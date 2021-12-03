Tucker: How did anyone fall for Jussie Smollett's hoax?

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on December 2, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



A ton going on as always, but we couldn't resist noting that actor, Jussie Smollett, finally went on trial this week for faking a hate crime in Chicago way back in 2019. I want to put a little bow on that news story, which you probably remember well.



Smollett faces six felony charges for what he did. He could spend three years in prison if he is convicted on all of them.



Smollett's lawyers have argued hilariously that he is quote "the real victim" in this story, but of course no sober person on the planet believes that. Jussie Smollett definitely faked a hate crime. The question is, how did anyone anywhere ever fall for this story even for a moment?



Looking back, particularly in retrospect, it was maybe the most obvious hoax ever perpetrated and in case you've forgotten the details of them, I'd like to savor them tonight, well here is what Smollett claimed.



Smollett claimed that he left his apartment in Chicago alone one freezing January night at 2:00 AM to pick up a Subway sandwich, something that no one who isn't homeless has ever done. As he walked down the street, two white men approached him and began screaming in his face for being black and gay because of course, you're not allowed to be either one of those things in the City of Chicago. They called him the N-word, they punched him in the face, they poured a chemical onto his body and then needless to say, they wrapped a noose around his neck because you know -- Chicago.



They didn't bother to rob him. Their motives were purely political. "This is MAGA country," they screamed about a city that voted more than 83 percent for Hillary Clinton. So, that's the story that Jussie Smollett told the police that night, a noose still hanging around his neck.



The police, it is fair to say were highly skeptical.



The leaders of the Democratic Party, however, were not skeptical at all. In fact, the story he told was the story they were already telling. That same year, several Democratic senators including notably, Kamala Harris of California, a personal friend of Jussie Smollett sent a letter to the Justice Department. The letter claimed that attacks from white supremacist Trump voters were among this country's greatest threats -- attacks by black supremacists by contrast were not even real.



In fact, Harris lectured the D.O.J. saying the very term black supremacist is a quote "fabricated term based on a faulty assessment of a small number of isolated incidents," end quote. In other words, only Trump voters commit hate crimes, and of course the media had been telling us that ever since. Here is one recent headline from CNN quote, "Hate crime reports said the U.S. surged to the highest level in 12 years, F.B.I. says."



Where is all this hate coming from? Well according to CNN, it's anti- immigrant rhetoric. NPR covered it at your expense, it's National Public Radio, and in their coverage, they came out and blamed people who voted for Donald Trump. All these white supremacists, NPR explained are mad about COVID, so they're beating up Asians in the streets of San Francisco and New York, just as Kamala Harris told us, white supremacy is the problem.



So where do these numbers come from, the numbers upon which all these stories are hung and all these political points are made, all these lies are told? Well, here is how the Department of Justice under Joe Biden concluded that we have quote, "more hate crimes that we've had in 12 years." First they changed the definition of hate crime. Now a hate crime - - by the way, is that even a real category of crime, how is it different from a crime? But it is, apparently -- and it now includes something called discrimination based on gender identity. Well, no one can quite agree on what that is, but it's a crime.



Then the F.B.I. noticed that nearly 90 percent of law enforcement agencies across the country had been reporting no hate crimes within their jurisdictions because actually, there is not a lot of hate in the country because it's a pretty nice country. Most people are not racist at all, most people are really kind, they're Americans.



But that's not a conclusion we can sell to CNN or NPR or get elected on in the midterm, so the Biden Justice Department badgered an additional 600 Federal law enforcement agencies and local police departments into reporting hate crimes under this new expanded definition of the term hate crime.



So if you're following this, hate crimes, whatever those are, didn't actually rise in frequency. The number of agencies that were commanded to report hate crimes went up quite dramatically, and then the F.B.I. encouraged law enforcement agencies to report any possible hate crime even if the crime derived from an obviously false report and that's why more than 80 percent of the hate crime suspects investigated by the Feds from 2005 to 2019 were never prosecuted.



Why is that? Because they were fake -- but they still show up in the statistics and they still allow NPR to tell you that people who would disagree with Anthony Fauci are beating up Asians on the street in New York. Right.



So it's a fiction, it's yet another lie engineered by the by the administration and carried forth as fact by the media. They did it for political reasons. They've been doing it for years in fact. In fact, they've done it for so long they started to believe it was actually true and that ladies and gentlemen is why they took Jussie Smollett seriously when no normal person would.



The story was absurd from the very first day, but they believed it completely. In case you've forgotten, here was their response.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: We've got some breaking news. Actor and musician, Jussie Smollett from the hit show "Empire" was attacked and beaten early this morning in Chicago and police say it could be a hate crime.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There are many indications of a hate crime here they are looking for two suspects who are apparently wearing Make America Great Again hats.



ELLEN PAGE, ACTRESS: We have a media that's saying it's a debate whether or not which has happened to Jussie Smollett is a hate crime. It's absurd.



MICHAELA ANGELA DAVIS, CULTURAL CRITIC AND WRITER: You know Jussie Smollett had a noose on his neck just this week.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And the media has really cast so much doubt on his story which I find so personally offensive that a gay black man is targeted and then suddenly, he becomes the victim of people's disbelief.



BROOKE BALDWIN, CNN HOST: He said his attackers hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him. This is America in 2019.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: A lot of talking with the eyes closed, a lot of empathy, a lot of empathy. We should know by the way that Jussie Smollett apparently is also a -- in addition to being an actor, a musician. What instrument? We have no idea, but he is a musician, too.



Anyway, this is America in 2019, we just heard from CNN, and that was true actually, but not in the way the robot on CNN meant it. By 2019 in America, it was actually getting pretty difficult for the average black person to get beaten up on the street for having the wrong skin color as Jussie Smollett found out personally. If you wanted to have racists throw bleach in your face and hang a noose around your neck, you had to pay Nigerian bodybuilders to do it, and the going rate at the time was 3,500 bucks.



That's not cheap, but then violent anti-black racism was getting extremely hard to find. It was a rare commodity and yet somehow ABC News was not aware of any of this.



At ABC News, it is always 1958 in Mississippi, so to the geniuses at ABC News, this sounded totally plausible, completely. Jussie Smollett could sense this, and he took full advantage of it. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JUSSIE SMOLLETT ACTOR: I see the attacker masked and he said "This MAGA country, [bleep]." Punches me right in the face.



ROBIN ROBERTS, ABC NEWS HOST: And there is no doubt in your mind what motivated this attack.



SMOLLETT: I could only go off of their words. I mean who says "[Bleep]. This is MAGA country [bleep]." Ties a noose around your neck and pours bleach on you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So Downtown Chicago, such a seething hotbed of support for Donald Trump that progressive black actors can no longer walk down the street without risking being lynched. It is MAGA country in Downtown Chicago.



Now who wouldn't laugh at that? Well let's see. Robin Roberts of ABC, she didn't laugh. It sounded absolutely real to her, so she let Jussie Smollett keep rolling.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS: Why do you think you were targeted?



SMOLLETT: I can just assume, I mean, I come really, really hard against 45.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: She is the highest paid woman in television, but as Jussie Smollett explained to her, "I came really, really hard at 45," meaning Donald Trump.



So if you lived here at the time in America, 2019, that makes a kind of sense. Back in 2019, very few actors had the bravery to criticize the fascist Trump regime. They were just too afraid. So instead, they went along with it like quislings. The Oscars were like a MAGA rally that year, to speak out against Donald Trump from Hollywood was to risk your very life.



White supremacist thugs were likely to attack you with nooses on your way back from Subway, and that's why we remembered Jussie Smollett for his unique courage. Virtually alone in our media landscape, Smollett was willing to take the risk. He publicly admitted that he votes for the Democratic Party. Now, his friends pleaded with him to stay quiet about this and to stay safe.



That's the kind of man Jussie Smollett is, he wouldn't. Some called him a hero for that. His friend Kamala Harris did. Harris describe what happened to Jussie Smollett as a quote, "attempted modern day lynching." Nancy Pelosi said it was " ... a homophobic attack and an affront to our humanity."



Eric Swalwell of California told us there were countless Jussie Smollett's in this filthy racist nation of ours quote, "Hate crimes like this are happening more frequently egged on by careless hate-filled rhetoric." Notice the redundancy? Senator Cory Booker meanwhile demanded anti-lynching legislation, as if we didn't already have that and so on.



So in a landscape like this with the most powerful people in the country cheering him on like a modern Dietrich Bonhoeffer, is it really surprising that Jussie Smollett just pushed it as far as he could? No, it is not very surprising.



What's surprising is that absolutely nothing Smollett said, no matter how transparently ridiculous or melodramatic or embarrassing or obviously non- factual, no matter what he said, none of it aroused even the slightest hint of skepticism of any kind from hardened newswoman Robin Roberts of ABC.



Jussie Smollett could have claimed absolutely anything, Trump killed my family, Trump and Vladimir Putin burned a cross in my yard and Robin Roberts would have had the same reaction -- awe struck love. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS: It's been two weeks since that night left actor Jussie Smollett bruised but not broken.



SMOLLETT: I still want to believe with everything that has happened that there is something called justice because if I stop believing that, what was it all for?



ROBERTS: Beautiful. Thank you, Jussie.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: "Thank you, Jussie." He is bruised, not broken. Is there anyone who writes scripts at ABC who doesn't speak entirely in cliches? Not yet.



Well, eventually, thank God, the police took over. Robin Roberts had to relinquish her control over the story. The cops interviewed the people in the end who Jussie Smollett had hired to beat him up, the two black guys.



It turns out Smollett had paid for the noose and the bleach, so you've got to ask once the evidence arrived, how did all of his supporters react? How did for example, his friend, Kamala Harris respond to this news? Well, here she is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: Your initial tweet of him. Would you like to make an amendment to your original sentiment?



KAMALA HARRIS (D), THEN SENATOR FOR CALIFORNIA: Which tweet? What tweet?



QUESTION: About saying that it is a modern day lynching that --



HARRIS: Sorry.



QUESTION: Jussie Smollett?



HARRIS: Okay, so I will say this about that case, I think that the facts are still unfolding and I'm very concerned about obviously the initial allegation that he made about what might have happened.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So would you like to adjust your hysteria to the facts? Would you like to acknowledge reality? No, I don't think so. It's still about white racism. It's all about MAGA country in Downtown Chicago.



So obviously there is a pretty inconvenient story for the people who bought it hook, line, and sinker. Not only are they dishonest, but a lot of them are really dumb. That's their main secret.



So, after this happened, Kamala Harris's allies got to work making the story go away. Michelle Obama aide reached out to a partisan DA in Chicago called Kim Foxx and had charges against Jussie Smollett dismissed. Oh that's what happens when you have friends. You're so powerless, you can't get Michelle Obama to make it go away.



But now, thankfully for the sake of the justice, Smollett says he wanted, that decision has been reversed. So finally this week, the Smollett trial is underway. He is on trial for lying about the attack, and as part of the trial, we are learning some pretty interesting new information about the extent of the scam.



For example, the same day that Jussie Smollett cried in his interview with Robin Roberts, which she described as "Beautiful, Jussie. Beautiful." He was texting one of the people he claims beat him up because he is black and gay and here's what he wrote, "Brother, I love you. I stand with you," Smollett wrote. "I know 100 percent you and your brother did nothing wrong." These are people he paid to put a noose around his neck.



Smollett was also on videotape conducting a dry run of the attack the day before it happened. You're not hearing a ton about this in the media. Why is that? Because it undermines the core claim that they are making, which is people who vote for candidates they don't like are dangerous, people of a certain color are dangerous. The violence in America is committed by their political enemies, when in fact that's a lie and we know it's a lie because there are real numbers out there, and you're welcome to look them up if you like, and they do not tell you that Trump voters are the ones behind the crime wave currently in progress.



So once you learn that one thing is a lie, you might start to ask yourself, hmm, what else are they lying about? And that's not a process they welcome.



Jessie Kelly is the host of "The Jesse Kelly Show," we're happy to have him join us tonight. Jesse, thanks so much for coming on. I mean, look, everyone kind of knows what we're learning in this trial, but there is something about seeing this get memory-holed, like the attack in Waukesha that drives me crazy as someone who cares about facts.



Do you think they will be able to make this go away?



JESSE KELLY, HOST, "THE JESSE KELLY SHOW": Oh, absolutely, they'll make it go away. Tucker, you just brought up Waukesha, that's the largest domestic terrorist attack in how many years here? And it's already out of the papers. Ten people, if you go ask 10 people right now if they know who Darrell Brooks is, they don't have any idea who you're talking about. They would say, "Who?" "Does he play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?" They would have no idea who he is.



They'll make this whole thing go away. I mean, I've enjoyed walking through memory lane with you listening to him crying. The best part wasn't Robin Roberts's closed eyes, it was the whispering, Tucker, the whispering. Don't you understand?



CARLSON: Exactly.



KELLY: She is very con -- she's very concerned. Now look, the media in this country hates the country. You have to make the country hateable to get everyone else to hate the country and that's why they dive in the second they get a chance to try to make America look racist. The second the media sees something they can paint as a hate crime, they're going to swan dive in like Whoopi Goldberg in a pool of marshmallow cream.



CARLSON: To make people hate the country, you have to make the country hateable. I just -- I always think when I hear that, I mean I live here. I've lived here for 50 years, it's the opposite of what they describe. I never see anybody attacking anybody because of his race, people seem to get along really well with people who are different from them. It actually seems like the most peaceful, warmest, kindest country in the world.



Do you think people buy this stuff? That it's a racist country?



KELLY: Sadly, they do, if all they consume is that. What we're going through right now, Tucker, is you have to seek out the truth. It doesn't just hit you. If you just consume traditional news sources, read the newspaper, watch the big channels -- NBC, ABC, CBS -- you live now in a world of make-believe and the problem is you don't know it.



We have a huge percentage of Americans who are good people, they sit down at night and they turn on CBS after a long day of work and they think they're getting the news when they're getting outright lies, and you can't get the truth from the politicians. I mean, you showed Vice President Dumb on there earlier, she grew -- she ran with that lie immediately. She loved it, because the politicians are all scumbags now.



CARLSON: I know. And she refused to acknowledge it was a lie even after it was proved to be a lie, which tells you that she is really committed to deception, which is scary, actually.



Jesse Kelly, a man with amazing instincts on every story, I always think that. Great to see you tonight. Thank you.



KELLY: Take care, brother.



CARLSON: We're learning even more about the late Jeffrey Epstein who killed himself about his ties to the Clinton White House. FOX's Tracy Gallagher has the story for us tonight. Hey, Trace.



TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. This information came from the Clinton Presidential Library through the Freedom of Information Act and "The Daily Mail" reports that it shows Jeffrey Epstein visited the White House 17 times. The first being in February of '93, a month after Bill Clinton was inaugurated.



The logs show that Epstein would normally visit the West Wing, which is a good indication he was there to see the President. In fact during several visits, Clinton and Epstein were photographed together and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend appears in at least one of those White House photos. Now that's important because Maxwell is currently on trial for recruiting underage girls for Epstein and that alleged recruitment would have coincided with Epstein's numerous trips to the White House.



He visited four times in 1993 and 12 times in '94 and after Bill Clinton left the White House, flight logs show that he flew on Epstein's private jets known as the Lolita Express at least 26 times. Clinton has always denied any wrongdoing -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Just like his company. The Great Trace Gallagher for us tonight. Thanks, Trace.



GALLAGHER: You bet.



CARLSON: I appreciate it.



So Joe Biden's approval numbers are low and they're getting lower. One new poll had him at 38 percent this morning, so as Joe Biden gets less popular he becomes much more determined to punish the country that is rejecting him. That's why he has announced new measures to crack down on Americans because of something called the omicron variant. That's next.



Victor Davis Hanson joins us to respond.



CARLSON: So if you come into this country illegally from a foreign country with no skills, no money, no papers and immediately go on Federal aid for everything, you are not required really to participate in COVID law. You certainly don't need to be vaxxed. You get a pass. Whatever you want. More than a million people have done that in less than last year.



But if you're an American citizen, Joe Biden is very mad at you because you're one of the people who doesn't like him anymore, that's why he is polling at 38 percent. So today, he announced new COVID requirements for everybody coming back into this country very much including American citizens. Now, we have to do this Joe Biden said because of something called omicron.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm announcing today that all inbound international travelers must test within one day of departure regardless of their vaccination status or nationality.



This tight testing timetable provides an added degree of protection as scientists continue to study the omicron variant.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: How about no because you have no idea what you're talking about and more people have died of COVID under you than under the last guy. You told us we had to get the vax, but then you get the vax and it doesn't matter, you have to jump through these same hoops anyway. How about no? How about no?



Well, in the same briefing, Joe Biden joked he is not actually running the country. Now, when Joe Biden jokes at this stage, it might be another way of saying he tells the truth. In fact, Biden told us today Tony Fauci is in charge.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I've seen more of Dr. Fauci that I have my wife. We kid each other, but look, who is President? Fauci. But all kidding aside, I sincerely mean it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Biden is 79, Fauci turns 81 this month, running the country.



Victor Davis Hanson is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution. We are happy to have him join us tonight to assess. So all of a sudden, two years in, Professor, they're cracking down again on the COVID stuff. Why do you think that is?



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Well, I think it was too serious a crisis to go to waste for the left. You know, in his befuddlement, Joe Biden can be very clear. When he said he was a President i.e. Fauci, he almost got it, he is more like a monarch. He has got legislative, judicial, and executive power all in one, and you know he is mad now, Fauci is mad, too and Biden is that people don't feel that -- they feel they weren't treated right, but they didn't treat the American people right.



Fauci from the beginning just couldn't talk about the damage the lockdown was inflicting economic, social, medical -- from spousal abuse to missed surgeries -- he just couldn't say natural immunity acquired through prior infections may be as effective as a vaccine. He wouldn't do it, not to mention he couldn't say this is a red state model of Florida and Texas. This is a blue state New York and California, they have strength, let's look at them empirically. He couldn't do that. He had to demonize one at the expense of the other.



But when he got to the vaccinations that you mentioned, Tucker, he really jumped at shark because he basically -- we remember that they weaponized that issue from the very beginning with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden on the left saying they wanted nothing to do with it if Donald Trump's fingerprints were on it, and then suddenly they claimed parenting it, but when they came into office, they said -- you know Joe Biden went so far as to say no one was vaccinated until I came, even though 17 million were.



And then we had this ridiculous situation now where we have four and a half million Federal workers and soldiers that are going to have mandated vaccinations, but we in the scheduled fiscal year are going to have two million people come across the border and we're not asking anything of foreign citizens, but we're asking everything of citizens. It's just absurd.



And then, you know, in addition to that, there was this demonization of sort of the white working class didn't get vaccinated, they were Trump ignoramuses, clingers, but when you actually looked at the percentages of groups -- not that it matters -- but by ethnic affiliation, it wasn't the so-called white voter who wasn't getting vaccinated it was Latinos and Blacks at least until recently hadn't been vaccinated proportionally into their numbers on the general population.



So almost all the information that he was giving was not just inaccurate, but it was weaponized, and I guess, you know, I don't listen to Jane Fonda much, I don't think anybody does, but she did say something at the beginning of all this. She said, COVID is God's gift to the left, and what she meant was I think that everything from making Election Day irrelevant with 102 early and mail-in ballots and two, really depriving citizens of free choice and the Bill of Rights was possible through the hysteria that happened to this very serious plague, but -- and that's what happened.



CARLSON: That's exactly right and they weaponized it immediately and it really crushed people's belief in science. I mean, I think long term, the consequences of this are -- we can't even imagine what they are, but I appreciate your assessment tonight, Professor Victor Davis Hanson, thank you.



HANSON: Thank you.



CARLSON: So many millions of Americans have had COVID and recovered. They probably have more durable protection against COVID than people who have been vaccinated. They shouldn't be forced to get a vaccine they don't need. The Republican Party exists to protect these people, it hasn't been.



As a measure of how profoundly it hasn't been, 80 House Republicans just voted to give the Federal government power to track your vaccine status. Let's hope every one of them loses.



Plus Black Lives Matter is pushing for a Black Christmas this year and that means you're not allowed to support white businesses. Amazing.



That's ahead. We'll be right back.



CARLSON: So all these people are getting fired around the country, including Navy SEALs, ambulance drivers, and nurses, and people we actually need to keep the country running. In many cases because they've had COVID, they've recovered, they are protected against it, probably more durably than they would be with a vaccine, but they are being forced to get an injection they don't want because they're being fired.



Where is the Republican Party? Why is no one defending these people? What are they doing instead? Well here's part of what they're doing. Eighty Republicans just voted with Democrats to pass a bill to fund a government vaccine database. You think we need that?



If the law passes, it would expand the C.D.C.'s powers. Think we need that? They're now an Intel Agency. And the database should be used among other things to remind patients when they are due for a recommended vaccine, as if you need to be harangued by the government more about your health. Do you think you do?



Joe Kent doesn't think you do. He is a former member of the Army Special Forces. He is running to represent the third congressional district in Washington State. The Member of Congress who currently occupies that seat voted for this database bill. We are happy to have Joe Kent join us tonight.



Joe, thanks so much for coming on. So why do you think at a moment when Americans are literally losing their jobs over these mandates that Republicans are spending their time creating a Federal vax database.



JOE KENT (R), CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE FOR WASHINGTON STATE: Well, it's absolutely disgraceful for one, Tucker. I mean, the Republican Party right now is supposed to be the one that is defending us from this tyranny, from this assault on all of our liberties, but really, they are going along with the interests of both Big Government, Big Pharma, and their big corporate donors.



The woman I'm running against, Jaime Herrera Beutler, she is taking money from Johnson & Johnson. She has done nothing about the tyrannical vaccine mandates coming from Joe Biden and from our tyrant Governor Jay Inslee who just referred to the unvaccinated as a threat to public health today.



So, we need the Republicans that are not willing to fight for their people to have primary challenges and to have their constituents light them up, to call them and make their voices heard.



CARLSON: As a scientific matter, as a medical matter, a factual matter, the unvaccinated aren't a threat to public health. That is a lie. There is no evidence to support it and I'm sitting here waiting for some Republican office holder to defend science and make that point. How long are we going to wait?



KENT: I mean, I think there's only a few very vocal voices that are trying for that fight, but they're outnumbered. When you have 80 Members of Congress that won't stand tall for their constituents, their constituents who as you said, they are losing their jobs, they are having to make very hard decisions, do they take the jab or do they face the choice of -- can they afford to feed their children? When we have, you know, the vaccine has been approved now for five to 16-year-olds, when are they going to tell us that we have to get our kids jabbed?



If we don't start pushing back, they are going to keep taking more and more of our liberties and the Republican Party is absolutely derelict in their duties right now.



CARLSON: I've got to ask -- and I know that this issue, they're being pushed by donors to do it, in some cases, Big Pharma, but you're on the road running for a seat in the House. You're talking to actual voters. This is a concern for actual voters, is it not?



KENT: This is huge. This right now, with the mandates and especially the way that Jay Inslee, he actually got ahead of the Federal government and he put this statewide mandate in about a month ahead of Biden, and so we've actually had quite a few people -- nurses, first responders, police officers, and then people in private sector lose their jobs.



Our kids have been forced back into having masks the, high school kids are being threatened with having to get COVID tests, so right now, this is up in everyone's lives and where are the Republicans? Jaime Herrera Beutler continues to go along with this. She just voted for this database that's going to be used to track us and now the C.D.C. is an Intelligence Agency and we know how out of control the Department of Justice is, going after people who don't comply or push back against the narrative, so that's in the forefront of every American's mind right now.



And the Republican Party is derelict. This is why I'm running for Congress because we have to have accountability and we have to have Republicans that are actually going to go fight for the people of this country.



CARLSON: If you won't defend your voters, you deserve to lose, it's that simple. I agree with you completely. Joe Kent, we are honored to have you on tonight.



KENT: Absolutely.



CARLSON: Thank you very much.



KENT: Thank you very much, Tucker.



CARLSON: So, Black Lives Matter picked a great name, got to say that because of course black lives do matter, all lives matter, but it hides what is a genuinely radical agenda. Rarely is a phrase with a radical agenda, but they actually have a radical agenda and to prove it they're now pushing something called Black Christmas and that means a boycott on all white-owned businesses until Christmas is over.



Sean Duffy is a former Member of Congress from the State of Wisconsin. He has a new Christmas book which BLM will definitely want to include in its boycott, the book is called "An All-American Christmas," and we are happy to promote it regardless of his skin color on this show tonight.



Sean Duffy, great to see you. What's this book?



SEAN DUFFY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: You, too. Well, so this is a celebration of Christmas unlike Black Lives Matter, so we went to our FOX News friends, many of them, your colleagues, my colleagues and we wanted to celebrate the history and traditions that so many of our friends have when they were little, when they were growing up, and how they celebrate Christmas today, so we have great heartwarming stories.



We have recipes from the Doocy's, favorite playlist, pictures of Jesse Watters and his war on Christmas, so if you love Christmas, if you are sick of the war on Christmas, this is a great way to celebrate it and if you have a family member or someone you have to get a gift for, this book is a great gift for a FOX News fan.



CARLSON: Was there any story and you don't need to be specific, but be honest, where someone who works at FOX said, oh here's how I celebrated Christmas growing up and you thought well, that's pretty weird.



DUFFY: No actually, listen this is -- Christmas is about faith and it's about family and we all did it differently, but that is a central theme of everything.



CARLSON: That's true.



DUFFY: But I learned things I didn't know about people like Emily Compagno, you know, her mom had breast cancer when she was little and they didn't put up any Christmas decorations and a good-hearted neighbor saw that and brought over a fake Christmas tree. Now her mom survived, but they put that fake Christmas tree up every year as a remembrance of that Christmas where they had a great neighbor and they celebrated their mom's recovery. I mean, I never knew that about Emily.



There are stories like this all over the book that I didn't have any clue about that people shared with us and again, it was heartwarming and again I see you for an hour a night, Tucker. I see some others for three hours a day. You see them on TV, but you don't see this inner side of them that we expose in the book, which makes it so cool unlike Black Lives Matter that's trying to take down Christmas in this Cultural Revolution, we are celebrating it at FOX.



CARLSON: Well, Amen. People love Christmas. That is the heart of American culture. I mean, let's hope it always is.



Sean Duffy, congrats on the book. Great to see you tonight.



DUFFY: Hundred percent. Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: So new leaked documents show how California teachers subverted parents and the law to teach kids about gender identity Some teachers even stalked kids by monitoring their search histories on Google, hard to believe it, but it happened.



Also it is the last night to get 90 days free access to our Originals documentary series that includes an upcoming episode on Kyle Rittenhouse called "The Trial of Kyle," 90 days of FOX Nation free tonight on tuckercarlson.com.



We'll be right back.



CARLSON: The California Teachers Association is one of those powerful unions in the country and it is purely an organ of the Democratic Party. Recently, the union held a conference to discuss how to indoctrinate school children without their parents knowledge.



One first grade teacher called Blaire Wyatt explained that it's best to hold meetings for gender identity clubs during lunch time so that parents never know.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BLAIRE WYATT, FIRST GRADE TEACHER: Yes, that lunch time is kind of that sweet spot where the kids don't need to come earlier, stay late, and it kind of eliminate a little bit of that parent interaction if there are kids who would like to attend, but maybe their parents are unaware that they're interested in participating or unaware that they are out at school.



So if we can get it to happen at lunch, that seems like a really good structure to you know, protect the kids identities and protect and allow them to attend.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Amazing that they are admitting this in public. Documents from the conference also show that teachers admit they read students' Google search histories, looking for signs of interest in gender issues so they can take advantage of them.



We wouldn't know any of this was happening if it weren't for Abigail Shrier, she broke the story. She is the author of "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze," and a very brave person. She joins us tonight.



Abigail, thanks so much for coming on, for breaking this story. It looks on the face of it from what we just presented that these teachers are intentionally trying to hide what's going on from the parents of the kids.



ABIGAIL SHRIER, AUTHOR "IRREVERSIBLE DAMAGE": That's right. The deception is actually the point, it is explicit and in fact in both the reporting I did on that conference you mentioned in October and then I've since seen more recent videos of the California Teachers Association specifically guiding teachers statewide in deception of parents about the clubs, about the membership that even at the elementary school level, eight and nine- year-olds telling them to rename the clubs things like Prism Club so that the parents won't know uh what's going on in the club and won't be able to you know supervise.



CARLSON: Since when are teachers allowed to get involved in these sex lives of minor children without the knowledge of the parents? It seems like a crime to me.



SHRIER: Well, you know in one of the videos I watched put out by the California Teachers Association, the teachers instructed other educators that children as young as seven need support in their sexual identity and they believe it is their job to provide that and look, if this were a matter of parents coming in and saying their child had a particular sexual or gender identity and they wanted the school to support it, that would be one thing.



But instead, what the California Teachers Association is doing is, they are deciding how to recruit students to these clubs, how to coach them in you know, solidifying this gender identity or sexual orientation identity, and they're doing this by deceiving parents specifically telling teachers how to keep the existence of the clubs and the membership from the parents.



CARLSON: I mean, I assume everyone is going to leave public schools at a certain point who can homeschool or whatever, this is too much. But in the meantime, is there anything that can be done to stop it.



SHRIER: You know, I think that parents need to get really explicit with kids about things like gender and tell them what's being taught in schools is nonsense, and in some cases, you know, if the parents are able to do it, they really should pull their kids out of these schools because this kind of nonsense spreads and the teachers -- look, these are not -- this is not members of LGBTQ doing this. I want to be really clear about that. These are activist teachers.



They are looking to peel the children away from the values of their homes and supplant those values with their own.



CARLSON: They're grooming seven-year-olds and talking to seven-year-olds about their sex lives, like where are the dads, by the way? So many questions, so little time. But we are grateful to you for breaking this as you have so many stories like it.



Abigail Shrier, thank you. I appreciate it.



SHRIER: Thank you.



CARLSON: So actor, Alec Baldwin, you may have heard is now saying he didn't pull the trigger in the fatal shooting on the movie set that left one person dead, so the gun goes off, but he didn't pull the trigger, so what exactly did happen? Well, he explained on camera. We'll show you next.



CARLSON: So Alec Baldwin shot someone to death on a movie set in October. He is still talking about the family, of course, is still mourning but he's talking about it in public, kind of the move of a rude thoughtless little pig we would say.



The cinematographer who was killed was called Halyna Hutchins, the movie is called "Rust." So within the last hour, Baldwin explained what exactly happened that day. We want to show you the tape. He is holding a revolver at the time. He recently said he never pulled the trigger. Here is how just a few moments ago he explained what happened.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ALEC BALDWIN, ACTOR: And I said to her, "Now in this scene I'm going to cock the gun," and I said do you want to see that? And she said yes, so I take the gun and I start to cock the gun. I'm not going to pull the trigger. I said, do you see that? Well, sheathe it down and tilt it down a little bit like that and I cocked the gun, I go, can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?



And she says -- and then I let go of the hammer of the gun and the gun goes off. I let go of the hammer the gun and the gun goes off.



GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS HOST: At the moment? The decisive moment.



BALDWIN: That was the moment the gun went off, yes. That was the moment the gun went off.



STEPHANOPOULOS: It wasn't in the script for the trigger to be pulled.



BALDWIN: Well, the trigger wasn't pulled, I didn't pull the trigger.



STEPHANOPOULOS: So you never pulled the trigger.



BALDWIN: No, no, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never. That was the training that I had. You don't point a gun at somebody and pull the trigger.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So if we were Alec Baldwin, we'd use this story to make some grand point about who he votes for, about gun control, but we are not rude thoughtless little pigs on this show, so we're not going to do any of that. We're just going to tell you the facts and tell you more when we learn more.



Well a bizarre situation recently unfolding on Delta Air Lines. We just learned about it. Trace Gallagher as always has the very latest. Hey Trace.



GALLAGHER: Hey, Tucker. Passenger jets have a backup system called the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System or ACARS, it allows the crew on board to text crews on the ground about weather advisories, mechanical issues, emergencies and cattails, specifically hairless cattails like this.



At the time, a crew member texted this and I'm quoting here: "A passenger in seat 13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put the cat back in its carrier when flight attendant requested." A bit later the flight attendant expanded on that statement on social media saying quote, "This woman had one of those like hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby. Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch and she wouldn't put the cat back in the carrier, and the cat was screaming for its life," as would I.



No word on what happened to the cat nursing woman when the plane landed, but just for the record, this happened on November 13th in seat 13A on flight 1360. That's not the exact cat, but it's close.



CARLSON: Trace Gallagher, thank you so much for that.



GALLAGHER: You bet.



CARLSON: There are moments when think, maybe the Chinese will win, but we're not going to think that.



Great to see you, thank you.



So last night to get 90 days of Originals at FOX Nation and tuckercarlson.com for free. Hope you will.



Have a great evening. Here is Sean Hannity with more on the breastfeeding cat -- Sean.



