obscure company, which doesn't seem like it should be valued at billions

and billions -- hundreds of billions of dollars -- might just get there.

They seem pretty powerful.



BAIER: And by the way, if you want a podcast to listen to, Jonathan Swan,

what's the name of it?



SWAN: "How It Happened" by "Axios."



BAIER: "How It Happened," very good, by "Axios." Thanks, panel.



Thank you for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for the

"SPECIAL REPORT," fair, balanced, and still unafraid. There is this great

show, FOX NEWS PRIMETIME. This week it is hosted by a former congressman,

Trey Gowdy, FOX News contributor. I watched last night. I was intrigued.



END



