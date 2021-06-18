Tucker takes aim at military's newest required reading
This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" June 17, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.
TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON
TONIGHT.
If you want to understand a country's military, take a look at what its
officer corps is reading. Military officers aren't just war fighters, they
are trained to be thinkers, even intellectuals. Some of them have advanced
degrees.
In Russia, officers above the rank of Colonel are required to read a book
by a Russian nationalist called Aleksandr Dugin, called "The Foundations of
Geopolitics." Dugin's book envisions a Eurasian empire with Russia at the
center of it and then outlines the way to achieve that.
In China, meanwhile, recruits are told to read "The Origin and Goal of
History." It teaches that China is successful because its culture is
superior to the West's. Now, you might not agree with them, but these are
serious books, and they promote the national interests of the countries
whose officers read them, that is why they are assigned, and that makes
sense.
So with that in mind, what are American military officers reading these
days? Well, let's see, a sub-literate pamphlet on how the United States is
a disgusting immoral country that must be changed immediately and forever.
That track is entitled "How to be an Antiracist." It was written by a
former University of Florida professor called Henry Rogers, now that he is
rich and famous, he goes by his revolutionary name, Ibram X. Kendi.
The book is garbage, actually, it is worse than that. Not only is
embarrassingly stupid, it is poisonous. Kendi's premise is as simple as he
is. Any system that produces unequal outcomes must be racist. Period.
That's it. That's the entire thesis and Kendi applies it to everything.
If some people make more money than the other people, then the economy is a
racist. If Ibram X. Kendi decides there aren't enough black
astrophysicists, then astrophysics is by definition, racist.
If it rains in a black neighborhood, but not across town, then what you are
watching is weather racism. Actually, Kendi didn't really write that,
probably because he has no detectable sense of humor. But there is no
question that he believes it, the book is that militantly dumb.
So, how do we respond to all of this racism in the United States? Well,
Kendi provides a solution. Quote, "The only remedy to racist discrimination
is antiracist discrimination." He actually wrote that. In other words, his
book against racism promotes racism. Now, you would think that might be a
red flag for people, contradicting as it does the founding principles of
the country, as well as basic human decency, but no. The people in charge
love the book, it's all over Corporate America.
You can probably pick up a free copy at your H.R. Department tomorrow
morning if you want.
But, the military? You can't imagine the U.S. Military would assign a book
like that, recommend it to every sailor in the U.S. Navy. Well, yes,
actually.
On Tuesday, Congressman Jim Banks of Indiana demanded an explanation for
this from the Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Michael Gilday. Here's how
it went.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. JIM BANKS (R-IN): Kendi's book states that capitalism is essentially
racist, and Kendi is clear that racism must be eliminated. So, yes or no?
Do you personally consider advocating for the destruction of American
capitalism to be extremist?
ADM. MIKE GILDAY, CHIEF OF NAVAL OPERATIONS: Here is what I know,
Congressman --
BANKS: It is a yes or no question, Admiral.
GILDAY: Racism in the United States Navy --
BANKS: Admiral, you recommended every sailor in the United States Navy
read this book. It's a yes or no question.
GILDAY: I'm not forcing anybody to read the book, it's on a recommended
reading list.
BANKS: Admiral, did you read the book?
GILDAY: I did.
BANKS: Admiral, you said you read this book, what part of this book is
redeeming and qualifies as something that every sailor in the United States
Navy should read it.
GILDAY: I think Kendi is self-critical about his own journey as an
African-American in this country. What he's experienced --
BANKS: Let me ask you again, Admiral. Do you expect after sailors read
this book that says that the United States Navy is racist that we will
increase or decrease morale, cohesion, and recruiting rates into the United
States Navy?
GILDAY: I think we will be a better Navy from having open, honest,
conversations about racism.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: "Open and honest conversations about racism." Well, that would be
nice, but it's an amusing line coming from someone who claims to have read
Kendi's book, as Gilday says he has.
Open and honest conversations are racist, Kendi said that many times.
So, let's say, open and honestly, you decided that you cared more about the
way people behaved than the way that they look. Let's say, you took Martin
Luther King at his word and judge people by the content of their character
and not by the color of their skin.
If you were to do that, Ibram X. Kendi says, you are a racist, quote, "The
claim of not racist neutrality is a mask for racism. The language for color
blindness is a mask to hide racism. A color-blind Constitution for a white
supremacist America." That's what the military is reading.
So, no, open honest conversations are not allowed in Kendi's America. Here
is the choice: you admit you are a racist, or else you are super-duper
racist. That's his position.
It sounds pretty deranged, honestly. In fact, it sounds like an extremist
ideology, just the kind the military is always warning us about.
Keep in mind that tonight, right now, The Pentagon is investigating
National Guardsmen who have posted unfashionable opinions on Facebook about
the last election or may have voted for Donald Trump. So, with all of their
investigators running around looking into people's thought crimes, how
closely have they looked -- has The Pentagon looked into Ibram X. Kendi?
Have they checked his social media history?
Well, actually, Congressman Banks asked Gilday that question. Watch.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BANKS: In college, Kendi stated that white people are a different breed of
humans and are responsible for the AIDS virus. Yes or no? Do you personally
consider the conspiracy that white people started AIDS to be an extremist
belief?
GILDAY: Sir, I would have to understand the context. The statements were
made --
BANKS: That is a simple question.
GILDAY: I am not going to -- I am not going to sit here --
BANKS: Admiral, this is a book that you recommended every sailor in the
United States Navy --
GILDAY: I am not going to sit here to defend -- to defend cherry picked
quotes from somebody's book. I am not going to do that.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: Do you consider the statement that white people created AIDS an
extremist statement? I can't comment on that. I need the context for that.
So, Admiral Gilday -- what a mediocrity -- will not defend the man he has
just been promoting to the entire U.S. Navy. Now, that's odd that once you
dig a little, you can see why he doesn't want to talk much about it.
Not long ago, Kendi was invited to speak at the Aspen Ideas Festival, a
place where ideas go to die. A roomful of academics waited to hear his
wisdom. During the question and answer session, one of them dared to ask
the most basic question of all: how are we defining racism?
How do you define that?
Now, you'd think Ibram X. Kendi would be ready for that question, but he
wasn't. Here's what he said.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You talked about the importance of defining racism, but
-- unless I missed it -- which is possible, I didn't hear your personal
definition. Is there one that you would offer us, like how do you define
racism?
IBRAM X. KENDI, DIRECTOR OF CENTER FOR ANTIRACIST RESEARCH, BOSTON
UNIVERSITY: Well, so racism, I would define it as a collection of racist
policies that lead to racial inequity, that are substantiated with racist
ideas.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you say that again?
[LAUGHTER]
KENDI: Sure, a collection of racist policies that lead to racial inequity
that are substantiated by racist ideas.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: So, racism is racist stuff, or as Kendi puts it, and we are
quoting now, "It is a collection of racist polities that lead to racial
inequity that are substantiated by racist ideas." End quote.
Right. But how are we defining racism? Ibram X. Kendi couldn't say, despite
making a bountiful living on the topic, getting rich talking about racism,
he hadn't thought how to define the word.
Now, in a serious society, everybody listening, everyone in the room would
have walked out and found something better to do, birdwatching maybe.
That's racist.
Well, the so-called intellectual on the stage turned out to be an idiot, so
they should have left, but they didn't. They just laughed nervously. They
were worried if they said something about what had just happened, if they
pointed out that the former Henry Rogers was in fact a fraud, they would be
denounced as well.
This is how mediocre people control entire societies, with implied threats.
Go along or we will punish you, so they don't say anything.
The funny thing is, in his own book, Kendi admits that he himself is a
racist. Here is a definition, quote: "White Democrats stood aside and let
Bush steal the presidency on the strength of destroyed black votes. Bush's
team transitioned that winter, I transitioned into hating white people.
White people became devils to me, but I had to figure out how they came to
be devils."
So, this is the man that Admiral Michael Gilday -- it's hard to believe
that Admiral Michael Gilday has any power in the United States Military,
but he does -- and this is the man Admiral Michael Gilday believes the
entire U.S. Navy should study.
Imagine working for someone like Admiral Michael Gilday. Most normal people
cannot even imagine that, so they're leaving the military.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): One Marine told us at military -- a military
history training session was replaced with mandatory training on police
brutality, white privilege, and systemic racism. He reported several
officers are now leaving his unit citing that training.
Another service member told us that their unit was required to read "White
Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo, which claims -- and this is a quote -- "White
people raised in western society are conditioned into a white supremacist
worldview."
An airmen told us their unit was forced into a racist exercise called a
"Privilege Walk" where members of the wing were ordered to separate
themselves by race and gender in order to stratify people based on their
perceived privilege.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: It's depressing if you think about it. Good people driven from
military service, many of them serving generationally because their fathers
and grandfathers did, but having to leave now purely because of the
extremist ideology of its leaders. It is crushing, if you think about it.
But it's also scary for all of us. We need the military. The Pentagon isn't
the Department of Education, it's not the DMV. We have to have it. It's
essential to the survival of the country.
But the commissars in the Biden administration don't care. They are not
slowing down. They are intensifying the political purge in the ranks.
NASA just announced its new mission has nothing to do with space. The new
mission is about applying the principles in Ibram Kendi's book, the new
mission is equity.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOHNNY KIM, NASA (voice over): At NASA, we're on a mission of equity
launching opportunity.
ANNA MCCLAIN, NASA (voice over): Equal opportunity to challenge and
inspire.
FRANK RUBIO, NASA (voice over): To learn and thrive.
JASMIN MOGHBELI, NASA (voice over): To reach those we've never reached
before.
REID WISEMAN, NASA (voice over): To use science, data and technology, to
advance equity.
JESSICA WATKINS, NASA (voice over): To shatter boundaries.
ZENA CARDMAN, NASA (voice over): And break down barriers across America.
RAJA CHARI, NASA (voice over): To create a better future.
VICTOR GLOVER, NASA (voice over): We hope you'll join us on this mission.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: A mission of equity -- are you going to join the mission of
equity? Can you define it?
Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lohmeier can define it. He knows what that
mission looks like. He was a Commander in the Space Force. He was then
fired for speaking out against the open political indoctrination that he
saw there.
He is the author of the book "Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of
Conquest and the Unmaking of the American Military."
Colonel Lohmeier joins us tonight. Lieutenant Colonel, thanks so much for
coming on.
So, NASA, you would think would be the one branch -- agency -- that would
be immune from the equity mission. Were you -- I, mean you served in the
U.S. government for a long time, were you under the impression that NASA
had a problem with discrimination in years past?
LT. COL. MATTHEW LOHMEIER, FORMER COMMANDER, U.S. SPACE FORCE: Yes, I
don't know, Tucker. Thanks first off for having me on your show, and as
always I don't speak for the Defense Department, but speak for myself.
CARLSON: Right.
LOHMEIER: You know, I don't think that any of our institutions at this
point are immune from this idea that we're going to be pursuing equity.
Clearly, these are hot topics, the talking point of the day. In fact, I do
want to define it for the American people.
You mentioned -- I know the definition of equity. It's important for the
American people to understand the difference between equity and equality.
One of them is good and the ideal, and the other is not good.
We tend to confuse at the moment equality of opportunity, which is the
ideal and is something that's a part of America's founding philosophy with
equity. It is a new term, it is used wittingly, which essentially means
enforced outcomes or enforced inequality.
In fact, based on what I've seen in the Department of Defense and now what
I'm hearing is permeating institutions across the country, it is
essentially even, potentially illegally discriminatory policy.
Equity is not good as it is defined, but it sounds good and that's why we
use the word.
But NASA has historically been, I think a symbol of inclusion and equal
opportunity.
CARLSON: Yes.
LOHMEIER: NASA is the kind of an organization that people can look at and
understand that regardless of your background, you're able to show up here
just like in the Defense Department and rise up based on your merit and
have an opportunity to make a name for yourself, to rise to leadership and
actually do very important things for the country, because there's a
unifying mission that these institutions believe in, whether it's space
exploration, in the case of NASA or defending our country and our allies
from serious threats that we have in the world.
People in uniform, for example, rally around that mission and have
historically not been caught up in the kind of identity politicking that
you're talking about, that I'm hearing in your monologue, and so I'll just
make one point to say that I think, our senior leaders and our national
leaders need to think very carefully about whether or not they want to
inject tribalism into our long trusted institutions in this country that
typically have not been infected with tribal thinking with all that that
entails.
Do we really want to walk the road that will cause us to abandon Martin
Luther King Jr.'s dream of having a colorless society where in fact, we're
starting once again to judge people by the color of their skin, impugning
guilt to other groups of people, based on their group identity, not because
of anything that they have ever done necessarily themselves, but based on
who they are accidentally even let's say. That is a good definition of
racism.
We don't impugn guilt to people based on the color of their skin.
CARLSON: No. And we never should and I always imagine that the military
was the shining beacon of what the rest of the country should be because it
was a colorblind meritocracy in there.
LOHMEIER: That's right.
CARLSON: So, I think this threatens all of us. Lieutenant Lohmeier --
LOHMEIER: Yes, and the military is great at that, Tucker, and that's why
so many people are upset about what they're hearing.
CARLSON: Yes, and they have every reason to be. I know that you are. Thank
you. Thank you for speaking out and for coming on tonight.
LOHMEIER: Thank you.
CARLSON: Well, there's been an enormous amount of hyperventilating in
Washington over a segment we did two nights ago in which we pointed out
that there were pretty clearly a number of people in the crowd at the
Capitol on January 6th who had been in previous contact with the F.B.I.
about what was going to happen that day. Some of them may have encouraged
others at the scene to commit crimes.
Now, if that happened and we believe it did happen, it would not be out of
character for the F.B.I. They've done things very much like that before.
That is beyond dispute.
But in this case, they are disputing it, not the F.B.I. directly, they
haven't said a word, but the obedient minions of the national security
state who run the social media accounts of "The New York Times" and occupy
the anchor desks at CNN. They became hysterical when we mentioned it.
"You can't say that," they screamed. "That's not allowed." The geniuses at
Twitter weighed in to inform us that the people we had described as agents
of the F.B.I. were in fact just F.B.I. informants, so shut up. Hilarious.
But we won't shut up, and we shouldn't. It could not be more obvious at
this point that the government is in fact hiding something, probably quite
a few things. So, best to abandon theatrics and find out what they are
hiding. That's our job.
To many in corporate media, who claim that we are spreading Russian
disinformation, instead, please calmly answer these three questions.
First: how many of the so-called insurrectionists on January 6th had a
relationship with the F.B.I.? How many of these F.B.I. moles encouraged
others that day to break the law at the Capitol?
We haven't heard anyone answer these questions or even addressed them. If
the answer is none, if none of the protesters were secretly working with
the F.B.I. that day, then we were wrong and we will apologize for it
sincerely. We'll admit it immediately.
But if the answer is not none, and we're pretty sure it isn't none, then
people who claim otherwise are liars and hacks and should leave the public
stage immediately because they have betrayed their readers and viewers.
Two: if the Justice Department knew there were going to be protesters
massing at the Capitol that day, and it's clear they did know, then why
didn't they do anything to stop the riot? Why did police at the Capitol
allow protesters to walk in as video shows that they did? That doesn't make
sense. What's going on here? Why is no one asking that question?
Third, and finally: why can't we see the tape for ourselves? The government
is hiding more than 14,000 hours of video surveillance tape that shows
exactly what did happen at the Capitol that day. Why are they hiding that?
And why aren't news organizations demanding to see it?
You'd hate to think that NBC News for example or VOX or "The Atlantic" or
"The Washington Post" or "The Daily Beast" or "The New York Times" or any
of them are in fact working to protect the regime at the expense of the
public. But unfortunately, we are starting to conclude that.
Please prove us wrong.
Well, a new lawsuit suggests that Twitter has been conspiring with the
State of California to censor posts about election fraud. People behind
that lawsuit will share the evidence they have gathered in it. That's next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
CARLSON: New e-mails obtained by Judicial Watch show that the Secretary of
State of the State of California worked with a Democratic Party PR firm to
direct Twitter, the media monopoly, to censor users who suggested that
election fraud might be real.
A new lawsuit says that the State of California's coordinated censorship
with Twitter violates the First Amendment, which obviously it does.
Harmeet Dhillon is a lawyer with the Center for American Liberty and one of
the country's most important first women advocates.
Rogan O'Handley is an activist and attorney. He is one of the users who was
censored and is suing Twitter and the State.
Harmeet and Rogan join us to explain. Thanks both of you for coming on.
Harmeet, give us the overview, if you would, of what they did.
HARMEET DHILLON, LAWYER, CENTER FOR AMERICAN LIBERTY: Sure. Well, a lot of
us who use Twitter and other social media have suspected that this has been
going on for some time, but the Judicial Watch public records act request
documents reveal a stunning and broad conspiracy by government agencies,
Democrat lobbying firms, and a National Association of Secretaries of State
to gather so-called dangerous election related speech, work with Twitter
and potentially other social media companies, and get that speech taken
down in the name of fairer and cleaner elections.
Our client Rogan O'Handley was caught up in this dragnet for perfectly
legitimate and honest opinions and commentary about seeking audits about
these elections and in retaliation for that, he was removed from the
Twitter platform. This is a violation of the First Amendment. It is a Civil
Rights conspiracy. It also violates the California Constitution.
And I think once we start getting into discovery in this case, we're going
to find out that this is a lot more widespread than just what happened to
Rogan.
CARLSON: Yes, I mean this is a textbook violation of the First Amendment
in that the government is conspiring to deprive citizens of their speech.
Rogan, tell us this speech that you were deprived of, if you would.
ROGAN O'HANDLEY, ACTIVIST AND ATTORNEY: Well, I used to be a Hollywood
entertainment lawyer before I got sick of the double standards and the
hypocrisy, and especially the corruption in our Federal government, so I
left that entire legal career behind to fight for, you know liberty and
justice for all on social media.
And after the election, I am a trained lawyer. I look at evidence. I look
at videos. I read sworn affidavits, and I said we need investigations here.
I called for the same things that Stacey Abrams called for when she refused
to concede the Georgia gubernatorial election. I said, we need to look into
this further and specifically, I said, we need to look at it in California.
I used to live there. I know how flimsy those elections can be.
And so I said, hey, let's look at California elections and then Alex
Padilla, Secretary of State, it was a criticism of his actions in office
and then he paid this firm SKDK to tell him who to censor -- that was me.
CARLSON: So, a politician -- I mean this is even clearer cut than I
realized at the outset, a politician says someone is criticizing me, shut
him down.
O'HANDLEY: Absolutely.
DHILLON: Tucker, if I can add. This politician was auditioning for the
role of United States Senator. That's very critical as well. He was hoping
that if Kamala Harris was named the United States Vice President, he would
be named by the Governor to fill that role and that's exactly what
happened.
So, he was actually elbowing out of the way other Democrats and this whole
contract for $35 million for who to censor is so corrupt that other
Democrats in the state protested about it because it was a no-bid contract
given to a consultant for the Biden Campaign.
SKDKnickerbocker is a Biden campaign consultant, so this is a mess of
conflicts of interest, conspiracy, and boondoggle and favor trading.
CARLSON: That is totally third world. So, Rogan, have you gotten a full
picture of the censorship against you?
O'HANDLEY: Yes, I mean, I run various accounts across social media. I have
millions of followers, which I'm very thankful for because I tell the truth
and I call out corruption in our government. That's what people want. They
want real talk.
And you know, this situation feels like David versus Goliath. I don't work
for anyone. I'm completely independent, but I'm going to take on this
machine. I'm going to take on corrupt California government.
I'm going to take on the Biden administration because, you know what, one
of the head honchos at SKDK, Anita Dunn now works as a special adviser to
the Joe Biden White House. This goes all the way to the top and we're going
after them.
CARLSON: God bless you for doing that, and good luck, for sure. Harmeet
and Rogan, thank you very much for that.
DHILLON: Thank you, Tucker.
O' HANDLEY: Thank you, Tucker.
CARLSON: So, there's a war going on at the south side border, no one ever
says it, but it's true. Tonight there's been a major discovery of Mexican
cartel activity on the American side of the border. That was inevitable.
It's horrifying. We've got exclusive reporting on it, next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
CARLSON: The crisis at the border hasn't gotten any better. In the last
several days, it has intensified and become much worse. We have exclusive
reporting tonight on a major discovery on the American side of what's left
of our border.
FOX's Bill Melugin joins us live from there tonight. Hey, Bill.
BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. Good
evening to you. So, look, it's become pretty obvious that Vice President
Kamala Harris's message to migrants just is not getting through.
She told them last week, do not come here to the border, but that message
falling on deaf ears. They've been coming all week long. We've been seeing
it every single day, and based off our perspective, it's not going to slow
down anytime soon.
And we've got some exclusive remarkable video we want to show you of a
cartel human smuggling stash house bust. We were tipped off to right here
on the Rio Grande Valley. Take a look at this.
This appeared to be at an abandoned auto garage. We got there as Border
Patrol and State Troopers were busting this. One hundred and seven migrants
were being held in there. They were all crammed together right on top of
each other in this blistering Texas heat, no air-conditioning whatsoever.
What these cartels do, what these smugglers do is they bring them across
the border, then they put them in these stash houses and cram them together
and they hold them there until they are ready to move them elsewhere
further inside the United States.
Now, take a look at this photo right here. We took this when we were there.
Look on the left side of the wall here, you're going to see the letters, C-
D-G spray painted on the wall with graffiti. Law enforcement sources tell
me that stands for Cartel Del Golfo, the Gulf Cartel. That is the Mexican
drug cartel that operates the Mexican side of the border where we are, big
into human smuggling, drug smuggling. That is them staking their claim on
that stash house.
But that's not the only thing going on out here.
Take a look at this video we shot here in this spot yesterday afternoon.
We've seen this happen like clockwork, every single day. Rain or shine,
night or day, it doesn't matter, these migrants are showing up by the
hundreds just in this spot, in this sector every day, and that's why
Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis says he is going to start sending some help
to Texas.
You heard Texas Governor Gregg Abbott say Texas is going to build a border
wall. Governor DeSantis says, he is going to send Florida law enforcement
out here to back up Texas and get some boots on the ground. Take a listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): I think what Texas and Arizona are doing is
really all that they can do if they're not getting the Federal support,
they've got to try to step up and try to mitigate some of the harmful
impacts that we're seeing. We got their request just a couple of days ago.
We thought about, okay, like yes, we've got to help.
We asked the men, a lot of these Sheriffs immediately were like, yes, we
want to be involved in that.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELUGIN: And Tucker, just to give you an idea of the ongoing security
crisis down here at the border, just a couple of hours ago, Border Patrol
here in this sector reporting they apprehended an active MS-13 gang member
and a Salvador national with a conviction for third degree rape out of the
State of New York. Both arrested in Hidalgo about 30 minutes east of where
we are.
We'll send it back to you.
CARLSON: Bill Melugin, amazing report. Thank you for that.
So, really this is on Kamala Harris. She's the border czar. The funny thing
is, she doesn't seem that interested in actually going to the border.
When her friends at NBC News asked why she hadn't gone there, bothered to,
Harris didn't really have a coherent answer.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
LESTER HOLT, MSNBC HOST: Do you have any plans to visit the border?
KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: At some point, you
know -- we are going to the border. We've been to the border, so this whole
-- this whole -- this whole thing about the border. We've been to the
border. We've been to the border.
HOLT: You haven't been to the border.
HARRIS: And I haven't been to Europe and I mean, I don't know -- I don't
understand the point that you're making.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: Well, maybe the point he was making is if you're in charge of it
maybe you should go see it if only for symbolic reasons to show that you're
interested.
That was June 8th. As of today, Harris has still not gone. Why is that?
Victor Davis Hanson is a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution. He joins
us tonight.
Professor, thanks so much for coming on. Is this significant that she
hasn't gone?
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Thank you. Yes, it
is lose-lose situation for her, Tucker, because the optics are all bad.
The left in general, I think, believes in open borders. They are citizens
of the world. They don't believe in sovereignty. And in particular, they
look at massive illegal immigration from Mexico and Central America
especially when people are poor, they don't know English, they're illegal,
they become wards of the state and the Federal government when they arrive,
and then the left says, we hand you these entitlements, and we expect
fealties at the polls.
And it works out pretty well. They flipped California. They flipped Nevada.
They flipped New Mexico. They probably have flipped Colorado, maybe
Arizona. Who knows, Texas and Georgia, so they are committed to this
policy.
The only thing that -- if I could use a vernacular -- screwed up -- they
were expecting 500 to a thousand a day, maybe a half a million a year. They
didn't think in the fiscal year, we're going to get two million people and
that means bad optics.
All the things they demagogue, Tucker, unaccompanied adults, gang members,
cages, cartels -- now, they are happening in spades, and so they don't know
what to do. They like the idea that there are these mass influx, they just
didn't think -- they thought the media could put a handle on it, but it's
so huge they can't.
So, they send Kamala Harris down there, and I think they do it in a very
cynical fashion. I think that they believe a lot of leaks about Joe Biden's
cognitive abilities emanate from the Vice President's Office. They know it
is -- as I said, it's a toxic political situation because it is self-
created and whatever she says is going to have as much negative dipositive
appeal.
CARLSON: That's right.
HANSON: She is not going to go down there, and I think she has probably
seen it's kind of like being gasolines are right now. It's not an enviable
task, and I think she knows it, and she is saying to them, I'm not going to
go near there. And you can see why.
CARLSON: I think that's really smart. It was an act of passive aggression
to hand this to Kamala Harris. Now, you're making me appreciate the Biden
people a little more.
Thank you, Victor Davis Hanson. Good to see you.
HANSON: Yes, we're sort of victims of the cynicism.
CARLSON: Of course, we are. Of course, we are. But the fact that she is
suffering a little bit too, you know, it's a mitigating factor.
CARLSON: Good to see you. Thanks.
So, we've got a team of documentary makers on the border right now for our
"Tucker Carlson Original" series. That episode will debut later this
summer, you can see it on https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__foxnation.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=uxIuppwuLanQFCv-eQdGjGiTvKd9nWaEpaWKMVrGB0c&s=9omyI2zBtg9CybETnBODhh5eujMHELzvw4k4Yf0ttAA&e= .
So all of a sudden, it's pretty hard to get your book published if you've
got the wrong political views. That's censorship.
Simon & Schuster has led the way on that, but they're not the only ones.
Now, there is an option, a new publishing house dedicated to the principle
of freedom of speech. People who are starting it join us next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
CARLSON: in January, Simon & Schuster, the gargantuan publishing house
canceled the book by a senator from Missouri, Josh Hawley because a mob of
Democratic activists told them to. It wasn't the first time they had done
something like this, they did the same thing to Milo Yiannopoulos several
years before.
They neglected to take a second book from best-selling author Candace Owens
because they didn't like her politics. Simon & Schuster did that. It's all
in a new book that I have just written coming out in August published by
Simon & Schuster, which you might want to check out.
But in the meantime, in the face of this kind of censorship, this digital
book burning, there is a new option in publishing that we want to tell you
about tonight. It's called All Seasons Press, Louise Burke is the co-
founder. She used to work at Simon & Schuster, a publisher. Kate Hartson is
the co-founder and editor-in-chief, together they will offer this option to
the country.
Louise and Kate, congratulations. Thank you for coming on tonight. We
appreciate it.
KATE HARTSON, CO-FOUNDER AND EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, ALL SEASONS PRESS: Thank
you, Tucker.
LOUISE BURKE, CO-FOUNDER, ALL SEASONS PRESS: Thank you, Tucker.
CARLSON: So I'm going to start with you, Louise, why does the country need
this?
BURKE: We created All Seasons Press to prevent the silencing of opposing
thoughts. We are fed up with this administration, the media, and Big Tech
telling us what to think and how to think, and at the same time
indoctrinating our children in school.
They are attacking our language and our basic right of free speech, and
they are coming for everyone.
CARLSON: Well, I think you're absolutely right about that. So, Kate, how
will All Seasons Press be different from say a Simon & Schuster imprint?
HARTSON: Well, as Louise said, I mean we are we are here for all points of
view. We support the conservative message, and they are trying to silence
that message. We feel there's a real void now because publishers although
they're publishing some conservative books, they are only publishing those
that they feel don't approach subjects that are considered taboo.
CARLSON: That's right.
HARTSON: And so, there's all of this selection going on, and you know,
we're here to support the senators, the great thinkers, pundits, voices who
we've published before who are now being ignored, they're being canceled,
they're being censored, and so we felt that there is really room for us and
a void to be filled.
CARLSON: Well, there certainly is a void. I mean, Louise, you've spent
many, many years in publishing.
So, Candace Owens, one of the biggest names in publishing. Her first book
was just a runaway success, her second book was guaranteed to be, Simon &
Schuster could have taken it, Jon Carp who runs it said, I don't want it,
purely for political reasons.
So, the sense that I'm getting is their politics are more important than
their revenue. That's how ideological they are.
BURKE: Well, I also think that the people who work at the publishing
houses are trying to dictate what the publishing houses do. It is a
business first and foremost and the woke books that they would like to
publish are funded by some of these bigger books that we're talking about.
So, there's a little education to be done there.
CARLSON: Wait, so you're saying that when they publish a conservative book
that people actually read, it pays for the little boutique crazy projects
that the lunatics who work there would like to see in print?
BURKE: I would say that the smaller books absolutely are funded by the
bigger books and you don't have to buy the book, you don't have to read the
book. It's America, you can choose not to, but are we not to publish the
voices for instance of politicians who are only in soundbites? They should
have the long form. They should have the right to do so.
CARLSON: Yes, I think you're exactly right.
HARTSON: I think "The Times" reported today that -- I'm sorry.
CARLSON: Go ahead, Kate.
HARTSON: I said "The Times" reported today that there some publishing
executives who are saying that it would be morally unacceptable to publish
books by Trump administration officials.
CARLSON: Yes.
HARTSON: And we find the statement like that is crazy and completely
unacceptable to us, and we're proudly, in our first list we're proudly
publishing two high-level Trump administration officials, Mark Meadows and
Peter Navarro.
CARLSON: Yes. Well good for you and shame on them for abandoning the long-
standing commitment that American publishing had to freedom of speech.
They've given it up completely and it is disgusting.
Louise and Kate, congrats. I appreciate it.
So, it looks like former Lincoln Project staffers have found new
employment. You'll never guess where. We'll give you one hint, they're
still screaming about Russia. That's next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
CARLSON: The Democratic Party spent the last four years in a McCarthyite
froth over Russia. They told us that Russia, not China was the real threat
to the United States. Well, that was absurd of course. It was absurd then,
it's absurd now. Maybe even more so.
The funny part is that over at the Republican National Committee, they
believed it. How do we know? This is a real ad just released by the R.N.C.
Watch.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): It is morning again in Russia. Today,
thousands of comrades are going back to work building Russia's future,
thanks to U.S. President Joe Biden putting Russia first.
The Russian economy is being built back better.
Biden's hard work of removing sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline means
more money for our government to do the work of the Russian people.
Billions and billions of rubles to build a stronger future for Russia.
Thanks to Joe Biden, it is morning again in Russia.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: So Joe Biden is bad because he doesn't sanction Russia enough.
Joe Biden is very bad, much worse than anybody ever understood he could be,
but being too nice to Russia is not his primary sin.
Richard Hanania is someone we've read a lot and never talked to. He is the
President of the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology. He
joins us tonight. Richard, thanks so much for coming on.
So, what --
RICHARD HANANIA PRESIDENT, CENTER FOR THE STUDY OF PARTISANSHIP AND
IDEOLOGY: Thanks for having me, Tucker.
CARLSON: What kind of thinking leads to people at the R.N.C. deciding the
way to attack Joe Biden in the face of everything that's happening that
they're doing right now at the White House is to say he is not tough enough
on Russia?
HANANIA: Well, in 2016, Trump ran on the idea of America First and ran on
the idea of not being involved in foreign conflicts. You know, he was very
strongly against NATO. He said it was obsolete.
If people haven't noticed, the country NATO was designed to counter hasn't
existed for 30 years.
CARLSON: Right.
HANANIA: So, Republicans found it beneficial to adopt a lot of this
rhetoric. Unfortunately, on policy -- and we've seen this time and time
again -- it's still basically the Bush-Cheney party.
We've expanded NATO in the last few years. The U.S. has added North
Macedonia and Montenegro, these countries have militaries that are about
the size of a mid-sized U.S. city's police force and nobody even pretends
to argue that this in any way defends American interests.
Now, you understand why Democrats sort of like NATO, it's become something
of a social engineering project, the U.S., through the State Department,
through The Pentagon is really pushing identity politics. They are pushing
things like race conscious politics in France, ideas about gender identity,
gender fluidity in Eastern Europe.
So, I think it makes ideological sense for the Democrats to be all in on
NATO and sort of the Transatlantic Alliance, and the people who try to take
the people who are against Trump within the administration on the first
impeachment, I mean, the thing that they were most upset about was that he
would dare do what he ran on, which was pull back from NATO, pull back from
commitments in Eastern Europe.
It's very strange though that the Republicans at the same time are joining
the Democrats and voting for NATO expansion, attacking Biden just like they
attacked Obama for being too hawkish. I mean, they found the rhetoric of
putting America First in their foreign policy. They found that beneficial.
Unfortunately, policy-wise it's still the Bush-Cheney party.
CARLSON: Yes. They didn't mean it at all. Thank you for pointing that out.
He is not tough enough on Russia? I mean, it's like demented -- these
people.
Richard Hanania, it's great to meet you after reading you so much. Thank
you very much.
HANANIA: Thank you, Tucker. My pleasure.
CARLSON: That's it for us tonight, unfortunately, but the good news is,
we'll be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m., the show that is the sworn enemy
of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.
Sean Hannity is going to take over the 9:00 p.m. hour from an undisclosed
location and do a great job.
Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL
RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All
materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not
be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published, or broadcast
without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You
may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright, or other notice from
copies of the content.