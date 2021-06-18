Tucker takes aim at military's newest required reading

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" June 17, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON

TONIGHT.



If you want to understand a country's military, take a look at what its

officer corps is reading. Military officers aren't just war fighters, they

are trained to be thinkers, even intellectuals. Some of them have advanced

degrees.



In Russia, officers above the rank of Colonel are required to read a book

by a Russian nationalist called Aleksandr Dugin, called "The Foundations of

Geopolitics." Dugin's book envisions a Eurasian empire with Russia at the

center of it and then outlines the way to achieve that.



In China, meanwhile, recruits are told to read "The Origin and Goal of

History." It teaches that China is successful because its culture is

superior to the West's. Now, you might not agree with them, but these are

serious books, and they promote the national interests of the countries

whose officers read them, that is why they are assigned, and that makes

sense.



So with that in mind, what are American military officers reading these

days? Well, let's see, a sub-literate pamphlet on how the United States is

a disgusting immoral country that must be changed immediately and forever.

That track is entitled "How to be an Antiracist." It was written by a

former University of Florida professor called Henry Rogers, now that he is

rich and famous, he goes by his revolutionary name, Ibram X. Kendi.



The book is garbage, actually, it is worse than that. Not only is

embarrassingly stupid, it is poisonous. Kendi's premise is as simple as he

is. Any system that produces unequal outcomes must be racist. Period.

That's it. That's the entire thesis and Kendi applies it to everything.



If some people make more money than the other people, then the economy is a

racist. If Ibram X. Kendi decides there aren't enough black

astrophysicists, then astrophysics is by definition, racist.



If it rains in a black neighborhood, but not across town, then what you are

watching is weather racism. Actually, Kendi didn't really write that,

probably because he has no detectable sense of humor. But there is no

question that he believes it, the book is that militantly dumb.



So, how do we respond to all of this racism in the United States? Well,

Kendi provides a solution. Quote, "The only remedy to racist discrimination

is antiracist discrimination." He actually wrote that. In other words, his

book against racism promotes racism. Now, you would think that might be a

red flag for people, contradicting as it does the founding principles of

the country, as well as basic human decency, but no. The people in charge

love the book, it's all over Corporate America.



You can probably pick up a free copy at your H.R. Department tomorrow

morning if you want.



But, the military? You can't imagine the U.S. Military would assign a book

like that, recommend it to every sailor in the U.S. Navy. Well, yes,

actually.



On Tuesday, Congressman Jim Banks of Indiana demanded an explanation for

this from the Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Michael Gilday. Here's how

it went.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. JIM BANKS (R-IN): Kendi's book states that capitalism is essentially

racist, and Kendi is clear that racism must be eliminated. So, yes or no?



Do you personally consider advocating for the destruction of American

capitalism to be extremist?



ADM. MIKE GILDAY, CHIEF OF NAVAL OPERATIONS: Here is what I know,

Congressman --



BANKS: It is a yes or no question, Admiral.



GILDAY: Racism in the United States Navy --



BANKS: Admiral, you recommended every sailor in the United States Navy

read this book. It's a yes or no question.



GILDAY: I'm not forcing anybody to read the book, it's on a recommended

reading list.



BANKS: Admiral, did you read the book?



GILDAY: I did.



BANKS: Admiral, you said you read this book, what part of this book is

redeeming and qualifies as something that every sailor in the United States

Navy should read it.



GILDAY: I think Kendi is self-critical about his own journey as an

African-American in this country. What he's experienced --



BANKS: Let me ask you again, Admiral. Do you expect after sailors read

this book that says that the United States Navy is racist that we will

increase or decrease morale, cohesion, and recruiting rates into the United

States Navy?



GILDAY: I think we will be a better Navy from having open, honest,

conversations about racism.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: "Open and honest conversations about racism." Well, that would be

nice, but it's an amusing line coming from someone who claims to have read

Kendi's book, as Gilday says he has.



Open and honest conversations are racist, Kendi said that many times.



So, let's say, open and honestly, you decided that you cared more about the

way people behaved than the way that they look. Let's say, you took Martin

Luther King at his word and judge people by the content of their character

and not by the color of their skin.



If you were to do that, Ibram X. Kendi says, you are a racist, quote, "The

claim of not racist neutrality is a mask for racism. The language for color

blindness is a mask to hide racism. A color-blind Constitution for a white

supremacist America." That's what the military is reading.



So, no, open honest conversations are not allowed in Kendi's America. Here

is the choice: you admit you are a racist, or else you are super-duper

racist. That's his position.



It sounds pretty deranged, honestly. In fact, it sounds like an extremist

ideology, just the kind the military is always warning us about.



Keep in mind that tonight, right now, The Pentagon is investigating

National Guardsmen who have posted unfashionable opinions on Facebook about

the last election or may have voted for Donald Trump. So, with all of their

investigators running around looking into people's thought crimes, how

closely have they looked -- has The Pentagon looked into Ibram X. Kendi?

Have they checked his social media history?



Well, actually, Congressman Banks asked Gilday that question. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BANKS: In college, Kendi stated that white people are a different breed of

humans and are responsible for the AIDS virus. Yes or no? Do you personally

consider the conspiracy that white people started AIDS to be an extremist

belief?



GILDAY: Sir, I would have to understand the context. The statements were

made --



BANKS: That is a simple question.



GILDAY: I am not going to -- I am not going to sit here --



BANKS: Admiral, this is a book that you recommended every sailor in the

United States Navy --



GILDAY: I am not going to sit here to defend -- to defend cherry picked

quotes from somebody's book. I am not going to do that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Do you consider the statement that white people created AIDS an

extremist statement? I can't comment on that. I need the context for that.



So, Admiral Gilday -- what a mediocrity -- will not defend the man he has

just been promoting to the entire U.S. Navy. Now, that's odd that once you

dig a little, you can see why he doesn't want to talk much about it.



Not long ago, Kendi was invited to speak at the Aspen Ideas Festival, a

place where ideas go to die. A roomful of academics waited to hear his

wisdom. During the question and answer session, one of them dared to ask

the most basic question of all: how are we defining racism?



How do you define that?



Now, you'd think Ibram X. Kendi would be ready for that question, but he

wasn't. Here's what he said.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You talked about the importance of defining racism, but

-- unless I missed it -- which is possible, I didn't hear your personal

definition. Is there one that you would offer us, like how do you define

racism?



IBRAM X. KENDI, DIRECTOR OF CENTER FOR ANTIRACIST RESEARCH, BOSTON

UNIVERSITY: Well, so racism, I would define it as a collection of racist

policies that lead to racial inequity, that are substantiated with racist

ideas.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you say that again?



[LAUGHTER]



KENDI: Sure, a collection of racist policies that lead to racial inequity

that are substantiated by racist ideas.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So, racism is racist stuff, or as Kendi puts it, and we are

quoting now, "It is a collection of racist polities that lead to racial

inequity that are substantiated by racist ideas." End quote.



Right. But how are we defining racism? Ibram X. Kendi couldn't say, despite

making a bountiful living on the topic, getting rich talking about racism,

he hadn't thought how to define the word.



Now, in a serious society, everybody listening, everyone in the room would

have walked out and found something better to do, birdwatching maybe.

That's racist.



Well, the so-called intellectual on the stage turned out to be an idiot, so

they should have left, but they didn't. They just laughed nervously. They

were worried if they said something about what had just happened, if they

pointed out that the former Henry Rogers was in fact a fraud, they would be

denounced as well.



This is how mediocre people control entire societies, with implied threats.

Go along or we will punish you, so they don't say anything.



The funny thing is, in his own book, Kendi admits that he himself is a

racist. Here is a definition, quote: "White Democrats stood aside and let

Bush steal the presidency on the strength of destroyed black votes. Bush's

team transitioned that winter, I transitioned into hating white people.

White people became devils to me, but I had to figure out how they came to

be devils."



So, this is the man that Admiral Michael Gilday -- it's hard to believe

that Admiral Michael Gilday has any power in the United States Military,

but he does -- and this is the man Admiral Michael Gilday believes the

entire U.S. Navy should study.



Imagine working for someone like Admiral Michael Gilday. Most normal people

cannot even imagine that, so they're leaving the military.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): One Marine told us at military -- a military

history training session was replaced with mandatory training on police

brutality, white privilege, and systemic racism. He reported several

officers are now leaving his unit citing that training.



Another service member told us that their unit was required to read "White

Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo, which claims -- and this is a quote -- "White

people raised in western society are conditioned into a white supremacist

worldview."



An airmen told us their unit was forced into a racist exercise called a

"Privilege Walk" where members of the wing were ordered to separate

themselves by race and gender in order to stratify people based on their

perceived privilege.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: It's depressing if you think about it. Good people driven from

military service, many of them serving generationally because their fathers

and grandfathers did, but having to leave now purely because of the

extremist ideology of its leaders. It is crushing, if you think about it.



But it's also scary for all of us. We need the military. The Pentagon isn't

the Department of Education, it's not the DMV. We have to have it. It's

essential to the survival of the country.



But the commissars in the Biden administration don't care. They are not

slowing down. They are intensifying the political purge in the ranks.



NASA just announced its new mission has nothing to do with space. The new

mission is about applying the principles in Ibram Kendi's book, the new

mission is equity.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHNNY KIM, NASA (voice over): At NASA, we're on a mission of equity

launching opportunity.



ANNA MCCLAIN, NASA (voice over): Equal opportunity to challenge and

inspire.



FRANK RUBIO, NASA (voice over): To learn and thrive.



JASMIN MOGHBELI, NASA (voice over): To reach those we've never reached

before.



REID WISEMAN, NASA (voice over): To use science, data and technology, to

advance equity.



JESSICA WATKINS, NASA (voice over): To shatter boundaries.



ZENA CARDMAN, NASA (voice over): And break down barriers across America.



RAJA CHARI, NASA (voice over): To create a better future.



VICTOR GLOVER, NASA (voice over): We hope you'll join us on this mission.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: A mission of equity -- are you going to join the mission of

equity? Can you define it?



Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lohmeier can define it. He knows what that

mission looks like. He was a Commander in the Space Force. He was then

fired for speaking out against the open political indoctrination that he

saw there.



He is the author of the book "Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of

Conquest and the Unmaking of the American Military."



Colonel Lohmeier joins us tonight. Lieutenant Colonel, thanks so much for

coming on.



So, NASA, you would think would be the one branch -- agency -- that would

be immune from the equity mission. Were you -- I, mean you served in the

U.S. government for a long time, were you under the impression that NASA

had a problem with discrimination in years past?



LT. COL. MATTHEW LOHMEIER, FORMER COMMANDER, U.S. SPACE FORCE: Yes, I

don't know, Tucker. Thanks first off for having me on your show, and as

always I don't speak for the Defense Department, but speak for myself.



CARLSON: Right.



LOHMEIER: You know, I don't think that any of our institutions at this

point are immune from this idea that we're going to be pursuing equity.

Clearly, these are hot topics, the talking point of the day. In fact, I do

want to define it for the American people.



You mentioned -- I know the definition of equity. It's important for the

American people to understand the difference between equity and equality.

One of them is good and the ideal, and the other is not good.



We tend to confuse at the moment equality of opportunity, which is the

ideal and is something that's a part of America's founding philosophy with

equity. It is a new term, it is used wittingly, which essentially means

enforced outcomes or enforced inequality.



In fact, based on what I've seen in the Department of Defense and now what

I'm hearing is permeating institutions across the country, it is

essentially even, potentially illegally discriminatory policy.



Equity is not good as it is defined, but it sounds good and that's why we

use the word.



But NASA has historically been, I think a symbol of inclusion and equal

opportunity.



CARLSON: Yes.



LOHMEIER: NASA is the kind of an organization that people can look at and

understand that regardless of your background, you're able to show up here

just like in the Defense Department and rise up based on your merit and

have an opportunity to make a name for yourself, to rise to leadership and

actually do very important things for the country, because there's a

unifying mission that these institutions believe in, whether it's space

exploration, in the case of NASA or defending our country and our allies

from serious threats that we have in the world.



People in uniform, for example, rally around that mission and have

historically not been caught up in the kind of identity politicking that

you're talking about, that I'm hearing in your monologue, and so I'll just

make one point to say that I think, our senior leaders and our national

leaders need to think very carefully about whether or not they want to

inject tribalism into our long trusted institutions in this country that

typically have not been infected with tribal thinking with all that that

entails.



Do we really want to walk the road that will cause us to abandon Martin

Luther King Jr.'s dream of having a colorless society where in fact, we're

starting once again to judge people by the color of their skin, impugning

guilt to other groups of people, based on their group identity, not because

of anything that they have ever done necessarily themselves, but based on

who they are accidentally even let's say. That is a good definition of

racism.



We don't impugn guilt to people based on the color of their skin.



CARLSON: No. And we never should and I always imagine that the military

was the shining beacon of what the rest of the country should be because it

was a colorblind meritocracy in there.



LOHMEIER: That's right.



CARLSON: So, I think this threatens all of us. Lieutenant Lohmeier --



LOHMEIER: Yes, and the military is great at that, Tucker, and that's why

so many people are upset about what they're hearing.



CARLSON: Yes, and they have every reason to be. I know that you are. Thank

you. Thank you for speaking out and for coming on tonight.



LOHMEIER: Thank you.



CARLSON: Well, there's been an enormous amount of hyperventilating in

Washington over a segment we did two nights ago in which we pointed out

that there were pretty clearly a number of people in the crowd at the

Capitol on January 6th who had been in previous contact with the F.B.I.

about what was going to happen that day. Some of them may have encouraged

others at the scene to commit crimes.



Now, if that happened and we believe it did happen, it would not be out of

character for the F.B.I. They've done things very much like that before.

That is beyond dispute.



But in this case, they are disputing it, not the F.B.I. directly, they

haven't said a word, but the obedient minions of the national security

state who run the social media accounts of "The New York Times" and occupy

the anchor desks at CNN. They became hysterical when we mentioned it.



"You can't say that," they screamed. "That's not allowed." The geniuses at

Twitter weighed in to inform us that the people we had described as agents

of the F.B.I. were in fact just F.B.I. informants, so shut up. Hilarious.



But we won't shut up, and we shouldn't. It could not be more obvious at

this point that the government is in fact hiding something, probably quite

a few things. So, best to abandon theatrics and find out what they are

hiding. That's our job.



To many in corporate media, who claim that we are spreading Russian

disinformation, instead, please calmly answer these three questions.



First: how many of the so-called insurrectionists on January 6th had a

relationship with the F.B.I.? How many of these F.B.I. moles encouraged

others that day to break the law at the Capitol?



We haven't heard anyone answer these questions or even addressed them. If

the answer is none, if none of the protesters were secretly working with

the F.B.I. that day, then we were wrong and we will apologize for it

sincerely. We'll admit it immediately.



But if the answer is not none, and we're pretty sure it isn't none, then

people who claim otherwise are liars and hacks and should leave the public

stage immediately because they have betrayed their readers and viewers.



Two: if the Justice Department knew there were going to be protesters

massing at the Capitol that day, and it's clear they did know, then why

didn't they do anything to stop the riot? Why did police at the Capitol

allow protesters to walk in as video shows that they did? That doesn't make

sense. What's going on here? Why is no one asking that question?



Third, and finally: why can't we see the tape for ourselves? The government

is hiding more than 14,000 hours of video surveillance tape that shows

exactly what did happen at the Capitol that day. Why are they hiding that?

And why aren't news organizations demanding to see it?



You'd hate to think that NBC News for example or VOX or "The Atlantic" or

"The Washington Post" or "The Daily Beast" or "The New York Times" or any

of them are in fact working to protect the regime at the expense of the

public. But unfortunately, we are starting to conclude that.



Please prove us wrong.



Well, a new lawsuit suggests that Twitter has been conspiring with the

State of California to censor posts about election fraud. People behind

that lawsuit will share the evidence they have gathered in it. That's next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: New e-mails obtained by Judicial Watch show that the Secretary of

State of the State of California worked with a Democratic Party PR firm to

direct Twitter, the media monopoly, to censor users who suggested that

election fraud might be real.



A new lawsuit says that the State of California's coordinated censorship

with Twitter violates the First Amendment, which obviously it does.



Harmeet Dhillon is a lawyer with the Center for American Liberty and one of

the country's most important first women advocates.



Rogan O'Handley is an activist and attorney. He is one of the users who was

censored and is suing Twitter and the State.



Harmeet and Rogan join us to explain. Thanks both of you for coming on.



Harmeet, give us the overview, if you would, of what they did.



HARMEET DHILLON, LAWYER, CENTER FOR AMERICAN LIBERTY: Sure. Well, a lot of

us who use Twitter and other social media have suspected that this has been

going on for some time, but the Judicial Watch public records act request

documents reveal a stunning and broad conspiracy by government agencies,

Democrat lobbying firms, and a National Association of Secretaries of State

to gather so-called dangerous election related speech, work with Twitter

and potentially other social media companies, and get that speech taken

down in the name of fairer and cleaner elections.



Our client Rogan O'Handley was caught up in this dragnet for perfectly

legitimate and honest opinions and commentary about seeking audits about

these elections and in retaliation for that, he was removed from the

Twitter platform. This is a violation of the First Amendment. It is a Civil

Rights conspiracy. It also violates the California Constitution.



And I think once we start getting into discovery in this case, we're going

to find out that this is a lot more widespread than just what happened to

Rogan.



CARLSON: Yes, I mean this is a textbook violation of the First Amendment

in that the government is conspiring to deprive citizens of their speech.



Rogan, tell us this speech that you were deprived of, if you would.



ROGAN O'HANDLEY, ACTIVIST AND ATTORNEY: Well, I used to be a Hollywood

entertainment lawyer before I got sick of the double standards and the

hypocrisy, and especially the corruption in our Federal government, so I

left that entire legal career behind to fight for, you know liberty and

justice for all on social media.



And after the election, I am a trained lawyer. I look at evidence. I look

at videos. I read sworn affidavits, and I said we need investigations here.



I called for the same things that Stacey Abrams called for when she refused

to concede the Georgia gubernatorial election. I said, we need to look into

this further and specifically, I said, we need to look at it in California.

I used to live there. I know how flimsy those elections can be.



And so I said, hey, let's look at California elections and then Alex

Padilla, Secretary of State, it was a criticism of his actions in office

and then he paid this firm SKDK to tell him who to censor -- that was me.



CARLSON: So, a politician -- I mean this is even clearer cut than I

realized at the outset, a politician says someone is criticizing me, shut

him down.



O'HANDLEY: Absolutely.



DHILLON: Tucker, if I can add. This politician was auditioning for the

role of United States Senator. That's very critical as well. He was hoping

that if Kamala Harris was named the United States Vice President, he would

be named by the Governor to fill that role and that's exactly what

happened.



So, he was actually elbowing out of the way other Democrats and this whole

contract for $35 million for who to censor is so corrupt that other

Democrats in the state protested about it because it was a no-bid contract

given to a consultant for the Biden Campaign.



SKDKnickerbocker is a Biden campaign consultant, so this is a mess of

conflicts of interest, conspiracy, and boondoggle and favor trading.



CARLSON: That is totally third world. So, Rogan, have you gotten a full

picture of the censorship against you?



O'HANDLEY: Yes, I mean, I run various accounts across social media. I have

millions of followers, which I'm very thankful for because I tell the truth

and I call out corruption in our government. That's what people want. They

want real talk.



And you know, this situation feels like David versus Goliath. I don't work

for anyone. I'm completely independent, but I'm going to take on this

machine. I'm going to take on corrupt California government.



I'm going to take on the Biden administration because, you know what, one

of the head honchos at SKDK, Anita Dunn now works as a special adviser to

the Joe Biden White House. This goes all the way to the top and we're going

after them.



CARLSON: God bless you for doing that, and good luck, for sure. Harmeet

and Rogan, thank you very much for that.



DHILLON: Thank you, Tucker.



O' HANDLEY: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: So, there's a war going on at the south side border, no one ever

says it, but it's true. Tonight there's been a major discovery of Mexican

cartel activity on the American side of the border. That was inevitable.

It's horrifying. We've got exclusive reporting on it, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: The crisis at the border hasn't gotten any better. In the last

several days, it has intensified and become much worse. We have exclusive

reporting tonight on a major discovery on the American side of what's left

of our border.



FOX's Bill Melugin joins us live from there tonight. Hey, Bill.



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. Good

evening to you. So, look, it's become pretty obvious that Vice President

Kamala Harris's message to migrants just is not getting through.



She told them last week, do not come here to the border, but that message

falling on deaf ears. They've been coming all week long. We've been seeing

it every single day, and based off our perspective, it's not going to slow

down anytime soon.



And we've got some exclusive remarkable video we want to show you of a

cartel human smuggling stash house bust. We were tipped off to right here

on the Rio Grande Valley. Take a look at this.



This appeared to be at an abandoned auto garage. We got there as Border

Patrol and State Troopers were busting this. One hundred and seven migrants

were being held in there. They were all crammed together right on top of

each other in this blistering Texas heat, no air-conditioning whatsoever.



What these cartels do, what these smugglers do is they bring them across

the border, then they put them in these stash houses and cram them together

and they hold them there until they are ready to move them elsewhere

further inside the United States.



Now, take a look at this photo right here. We took this when we were there.

Look on the left side of the wall here, you're going to see the letters, C-

D-G spray painted on the wall with graffiti. Law enforcement sources tell

me that stands for Cartel Del Golfo, the Gulf Cartel. That is the Mexican

drug cartel that operates the Mexican side of the border where we are, big

into human smuggling, drug smuggling. That is them staking their claim on

that stash house.



But that's not the only thing going on out here.



Take a look at this video we shot here in this spot yesterday afternoon.

We've seen this happen like clockwork, every single day. Rain or shine,

night or day, it doesn't matter, these migrants are showing up by the

hundreds just in this spot, in this sector every day, and that's why

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis says he is going to start sending some help

to Texas.



You heard Texas Governor Gregg Abbott say Texas is going to build a border

wall. Governor DeSantis says, he is going to send Florida law enforcement

out here to back up Texas and get some boots on the ground. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): I think what Texas and Arizona are doing is

really all that they can do if they're not getting the Federal support,

they've got to try to step up and try to mitigate some of the harmful

impacts that we're seeing. We got their request just a couple of days ago.

We thought about, okay, like yes, we've got to help.



We asked the men, a lot of these Sheriffs immediately were like, yes, we

want to be involved in that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MELUGIN: And Tucker, just to give you an idea of the ongoing security

crisis down here at the border, just a couple of hours ago, Border Patrol

here in this sector reporting they apprehended an active MS-13 gang member

and a Salvador national with a conviction for third degree rape out of the

State of New York. Both arrested in Hidalgo about 30 minutes east of where

we are.



We'll send it back to you.



CARLSON: Bill Melugin, amazing report. Thank you for that.



So, really this is on Kamala Harris. She's the border czar. The funny thing

is, she doesn't seem that interested in actually going to the border.



When her friends at NBC News asked why she hadn't gone there, bothered to,

Harris didn't really have a coherent answer.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LESTER HOLT, MSNBC HOST: Do you have any plans to visit the border?



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: At some point, you

know -- we are going to the border. We've been to the border, so this whole

-- this whole -- this whole thing about the border. We've been to the

border. We've been to the border.



HOLT: You haven't been to the border.



HARRIS: And I haven't been to Europe and I mean, I don't know -- I don't

understand the point that you're making.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Well, maybe the point he was making is if you're in charge of it

maybe you should go see it if only for symbolic reasons to show that you're

interested.



That was June 8th. As of today, Harris has still not gone. Why is that?



Victor Davis Hanson is a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution. He joins

us tonight.



Professor, thanks so much for coming on. Is this significant that she

hasn't gone?



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Thank you. Yes, it

is lose-lose situation for her, Tucker, because the optics are all bad.



The left in general, I think, believes in open borders. They are citizens

of the world. They don't believe in sovereignty. And in particular, they

look at massive illegal immigration from Mexico and Central America

especially when people are poor, they don't know English, they're illegal,

they become wards of the state and the Federal government when they arrive,

and then the left says, we hand you these entitlements, and we expect

fealties at the polls.



And it works out pretty well. They flipped California. They flipped Nevada.

They flipped New Mexico. They probably have flipped Colorado, maybe

Arizona. Who knows, Texas and Georgia, so they are committed to this

policy.



The only thing that -- if I could use a vernacular -- screwed up -- they

were expecting 500 to a thousand a day, maybe a half a million a year. They

didn't think in the fiscal year, we're going to get two million people and

that means bad optics.



All the things they demagogue, Tucker, unaccompanied adults, gang members,

cages, cartels -- now, they are happening in spades, and so they don't know

what to do. They like the idea that there are these mass influx, they just

didn't think -- they thought the media could put a handle on it, but it's

so huge they can't.



So, they send Kamala Harris down there, and I think they do it in a very

cynical fashion. I think that they believe a lot of leaks about Joe Biden's

cognitive abilities emanate from the Vice President's Office. They know it

is -- as I said, it's a toxic political situation because it is self-

created and whatever she says is going to have as much negative dipositive

appeal.



CARLSON: That's right.



HANSON: She is not going to go down there, and I think she has probably

seen it's kind of like being gasolines are right now. It's not an enviable

task, and I think she knows it, and she is saying to them, I'm not going to

go near there. And you can see why.



CARLSON: I think that's really smart. It was an act of passive aggression

to hand this to Kamala Harris. Now, you're making me appreciate the Biden

people a little more.



Thank you, Victor Davis Hanson. Good to see you.



HANSON: Yes, we're sort of victims of the cynicism.



CARLSON: Of course, we are. Of course, we are. But the fact that she is

suffering a little bit too, you know, it's a mitigating factor.



CARLSON: Good to see you. Thanks.



So, we've got a team of documentary makers on the border right now for our

"Tucker Carlson Original" series. That episode will debut later this

summer, you can see it on https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__foxnation.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=uxIuppwuLanQFCv-eQdGjGiTvKd9nWaEpaWKMVrGB0c&s=9omyI2zBtg9CybETnBODhh5eujMHELzvw4k4Yf0ttAA&e= .



So all of a sudden, it's pretty hard to get your book published if you've

got the wrong political views. That's censorship.



Simon & Schuster has led the way on that, but they're not the only ones.

Now, there is an option, a new publishing house dedicated to the principle

of freedom of speech. People who are starting it join us next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: in January, Simon & Schuster, the gargantuan publishing house

canceled the book by a senator from Missouri, Josh Hawley because a mob of

Democratic activists told them to. It wasn't the first time they had done

something like this, they did the same thing to Milo Yiannopoulos several

years before.



They neglected to take a second book from best-selling author Candace Owens

because they didn't like her politics. Simon & Schuster did that. It's all

in a new book that I have just written coming out in August published by

Simon & Schuster, which you might want to check out.



But in the meantime, in the face of this kind of censorship, this digital

book burning, there is a new option in publishing that we want to tell you

about tonight. It's called All Seasons Press, Louise Burke is the co-

founder. She used to work at Simon & Schuster, a publisher. Kate Hartson is

the co-founder and editor-in-chief, together they will offer this option to

the country.



Louise and Kate, congratulations. Thank you for coming on tonight. We

appreciate it.



KATE HARTSON, CO-FOUNDER AND EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, ALL SEASONS PRESS: Thank

you, Tucker.



LOUISE BURKE, CO-FOUNDER, ALL SEASONS PRESS: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: So I'm going to start with you, Louise, why does the country need

this?



BURKE: We created All Seasons Press to prevent the silencing of opposing

thoughts. We are fed up with this administration, the media, and Big Tech

telling us what to think and how to think, and at the same time

indoctrinating our children in school.



They are attacking our language and our basic right of free speech, and

they are coming for everyone.



CARLSON: Well, I think you're absolutely right about that. So, Kate, how

will All Seasons Press be different from say a Simon & Schuster imprint?



HARTSON: Well, as Louise said, I mean we are we are here for all points of

view. We support the conservative message, and they are trying to silence

that message. We feel there's a real void now because publishers although

they're publishing some conservative books, they are only publishing those

that they feel don't approach subjects that are considered taboo.



CARLSON: That's right.



HARTSON: And so, there's all of this selection going on, and you know,

we're here to support the senators, the great thinkers, pundits, voices who

we've published before who are now being ignored, they're being canceled,

they're being censored, and so we felt that there is really room for us and

a void to be filled.



CARLSON: Well, there certainly is a void. I mean, Louise, you've spent

many, many years in publishing.



So, Candace Owens, one of the biggest names in publishing. Her first book

was just a runaway success, her second book was guaranteed to be, Simon &

Schuster could have taken it, Jon Carp who runs it said, I don't want it,

purely for political reasons.



So, the sense that I'm getting is their politics are more important than

their revenue. That's how ideological they are.



BURKE: Well, I also think that the people who work at the publishing

houses are trying to dictate what the publishing houses do. It is a

business first and foremost and the woke books that they would like to

publish are funded by some of these bigger books that we're talking about.



So, there's a little education to be done there.



CARLSON: Wait, so you're saying that when they publish a conservative book

that people actually read, it pays for the little boutique crazy projects

that the lunatics who work there would like to see in print?



BURKE: I would say that the smaller books absolutely are funded by the

bigger books and you don't have to buy the book, you don't have to read the

book. It's America, you can choose not to, but are we not to publish the

voices for instance of politicians who are only in soundbites? They should

have the long form. They should have the right to do so.



CARLSON: Yes, I think you're exactly right.



HARTSON: I think "The Times" reported today that -- I'm sorry.



CARLSON: Go ahead, Kate.



HARTSON: I said "The Times" reported today that there some publishing

executives who are saying that it would be morally unacceptable to publish

books by Trump administration officials.



CARLSON: Yes.



HARTSON: And we find the statement like that is crazy and completely

unacceptable to us, and we're proudly, in our first list we're proudly

publishing two high-level Trump administration officials, Mark Meadows and

Peter Navarro.



CARLSON: Yes. Well good for you and shame on them for abandoning the long-

standing commitment that American publishing had to freedom of speech.

They've given it up completely and it is disgusting.



Louise and Kate, congrats. I appreciate it.



So, it looks like former Lincoln Project staffers have found new

employment. You'll never guess where. We'll give you one hint, they're

still screaming about Russia. That's next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: The Democratic Party spent the last four years in a McCarthyite

froth over Russia. They told us that Russia, not China was the real threat

to the United States. Well, that was absurd of course. It was absurd then,

it's absurd now. Maybe even more so.



The funny part is that over at the Republican National Committee, they

believed it. How do we know? This is a real ad just released by the R.N.C.

Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): It is morning again in Russia. Today,

thousands of comrades are going back to work building Russia's future,

thanks to U.S. President Joe Biden putting Russia first.



The Russian economy is being built back better.



Biden's hard work of removing sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline means

more money for our government to do the work of the Russian people.

Billions and billions of rubles to build a stronger future for Russia.



Thanks to Joe Biden, it is morning again in Russia.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So Joe Biden is bad because he doesn't sanction Russia enough.

Joe Biden is very bad, much worse than anybody ever understood he could be,

but being too nice to Russia is not his primary sin.



Richard Hanania is someone we've read a lot and never talked to. He is the

President of the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology. He

joins us tonight. Richard, thanks so much for coming on.



So, what --



RICHARD HANANIA PRESIDENT, CENTER FOR THE STUDY OF PARTISANSHIP AND

IDEOLOGY: Thanks for having me, Tucker.



CARLSON: What kind of thinking leads to people at the R.N.C. deciding the

way to attack Joe Biden in the face of everything that's happening that

they're doing right now at the White House is to say he is not tough enough

on Russia?



HANANIA: Well, in 2016, Trump ran on the idea of America First and ran on

the idea of not being involved in foreign conflicts. You know, he was very

strongly against NATO. He said it was obsolete.



If people haven't noticed, the country NATO was designed to counter hasn't

existed for 30 years.



CARLSON: Right.



HANANIA: So, Republicans found it beneficial to adopt a lot of this

rhetoric. Unfortunately, on policy -- and we've seen this time and time

again -- it's still basically the Bush-Cheney party.



We've expanded NATO in the last few years. The U.S. has added North

Macedonia and Montenegro, these countries have militaries that are about

the size of a mid-sized U.S. city's police force and nobody even pretends

to argue that this in any way defends American interests.



Now, you understand why Democrats sort of like NATO, it's become something

of a social engineering project, the U.S., through the State Department,

through The Pentagon is really pushing identity politics. They are pushing

things like race conscious politics in France, ideas about gender identity,

gender fluidity in Eastern Europe.



So, I think it makes ideological sense for the Democrats to be all in on

NATO and sort of the Transatlantic Alliance, and the people who try to take

the people who are against Trump within the administration on the first

impeachment, I mean, the thing that they were most upset about was that he

would dare do what he ran on, which was pull back from NATO, pull back from

commitments in Eastern Europe.



It's very strange though that the Republicans at the same time are joining

the Democrats and voting for NATO expansion, attacking Biden just like they

attacked Obama for being too hawkish. I mean, they found the rhetoric of

putting America First in their foreign policy. They found that beneficial.



Unfortunately, policy-wise it's still the Bush-Cheney party.



CARLSON: Yes. They didn't mean it at all. Thank you for pointing that out.

He is not tough enough on Russia? I mean, it's like demented -- these

people.



Richard Hanania, it's great to meet you after reading you so much. Thank

you very much.



HANANIA: Thank you, Tucker. My pleasure.



CARLSON: That's it for us tonight, unfortunately, but the good news is,

we'll be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m., the show that is the sworn enemy

of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.



Sean Hannity is going to take over the 9:00 p.m. hour from an undisclosed

location and do a great job.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All

materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not

be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published, or broadcast

without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You

may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright, or other notice from

copies of the content.