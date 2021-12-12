Tucker: This is impossible to ignore

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on December 10, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



There is a lot about modern economic theory that's important, but difficult to understand. In fact, many people formulating these theories don't really understand them and that's why they can never explain anything clearly.



But there is one core economic fact that everybody, even those of us with poor math skills grasp instantly and that's when we're getting poorer. How do you know when you're getting poorer? Well you know you're getting poorer when you don't have enough money to do the things that you once did. You are moving backward it is a very scary feeling.



Short of armed robbery, nothing makes Americans poorer faster than inflation does. Now, finance moguls who borrow money for a living love inflation. It makes their debt cheaper. It's a good thing for them, but everyone else hates it because it crushes them in ways that are very obvious day-to-day.



So with that in mind, the new inflation numbers are out and they're the worst this country has seen in nearly 40 years. According to Consumer Price Index, inflation is up almost seven percent over the past 12 months. It's very high.



The problem is, the reality is much worse than that and that is because the Consumer Index is useless as a guide to life in America. It doesn't actually measure the cost of living. In that way, it is a lie. It's a rigged government number one of many.



Now, the CPI is calculated by assigning relative weight to different categories of goods. It's a very complex series of formulas. Some of them were formulated in good faith, others were designed to deceive you. But in effect, the bottom line is the CPI does a very bad job of measuring how much it actually costs to live in this country.



For example, gas prices. In the CPI, gas prices constitute less than four percent of the total value of the products included. Now that's realistic if you happen to live in say, Manhattan, where pretty much nobody drives a car, but if you have a car and you drive more than a few miles to work every day, that's ridiculous because for you, gas prices are a far larger part of your budget and yet, all of this is ignored by the CPI.



You don't need to be an economist to understand this. The bottom line is these are not accurate numbers, but they were put together by people who we consider very smart, so you have to ask yourself, why are these numbers inaccurate? Think about it.



The Consumer Price Index measures the downside of Federal economic policy. So, let's say you printed too many U.S. dollars, you wanted to fund useless programs and pay off your donors. Now if you did that, you would devalue your own currency. You would cause inflation. Over time, you would impoverish your own population. Those would be the effects.



But of course, you would want to hide those effects. You'd instead want to tell everybody that thanks to you, the economy is great and the consumer price index allows politicians to do that. The CPI allows reckless economically illiterate leaders to hide the mess they have made.



It is a conflict of interest if there ever was one, it is like putting Bernie Madoff in charge of the Audit Committee. What do you think is going to happen if you do that? Fake numbers allow fake economists to tell a fake story about what's actually happening to the country, and they've definitely been doing that.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Our economists have conveyed that they feel that the impact of our proposals will be transitory.



JENNIFER GRANHOLM, U.S. SECRETARY OF ENERGY: All of the economists that the President has been relying on suggest that there is a transitory nature to the inflation problem.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Economists call all of these things transitory effects.



REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): This inflation that we're experiencing is transitory. It is not going to be here long.



JANET YELLEN, U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY: We've had several months of high inflation that most economists including me believe will be transitory.



JEROME POWELL, U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIRMAN: We don't expect that those that upward pressure will produce substantially higher prices or that the effects will be persistent. We expect that they will be transitory or temporary.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: The usual cavalcade of liars and dumb people. Maxine Waters on economic policy? Please, stay in your lane.



But the last guy is regarded as very smart. His name is Jerome Powell. He is believe it or not, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Powell has now updated his assessment, transitory, after weeks of being laughed at. He no longer uses that word "transitory" to describe inflation, quote: "I think it's probably a good time to retire that word," Powell said. Too late, Jerome. No one believes you anymore. No one ever did who is paying attention.



In fact, there is only one accurate way to measure inflation and somehow the Fed has not yet figured this out. Here it is.



You ask yourself, what does it cost you to live in this country compared to what it cost you a year ago? It's not complicated. Do the math and you will see that the actual number, the rise in inflation is not even close to the seven percent that Washington is claiming.



In the last year, the price of a used car for example has gone up by more than 30 percent. Beef prices have risen by 21 percent, crude oil up 55 percent. Dimensional lumber 35 percent, wheat 37 percent, sugar 33 percent, corn 39 percent, palm oil 43 percent.



Do you drink coffee in the morning? Ever. Oh too bad, the price of coffee has risen 108 percent in the last year.



Do you like breakfast cereal? Oh sorry, oats are up 114 percent.



And those are the numbers you see on the label at the grocery store. In addition to conventional inflation, consumers also face widespread shrinkflation, that's an informal term that economists use for the stealth shrinking of consumer products. So companies sell you less for the same price.



Have you bought a Snickers bar recently? If it seems a lot smaller than it used to, that's because it is. And those are the products you buy. Most people in this country still live indoors and the cost of living indoors has risen dramatically.



Rents in Southern California for example have tripled in a single year as this recent FOX package reports.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): Inflation and migration, people from LA and Orange County moving to the inland empire in search of affordable housing are two reasons for the booming real estate market and the high rents in the inland empire.



Some landlords have more than tripled rent prices in the last year.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: An apartment that is in a not great area of Redlands, it used to go for $800.00 a month, and we just noticed that it was up for $2,600.00 per month.



Space hasn't changed, you know, it is like a two-bedroom apartment with barely any livable space.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Twenty six hundred dollars per month for a depressing little unit in a deeply crummy part of the state that cost 800 bucks a year ago, so that's what was going on in this country when Jerome Powell and Joe Biden were telling you that inflation was transitory. These people don't buy things or are they just lying?



Either way, everybody else knows exactly what is going on because it is impossible to ignore.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Americans are seeing the side effects of inflation in their budgets. General Mills even announcing they are raising the prices of some of their cereals by up to 20 percent.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The grand total of our Thanksgiving dinner was $51.25, more than 20 percent over last year's list.



LYDIA HU, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CORRESPONDENT The Dollar Tree is hiking its prices from $1.00 to $1.25 for most items.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If you're lucky enough to find ammo, you'll pay more for it.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: ... from the store shelf for about 55 cents a round when this would be normally somewhere 20 you know, low 20 something cents a round.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Pizzerias across the five boroughs are rising the price of a slice, dollar slices are now up to a dollar and fifty cents.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Those who heat with oil will need to dig deeper this year.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The average homeowner is probably going to pay about $500.00 more for the heating season than they did a year ago.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh, So tell us again, Joe Biden how inflation is at seven percent. Read some more government numbers to us.



One group that would never even consider believing numbers like these, crap like this, is investors. They are not looking at the Consumer Price Index, they do this for a living and they know exactly what dangerous inflation looks like and that's why they are buying hard assets.



You see it everywhere. The median sales price of an existing single family home in Austin, Texas increased 33.5 percent in a single year. The median price of a condo around Miami has gone up nearly 21 percent.



Now, real estate in Dade County was already wildly overheated, now it's a bonfire. Why is that happening? Simple. Investors are afraid.



Consider equities prices. The S&P 500 is up 28 in the last year. Now, if you're looking for the real inflation rate, that's a lot closer than the CPI is going to get you. But if you want to know what people who think about money for a living really think about the economy and the value of the U.S. dollar, look at the value of cryptocurrency.



Cryptocurrency is by definition a refuge from inflation. People buy Bitcoin when they decide the U.S. dollar is no longer safe. What's happened to Bitcoin? It is up 164 percent in the past year.



Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies up 622 percent, so you should consider that a referendum on the strength of our economic system as judged by the people who know the system best because that's exactly what it is.



So these are major changes to the U.S. economy and they are very ominous.



For financial journalists, there is no bigger story right now than this, what we just said, and yet amazingly, these shameless hacks are studiously ignoring it.



Here is CNBC's eternal financial genius telling us that in fact under Joe Biden, we are now entering a new economic golden age. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JIM CRAMER, CNBC HOST: To me we have the strongest economy, perhaps I have ever seen. You saw that number this morning, that unemployment number. It's the best in years. It's the best since '69.



We have all spotted the endless "Help Wanted" signs, the housing apartment shortages, the tremendous demand for goods and services, a marvel to behold.



Oh people are confident about their jobs, I say, fantastic, and the ability to even get better ones if they want to.



They are spending more than I've ever seen, but they're doing it with cash, not on credit. They are doing so in a roaring '20 style.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Imagine believing. That was Jim Cramer of CNBC, so we see that tape, how should we feel about Jim Cramer's assessment of our economy?



Well, it may be a little bit early to apply for a foreign passport, but it's not a good sign, not at all.



It was Jim Cramer, you'll remember who told you to buy Bear Stearns a few days before it disappeared completely.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CRAMER: Should I be worried about Bear Stearns in terms of liquidity and get my money out of there? No, no, no.



Bear Stearns is fine. Do not take your money out. This is real.



If there is one takeaway other than the plus 400 something, Bear Stearns is not in trouble. I mean, if anything, they are more likely to be taken over.



Don't move your money from Bear. That's just being silly.



Don't be silly.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Bear Stearns is not in trouble. No, no, no. Bear Stearns is fine, do not take your money out.



That's what he said right before the crash.



Now, in a normal country with a functioning meritocracy, anyone who says something like that would no longer be touting stocks on television, he would be cleaning your pool, assuming he could muster the skills to do that. And yet, there he is, the same man still televised, a living testament to our leader's suicidal tendency to reward failure.



Or consider Andrew Ross Sorkin. His bosses consider him the smartest man on CNBC. In fact, he is about as bright as Jim Cramer is, but much oilier.



Sorkin's view is that we ought to be grateful for inflation. You ought to be thankful to Joe Biden, quote: "Inflation has long been seen as the economic villain. That view is changing. For those who worry about growing inequality, inflation might actually be a salve up to a point."



Oh, thank you, Andrew Ross. So, we're becoming Venezuela, but that's a good thing because your neighbor is going to be every bit as poor as you are.



So that's the current state of the cutting edge of financial journalism in this country.



Peter Schiff is one of the few honest men left in that business, so we are happy to get his assessment tonight.



Peter Schiff, thanks so much for coming on, so --



PETER SCHIFF, CEO, EURO PACIFIC CAPITOL: My pleasure.



CARLSON: So, this is a massive change, looking not at the CPI, but at the actual cost of living in the country. It is very obvious that the inflation rate is not seven percent, it's much higher than that, and that it costs more than seven percent to live here than it did last year.



Why is this not on the front page of every publication?



SCHIFF: Well, because the government, Wall Street, the federal reserve has a vested interest in the public not understanding how bad inflation is. In fact, one of the ways the Fed has been able to justify creating more inflation is because they claimed we didn't have enough of it, but the only reason we didn't have enough of it is because they were relying on their own highly rigged CPI.



You know, the CPI was not always this dishonest. You know, when they compare our inflation rates to the inflation of the 1970s, we are not using the same CPI that we used then.



The annualized rate of inflation so far according to the CPI for 2021 is 7.3, if you annualize the first 11 months. That's the worst rate since 1982. But if we were using the same CPI as we used in 1982, the rate would be closer to 15 percent, which means it is the worst year in inflation in U.S. history because the highest one year was 1980 when it was 13.5 percent and this year, it is more than that.



CARLSON: So I guess, I don't understand why no one is being punished for this crime. I see people destroyed, literally destroyed for voting for the wrong person or hitting on the wrong person at a party or supporting their brother over text message, whatever.



The people who destroyed the U.S. dollar seem to be getting away with it. How is that?



SCHIFF: Yes, well they just re-nominated Powell to a second term, as if he did such a great job on his first term. It's a complete disaster, of course, they might have replaced him with somebody even worse.



But this is the only way the government can finance all the spending. You have the Democrats now promising all sorts of stuff for nothing. We're going to get free preschool. Everyone is going to get paid family and medical leave, and no one is going to have to pay for it. Nobody's taxes are going up.



We are paying for it through inflation because the money to pay for all this government is being printed into existence and then it is spent into circulation. And as it is spent into circulation, it is driving up prices.



And when Jim Cramer was talking about all the money we are spending, yes, the problem is we're not earning it, we are printing it, and then prices are going up. Our productivity is collapsing. We just got the worst productivity numbers in 62 years in this country. Our trade deficits are exploding.



The economy is imploding. It is a mess. We just can't see it because we're blinded by all the inflation.



CARLSON: Right. Really quick, how long until -- the investors have lost faith in the U.S. dollar that's why they are running to crypto. How long until the rest of the world loses enough faith that the U.S. dollar is no longer the world's reserve currency?



SCHIFF: Well people still have confidence in the dollar and the Federal Reserve. I don't know why. They've gotten so many things wrong. You know, I think the people that are running to crypto are unfortunately running in the wrong direction. They are probably jumping from the frying pan into the fire.



But eventually, the world is going to leave the U.S. dollar. The dollar is going to collapse. Money is going to flow into other currencies, it is going to flow into real money. Gold and silver is going to go into real assets -- stocks, real estate, mostly outside the United States because we're going to be the epicenter of a coming currency crisis and sovereign debt crisis that is going to make the financial crisis of 2008 look like a Sunday school picnic.



CARLSON: Yes. This is bigger than coronavirus or pronouns. This is big. I don't know why it's being ignored. You are not ignoring it and I appreciate it. Thank you so much, Peter Schiff.



Well, another story that seemed pretty big to us five years ago was the fact there actually are unexplained flying objects circling in the Earth. They are totally real.



Now we know, since we've established that UFOs are real, we're not quite sure what they are, but they exist, the Biden administration is trying to shut down the public's right to know what the government knows about this. That's bizarre.



We'll find out a lot more in just a minute.



Also, if you wanted our "Don't Fauci my Christmas" ornament, it turns out we have more. They previously sold out, but the Americans making them at Wendell Forge in Pennsylvania worked all night for us, loading them in their trucks and will be driving them to our website, tuckercarlson.com.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Our 435 Members of Congress get paid $174,000.00 a year and that's not private equity money. On the other hand, it is three times the median income of the average American household. So Members of Congress tell their constituents, "Send me to Washington so we can vote on bills and represent you," and a few of them mean it. They spend much of the year sleeping on futons in their congressional offices. They work really hard, whatever you think of them.



But some of them don't work at all, literally at all. I want to tell you about two lawmakers who are gaming the system in the most over-the-top way.



Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and her colleague, Al Lawson haven't shown up to work. They haven't voted on a single bill all year since at least January 11. Both of these members have used something called proxy letters to avoid having to show up. This has never happened in the history of the Congress.



But Pelosi and House Democrats instituted a rule last year that allowed Members of Congress to vote by proxy because of the pandemic. Pelosi is using the excuse of COVID, well for basically everything, but to help her pass bills with a razor thin majority.



Now, Congresswoman Wilson who is totally forgettable, except that she wears absurd cowboy hats, claims in her proxy letters that she has not been able to come to work this year because of the quote "ongoing public health emergency," but that ongoing public health emergency was not enough to stop Frederica Wilson from going to events in her District of Miami, maskless and then bragging about it on social media. She doesn't seem that ashamed or afraid, weirdly, they have no shame -- none of these people.



So we reached out to Congress people Wilson and Lawson to ask what is the excuse for not going to work? And of course, we never got a response. They never showed up.



We did reach the receptions to Wilson's D.C. office and we asked a young woman who answered the phone when she last saw Congresswoman Wilson in the office. Her response, "I haven't seen her here."



So right before Thanksgiving, The Pentagon quietly announced a program called the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group, boy, they are big into long titles over there. Experts say it's part of the Defense Department's effort to monopolize research into UFOs and shut down any independent investigation of the subject.



But there is some good news. The Defense Bill making its way through the Congress includes language that will force The Pentagon to make its findings on UFOs public. So the question here is, why is the government, after promising not to do this repeatedly still hiding information on something that's very much in the public interest, which is what are these things? These UFOs?



We know they are real, we don't know what they are, we probably have a right to know that. It is our government after all, but they are still hiding it from us. Why?



Lue Elizondo is one of the world's experts, if not the world's expert on this. He used to study UFOs for The Pentagon, and he joins us tonight.



Lue, thanks so much for coming on. So, let's just go right to motive.



LUE ELIZONDO, FORMER PENTAGON OFFICIAL: Thanks for having me.



CARLSON: We know these are real, we know The Pentagon takes them seriously, if not in public, why in the world would they still be hiding this information from us?



ELIZONDO: Yes, I mean it is kind of peculiar isn't it, Tucker, that you know, really the day before Thanksgiving, The Pentagon decides to announce the creation of this office when they've had you know four years to do it beforehand.



I do think it is a good idea to have a centralized office, just not so sure that it is good to put it where they want to put it. At the end of the day, the organization they want to put it under is my old office, it's the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, which is an oversight capability, not an operational capability and plus, there are still some of the old elements in that organization that really didn't do us much favors when I was running the program four years ago.



CARLSON: Right. Well, that is obvious. In fact, if it weren't for you effectively blowing the whistle, we wouldn't be having this conversation in the first place. So speculate in your informed way about their motive, like what do they know that they don't want us to know, do you think?



ELIZONDO: Well, if I could be completely forthcoming, I think they don't know a lot and that in itself is probably what they don't want to necessarily have a conversation about. Even recently, when you listen to The Pentagon spokesperson, no offense, but there is no indication that they are going to be open and forthcoming with the American people.



When you look at the legislation that has been presented in this NDAA, National Defense Authorization Act, this is historic. I mean this basically tells the U.S. government, both the Director of National Intelligence and the Secretary of Defense, you will report to Congress both at the classified and the unclassified versions.



And oh by the way, you're going to create a field team. You're going to create a capability to go out and not just sit back and relax and wait for information to come to you, but you now have to be proactive.



You have to go out and actually collect that information as it is happening and then you have to report it to us.



And last but not least, if there is information that you can't report because it is too classified, you have to report that fact to Congress, too. So this is really a fantastic, I think -- I mean, it is huge. It is very comprehensive. It's pages and pages.



And Ife got to tell you, I'm really, really proud of Congress for it.



CARLSON: Really quick. I just want to ask you a bottom line question. Do you know anybody who is deeply knowledgeable on this subject who studies at The Pentagon, for example, who believes that these objects are from Russia and China? Who believes they are terrestrial and are foreign military aircraft?



ELIZONDO: There are a couple of individuals, I'm not going to call them out that for whatever reason still remain extremely apprehensive about this topic, but at the end of the day you know what, I say fine, let the data speak for itself. Let's -- now that we've got a mechanism to actually collect and analyze this information, let the data speak for itself and then they'll come to the natural conclusion of what this is.



CARLSON: Yes, it is pretty clearly not from Russia or China, I would say. Just my view.



Lue Elizondo, appreciate your coming on thank you.



ELIZONDO: Thanks for having me.



CARLSON: So, Joe Biden has opened up the nation's borders to the world. It is deeply unpopular, we're going to get millions of people here legally just this year, many times the population of say Boston or Seattle.



Very few people were doing anything about this, but in Florida, the Governor, Ron DeSantis is trying to protect his state from this. In very specific ways, he joins us next to tell us how.



And our new documentary is called "The Trial of Kyle" and it is amazing. We just screened it today. The Originals are good. We are not bragging, but they are.



This one is out Thursday. You can get free access to it at tuckercarlson.com.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: The Biden administration has opened America's borders to the world and pretty much no one is doing anything about it as our democracy evaporates and our nation changes forever, but there are a few State Governors who are doing something to protect their citizens from the effect of mass illegal immigration, and no one's doing more than the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.



DeSantis just announced new proposals to stop the flow of criminal migrants into his State. Here are some of them.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): We have a responsibility to stand up for the rule of law. We have a responsibility to stand up for the Constitution and we have a responsibility to stand up against an administration that has just decided they don't want to have a secure border.



You know, you don't get to make that decision. The laws of our country require us to enforce the law and that's what needs to be done.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Well, exactly. You don't get to make that decision for the executive. You don't make laws. You have to abide by them.



Governor DeSantis is abiding by Federal law in the State of Florida, he joins us tonight.



Governor, thanks so much for coming on. I know you're a detail man, but the one thing we almost never get from politicians, so if you could explain to the audience what exactly you're doing in the State to protect your citizens.



DESANTIS: Sure, Tucker. For one, any of these contractors that are facilitating Biden's illegal policies by bringing people into Florida, oftentimes flying in at two o'clock in the morning with no notice to the State, anyone who is doing that forfeits the ability to have contracts with State and local government in the State of Florida, and they are going to be responsible for providing restitution to the State of Florida for every single person that they bring, because when they dump somebody, a lot of costs end up being borne by the State in the future, whether that's education, healthcare, whether that's the criminal justice system.



Unfortunately, we had somebody brought from Biden that murdered somebody in Jacksonville just a few weeks ago, and so we're very concerned about doing that and we want to basically say, this is not the right decision to be making to be facilitating, which is basically an illegal human smuggling operation.



We are also saying to some of the institutions in Florida like non-profits, we're not going to be giving license to folks who are actively helping Biden do this. And so, we want people focusing on our own citizens. A lot of people do a lot of great work. We've got a lot of people in our State that need help, and we can't just have people who are from foreign countries displacing the needs of our own people.



CARLSON: Well, exactly, and it is a massive federally sponsored human smuggling operation and it is illegal. What kind of -- so you're taking concrete steps that will enrage the White House. Do you anticipate some kind of legal conflict with them?



DESANTIS: Well, we're already in legal conflict with them. We have a lawsuit against them.



I will say, they have already switched from what they had been doing as a result of our lawsuit. They had been giving people a notice to report. You come illegally, they give you a sheet of paper. They say, "Hey call us and schedule a hearing sometime" with no consequences.



Well obviously, that is toothless. They now have shifted to doing what's called the Notice to Appear. Once somebody doesn't appear, then they are deportable without any additional process. Not only Biden would deport them, but perhaps when we have a change of administration, you would then be able to return these folks back.



So we are locked in litigation there. I have no doubt that they'll try to do something to trip us up, but here is the deal, Tucker, yes, the Federal government has got a lot of authority on immigration, but if they're not doing their job, if they are forfeiting their responsibilities, I just don't think States should be in a position where we're helpless and we can't do anything.



So we anticipate conflict, but you can't just run away from that and say you're not going to do nothing. The easiest thing for me to do would just be to put out tweets, put out press releases. You know, complain about it, but I think people want to say, let's do something about it.



So I think we're going to have some success. I think, there will obviously be some things we're going to have to overcome in the courts or whatnot, but that's fine. I'd rather be fighting to get things done than to just forfeit before we even play the game.



CARLSON: Well, that's exactly right and I think a lot of people are starting to conclude who your Governor is may make a bigger difference than who your President is, and I hope other Governors will pay attention to what you're doing.



Ron DeSantis of Florida, thank you very much.



DESANTIS: Thank you.



CARLSON: So Jussie Smollett was just found guilty of five of six counts for faking his own hate crime and dividing the country even further. So at the middle of this were the Osundairo brothers, the people that Smollett blamed for the attack and you've got to ask what do they think of the verdict?



Well, their lawyer joins us straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: On February 14th, 2019, Valentine's Day, Jussie Smollett sat down for an interview with the most credulous person and also the best paid person on television, Robin Roberts to describe his fake hate crime. Here's what he said.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JUSSIE SMOLLETT, ACTOR: As I was crossing the intersection. I heard "Empire," and I don't answer to "Empire." I mean, my name ain't "Empire." And I didn't answer, I kept walking and then I heard "[Bleep] Empire. [Bleep]." So I turned around and I said, "[Bleep] did you just say to me?"



I mean, I see the attacker masked and he said, "This is MAGA country [bleep]," punches me right in the face.



I was just jumped, and then I looked down and I see that there's a rope around my neck.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: There's a rope around my neck in Downtown Chicago at two in the morning on my way back from the Subway, because I don't like Donald Trump. It happens a lot in Chicago.



So as he was giving that interview, and Robin Roberts was nodding, "Oh, Jussie. Yes." The people who beat him up were in custody in Chicago. They're called the Osundairo brothers. They are from Nigeria and they were giving police the evidence that ultimately led to the convictions we just saw.



Now, Smollett's lawyer is promising that conviction will be overturned. We thought it'd be interesting to hear from the attorney for the Osundairo brothers. Her name is Gloria Rodriguez and we're very glad to have her join us tonight.



Gloria, thanks so much for coming on. So what do your clients think of all of this?



GLORIA RODRIGUEZ, ATTORNEY OF OSUNDAIRO BROTHERS: Oh, my goodness, Tucker. Well, let me just say, first and foremost, that when you first had me on, it was pretty early on after this, you know, hoax came on and I came back on your show first, because you promised me that you would follow this story correctly, and portray it correctly and true to your word, you did.



And you've gotten it right since day one on this, so I'm happy to be back and here talking to you about what happened. And you and I both knew what really happened, and the Osundairo brothers are very thrilled and grateful that the jury, you know, didn't buy the fake act.



CARLSON: Well, yes. I mean, it must have been bewildering for them since they were there. They knew exactly what happened to hear Jussie Smollett describe this fantasy with a straight face. I mean, what kind of person could do that?



RODRIGUEZ: You know, it's your right to take the stand if you are the defendant. It carries obvious risks with it. But it's not your right to lie to the jury. You don't have the right to make up your own set of facts. And one of the OSP, the Office of Special Prosecutors, my favorite part of this trial was watching Sam Mendenhall -- what an amazing attorney from that team.



He kept saying in his closing remarks, you're entitled to your own opinions, you're not entitled to your own facts. And that's what Mr. Smollett kept trying to do is just change the facts. And as much as he tried to sell that story, it just didn't make any sense.



And you have to consider the Osundairo brothers testified for two days. They were not -- you know, they didn't have any way of knowing the testimony of the other and they went into significant details about what went on. And all of this was corroborated by the police.



CARLSON: Oh, yes, but I wonder though, I mean, there is so much lying just in our society, if I can just say, you begin to think, well, maybe if people believe it, you don't know whether they believe and here you have a jury, I don't know who's on it, but just like normal Americans. And I did wonder like, will they believe this stuff? Were you worried at all about the outcome?



RODRIGUEZ: No, I wasn't worried about the outcome. I mean, sorry, to say that so bluntly.



CARLSON: Oh, I love it.



RODRIGUEZ: I mean, you know, there are juries that are unpredictable at times, but this is one of those cases, Tucker, and I know you covered this on your show, so I won't belabor it.



But there was a mountain of evidence to show that every detail that the Osundairo brothers were saying was corroborated. They said, for instance, that they did a dry run on that, you know, Saturday before the event, and the police were able to track down Jussie's car. And so, what plausible, you know, viable theory could Jussie give for all those exact things? It's just nothing he said was cohesive or made sense.



CARLSON: Right. I know, but for those of us who so desperately want to believe in our justice system, above all systems in this country, this was a thrilling result because it was reality based and I love that you never doubted it.



Thank you for coming on tonight. It's great to see you again.



RODRIGUEZ: Thank you, Tucker. Great to be on and Feliz Navidad.



CARLSON: Amen. Feliz Navidad.



Well, you probably think of Russiagate is something that just happened in this country. But no, the hysteria was international. We're not the only global country or country with global leaders. The leader of the Brexit movement, Nigel Farage was of course smeared as a puppet of Vladimir Putin.



For a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today," we sat down with Nigel Farage to talk about what that was like. Here's what he said.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NIGEL FARAGE, FORMER MEMBER OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT: ... said to people who believe they are morally superior to the other side of the argument, because they're better people. And this is what the modern liberal left genuinely believe. They actually believe that they are better people.



So they can't find a rational explanation for why the Brexit vote happened, for why the man from "The Apprentice," you know, got in the White House.



CARLSON: Yes.



FARAGE: They can't find a rational explanation. Therefore, they've been looking for irrational ones.



The Russia hoax was perfect for them, absolutely perfect for them and that played out on both sides of the pond. Oh, we had Hillary saying Nigel Farage is funded by the Kremlin. I should have sued her libel, really.



Yes, so that's what they've been looking for. So, you know, it's either the Russians that did it. It's either Cambridge Analytica would somehow mesmerize the population and they've been chasing. They have been chasing trying to find the end of these rainbows.



CARLSON: But don't normal people --



FARAGE: They don't understand --



CARLSON: Always ask like maybe I played a role in this? If your kids hate you, maybe you asked like, was I a good father?



FARAGE: No.



CARLSON: A normal person would always ask that.



FARAGE: No, no, no. Their sense of moral superiority is such that they can't even contemplate that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So Nigel Farage spent a long time in Brussels fighting to get the U.K. out of the vise grip of the E.U., and as he started to succeed, he told us he was barred from pubs and restaurants in that city. Local barista refused to serve him coffee.



So it's not just this country that does stuff like this. He also told us a fascinating and pretty moving story about nearly dying in a plane crash, in which the pilot was killed. Brexit probably wouldn't have happened if he had died. Very much worth watching.



You can watch the whole thing on FOX Nation. You can get it at tuckercarlson.com.



We told you a horrifying story the other day, a school in California that vaccinated students, injected them with drugs in exchange for pizza and a promise not to tell their parents.



One mother was so outraged that she went public with it, and she joins us next to tell us what happened.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: We told you a story the other day, it was so shocking we had to check to see if it was real.



A school in California gave kids COVID injection without telling your parents or getting permission from the parents; instead, the school bribed children with pizza and then told them not to tell their parents.



Now Maribel Duarte's 13-year-old son was injected behind her back. She was upset. Understandably. She joins us tonight.



Mrs. Duarte, thanks so much for coming on. I appreciate it. How can the school ...



MARIBEL DUARTE, SON WAS INJECTED WITH COVID VACCINE WITHOUT HER PERMISSION: Thank you.



CARLSON: ... injected drug into your child -- any drug without telling you?



DUARTE: Actually, that's what I'm trying to figure out. Actually, it's very sad to know that I wake up and take my son to school and then thinking he is going to be in a safe spot and knowing that you know --



CARLSON: Yes, he's not. He's not. So what did you say to the school, if you would tell us?



DUARTE: Actually, I have not said anything to the school yet. But when my son came home and you know, explained to me and said, "Mom, I got pizza," and I'm like, "Oh, that's really nice." And he's like, "Yes, I got a COVID shot, too." And I go, "What do you mean?" He's like, "Yes, they offered me pizza." And I said, "What happened? You can't do anything without my consent."



He said that the lady that was giving him the shot was the one that told him to put his name on the paper and to sign my name. And actually that it really hurts because they don't know my child's condition. They don't know what he's going through. And that's one worry that I have now it's like, I'm always worrying that he's going to be okay.



I actually, you know, want to just say, you know, whoever is giving these vaccines, make sure they have permission from their parents before they do anything, because actually, instead of helping them, you might harm them. And I was very disappointed to know that that's what really happened to my son.



And honestly, I believe his words, and I believe, you know, looking into his eyes and him telling me the truth of what really happened.



CARLSON: Well, he came home up with a vaccine card, so that kind of tells the whole story right there.



I assume you're going to find the meanest lawyer you possibly can and sue these people personally. I'm really hoping for that. Have you considered it?



DUARTE: I I'm asking God for justice, yes.



CARLSON: I hope you get it. Are there other parents who objected to having their children injected with drugs or small children without their knowledge, do you think?



DUARTE: I feel that there is more children out there. They're not speaking out, but hopefully that they will speak out and get the help that they need?



CARLSON: Yes, how does your son feel in the 30 seconds we have?



DUARTE: He's actually hanging in here. You know, he's hanging in there. He is complaining sometimes, you know, body aches, a little bit of chest pains, sometimes slow breathing. Always complaining about tired after this vaccine and he hasn't been normal again.



CARLSON: Our hearts go out to you. Maribel Duarte, thank you so much for coming on tonight and I hope that you get justice. I really do. I mean that. Thank you.



DUARTE: Thank you. Yes.



CARLSON: We're out of time tonight, unfortunately.



A brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" featuring Nigel Farage available now on FOX Nation at tuckercarlson.com.



We'll be back on Monday. The shows that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.



Have a wonderful weekend with the ones you love.



Sean Hannity follows.



Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.