Tucker: The US is looking at a grim economic picture

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," April 18, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT: Good evening. Welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. Happy Monday.



Knowing what we know about our current leadership class, the one thing we can be absolutely certain of is they always go too far. They always get over their skis. They just can't help themselves. That's who they are.



So, in February, when the Russian military invaded Ukraine, there was always out there the chance that the Biden administration would find a way to turn what was a regional tragedy into something bigger, like a historical global catastrophe. That was always possible.



So even before Russian forces entered into Ukraine, the White House promised us that would not happen, quote: "There is no intention or interest or desire by the President to send troops to Ukraine." That was the word from Biden's publicist from the White House. She said the very same thing almost identically the next month.



The month after that, she said it again, quote: "Joe Biden does not have the intention of sending U.S. troops to Ukraine," Jen Psaki solemnly pledged to the nation. Why did Jen Psaki keep saying the same thing over and over? Well, because it wasn't true. She had to repeat it because it was a lie. That's how lying works. It's not believable so you have to say it again and again and again.



If you want if someone is lying, count the times they assert something. The more often they assert it, the less likely it is to be true, but ultimately the truth does come out and this weekend it began to.



Joe Biden's top surrogate in the Congress -- that would be Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, a former Biden intern -- appeared on CBS News and said the opposite of what the White House has been telling us for months. Coons demanded that the Pentagon deploy American troops to Ukraine to fight Russian soldiers. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MARGARET BRENNAN, CBS ANCHOR: In some public remarks this week, you said the country needs to talk about when it might be willing to send troops to Ukraine.



SEN. CHRIS COONS (D-DE): If Vladimir Putin, who has shown us how brutal he can be, is allowed to just continue to massacre civilians, to commit war crimes throughout Ukraine, without NATO, without the West coming more forcefully to his aid, I deeply worry that what is going to happen next is that we will see Ukraine turn into Syria.



The American people cannot turn away from this tragedy in Ukraine. I think the history of the 21st Century turns on how fiercely we defend freedom in Ukraine and that Putin will only stop when we stop him.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: "Without the West coming more forcefully to the aid of Ukraine." So, the Ukrainian military has been trained by NATO. It uses American arms. In some cases, it's being led by Americans. The Ukrainian government is advised directly moment-to-moment by Americans. There are many Americans in Ukraine right now doing that.



So, what Chris Coons is calling for is land war with Russia. Now, that's not a small thing, given that once again, Chris Coons is Joe Biden's closest ally in the Senate. Chris Coons is an unfailing and faithful spokesman for the administration's policies, whatever those policies happen to be.



So, when Chris Coons calls for war with Russia, he does not do it accidentally and in this case, the White House has not distanced itself from what Chris Coons said. Oh, why? Well, because war with Russia is the administration's actual policy.



Leaders of the Democratic Party want to topple the Russian government by force and effect regime change in Russia. They have wanted this since the day that Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential race. We know this because they've said so many, many times and the only reason the rest of us missed it is because we didn't take them seriously enough, but we should have.



A Hot War with Vladimir Putin, using American troops, is the logical, maybe inevitable end stage of Russiagate. So, the whole thing began with Hillary Clinton complaining, then the pee tape and now it's moving toward nuclear war.



So, what would that look like? A Hot War with Russia? How many Americans would die during that war? How likely is it to escalate to nuclear conflict? And if we succeed, if we remove Vladimir Putin from office, who will replace him as the head of Russia in charge of 6,000 nuclear weapons?



Those are some of the first questions that jump to mind when a war with Russia is discussed. But the news reader on CBS, who was interviewing Chris Coons didn't bother to ask any of those questions, nor did she ask the one thing you would need to know if you were running a functioning democracy, which is how many Americans, how many voters, actually want war with Russia? What percentage of the American population believes that Ukraine's borders are worth dying for?



That's a central question in a democracy, and as it happens we know the answer, because CBS itself ran a poll on that topic just a week ago, and they asked this question: Should the United States send troops to Ukraine?



Answer? Fully 75 percent of Americans said no, the United States should not send troops to Ukraine. And yet, somehow the CBS News reader forgot to mention any of this to Chris Coons. Why? Well, you know why, because in Washington, what you think is irrelevant.



Our foreign policy matters of life and death, decisions that destroy nations, are made entirely by people with no skin in the game, people who face no conceivable risk of injury, people like John Bolton, and Max Boot, and Toria Nuland. Your opinion doesn't factor into the equation at any point.



So, if you bothered to ask American citizens what they think -- and if you cared about democracy, you would -- they'd likely tell you that their borders are more important to them than Ukraine's borders are. That makes sense because they're Americans, not Ukrainians.



And if you ask deeper, you would find out that at the very top of their concerns is not Ukraine. They feel sympathy for the people of Ukraine, but they're not taking up too much disk space brooding about Ukraine moment to moment, because they have other things to worry about, starting with their own economy, especially the cost of food, energy, and housing. They're worried about these things and they're right to be worried.



At this point, the United States is looking at a grim economic picture.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NBC REPORTER: Before you pull out that credit card today, beware. If you don't pay it off in full, your interest rate is probably about to jump.



The Federal Reserve, the nation's Central Bank, is expected to raise rates by a quarter point today as it tries to throw cold water on runaway inflation.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Every time you go and shop, every, like a price of something has gone up by so much. It's insane.



NBC REPORTER: Every American shopper has seen it firsthand. Clothing up 6.5 percent, food up 8.5 percent, electricity up nine percent, used cars up 41 percent, and gasoline up nearly $1.50 from a year ago.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Milk, flour, sugar, cartons of oil, like frying oil - - that's been insane. That's like tripled in price. So, that's been crazy.



NBC REPORTER: The highest inflation in 40 years.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Highest inflation in 40 years. Those are the official numbers, which of course, bear no resemblance to the day-to-day reality. Everything is much more expensive and that's especially true of the big things. The big things are the most expensive of all. Why is that? Simple, the declining power of U.S. currency has created an unprecedented asset bubble. That means investors around the world are rushing to convert increasingly worthless U.S. dollars into objects that might hold value over time.



So, anything tangible costs a lot more, a lot more than it did a year ago. There's no mystery in this. This is exactly what happens when you pump too much money into an economy. The money becomes worth less.



So, where is this going? How is it going to unfold? Nobody believes the interest rate rises we're seeing will get inflation under control quickly. So, what happens? Well, at some point consumers will begin to run out of cash to spend. Assets will become too expensive to buy and the average person will have less money to buy them.



At the same time that prices are rising, so are taxes. Property taxes are rising in many places in tandem with the real estate bubble. So even if you didn't buy a new house, you will suffer because of that. State income taxes have risen dramatically in places like New York.



So, they're getting it from both ends and that means that some people, maybe a lot of people, will start to go broke and as they do go broke, they'll be forced to curtail what they buy.



In an economy driven largely by consumer spending, this is a very scary trend. When people stop buying things, the crash comes. So, you can see very clearly where this is going. Everyone in Washington understands exactly where it's going, but instead of taking real steps to fix it, like stop writing these massive spending bills, they're taking everything they can. All the money is still on the table while there still is money.



Janet Yellen, the secretary of the Treasury, declared last week, for example, that quote: "We must redouble our efforts to decarbonize our economy." So, what does that mean exactly? How do you decarbonize an economy? Well, by spending trillions in new stimulus spending on renewable energy schemes that, by the way, are owned by the Chinese government and Democratic donors.



See how that works? You pass the cash around while it still exists. Another name for this is looting. It cannot go on forever, by definition, because if the economy tanks, everything resets, not just the economic questions. There could be genuine social and political volatility.



Our current conversation can only happen in a country that still believes itself to be rich, but once the country doesn't think it is rich, everything changes. This tells you exactly why our leaders seem so jumpy.



It's why they're more determined than ever to move the conversation away from economics, "No talking about economics." And toward questions of race and obscure sexual politics.



Every new moral panic they create -- and they create them by the dozens -- diverts attention away from themselves. They've been doing this for quite a while, since at least the financial crisis.



Since that time -- 2008-2009 -- our leaders have been telling us over and over and over again, many books have been written about it, that the central divide in America, the seeping wound, the original sin, is race.



Consider the timing. At exactly the moment the U.S. government bailed out Wall Street, not a popular move, use of the terms "race" and "racism" in "The Washington Post," "The New York Times," and "U.S.A. Today" jumped by more than 700 percent.



So, the official message was really clear: You've got problems and White men caused those problems. The White guys are taking all the money and the perks for themselves and they're holding everyone else down.



Now to this day, you hear that constantly, including from Joe Biden. It's the most divisive possible message. It's also, factually speaking, a lie. According to Federal statistics, White men aren't even close to the richest group in the United States. Indian-Americans, Chinese-Americans, Filipinos, Koreans, Indonesians, among others, all have much higher median household incomes than Whites.



So, the story is not only destructive of the social fabric, it's not even true. The actual fault line in American life is not color, it is money.



The real problem isn't racism, it is wealth distribution. A small number of people, smaller every year, have become richer than anyone else in history. Meanwhile, the rest of the country has stagnated and if you don't believe that, drive out 20 miles from the city center and see how people are doing.



So, if the population understood this -- that effectively it's an economics game, it's got nothing to do with racism or transgenders -- the population would be pretty mad about that. Joe Biden and his donors fear that. They don't want you to think about economics. They prefer to keep you paralyzed by guilt and shame and if that doesn't work, they'd rather you worried about Ukraine. "Ukraine is the real scandal where economic problems are Putin's fault." Watch Joe Biden.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm doing everything within my power by executive orders to bring down the price and address the Putin price hike. In fact, we've already made progress since March inflation data was collected.



Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide and a half a world away.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So this is their last desperate talking point and it's highly familiar to anyone who's watched American politics for the last six years, "Putin did it." But it's ridiculous and we feel it's always a moral obligation to rebut it with facts. This chart clearly shows it.



Here are several core measures of inflation, they go back to 2011. You notice that all of those measures began spiking in what year -- 2021, right after Joe Biden took office. It was the spending that did it. He's not the only one who spent too much, but he spent the most.



Now, Biden could claim the spike started this February and the media would probably protect him, but things have gotten so obvious, economic decline being the one thing you really can't hide because people feel it every single day, that the media are beginning to stop defending him. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ED O'KEEFE, CBS NEWS CORRESPONDENT: The White House says those price jumps are happening because of the war in what they call, quote, "Putin's price hike," But remember, prices started spiking well before the war in Ukraine began.



JONATHAN LEMIRE, WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF, POLITICO: And every time we talk about gas prices, Democrats do, President Biden does as always "Putin's price hike." They're trying to blame, of course, the Russian President and the invasion of Ukraine for the jump in prices, but of course, as polling suggests, this President is going to take a lot of the blame here.



ABC NEW REPORTER: Biden has called it a "Putin price hike," but most Americans aren't buying it.



DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Despite what President Biden says, inflation was a major concern way before Putin's invasion.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So, no one's buying it because everyone understands the most simple principle in all economics, which is supply and demand. If you create a lot more money, the money loses its value, obviously, and yet this administration proposes spending even more money at a scale that this country has never seen.



The founder of FedEx, Fred Smith, summed it up this way, quote: "Had we passed the Build Back Better bill that Biden wanted, my guess is that we would be Weimar Germany right now. We'd have 25 percent inflation rather than nine percent or 10 percent."



That's all very obvious, and again, you don't need to be running the Fed to understand it. Joe Biden may be the only person who doesn't understand. In this case, he gets a pass because in Joe Biden's head, he's far away, he's somewhere else.



Yesterday, for example, Biden was fumbling through questions about foreign policy when a staffer in an Easter Bunny costume appeared out of nowhere and led him away. It's that bad now? How bad is it? Here is Biden in one of the saddest moments of his or any other presidency.



This is from last week. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: There's not a single thing America can't do when we do it together as the United States of America. God bless you all.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Shaking imaginary hands, wandering off into the great distance. So the one thing we can say with certainty about the White House in the spring of 2022 is that Joe Biden is not running it. Joe Biden is gone. In his place are unelected ideologues, people who do not care what the price of gas is. They don't care if you can afford dinner at Applebee's with your kids. They don't care even if war with Russia could cause the destruction of entire populations. Those things are not interesting to them. They care about theories, not reality.



So, improving the life of Americans, elevating the American population, doesn't even rate on their scale of concern. It's a pure afterthought.



Now we've known that for a while. They've been in charge for a while and that's been sustainable as long as everyone's getting a check, as long as everyone feels like "I've got enough money," but the second the economy turns south, the calculation changes completely. Everything is different in a country that believes it is becoming poor. The short-term effect is a peaceful revolt by voting.



So, you can be certain of this: If there are free and fair elections this November, neo liberalism will be swept away entirely, revealed as the joke it is. So, the thing to worry about right now is not public opinion. Public opinion is settled. Nobody likes this.



The thing to worry about right now is voting, the mechanics of voting. If the public is allowed to express its preference in the midterms, we're done, but will they be allowed? That should be the thing people are paying attention to.



So as the Biden administration tells us, once again that the territorial integrity of Ukraine is worth dying for, our country's territorial integrity is not only an afterthought, but a historical footnote. It doesn't exist.



Drug cartels, human traffickers, even terrorists are walking into the United States of America totally unimpeded. FOX's Bill Melugin broke this story, as he has so many, he is live on the border for us tonight. Hey, Bill.



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Tucker, good evening to you.



I was able to obtain a C.B.P. record through a Freedom of Information Act request that reveals at least 23 possible terror linked individuals were stopped here at the U.S. Southern border last year. Take a look at this graphic. We'll get right into the numbers.



What you're looking at are hits on the T.S.D.B. that is the Terrorist Screening Database of known and suspected terrorists maintained by the F.B.I. and what you see are the different Border Patrol sectors where these hits happened. Four in San Diego sector, four in El Centro, two in Yuma, two in Tucson, three in El Paso sector, four in Del Rio sector and four in the Rio Grande Valley sector, again totaling up to 23.



But keep in mind, those are only the ones they caught, only the ones they know about, Tucker.



Back out here live, that is a major concern because C.B.P. officials tell us in the last six months alone here at the border, there have been more than 300,000 known gotaways.



I'll send it back to you.



CARLSON: Amazing. Bill, as you've chronicled for months now, millions of foreign nationals come over, they don't stay in the Rio Grande Valley. There is not the economy or the services to support them. An awful lot of them wind up in Southern California, and when they get there, it is very easy to break the law and not get punished for it.



You were instrumental in the documentary we just finished on Los Angeles, it started streaming today, and you have news to report relevant to that story for us tonight. What is it?



MELUGIN: Yes, Tucker. That's right. So look, ever since LA DA George Gascon was elected, it's no secret that criminals have been celebrating his soft on crime policies, but never have we seen such a blatant example of this as what your viewers are about to see and hear right now.



FOX News has obtained exclusive jailhouse audio of a convicted gang murderer named Luis Angel Hernandez boasting that he is going to get George Gascon's name tattooed on his face and he calls George Gascon a champ for dropping his gang and gun enhancements. Take a listen.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



LUIS ANGEL HERNANDEZ, CONVICTED GANG MURDERED: That [bleep] looking real good. Now, we've got a new DA in LA, so they're going to -- I got caught on the 14th, fool.



Right there in Compton on Thursday, so, they're going to drop the gang or like gun enhancement, my gang enhancement. My gang enhancement is 10 years, fool, for being a gang member. And then, the gun in the commission of crime.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Whatever (INAUDIBLE) Gascon or whatever the [bleep].



HERNANDEZ: I'm going to get [bleep] name on my face. That's a champ right there. [Bleep] Gascon.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (INAUDIBLE) for misdemeanor and stuff.



HERNANDEZ: That's the [bleep] right there, bro. He is making historic changes for all of us, fool. You know, so, I am just grateful, fool, like I've got good news off that [bleep].



So, at least now, I know like, they're' like, "You're coming home, blood." Like, they are already told me, my lawyer told me, "You're coming home."



(END AUDIO CLIP)



MELUGIN: And Tucker, what you heard right there certainly is not an isolated incident. Your documentary also has another murderer from behind his cell in prison toasting one of his cellmates with prison moonshine smiling, saying, "Hey, we're going home on this George Gascon directive."



Your documentary also has jailhouse audio of a 26-year-old transgender child molester boasting that nothing is going to happen to him and he's not going to face any prison time because George Gascon refused to prosecute him as an adult.



There is no denying that George Gascon's policies treat criminals with kiddy gloves sometimes, and prosecutors in his office tell me when it comes to George Gascon, DA stands for Defense Attorney.



We'll send it back to you.



CARLSON: That is effectively true. Bill Melugin, a big part of that documentary. Thanks so much for all the help you gave us.



So as we said, we are premiering Season Two of our series, "Tucker Carlson Originals." The first one came out today and it's really the story of democracy subverted.



So you take the second biggest city in the country, LA, and a tiny group of people back, a truly radical prosecutor called George Gascon, the Black Lives Matter people, the defund the police people, airhead celebrities, George Soros -- this guy takes over and one man changes life for everybody in Los Angeles. It's beyond belief.



The documentary called "Suicide of LA." Part one is available right now. Here's a portion of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So who exactly supports this? How could a sane person vote for a maniac like George Gascon who is so clearly intent on destroying what previous generations have built?



MELUGIN: George Gascon's primary supporters were Black Lives Matter crowd.



PATRISSE CULLORS, FOUNDER, BLACK LIVES MATTER: Why has this been called the second most important race in the country next to the Presidency?



MELUGIN: George Gascon is supported by the crowd that wants to defund law enforcement.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Defund the police.



GEORGE GASCON, LOS ANGELES COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY: This is really about moving funding around.



MELUGIN: He is supported by a large swath of the celebrity crowd.



GASCON: Please join me in welcoming the one and only, John Legend.



SOPHIA BUSH, ACTRESS: The DA's races are so, so critical to how our cities function and especially here in LA.



MELUGIN: And of course, George Soros who has been bankrolling progressive DAs all across the entire country.



CARLSON: George Soros donated more than $2 million to George Gascon's campaign, but he wasn't alone. The CEO of Netflix, Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin donated $2.1 million.



ALEX VILLANUEVA, LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF: Oh, yes, this is all funded by Soros and company, and Reed Hastings, all the billionaires up in the Bay Area.



CARLSON: The only significant elected official in Los Angeles who opposes George Gascon is the County Sheriff, Alex Villanueva.



VILLANUEVA: The problem is here in LA, in city and county government, they occupy every single seat. There is no other point of view other than that woke ideology.



You have to operate in the real world, not their fake fantasy. From 2019 to 2021, we saw 94 percent increase in homicides, which is a mind boggling increase. I can't get the Board of Supervisors to even admit that homicides have gone up 95 percent.



MELUGIN: I think the understatement of the year would be to say that there is no love lost between George Gascon and LA County Sheriff, Alex Villanueva. They are polar opposites.



VILLANUEVA: My lack of relationship with the DA is unprecedented. I've had one phone call with him since he has taken office. That is it.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let's start with the rise in crime in LA County. You are the Sheriff. Do you bear any responsibility for that?



VILLANUEVA: Well, as I am being defunded and being discredited and delegitimized by our elected officials, it is kind of hard to put the blame on the people who is doing the most of the work.



For six months, with Gascon's time in office, he rejected 5,932 cases. That means all those people just walk free.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: "Suicide of Los Angeles" sadly not an overstatement. Available now on FOX nation. Part Two out tomorrow. You can get a free account on tuckercarlson.com and use it at FOX Nation.



So you may have noticed, it's hard to miss it, unequal justice under the law is now the rule. Your punishment depends on your political views.



So January 6 defendants been rotting in jail for over a year without bail for nonviolent crimes, but actual criminals like the guy who shot nine people in a South Carolina mall over the weekend, get released on bond for 25 grand. That's the system. Still, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: So the whole point of America is that American laws are applied evenly and fairly to American citizens. They are not even trying anymore to do that.



After January 6, the Biden administration placed dozens of its political opponents in solitary for months and months and months, nonviolent protesters who didn't hurt anyone.



Meanwhile, actual violent offenders like a guy who just shot nine people in a shopping mall in South Carolina over the weekend are already out of jail. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In Colombia, more than a dozen people injured after gunfire erupted Saturday at a shopping mall. Police believe a dispute among at least three people led to the violence.



They charged 22-year-old Jewayne Price with unlawful possession of a gun. He was released on house arrest after a Judge set bond at just $25,000.00 allowing him to go to work with an ankle monitor.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: The Judge's name in that case is Crystal Rookard by the way. That's her.



Buck Sexton is one of the few former C.I.A. officers we trust, our friend, host of "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," he joins us now.



Buck, thanks so much for coming on. It does seem like the core promise of equal justice has been corroded.



BUCK SEXTON, FORMER C.I.A. OFFICER: The Democratic Party has been using prosecutors' offices, not just for social engineering, or you could say, for replacing criminal justice with social justice, but also as a weapon.



I mean, the most prominent recent example of this is January 6th, where you have people, let's remind ourselves, they're held because they're either supposed to be a threat to the public, which I don't think any person actually believes, is based in any reality when you're talking about January 6 or a flight risk, which also seems quite strange, considering many of them have already pleaded and they've gotten months, one just actually got off entirely because he was waved into the Capitol.



But look at the way the D.O.J. was weaponized against Donald Trump before that. In fact, I would say Republicans have gotten far too used to this whether it's Governor Scott Walker up in Wisconsin or the John Doe Law is being used to go after him, Chris Christie in Bridge-gate. They wanted to lock up Governor McDonnell, former Governor McDonnell of Virginia, his wife for taking gifts if you all remember that at one point. They wanted to go after a Rick Perry when he was the Governor of Texas.



These are all prosecutions, by the way that were either in part or in total dramatic overreach, and it always seems to go one way. Where is the equivalent on the other side? That was just off the top of my head. Meanwhile, people who shoot a lot of people get let out on bail because they're not a danger.



CARLSON: Twenty five grand for shooting. Nine people are shot in a shopping mall and there is only a gun charge and 25 grand and he's out. I mean, how can that be?



SEXTON: We've seen the progressive prosecutors have taken the opinion in city after city at this point, that if they're only honestly softer, more gentle on violent crime across the board, let them out sooner from either a sentence, let them out right away with catch and release bail reform laws, that somehow this will improve the community police relations that we've seen talked about a bit more now in the aftermath of the BLM protests and riots. That hasn't worked at all.



They have to admit now across the country that the crime rate has gone up dramatically in pretty much every major city you can think of, not because of COVID, which is one of the lies they told not, because we were cooking the books and trying to create hysteria on TV, but because they have really stupid policies that are reckless and made things worse for everyone.



And Tucker, I think they only care about it, which is obvious to everybody now, because crime is a major issue in city after city and they're going into a midterm election and they have people like Gascon and others by the way, Krasner in Philadelphia, Boudin in San Francisco, who just look like lunatics while good people are suffering. They're all Democrats.



CARLSON: That's exactly right. Nicely put, the Great Buck Sexton, thank you.



SEXTON: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: Good to see you.



So, the Democratic Party is bracing for total wipeout in the midterms. At this point, they're not even trying to convince you to vote for them, they are trying to take their opponents off the ballot. They're attacking democracy, not letting you vote for people you want to vote for.



Here is the latest and most shocking example, a new legal effort underway to keep Marjorie Taylor Greene off the ballot in her own district where she is very popular in the State of Georgia. On what grounds? The left is saying she is guilty of quote, "insurrection."



Marjorie Taylor Greene represents Georgia in this Congress, and she joins us tonight.



Congresswoman, thanks so much for coming on. So, they're trying to prevent voters from voting for you. How is that democracy?



REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R-GA): Well, it's not, Tucker. That's the thing. These people hate the people in my district so much, they look down on them, because they voted for me and sent me to Washington to fight for the things that most Americans care about, like secure borders, stopping abortion, protecting our Second Amendment, stopping the out of control spending in Washington, and stop funding, never-ending foreign wars and all the insanity that takes place in Washington.



Well, I went there and I have been fighting it. And now the progressives, the people that donate, the dark money groups, you know, the 501(c) (3) and the foundations, they've hired up some attorneys from New York who hate the people in my district, and don't believe that they should have the right to elect who they want to send to Washington, which is me. I have overwhelming support in my district, and I'm so thankful for all of them.



Well, now they filed a lawsuit because they're trying to rip my name off of the ballot and steal my district's ability to re-elect me and send me back to Congress.



CARLSON: So if you can prevent voters from being allowed to vote for the candidate of their choice, which is their constitutional right, then the system is over. Is the Republican Party with all four paws jumping in to help you?



GREENE: Not yet. I'm on my own to defend myself. Wonderful people are donating to my campaign, MTGforamerica.com, and I'm so grateful for that. But I have to protect myself. I have to go to Court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I've never been charged with and something I was completely against.



And so this is how far it's going, these leftists, these progressives who would rather want -- they'd rather have the judge or bureaucrats making decisions instead of voters, they want to hand that over to them and not let the people in my district to even have the right to vote for me.



But no, the Republican Party needs to fight harder, Tucker. You know, there is something that I have learned and I think this is really important. You know, if you can challenge any representative's candidacy or elected office holder, then I bet you we could round up some Republican voters who didn't like Kamala Harris funding rioters, criminal rioters out of jail, or Ilhan Omar or Cori Bush or Maxine Waters inciting riots.



You know, I think there is another way to play this game.



CARLSON: Well, of course. American citizens have an absolute right to vote for anyone they want to because it is their government, it is self- government, and if you take that away, it's tyranny, obviously.



We appreciate your coming on tonight, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia. Thank you.



GREENE: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: Pretty shocking medical mystery in the State of New Jersey. Nearly a hundred students who went to a high school nearby have developed the same extremely rare and deadly tumors. Why?



Dr. Marc Siegel after the break.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: FOX News Alert: The mask mandate on airlines is dead. Masks are now optional on the biggest U.S. carriers that includes American, Delta, United, Alaska, Southwest. The T.S.A. has also announced it is not going to enforce the mandate anymore. You're not going to get arrested, passengers cheered on many flights when they heard this news in midair.



This comes because a Florida Judge has ruled the Biden administration doesn't get to make up the rules because they're not God. This isn't a monarchy, they can't arrest you if you don't comply with their fake rules.



Here's one quote from the Judge, quote: "The power to constitutionally release and detain is limited to individuals entering the U.S. from a foreign country." In other words, you don't get to treat American citizens like an invading army, even as you treat the invaders like they're your own children, which is exactly what they're doing.



Anyway, no more mask mandate on planes. Amen.



We have been focused on COVID for two years because it's helped a lot of politicians get more powerful, but there are real public health emergencies going on in this country.



One of them apparently is unfolding in New Jersey. Dozens of people connected to a single high school in Woodbridge Township are coming down with rare brain tumors. Here's a local news report on it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist and former resident of Woodbridge Township says he has confirmed 65 cases of people with rare brain tumors.



The common denominator, they were all Colonia High School graduates or had worked there.



Lupiano was diagnosed 20 years ago and still suffers lingering issues.



AL LUPIANO, ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENTIST: Fast forward to August of last year, my sister received the news that she had a primary brain tumor herself, it unfortunately turned out to be stage four glioblastoma. Two hours later, we received information that my wife also had a primary brain tumor.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: After his sister sadly passed away less than a month ago, he posted on Facebook calling on all Colonia High School alumni asking if others had brain tumors, and the response was shocking.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Shocking is right and scary. What is this exactly? Dr. Marc Siegel joins us tonight to assess -- Doctor.



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Tucker, I want to start with a little bit of history. You know, the Middlesex Sampling Plant, which is less than 10 miles away from this high school is part of -- was part of the Manhattan Project that made the first atomic bomb and they had uranium there and they didn't close it until 1967, the same year that Colonia High School opened.



And not only that, but reports were that they didn't fully decontaminate that Middlesex Plant until more than 10 years, more than 20 years later, until the 1990s, it wasn't fully decontaminated.



And the question is, was there an association between the uranium in that plant and the soil and the radiation in what happened in this high school.



Now, let's talk about this high school. Six out of 100,000 people a year get any kind of brain or spinal cord tumor. Very, very rare, but this high school has seen over a hundred brain tumors from 1975 to 2000.



You saw Al Lupiano there, he has an acoustic neuroma which is very, very rare. His sister died of a glioblastoma -- terrible, terrible brain tumor.



I spoke to our head of Neurosurgery, John Golfinos at NYU who is an expert at this, and also Tom Roland who is an acoustic neuroma expert at NYU, one of the world's best. Both say that a little bit of ionizing radiation, just a small amount in the area is enough to provoke these tumors.



Now, we don't know for sure that this is what has gone on, but the Environmental Protection Agency is involved, and the local Department of Health in New Jersey is involved.



Tucker, this is what we call a cluster and there are 1,300 students in this school today all wanting to know, do I have risk? Is there radiation here? But you know what I want to add tonight, not just the part about the Manhattan Project, not about just how we dispose of radiation and the issues of our environment, but we need to look beyond the school. We need to look at the entire area around this plant and see and test for radiation in the air and in the soil, Tucker, because people can be hurt and we need to know.



CARLSON: Well, that's exactly right. Environmental poisoning is real. It's not just about climate change and COVID. There is a lot going on, and we should pay attention. I appreciate that report.



Dr. Marc Siegel, thank you.



SIEGEL: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: So you've probably eaten a Jimmy John's sandwich, they are all over the country, Jimmy John Liautaud made it. He made millions making sandwiches starting when he was just 19. He never took on debt. Amazing story. Amazing, man. We'll meet him next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: You've probably had a Jimmy John's sandwich over the years, but if you're like us, you didn't know who Jimmy John was, Jimmy John is Jimmy John Liautaud, he sold most of his company and made billions. He is an amazing person, and politically aware, too.



At one point, he came out against Barack Obama and paid the price for that. So we sat down with him for an hour for a new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" and learned a ton, but mostly we were amused, inspired, engaged. Amazing guy. Here is part of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JIMMY JOHN LIAUTAUD, FOUNDER AND FORMER CHAIRMAN OF JIMMY JOHN'S SANDWICH CHAIN: After Obama won his second term, I was completely annihilated and canceled.



I'm a hunter, I'm overweight, I'm very, very successful and rich, right? So I get [bleep] beat out of me for all those three things, completely canceled before cancel was cool.



But why I want to talk about this is, I had 2,800 restaurants open like 3,000 sold that I had deposits on to open from my operators, and these are mom and pops across America, and they changed the labor law, the definition of what a manager is, minimum wage, insurance, and all of a sudden, I had 3,000 restaurants, each one employing 40 or 50 people, right, and 3,000 restaurants where they just, you know, they just -- virtually, the business just stopped.



My mom and pop franchisees were being sued by law firms that lobbied the government, right, for labor from us taking advantage of our people and just became this arduous completely complex -- our mom and pops, you have three -- the average owner had like three and a half stores.



I'm incredibly successful, I'm grateful. But what happened was a travesty because it made them -- they were taking all their extra time baking cookies for people that kicked ass and sampling baseball games and building their catering businesses and learning how to run business, and we taught them how to run these businesses.



And when we did it with them, and then when the labor laws changed in and middle of the game , we were just sitting there holding the bag, and these mom and pops are now in Court. And then the laws change even further and we became a co-employer, meaning I'm responsible for all the employees in all these sandwich shops all around America so that the big, big law firms could then sue so they could get their money.



So I had no idea -- here I was helping Mitt Romney for America, for everybody to have the dream, and I had no idea that I was going to be attacked, and it got so -- anyway, I spend all my time in Court and I did sell the business and I'm happy I did.



But this is interesting as well. I've hired a company to go back and do the forensics on where all the money came from and all the attacks, and all the canceling on me, right, it all came from politics, all from the Democratic Party, all supported by them, or their PACs or Soros or whatever it is.



And anyway --



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: The guy owned a sandwich shop and he dared to contribute to the wrong candidate and that's what happened to him.



But the whole thing is that amazing conversation. What a guy. Jimmy John Liautaud.



We're getting up earlier now so you can watch our interviews on FOX Nation, "Tucker Carlson Today" starting at 7:00 AM.



Now, we've heard a lot -- we spent a lot of time on the documentary series and we have news to share about that, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: So how do you watch the documentaries we make? Our friend, the bestselling author, Shannon Bream is here to tell us.



SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF LEGAL CORRESPONDENT: All right, Tucker. There has been a lot of excitement for Season Two of "Tucker Carlson Originals," which we got a sneak peek on Friday. I am definitely interested.



It is much-watch TV, episodes like "Suicide of Los Angeles," "Transgressive: The Cult of Confusion," The Life of a Rock Star: Kid Rock," and of course everyone is talking about "The End of Men," some very interesting things in that one.



We were flooded with calls and e-mails at FOX this weekend. Everybody wants to know how to watch. I've been confused.



But the good news is it's easy. You don't even need to pay for it. Go to tuckercarlson.com. On Tucker's website, you will see something that says free FOX Nation. We want you to click there. Enter your e-mail address and follow the instructions.



You can then use your new free account and use it on a phone or tablet. Many say I'd rather watch this on TV, no problem. If you don't have the app on your TV or a TV that doesn't have apps, pick up something like a Roku. It's cheap. It's at a place like Walmart, Target, or Best Buy.



Again, it's called Roku, it's about 30 bucks. I am not getting a kickback. I just want you to know.



So to recap go to tuckercarlson.com, get the free account, then use it on your phone, iPad or TV. It is that easy.



And Tucker, I will not lie, it has been hard for me to sign up, but now I've got it.



Content and Programming Copyright 2022 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2022 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.