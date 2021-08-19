Tucker: We are living through the biggest influx of refugees in history

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," August 18, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



What a betrayal the war in Afghanistan turned out to be. Above all, it was a betrayal of the American public, the people who for 20 years paid for the occupation. It was a betrayal of the ones who died there, of course, and of the tens of thousands of Americans who will carry the scars from this disaster for the rest of their lives.



They were lied to, we were all lied to, and we have a right to feel bitter about that.



But the war in Afghanistan was also, if we're going to be completely honest about it, a betrayal of the Afghan people. Our leaders made promises to them they knew they couldn't keep. Honorable countries don't do that. It's shameful.



Imagine being an Afghan employee at Bagram Air Base. You woke up the other morning to find your American patrons gone. They didn't tell you they were leaving, they just left. So, what happens to you now in a country run by the Taliban? It's hard to think about that, and yet tonight, many Americans are thinking about it and they're feeling distressed as they do.



Americans are kind people and generous, they are quicker and more eager to help strangers than anyone else in the world. We haven't seen polling on it, but we bet if you asked a hundred people, should we try to help Afghans who are facing persecution for helping us? Most Americans would say, of course we should, and we should be glad that they say that. You should be happy you live in a country where your neighbors love children and dogs and want to help refugees.



We are generous and empathetic people and we should be proud.



Unfortunately, there are many in our ruling class who are anxious to take advantage of that, anxious to take advantage of our best qualities. They see our decency and our weakness, and they exploit those things, and they do it relentlessly.



"Let's try to save our loyal Afghan interpreters," we tell them. Perfect, they think. We'll open the borders and change the demographic balance of this country. Of course, that's exactly what they're doing right now on our southern border, naturally, in the name of human rights and compassion. And they would like to do the very same thing with the disaster unfolding in Afghanistan, the disaster that they created.



Watch this kid from MSNBC yesterday. Remember as you watch that he is regarded with total seriousness in Washington as a foreign policy expert and that his fellow foreign policy experts wholeheartedly agree with him.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are talking about an evacuation of people who helped the wars and that's an obligation of the United States, but it's sort of a moral core that's functioning as a moral ceiling.



The United States, the Bush -- I'm sorry, the Biden administration, pardon me, isn't doing things necessary like increasing TPS access, letting in refugees by the millions to escape their certain fate at the hands of the Taliban.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So, we must quote, "Let in refugees by the millions," said the mustachioed foreign policy expert, the millions. Millions is not a handful of loyal Afghan interpreters, that's not even a fleet of cargo planes full of loyal Afghan interpreters. Millions is a good chunk of the entire population of Afghanistan brought to our country at our expense to live in your neighborhood at the very moment our national fabric is fraying in case you haven't noticed and the United States is becoming unmistakably poorer.



And that's not just one man's eccentric opinion on MSNBC, you should know. All the clever people are saying exactly the same thing. "The U.S. should take as many Afghan refugees as it can," demands a recent headline in "New York" Magazine. As many refugees as we can? How many refugees is that? And is it really a good idea to do that for us?



Don't ask. You're not allowed to ask that question because asking is racist. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: The notion that they're sort of horrific fear-mongering and racism doesn't carve out the men and women in Afghanistan who kept our soldiers alive for two decades is a new level of reprehensible.



DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: So, right-wing personalities using the crisis in Afghanistan to push an anti-refugee sentiment.



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: They're getting caught up in what I call the brown menace, which is this Trumper right-wing fear of people coming into the country from Central and South America, these people seem to be getting swept up into that xenophobia.



FAREED ZAKARIA, CNN HOST, "FAREED ZAKARIA GPS": Stephen Miller's response to the collapse of Afghanistan, the fall of Kabul, the takeover of the Taliban was, look at Biden, he is trying to -- he is trying to get brown people to come into the country. It's sickening and it's pathetic.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CUOMO: It's hilarious is what it is. The right-wing hates brown people. The only problem is, most Afghans are not brown. Your average green-eyed Pashtun is as pale as anyone sitting on this set right now, essentially they're bearded white guys.



Do the dummies on cable television know that? It's possible they don't know it. From their perspective, anyone who doesn't have access to the New York City subway must be a foreigner, and all foreigners are brown. We know that. They just are.



So, maybe they really think that. More likely though, they know the truth.



They know that calling you a racist is the fastest way to make you obey. Do we really need millions of Afghan refugees in Phoenix, you ask? Shut up, racist. Okay, go ahead and do it.



That's how the process typically works. In fact, that's pretty much how it always works with everything now. At this point, fighting racism is the universal justification for every bad idea. Tear down our statues, okay. Stop teaching Math, okay. Get rid of standardized testing, all right. Defund the police, move millions of Afghan refugees to swing states to help the Democratic Party, okay.



Oppose any of it, and you're a racist, so in the end, it always happens and in this case it may happen, it probably will, but what happens then to us? How will this new wave of immigration affect America? Will America be a better country or will it be a little more like Afghanistan, which is to say not really a better country?



We can't be sure of what's going to happen, we can't see the future, but for a hint, a glimpse, maybe we ought to pay some attention to what has happened in Europe recently. They've just gone through this.



So, one Saturday night last month, authorities discovered the body of a 13- year-old girl next to a tree in Vienna, Austria. She had been drugged and raped and murdered. It took a few days, but by Monday, authorities announced they had arrested two asylum seekers from Afghanistan for the rape and murder.



Shortly after that, the Chancellor of Austria identified the problem. The problem is Austria's refugee policy, quote, "I find it intolerable for people to come to us, say they are seeking protection and then commit cruel barbaric crimes in Austria." Yes, but now they're getting used to it because it's been happening with increasing frequency throughout Western Europe for years now, six years, and every honest person knows that.



Maybe the dummies on cable news don't know it, but people who live there do.



Cheryl Benard knows it. Cheryl Benard by the way has been an advocate for refugees for decades. She is not against immigration, she's for it, but over time, she has concluded that the West simply is not capable, not doing a good job of successfully assimilating many Afghan refugees, some, but many not at all.



By every measure, Afghan resettlement in Europe has been an utter failure. Why is that? Maybe we should pay some attention.



"Afghan refugees," Benard wrote, "are notorious for barbaric attacks," attacks that left-wing politicians in Europe frequently cover up for fear of being called racist.



For example, quote, and these are Benard's words, "A gang of 50 Afghans who terrorized women in the neighborhood of the Linz Train Station were brushed off by a government official with the remark that this was an unfortunate consequence of bad weather," end quote.



You could see that happening here by the way.



In another instance, just last summer, an Afghan migrant was arrested in Germany for raping an 11-year-old girl. Authorities released him from jail in just a few days. They said he was not dangerous and anyone who disagreed with that was a racist, of course. The migrant then proceeded to rape another girl, this time, she was 13 years old.



Statistics show these are not just anecdotes, it happens a lot, ask anyone who lives there who is honest. Germany's government just conducted a study showing that rates of violent crime in Germany, those rates have been declining for years by the way, shot up abruptly in 2015 and that was the moment when refugees from Afghanistan and Syria arrived in Germany.



More than 90 percent of the new crimes in Germany, the German government has found, were committed by asylum seekers, more than 90 percent. This is not a slur, it's not slander, those are the numbers, and it's not just a problem in Europe. Ever been to Pakistan?



Here is one journalist acknowledging that it is happening in places like Iran and yes, Pakistan as well.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You know, it's something like 2.8 million refugees in the world are Afghani refugees, basically about 1 in 10, and let's remember, during the Trump years, we lowered the refugee admission to the lowest possible level that it ever had been and also many European countries had shut their door to refugees and sent them back to places like Afghanistan, and that was before all of this happened.



So I cannot even imagine what's going to take place afterwards in countries, you know neighboring countries like Pakistan has something like 1.4 million Afghani refugees, Iran has about a million, and now you're seeing a huge influx that's going to be going there as well, too, and you're talking about destabilizing those countries even further.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Okay, so Afghan refugees have destabilized countries into which they have moved in large numbers, but we have a moral obligation to take them anyway. Really? Why is that? Why is this our unique moral burden? Isn't the U.S. government's first obligation to its own people? Isn't that the only point of having a government? To look out for its citizens? Why else have a government actually?



That might be a good question for Congressman Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids. He is a Republican, but he spent months demanding the Biden administration import as many Afghan refugees as possible. He just sent a letter to the White House, which was signed by dozens of House Republicans saying it's just as important to evacuate American citizens as it is to accept Afghan refugees and vice versa.



He also tweeted that it's quote, "Beyond shameful" in response to a report that the administration is quote, "prioritizing the evacuation of U.S. personnel from the country." So, here you have a Republican attacking the Biden administration because they're putting American citizens before foreign nationals, and lots of other Republicans on Capitol Hill agree, and this might be a moment to pause and state the obvious.



None of this is the fault of the Afghan refugees, they are desperate to leave, and nobody blames them. Most of them are probably great people. The fault is ours. It is with people like that. The idea that you can move people from one completely different country with a completely different culture and language and religion and history on the other side of the globe into our country in large numbers and everything will be just fine is insane. It doesn't work.



There may be a good way to do that, nobody has yet figured it out, and until somebody does, maybe we should pause if we care about our own people.



The Biden administration by the way is still refusing to guarantee the safety of Americans going to the airport in Afghanistan. Joe Biden's national security adviser that would be, Jake Sullivan, the Rhode scholar, came out yesterday and suggested it is the fault of the Americans trapped in Afghanistan because they didn't leave sooner even though Mark Milley and Joe Biden had been saying for weeks that the Taliban would never take over in three days, it couldn't happen.



So instead of rescuing those Americans still stuck there, we are saving Afghans. One CNN reporter called Natasha Bertrand just reported that in fact, we are relocating more non-citizens, Afghans, than we are Americans out of Afghanistan.



"About 330 U.S. citizens left Kabul yesterday," Bertrand wrote along with quote, "About 770 non-American family members."



So Joe Biden hasn't answered any questions about this. Today, he walked away from reporters once again without even addressing it. Meanwhile, American citizens remain trapped. Reporter Phil Wegmann from RealClearPolitics says he just got off the phone with Senator Bill Hagerty's office. Hagerty represents Tennessee, is getting reports of Americans in safe houses near the Karzai Airport who are quote, "trying to figure out when they can run for it."



Run for it? That's what Americans have been left to do. Afghans are certainly doing that.



Take a look at this picture of hundreds of Afghans crammed into a C-17 cargo plane. This was the air traffic controller's reaction when he saw the flight lift off.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



CONTROLLER: Okay, how many people do you think are on your jet? Eight hundred people on your jet?



Holy -- Holy cow.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



CARLSON: So, every one of those 800 according to Congressman Peter Meijer who's like 33 years old, quote: "Risked their lives to help protect American troops." Really Peter Meijer? How do you know that? Well, you don't know that. You're just making it up. You don't know their names, you don't know their backgrounds, you don't know squat, but he claims it anyway.



Steven Law who is one of Mitch McConnell's chief political operatives also wants you to know that every one of those Afghans on that plane is a hero unlike you, no need for vetting. In fact, Steven Law wants every one of them in his neighborhood immediately. We know that because he just said so on social media. Right.



But not in his neighborhood actually. So, it's pretty easy for people like Steven Law to encourage unlimited migration of refugees because in the end they're not actually going to his neighborhood, they're going mostly to Republican states like Texas where they will be settled in places where the Democratic Party needs help.



So big picture, you've got to wonder, how long will Republican voters tolerate leaders who so clearly don't care at all about them? As you may have noticed, we have problems here. We have a housing crisis by the way, a big one. Do you have kids? Ask them.



According to "The Wall Street Journal," the amount of available entry-level housing in the United States and that's defined as homes up to 1,400 square feet is at a five-decade low. So, when the supply shrinks, the cost rises. The median value of a home in California just rose above $800,000.00, first time in history.



Less than 40 percent of the millennial generation will own a home by the age of 34. They are all renting and rent is going up, too, a lot. The growth in median rent outpace the growth in median renter income in nearly every state between 2001 and 2019. That's a disaster. That's a terrible development for American citizens.



So, why is it happening? Well, lots of reasons, but one reason it is happening is America is becoming a lot more crowded than it ever was, and one of the reasons for that is that we're now living through the biggest influx of refugees in American history. We are on pace for at least two million illegal immigrants arriving in America this year alone. That's far more than the number of asylum applicants who arrived in Europe in 2015, that was over one million, just over one million. That totally changed Europe forever.



So how many of the Afghans that we accept that Steven Law and Peter Meijer are demanding we accept are going to bring family members with them? Well, the vast majority it turns out. It is not just the translators. Roughly 70 of the Special Immigrant Visas that we have given out in recent years have gone to relatives, more than 70 percent.



So, in general, chain migration like this has been a huge driver of our population growth. It is not Americans having more children, it's chain migration. Recent data show that each new immigrant sponsored an average of 3.45 additional immigrants. Getting a lot more than you thought you were.



Between 2005 and 2016, nine point three million foreign nationals were able to resettle in our country for no other reason except they had extended family members who already lived here. Oh, so it's much more than they're telling you. How many of these Afghans and their family members, you have to wonder are excited about coming to America?



It's interesting. Maybe you should ask that question.



Maybe you should ask Ilhan Omar. Her position is the only reason that American citizens might object to being flooded with millions of new refugees from Afghanistan is because Americans, people who are born here and built this country are actually mediocre and insecure. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): And then you've got these crazy people on the right doing, you know what they -- what they always do with their fear- mongering and their hateful rhetoric. And I know what some of these people are worried about. It is that they're worried that refugees like myself when they come to this country will outshine them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So the obvious response to that is to attack poor Ilhan Omar, but we're not going to do that. The truth is, this is our fault. She is our fault.



Ilhan Omar is living proof that we are not very good at resettling refugees. She was saved from a refugee camp in Kenya as a child by the kindness and generosity of America, and yet, she has grown to hate America and the people who live here. Where did she learn those attitudes? Well, of course in college.



Our colleges, we taught her to hate our country. She became worse after she got here.



We ought to pause before we do that again to anyone, even if they've been translators.



Lara Logan is one of the very few journalists who actually knows a lot about Afghanistan -- she lived there -- and what might happen if we import millions of Afghans into our country. We just finished talking to her for an in-depth conversation on "Tucker Carlson Today" and we decided to bring you part of it tonight. Here it is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So, tell us what you think is going on in Afghanistan now? I know, it's a broad question, but give us the overview.



LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST, "LARA LOGAN HAS NO AGENDA": Well, essentially what you're looking at is the collapse of the U.S. will to continue in Afghanistan. I think what people really miss in the whole conversation is that the United States has the power to effect anything, and the Afghans know that.



So, what's really interesting about living on the ground with people in a country like Afghanistan is that, you get to see, when you take away the prism of, you know political spin and parties and you know all the trappings that we have that obscure the truth from us in the U.S., these people, they teach you how to look at things in their most basic forms, right?



CARLSON: That is so true.



LOGAN: That's what they do.



CARLSON: Yes.



LOGAN: And that's how they look at it. So, they know for example, the United States could bomb the Taliban supply lines right now. They are all coming from Pakistan. Everybody knows it. In fact, they're coming right through the Spin Buldak border crossing, one of the early ones that the Taliban took in the beginning of this offensive.



They know that the Taliban doesn't exist without Pakistan, right, and the Pakistani ISI. They know that the United States --



CARLSON: ISI being Pakistani Intelligence Service.



LOGAN: Right. And they know the United States funds the entire defense budget of the Pakistani military and Intelligence Services. So, for example, you could stop the money. You could stop the remittances of Pakistanis living in the United States. You could put sanctions. You could have visas, you know --



The whole -- everyone -- every time you try to address this issue, the immediate response for 20 years of this war has been, you're advocating for war in Pakistan. No, you're not. What they know is there are many things the United States could do right now to change what has happened and is happening in Afghanistan, and they're not doing it.



CARLSON: Wait. Can I just pause and ask you a series of dumb questions. Why would the U.S. government be funding the Pakistani military and its Intelligence Services?



LOGAN: You know, okay, so that's a fantastic question, and really is one for the U.S. government. But what I can tell you is that when we hear about the bureaucracy that is on Capitol Hill, which are the bureaucrats who survive from administration to administration, this has been their policy.



They have pushed through the Bush administration, through Clinton, through Obama, through Trump and now to Biden that because Pakistan is a nuclear nation, they are the only country in that region that actually matters. In fact, Joe Biden told Afghanistan's President when it was Hamid Karzai was still in power exactly that. On his listening tour after Obama won, he said to him, we don't care about Afghanistan, and we believe that Pakistan is the most important country in that region and they always will be.



And that was -- that message never ever changed and what you're seeing in Afghanistan today is the results of that policy because the Taliban leadership is based in Pakistan. I mean, Quetta Shura, the Peshawar Shura and the Miramshah Shura those are the three leadership councils that cover the entire war for the Taliban in Afghanistan. They are not just in Pakistan. They are in the loving and warm embrace of the ISI who recruits on their behalf when -- you know, who orders Pakistanis in the tribal areas to give up their children to go and fight. They don't have a choice sometimes.



And the United States has known this from day one. I mean, this is the staggering part to me is that when you hear this debate, the intelligence agencies failed to see this. Seriously? Seriously.



The N.S.A. is known as the crown jewel of Intelligence collection in the world. There isn't a digital signature in existence that they don't collect and store and analyze and have algorithms and everything else to sort through.



The idea that they miss this. You know what it takes to do an invasion like this? You have to stage forces. You have to plan. You have to have meetings. You have to have, you know, weapons that are moving in.



CARLSON: I'm looking at our producers. Are you listening to this?



LOGAN: I mean, you have to have to deals.



CARLSON: You're making -- keep going.



LOGAN: I mean, it's so -- it's as ridiculous as believing that Ahmed Shalaby, some Iranian refugee in the U.S. persuaded the U.S. government to go to war. I mean, that's literally our narrative on the Iraq war. Seriously?



CARLSON: Yes.



LOGAN: I mean, we get so caught up in the weeds of this. What they want you to believe is that Afghanistan is complicated because if you complicate it, it's a tactic in information warfare called ambiguity increasing.



So now, we're all talking about the corruption and this and that, and there's all these complex parts, but at its heart, every single thing in the world in your personal life, professionally, on the global stage, at its heart, it's very simple. It always comes down to one thing -- one or two things, and in this case, in Afghanistan, this comes down to the fact that the United States wants this outcome.



Whoever is in power right now, whoever is really pulling the strings -- and I don't know that -- they could do anything they want to change this and they're not. And you see that on the southern border, you see that with critical race theory, you see that with the violations of Big Tech, you see it with -- I mean, in a thousand different ways, you see it all around you.



And what you know from that --



CARLSON: You're telling the truth right now. I can just feel it. I mean, you know sometimes you -- when you're listening to someone unveil an insight and you haven't tested it against anything but you just know it's right what you're saying is right.



LOGAN: It's very simple. You know, you can -- you can have a marriage and you know be thinking, should I stay with my wife or leave her? It can be very complicated, but in the end, it'll come down to one critical defining major thing and everything else flows from that, and that's exactly where we're at in Afghanistan.



The United States government could change this even today and they don't do it. They don't use the leverage they have with Pakistan. They'll give you 5,000 reasons, but it doesn't matter. They don't use -- they don't tell you the national security threat posed by letting the cartels come across the southern border, do they? They only have a conversation about one thing, the humanitarian aspect. They never address that.



Well, they're not addressing right now -- you know what they're not addressing? All of the al-Qaeda and other Islamic terrorist literature and communications that they're picking up that are celebrating this as a massive defeat. They're not talking about why the Taliban are dismantling advanced U.S. military equipment and sending it back over the border to Pakistan, and worse, they're not stopping it.



Why? We are -- the N.S.A. and the National Geospatial Agency which controls the satellites and all of these other arms of the United States government are watching this happen in real time. They are seeing advanced U.S. military equipment going over the border into Iran and going into Pakistan and they're doing nothing to stop it.



Why not?



So what the Afghans will tell you, what they will tell you is that the United States chose this outcome.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Lara Logan, amazing person, amazing conversation. She spoke to the spokesman for the Taliban by the way and she talks about that in the full episode. It's up on FOX Nation right now.



Her series, "Lara Logan Has No Agenda" is also on FOX Nation. We are going to bring you the first episode this Sunday at 10:00 p.m. Eastern here on the FOX News Channel.



So, we told you about Ilhan Omar a moment ago. New evidence tonight that she actually did marry her own biological brother in order to cheat our immigration law and stay here and that the F.B.I. knew this and failed to investigate it.



There is something even more stunning about her that we discovered that we will show you, if there could be, but there is and we will show you what it is straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: So, it is has been known for quite a while that Ilhan Omar apparently married her own brother to help him gain entry illegally into the country, that's a violation of immigration law, that actually happened it turns out. And now, we're learning the F.B.I. had evidence to confirm it, but didn't do anything about it.



Miranda Devine is an actual journalist she works at "The New York Post" where she writes a column. She joins us tonight to explain what exactly happened. Miranda, thanks so much for coming on.



MIRANDA DEVINE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Pleasure, Tucker. Well, basically Republican operatives up in Minnesota decided to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on private investigators to really find out if Ilhan Omar was a genetic match, the DNA matched to the man who was her second husband.



They went to three continents, they found a cigarette butt and a drinking straw, which they decided, they sent it to a DNA laboratory and found conclusively that the DNA matched that the second husband was a sibling according to this DNA sample.



So, the very day that they were going to unleash this on the world and in fact I was interviewing one of the people involved, the F.B.I. swooped on the gentleman, Anton Lazzaro from this Republican PAC up in Minnesota and arrested him on some different charges, who knows, whether you know he is guilty or not guilty. I mean, he is not guilty until proven, but he is in jail. And so his story never got to see the light of day.



I mean, luckily, he had told the F.B.I. they were not interested. They told him the statute of limitations had run out. We managed to see the website before he took it down, before he was arrested and managed to report the story such as it was.



CARLSON: I wonder -- just kind of spit-balling here, what will be more shocking to her fellow liberals? The fact that Ilhan Omar had an incestuous marriage to her own brother or that she smokes cigarettes? Which will they be more stunned by?



DEVINE: Definitely the latter, and they've got photographs of her smoking the cigarettes, so I don't think that's at all in doubt.



CARLSON: Yes, incest is just a kind of alternate lifestyle, but smoking a cigarette, that's immoral. Just to be clear, she did marry her brother, we know that. Not only repulsive, but illegal, it's fraud. She has not been indicted, she's not going to be indicted, that's totally cool now.



DEVINE: Well, the F.B.I. was told by one of these associates of these people that found the information and was just told no, that they've just decided the statute of limitations has run out on marriage fraud even though there is no statute of limitations on immigration fraud.



CARLSON: Yes, or on smoking cigarettes, apparently. Miranda Devine, great to see tonight. Thank you so much.



DEVINE: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: I wish we'd known this about Ilhan Omar. I wish voters had known that, but government covered it up. They have also been hiding the truth about UFOs, that's true.



We did a whole documentary on it for our "Tucker Carlson Original" series. We took a look at what our leaders have been hiding, it's just out. Here's part of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON (voice over): When the government isn't lying about what they're seeing, they're hiding what they know.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You can see they would black out nearly everything on all of the pages. They didn't want to talk about it.



CARLSON (voice over): Sunshine Laws give Americans the right to appeal the blacked out portions within government documents.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When I asked the N.S.A. to do that, they mysteriously lost each and every one of the hundreds of pages that they had collected.



The reality of the N.S.A. losing all of that on UFOs is nil. That's the length that they will go to, to try and cover this up.



NICK POPE, UFO EXPERT: The government knows more than it's letting on, but I'm not convinced even the government have all the answers here.



CARLSON (voice over): Even inside the U.S. government, secrecy is the rule.



After pilot, Chad Underwood spotted the famous flying Tic-Tac, he learned that a Navy missile cruiser nearby had been tracking it for weeks. We still have never seen that video.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: That's up tomorrow morning on FOX Nation. You can stream it then. Pretty amazing documentary, actually.



So, if you refuse to take the medicine the government demands you take, you're not allowed indoors anymore. Now some hospitals -- just to make it really clear, this is punitive -- will not give you an organ transplant, you just die.



That's happening in one city. We'll talk to a man to whom it's happening, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Well, before we get to the next topic, we showed you at the beginning of the show a clip from CNN in which Fareed Zakaria and Chris Cuomo, fatuous blowhards both, were berating America as racist because some Americans don't want millions of Afghan refugees to come to our country.



Well a sharp-eyed viewer noticed this. You'll notice up at the top of the screen where Fareed Zakaria is coming from, a place called Chilmark, Massachusetts. Now, if you're not rich, you might not know that that's on Martha's Vineyard. It's got a population of about 800. It's an island off the coast of Massachusetts.



They are 98 percent white in Chilmark. The median housing price is $4.2 million. So, let's be totally clear, if we could move millions of Afghan refugees to Chilmark on Martha's Vineyard, a lot of us would fully support that. That would get our seal of approval immediately.



We wonder if Fareed Zakaria, a blowhard -- he is -- would approve. We'll see.



So if you refuse to get the COVID shot in New York, you're now banned from eating. You can't go to grocery stores or restaurants, bars, anywhere indoors actually. Meanwhile, in the State of Washington, one hospital has decided to stop treating sick people who have refused to take the shot.



According to reporting from Jason Rantz, that hospital, the University Of Washington Medical Center is refusing to allow unvaccinated patients to get organ transplants. Let them die.



One of those patients is 41 year old Derek Kovick, he joins us tonight.



Mr. Kovick, thank you very much for coming on. First of all, I couldn't be sorrier to hear the situation that you're in. It is beyond belief. Tell us what the hospital said to you.



DEREK KOVICK, DENIED LIVER TRANSPLANT FOR NOT HAVING COVID-19 VACCINE: Well, thanks, Tucker. Yes, I've been on the transplant list for my third liver transplant since last fall and I've got some bile duct issues, so this past week, I needed to go to the University of Washington in Seattle to have a procedure done and before I came up, a nurse called me and said that the infectious disease has met as a team and have decided that all of us transplant patients now have to have a vaccine, otherwise you'll be placed status 7, which means you aren't going to be on the transplant list.



You don't have to re-qualify, but you have to basically adhere to the rules, which is have a COVID vaccine. So that was just sprung on me last minute. I didn't get a whole lot of time to really think or give them an answer. I just -- can you give me a deadline? They said you need to be working on it real soon.



And so, the state of affairs you know obviously change because the issues that I have with my liver, a high fever and other side effects that are blatantly what some of my peers have experienced of having a side effect from any of the COVID shots of the vaccine. So, I thought it was putting me more in jeopardy because that's already the symptoms that I'm having as we speak and then to throw a COVID vaccine on top of that, which you could experience, you know even more severe.



I thought that, you know, maybe my -- the medical freedom was starting to be challenged a little bit, you know for myself. I've seen it happen all around the United States in the last few months, but now here it is, you know in my kitchen that this is it. You basically have a hill to die on. You choose a vaccine and get to see another day or you don't and you die.



CARLSON: Yes, when you say your medical freedom is being challenged, I mean, the hospital is telling you you're going to die unless you obey and take medicine that you don't want, believe you don't need and think can hurt you.



I mean, it's hard to believe this is happening in America.



Our prayers are with you. I can't imagine a tougher spot. Derek, thanks for telling your story. I appreciate it.



KOVICK: You're welcome. Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: Well, do you remember the Ebola outbreak? At the time, our leaders, the very same ones telling us to triple mask assured us it was no big deal. Now, those same people are shutting down businesses and forcing children to wear masks over COVID. What explains that change? It's interesting.



Also our new book, "The Long Slide" is out. You can order directly at tuckercarlson.com if you like.



We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: There are reports tonight that Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois has been crying again. We're going to try to get to the bottom of that story and bring you the latest on the Adam Kinzinger trail of tears. That's for tomorrow's show.



Meanwhile, in Dallas, a lunatic judge and county administrator called Clay Jenkins is forcing masks on children and people dining in restaurants. There is no medicine behind this and by the way, the order violates the law. It violates Texas's ban on mask mandates. What's interesting is this is the same judge who ostentatiously went out of his way several years ago to tell us that Ebola wasn't dangerous and if you thought it was, you were a bigot.



So what are the effects of this Judge's new order? Well, for restaurant owners in Dallas, it is crushing, so we thought we'd check in with one of them.



Ray Washburne is the CEO of Charter Holdings. He operates a number of restaurants in the area. He joins us tonight.



Ray, thanks so much for coming on. What effect is this having? It's been a very tough year for restaurants -- a year and a half -- what effect is this having on you?



RAY WASHBURNE, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, CHARTER HOLDINGS: Well, Tucker, the interesting thing is the Dallas Metropolitan Area encompasses six different counties, eight if you really stretch it out, and we operate in five of them.



So, Clay Jenkins is the only judge that has made this ruling in the Dallas County. So, our employees, our customers don't know what exactly is going on and we need a Governor who has come out and said what the ruling is in the state, but Clay Jenkins seems to be hanging on to something that the Texas Supreme Court has ruled against him on.



And so, if we're operating in Dallas County under one set of rules and then in Tarrant County, which is Fort Worth under a different set of rules, it just is totally confusing and it's just creating a lot of chaos in all of our businesses here.



CARLSON: Is Clay Jenkins a physician? An epidemiologist? Does he have data that show that COVID is dangerous while Ebola isn't? Is there a reason for this, do you know?



WASHBURNE: No, not at all, and look I'm just talking from the standpoint - - there are some noise about having to do with vaccine passport, where you have to go into a restaurant, show your vaccine identification in which case a restaurant will then have to buy a whole computer system which will absolutely kill the small restaurant industry and then go in and find out all your information is put into a database, which as we saw in Indiana this week 750,000 people were hacked into that campaign.



And so, we're just very concerned of the overreach of government and the heavy hand and just how the rules of the Texas Supreme Court, which came down to a unanimous decision that the county judge seems to think he can rule in his -- in any way that he feels like, but the other county judges in the surrounding counties feel totally different.



So, it's very confusing to our customers and our and our employees.



CARLSON: Yes, well, I hope people won't obey. That's my personal hope. Really, super quick, will that vaccine passport apply to people who work at the restaurant as well? Kitchen staff?



WASHBURNE: Yes, I don't know exactly -- yes, I'm sure it will, but by putting that into the system they have then have all your data, everything about yourself. Your date of birth, your medical record, your Social Security number. I mean what is this -- this is like a George Orwell 1984 nightmare for everyone of government trying to grab all your information.



So, that's our fear as an industry that the government overreach is just continuing. It's just a slippery slope we're going down and one thing leads to another and we just don't understand the judge's ruling.



CARLSON: Yes, well I would say it's the Grand Teton of slopes at this point, for sure.



WASHBURNE: That's right.



CARLSON: Ray Washburne, great to see you tonight. Thank you so much.



WASHBURNE: Great. All right, thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: So things seem dark, but it's always darkest before it gets even darker -- just kidding -- before the dawn, and the dawn may be coming in California.



California is very close -- closer than most people understand -- to replacing the lunatic who is mismanaging it. The most hopeful story of the year straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Just a reminder, we don't have to live this way. The country is getting dirtier and more chaotic, and the law is being ignored, it is being unevenly applied. Our leaders are out of control. They are not capable of leading, but this is still a democracy, and in California, that is on display.



In 27 days, voters in California will have the chance to recall its thoroughly incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, 27 days. That could happen. It would be an earthquake. It would be an inspiration to everybody who wants this country to get better and not worse and that begins with good leadership.



Twenty seven days, we are going to count it down from now. California Recall.



That's it for us tonight. Our documentary on UFOs tomorrow morning on foxnation.com. Absolutely worth watching.



By the way, I spoke to Lara Logan for an hour on "Tucker Carlson Today." That's also on foxnation.com. We will be back, 8:00 p.m., the show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink. Sean Hannity takes over about now.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.