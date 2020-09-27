Tucker: From the beginning, the COVID pandemic has been shrouded in lies

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight ", September 15, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

It's one of the deepest paradoxes of the moment we're living in. All of a sudden, nobody believes anything and yet nobody is allowed to ask questions about anything.

So in a moment like this, it's worth reminding ourselves that skepticism is the essence of science. Scientists challenge every assumption. They test every hypothesis. Scientists believe nothing until they can prove it.

The scientific method doesn't just encourage relentless questioning of everything, it requires that. Scientists who simply believe what they're told aren't scientists at all, they are dangerous posers. Suddenly, we have a lot of those in this country.

For months, as a strange new disease brought the American way of life to a halt, our scientific establishment ignored the most basic question of all. Where did this illness come from?

To this day, we still don't really know the answer to that. In place of verifiable facts, our leaders accepted the story they've been handed by propagandists within the Chinese government. The virus came from the food market in the industrial city of Wuhan, where somehow it jumped from an animal, possibly a bat to human beings. That's what the Chinese government told our leaders. That's what our leaders told us.

There was never any proof that it was true. There was quite a bit of evidence that it wasn't true. But under pressure from their Chinese donors, international health organizations endorsed that explanation. They called the new virus COVID, short for coronavirus disease. They wanted the most generic possible name for it. They wanted to obscure any relationship between this new virus and the Chinese government.

From its very first days, in other words, this pandemic was shrouded in lies. Within China where it began, scientists who asked too many questions were swiftly punished. Some appear to have been killed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): As China now tries to rewrite history and claim it was transparent all along, a final nail in the coffin of their lie.

Just two weeks ago, the head of emergency at Wuhan's Central Hospital, Dr. Ai Fen also went public, saying authorities had stopped her and her colleagues from warning the world. She has now disappeared, whereabouts unknown.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Sad. In the United States in 2020, we have to play tape from an Australian news organization to get closer to what's really happening in the world.

In just a few minutes, we'll try to get even closer. We're going to speak to a Chinese virologist. Her name is Li-Meng Yan. She was one of the very first people in the world to study this new coronavirus early in the outbreak.

What she found as she studied it shocked her and she did not stay quiet about it. And for that reason, in late April, she was forced to flee China in fear for her life. Soon she will publish evidence showing this virus did not originate in a so-called wet market. It came instead from a laboratory in Wuhan.

The Chinese government does not want you to know that, neither does the American left.

Just today, this afternoon, Twitter suspended Li-Meng Yan's account, presumably at the request of the Chinese government. Twitter won't confirm that to us. They refused comment when we asked them about it about an hour ago.

But Li-Meng Yan is a problem for the left in this country that's why they're trying to shut her down. She is living testament to the fact that everything progressive's claim that America is -- genocidal, totalitarian, systemically racist, and environmentally destructive, China actually is. Their ally is everything they claim we are.

Back in February, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton was one of the few American politicians who refused to believe what the Chinese government said. He didn't take it at face value. And then he did something that no expert here had thought to do. He looked at what specialists call a map, and he noticed something interesting on that map.

He knows that the Wuhan wet market where we were told that the coronavirus originated was very close to a well-known Chinese laboratory that worked on exotic virus research. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Here's what we do know. This virus did not originate in the Wuhan animal market. Just a few miles away from that food market is China's only biosafety level four super laboratory that researches human infectious diseases.

Now, we don't have evidence that this disease originated there, but because of China's duplicity and dishonesty from the beginning, we need to at least ask the question.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: "We need to at least ask the question," Senator Cotton said. "What" exclaimed our media stooges, "No questions allowed." The Chinese have spoken. Listen to them. Anyone who questions the Chinese government is by definition deranged.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: Tom Cotton, a couple of days ago, spouting a conspiracy theory that the Chinese made this virus up. Trying to spool up some of the -- whoever was wearing tinfoil hats in your audience.

DON CALLOWAY, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Let's apply Occam's razor and just call it crazy, crazy. This is crazy. This is an insane thing to do. This is just wildly irresponsible and was totally unnecessary.

I don't know what Tom Cotton gets out of this.

FAREED ZAKARIA, CNN HOST: In the 1980s, I remember when the far left trafficked in rumors about HIV had been invented in C.I.A. labs. The far right has now found its own virus conspiracy theory.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It's ominous when you think about it. Why are these people, all of them with college degrees in high paying jobs, sucking up to the fascist government of China, because on some level, they believe China will win in the end and they're trying to get in good with their new leaders. Scary.

CNN and MSNBC were sending a very clear message to Tom Cotton and anyone like him who would dare question the official line. If you keep asking questions, we'll attack you as mentally ill and we will lie as we do it, as they always do.

They knew that Tom Cotton never claimed the virus was invented in a laboratory. He asked if it originated there, and it's not a crazy question. Maybe an animal transmitted it to researchers and the Chinese government didn't quarantine those researchers.

That's an entirely reasonable possibility, as reasonable as any other explanation. But to the news networks in this country, those were the ravings of a mental patient.

So as you can imagine, it was a little awkward when in March, a flak for the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the United States of inventing the coronavirus quote, "It might be U.S. Army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent. Make public your data. The U.S. owes us an explanation."

The spokesman who brazenly said that Zhao Lijian went on to argue that anyone who suggests the virus had anything to do with China is quote, "extremely irresponsible."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ZHAO LIJIAN, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE CHINESE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS INFORMATION DEPARTMENT (through translator): Certain media say this coronavirus is the China virus. This is extremely irresponsible and we firmly oppose that. We are still tracing the origin of the virus and there is no conclusion yet.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, we have no idea. Nothing to do with China. So ask yourself as you watch that, is that how innocent people talk? No, it's not. That's how guilty people try to wipe away their crimes.

But our media class didn't see a problem with it at all. They bought it completely and more to the point, they understood their marching orders. So before long, they were arguing that the Chinese Communist Party, a group that puts minority populations in concentration camps was actually the victim of racism.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIM ACOSTA, CNN CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: The President referred to the coronavirus as a quote, "foreign virus." I think it's going to smack -- it's going to come across to a lot of Americans as smacking of xenophobia.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Xenophobic wartime Trump, where he thinks the only path now is to basically declare the virus public enemy number one, to paint it in somewhat racist terms.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__MOVEON.ORG&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=8yoCqGM1Me6orCCndOUQM4m087JMtrUyqr157S613bE&s=9xZe1iRBGQSALKEX2Imu6abuF0GsfQF5L-JHJiJhIWQ&e= , CHIEF PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICER: The xenophobia and the racism and outbreak is such a common thing and it is incredibly dangerous. It is problematic and it is scary, and I just really want to call that out.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why do you keep calling this the Chinese virus? Why do you keep using this? A lot of people say it is racist.

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It is not racist at all. No, not at all. It comes from China. That's why.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Really? Of all the outrages committed by our media class in the last four years that may be the one that lives the longest and that causes the most shame. That is essentially betraying your country right there. Not asking questions on purpose, attacking anybody who ask entirely legitimate questions as a racist. Yes.

So there's a reason CNN published a piece in January entitled "Coronavirus Taskforce Another Example of Trump Administration's Lack of Diversity." It is the same reason that Joe Biden campaign called Donald Trump xenophobic after he announced the China travel ban in response to the virus.

It's the same reason that totally discredited outlets like Vox and "The New York Times" echoed that attack. Race is so effective a political weapon that progressives now use it to defend actual racists who oppress their own people.

Meanwhile, as always, the liars kept lying. In April, taxpayer-funded National Public Radio boasted that it had interviewed quote, "half a dozen scientists familiar with lab accidents and how research on coronavirus is conducted" and concluded quote, "There is virtually no chance that the new coronavirus was released as a result of a laboratory accident in China or anywhere else."

Oh, there's no chance. I'm driving to work in a car, oh, there is no chance. Okay. Tom Cotton must be a mental patient. Strangely, NPR forgot to mention the two releases of the SARS virus from the Chinese Institute of Virology in Beijing that were attributed to negligence. Oh no chance. It never happens.

They also mostly ignored a 2018 U.S. State Department report that concluded China's Wuhan laboratory, the laboratory in question has, quote, "a serious shortage of appropriately trained technicians and investigators needed to safely operate this high containment laboratory." Yes, no chance. Ignore the data. Otherwise, you are a racist.

But over time, this ruse has become harder to maintain. As far back as March, there were signs the lies couldn't extend all the way to Election Day, which is always the point. Increasingly, disease experts were noticing that many of the early coronavirus patients in Wuhan had no connection whatsoever to the wet markets. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: From the very beginning throughout December it was spreading and we now know it was spreading human to human. But the official line of the Chinese government was that this was all related to an animal market and once they closed the market, it would all go away.

QUESTION: Did they know differently at that time?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Absolutely. Because they were seeing cases coming into the hospitals that had nothing whatsoever to do with that animal market.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It had nothing whatsoever to do with the animal market. Oh, okay. No chance. Right. The Associated Press meantime found that top Chinese officials knew they were facing a pandemic in Wuhan for nearly a week in January, but didn't tell anyone.

Instead, the Chinese government hosted a banquet for tens of thousands of people. Millions streamed in for Lunar New Year celebrations, and then millions streamed out of Wuhan and many of them spread all around the world and brought the virus with them.

For the partisans who wanted to absolve China and blame the United States for the pandemic as they blame the United States for everything, this was all bad news. Better ignore it.

For everyone else, people who care about the truth, these were important developments worth learning about because we don't want another pandemic, if we can prevent it. Science is the only answer. Subverting science will make it much more likely that we get sick again.

But even now, months later, we're only beginning to fully understand the levels of economic and cultural damage that this virus from China did to this country and to the world and we're only just beginning to understand the extent to which our own politicians and our media class were complicit in that.

The only way to get to the truth, as always, is to keep asking questions, no matter what they say and we're going to do that again right now.

Li-Meng Yan is the virologist who says she has evidence about where this pandemic actually came from. We're happy to have her on tonight. Doctor, thanks so much for coming on.

DR. LI-MENG YAN, VIROLOGIST: Hi, Tucker. Thank you.

CARLSON: Thank you. I know that you've published some of your research. You're planning on publishing more soon. Give us -- for our non-scientific audience -- a summary of why you believe this virus came from a lab in Wuhan, please.

YAN: Okay, briefly from my first report, I can present the solid scientific evidence to our audience that this virus COVID-19, SARS-CoV2 virus actually is not from nature. It is a manmade virus created in the lab based on the China-military discovered and owned a very unique bat coronavirus which cannot affect people, but after the modification became the very harmful virus now.

So I have evidence to show why they can do it, what they have done, how did they do it.

CARLSON: So what you're saying is much more sinister even than we've suggested on the show than Tom Cotton suggested, almost anyone has suggested. You're saying that the Chinese government manufactured this virus if I'm hearing you correctly. That's what you're saying?

YAN: Yes, exactly based on the virus genome, it is basically like our fingerprint. So you can see the very unusual characters in their genome, which clearly based on the other evidence they left during the modification, we can say finally, this is exactly the one that come from their own special bad coronavirus and that then target human.

CARLSON: What you're alleging is shocking more even than I anticipated when we invited you on. So I just want to ask the most obvious question, which is, this genome presumably is in the possession of many researchers around the world. Why is nobody saying this, if it's true?

YAN: Yes. Why is there is nobody who want to say it is because of the big suppression coming from the Chinese Communist Party government and also their friends in the scientific world.

So basically, this is very clearly that this virus is like Frankenstein. So they created those things like basically a cow has deer's head, has rabbit's ear and also have monkey's hand, so they can never get it from the nature. And there was evidence left in the genome.

But the scientific world also keeps silence and work together with the Chinese Communist Party, they don't want the people to know this truth. Also, that's why I get suspended and I get suppression. I am the target that Chinese Communist Party want to be disappeared.

CARLSON: You're a brave -- you're a brave person. I am giving the benefit of the doubt and assuming you're not an anti-Chinese racist, so it's not clear why Twitter would shut you down or why you're being ignored by the rest of the U.S. media.

Let me ask you a couple of questions. Why would the Chinese government intentionally create a virus like this?

YAN: Okay, if you want know the exact motives and the exact idea, I think people have to come to ask them, ask the Communist Party why did they do it? Because they are the ones who do it.

We cannot always understand their evil thinking. You have to come to ask them.

But what we see and already proved that they have found that it harmed everyone in the world, and lead the historic pandemic that involves everyone.

CARLSON: How do you believe this virus made its way from the lab in Wuhan outside to the rest of the world?

YAN: Okay, first, as I said, I haven't -- I have this kind of solid scientific evidence and also my next report will come out soon to make you fully understand it. The other thing is, I worked in the W.H.O. reference lab which is the top coronavirus lab in the world and in the University of Hong Kong. And the things I got deeper into research investigation in secret from the beginning of this outbreak, I had my Intelligence because I also get my own unique network in China that involve the hospital, Institute and also government.

Also, I worked with the top corona virologist in the world. So, together with my experience, I can tell you, this is created in the lab. This is from that template owned by China military and also, it was spread to the world to make such damage.

CARLSON: To make such damage. Do you believe the Chinese government released this intentionally on purpose? Did they do this?

YAN: Yes, of course, it is intentional and even no need for more evidence, you already can see what they tried to cover up from the early beginning as I revealed in different media before and also what else they have done like making the fabricated virus to throw out the natural origin theory, censorship, erasing that every evidence pointing to lab origins and also clearly try to make people like me when we talk about truth get disappeared.

CARLSON: You know, it's hard to be shocked in a moment like this, but you've succeeded in shocking me. Unfortunately, this is not the forum for the details of your research, I don't have the grounding necessary to ask you the right questions.

This is when you wish for a functioning media because what you just said completely changes everything we think we know about the pandemic that's wrecking our country. So I really hope, sincerely that you will be doing many interviews in American media and explaining this in much greater detail. I hope you'll come back here. Doctor, thank you so much.

YAN: Thank you. Everyone needs to know the truth.

CARLSON: Yes. Shocking. Thank you.

Dr. Marc Siegel joins us to assess what we just heard. So Doctor, you just heard an eminent Chinese virologist say this was manufactured intentionally in the lab, its genome proves that and that it was released intentionally by the Chinese government unleashed on the world. Your reaction to that?

DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Tucker, I remain skeptical, but I think she has great credentials and I also want to tell you that from the very beginning, we've wondered, why does this virus make people so sick? Why all the inflammation? Why all the organs of the body involved?

This virus looks mild until it gets into the body, and then it does things like no virus has ever done before -- the blood clotting. Scientists and physicians all over the world are shaking their heads and then I want to tell you another thing that's really important.

If you recall, this virus was discovered by another Dr. Li. Dr. Li Wenliang, may he rest in peace, 33 years old who had the police -- Chinese police visit him in the middle of the night and demand he retract this. It would be called COVID 2020 or COVID 2021 if it were up to the Chinese, so why would we believe anything coming out of China in terms of its origin?

Suddenly, we want to believe it came from a wet market or from a bat cave? Why would we believe anything we were told?

And by the way, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Redfield have great relationships with Chinese scientists and they assured us at the beginning that it wasn't that transmissible, that only 85 percent of the time did it -- 85 percent of the time, it was supposed to be mild, then it traveled all the way to Europe, and the President tried to block travel, right, but it traveled and into the United States, and then the rest is the pandemic.

So here's the point. We can't believe anything coming out of China, Tucker, and I'm very willing to listen very carefully to what this scientist has to say because it's a very suspicious situation -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, yes, I mean, this is one of the very first people on the planet to study this virus back last December. So I mean, this is one story I hope is not memory hold and I hope that others get on this with tenacity and get some answers because the world deserves them, I think.

Dr. Marc Siegel, thank you.

SIEGEL: This behaves differently than any virus we have ever seen, and we need to know why. We cannot believe anything that the Chinese government or scientists have said about it. They were wrong all along -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Amazing. Thank you.

So much going on. Last night, we showed you footage from the shooting, the attempted assassination of two LA Sheriff's Deputies. The Sheriff now in Los Angeles has challenged NBA activist, LeBron James, to double the reward money to capture the shooter. LeBron James says he is opposed to violence. Has he responded to that? We'll have an update with Candace Owens after the break.

CARLSON: A manhunt for the gunman who ambushed and tried to assassinate two Sheriff's Deputies in Compton, California that happened Saturday night, a manhunt is underway right now.

Candace Owens joins us in a minute to respond to everything swirling around that story. But first tonight, an update. Fox LA's Bill Melugin is at the hospital where those two Deputies are being treated tonight -- Bill.

BILL MELUGIN, FOX LOS ANGELES REPORTER: Tucker, good evening to you. The latest information from the hospital here is that both of those Deputies are still in intensive care, but the good news tonight is they're both stable, both expected to make it which is absolutely fantastic given the fact they were both shot in the face on Saturday night.

So here's what we know about those Deputies. One is a 31-year-old mother of a six-year-old child. The other is a 24-year-old male. They're both fairly new. They work Transit Services Bureau at the Metro Station. They just graduated from the academy 14 months ago.

We do know the IDs of both of those Deputies. However, the families of those deputies and the Sheriff's Department are asking to keep that private for their safety concerns, and I believe we have some new video we're going to show you in the immediate aftermath of that ambush shooting.

The female Deputy had just been shot in the jaw, the male Deputy had been shot in his forehead and they were both shot in their arms and the video shows the female Deputy gravely applying a tourniquet to her partner and also putting out a radio call for help.

It's some pretty incredible video despite the fact that she had been shot in the face, she is still trying to help save her partner's life. At last check the reward money for this exploding. It's over $300,000.00 now. I just got off the phone with the Sheriff.

The latest pledged donation coming from a law firm back east $25,000.00. He also challenged LeBron James to match any reward money, no response from him yet. I'll send it back to you.

CARLSON: Strange. Bill, thanks so much for that update. Appreciate it.

Well, just few weeks ago, Kamala Harris told Jacob Blake that she was proud of Jacob Blake. That's the man accused of sexual assault. The one who attacked police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. One whose shooting sparked the riots and destroyed that city.

Harris made that remark while visiting Blake's family, but Kamala Harris has not visited the family of LA Police Deputies who were shot on Saturday in Compton. Why is that exactly? Is she not proud of them?

Meanwhile, LeBron James hasn't responded to requests by the Sheriff there, the one you just heard about to help with the reward money to catch the shooters. So what conclusions can we draw from their reticence?

Candice Owens is the author of "Blackout: How Black America Can Make its Second Escape from the Democratic Plantation." She joins us tonight. Candace, thanks so much for coming on.

So you have LeBron James first, someone who has weighed in a lot on the riots, the demonstrations of the BLM and the rest, why hasn't he responded to the request from the LA Sheriff to help bring the shooter to justice?

CANDACE OWENS, AUTHOR, "BLACKOUT": I'd like to first point out and remind America of what LeBron James specifically said a couple of months ago, and I spoke out against this immediately. He tweeted to his hundreds of millions of fans and followers that we are literally being hunted. We, meaning black people being hunted by meaning white people in this country, and think about that statement, and what it sends out to -- what kind of a bad signal it sends out to black Americans to young black men when someone of his caliber, of his status is saying that we are literally being hunted.

He is implying that white people are predators, that our law enforcement agents are predators, and that we are in a state of survival.

I mean, if you are literally being hunted, that's sort of a rhetoric, right? That would mean that you either have to run to survive or you have to hunt first to survive. And what we're seeing that happened in LA was a natural progression of the left's increasingly deranged rhetoric.

It breaks my heart -- and what breaks my heart is that this criminal will eventually be caught. This criminal will eventually be caught to justice, but it won't be enough Tucker, because there's an entire ecosystem of guilt.

The politicians, you just brought up Kamala Harris, a very important person who is basically signaling to criminals it is okay to be a criminal. It's not okay to be a law enforcement officer.

CARLSON: Right.

OWENS: We have the media henchmen. There are so many people involved that create a situation like the one that is playing out today in LA County.

CARLSON: Can I just backup for a second? Am I misremembering this, or were you harshly attacked, I think, called a racist for daring to criticize LeBron James? Did I imagine that?

OWENS: I've been called a white supremacist, believe it or not, because this is the upside down world that we live in, Tucker. I'm a white supremacist, because I call out the truth.

And I say that these athletes have -- they have a responsibility. You know, you cannot just signal to these young men that they're being hunted. That's not true. We are not in a race war.

The media, the leftist media is trying to create that simulation because they are after the destruction of America and I truly and deeply believe that.

CARLSON: Well, you're absolutely right. You're absolutely right. The evidence is so overwhelming at this point that I don't really think there's much of a debate about it.

You've been brave, Candace Owens, and I appreciate that and I appreciate your coming on the show. Thank you.

OWENS: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, Joe Biden wants you to know that he is deeply concerned about climate change. You did it. He feels bad about it. He said so on Monday.

But then, an amazing turnaround that no one expected, Joe Biden just tweeted a picture of himself and it proves he doesn't care about climate change. We'll show it to you after the break.

CARLSON: This is a FOX News alert. Water levels are rising off Florida's Panhandle as Hurricane Sally bears down on the Gulf Coast there. FOX News Channel meteorologist, Adam Klotz is tracking this storm as it progresses - - Adam.

ADAM KLOTZ, FOX NEWS CHANNEL METEOROLOGIST: Hey, Tucker. Well, we're already beginning to see some of the heaviest bands of rain begin to reach some of the Florida Panhandle stretching over into Alabama and Mississippi. Winds are 80 miles an hour with this one, it is absolutely crawling and that's the big part of the big story behind this.

Such a slow mover. That means if you're in these winds that are currently up to some cases, 30 to 40 to 50 miles an hour, you're going to be in those winds for a long time. And also if you're in the rain, you're going to be in that rain for a really long time.

So even though this is sitting almost right on the coast right now, likely the eye wall not making landfall until tomorrow morning, I think eight to 10 a.m. So there's still some time where this is just going to be hovering there. What does that mean? Well, by and large, that means just a lot of rain.

And I do want to leave you with this Tucker, because this is going to be the thing that people are talking about the next couple of days. Rain, in some cases, 20 to 30 inches right along the coastline. That's going to cause a whole lot of flooding and a nightmare for a lot of folks. Back out to you.

CARLSON: A lot of rain. Adam Klotz, thanks so much for that.

Well, if there's one thing in this world that Joe Biden cares about above all other than an early dinner, it is climate change. So given that, it seemed a little strange when the people on Joe Biden's campaign team who can operate computers tweeted out an image today proudly showing Joe Biden hopping onto a private jet.

The note said, "Wheels up!" Exclamation Point. Just like teenager on Instagram. "By proles. Wheels up." But it shouldn't surprise you. After all, according to Joe Biden, only Donald Trump can hurt the climate. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: We have four more years of Trump's climate denial. How many suburbs will be burned in wildfires? How many suburban neighborhoods will have been flooded out? How many suburbs will have been blown away in super storms?

If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised if we have more America ablaze?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Really? Joe Biden? And why did you just buy a beach house if you really believe that? Because you don't.

But what they tell us, as you're fully aware is that climate change affects everybody. That's why they call it global warming. The wildfires are burning the western half of this country because climate change.

But here's something a little odd. They're not affecting Canada, which is also on the globe. Canada, in fact is experiencing right now a steep decline in wildfires. For example in Alberta, that's a Canadian province, about 1,450 hectares -- that's the Canadian measure of size -- have burned so far this year. Last year by this time, 850,000 burned.

So it's going down even as climate change is getting worse. How did Canada buy an exemption from global climate change?

Marc Morano is with Climate Depot. He is the producer of the upcoming film "Climate Hustle 2." I'm going to watch that. He joins us tonight.

Marc, thanks so much for coming on. So is it because Canada has a progressive Prime Minister in Justin Trudeau that they have opted out of climate change? Like how did they do this?

MARC MORANO, CLIMATE DEPOT: It's very simple. The Canadians voted the right way, so they were spared the drought. They don't have wildfires. There's no other way.

First of all, Canada has had unusually cool conditions in weather, so the finger of carbon dioxide didn't affect Canada, but it just focused on California for some reason.

What Joe Biden said is you can vote yourself better weather. President Obama said the same thing in 2012 and people did vote. He said, if you want -- this is not a hoax and you can do something about it, and they voted him back in. But guess what, we still have extreme weather. So voting for Obama didn't help. I don't know how voting for Biden is going to stop extreme weather.

CARLSON: I mean, the sad thing is, the fires are real and people who care about actual forests and animals and the nature and there are very few of those in the progressive side would like to see this end. It seems like a cover for the mismanagement of natural resources by the Democrats in charge of the State of California to me.

MORANO: In large part absolutely that. It's not just California, it's other parts and other states in the West. This has been going on since at least the 1970s. This sort of no use forestry policy where you leave all the dead wood and so it makes it a tinderbox.

Even Governor Newsom sort of admitted that in his meeting with President Trump yesterday, admitted their responsibility to manage forests better. But when you see, you know, the images and everything, this is not an unprecedented fire.

"The New York Times" 20 years ago, in 1994, had an article, California has had droughts of up to 200-plus years that have lasted centuries. Recent times in California are nothing compared to the past of where it's been. And globally, droughts are not increasing according to the U.N. Wildfires are not.

There is no way this is climate ambulance chasing at its core weaponizing weather events to say, look, there's a bad weather event here. We need a Green New Deal. They're using science to lobby for politics. Vote for me, and I'll make the weather better.

CARLSON: Really quick in 10 seconds, I want to ask you the question I've always wanted to ask Joe Biden and people like Joe Biden. They say that climate change is destroying our climate. This is a very old planet. What period in the history of this planet had the ideal climate?

MORANO: And that's a great question to ask them because they can never answer that. What's the ideal temperature? They won't tell you that either. They just want you to be afraid. And in the case of Biden, he actually said that we're all going to die if we don't stop fossil fuel use and he actually wants to put executives in jail. And meanwhile, he's still using these private jets.

CARLSON: Yes, meanwhile, they're still destroying the environment. California is dirtier than it was 30 years ago. I can tell you that firsthand, and they did that.

Marc, thanks so much for coming on. I appreciate it.

MORANO: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, Democrats have a plan for how to get Joe Biden in the White House. It doesn't have a lot to do with democracy. It has a lot to do with lawyers. Our investigation into what they're planning in November, after the break.

CARLSON: Nationwide mail-in balloting isn't simply an invitation to voter fraud, though of course it's definitely that, but more important perhaps, it is a virtual guarantee that in November, we will see a swarm of lawyers arguing which votes should be counted.

It won't be a question of who got the most votes, it will be a question of who has the most lawyers. And that is a contest Democrats think they can win.

It's happened several times this year already, by the way, in various races around the country. In New York, for example, a recent congressional primary, mail-in voting meant that judges spent weeks deciding how to count votes that were postmarked late or arrived late.

The Democratic operatives who run Joe Biden's campaign know this, of course, which is why they're trying to tell you you're not allowed to criticize mail-in voting. Anything that increases their power, you may not question.

In this case, they want the uncertainty over the outcome of the election, so they can manipulate the results and they're not even really trying to hide this. The campaign recently created what is called a special litigation unit, which needless to say is staffed with hundreds of lawyers to handle election disputes.

This is the party of lawyers. It's one thing they have a lot of. It is the party of the Trial Bar.

One attorney working in that group as the Democratic operative called Marc Elias. Elias has spent the year fighting state laws that outlaw something called a ballot harvesting, maybe the most egregious thing we allow in any election in this country.

It is the practice that allows political operatives to collect ballots from people and turn them in en masse. It is an invitation to fraud, which is exactly why Democrats want it to be national policy with no restrictions at all.

Someone who has been watching all of this is Darren Beattie. He is a former speechwriter for President Trump. He works now with "Revolver News," the website. He says this is part of a familiar plan.

In a recent piece, "Revolver" argued that Democratic operatives including some who testified during the impeachment proceedings are adopting the same tactics that U.S. Intel Agencies use to start so called color revolutions in places like Ukraine.

Darren Beattie joins us tonight to explain. Darren, thanks so much for coming on.

So, for our viewers who are not familiar with the color revolutions in Eastern Europe, state as clearly as you can what do you think is going on right now in this election? What's the end game for Democrats?

DARREN BEATTIE, REVOLVER NEWS: Yes, thank you for having me. Many have described the actions taken against Trump as a coup, and this is certainly correct, but it's a little bit general and vague.

What's unfolding before eyes is a very specific type of coup called the color revolution. It's a regime change model favored by many in our national security apparatus, particularly against Eastern European countries to overthrow target regimes that they don't like.

One model, which is not the color revolution model is purely sending a bunch of troops into a country and removing by military force a leader you don't like. That's like the Iraq model.

CARLSON: Right.

BEATTIE: The color revolution model is a little bit more delicate and subtle. It has several characteristics, but the chief characteristics of it is a combination of an engineered contested elections scenario combined with massive mobilized protests, which they call as a term of art, peaceful protests and acts of civil disobedience.

If that sounds familiar, it gets even better. It's not only the same strategies and tactics used against Trump that is used against Eastern European dictators that our national security apparatus doesn't like. It's literally the same people who are color revolution professionals who have a long history of using the same tactics against foreign leaders they don't like to use against democratically elected President, Donald Trump. It's the same people using the very same playbook.

Now, I'd like to talk about one of the key figures in this operation, a nexus point not only between color revolutions overseas and the color revolution against Trump, but a nexus point between law fare and mass mobilization, and so called peaceful protest. This is a man by the name of Norm Eisen.

Norm Eisen is a key legal hatchet man, Democrat operative, former Obama ethics czar, believe it or not, and he is also a key architect of nearly every effort to censor, sue, impeach and overthrow the President.

He is the author of in fact a color revolution playbook, literally called "The Playbook" and one of the items he calls for in his playbook to overthrow regimes overseas he doesn't like is engineering election fraud scenarios using election fraud to engineer mass protests to question the legitimacy of the target leader.

Norm Eisen has a long and checkered history going all the way back to his days at CREW, which is a Lawfare arm. He's been behind over 180 lawsuits against Trump. He authored 10 Articles of Impeachment before the President's phone call was even made. He was special counsel to the Democrats for the impeachment process.

He was literally involved in every aspect of this color revolution against Trump. His latest act and perhaps his greatest act coming up is to use Lawfare in order to overturn the 2020 election using various legal theories, principally his theory about principally --

CARLSON: Norm Eisen. Remember the name. I'm sorry, Darren, we're out of time. I appreciate that. We'll be right back. Thank you.

Amazingly, we're out of time. We're back tomorrow with some breaking news and new tape never before seen off the top.

The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.

And now, ladies and gentlemen, from New York, the Great Sean Hannity.

