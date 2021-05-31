Tucker: The left uses partisan politics posing as science

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," May 28, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON

TONIGHT.



At some point, though it's hard to imagine now, the current revolution will

end. Ultimately, all revolutions do end, they can't be sustained. And when

ours does, we'll wake up one morning in a country where we don't have to

lie about everything all the time, where Math is allowed, where we can

acknowledge the profound and inherent differences between men and women

without being fired for it. That day is coming.



The question is, when it does come, what will be left of our society? We

can't know the answer in detail. But here's what we're hoping for. We hope

that reason remains. Reason, logic, the ability to think clearly and

rationally. That's the one thing we can't lose. We're going to need it to

rebuild.



That's why of all the moral atrocities being committed at the moment in the

name of equity and inclusion, it is the relentless attacks on science that

should command our special attention.



So for the next hour, we're going to consider those attacks in some detail

and we are going to start with America's response to the COVID pandemic.



When the coronavirus first arrived in our country last winter, most

Americans uncritically accepted what the authorities said about it. They

thought they could trust the people in charge.



Few imagined that our leaders would leverage a public health emergency for

their own political gain. That seemed like the one line that even

politicians wouldn't cross, and yet almost immediately, they crossed it.



Around the country, Democratic governors used quarantine restrictions to

reward their allies and to punish their opponents. Abortion mills stayed

open, but the police kept churches closed. You could buy weed, but you

couldn't get your knee replaced.



Demonstrations against the lockdowns were banned. Riots against Donald

Trump were encouraged.



Watch the Governor of Michigan for example, shamelessly explained the

difference.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER (D-MI): It is probably not going to be safe to

congregate in masses for quite a while, and it is heartbreaking it, but we

know that Michigan is not alone in this moment. That this is what is

happening all across the country that these big gatherings just can't

safely happen right now.



The death of George Floyd has once again shone a light on the systematic

cycle of injustice in our country. To the overwhelming majority who have

taken to the streets and protested peacefully, protesting historic

inequities, black Michiganders, and those across the country are facing, I

hear you. I see you. I respect you and I support your efforts to enact real

structural change in America.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So, you are no longer allowed to exercise your constitutional

right of assembly unless it is to publicly support the Democratic Party,

and it wasn't just the Governor of Michigan, Gavin Newsom did the same

thing in California. Phil Murphy did it in New Jersey.



It was partisan politics posing as science. But this was the most amazing

part, in the end, it was endorsed by actual scientists and that's the part

that should worry you. Doctors like Jennifer Nuzzo at Johns Hopkins

University told us that structural racism was a bigger health threat than

the coronavirus, so go ahead and loot Macy's. It's an important part of

public health.



For those who still believe that American science was on the level, this

was a shocking moment. When did the people who are paid to be rational

become corrupt religious zealots? When did our scientists become

Ayatollahs?



Well, that happened years ago it turns out. The rest of us just weren't

noticing.



In February of 2019, a piece was published in the journal "Neurology,"

which in case you don't read it is one of the preeminent peer reviewed

publications in all of Medicine. The piece was called "Lucky and the Root

Doctor." It described a physician's experience with a man in the Deep South

called Reggie.



Reggie was suffering from a severe neuromuscular disorder, which had left

him blind. Modern science might have helped Reggie, this was the point of

the piece, but he didn't want the help. Reggie believed he was blind

because he had been cursed by a voodoo spell. That's what he told his

physician and then he refused treatment and left the doctor's office for

good.



Now the doctor who wrote this piece about Reggie was a man called William

Campbell. Campbell believed in Western science. He did not believe that

voodoo is the cause of blindness. And the piece he wrote was designed to

help other physicians communicate with patients like Reggie so those

patients could receive effective medical treatment.



Unfortunately, American medical journals are no longer allowed to criticize

witchcraft. Criticizing witchcraft is racist. So the editor of "Neurology,"

a man called Robert Gross began a purge of his own publication. He fired

the Humanities editor, then he suspended the entire Humanities section.



And then to further atone, he hired what he described as a Deputy Editor

for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Then Robert Gross, as if this wasn't

enough, wrote a groveling apology letter for the piece, calling Campbell's

article racist and acknowledging it had caused, quote, "anguish."



Nowhere in that letter did Robert Gross explain any of this. Why exactly is

it racist to prefer Western Medicine to witchcraft? Isn't that the whole

point of our system? Gross never explained. He just declared it racist and

moved on.



So that's now the official policy of this country's top neurology journal:

that witchcraft is the same as Western Medicine. And how dare you say

otherwise?



Where does this leave you? If you were nervous about brain surgery before,

this is not comforting news. How long before your doctor sacrifices a

chicken in the operating room? That's a serious question.



We can no longer say that science is better than Voodoo. That's racist.



Something similar has happened in the world of economic research. One of

the top business journals in the world, "The Strategic Management Journal"

deleted a paper from the internet without any explanation. Now, the key

thing to know is all of the numbers in that paper were accurate. The data

were right. No one claimed otherwise.



The piece went through peer review. It was published.



The piece was published because it was called this, quote: "Examining

Investor Reactions to Appointments of Black Top Management Executives and

CEOs." Now, we don't know what those reactions were. It might be

interesting to know, but you can't know because the original version of the

piece has disappeared. It's gone. It's now in the remote cave where we hide

uncomfortable facts.



It's been replaced by a heavily revised version. So, what's the truth? We

can't know.



This is the definition of corruption, but it has spread through science.

Take a look at the jobs postings at "Nature" magazine. "Nature" was once

the foremost science publication on the planet.



What "Nature" is looking for now in its employees has nothing whatsoever to

do with science. In fact, it's anti-science. Here's one recent job posting

they posted on Twitter, quote, "As part of our commitment to foster

diversity and inclusion, we are looking for a black candidate with a

passion for science communication based in the U.K. for a full-time paid

news internship," end quote.



So, the thing that jumps out is that no whites or Asians or Hispanics are

allowed. Is that legal? Of course, it's not legal. But that's not really

the point.



The bigger problem and it is bigger than Civil Rights law is that the

people we trust to make the most important decisions in our society, the

essential decisions, what kind of medical research do we fund? Who gets

treatment and who doesn't? Who lives and who dies? The people who make

those decisions are no longer rational. They have lost the ability to think

empirically.



Equity is now their god. They no longer believe in science. That's a real

problem for the civilization.



Victor Davis Hanson has watched the rise and fall of civilizations through

the perspective of a historian. He is a Senior Fellow at the Hoover

Institution. We're happy to have him join us now.



Professor, thanks so much for coming on.



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Thanks for having

me.



CARLSON: So what does it portend for the future that Science has been so

completely corrupted, that it is dictated by political demands rather than

by observable facts?



HANSON: Well, I think we're watching the legacy of the people who put

Galileo in jail. Remember, they said that the Earth was the center of the

universe and solar system and Galileo was a nut for saying that planets

revolved around the sun. So there's a pattern here that we have these by

calls to elites, with letters after their names, and they say, right here,

Science stops. There is no new development, no new inquiry, no new data,

and they use it for ideological, political, even financial gain.



So even -- look at -- it permeates all elements of our society, Tucker. The

Steele dossier was passed off as expertise by an expert in British

Intelligence. And we knew that was true because the head of the C.I.A. at

one time, the head of the F.B.I., James Clapper, are James Comey or John

Brennan, all of these people came in and they assured us and then guess

what? It just disappeared.



He was not a traitor, Trump. There was no reality to any of the charges. It

turned out that Christopher Steele was indirectly through firewalls working

for Hillary Clinton. John Brennan and James Clapper had lied under oath to

Congress.



Robert Mueller who based all of his investigation on that dossier couldn't

even remember that it existed. James Comey, 250 times under oath to

Congress said he couldn't remember much about it.



And so -- and then we moved on to -- you talked about the Wuhan virus, but

only an idiot Science told us would think there was a connection between a

Level 4 virology lab with associations with a Chinese military and

conducting gain-of-function research a mile or two away from the supposed

origins by a bat or maybe it's a pangolin of the virus and anybody who

suggested that didn't know anything about viral sequencing. And yet, that's

probably a much more likely scenario.



Dr. Fauci no need to go there, but he has told us mask are essential.

They're not essential. One mask is okay; no, two is better. And he said,

herd immunity is 60, 70, 80, 90 percent and every time he was caught, he

reverted to the platonic noble lie, "I just lie because it was for your own

good."



And then remember those weird 1,200 medical professionals who have said,

you know, given our expertise, we think the Science says if you're going to

protest for BLM, you don't have to shelter in place, you don't wear a mask.

You don't even have to social distance. Go out and protest, in a way

apparently that it was scientific to say no to a religious congregation or

a Trump rally.



And so, you know, we have this pattern and the funny thing is, Tucker,

there is a personal agenda, as there always is in history.



When somebody at Moderna says, we have to vaccinate people who have had

COVID and have antibodies or even children, we wonder, it couldn't be that

nine people made $20 billion off the vaccination. It's in their interest,

or that Dr. Fauci was engaged in funding indirectly, enhanced research at

Wuhan or when Bill Gates said, "Follow the research" that he has

considerable financial interest in China.



Or, you know, Christopher Steele was a good friend of Hillary Clinton, or

at least wanted to be and there was an effort to destroy a presidency.



And that's how Science is perverted. It always is for ideological and

financial reasons.



CARLSON: But without it, we can't -- can't really continue in an advanced

society without Science. I appreciate that overview.



HANSON: We can't, we can't.



CARLSON: Victor Davis Hanson, great to see you. Thank you.



Well, one of the many topics that scientists are no longer allowed to

discuss openly is why so many young children are trying to change their

biological sex. Abigail Shrier is one of the very few people who has not

gone along with the mandate and has done her best to study the data, looked

at it clearly.



Next, she tells us what she has found.



CARLSON: We're living in a moment when almost nobody can tell the truth in

public, and yet occasionally, you see glimpses of true things. Probably the

last place we expected to see the truth was on "60 Minutes" from CBS News,

but recently, we did, to their great credit.



They did an honest look at how many physicians are treating gender

dysphoria. Here's part of what they found.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LESLEY STAHL, CBS NEWS, "60 MINUTES" (voice over): Just four months after

she started testosterone, she says she was approved for a mastectomy,

what's called top surgery that she told us was traumatic.



GRACE LIDINSKY-SMITH, UNDERWENT GENDER TRANSITION IN HER EARLY 20s: I

started to have a really disturbing sense that like a part of my body was

missing. Almost a ghost limb feeling about being like, there's something

that should be there. And the feeling really surprised me, but it was

really hard to deny.



STAHL (voice over): And so she de-transitioned by going off testosterone,

and then went back to the clinic. And she says complained to the doctor

that the process didn't follow the WPATH Guidelines.



LIDINSKY-SMITH: I can't believe that I transitioned and de-transitioned

including hormones and surgery in the course of like less than one year.

It's completely crazy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: How can that be allowed in a functioning medical system? Well, one

doctor explained why.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STAHL: Do you have conversations with your colleagues about this whole area

of accepting what young people are saying too readily?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, everyone is very scared to speak up because we're

afraid of not being seen as being affirming or being supportive of these

young people are doing something to hurt the trans community. Even some of

the providers are trans themselves and share these concerns.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Nobody in American journalism has reported more deeply on this

subject or more bravely than Abigail Shrier. She is the author of

"Irreversible Damage" and we're happy to have her join us tonight.



Abigail, thanks so much for coming on.



So every time I read one of your pieces, your book, see the "60 Minutes"

piece last Sunday, I have the same thought which is where are the

responsible physicians -- I know they exist -- who are standing by silently

as this is going on? Do you have any idea?



ABIGAIL SHRIER, AUTHOR, "IRREVERSIBLE DAMAGE": Yes, I mean, they are trying

to start to speak up. I mean, the Science Society for Evidence Based Gender

Medicine has formed recently. It's a consortium of doctors from across the

West who are very concerned and oppose affirmative care.



But the problem is, is that the problem is much worse than that doctor in

"60 Minutes" said. The reason is, it is because doctors in America are

afraid of losing their license. Nearly, every medical accrediting

organization has adopted affirmative care, which means that the doctor's

job is to have firms or rubber stamp the patient's self-diagnosis even of

minors when they decide that their problem is gender.



So there's a real problem and in the 20 states in America that have

conversion therapy laws, doctors are absolutely afraid that they could face

civil and criminal penalties if they say, wait a second, this may not be

gender dysphoria that's the problem. Let's explore other options.



CARLSON: Well, that is shocking. Is there any other procedure or series of

procedures to which that applies? If I walk in and say, I want

chemotherapy? And the physician says, I'm sorry, I don't detect cancer. I

want it any way. The physician could turn me down for that treatment,

right?



SHRIER: Absolutely. I mean, this is the only area of Medicine where we do

this and it has basically turned our doctors into life coaches. It is

profoundly unscientific. It tells them not to use their medical judgment,

and instead just rubber stamp the patient's wishes.



CARLSON: Where were the rest of us when this happened? Until you just said

it, I didn't know that, that medical associations can revoke the license of

physicians who don't play along with is essentially a political movement.



SHRIER: Well, I mean, you know, we've seen some of the really giants in the

field of gender dysphoria who have been deep platformed or canceled. Ken

Zucker, you know, most famously, who chaired the committee who wrote -- to

write the definition of gender dysphoria for the DSM V, that's the

Psychiatric Manual. He was fired in Canada, you know, because activists

called him a transphobe.



CARLSON: I wonder at what point do we look back on this, and a lot of other

things we've done in Medicine, I will say, giving heavy duty drugs to kids

who don't need them. But do we look back on this and recognize it for the

tragedy that it is? Like how long is it going to take, do you think?



SHRIER: You know, I don't know. I have a feeling the lawsuits will start

coming. But because you know, they can attack me, they can try to discredit

the scientists who have done good research into this and have shown

affirmative care does not show the mental health benefits that the

activists claim.



But the one thing they haven't been able to cover up is the de-

transitioners -- young women who are regretting that they were pushed

through these treatments. They are speaking up all the time, more and more

of them.



CARLSON: Man, your bravery is a case study of how one person refusing to

back down from what is true can make a huge difference, and I am just

grateful for what you've done. Thank you.



Abigail Shrier, good to see you.



SHRIER: Thank you so much.



CARLSON: We are going to take a quick break from Science for a moment and

turn to Religion because on some level, they are connected.



We had a really interesting conversation with a Catholic Bishop Chaput --

Archbishop Chaput on "Tucker Carlson Today." He says the core problem with

today's society, the reason so many are so unhappy is because people have

been told and they believe that they have the power to change nature, and

they can't. No one has that power. Here's part of the conversation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ARCHBISHOP CHARLES J. CHAPUT, ARCHBISHOP EMERITUS OF PHILADELPHIA: You

know, Catholics talk about Original Sin, other Christian communities talk

about the sin of Adam and Eve, which was they wanted to be like God. They

didn't want to ever -- they didn't want God to tell them what to do. They

wanted to do it their way.



And that that's -- we consider that an act of idolatry, instead of giving

God his due, you give to someone else or something else what belongs to

God. That's called idolatry. It's a foundational sin, it is the most

dangerous sin and it has led us down this path of making ourselves the

center of creation.



CARLSON: Do you notice in a lot of the issues that dominate politics the

desire of people to pretend that they are God?



CHAPUT: Well, I think that the gender issues today are the prime example of

that where one isn't satisfied with the body that we're born with, that we

think we have the power to become something that we were not created as and

I can become a woman, or a woman can become a man. That's something God

does, not something we do.



But that in some ways, that's the final rebellion against God. You know,

the Sexual Revolution was a great rebellion against God, and it was

rebelling against the way God made our bodies and the way God created human

sexuality.



But now, it has come a point where we even think that we should have

control over the kind of human beings we are.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Really interesting and long conversation that you don't have to be

Catholic to enjoy. This is someone who spent 80 years thinking about life

and what comes after. Really interesting.



That's on https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__foxnation.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=fnqSoLrbKdQyAouNmMMMskIZ-KqOoPoqBD6vuYydzh0&s=Pr4mG5sJN5o3Zj7r8hm6jzzKienCvttAhHliAU31tiU&e= .



So a question relevant to -- I don't know, maybe a hundred million

Americans is -- is it safe to take the corona vaccine if you've already

recovered from COVID? One of those basic questions, but until now, no one

has bothered to answer it.



The few who've asked it have been shouted down.



Tonight, we have data and it is a little different from what you've been

told. That's next.



CARLSON: Researchers confirmed this week what's been very obvious for more

than a year, people who have been infected and then recovered from the

coronavirus will likely almost certainly develop antibodies, and those

antibodies will likely last the rest of their lives. In other words, they

are immune, therefore, they do not need the vaccine.



Earlier this year, we spoke to one physician Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, who

realized this a long time ago.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. HOOMAN NOORCHASHM, SURGEON AND PUBLIC HEALTH ACTIVIST: The most

unprecedented thing that we're doing in this vaccine campaign is that we're

deploying it indiscriminately into folks who have been recently or

previously infected. And I think that we shouldn't underestimate what the

effect of a vaccine driven immune response is on the tissues in individuals

who have been previously infected, literally the antigenic footprint of the

virus persists in the tissues of the previously infected.



So it's not far stretch to imagine that those tissues such as the inner

lining of the blood vessel would be targeted by the vaccine immune

response.



And I have not yet seen any evidence, frankly, of the F.D.A. or C.D.C.

taking this seriously. You know, I think it's a major mistake to assume

that you can put this vaccine into people who have been recently are

currently infected, and expect that you know, no complications will result.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So people who don't need the vaccine are being compelled to get

the vaccine. That's not an argument against vaccines. It's an argument

against the misuse of medicine, any medicine, including vaccine.



Rand Paul is a physician. He is also a U.S. senator from the State of

Kentucky. He has been infected with COVID, obviously, he recovered. He has

just written an op-ed on why so many are denying the science of natural

immunity to COVID. We're happy to have him join us tonight.



Senator, thanks so much for coming on.



SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: So will you just clarify, as a physician, in a sentence or two,

how people who have recovered from COVID that many tens of millions who

have should feel about their chances of getting re-infected?



PAUL: Well, people need to understand that vaccines -- the science of

vaccines is based on the science of natural infection. What they're trying

to do with a vaccine is to simulate and get the same response that you get

or better with a natural infection.



Some diseases like measles, when you get them, you actually have long --

lifelong immunity. If you get vaccinated after a couple of decades, you

need a booster. So actually, natural infection is actually better than the

vaccine in some ways for measles.



Now, this isn't an argument against being vaccinated, it just happens to be

if you've got the measles, you've got lifelong immunity. Small pox was the

same way. But it's not an argument for getting small pox.



With COVID, we don't know yet. But they say all the time is you don't know

how long you'll be immune. Well, I can look right back at you and say I

don't know how long the vaccine will work. They're already talking about a

booster.



When Dr. Fauci came before the committee and we asked him, how many of

those were vaccinated already have the disease? He has no earthly idea.

They're not even counting them.



Even as good scientists would say -- we would -- we should look and see

whether those who've already been vaccinated are somehow responding

differently. I did see one study that showed that if you've already had the

disease, you get a vaccine, you get a thousand times greater response.



Now, maybe that means a thousand times better, or maybe that means you're

more likely to get symptoms and side effects. So I don't think it's been

studied thoroughly.



I do know that in Israel, there was a study recently, and it showed that

those who were vaccinated and those who were infected naturally had about

the same possibility of being re-infected -- pretty small.



CARLSON: I'm a little confused by this. I mean, if your job is to promote

and then disseminate the vaccine and compel people to take it, which is

what we are doing. College students can't go back to school without it, so

you're forcing this on people.



Isn't it your moral obligation to find out what the potential harms are?

What population should get it? Which shouldn't get it? Why are they

treating everyone the same and refusing to ask obvious questions?



PAUL: Well, this a huge public policy or public health question. In India,

they don't have enough vaccines. So if Dr. Fauci is advising the world,

which he seems to want to do, what should he tell them there? Should they

give the vaccine to people who already had it? Or should they save the

vaccine for those who haven't had it?



So this is a profoundly important question for a country that has a billion

people and might have 200 million vaccines. Should they waste the vaccine

and people have already gotten it? The Science says no, but Dr. Fauci says,

no, we're all lemmings. Submit. It's more about uniformity of submission

and less about science.



CARLSON: These people are scary. And I appreciate your asking obvious

questions and thank heaven, you're a physician. You still have a right to

do that, I suppose.



Senator Rand Paul --



PAUL: For now.



CARLSON: For Now. Good to see you. Thank you.



PAUL: Thank you.



CARLSON: What's so interesting is that a lot of people in public health

seem in private to agree with what Senator Paul just said. Earlier this

month, the heads of the F.D.A. and the C.D.C. as well as Tony Fauci

admitted that about half of their employees have decided not to get

vaccinated.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. RICHARD BURR (R-NC): What percentage of the employees in your

institute, your center or your agency of your employees has been

vaccinated?



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: You know, I'm not a hundred percent sure, Senator, but I think

it's probably a little bit more than half probably around 60 percent.



BURR: Dr. Marks?



DR. PETER MARKS, DIRECTOR OF THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION'S CENTER FOR

BIOLOGICS EVALUATION: I can't tell you the exact number, but it's probably

in the same range. Some people vaccinated at our facility and others at

outside of the facility.



BURR: Dr. Walensky?



DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CNN MEDICAL ANALYST: We are encouraging our

employees to get vaccinated. We've been doing town halls and education

seminars. We have -- our staff have the option to report their vaccination

status, but as you understand, the Federal government is not requiring it,

so we do not know.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Really one of the most remarkable tapes of the past year, so as

people who work full time in public health at the C.D.C., at the N.I.H.,

approximately half of them have refused to take the vaccine at that exact

moment, and by the way, why? That would be a good follow-up question, no

one asked it. Why?



But at that same moment, we are forcing kids to get vaccine -- college kids

-- many can't return. They are telling you to give the vaccine to your

small children, too.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): With the vaccine a hundred percent

effective for children in the clinical trial, the vaccinations are the best

shot say experts for a safe return to school, to summer camp and for sleep

overs.



MICHAEL ALMAGUER, NBC NEWS NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Trials are still

underway for children as young as six months old. But by the end of this

year, Dr. Fauci believes there will be a vaccine available for nearly all

children.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: A vaccine in the works for children as young as six months old,

what should we think of this?



Dr. Harvey Risch is with the Yale School of Public Health. Dr. Risch joins

us now.



Doctor, Thanks so much for coming on. What do you think of that?



DR. HARVEY RISCH, YALE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH: My pleasure.



CARLSON: Children getting the vaccine?



RISCH: Well, the first thing -- problem we have is we've dumbed down the

discussion of everything. So we're at the level now, vaccine good; COVID

bad. And, you know, other facts relating to that are just kind of

inopportune.



The problem is that children get the illness perfectly well, almost

entirely, and for children who -- for children who have obesity, diabetes,

chronic illnesses that put them at high risk of bad outcomes from COVID,

they are the ones who might consider being vaccinated. But for almost

everybody, all children, otherwise, it doesn't make sense because their

risks are negligible.



Now, the C.D.C. has addressed this with its data. So it's seen that in

approximately 470,000 Americans who have died from COVID that includes

approximately 400 children who have died either with or from COVID.



That's not zero, but it's a very small number and comparable to children

who have died from influenza in past flu seasons.



So there's no real reason why children need to be vaccinated because they

get immune from just their own interactions, and they don't transmit the

illness to adults. And they hardly even transmit it to other children.

Mostly children, get it from adults, from their parents, and so on.



CARLSON: So the whole reason we have science is to make the fine

distinctions such as the ones that you just explained. Why aren't the heads

of our public health institutions saying exactly what you just said?



RISCH: It's difficult for me to speak about why they think what they think.

I think we're in a vaccine mania or a vaccine fanaticism stage and, you

know, I think that the goals are to show -- proclaim your goodness by

vaccinating everybody, then you're looking to jab everybody.



If your goals are to solve a public health issue as best you can, then it's

a tradeoff and you balance the risks and benefits as best you can.



CARLSON: I don't know how you've kept your head in the middle of this

mania, as you just described, but I'm so grateful that you have.



Dr. Risch joining us tonight. Thanks so much.



RISCH: Pleasure.



CARLSON: Well, no one is covering this story. There are too many stories

honestly to cover and too few outlets willing to cover them, but the Biden

administration is appointing completely unqualified people to important

scientific and engineering posts. What effect is that going to have on the

country? You can imagine, not good.



Heather Mac Donald has studied the details of this issue, and we're happy

to have her join us next.



CARLSON: In the name of equity, Joe Biden has appointed a lot of completely

unqualified people to key science and engineering posts. What effect will

it have on the country's competitiveness?



Heather Mac Donald has investigated the implications of this for a new

piece in "City Journal.' We're happy to have her tonight. She is, of

course, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.



Heather, thanks so much for coming on. Give us -- there is so much going on

right now that it's just nice to talk to someone who has got a handle on

the details as you do. Give us some examples of what's happening while the

rest of us go about our lives.



HEATHER MAC DONALD, FELLOW, MANHATTAN INSTITUTE: Well, let's look at

Biden's nominee to run the Office of Science in the Department of Energy.

This is the largest funder of basic scientific research in the country.

It's a $7 billion agency.



It oversees x-ray synchrotrons, funds fundamental particle research,

physics research, clean energy, nuclear fusion. Who is the nominee for this

program for this Office of Science? A soil geologist with no background in

physics, who has never run a large bureaucratic organization, much less a

large scientific bureaucratic organization.



What are her qualifications? She's black and female.



She's known for her promotion of diversity in her lab. She writes articles

like "A Critical Feminist Perspective on Transforming Workplace Climate."



Here's a translation key, Tucker. Diversity is code for race and sex

preferences. Given the vast academic skills gap, you can have diversity or

you can have meritocracy. You cannot have both.



China in the Sciences is opting for meritocracy. We're opting for

diversity. This is suicide for our culture and for our scientific

knowledge.



CARLSON: At the same time, maybe we stopped talking about it, but up until

the other day, we were talking about STEM and the idea that we need to

educate our kids more rigorously in the Sciences if we hope to be

competitive in the 21st Century, fill in the cliches as you will, but

there's some truth in that. We need to be competent in this stuff. Have we

given up on that completely?



MAC DONALD: Well, we've given up on cultivating our top talent with all the

resources we have. We are now trying to engineer -- socially engineer -- a

diverse graduate class of scientists based on sex and race, which are

totally irrelevancies to Science.



We should be finding the best possible minds regardless of what their

gonads and melanin are, giving them all the training we can. That is not

what's going on. Every single Science department in this country in

academia is obsessed with race and gender.



They don't care about scientific qualifications. They're screening people

out based on the quality of their diversity, equity and inclusion

statements which are just again, mere fig leafs for being diverse and

equitable in one's self.



This is not how we have advanced beyond the Stone Age. We did so by valuing

knowledge and brilliance and we are turning our backs on those capacities

now.



CARLSON: Yes, well, that's national suicide, what you just described. Hope

it ends soon.



Heather Mac Donald, it is great to see you tonight. Thank you.



Depressing, but important.



MAC DONALD: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: Well, few areas of Science are as dishonest and open to

manipulation as the study of climate change. Some of it is, of course,

unknowable despite what they lie to you.



Now some people have devoted their life to environmentalism, saving the

actual Earth, the air and the water and they think Science has taken a

wrong turn.



They're speaking out. That's next.



CARLSON: Way back in 1989, thirty two years ago, a senior official at the

U.N. claimed that quote, "Entire nations could be wiped off the Earth by

rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year

2000." Twenty one years ago.



Then in 2004, "The Guardian" newspaper in Great Britain warned us that,

quote: "Britain will be Siberia in less than 20 years," thanks to climate

change.



Now Sandy Cortez of Queens says we have only 10 to 12 years to live. How

much of this is true? And if the basis of Science is admitting what you

don't know, why are so many people pretending to know what they don't?



Recently, we spoke to Steve Koonin. He is a former Obama administration

energy official who spent his life working on climate change, studying it.

Here's what he said.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STEVEN KOONIN, THEORETICAL PHYSICIST: Even though the globe has warmed by

about two degrees Fahrenheit over the last century, the incidence of heat

waves across the 48 states is no greater now than it was in 1900, and the

highest temperatures haven't gone up in 60 years. We have been able to find

no detectable influence on hurricanes from humans.



And the models that we use to predict future climates have become more

uncertain, even as they've become more sophisticated.



So all of these things suggests that people who say that we've broken the

climate and face certain doom unless we take drastic action are just

misinformed about what the official reports actually say.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Michael Shellenberger is the author of "Apocalypse Never: Why

Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All." He joins us tonight.



Michael, thanks so much for coming on. The question that always occurs to

me is considering we have and we know for a fact had throughout the last

several million years, massive climate cycles, ice ages, warming periods, I

mean, they shaped the landscape around us. Why does no one in the climate

community ever mention that this could potentially be one of those?



MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER, AUTHOR, "APOCALYPSE NEVER": Good to be with you

again, Tucker. I mean, I think it's important to get some -- to separate

some basic facts, some basic science from what's become really speculative

science fiction.



I mean, we know climate change is real, we know that we're contributing to

it. Carbon dioxide is a heat trapping molecule. But the claims that are

being made are just really getting out of control. The more desperate the

Democrats' climate energy agenda in Washington gets, the more exaggerated

the claims get made.



So we've seen a huge decline in deaths from natural disasters. We've become

much better at dealing with heat waves, much better at dealing with floods.

We've seen no increase in droughts. We've seen no increase in hurricanes.



And in fact, the best available science suggests that hurricanes will

actually become less frequent, 25 percent less frequent, even as they may

get five percent more intense, but mostly, the news is great news when it

comes to climate change in the environment.



CARLSON: So why doesn't anyone say that? or why doesn't anyone more

precisely say, you know, there are some things we can't really know,

climate is very hard to measure globally, anyway, as everyone knows, so why

doesn't anybody ever acknowledged the limits of human understanding on this

one topic?



SHELLENBERGER: Yes, well, part of the reason is that when you do and you

write books like mine, or you or Steve Koonin's book, you end up getting

character assassinated. I mean, it's quite incredible the way they go after

you. So there's a lot of reasons why people don't explain that.



You know, I mean, what you find is that when you actually read the

scientific reports, you read the summaries of the reports by the

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, they often do a pretty good job

of describing the uncertainties.



I mean, we know that a doubling of CO2 could lead to temperatures rising

between two and 4.5 degrees Centigrade. But there's a huge amount of

uncertainty and other questions. We just don't know what the impacts of

greater warming will be in a lot of cases. And in some cases, it could be

the opposite of what's been predicted.



I mean, we saw with the Amazon, the early predictions would be more rain.

Now, we're predicting less rain. And a part of that is just the function of

good science. The problem is that when it gets translated by alarmist

politicians, alarmist journalists and alarmist scientists.



CARLSON: What you just said sounds like science to me, and I wish we had

more of it. Michael Shellenberger, great to see you tonight. Thank you.



SHELLENBERGER: Thanks for having me, Tucker.



CARLSON: That's it for us tonight.



The latest episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" out on FOX Nation.



We are back Monday. Have a great weekend with the ones you love.



We will see you soon.



