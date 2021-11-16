Tucker: Kyle Rittenhouse facts are different than what we were told

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on November 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



People are totally absorbed in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and you have to ask, why is that? Why is it so fascinating?



Well part of the reason it's just so interesting is because the facts are so different from what we've been told for more than a year, completely different, and it is shocking to compare reality against the version of reality we've been force fed.



Here is one example. Just days after Rittenhouse was first arrested, that was back in August of 2020, a pro-censorship organization called PolitiFact published what it called a fact check of the case.



In a posting on its website, PolitiFact claimed that Kyle Rittenhouse had committed a crime by carrying a firearm in the State of Wisconsin. Here is the quote: "It is against the law in Wisconsin for someone younger than 18 to possess a dangerous weapon." Period.



Now, you notice in that statement complete unwavering certainty and this is common for PolitiFact, which issues opinions like their edicts from God himself. They do this because the social media companies reward it.



Social media companies use PolitiFact's edicts as a pretext to censor any speech online that contradicts the official line of the Democratic Party, the so-called narrative. So if PolitiFact disagrees with what you're posting, then you are by definition spreading misinformation and you must be silenced. That's how it works.



So naturally, other media organizations echoed this position immediately. "Kyle Rittenhouse, 17," declared "The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel," " ... was not old enough to legally carry the assault-style rifle he had." End quote. Again just stating it as fact, and then the entire national media followed suit and told us the same thing.



The problem was, it was a lie. In fact under, Wisconsin law, which apparently no one in any newsroom in America had even bothered to check, 17-year-olds are allowed to carry rifles as long as their barrels meet a minimum length requirement and Kyle Rittenhouse's rifle met that requirement, so no, Kyle Rittenhouse did not violate Wisconsin's gun laws.



Today, even the prosecution at the trial was forced to admit that, and so immediately, the Judge dismissed the firearms charge.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JUDGE BRUCE SCHROEDER, KENOSHA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Is it legal?



JAMES KRAUS, PROSECUTOR: It is not a short-barreled shotgun or a short- barreled rifle, yes.



SCHROEDER: Either by barrel or by overall length?



KRAUS: Correct.



SCHROEDER: All right, and count six is dismissed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh, well that couldn't be clearer. The prosecution is admitting in open court that it was legal. He had not committed a gun crime and that means that for more than a year, Big Tech and its lackeys throughout our media have spread misinformation about Kyle Rittenhouse well that's embarrassing. What are they going to say? Well, they're not going to admit it, of course. They're going to make certain you don't learn about it.



Just minutes after the Judge in the case dismissed the gun charge, YouTube which is owned by Google censored the video streams of several independent legal experts who were commenting on the trial in real time. There were knowledgeable attorneys, many of whom were critical of the obvious weaknesses in the prosecution's case.



Now hundreds of people were watching those streams at the moment they were canceled, but concerned that Americans might conclude that Kyle Rittenhouse is innocent, YouTube shut them down citing quote, "policy violations." In other words, God forbid people think for themselves. That's not allowed anymore.



If you want to know what's happening in your world, you've got MSNBC to tell you. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: Here we have a 17-year-old kid, underage, said he bought an AR-15 because he thought it was cool. He drove across state -- had his mother drive him across state lines.



He appointed himself a militia member. He goes around and he ends up unloading what -- 60 rounds?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Amazing. He is blonde now.



Of all the people you could find to comment on a killing, it's interesting who they chose. But just listen to the words. Consider how totally dishonest the summary you just heard is, virtually every word is a lie.



Kyle Rittenhouse wasn't a militia member. He was a lifeguard. Kyle Rittenhouse did not fire 60 rounds, not even close to that. He was not under age. As we just told you he was in legal possession of his gun.



But most amazing is the claim which you're hearing everywhere right now that Kyle Rittenhouse is bad because he quote, "drove across state lines." Think about that for just a second.



So, the very same people who have told you for years that borders are by definition white supremacy, now claim it's some kind of moral offense for an American citizen to enter a contiguous state. They are making it sound like Kyle Rittenhouse snuck into a foreign land under cover of darkness to murder people.



That's not quite what happened.



Take a look at this map. This is Kyle Rittenhouse's drive from his mother's home in Antioch, Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin. It is -- by the map, it says 21 -- our map program says 17 miles. Either way, probably shorter than your commute to work every morning.



As Kyle Rittenhouse explained on the stand last week, when mobs set fire to Kenosha, he had every reason to want to defend the city because his father lives there.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



THOMAS BINGER, ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY, KENOSHA COUNTY, WISCONSIN: But you decided you needed to run because of the fire on the Duramax.



KYLE RITTENHOUSE, DEFENDANT: Yes.



BINGER: Why? What was so urgent?



RITTENHOUSE: There was a fire.



BINGER: Why did you feel that you should go around off the 59th Street Car Source property and put out fires?



RITTENHOUSE: To make sure my community didn't get burnt down and help.



BINGER: Now, when you say your community, you mean Kenosha?



RITTENHOUSE: Yes.



BINGER: Again, you're from Antioch. You're not living in Kenosha at this time when this all happens, right?



RITTENHOUSE: My dad lives in Kenosha.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: How dare you put out fires? Well, my dad lives in Kenosha. I bet you didn't know that, but you hadn't heard it on CNN nor have any of the people hyperventilating about crossing state lines explained why it's okay for the BLM rioters and the Antifa creeps to come from around the country to burn Kenosha down as many of them did.



How are you going to even address that? It's kind of weird. It wasn't a crime for them to cross state lines. We could go on.



But if there's one thing this trial has taught us, it is how completely dishonest and totally misleading so many of the news accounts of what Kyle Rittenhouse did have been.



We've known for more than a year for example how Rittenhouse first encountered convicted child rapist Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man he shot. There are multiple witnesses to that, most of it is on video actually.



Joseph Rosenbaum had just been released from a mental hospital, and for some reason decided to join the riot. So first, he lit a fire, then he began to swing a chain like a weapon. When he saw Kyle Rittenhouse, he threatened to kill Kyle Rittenhouse, then he chased Rittenhouse in a full sprint, cornered him and then tried to snatch his gun from his hands. It was at that point that Rittenhouse fired, who wouldn't fire at that point?



After shooting Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse tried to turn himself into police, but he couldn't because a mob howling for his death chased him down a city street. One rioter then knocked Kyle Rittenhouse to the ground, another smashed him in the head with a skateboard, and a third rioter drew a loaded pistol, which he was not allowed to have unlike Kyle Rittenhouse and pointed it in Kyle Rittenhouse's face.



So, at no point was Kyle Rittenhouse the aggressor in the sequence of events. Every move he made was defensive. It's not our interpretation of it, that's what came out from prosecutors and witnesses in court. None of these facts are disputed. They all happened. So that's a very tough problem for the prosecution. With facts like those, what exactly do you say?



What they said is really interesting. So today, the prosecutor was left trying to argue that convicted child rapist, mental patient, Joseph Rosenbaum whose criminal record you can read online and you should, just to get a sense of who they are defending here, that this guy had threatened to murder Kyle Rittenhouse in front of witnesses and yet, actually, he was not a threat to Kyle Rittenhouse.



And to prove it, the prosecutor showed this video. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BINGER: Here is the defendant running in between those parked cars slowing down and you can see just how close or rather how far away Mr. Rosenbaum was when the defendant shot him.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: I mean, seriously, you're going to see just how close, I mean, sorry, just how far away he was. Right, yes.



So everyone whose eyes were open could actually see it because you just played the tape, Dumbo. Apparently, the prosecution is hoping the jury had its eyes closed for that part of the proceedings. The whole thing is ridiculous.



And it got more absurd as the day progressed. Watch that prosecutor, Thomas Binger -- who are writing these names, anyway -- explain that if you take steps to defend yourself, you have by definition given up your right to self-defense.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BINGER: They have to convince you that Joseph Rosenbaum was going to take that gun and use it on the defendant because they know you can't claim self-defense against an unarmed man like this. You lose the right to self- defense when you're the one who brought the gun.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Who is writing the rules here? Let's just pause for a second and go through what he said. There is no such thing as self-defense against a man who has no gun. Really?



Well, according to the Federal government's own statistics, far more people in this country are beaten to death every year than are killed by AR-15s, so that is a, by definition, ridiculous claim.



If an ex-con with a history of violent crime informs you that he is going to murder you and then tries to grab your gun from your hands, you are allowed to respond. In fact, you have to respond because it would be suicidal not to, obviously.



But as a legal matter, all that matters here is whether Kyle Rittenhouse reasonably believed that his life was in danger and of course, he believed that. Why wouldn't he? You would believe that, too, if you were him.



But it's the second part of the prosecutor's lie that tells you the most about how these people think. Here is the quote: "You lose the right to self-defense when you're the one that brought the gun." Really, Mr. Binger?



So no one with a concealed carry permit is allowed to defend himself? What's the point of having a gun if you can't save your own life with it? Well, that's exactly what they're telling you. They're telling you, you don't have that right. You have no right to resist. That's the whole point of this whole proceeding.



So the next time BLM sweeps into your town, your neighborhood, your house, to burn and loot and brandish weapons you had better not try to protect yourself or your family. Try to protect yourself or your family and we will charge you with murder, and while we're at it, we'll have the national media call you racist.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRITTANY PACKNETT CUNNINGHAM, MEMBER OF PRESIDENT OBAMA'S 21ST CENTURY POLICING TASK FORCE: In the court of public opinion, they are really arguing that white men especially white men with a gun are allowed and have the space to defend and protect a country and a social order that keeps them at the top in a country that they stole from indigenous folks and built with black people's labor.



The media is participating and perpetuating this charade because as far as I can tell, the only reason why any of this is allowed is because of the whiteness of it all.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So who emptied the Gender Studies Department and put them all on television all at once? How destructive is this to the country? Seriously? Putting crap like that on television.



If you're wondering, can they racialize anything? The answer is yes, they can.



In this case, there is to restate the obvious, no racial angle to the story, and if you're looking for proof, consider the fact that everybody involved in the story is the same color and in fact, in point of fact, the only bigot on the scene appears to have been Joseph Rosenbaum, the child rapist. For some reason, and it's on video, don't take our word for it, Rosenbaum kept screaming the N-word. Huh? And yet, it's Kyle Rittenhouse who Joe Biden accused of being a white supremacist on the basis of no evidence whatsoever, and let's hope, at some point he gets sued for that.



Now, they're calling the Judge the same thing, too. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SCHROEDER: Let's hope for one o'clock. I don't know the -- I hope the Asian food isn't coming -- it is not -- it isn't on one of those boats in Long Beach Harbor.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, that was the judge making an off-color joke about Asian food during a murder trial.



I want to ask you how unusual is the Judge's conducts currently.



BARBARA MCQUADE, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: Well, I think some of the things were way out of line. You know, the comment about the Asian food for example.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh, yes, that's racist, but really, it is only racist if you're exercising your right to self-defense or if you're trying to conduct a fair trial. If you don't inject equity into the trial and judge people on the basis of their skin color rather than what they actually did. If you dare to do that in this post-equity country, this post-BLM nation, you are by definition a racist.



So they won't admit to the public that they lied to all of us for more than a year. This is all they have left. You're a racist.



MSNBC is by far the worst defender. It is shocking actually when you look at it carefully, but it's not the only offender. They're all doing this.



CNN's so-called race and equity team. Can you even imagine what those people are like? In their case, they just published a piece entitled -- and we're not making this up quote: "Judge in Kyle Rittenhouse trial makes inappropriate Asian food joke," inappropriate being the favored word of people who want to slur someone who want to attack someone's reputation without explaining exactly why. You know probably, what does that mean? It's entirely subjective.



But according to the piece, as it gets more specific, the judge's joke about supply chains and food puts Asians quote, "in the cross hairs of microaggression as well as actual physical violence."



So when you make a joke about Chinese takeout, which by the way, if you were a bigot you probably wouldn't be eating in the first place, but if you dare to make that joke, you're dangerous.



If you're the judge and you haven't already unilaterally given Kyle Rittenhouse the death penalty for offending MSNBC and Joe Scarborough, then you're a physical threat to Asian people. These people are demented and they are dangerous and that kind of talk degrades the social fabric faster than everything. Anything, you can imagine.



But if you're looking for true crazy, no one beats the race lady over at MSNBC.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Earlier today, the teenager accused of murdering two men and wounding a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year took to the stand in his own defense and the circumstances are almost built for an actual CRT course.



The white, now, 18-year-old faces an almost entirely white jury of his peers with the exception of one black man.



Dream With me, Paul, could any child of color, a young person of color ever, ever, ever, ever do that on a stand and get away with it?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You already know, Joy, of course not. This is white privilege on steroids.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Again, there is no racial angle here. Everybody is the same color. So if a white guy shooting another white guy is an example of racism, maybe you should tell us how. This is insane. Just, so you know.



Candace Owens is the host of "Candace." She joins us tonight.



Candace, thanks so much for coming on. You know, there are lots of ways to interpret this case from a progressive perspective. I never imagined that they would tell us this is an example of racism because I don't think a normal person would think that for one second because there is no racial component here. Or what am I missing?



CANDACE OWENS, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: You're not missing anything and really, this has been stunning. This has really been a course in media brainwash. It is something that I think that we will look back upon history and go, we are actually watching the effects of real life propaganda.



A study in what happens when they just say something enough times, people accept it to be true. You know, I issued a defense of Kyle Rittenhouse after watching the live trial like everybody else and realizing he was unbelievably innocent in this situation, that is my assessment, and I think that he will walk away innocent as he should.



And you would be -- it was staggering. People were writing back to me, calling me a race traitor. They were calling me a traitor to my race, saying how dare you, of course, you defend him because he is white. Now, and I'm being serious, some of these people were not even trying to be malicious, they legitimately thought that Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed two black people because the media refused to acknowledge who were the alleged victims that they were claiming that he shot.



They didn't talk about who Joseph Rosenbaum was. They didn't talk about the fact that he was a convicted pedophile and they, oopsies, forgot to mention the fact that both of these men were white.



This case -- and I want to be very clear here for everybody watching, has nothing to do with Black America. This has nothing to do with race. It has nothing to do with Black America. Really guys? We can sit this one out for once, but the media was incessant and what is really interesting, Tucker, is you go back and look at that timeline.



You know this happened in August 2020, just ahead of the election. There are people in the media that were saying that that literally that Kyle was radicalized by Trump and there it is, the Freudian slip. This is what this was really about.



The media was obsessed with the race narrative during the Black Lives Matter riots. They took anything including an innocent white teenager who had an incident that occurred with two white convicted felons. They were willing to defend the convicted felons and the pedophiles just because it fed this parasitic beast of white supremacy that they needed to foster to all of Americans.



CARLSON: If you have a kid who shoots a convicted pedophile who is screaming the N-word and the kid is white supremacist, I just wonder at a certain point does this does this attack just lose all power? I mean, it's just -- it's so stupid that it just doesn't work anymore.



OWENS: You would hope it doesn't work anymore, but welcome to clown world, Tucker. I don't know what to tell you. This is really what they say over and over again. This has to do -- this has to do with white supremacy. It has to have racism.



This factually speaking has absolutely nothing to do with white supremacy or racism and it is sad when you have people in the media that are willing to defend. I really never thought they would stoop this slow. They are willing to defend a convicted pedophile, an actual madman, right? Why was Joseph Rosenbaum out that day? Does anybody actually think that he was out because he wanted to defend black people as he is screaming the N-word? No.



Because criminals like to run around in Black Lives Matter riots and they know that the entire mainstream media is going to defend them no matter what they do, including chasing and attacking a 17-year-old. They know, hey, all I have to do is throw on this BLM t-shirt and no matter what I do, no matter who I am, no matter how despicable of an individual I am -- by the way, the second guy had a record for domestic abuse and false imprisonment of a woman, nobody cares -- because guess what? It's BLM night. Put on your t-shirt, run around and commit some crimes. Nobody is going to say anything to you.



CARLSON: That is totally true and I wish more people would understand. You understood it at the time and they tried to -- they tried to pull you off TV, I remember that so well. But you were right.



OWENS: Yes.



CARLSON: Candace Owens, thank you very much.



OWENS: Thanks so much for having me.



CARLSON: Well today, the prosecutor in the Rittenhouse case, a guy called Thomas Binger referred to the mob that was torching downtown Kenosha last year as they -- and we're quoting -- "a crowd full of heroes."



So Julia Rosas was actually in the crowd that night. He is a senior writer at Town Hall. He watched the city burn. By the way, the city has not been rebuilt, nobody cares, but Julio joins us tonight to react to this.



So you were there. You watched when they wrecked this little town that did nothing wrong, didn't deserve it. It will never be rebuilt. It is destroyed forever and now, you hear the prosecutor refer to these people as heroes. Like what was your response to that?



JULIO ROSAS, SENIOR WRITER, TOWNHALL.COM: I mean, Tucker, I'm not going to lie to you. I got pretty heated because I mean, yes, I was out there that night and to call this mob of rioters heroes is just an absolute lie.



I mean, you think about it. Binger called this mob heroes when they were attacking the place where he works at. I mean, this just shows how ridiculous this trial has gotten and I think it just highlights the fact that they never had a strong case to begin with, but they have to throw everything that they can to try to save what case they have because you know, throughout this entire trial, their own witnesses, their own supposed video evidence only served to bolster Rittenhouse's claim to self-defense.



And you know, as someone who was there that night, it's just very, very aggravating to just see someone lie to the jury in hopes to try to save what, you know -- to save his case and you know, potentially his career.



CARLSON: Here you have a prosecutor, a government lawyer, glorifying violence in the middle of a trial that's supposedly about punishing violence. I mean, it might -- you were there, but it seemed to me like that was an extended spasm of violence to me, those riots.



ROSAS: No, I mean, no, they absolutely were. And you know, I just want to highlight the fact that none of this would have happened in terms of the case if the local and state authorities had actually done their job. I mean, after the first night of riots, only 125 National Guardsmen were called out, which was not nearly enough.



And so in the absence of law and order, in the absence of people who are actually trained to handle these situations, bad things are going to happen.



And so you know, hopefully when the verdict comes down, nothing more bad happens to this town because they've been through enough, but you know, we'll see what happens.



CARLSON: Thank you for saying that and Kenosha, Wisconsin does not deserve what it is getting. That is for sure. It's a nice place.



Julio, thank you very much.



ROSAS: Thanks.



CARLSON: So somehow, Kamala or Kamala -- can't agree on how to pronounce her name, she pronounces it both ways -- she won as Vice President of the United States with an ailing President. What exactly do you know about Kamala -- Kamala Harris? This person? What do you know about her?



We've got some amazing footage for you, next, that fills in some of the blanks in her past.'



You've got to stay for this.



By the way, you can come see us in person down in Florida on Wednesday. The show will be "The Patriot Awards" along with a ton of other people at FOX - - Laura, Sean, Brian Kilmeade, Judge Jeanine -- go to foxnation.com/patriot awards for tickets. Hope to see you there.



CARLSON: So the one thing we know for sure about Kamala Harris is we should all be very, very grateful to have her because she is historic for reasons that no one ever explains. But there's a lot we don't know about Kamala Harris. Most people probably don't know she really grew up in Canada, that's where she went to high school.



She is not from this country in that sense or she is certainly also from Canada, okay. Didn't know that. It doesn't mean she is not going to be a good Vice President, but why haven't we heard that? By the way, how did someone who clearly is not liked by the people around her and clearly isn't very good at her job get so high up? Well, we know her first meaningful job in politics was given to her by her boyfriend at the time who was married, Willie Brown, the most powerful Democrat in California.



But we know that Willie Brown is not the only powerful person she dated, and this is pretty interesting. We're not exactly sure what to make of it, but it turns out that Kamala Harris also dated the tabloid TV show host, Montel Williams who was always doing shows about people's weird sex lives. We know that because of this video. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Long before she met Doug Emhoff, she dated some prominent men including in 2001, former talk show host Montel Williams. Back then, he was the famous one and had to introduce her to the paparazzi.



MONTEL WILLIAMS, FORMER TALK SHOW HOST: Kamala Harris. Kamala.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So, we know that Montel Williams called her Kamala. We also know she calls herself Kamala sometimes, but that's kind of all we know. So what was that relationship like? What did Montel Williams think of it? So we would love to talk to Montel Williams about his torrid relationship with Kamala or Kamala because that might be one of those blanks we'd like to fill in.



Anyway, he is always welcome on this show.



Meantime, we know that Kamala Harris having some problems as Vice President.



CNN has just published this report, and by the way they spent a long time telling us how great she is and how thrilled we should be to have her, but now, they are telling us -- this is the name of the piece -- "Exasperation and dysfunction inside Kamala Harris's frustrating start as Vice President," in other words, it is kind of a disaster, which they told us about earlier.



Well, speaking of disaster, Beto O'Rourke -- remember him? He once ran for Senate in Texas, he lost. He was the guy who told us he was going to take our guns away, not surprisingly he was not elected. Then he ran for President and he told "Vanity Fair" he was born to do it, but once again he lost.



Now, you'd think for a normal person that would be an indicator like why don't you just go get a job, do something useful with your life, but that has never occurred to Beto O'Rourke who really is the living embodiment of privilege in case you're looking for someone to embody it.



Now, he is running for Governor of Texas. In a new campaign ad, Mr. O'Rourke has announced his platform -- more weed.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BETO O'ROURKE (D), FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: So, they are not focused on the things that we really want them to do, like making sure that we have a functioning electricity grid or that we're creating the best jobs in America right here in Texas or that we have world-class schools or that we make progress on the things that most of us actually agree on, like expanding Medicaid or legalizing marijuana.



Instead, they're focusing on the kind of extremist policies around abortion or permit-less carry or even in our schools that really only divide us and keep us apart.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, a little correction by the way. A minute ago, we suggested that Kamala Harris was the least impressive person in American politics, obviously, we meant to say Beto O'Rourke, but that's not stopping him either.



Chadwick Moore is the editor-in-chief of "Outspoken." We're happy to have him tonight.



Chadwick, thanks so much for coming on. Are you glad or sad that it turns out we hadn't seen the end of Beto?



CHADWICK MOORE, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, "OUTSPOKEN": I mean, no means no Beto. What is it with these Democrat men that they just don't understand that no means no.



In his defense, though, I have heard that the State of Texas requires someone applying for unemployment to prove that they're actively seeking work, that might be what's behind this. It seems to be a part of this new - - you've heard of the gig economy. Well, it's the candidate economy, so much like Bill de Blasio running -- he doesn't really seek to run things, he just wants to run for things.



This is how he, you know makes a living. This is his livelihood. It is just running for things, or sometimes these people, they don't even have to run for things, they just threaten to run for things like Stacey Abrams and they do just well.



It's a humble way to make a living, but you know, they are working very hard at it.



CARLSON: But I mean, what will it take? Look, I'm sure there are things that Beto O'Rourke is possibly good at, hacky sack or whatever, and there are probably other things, but clearly nobody wants him to run anything. How many losses is it going to take for him to acknowledge that, I wonder?



MOORE: Well, I keep hearing that he's a furry, so maybe that's why he wants to get rid of hunting rifles. But I don't think he ever is going to learn his lesson. He seems to really enjoy losing. Maybe it's some sort of fetish of his or something, but he -- I think this is just his gig now and we're probably going to be seeing him for a long time running for things and not actually winning.



CARLSON: Yes, never overlook masochism as an explanation. That's a really good point.



MOORE: Sure.



CARLSON: Chadwick Moore, good to see you.



MOORE: Thank you.



CARLSON: We will be right back. Much going on in the news, we'll tell you what it is in just a second.



CARLSON: So, the promise -- the essential promise of America is equal treatment under the law. We're all citizens and we are judged equally for what we do. That's the most important thing we have and it is going away and as if we need more evidence, consider this.



One of the biggest investment firms in the country just announced it will impose strict racial discrimination in its hiring. State Street Global Advisors has informed its managers they will need expressed permission before hiring white men, not because white male applicants aren't qualified to do the job, no, but because they are white and they are male.



So, at State Street Global Advisors, your color can disqualify you from employment. The company has said that explicitly.



Now, it is worth remembering that in addition to being immoral, obviously, this is illegal under Federal law, and if you have any questions about that, check the mandatory labor law poster that hangs by law in every break room in every office in America and it will tell you it is illegal to discriminate against people on the basis of their race in hiring. Period. Federal law could not be clearer about that.



And yet, here is the amazing thing, the so-called Civil Rights Division at Joe Biden's Justice Department has not said a word about this and they're never going to. They are too busy forcing boys onto girls' soccer teams and making certain no one tries to put Aunt Jemima back on pancake syrup.



So for now anyway, State Street will not face the felony charges it so badly deserves. Still you've got to wonder if white men are so bad that you need new rules to keep them out of your workplace, then why is the parent company of State Street run by one of them?



That man's name is Ronald P. O'Hanley and as you can see from the picture on your screen, he is both pale and male. We took a look at Ron P. O'Hanley's official bio this afternoon. Technically, it is inaccurate and that it does not describe him as a jowly racist buffoon.



But it does concede that he was once a partner at McKinsey & Company and that he is quote, "deeply involved in industry efforts around climate, corporate governance, and diversity and inclusion." Of course, he is, and he's also led quote, "several initiatives on gender equality," needless to say, as if the parody couldn't be more perfect.



We also learned that Ron O'Hanley is a quote, "avid offshore sailboat racer." He's got his own offshore racing boat called Privateer with his own Captain to sail it. This is Mr. Diversity and Inclusion.



Keep in mind that this is the guy telling your son who has done nothing wrong, who just wants to work that he can't have a job because he was born the wrong color, which happens to be the same color that Ron P. O'Hanley is. It's all pretty amazing.



So, here is our challenge to Mr. Ron P. O'Hanley and we hope he is listening tonight. If you're going to start building apartheid in this country, you go first. Quit your stupid job and give it to a woman of color. Transfer your entire personal portfolio including your multiple homes to the Black Lives Matter Foundation. Give your little sailboat to a deserving family of Haitian immigrants and then start over from scratch at zero, under the rules you are now imposing on this generation of young people and we'll see how you do, Ron P. O'Hanley. That would be equity.



So one of the people you hear the most bad things about is called Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. -- Bobby Kennedy, Jr. You hear he is crazy, he's an anti- vaxxer. He hates all vaccines.



Well it turns out, the reality as so often the case is precisely the opposite. Bobby Kennedy is actually one of the smartest people in the country. He's not against all vaccines, and he is definitely one of the bravest people speaking in our country, that's why they're trying to make him be quiet. He is one of the last great defenders of our Constitution. Our conversation with him in just a moment.



It's not too late by the way to watch "Patriot Purge" and all our FOX Nation originals, free for 90 days, just go to tuckercarlson.com.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: If you want to know what's actually going on in this country, a pretty good way to understand it is by figuring out who they spend the most time trying to censor. There are very few people who've been censored more than the man we just spoke to, Bobby Kennedy, Jr. Why are they trying to censor Bobby Kennedy, Jr.? He is a kook, he is crazy. No, he's actually one of the smartest and most articulate chroniclers of the erosion of our civil liberties in this country.



He has written an amazing new book and we're grateful to sit down and talk with him at length for a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today." Here's part of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERT KENNEDY, JR., AMERICAN ENVIRONMENTAL LAWYER: That's why we had the revolution so that we could criticize the government and we put that first and yet, it's gone. Then the next thing they go after, the other half of the First Amendment, freedom of religion.



They closed every church in this country for a year and they keep the liquor stores open, by the way without any hearing, without showing any science, without notice and comment, rulemaking, no discussion no debate. They keep the liquor stores open as essential businesses.



Now, I have no problem with that with keeping the liquor stores open, but the liquor stores are not in the Constitution. The churches are and you know, and we shouldn't be able to close those lightly without having a debate about it.



Then they go after property rights. They close a million businesses without due process or just compensation. That's a violation of the Constitution.



It was just a doctor who had never treated a COVID patient saying one week, masks don't work and a month later, everybody putting them on, and not citing one study to justify that change. It was government by diktat and so during that first year, we literally got rid of every amendment to the Constitution except the Second Amendment, it's the only one that's left.



And you know what I tell people is, you know we have to -- we have to love our freedom more than we fear a germ. We have to.



And you know, even to -- and I would even, you know, remind people that there is only -- even if this was the deadly disease that they say it is, there are worse things than death and there was a whole generation and that may sound cold and people get mad at me for saying it, but we're lucky that there was a whole generation of Americans in 1776 who said it would be better to die than to not have these rights written down.



And they gave us that. They gave us that gift of that Bill of Rights, and in one year at the bidding of a doctor because he was telling us, you know you need to do this, and orchestrated fear and you know all of the weird stuff they did with the numbers, which is not what public health is supposed to be doing. In one year, all of those rights have been taken away from us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: One of the most moving and interesting and enlightening conversations we've ever had. It went on for over an hour and it's very much worth listening to.



By the way his new book is about Anthony Fauci and it's amazing. Just can't recommend it highly enough. Anyway, it's all on foxnation.com. We recommend it.



Well, there is still a lot to assess from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. It's gone to the jury apparently. The Judge, we told you, dismissed the weapon charge brought against Rittenhouse today.



Professor Jonathan Turley has been watching that trial carefully. He joins us with reaction.



You can head by the way over to tuckercarlson.com during the break to get merchandise we have on there, which apparently according to producers is pretty great and highly fashionable. It's under "shop."



CARLSON: So, the prosecution spent most of the Rittenhouse trial undermining its own case and its closing arguments today was no different than that. How badly did it go? Well, take a look at this picture.



At one point the prosecutor pointed an AR-15 directly at jurors with his finger on the trigger, which newsflash, you're not supposed to do. Keep your finger off the trigger, son.



By contrast, the closing argument from the defense, while not perfect went a little more smoothly. The defense attorney, Mark Richards chose his words very carefully. He explained that Kyle Rittenhouse has the right not to be quote "molested" by Joseph Rosenbaum.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MARK RICHARDS, DEFENSE ATTORNEY: He has as much right to go there as anybody else in the City of Kenosha and be unmolested by the likes of Joseph Rosenbaum, Kelly, and Joshua Ziminski.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Jonathan Turley is a Professor at George Washington University Law School. He joins us today having watched the trial. Professor, thanks so much for coming on.



So, I've got a million questions but I don't have time for many. Here's the first. So we learned today that actually, it's legal in the State of Wisconsin for a 17-year-old to have a long gun, as Rittenhouse did. Why did we not find that out to the last day of the trial, this charge stood until today?



JONATHAN TURLEY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: That's an excellent question. I wrote a column that actually question why this count was allowed into the trial. I'm baffled how the prosecutors got an indictment on this count.



From my view, this has no applicability to the case. This was not a short- barreled weapon. You can determine that with simple measurement. And then the other alternative conditions are not met by him. And so, I'm not sure what the prosecutors said that got the indictment. But the court eventually did throw that out.



But part of the problem here is that an opening statement is like an oral contract with a jury. They take it very seriously. When you say you're going to show something, they expect you to show it. When you say that, you know Rittenhouse chased down Rosenbaum and shot him in the back, they expect to see it. And in fact, they didn't. And in fact, they saw one count drop and a number of the assertions made in the opening statement were gone by the closing argument.



CARLSON: So there was this super weird moment. I honestly don't know what to make of it, where the prosecutor today in his closing remarks said look, you know, this -- Joseph Rosenbaum didn't really do anything. I mean, he set some fires. Yes, he moved obstructions in the road. Yes, he screamed the N-word. Why? Why would the prosecutor remind the jury that guy was setting fires and screaming racial slurs? I don't get it.



TURLEY: Yes, the prosecution could not be working harder for acquittal. I mean, you have a jury from Kenosha, and you're mocking the notion that oh, they set a few fires. You know, they rioted a little. During questioning, Binger said -- made fun of the fact that they were throwing bricks at police cruisers, and saying, that didn't really heard those cruisers, did they? And you can only imagine what it's like to be a Kenosha juror sitting there and saying, whose counsel are you? Who are you representing here?



CARLSON: Kenosha is already a forgotten town that will never, never be rebuilt. I mean, if you live there, this is not a small thing. We just -- I have to ask you. I hate to put you on the spot, what do you think is going to happen with this jury?



TURLEY: Well, I think the prosecution has reduced the range of possibilities very likely between a hung jury and outright acquittal. You know, the problem is you make yourself an issue. That's what Binger has done. He has contradicted his statements so often and presented evidence that was not borne out.



He is really begging for reaction from this jury, but I would be very surprised if they could eke out a single conviction on this rather appalling record.



CARLSON: Yes, as a non-lawyer, that's certainly the way it seems to me, so it's nice to have that instinct confirmed.



Professor, thanks so much. Jonathan Turley with us tonight. Appreciate it.



TURLEY: Thank you.



CARLSON: We are out of time, but our full interview with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., which we cannot say enough good things about is up now on FOX Nation. Absolutely worth watching. You can watch it free along with all of our shows, the "Originals" and the "Today" shows for 90 days by going to tuckercarlson.com.



And of course, we'll be back tomorrow, 8:00 p.m., the show that is the sworn enemy -- total sincerely -- of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.



We have a surprise for you ladies and gentlemen, The Great Sean Hannity rips the reins from our hands and ably rides off into the 9:00 p.m. starting now.



