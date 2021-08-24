Tucker: You don't need a mask if you're a rich Democrat

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" August 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Ever get the feeling we've been here before? Oh, we have.



At the height of the worst pandemic in American history, that would be the

Spanish Flu of 1918, cities across America did something that the rest of

us would find familiar today. They issued mandatory mask mandates and they

punished anyone who didn't comply. Quote: "The man or woman or child who

will not wear a mask now is a dangerous slacker," reads a typical

announcement from the Red Cross at the time.



The City of San Francisco took these rules very seriously, so seriously

that a city health agent in San Francisco shot a man who refused to wear a

mask, he hit the two bystanders who happened to be standing behind the man.



Now that seemed a bit much to some people, but many other people thought it

was fine; they went along with it. They were very afraid of the virus, they

wanted to do their part to stop it, but most of all, they trusted their

leaders and if their leaders put a mandate in place, they assumed it was

for a good reason and they wanted to help.



And then a single picture changed everything. A photographer who happened

to be attending a boxing match in San Francisco snapped a shot of several

high-ranking city officials that would include the Mayor of San Francisco,

a Member of Congress, a senior health administrator, all sitting at the

event, all completely unmasked.



The photograph went national. Americans were shocked to discover that the

people making and enforcing the rules had no intention of following those

rules. Within a short period, mask mandates across the country ended.



It turns out, the public was willing to endure inconvenience, but not

hypocrisy.



This country is facing a similar moment again, now. Once again, officials

in California have been caught on camera exposing their own contempt for

their own public health measures.



This is footage shot at a Democratic fundraiser yesterday morning in Napa -

- Napa Valley, that's just north of San Francisco.



Nancy Pelosi was there, she has got an estate right nearby, so were other

Democratic officials and the party's biggest donors. They paid $30,000.00

per ticket to be there.



Now looking at the picture, the first thing you notice about the group

other than how strikingly homogeneous and non-diverse it is, is that none

of them are wearing masks. They are breathing all the fresh air they like,

as if it's 2019 again. The only people there who were wearing masks are

their servants, the faceless brown serfs scurrying back and forth to bring

them things. There's nothing worse than having to help breathe on you.



But that's not a problem for Nancy Pelosi as you can see.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): ... for the young people and how we are reaching

out to younger people and to bring them here.



Well, young people, we always ask them how do you want to be reached out

to.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: It's repulsive, but revealing. It's pretty clear at this point

that Nancy Pelosi, our chief COVID enforcer doesn't believe a word she says

about the virus. Now, Pelosi is 81 years old. That's deep in the risk range

for coronavirus.



She is standing at a crowded event in Napa, which according to the Biden

administration's color-coded map of the country is one of the riskiest

places in America for coronavirus transmission and yet, Pelosi is not

social distancing. She is not wearing a face shield, she doesn't even have

a mask on. Why is that?



Well, clearly she understands, she is not in danger and since there are no

Republicans present, she has no reason to pretend otherwise.



As a reminder, here is what Nancy Pelosi sounds like when she's back in

Washington.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PELOSI: Members and staff will be required to wear masks at all times.



This is a mask from all over the country. I'm getting these masks.



Real men wear masks and these masks are essentially important.



The Chair views the failure to wear a mask as a serious breach of decorum.



I have no advice for them except when they come here, they have to wear a

mask.



But in any case, I'm a big believer in wearing the mask, and not sharing

any -- shall we say, air unnecessarily.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, so the real justification for mask mandates was right in the

middle of that montage of clips, quote, "Failure to wear a mask is a

serious breach of decorum," Nancy Pelosi says, and she means it, and that's

why in Napa, her little brown servants wear masks as they bring her wine.

Decorum demands that they do.



If there has ever been a clearer window into their plans, into the society

they are trying to build now, we're not aware of it.



Our formerly middle-class nation now has a serf class, and they are the

ones wearing the masks. They are the ones being forced to take drugs they

don't want, they are the ones being told not to communicate with one

another except through the digital channels the party controls, social

distance.



We now have two groups of Americans, not a broad middle. We have the

favored and the un-favored. We have the saved and the damned. We have the

vaccinated and the unvaccinated. That is exactly how the architects of all

of this see the country.



Michael Hayden once ran the two most powerful spy agencies in America, the

C.I.A. and the N.S.A. Yesterday, a Twitter user asked him this question,

quote: "Can we send the MAGA wearing, unvaxxed to Afghanistan?"



"Yes," replied Michael Hayden, "Good idea."



That's how contemptuous they feel about you. Shut up and fetch another

glass of Riesling, serf, and be sure not to breathe on me or you'll be

deported.



These are bad attitudes and they are accelerating. How far can they go?

Well, for the answer, look to New Zealand, a famously placid outpost in the

fast shrinking Anglosphere. A single COVID case in New Zealand, not a death

from COVID, but a case of COVID has shut down the entire country.



New Zealanders have now been told they are not allowed to speak to their

neighbors.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JACINDA ARDERN, PRIME MINISTER OF NEW ZEALAND: Stay local and do not

congregate. Don't talk to your neighbors. Please, keep to your bubbles. It

comes down again to those very simple principles.



We know from overseas cases of the delta variant that it can be spread by

people simply walking past one another, so keep those movements outside to

the bare minimum. Wear a mask and make sure you keep up that physical

distancing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Do you hear that? By the way, the lady with the teeth is very

popular with people like Michael Hayden. She is considered super

impressive, visionary really. "Don't talk to your neighbors. Stay in your

bubble." That's New Zealand.



But, it is freer than Australia. In Australia, the government has

implemented total lockdowns nationwide and then imposed Martial Law to

enforce those lockdowns. What's the justification for this?



Well, here are the numbers. From mid-July until last week, the entire

nation of Australia, that's 25 million people, has averaged about one and a

half COVID deaths per day out of 25 million people. That has been enough to

justify the end of Australia and totalitarianism.



In one recent case, which really does say it all, authorities executed

rescue dogs, shot the dogs to death to prevent Australian dog lovers from

traveling to adopt the dogs. Leaving your home is no longer allowed, so

they just killed the dogs. And the population put up with it. They were

told they had to.



Nightly news in Australia now looks like a science fiction film. One recent

report described a 27-year-old fugitive. Was he a mass killer? No. He had

dared to venture outside of his apartment complex. For doing that, for

leaving the building, the media showed surveillance footage of the man

entering an elevator and then brace yourselves, sneezing without covering

his face. There was no one else in the elevator at the time.



For that, there is now a nationwide manhunt underway. An arrest warrant for

this man has just been issued. We're not making this up. And that man is

not the only person the Australian media and police are hunting for

tonight, one Australian news outlet just reported and we're quoting, "A tip

to Crime Stoppers has blown the lid on a church service attended by 60

adults and children. The gathering has been described as selfish and

arrogant," end quote. For going to church.



So what else in Australia is now considered quote, "selfish and arrogant"?

It's not just going to church or leaving your apartment or trying to adopt

a dog, watching the sunset is also selfish and arrogant. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's a whole bunch of people down the Rye Back Beach

last night who thought the best thing to do was to go and watch the sunset.

I'm sure it was a beautiful sunset, but that's not in the spirit or in the

letter of these rules.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Scolded for watching the sunset, executing rescue dogs, a

nationwide manhunt for a guy who sneezed alone in an elevator. No one in

Australia is laughing at this. No one can stand back far enough to see the

lunacy on display. They are too far gone.



This has been in the works for a long time by the way, a situation like

this does not happen overnight, long before COVID. In 2016, the government

of Australia ended almost all legal protections for public protests, and at

the time, people tolerated it. They trusted their government. They didn't

think it was necessarily a big deal.



So on Saturday, this weekend, as protesters gathered in Melbourne, the

government used its new authority to silence them.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



CARLSON: If that were Iran, if that footage was shot in Tehran over the

weekend, we'd all tug our chins and say, "Of course, the mullah, they are

not like us." But it's not Iran, it's not North Korea, it's Australia, what

we thought was a rules-based society.



"What law did I break?" You heard the protester ask as he is being beaten

and handcuffed. That might have been a good question to ask a few years

ago, but of course, now it's too late, and you can see what happens when a

nation tolerates authoritarianism even for a moment.



So, you can either rebel immediately and say, we're not putting up with

this, I'm sorry, we're a free people in a free country. San Francisco did

that in 1918 when the hypocrisy of their leadership became obvious or you

can sit back and watch it accelerate and in the end, you'll wind up like

Australia and they'll shoot your dog.



Matt Walsh is host of "The Matt Walsh Show," he joins us tonight. Matt,

thanks so much for coming on. We appreciate it.



So much to get to, but it does feel like this is a pivot point. It has been

a year and a half of this stuff. It's getting more intense. The crackdowns

harder to justify scientifically. More obvious, the hypocrisy of our

leaders. How do we respond in the face of this?



MATT WALSH, HOST, "THE MATT WALSH SHOW": Well, I think first of all, when

it comes to Australia, there is a sort of poetic -- there's something

poetic about seeing the country come full circle and back around to being a

prison colony again, which is basically what it is there and I think when

we look at that, what we see, as you pointed out that if the people will

tolerate it, then the people in charge of the country will do it.



So, they'll go as far -- there is nothing new or terribly shocking about

that. The founders of our country realized that that was the case, which is

why you have to put these protections in place because the people in charge

of a country, any country will impose as much tyranny as they can possibly

get away with.



And in Australia, they've -- the people have put up with quite a bit. I

think we have here, too.



I'd also point out something else that when it comes to Nancy Pelosi or any

of these familiar scenes of our ruling class, you know, gallivanting around

when they think no one is looking and they don't have masks on, I think we

have to resist the urge to say, this is hypocrisy, this is a double

standard. It actually isn't.



I think they're pretty -- they're pretty straightforward about this. There

is a single standard here, which is if you're an important person, then

your life matters and you should be able to basically live as you want. But

if you're an unimportant person, if you're a peon like most of us, then you

just have to put the mask on and go with the flow.



It's kind of like, they look at us like you might look at a lizard in an

aquarium and sort of say well, I feel kind of bad that he is trapped in the

aquarium, but then again, all of his needs are taken care of and who cares

if he enjoys life that much, he's just a lizard.



I think that's how they look at us. They say, what does it matter? Just put

the freaking mask on. Put the mask on your kid for eight hours a day. Why

should it matter to you? You know, your life just isn't as important as

ours.



I think that's their attitude and they are pretty straightforward about it.



CARLSON: Man, I'm too old for this. I grew up in a country where people

literally said regularly, "I'm a taxpayer." In other words, I have rights,

I'm a citizen. You have to treat me like an adult man. I can't remember the

last time I heard anyone say "I'm a taxpayer." Because nobody cares.



WALSH: Yes, and that's -- I think people -- first of all, a lot of the

people aren't taxpayers who are, you know -- I think that's part of the

plan here is to you know, we know we're going to suspend rent, we're going

to send out all these checks. We've got 10 million jobs available and

nobody wants them.



So, that's part of the problem and also, I think at like a deeper level,

you know we have to go even deeper and see what's going on culturally,

where so many people have been scared senseless that they'll go along with

this and I think on some level, it's like we have had to confront our

mortality for the first time in this culture and a lot of people don't know

how to handle it.



CARLSON: That is so true what you just said. That is so true. Matt Walsh,

appreciate you coming on tonight.



WALSH: Appreciate it. Thank you.



CARLSON: There is a lot of fakeness in this country, but is there a

corporation in America faker than Patagonia? It's a marketing company that

poses as a mountaineering expedition in order to sell shoddily made plastic

clothing to non-profit executives who rarely go outside.



Patagonia's promotional materials describe its total dedication to fighting

climate change, but somehow they forget to mention that its entire product

line is made from fossil fuels. Patagonia is the kind of place that will

give you a lecture about fair trade and corporate responsibility even as it

outsources its own manufacturing to grubby sweatshops in the world's most

impoverished countries.



Enjoy your $300.00 casual wear hoodie, Mr. Sierra Club fundraiser. Some kid

in Sri Lanka got 20 cents to make it. Patagonia may be the single most

audacious scam in all of American business and that's saying something.



So it probably shouldn't surprise you that Patagonia has now decided it

should control American politics.



Earlier this month, a group of Republican office holders including former

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Members of Congress Jim Jordan and

Marjorie Taylor Greene flew to Jackson, Wyoming for a private fundraiser.

Now by itself, this was not unusual. Raising money in resort towns is what

politicians do in August.



Unfortunately, the group forgot to ask Patagonia first. When Patagonia

executives discovered that Republicans had traveled to Wyoming without

their permission, they threw a fit. They announced a boycott of the entire

Jackson Hole Ski Resort. Their reasoning? Their company, they explained in

a press release supports quote, "A strong democracy." Of course. A strong

democracy.



Democracy is a system where a small group of smug inherited money

billionaires decide who is allowed to speak in public and who had better

shut up or face punishment. Now, we used to call that system oligarchy, but

the term had an unpleasant authoritarian ring, so the marketing geniuses at

Patagonia renamed it. It's now called democracy.



That's a little like taking spun polyester fiber made from oil and calling

it shearling wool, which comes from sheep and hoping no one will notice. In

fact, come to think of it, Patagonia has done that, too.



The southern border is wide open tonight. The rest of the world is

streaming in by the millions. Officials are now worried it may be used by

terrorists, and of course it will be.



Right now, on https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__tuckercarlson.com&d=DwICAg&c=uw6TLu4hwhHdiGJOgwcWD4AjKQx6zvFcGEsbfiY9-EI&r=kJ8f_Q6dvX3AsDP-NC79Q-X4IyH70YKVhyH4eVON4dc&m=nmvirbQHULu0jRoR5eJgiqh3uCwe6P0D8n73BjMVCmk&s=DC4orWRFSY3-PA1AI6F_h5Z__pwctMtQVurvZ4YSLfc&e= , you can order a signed copy of "The Long

Slide." There are some still available. We'll be right back.

Slide." There are some still available. We'll be right back.



CARLSON: The rest of the world continues by the millions to stream across

our southern border tonight. There is no effective border control. Who are

these people coming from around the world into the United States? Tonight,

there are concerns about who exactly those people might be.



FOX's Bill Melugin is there at the border for us. Bill, good to see you.



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. Good

to see you. Look, never a dull moment down here at the border.



As we were getting ready to go live this morning, take a look at this video

we shot. We had a group of runners just randomly come zipping across right

through us, mostly single adult men who had clearly just crossed the border

illegally and obviously did not want to be caught by Border Patrol. They

took off into a cotton field and just disappeared.



Well, the thing was, there were no Border Patrol agents anywhere to be

seen. It appeared that group just got away and this is something that's

been happening more and more out here every day as more Border agents are

being pulled off the frontlines to help with paperwork and processing and

many agents feel like they're just social workers now and that's leaving

parts of the border open and exposed.



And Republicans have some concerns about that. Take a look at this. House

Republicans actually just penned a letter to D.H.S. Secretary Mayorkas

saying they have concerns about the open border down here and with what's

going on in Afghanistan writing in part, quote: "With the recent release of

thousands of Taliban prisoners located at Bagram Air Force Base and a U.S.

border that is a border in name only, this combination will be disastrous

when it comes to protecting our homeland and the safety and security of the

American people. It would be foolish to pretend our adversaries don't know

our southern border is seeing record numbers of illegal entries."



They went on to say, they want him to explain what his plan is to protect

the homeland and also how they're going to be tracking these potential

terrorists who have been released from prison. Also concerns about COVID

down here. Take a live look at our FOX drone overhead where we are at here

in Anzalduas Park, this is that emergency tent compound the City of McAllen

built a few weeks ago.



This is for COVID-19 positive migrants who have been released by Border

Patrol. You can see how big it has gotten. Capacity started at 250. Now,

the capacity well over 2,000. There are several hundred people in there

right now and the City of McAllen reported tonight, the COVID positivity

rate for migrants dropped off by Border Patrol is currently 14.7 percent.



We'll send it back to you.



CARLSON: Bill Melugin for us at the border. Keep in mind, Greg Abbott, the

Governor of Texas could fix it tomorrow by deploying the Texas National

Guard to the border and doing what the Federal government won't, but he

refuses.



Pentagon spokesman just said thousands of American citizens remain trapped

in Afghanistan tonight. He said he didn't know the exact number, that it's

just thousands. Many of them can't apparently get to the border because the

Taliban control the roads.



According to the White House, ISIS is also operating near the airport, but

today, Joe Biden's flak denied that any of those American citizens in

Afghanistan are quote, "stranded."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think it's irresponsible to say

Americans are stranded. They are not. We are committed to bringing

Americans who want to come home, home. We are in touch with them (via

phone), via text, via e-mail, via any way that we can possibly reach

Americans to get them home if they want to return home.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: There are no

Americans stranded is the White House's official position on what's

happening in Afghanistan right now.



PSAKI: I'm just calling you out for stating that we are stranding

Americans in Afghanistan.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: See, you know you've reached a peak lunacy when the Biden

administration calls other people irresponsible. Okay, so what should we

know about Afghanistan? What is actually happening there right now?



Lara Logan is one of you who does know. She hosts "Lara Logan has No

Agenda" on FOX Nation. She lived in Afghanistan. She joins us tonight.



Lara, thanks so much for coming on, so what should we know? What can we

trust about what's actually happening tonight in Afghanistan?



LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST, "LARA LOGAN HAS NO AGENDA": Well, as you

know, Tucker, I try to focus on what are really the defining things, right,

because there's a lot of misinformation and propaganda being pushed by the

administration and by the Taliban and so on.



But what is at the heart and the core? Well, for example, the most

important thing that I think Americans should understand is that both this

country's enemies and the Biden administration want you to accept that

there is nothing that can be done, that this outcome that you see where the

United States, a world superpower, is humiliated, defeated, and shamed on

the world stage, that it bows at the knee, you know takes a knee and bows

at the feet of terrorists.



That we have to recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of

Afghanistan, that Afghans haven't fought and aren't fighting right now,

that there's no resistance.



This foregone conclusion, right, is what they want you to accept because as

long as we're talking and arguing about how many American citizens are left

behind and so on, we're not talking about the fact that all of these

decisions that brought us here are political, every single one of them.



Yes, there were many failures along the way, but the framework within the

generals, you know, operate is a political framework. The Commander-in-

Chief is a politician, not a military man and they love to remind us all of

that.



So, the political decisions that resulted in this outcome have not changed

one bit. There is nothing that is altered. They are not using any of the

levers of power in any dimension, not political, not diplomatic, not

economic, not security-wise, not military. So, you have to look at that and

say, well, okay they're getting the outcome they want because they could

bomb the Taliban into the Stone Age, right, like that.



They could, you know destroy all those weapons that are in place. They

could tell Pakistan to stop C Synthesis right now or we are cutting off the

money and we're putting sanctions on you. They could tell the Qataris stop

doing these big, you know evacuations of Afghan women, the robotics team

and the mountaineering team.



You know when you're funding the Taliban and you finance this invasion, you

know, use the levers of your power and then let's not forget the advanced

military technology that the United States military has. I mean the kind of

things -- we have thermal drones that can see through walls, okay?



You know throughout the entire war in Afghanistan, none of this capability

has been used, and so that's a broader question as to why not? The real

question here is why are we accepting that all of these women in

Afghanistan, you know are condemned to a death sentence, right, and a life

of all their dreams are obliterated? When we could actually do something

about it.'



You know, the Chinese are, you know they're crowing today. They're all over

Xinhua, the state news agency and they're mocking Joe Biden, they're

mocking the United States, you know, and so we are accepting this defeat

that puts this country in jeopardy.



And the second thing that I think is a defining real question here is we

are also accepting the idea that if you criticize this, you're advocating

to stay in Afghanistan, and that is false. There are many other options

without staying in Afghanistan, and most importantly this is not just about

Afghanistan, this doesn't just empower al-Qaeda and the terrorists in

Afghanistan, it empowers every enemy the United States has.



It doesn't just discourage the allies we have in Afghanistan, it tells

every nation on earth, we are a terrible ally. With friends like us, you

don't need enemies. We can't do this alone.



For our security globally, we need friends. When we needed help, we went to

the Afghans and we said, please, help us and I'll tell you what an Afghan

leader said to me today. He said, every meeting with the U.S. began with,

"We won't betray you again. We won't abandon you again. We made a mistake

after the Cold War and we promise you, this time we won't do it."



And then the Iranians would come into the next meeting and they would say,

"America will abandon you again. We are your neighbor. We'll be here when

they do." And what you're seeing is the Biden administration proving that

every enemy of America and everything they've ever said about this country

is the truth.



CARLSON: There is going to be a major realignment, obviously, and I agree

with your point that just because you criticize this does not mean you're

arguing for another 20 years of occupation. There are other options.



Lara Logan, I appreciate your coming on.



We have the most interesting conversations ever on this subject with Lara

on a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" for over an hour. You can

stream it on FOX Nation and we hope you will.



Lara, thanks.



LOGAN: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: So this show has just obtained exclusively documents that show

how the Biden administration is vetting the thousands of Afghans making

their way to this country. Pretty shocking. Straight ahead.



CARLSON: So, we know a lot of Afghan refugees are coming here. How many

exactly? Where are they going? How are they being processed when they get

here? We have answers to some of those questions tonight.



Here is what we've learned from government sources.



Dulles Airport right outside Washington is a main welcoming site for

flights landing at all hours of the day filled with Afghan refugees. As of

this morning, just under 3,700 men from Afghanistan have been processed at

Dulles, one recent flight landed there with nearly 200 evacuees.



Homeland Security officials are currently discussing opening similar sites

at other airports around the country. D.H.S. has also been also been

soliciting volunteers to staff its processing centers overseas. There are

currently three of those that are vetting refugees in Bahrain, Qatar, and

Germany.



The administration is planning to open four other overseas processing

sites. D.H.S.'s goal it says is to process 10,000 refugees every day at

many of these overseas location. So, we reached out to D.H.S. for comment,

on Friday, a spokesman there said that they are quote, "Working around the

clock to ensure individuals are screened against U.S. government databases

prior to arriving in the U.S. and upon arrival."



These are the people who had no idea the Taliban were going to take Kabul

in a weekend. What will happen? Well, their attitudes, a lot of good people

but are very different from those of most Americans.



A new poll by Pew found that 99 of Afghan-Muslims support for example,

enacting Sharia law.



So many Republicans in congress have no problem with this at all. In fact,

some of those want us to evacuate Afghans from Kabul before we get all

American citizens out of the country. One of those Republicans, not

surprisingly is Ben Sasse of Nebraska, the single guiltiest white man in

America.



Sasse said over the weekend, we need to take in as many refugees as

possible because America has given its word. He didn't say to whom.



J.D. Vance is putting a finer point on that. He is running for senate from

Ohio. He joins us tonight to respond. Now, I don't mean to attack Ben

Sasse, but there is this kind of motive communication that a certain sort

of person uses to communicate that rather than explaining why it's in the

interest of the country to do something, they just sort of attempt to seize

the moral high ground and then lecture you because they have unresolved

emotional problems themselves.



How do you respond to Ben Sasse's claim that we have a moral obligation to

do this?



J.D. VANCE (R), OHIO SENATORIAL CANDIDATE: Well, I'm happy to attack Ben

Sasse, Tucker, and if folks want to help our campaign, by the way, they can

go to jdvance.com.



But look, Ben Sasse speaks in platitudes. There is no substance in what he

actually says, so he says that we gave our word. Well, who did we give our

word to? Where is this contract that says that we have to take tens of

thousands of poorly vetted Afghan refugees at the height of chaos? The

person who made that contract, who signed that contract would be a terrible

negotiator.



I know that Donald Trump didn't do it. Did Joe Biden do it? Did somebody

else do it? Because we should be putting the interests of our own citizens

first and if our government is making promises to other people, to other

refugees, then let's be honest about it, but stop with these ridiculous

platitudes because they don't actually mean anything unless there's

substance behind it.



CARLSON: Like what are the promises that our government makes to the

American public? So, 70,000 people die of drug ODs, the F.D.A. made that

possible by approving all this poison into rural America. Was that a

violation of a promise that our government made us? I mean, what are we

guaranteed by the U.S. government? Any idea?



VANCE: Yes, exactly. The Constitution really is a compact between our

government and our citizens about what the government owes us and just

think about this ridiculous politicians. Unfortunately, too many

Republicans who say things like, well, we want all of these Afghan refugees

in our neighborhood. I mean, who really believes that?



You cited the Pew research poll, another finding from that poll suggests

that 40 percent of Afghan refugees -- excuse me, 40 percent of Afghans

believe that suicide bombing is a reasonable way to solve a problem. Who

wants people like that in their community? Of course, 60 percent of Afghans

don't believe that, but when you're not vetting people properly, you're

going to get a lot of bad people in communities.



So, let's just be honest about the fact that if we want to have a real

country, we need to make sure that good people are coming into this

country. There are ways to help the Afghans who really did help our

military without sending tens of thousands of unvetted people into our

country and the fact that our politicians aren't honest about that trade-

off suggests they're either hiding something or they're just stupid. Either

way, it's not very good.



CARLSON: Well, they don't care about the details because they don't care

about the country. That's I think the answer. If you treated your kids like

this and sort of anyone could share their bedroom, your kids would know you

don't really love them and I think that we should take that that same

lesson.



J.D. Vance, appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you.



VANCE: Thank you.



CARLSON: So, a senior official at I.C.E. just quit his job because he was

told he was not allowed to enforce the law he was sworn to uphold. He joins

us to explain what's happening in our government, that's straight ahead.



CARLSON: Welcome back. So Donald Trump left, Joe Biden came in office.

We've been paying a lot of attention to the Biden administration, but on

the left, some people are totally on board with the authoritarianism that

we're now surrounded by, but others are starting to rethink whether this is

a good idea.



Bill Maher appears to be one of them. On Friday, he said a lot of things on

his show that he would not have said a year ago. This is interesting. Watch

this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BILL MAHER, TALK SHOW HOST: We know that 78 percent of the people who have

died or went to the hospital, obese. You wouldn't worry so much about a

mask if you weren't part of -- I just read the statistics, four out of five

people who wind up dead, this is the reason.



I mean, I don't want a booster. Look, I never wanted the vaccine. I took

one for the team and that's -- and by the way, you know who doesn't get a

lot of vaccines? The millennials. I know a lot of millennials especially

the 20-year-olds. They don't want it.



They don't want it, they don't think they need it. They're probably right,

but I tell them, I didn't want it either, I took one for the team.



But a boost -- but every eight months you're going to put the [bleep] in

me? I don't know about that. Maybe I don't need one. I don't want a one

size fits all. My body may be different than your body.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Notice the audience only applauds when he says "I took one for

the team." They're not sure if you're allowed to say things like this, but

he is saying it and what is this about exactly?



Jason Whitlock has been watching. He has written a really smart new column,

"What the end of the anti-Trump resistance and what it means." He is the

host of "Fearless with Jason Whitlock," which he certainly is and we're

happy to have him on tonight.



Jason, thanks so much for coming on. So you've been paying closer attention

than a lot of us to what's happening broadly speaking on the left in the

Democratic Party. What do you think it is, exactly?



JASON WHITLOCK, HOST, "FEARLESS WITH JASON WHITLOCK": Tucker, I'm a huge

Bill Maher fan, have been for a long time. I think it's clear he has been

red peeled or the left has moved so far into insanity he can no longer

defend him, and so every week, he is coming out trashing the left, trashing

the insanity of the woke movement, and I think that most and I say this in

all seriousness, I think that most people that adopt this liberal

philosophy and the agenda of progressives, they are doing it because

they've been forced to.



They don't want to be framed as racist. They don't want to be framed as

sellouts. I think Trump is the house of cards, the Trump card is the house

of cards the Democratic Party is standing on right now. If you remove Trump

and force them to actually defend their positions and the things that they

are doing in this country, they can't do it.



And so Friday night, Bill is having a conversation about Afghanistan and

the lady from "The LA Times" all she could say was, oh, it would be worse

if Trump were in office, and Bill was like, "How?"



I mean, that's not an answer and it's ridiculous that their entire platform

is, oh, it could be worse if Trump were in office. They've got to come

better than that.



It's a fraud. To some degree, I kind of wish like Trump would step aside so

that everyone can see the fraudulence and so that Bill Maher and other

smart people, honest people, could start attacking the positions that are

undermining and destroying this country.



CARLSON: What do you think -- I've always wondered this, like what is the

actual support for the ideas? Not you know, do you like Trump or Biden? But

for example, do you think men can get pregnant? Or do you think some races

are morally superior to other races? Like the core ideas of the Democratic

Party.



How many Americans actually believe that stuff, would you guess?



WHITLOCK: I don't think five percent of America believes it, maybe 10

percent. I don't know. Tucker, I'm going to say something that is difficult

to unpack in this short amount of time, but it's what I truly believe. I

think a lot of what the left supports is satanic. I'm just sorry.



It is in direct objection to God and in direct objection to the Judeo-

Christian values that were at the foundation of this country and those

Christian values are why we made so much progress in terms of freedom and

humanity and the way we treat everybody.



Yes, it was hard, but our Christian values compelled us to sacrifice our

lives for the freedoms of other Americans, of slaves and through the Civil

Rights Movement, our Christian values compelled us to take risks and fight

for equality and the equality of opportunity for everybody.



I just -- I see a lot of what's going on here as, I'm just sorry, I'm a man

of faith, I was raised in the church. This stuff is satanic. That's what's

at the foundation of a lot of this stuff.



CARLSON: Well, I'm a pretty mild Protestant personally, but I completely

agree with you, especially the gender stuff. When you say you can change

your own gender by wishing it, you're saying you're God, and that is

satanic. I completely agree.



Anyway, Jason Whitlock -- one of the few people will say something like

that on TV and I appreciate it.



WHITLOCK: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: I appreciate it. Thank you, Jason Whitlock.



Well, a senior official of I.C.E. just quit his job because he was told he

could not enforce the law. He joins us with a report on what that was like.



Right now on tuckercarlson.com , you can order a copy of "The Long Slide"

signed.

signed.



We'll be right back.



CARLSON: Until recently, Thomas Feeley was the Director of I.C.E. in the

State of New York, he just quit after more than 30 years because he was

told he could not enforce the law.



We spoke to Thomas Feeley for a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today"

about what's going on inside our government. Here's part of the

conversation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



THOMAS FEELEY, FORMER DIRECTOR OF I.C.E. IN THE STATE OF NEW YORK: So,

it's another Biden crisis that they've made that's going to impact the

people of the United States and the interior, maybe not tomorrow, maybe not

two weeks from now, but what about a year from now?



CARLSON: Or how about over the next 50 years.



FEELEY: Right. And you know, let's talk about chain migration. Every

illegal that comes in is going to bring nine or 10 family members with them

because that's how our country works. So, you know, when you say 50,000

people have been let in to the United States, well, you might as well go

multiply that by 10 because when it's all said and done with chain

migration, they're going to bring all their family members here, but you

never hear about it.



CARLSON: For the free healthcare, the free school.



FEELEY: Absolutely.



CARLSON: Free everything. You really do see the system collapsing.



FEELEY: It is. And I'm just appalled that nobody wants to stand up and say

anything. I get it, you all work for President Biden.



CARLSON: I don't get it at all. I mean, it is disgusting. I think they're

cowards. I think they should be ashamed and I think they'll be judged for

this, because what a betrayal of the country they claim to protect.



FEELEY: It really is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: What a conversation that was. Thomas Feeley of I.C.E. just left

and has a very clear description of what's going on there now, it'll

infuriate you.



It's a brand new episode of the "Tucker Carlson Today" on FOX Nation.



So, we are now down to 22 days until the California recall. This is

democracy in action. We don't have to live like this. Our cities don't need

to look like this. We don't need leaders who don't care about us who

violate their own rules because they feel like it.



There is a recourse. It's called voting. Twenty two days until our biggest

state has a chance to change course and save itself. Not that the stakes

are high.



