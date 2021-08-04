Tucker: News organizations took money from the Chinese Communist Party

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," August 3, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: More evidence tonight that it's always the people you most suspect, Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York is every bit the creep you thought he was and more. He talks like a mafia leader and he acts like one. Eleven sexual harassment claims against him public today.



If you're interested, go over to CNN right now and watch Jeffrey Toobin, of all people, talk about how creepy Governor Cuomo is, because this country just couldn't get better.



We're going to have a lot more on that in just a minute.



But first tonight, welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT coming to you from Budapest, Hungary.



Last summer, as the COVID pandemic raged throughout the United States, people who still read the "New York Times" began to notice something very strange happening at the paper. Hundreds of articles that had appeared there going back nearly a decade suddenly vanished, they disappeared. There's no way to find them. Nothing like this had ever happened.



"The New York Times" considers itself very self-consciously, a living historical record. The paper maintains meticulous searchable archives going back to before the Civil War, to 1851. Yet, last August, a huge number of articles just disappeared.



So what was in those articles? We know the answer because a handful of history-minded readers preserved them when they first appeared. Every one of them was a propaganda piece paid for by the Chinese Communist Party all designed to look like news articles. You're seeing one of them on your screen right now. It reads: "China Watch: Diaoyu Islands Belong to China." That's the headline.



Now why would "The New York Times," America's paper of record print propaganda from a totalitarian regime and pretend it was a news article? Well, for money. Financial filings show "the New York Times" made more than a hundred thousand dollars a month from this garbage. Those payments were not disclosed at the time. They were hidden from "New York Times" readers. They were only uncovered after the facts by "The Washington Free Beacon."



And "The Times" wasn't the only news organization that did this, that took money from the Chinese Communist Party.



Since 2016, the Chinese Communist Party paid $20 million to outlets like "The Los Angeles Times," "The Chicago Tribune," and "The Washington Post." Twitter which now operates as a publisher also received checks from the Chinese government totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.



Now, these arrangements as we said, continued for years and then last summer, they stopped abruptly. "The New York Times" tried to hide the evidence that any of it ever happened, but why? "The New York Times" won't say when we asked.



"We do not discuss revenue beyond what is in our quarterly earnings report," a spokesman told us this morning. So, we kept looking.



But first, here is some context for what "The New York Times" did. This is what mainstream news coverage in the United States looked like for most of last year. As you watch it, see if you can tell the difference between this and what you might see on Chinese state television.



JIM ACOSTA, CNN CHIEF DOMESTIC CORRESPONDENT: The President refer to the coronavirus as a, quote, "foreign virus."



And I think it's going to smack -- it is going to come across to a lot of Americans as smacking of xenophobia.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Xenophobic wartime Trump where he thinks the only path now is to basically declare the virus public enemy number one, to paint it in somewhat racist terms.



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, CHIEF PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICER, MOVEON.ORG: The xenophobia and the racism and outbreak is such a common thing.



And it is incredibly dangerous. It is problematic and it is scary, and I just really want to call that out.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why do you keep calling this the Chinese virus? Why do you keep using this?



DONALD TRUMP, THEN PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Because it comes from China?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A lot of people say it is racist.



TRUMP: It's not racist at all, no. Not at all. It comes from China, that's why.



CARLSON: So, as this virus emerged from Central China to kill Americans in huge numbers and people throughout the West, news organizations in this country made the same aggressively pro-China noises, almost all of them.



POLITICO for example, hired a full-time China shill called David Wertime to write articles with headlines like this, quote: "The verdict is in: China has outperformed while the once respected American system has disastrously faltered." Now, as you read that, once again, you wonder how is that different from what the Chinese would write about themselves?



Well, it's not different. The American media were especially hysterical on the question of where the coronavirus came from. Under no circumstances were you allowed to entertain the possibility that that coronavirus, COVID- 19 could have come from a lab in Wuhan, China. That was a conspiracy theory.



All the footage you're about to see is from early 2020.



ERIN BURNETT, CNN HOST: Former C.D.C. Director, Robert Redfield told our own Sanjay Gupta in a new CNN documentary that he believes COVID-19 originated from a lab in Wuhan, even though obviously there has been no formal evidence to support the theory.



DR. SCOTT GOTTLIEB, FORMER UNITED STATES COMMISSIONER OF FOOD AND DRUGS: You know the lab leak theory doesn't seem like a plausible theory, unless you aggregate the biggest collection of coronaviruses and put them in a lab.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The theory that the virus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, but tonight, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells "National Geographic" that, quote: "This virus could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated."



CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Both scientists and the U.S. Intelligence Community agree that this coronavirus was not man-made. That is not a possibility. It came from a natural source, it didn't come from a lab.



A lot of people on the right love that phrase "escape from the lab" because it sounds like something from a Marvel movie or a comic book. It sounds like they are talking about a man-made virus that China was weaponizing that got out of control.



CARLSON: So the Rachel Maddow impersonator didn't believe it, but it wasn't just dumb people on cable news. That was Anthony Fauci who was in charge of the U.S. government's COVID response. That was Scott Gottlieb who ran the F.D.A.



These are people in positions of authority who are respected as scientists, whose word carries great moral weight, and they all lied.



"The New York Times" led the way on this. A recent piece on unheard.com deconstructs "The New York Times's" role in the propaganda effort on behalf of China.



Beginning in the winter of last year, at the very beginning of the outbreak of COVID, "The Times" confidently dismissed the lab leak hypothesis as a quote, "fringe theory." In other words, only lunatics believe it.



"The New York Times's" reporter called the theory quote, "The kind of conspiracy once reserved for the tin foil hatters." You're a nut case if you think it's possible.



Then a few weeks later, the paper published an op-ed by Peter Daszak, the virologist paid by Tony Fauci to experiment on bat coronaviruses. Talk about a conflict of interest, so Daszak, needless to say denied that the virus could have come from any lab he was funding. He knew better.



Instead, Daszak blamed the pandemic and we're quoting now, "On road building, deforestation, land clearing, and agricultural development." In other words, he blamed it on poor people.



As 2020 continued, lies like this became less and less tenable. They were more obviously untrue. People started to notice that a level 4 virology lab, one of few in the world in Wuhan was conducting dangerous experiments on bat coronaviruses with fewer safeguards than a typical dentist's office has in the United States. They also noticed that Tony Fauci was helping to pay for those experiments.



And that's when "The Times" decided it had to delete those articles from its archives. Two high-level employees at "The New York Times" confirmed to "The Spectator" in London that the paper stopped any investigation into evidence that the coronavirus had emerged from that lab in Wuhan, quote: "In early 2020," said one whistleblower, "I suggested to a senior editor at the paper that we investigate the origins of COVID-19. I was told it was dangerous to run a piece about the origins of the coronavirus. There was resistance to running anything that could suggest that COVID-19 was man- made or had leaked accidentally from a lab."



"It was untouchable everywhere," said another "Times" source to "The Spectator." "The fact that Trump embraced it, of course, also made it a no- go." According to the whistleblowers though, the biggest factor wasn't politics. The biggest factor was the fact that "The New York Times" was taking money from the Communist Chinese government, so they killed a story, a story which by the way was not a conspiracy theory at all, but entirely real.



The House Foreign Affairs Committee just released a report suggesting that coronavirus first escaped from that lab in Wuhan much earlier than we thought, way back in mid-September of 201. Now, at the time, athletes from around the world were in Wuhan. They arrived several weeks later to compete in International Games. Many of them brought COVID home with them.



Now, why didn't we know this until now? Well, because of a massive and coordinated lying campaign on behalf of the government of China. The Foreign Affairs Committee identifies Peter Daszak, who irony of ironies, is still by the way used by "The Washington Post" as an authority on the origin of COVID.



They describe him as quote, "The public face of A Chinese Communist Party disinformation campaign designed to suppress public discussion about a potential lab leak," end quote.



The Committee discovered evidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology sought bids for two contracts in September of 2019 -- that was around the time the coronavirus began to spread. One of those contracts was for something called a quote, "Security Service Procurement Project" and it was issued on September 12th.



Now September 12th was the very same day that the Wuhan lab abruptly took its entire virus database offline. Then just four days later, the Wuhan lab announced another contract competition. This time the contract was for a $600 million effort to completely renovate the lab's air conditioning system.



Now, why would the Wuhan Institute of Virology want to replace its air conditioning system? Well, just like "The Times" dispatches from the Beijing bureau, all evidence of those contracts has now been wiped from the website of China's Finance Ministry. What does this add up to?



John Ratcliffe is the former Director of National Intelligence in this country. He just wrote an op-ed on foxnews.com that includes this assessment, quote: "I had access to all of the U.S. government's most sensitive Intelligence related to the pandemic. My informed opinion is that the lab leak theory isn't just a possibility, at the very least, it is more like a probability, if not very close to a certainty."



John Ratcliffe joins us tonight.



John Ratcliffe, thanks so much for coming on. We appreciate it.



JOHN RATCLIFFE, FORMER DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Hi, Tucker. Good to see you. You bet.



CARLSON: So many implications here, but you were one of the very few people in a position to make the statement that you just did. You believe that the theory that this virus emerged from the Wuhan virology lab to infect the world is almost certainly true. Why do you believe that?



RATCLIFFE: Well, Tucker, it's not just me. The folks that -- other folks that had the most access to the most sensitive information, folks like Secretary of State Pompeo; National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, all of us that had access to that Intelligence have long believed that the most likely outcome of where this virus came from, from an origin standpoint was the Wuhan Institute of Virology based on Intelligence that we have.



The question was how much of that could be publicly disclosed, and in January, one of the reasons that I worked with Secretary Pompeo to put out the fact sheet that we did disclosing many of the factors that you just outlined about circumstances at the Wuhan Institute of Virology was we wanted to put as much information as we could out there without jeopardizing our sources and methods into our eyes and ears, if you will, into the Chinese Communist Party.



CARLSON: I noticed that the Biden administration, which control the Federal government for more than six months now, still seems to be hiding this information. If this is true and it seems almost certain that it is true, as you said, what are the implications of this?



The Chinese government has basically destroyed American society and our economy, so how do we respond to that?



RATCLIFFE: Well, that's why I wrote the op-ed. I mean, one of the first opportunities for the international community to actually do something instead of a strongly worded letter or some rhetoric is to take action.



And you know, Tucker, if you look objectively at China's conduct over the last year or so millions of Muslim Uighurs either murdered, tortured, raped, or imprisoned, and four million people worldwide impacted by a virus that originated and was covered up by the Chinese Communist Party will be hosting the Winter Olympics.



Now, of all of the despotic regimes around the world, I can't think of any country that is less deserving than having the world's athletes paraded into their country for a festival and celebration of international goodwill and friendship.



The United States needs to lead on this issue along with the countries of the world and say, look, you can't say, come to Beijing for the Olympics on one hand and on the other hand say go to hell with your investigation into the origins of COVID-19, which is exactly what the Chinese Communist Party is doing.



So you know, it is time to get past tough rhetoric and to hold China accountable, and it is a great opportunity for the Biden administration to do that. They have acknowledged the genocide of Muslim Uighurs and they've acknowledged that China has even turned their back on the World Health Organization.



So, time for the Biden administration to put up action that would support the rhetoric and lead on this.



CARLSON: So, it's interesting that all the so-called Human Rights community, Freedom House and Anne Applebaum, "The Washington Post," and Max Boot, all the people who care so deeply about Human Rights around the world all give China a pass. You kind of wonder -- kind of wonder why that is?



John Ratcliffe, I appreciate you coming on tonight. Thank you for that.



RATCLIFFE: You bet. Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: I think we can declare this mystery solved.



So, the Biden administration is not aiming its rhetoric at China, it is aiming it at American citizens who he is deeply angry at. The C.D.C. Director just declared that everyone in the country needs to cover their face with a mask indefinitely.



DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION: Everyone who is in a K through 12 school in the fall should be masked. Everyone across the country, adults, children, vaccinated, or unvaccinated, everyone should be masked.



CARLSON: Okay, so wear a mask because masks prevent the transmission of disease. Too few ask the obvious question, is that true? Do masks work? The kind that we wear, not the kind that welders wear or surgeons wear, but that you see in airports. Do those masks work?



And it turns out they don't work, actually. They don't work very well at all.



Tony Fauci himself admitted that back in February of 2020, quote: "The typical mask you buy in the drugstore is not really effective in keeping out virus." Well today, Joe Biden's own COVID adviser agreed with that.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We know today that many of the face cloth coverings that people wear are not very effective in reducing any of the virus movement in or out, either you're breathing out or you're breathing in. And in fact, if you're in the upper Midwest right now, anybody who is wearing their face cloth covering can tell you, they can smell all the smoke that we're still getting.



We need to talk about better masking. We need to talk about N95 respirators, which would do a lot for both people who are not yet vaccinated or not previously infected, protecting them as well as keeping others who might become infected having been vaccinated from breathing out the virus.



CARLSON: So that was Joe Biden's COVID adviser admitting what we've known for a year and a half. The mask they are forcing you to wear don't actually work so why are they doing that? Now, he is allowed to say that, the rest of us are not.



Sharri Markson is a host on Sky News. Sky News was just censored in Australia for asking questions like this about masks. She happens to be the author of "What Really Happened in Wuhan."



Sharri Markson, thanks so much for coming on. Is it strange to see one of Joe Biden's own advisers say something that you would be censored for saying on the internet in Australia?



SHARRI MARKSON, SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA HOST: Well, Sky News, the entire news network in Australia has been censored by YouTube for an entire week for bringing responsible informed coverage to Australian people, and yet the people who are actually guilty of misinformation, Anthony Fauci who said last year that masks don't work before back flipping, Joe Biden who just recently said that vaccinations stop infections when that's not what they do, they prevent hospitalization and death, and the W.H.O., the very body that YouTube and other tech giants rely on for its advice about what is misinformation, the W.H.O. insisted for months that COVID-19 was not transmissible. There was no human to human transmission.



They then objected when the United States, Australia, and New Zealand implemented travel bans from China. They told the rest of the world, they told Europe travel bans were not necessary. This directly led to the spread of the virus globally.



And even worse, the W.H.O. said that there was no chance the virus could have leaked from a laboratory and so failed to investigate it.



This is the body guilty of extreme misinformation and yet, this is who the tech giants like YouTube are relying on for their advice when they decide to censor an entire news network in the most extreme cancellation of free speech imaginable.



CARLSON: Yes, I mean, Australia -- and I'm sorry to say this because it's such a wonderful country -- has turned into a kind of COVID dictatorship. It's terrifying.



Sharri Markson, good luck there. Thank you. You're a voice of reason. We appreciate it.



MARKSON: Thank you so much, Tucker.



CARLSON: Well, there have been big developments today in the story of Andrew Cuomo.



Now as we said at the outset, it is always the people you most suspect and if there's anybody you suspected of being a complete creep/mob figure, it was Andrew Cuomo and it turns out your intuitions were correct. Always trust them.



We'll be back from Budapest after this.



CARLSON: We are a couple of hours outside Budapest in the town of Veszprem getting a sense of rural Hungary for a documentary we are putting together that you will see previewed very soon.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Wow. Andrew Cuomo's life blew up today. He is a very weird guy. You know that if you watch him on television, if you ever talk to him in person, and if you have we apologize for the experience then you know for certain.



Andrew Cuomo has some secrets.



Earlier this year, you'll remember, several women accused him of sexual misconduct and the weird thing is, the media treated that like a bigger scandal than the fact that Andrew Cuomo caused the deaths of thousands of elderly people in nursing homes in his state and then covered up. That was no big deal.



But saying something naughty to one of his staff, he's got to leave office. We're not defending either one, but proportion, please.



Now, at the time, Cuomo denied the allegations. He emphasized, as he has for years, that he is a big believer in the #MeToo movement. Of course, he is.



But today, the Office of New York's Attorney General completed its investigation into Andrew Cuomo's serial creepiness and they found that Cuomo had violated quote, "Multiple State and Federal laws."



LETITIA JAMES, NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL: The investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature.



JOON KIM, SDNY SPECIAL INVESTIGATOR: The Governor's pattern of sexually harassing behavior was not limited to members of his own staff, but extended to other state employees including a State Trooper who served on his protective detail.



Some suffered through unwanted touching and grabbing of their most intimate body parts.



ANNE CLARK, SDNY SPECIAL INVESTIGATOR: The governor hugged Executive Assistant #1 and reached under her blouse to grab her breast. This was the culmination of a pattern of inappropriate sexual conduct, including numerous close and intimate hugs, where the Governor held her so closely that her breasts were pressed against his body and he sometimes ran his hands up and down her back while he did so.



There were also several occasions on which the Governor grabbed her butt.



CARLSON: Wasn't Joe Biden accused of all of that? Credibly? I guess we're pretending that didn't happen, but we care about this. One thing we learned, Andrew Cuomo is not against defunding the police, he wants to have sex with them, or at least one of them.



Now, just to be clear, you can find the little sexual commissars on your screen that you just saw, repulsive and at the same time, find Andrew Cuomo repulsive. It's okay to dislike everybody involved.



In fact, you probably should.



The A.G.'s report also found that Governor Cuomo appeared to be sexually attractive to his Emmy statue. How's that for weird?



"Two witnesses," also this is a quote, " ... recounted that during a meeting, the Governor looked at his Emmy statue, which he had won in November of 2020 and put in his Albany office and said something to the effect of quote, 'look at her figure, isn't she buxom.'"



He's a total creep, I mean for real.



But you knew that.



Another exhibit in the report appears to show Chris Cuomo of CNN drafted a statement for his brother -- because that's totally normal -- which his brother ultimately used. So, here you have CNN, the news network flacking for the Governor of New York to defend himself against sexual harassment.



This afternoon, Andrew Cuomo responded to the A.G.'s report. He again denied that he did anything wrong.



He did not claim anti-Italian bias, though he has claimed that many times in the past. He did make it clear he is not resigning. He also showed a slideshow of himself kissing people, including Al Gore and said his gestures of affection have been wildly misinterpreted.



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.



I am 63 years old. I've lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am, and that's not who I have ever been.



CARLSON: Now, we didn't show the tape, but we just want to be totally clear that the video, the slideshow that Cuomo put on the screen showed him hugging Al Gore, but not reaching up under Gore's shirt to grab his man- boobs. That did not happen. We didn't know if it happened, but he didn't show it today.



Anyway, we're not quite sure what to make all of this. Francey Hakes is -- she is a former Federal prosecutor. She joins us tonight.



Francey Hakes, thanks so much for coming on. How would you assess what we've just learned about Governor Creepo?



FRANCEY HAKES, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Well, Tucker, I think Governor Cuomo is in a lot of trouble. I think it's pretty convenient that he says that's not who I am. That is a classic non-denial denial that we hear from sex offenders.



And at the same time, he empathized with some of the women who've made these accusations. He called them a liar. You can't have it both ways.



And one of the women who was a victim, a prior victim of sexual assault, he indicated that he felt so much sympathy for her. The condescension dripping from him was really pretty disgusting.



The most interesting thing, I think, Tucker, is that everyone talks about sexual harassment and an unwanted touching, but grabbing someone in their breast area or their butt, an unwanted touching, those are batteries, assaults, and sexual batteries, and those are crimes that's very different from the civil case, which is what the Attorney General is talking about today.



CARLSON: So, I hate to borrow the words of the #MeToo Movement, but what this establishes is a pattern over time of hostile behavior, of sexually aggressive behavior and it is happening in the office of one of the most liberal governors in America.



Now, ask any woman who has dated across the island should tell you that liberal men are horrible to date, they mistreat women. I mean that's just true, they are bad boyfriends across the board.



But why didn't -- so I'm not surprised that he did this, but why did nobody in the office report this until now? Why did it take years to find this out?



HAKES: Well, you know that is an interesting question, Tucker. It is all about cover-up and I think it all has to do with power. When you've got someone in a powerful position like a governor, he has been talked about many times as a presidential candidate, even women who are supposed to support other women would rather run those women down for their own careers because they are looking for their own career advancement.



And so, they are willing to protect the Governor and by the way, what he said about kissing Al Gore and being in the public eye is a ridiculous excuse when you consider that sexual assault, sexual battery, and harassment are not crimes that would ever take place in the public eye and isn't it convenient that he has built for himself a touchy reputation.



My question is, did he build that touchy reputation for himself so that he could claim later that these were all misinterpreted touching and that he's just a very affectionate man?



CARLSON: Yes, and by the way, I kissed al gore is not a defense, it's an admission of guilt. I mean, even Tipper had enough of that over time. You know what I mean? Like that's gross. That sort of -- I kissed Al Gore, I'm not weird.



No, you're weird. You're very weird.



Francey Hakes, you are not weird. You are insightful. We're glad to have you. Thank you.



HAKES: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: Well, a senior official with I.C.E. has just retired from the agency and has decided to blow the whistle on what he has seen. This man has firsthand knowledge of how the Biden administration is opening the borders to criminals. They're doing it on purpose. He will share with us exclusively straight ahead.



We will be back from Budapest in just a minute.



CARLSON: If you don't have a border, you don't have a country, and by that standard, you should be very concerned about what is happening along our very long frontier with Mexico, our southern border.



FOX's Bill Melugin has been down there for quite some time doing outstanding reporting. He just shot this footage from the Mexican border.



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): Our drone video showing a massive group of illegal immigrants being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge. It's the largest group we have ever seen in all of our trips to the border. We're talking at least a thousand people as Border Patrol sources tell us more than 8,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended just here in the Rio Grande Valley alone over the weekend.



Sunday night in La Joya, we came across this large group of more than 200 migrants who turned themselves into Border Patrol. Many of the migrants were visibly coughing as COVID-19 cases continue to surge amongst the migrant population. Here in the Rio Grande Valley, a more than 900 percent increase just in the month of July.



CARLSON: Well, thanks to a man who recently retired after decades at I.C.E., a man called Thomas Feeley, we are learning much more detail tonight about how the Joe Biden administration has enabled this, what you just saw on the screen.



Thomas Feeley was in charge of removal operations at I.C.E.'s Buffalo field office. He retired just this Saturday after 25 years with the agency. Here is part of his farewell e-mail, quote: "With the current administration doing everything they can to cripple enforcement and removal operations, endangering the American public and not enforcing the laws passed by the Congress, I don't want to be part of that."



Thomas Feeley joins us for his very first interview since leaving I.C.E. after 25 years. Mr. Feeley, thanks so much for coming on tonight.



THOMAS FEELEY, FORMER DIRECTOR OF NEW YORK I.C.E. REMOVALS: Hi, Tucker.



CARLSON: This could be a much longer conversation and I hope that we'll have it, but sum up for our viewers -- thank you for coming -- if you would, why you left and what you saw in the last six months under this administration?



FEELEY: Well, there is a fine line, Tucker, between telling people we are not breaking the law and not enforcing it and being okay with that. What's going on right now on the border like you mentioned, it is wide open. It's so bad right now that the Border Patrol isn't even processing illegal aliens who many are COVID positive, I might add, and sending them into the interior of the United States with a phone number that they are supposed to call and then I.C.E. officials are supposed to reach out to them and process them over the phone and not even in-person.



CARLSON: So, it sounds like the Federal government, the White House, the government of the United States of America is encouraging violations of the law. The government is encouraging foreign nationals to break our laws. That's what you're describing, it sounds like.



FEELEY: Right, and then you know some I.C.E. officials will tell you, well, you know, the Biden administration isn't telling us to break the law, but they are definitely telling you not to enforce it, so you know if that's what you're going to split hairs on, we're pretty much screwed as a country going down this road.



CARLSON: Yes, that's a distinction without a difference, absolutely, for sure. How quickly did this policy change after Joe Biden became President in January?



FEELEY: Pretty much the next day. What's happened now -- in every administration's case, it this. I mean, they hire their own people, but with the Biden administration, I've never seen it before where they went out and directly hired NGOs to come and be part of D.H.S. and I.C.E. and I've got the e-mails where one NGO still out in the field contacts their buddy at headquarters and says hey, we want this guy released and they make it happen.



They totally cut out the Field Office Directors in the field, the law enforcement professionals. They are cutting us out and they are letting people go that do not need to be released in the United States.



CARLSON: So, just to be clear, an NGO, a non-governmental organization. It is a non-profit effectively subsidized by U.S. taxpayers, but they're not Federal employees. Since when do people who don't work for the Federal government get to make Federal policy?



Like what?



FEELEY: Well, yes, and here's an example. I had a case who the guy was a convicted arsonist and they called me and said, hey, Mr. Feeley, you know one of our criteria is if the guy hasn't been arrested in the past 10 years, we need to let him go and we'd like you to release them.



And I say, you know, I said I totally get what you're saying, but what you need to understand, he has been in prison for 12 years that's why he hasn't been arrested and the answer I got was, we don't really care. He hasn't been rearrested in 10 years whether he was in prison currently or not, you need to release him. And I had to cut him loose.



CARLSON: Yes, this is really sick and I appreciate your bravery coming on tonight. Thomas F Feeley, after 25 years at I.C.E. I hope we see you again. Thank you.



FEELEY: Thanks, Tucker. I appreciate being on and having the opportunity to talk about the good work and what the men and women of I.C.E. are not being allowed to do.



CARLSON: Yes, what a tragedy for them and thank you for making that point. Thanks, Thomas Feeley.



FEELEY: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: The Republican Party has changed dramatically in just the past few months. One of the men who hopes to lead that change joins us with a major announcement about his future. That's straight ahead.



We'll be back from Budapest in just a minute.



CARLSON: Joe Biden was elected to unite the country. Remember that? Bad old Trump divided us, but Joe Biden was going to bring us together and the fact that he was senile made it seem even more possible, harmless, old, warm, nice. He was going to make America, America again. Ah fooled again. The most divisive President in history.



Here is Joe Biden's assessment of the Republican Party from yesterday. Watch.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The Republican Party today offers nothing but fear, lies, and broken promises. We have to keep cutting through the Republican fog that the government isn't the problem and show that we, the people, we, the people are always the solution."



(END AUDIO CLIP)



Republicans have broken promises, he is right about that, and that's one of the reasons Biden is now President.



But lately, Joe Biden's popularity has fallen dramatically. His approval rating dropped 10 points in just the past 30 days.



Now, Billy Long is Member of Congress. He has thought a lot about why that is happening. He is, as we said a Congressman who represents the State of Missouri.



Billy Long joins us tonight. Congressman, thanks so much for coming on.



What do you attribute Biden's falling popularity to?



REP. BILLY LONG (R-MO): Well, look at what he said there, fear. Let's start out with fear, okay? How about the fear of sitting in a restaurant, Tucker, in Logan's Circle of all places in Washington, D.C. which is not, you know, a bad area. They've had three shootings since July 1st there. Bystanders shot and killed. None of the targets were shot or killed, but defund the police let's start with that as far as fear goes.



Two hundred less policemen in Washington, D.C., a bunch less in Springfield, Missouri, my hometown. They are closing down, shutting hours down at the police station to accommodate for not having anyone who want to serve as a policeman anymore.



And then you talk about lies. How about the lie that the border is closed? It's not a crisis down there. I got back from the border a couple of weeks ago, Tucker, and it was absolutely -- if you want to go to the border, you really don't need to go to the border. All you need to do is go to the McAllen Airport and watch them put in hundreds and hundreds of illegals on flights on commercial airliners, no ID, no real ID, no driver's license, no passport.



We don't even know who they are, they just have a manila envelope with instructions on it and they'll fly them in who knows where and then they don't tell the towns they are coming to Chattanooga, Tennessee wherever they want to send them and they don't tell the local authorities they are coming, let alone not testing them when they get here or worried about whether they have COVID or not, or wearing a mask.



They want school children to wear masks, they want us to wear masks in restaurants. Washington -- excuse me, New York City just announced today that you have to have your vaccination papers to eat in an indoor restaurant or you can sit outside where the shootings are occurring because they defunded the police.



So, it's just ridiculous, his comments, and unity whenever you said unity, I sat there at the Inauguration, we were going to unify the country and he did just the opposite, he divided us.



And I'm fed up and I'm not having it.



CARLSON: Yes, it would be nice if Republicans would stand up for the public on those questions, particularly the vaccine passports now.



You plan to do that, you have an announcement tonight about what you're doing next. What is it?



LONG: Yes, it is probably the worst kept secret in Missouri politics, but I'm entering the race for United States Senate. I followed Roy Blunt into the House. I have his congressional seat and I want to follow him into the Senate so I can fight back against all this craziness that's going on, this ludicrous thing that they're doing to our country.



The Bill of Rights is out, the Constitution is out. The communism and socialism is in, this is according to AOC and her liberal cronies in Washington, and we need to push back. We need to get the Senate back.



You're not going to do anything until you get the Senate back and I'm the guy that can win that Senate seat in Missouri and make sure that we don't have a big race there where we can take funds and put in Arizona and Georgia and these other seats that we need to take back.



We have to take the Senate back. Tony Dungy I think said it best, the football coach, he said, "You don't win on a motion, you win on execution." A lot of people will bloviate and beat the table and do red meat rallies and things talking about how they're going to do this or change Biden's spending plan.



Well, I've got news for you. You're not going to spend a lot. I mean you're not going to get a lot done until you get control of the House and the Senate, and that's what I want to help do.



CARLSON: Yes, you need power to defend your people and I hope they do.



Billy Long of Missouri, thanks so much for coming on tonight. Congrats on your announcement. Good luck.



LONG: billylong.com, don't forget to tell them that. billylong.com, we need their help.



CARLSON: Thanks.



We'll be back from Budapest in just a moment.



CARLSON: So, we came to Hungary at the beginning of this week because there is a fascinating experiment going on right now in this Central European country. What if you organized a country around the people who lived there? Defending them, making their lives better, promoting families, encouraging people to get married, making it easier for them to have children. What would happen if you did that?



Virtually no other country in the world is doing that. The government of Hungary is and of course the people in our country hate them for it.



We thought it would be worth talking to the man who is doing that, Viktor Orban, we will be speaking to him at some length. We will bring that to you later in the week.



In the meantime we will be back tomorrow, 8:00 p.m. We will see you then.

