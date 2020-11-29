Tucker: Dems used the power of Big Tech to win presidential election

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight" November 23, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON

TONIGHT.



You've heard a lot over the past few days about the security of our

electronic voting machines, and this is a real issue, no matter who raises

it, or who tries to dismiss it out of hand as a conspiracy theory.



Electronic voting is not as secure as traditional hand counting. Period. It

never will be as secure. Voters can see this because it's obvious and it

makes them nervous. And why wouldn't it make them nervous? Our leaders have

given us every reason not to trust technology.



The people now telling us to stop asking questions about voting machines

are the same ones who claim that our phones weren't listening to us. They

lie. We all know that.



Other countries understand that. They don't use electronic voting because

they know it undermines confidence in democracy. A system cannot function

if no one trusts the vote, and that's true here, too, as we're finding out.



Going forward, we need to find out exactly what happened in this month's

presidential election. We need to find out no matter how long it takes the

investigation to unfold or how much it costs.



And once we get answers from that investigation, we ought to revert

immediately to the traditional system of voting, the one that served our

democracy for hundreds of years.



What we're doing now is not working. That's an understatement.



As of tonight, the State of New York still hasn't managed to count the

votes in five house races, thanks to mail-in voting. That's a disaster.

Let's stop pretending that it's not.



But at the same time, we shouldn't let our focus on voting machines

distract us from all that happened earlier this month.



The 2020 presidential election was not fair. No honest person would claim

that it was fair.



On many levels, the system was rigged against one candidate and in favor of

another, and it was rigged in ways that were not hidden from view. We all

saw it happen.



The media openly colluded with the Democratic nominees. Joe Biden and

Kamala Harris refused to explain what they would do if they were elected.



That's never happened before in any presidential election in American

history, but the media allowed them to do it.



At the same time, beginning in the spring, Democrats used our public health

emergency for nakedly partisan ends. They punish Trump supporters for

trying to gather, but they exempted their own activists, rioters and

vandals from BLM and Antifa from the COVID lockdowns entirely. They said

this out loud.



The restrictions they did enforce crushed America's small businesses, the

heart of the Republican Party, and yet they made their own donors

fantastically richer.



Jeff Bezos alone saw his net worth jump by more than $70 billion during the

pandemic.



Then Democrats used the coronavirus to change your system of voting. They

vastly increased the number of mail-in ballots, because they knew their

candidates would benefit from less secure voting. They were right.



They used the courts to neutralize the Republican Party's single most

effective get-out-the-vote operation, which for generations had been the

National Rifle Association.



Not enough has been written about this, but anyone on the ground saw it.

Thanks to legal harassment from the left, the NRA played a vastly reduced

role in this election and that made a huge difference in swing states like

Pennsylvania and others.



But above all, Democrats harnessed the power of Big Tech to win this

election. Virtually all news and all information in the English speaking

world travels through a single company, Google.



A huge percentage of our political debates take place on Facebook and

Twitter. If you use technology to censor, the idea is that people are

allowed to express online, ultimately, you control how the population votes

and that's exactly what they did.



They rigged the election in front of all of us and nobody did anything

about it.



Dr. Robert Epstein saw this coming. Epstein is one of the world's foremost

experts on the effect of Big Tech on politics. Epstein is not a partisan

Trump supporter. In fact, he's a Democrat. But he believes in democracy,

and for years, he has warned that Silicon Valley could steal this election.

This is what he said we spoke to him about a year ago.



DR. ROBERT L. EPSTEIN, SENIOR RESEARCH PSYCHOLOGIST, AMERICAN INSTITUTE FOR

BEHAVIORAL RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY-CALIFORNIA: Google and similar

companies like Facebook are completely unregulated in the United States, so

they can do whatever they please.



And if they all work together in 2020 to support the same presidential

candidate, which is very likely, and probably it'll be a candidate that I

support, by the way, they can shift upwards of 15 million votes with no one

knowing that they've been manipulated and without leaving a paper trail for

authorities to trace.



CARLSON: Dr. Epstein has tracked the effect he says Google has had on this

month's presidential election and he joins us now to explain what he has

found.



Doctor, thanks so much for coming on. What effect do you think have you

measured of Big Tech on the voting outcome this month?



EPSTEIN: Well, a couple of things that we've looked at so far. First of

all, we had 733 field agents in three key swing states this year: Arizona,

North Carolina and Florida, and we preserved more than 500,000 ephemeral

experiences. That's a lot. That's about 30 times more data than we got in

2016.



And we're finding a couple of things that are pretty clear. Number one, is

that Google's search results were strongly biased in favor of liberals and

Democrats. This was not true on Bing or Yahoo.



The bias was being shown to pretty much every demographic group we looked

at, including conservatives. So in fact, conservatives got slightly more

liberal bias in their search results than liberals did. How do you account

for that?



And then we also found what seems to be a smoking gun. That is we found a

period of days when the vote reminder on Google's homepage was being sent

only to liberals, not one of our conservative field agents received a vote

reminder during those days.



The good news is on that fourth day that we were monitoring, we went public

with some of our findings, and Google backed off, they literally shut off

that manipulation that night. And so for four days before the election,

they were showing vote reminders to everyone, finally.



CARLSON: What effect and we're thankful that you are apparently the only

person monitoring this, it controls -- Google single handily controls our

view of the world, and yet no one seems to care. But what do you imagine

the effects? What if you measured the effect of this manipulation had on

the outcome of the election?



EPSTEIN: Well, there are multiple manipulations here. We were also

monitoring YouTube this time, and Facebook and Bing and Yahoo.



The bottom line at the moment is that these manipulations, the ones that

we've so far quantified, could easily have shifted at least six million

votes in just one direction. That's the bare minimum at this point that I'm

confident of.



The maximum, we haven't even begun to estimate that yet because we have so

much data to look at.



CARLSON: So that's the margin of the election right there. So, you're

saying that what you feared could happen may indeed have happened, that the

manipulations from one company Google may have determined the outcome of

the presidential election.



EPSTEIN: Well, we've been told this for nearly a year by whistleblowers

from Google. We've seen it in leaked documents from Google, leaked videos

from Google.



There is no question that they set about after the 2016 election to make

sure that President Trump, whom I do not support, by the way to make sure

that he is not re-elected, and the massive amount of data we've collected

is consistent with what the whistleblowers and leaks have been telling us

for a long time now.



So yes, the answer is yes.



CARLSON: So why is this not at the top of the concern of anybody who cares

about democracy? Why are we allowing this to happen do you think?



EPSTEIN: Unfortunately, the answer is pretty obvious. Google literally

buys candidates and politicians and my colleagues, my fellow academics are

often bought by Google with large grants.



So you know, the fact is that if you're a Democrat, or you're a liberal,

you like what Google and to some extent, these other tech companies are

doing. You like it, it's to your advantage.



You know, the problem, though, is that we don't know who Google is going to

be supporting tomorrow. And in fact, in different countries around the

world, they don't necessarily support liberals. In some countries, they

support conservatives. In China, they work with the Chinese government to

help surveil and control the Chinese population.



CARLSON: This is the story right here. Dr. Epstein, I hope that you get

the funding that you need to continue this research. I think it's -- hard

to think of many things more important and I hope that changes are made

immediately. Or this is --



EPSTEIN: Well, we have moved into Georgia. So, we're now monitoring the

Georgia runoff. So we're doing our best.



CARLSON: I hope that you will. Thank you.



So Big Tech, clearly, influenced the outcome in this election. That should

be shocking and unacceptable to anyone who believes in democracy or good

government and yet it was essentially celebrated by the national media,

which shared the goal of removing Trump from office.



Sharyl Attkisson is the author of the book, "Slanted: How the News Media

Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism." She joins us tonight.

Boy, that title is chilling, but true. Sharyl Attkisson thanks so much for

coming on.



What effect do you think the tech companies had on this election?



SHARYL ATTKISSON, AUTHOR, "SLANTED": Well, I think it was big looking at

it in a non-forensic way -- Dr. Epstein knows a lot more about all of that

than I do -- but just looking at the influence that they have had over the

past couple of years after a concerted campaign that began in 2016, on the

part of political and corporate interests, to try to control the internet

landscape, the information that we get online, because these forces knew

that once they had largely controlled the terms of how we talk about news

stories, in news divisions and on TV and on cable news, that there was

still this place, they saw people were getting unfettered access to off

narrative information.



Studies maybe they don't want you to see or know about, opinions that maybe

they don't want you to have or know about, and so they set out their goals

to then move into the internet in a way like we hadn't seen before, in a

very overt way in those weeks before the election, in fact, to try to

control that information landscape as well.



CARLSON: I don't know how frequently we can sound this alarm. I hope

something is done about it soon. But give us an example of what they did in

the weeks before the election, if you would.



ATTKISSON: Well, there are plenty of ways and hidden ways that every day,

our information is controlled. And it's for example, Google actually made

this announcement when coronavirus hit that they were going to direct

searches to the World Health Organization, which in retrospect admitted --

the W.H.O. -- had gotten certain things completely wrong. But that's where

we were being directed because of the partnership that they developed,

because interest wanted us to go there and believe that.



But right before the election in ways that weren't even partly hidden, I

felt like there was a sense of desperation, because the tech companies

began overtly censoring and taking down accounts rather than just sort of

minimizing them or minimizing their reach in ways that couldn't be denied.



So look at "The New York Post" story on Hunter Biden and the audacity of

that, but to not even care in those couple of weeks leading up to the

election that we saw exactly what they were doing, because they knew there

would be no repercussions for that before the election and perhaps none,

quite frankly, after the election.



CARLSON: That's absolutely shocking. Do you think that there's any way to

rein this in before the next election even before the runoff in January in

Georgia that will determine control of the Congress?



ATTKISSON: Well, I doubt before the runoff, but if we're looking four

years down the road, there are a lot of strong technical minds and

independent journalism minds and information people who are looking for all

kinds of new ways where information can be disseminated without being

curated by these self-appointed parties who have their own conflicts of

interest, where people won't be deplatformed if they simply share factual

information, or hey, if they want to share information that's not true, but

leave it up to you to discern what is and isn't and the research that you

want to do rather than letting these unnamed faceless people with conflicts

of interest, do it for you.



There are a lot of people searching for ways to do that, and I do think

something new will be born of all of this.



CARLSON: Man, that can't come too soon. Sharyl Attkisson, great to see you

tonight. Thank you so much.



ATTKISSON: Thanks.



CARLSON: If you're a Trump voter and you suspect that this election was

stolen, was rigged, you're on to something, and it is the tech companies

above all that did it. Keep that in mind.



Up next, banning building, solar panels, signing international agreements

that destroy American jobs to make people like John Kerry feel virtuous,

seems like something that would happen in 2009, but Joe Biden wants to

bring it all back.



J.D. Vance joins us after the break.



CARLSON: It turns out John Kerry, like Barack Obama is what they call a

climate denier. How do we know that? Well, because like Obama, John Kerry

recently purchased a $12 million waterfront home on the island of Martha's

Vineyard. So obviously, he's not really worried about rising sea levels.



JOHN KERRY, FORMER UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: The passive

indifference that most countries are accepting is basically a mutual

suicide pact. That's what people are on right now. Because we are not doing

what is necessary to save the planet.



He is not helping the forgotten American. He is hurting them. Their kids

will have worse asthma in the summer.



President Trump pulling out of the Paris Agreement: that is going to cost

lives. That's not a simple political move. People are going to die because

of the decision he made.



CARLSON: So Joe Biden wants to spend a lot of money next four years

talking about climate. What's interesting is that climate is very low on

every survey of voters' actual concerns.



They're worried about things like paying off their debt. Many people are

drowning in debt. They're worried about relatives who are dying of drug

ODs. They are worried about a stalled economy.



So why do they keep talking to us about this? Have they not learned

anything in the past four years? J.D. Vance has thought more about this

subject than virtually anyone. He's the author of the famous book,

"Hillbilly Elegy," a movie version of it is currently airing in theaters.

It will begin streaming tomorrow. We wanted to ask him these questions.



J.D. Vance joins us now. J.D., thanks so much for coming on.



Before I ask you about the movie, let me ask you about the kind of central

place in the elite liberal mind occupied by climate. They've never

succeeded in convincing the population that this should be a top concern.

Why is that?



J.D. VANCE, AUTHOR, "HILLBILLY ELEGY": Well, I think because people

organize, they are fundamentally unserious. You know, people may not be

experts on the details of environmental policy, but I think people -- most

people recognize that if you're lecturing the average American about how

much they drive their car, but you're letting the two biggest polluters in

the world, China and India, basically do whatever they want to, then you're

not interested in environmental damage, you're interested in gaslighting.



And so I think when people like John Kerry try to preach about the

importance of self-denial, to just save the climate, and then go and buy a

$13 million mansion and say nothing to China and India, people just

recognize they are full of crap.



CARLSON: But they keep trying. I mean, every time they speak, and

certainly every time they get power, they're coming up with a new scheme.

These are people who, by the way, hate nature, or at war with nature, not

interested in the actual environment at all. But climate is always at the

top of their plans.



What's in it for them? Why?



VANCE: Well, it's a pretty complicated question. I'll give you one part of

my answer, which is that I think it's a quasi-religious phenomenon, right?

I think what a lot of these people have is they have lost any sense of real

religious faith, and so their sense of virtue is very often tied up in

self-denial around the climate.



They don't drive their car. They don't go to certain places. They take

certain actions that are perceived as virtuous. It's at least an organizing

principle around which they can kind of organize their life.



I think a lot of people who maybe care about the environment in a very real

way recognize that that sort of religious approach to this issue just

doesn't make any sense.



But I also think there's just a component of basic power going on here. If

you look at the agenda that's being pushed by people who care the most, or

at least claim that they care the most about the environment, it is very

often making industries that are very important in the heartland, like oil

and natural gas, more economically troubled, and it is making other

industries like digital technology, easier to sort of push and make the

centerpiece of an American economic policy.



So I think in a lot of ways, these people's sort of sense of virtue and

sort of self-interest align and intersect in a way that makes the

environmental issue pretty tough to bring any rationality to.



CARLSON: I think that's nicely put. So you wrote one of the bestselling

books of your generation, no exaggeration, "Hillbilly Elegy." It was not a

political book, I read it. You didn't seem to have a political agenda in

writing it.



The reviews of the film have been tinged by politics. The film, which is

out now. Why do you think that is? What is that about?



VANCE: I think there are a couple things going on. I mean, you know, one,

a lot of people don't like that I am a conservative and I talk about these

issues and that I come at these things from a right of center perspective.



And I'm okay with that. I'm fine with the criticism. I can take it on. I am

a big boy.



I think there's something a little bit more pernicious that I'm starting to

pick up on that does really bother me. And it's this idea that, you know,

Hollywood has made a movie about working class white people, and Tucker,

you know, the story and a lot of folks who have read the book do, you know,

it's really a story about addiction, about resilience, about family, sort

of overcoming obstacles, but also suffering in really, really important and

profound ways.



And, you know, unfortunately, those movies I think, aren't especially

popular. Those stories are popular among the intelligentsia. They don't

want to hear about white working class Americans, they'd rather lecture

those people about being privileged. I think that's disgusting and wrong.



But I'm at least glad that Ron Howard and the team at Imagine thought

enough for the book to try and make a good story out of it. And I think

they did.



I think folks who watch the movie on Netflix tomorrow, when it comes out

will hopefully find something about my family that they can sympathize

with. And that's, I think, really the goal of telling the story in the

first place.



CARLSON: I think your analysis is exactly right. The reviews I have read

object to the idea of chronicling the lives of people who they think should

just shut up and go away or die, and so I just -- I commend you for telling

their story in a way that millions of people saw. I think it's really

important.



J.D. Vance. Congrats on the movie.



VANCE: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: So LA County is shutting down restaurants and bars because of

coronavirus.



Here's the funny thing. Their own data show that restaurants and bars are

not responsible for the spread of the virus.



What is that? We will tell you?



Plus, the critically acclaimed Governor of New York won his Emmy today.

Candace Owens, the noted television critic here to react straight ahead.



CARLSON: Los Angeles is famous for its restaurants and restaurants and

bars, and that city have done their very best to accommodate coronavirus

restrictions. They built patios. They've expanded outdoor seating.



They've done a lot and they spent a lot of money doing it. Many are still

struggling to get by.



Now, Los Angeles County has ordered restaurants to stop all outdoor seating

this Wednesday. What's the scientific justification for this? Is there one?



FOX News medical contributor, Dr. Marc Siegel is following this story and

joins us tonight. Dr. Siegel, good to see you.



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Tucker, good to see

you. I'm very concerned about government overreach here, using fear to

control and most importantly, in this case, the cruelty of closing

restaurants. The timing is here, right before Thanksgiving.



And you know, Governor Newsom himself is in quarantine because of an

exposure of his family. I wish him well, but a lot of people can't afford

the kind of quarantine he has and Mayor Garcetti of Los Angeles says he

wants the bubble to be as small as possible -- the bubble.



Well, your bubble can't afford to be small, unless you can afford it,

really afford it, the way that his family can. And I want to point out some

statistics that come out of our local FOX bureau tonight, which is

shocking.



LA County has said that there's 204 hotspot areas they are concerned about,

but less than three percent of those are restaurants and bars. Tucker, you

know, what's more than seven percent? LA County buildings, government

buildings are more than twice the problem.



And you know what the problem is? It's staffing, it's not even customers.



So if you're a customer that wants to go to a restaurant in Los Angeles on

Wednesday or Thursday, you can't do it. Even with outdoor dining, as you

pointed out, even at a time when it's 63 degrees today in Los Angeles, you

can't afford to eat outdoors.



And it's poor people we're talking about here because the very few cases

that you've seen of COVID-19 are occurring in Domino's or in Taco Bell or

McDonalds or in Burger King or Domino's Pizza. That is who is affected

here, not some beautiful gourmet restaurant governor in Napa Valley that

could send you all the food you want to eat.



So on Thanksgiving, restaurant owners were asked by a local reporter, what

are you going to do, Tucker? And many of them said, we're going to close

and we're not going to be able to reopen.



And guess what we have here. We've got plenty of food for Thanksgiving. We

have turkey. We have dressing. We have stuffing for everyone that was going

to be here.



So my message for Mayor Garcetti tonight is this. Mayor, please reconsider

closing the bars and restaurants in Los Angeles when they're not spreading

COVID-19, when many people, Mayor, are waiting for their turkey at one of

these restaurants instead, what are they going to do? Tucker, they're going

to be gathering together much bigger crowds than they would have

potentially spreading COVID-19.



There is the hypocrisy of government -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Government buildings were responsible for more than twice the

number of infections as restaurants, but they are open and restaurants are

closed. That's the takeaway from my perspective.



Dr. Siegel, amazing. Thank you for the math. I appreciate it.



SIEGEL: Agree. Thank you.



CARLSON: Good news from the political world tonight, Governor Andrew Cuomo

of New York has accepted his well-deserved Emmy Award. Here is the montage

the academy played during his celebration of his contributions to

television history.



GOV. ANDREW COUMO (D-NY): Flatten the curve, flatten the curve, flatten

the curve.



This is an N-95 mask.



We talk about social distancing.



Slow the spread.



New York has been getting the short end of the stick from this Federal

government from day one right across the board.



Let's stop just for one moment, the partisanship.



CARLSON: Well, the newest season of "The Andrew Cuomo Show" debuted today,

filling the empty spot where "The Sopranos" used to be. He appears to be

auditioning for the Food Network now.



The TV star governor unveiled his creative take on the traditional

Thanksgiving dinner. Let us know if you think this is going to win a James

Beard award.



CUOMO: Yes, we're going to be along physically, but we are spiritually

together, celebrating in a way that is even deeper.



You're giving thanks and honoring your global family.



It's not a normal Thanksgiving. It's not the traditional Thanksgiving. It's

better than that. It's deeper than that. It's more spiritual than that.



CARLSON: Your global family. Has there ever been a dumber person in public

office? A global family isn't family at all, and you should know that

Governor Cuomo is not spending Thanksgiving with his global family online

on Zoom. He is spending it with his actual family because he is in charge,

and he gets to do exactly what he wants.



But for everyone else, subject to his rules, they are having turkey with a

heap of loneliness.



Well, the critically acclaimed governor also made it clear that it is law

enforcement's responsibility to make certain that after nearly 400 years of

tradition you eat Thanksgiving alone.



CUOMO: How a law enforcement officer says, "I choose not to enforce that

law." I believe that law enforcement officer violates his or her

constitutional duty. I don't consider them a law enforcement officer.



CARLSON: If that guy ascends to a Cabinet position, we have to listen to

him for four more years. It's just going to be absolutely unbearable.



Candace Owens, founder of Brexit joins us tonight. Candace, great to see

you.



So Governor Cuomo says, you need to spend the Holiday alone with your

global family, apparently like randoms on Facebook, but he is spending it

with his actual family. Tell me how this works.



CANDACE OWENS, FOUNDER, BLEXIT: Oh, it's COVID for thee and not for me.

You have to love these Democrat governors. They have absolutely no shame.



And let me just say this: in America right now, it just feels like

everything is upside down. You've got this week rapper Cardi B wins Woman

of the Year for rapping about her genitalia. Now, we have the governor who

oversaw the most COVID deaths in his state and he wins an Emmy, Tucker. He

gets to win and take home an Emmy.



I think around the corner, we can expect AOC will likely pick up a Pulitzer

Prize in Economics for her amazing and brilliant idea that the government

should just pay us to stay at home.



I mean, it feels like we're honestly playing the crazy game. And you know,

you take a look at this and to be serious, it's hard to mince words here.

This is absolutely despicable stuff that we are seeing from these Democrat

leaders in inner cities, whether it's Los Angeles, whether it's California

or New York. It's horrible stuff that we're seeing and the American people

are suffering.



I mean, this guy during the midst of all of this coronavirus pandemic took

the time to author a book. Don't forget that. He authored a book, a

grandstanding book, an ode to himself about how great of a governor he is

from beside his mansion walls while the people on the streets are suffering

from rioting, from looting.



If anything, he is qualified to write a how-to manual on how to ruin your

state in a couple of months, and that's all I see when I look at Cuomo.



CARLSON: So why didn't Harvey Weinstein think of this and write a guide to

a happy marriage or like a, you know, fourth wave feminist tract or

something like -- so the idea is, you take the thing that you're guilty of

and you pretend you're the opposite of guilty of it. In fact, you're the

greatest guy in the world at doing the thing that you're demonstrably

terrible at, is this going to work?



OWENS: I don't know if it's going to work. I recommend Nicolas Maduro down

in Venezuela write a book in how to feed the masses. Maybe Robert Mugabe in

Zimbabwe can write a book on economics.



I mean, this is crazy stuff that we're seeing but the American people are

getting sick of it. We saw last week the New Yorkers are starting to stand

up and they are rioting and they are protesting these masks and these

lockdowns. You see this across in California taking place as well.



The American people are fed up with this hypocrisy. You know, Gavin Newsom,

dining with his family without a mask, while the restaurant owners are told

they have to shut down and not enjoy Thanksgiving.



I don't think this is going to end well for them because this hypocrisy is

not working.



CARLSON: No. And for any of us. I mean, you can push people to a point

where they start to respond, and then your politics become radical and

angry. And that's kind of the last place we want to go.



OWENS: That's exactly right. And I'll say this, I know that I will be

hosting a big Thanksgiving with my family this year. I do not need the

government to give me permission to do so. This is America. This is a free

country. And we've given these politicians far too much power this year in

terms of COVID-19.



CARLSON: Good for you. Thank you for your clarity and good luck. I hope

your address is private. Candace Owens, good to see you tonight.



So the City Council of the City of New York voted to cut the budget of the

NYPD, the largest and best police department in the Western Hemisphere, by

a billion dollars; eliminated the plainclothes police unit.



So city residents didn't welcome this, they never wanted it. In fact, now

they are clamoring for more policing. Like so many cities across the

country, New York is experiencing a surge in crime. Shootings are way up in

the city. Twenty five people shot over the weekend, just this weekend in

New York.



Just last night, six people were wounded and one killed at a single

shooting in Brooklyn.



But if that's not grotesque enough for you, how about this, the sudden

spike in subway passengers being pushed onto subway tracks. Yesterday

morning, a 29-year-old was shoved in broad daylight onto the tracks in a

busy station downtown Brooklyn. Last week, two others were shoved onto the

tracks and separate incidents in the city.



Bill de Blasio who has completely wrecked the largest city in the United

States is now responding, sort of. He is promising to increase NYPD

presence on the subway.



A little late for the people who have been killed.



Well, Governor Cuomo is not the only one who is threatening to send armed

men to your home to stop you from celebrating Thanksgiving with your

family. Others are, too. We'll have that for you next.



CARLSON: Thanksgiving has been around for nearly 400 years in this

country. Just in the last century, it endured and continued despite two

World Wars and a global depression. But now in 12 states, it's coming to an

end this year. They've canceled Thanksgiving.



In Oregon, the Governor Kate Brown is ordering her subjects to keep their

Thanksgiving dinners to six guests or less and those who defy her orders

could go to jail.



FOX News Senior correspondent, Rick Leventhal has this story in its

entirety. We're happy to have him tonight. Rick, good to see you.



RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker, good

to see you. If you see something or say something that used to apply to

possible terrorists among us, well now, in Oregon, it means call the cops

on your neighbors if they have too many guests for Thanksgiving dinner.



Remember, this is the state that just legalized magic mushrooms and

decriminalized the possession of heroin, cocaine and LSD. So hard drugs are

essentially okay, but the Governor says gyms, zoos and museums are not.

Restaurants will also be closed to indoor and outdoor dining for the next

two weeks.



And don't even think about having more than six people at your dinner table

from no more than two families -- or else.



QUESTION: Do you want people calling the police on their neighbors,

nonemergency lines or 911?



GOV. KATE BROWN (D-OR): Look, this is no different than what happens if

there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake. What do

neighbors do? They call law enforcement because it's too noisy.



QUESTION: Like that could be a yes.



BROWN: Yes, yes.



LEVENTHAL: Meanwhile, Pennsylvania is shutting down one of the biggest

party nights of the year. This Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving,

the state is banning all alcohol sales from 5:00 p.m. until eight the next

morning begging residents to stay home to mitigate any new cases of

coronavirus.



Pennsylvania is not threatening penalties, but Oregon says violators of the

new restrictions including the six-person dinner limit, face up to 30 days

in jail, $1,250.00 in fines or both -- Tucker.



CARLSON: This all defies belief. Rick Leventhal, thank you for that

report. Appreciate it.



LEVENTHAL: Thank you.



CARLSON: So Harvard University is richer than you may understand. Harvard

has an endowment -- it is not taxed -- worth more than $40 billion. It's

one of the richest private institutions in the world that has more money

than the GDP of almost every country in Africa.



Despite having this much money, the second coronavirus hit, Harvard

attempted to fire most of its unskilled low paid staff. Harvard is charging

students full tuition to learn online, which isn't really learning at all.



Then and this just happened, Harvard recently attempted to get rich off a

coronavirus tax break by encouraging alumni to donate to the school.



Oren Cass went to Harvard. He went to Harvard Law School. He is Executive

Director of American Compass and unlike a lot of Harvard graduates, he is

pretty honest about his alma mater. We're happy to have him on tonight.



Oren Cass, tell us what Harvard is doing exactly here.



OREN CASS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, AMERICAN COMPASS: Well, I just received the

usual alumni e-mail and the subject was "Smart Giving thanks to the CARES

Act" and I thought it was going to be telling me, you know, be sure to give

a little extra to those who need locally this year, but it was actually tax

planning advice for how I could take advantage of the CARES Act to make a

larger gift than ever to Harvard and pay less taxes in the process.



And apparently this is something that they and a lot of other quite wealthy

institutions are pushing pretty hard.



CARLSON: So the CARES Act, of course was written and presented to the rest

of us as a way to help people suffering from the effects of the coronavirus

lockdowns, but Harvard is trying to leverage this to get even richer. Do

they need the money?



CASS: No, they definitely don't. As you mentioned, their endowment is

above $40 billion, and in fact, it went up more than $2 billion, just this

year. So with all of the struggling that you see going on, Harvard actually

is better off than ever.



As you mentioned there, they are still collecting full tuition from all

their students, even though they are not offering a full education, and

now, on top of that, they are there hoping to vacuum up a little bit more

even as in their own operations, frankly, they haven't made a point of, I

think really attending to those in their own community who are in need.



CARLSON: So greed is a word that's fallen out of use, unfortunately, I've

noticed, but I don't think there's any other way to describe this other

than greed. This is greed.



CASS: Well, it's always puzzling to see the focus on raising money for

these institutions that have more than they know what to do with frankly,

and you know, I think there's an argument that we want our universities to

be teaching and to be to be investing in research. You know that's how we

get the coronavirus vaccine.



The problem of course is that that's not where most of the money at these

universities are going. I mean, they've become these amusement park

entitlements for kids and a huge share end up with degrees, you know, not

at Harvard, but at a lot of places that aren't worth much.



And then, you look at what they spend their time on. I went to the alumni

web page, and the top stories were all about racial justice, and I'm Ibram

Kendi's speech -- he is the anti-racism guy, Latinx gathering, and you

know, if you want to do those things with your own money, that's fine. But

I'm not sure why we're giving people tax breaks to donate even more for

that when they've already got $40 billion to spend on it if they want.



CARLSON: To teach some of the smartest kids in the country to hate the

nation that made all of this possible. I am wondering how long this kind of

poison machine can continue, do you think?



CASS: I don't know. It was stunning, frankly, that the first thing you

heard everyone talking about when it looked like Joe Biden had won the

election was well, let's hope -- you know, how much student loans can he

forgive and how quickly? Can he forgive $50,000.00 of student loans?



And I was sitting here wondering, well, why student loans? Why not auto

loans? Well, why not mortgages if we're just waving people's debt away? And

the reality is that a lot of folks in power have this weird idea of higher

education as this kind of noble pursuit when you look at what they're

actually doing, they're sort of just as grubby, especially interest as any

other and in a lot of ways they're doing a particularly large amount of

damage to our nation.



And they are also doing a tremendous amount of harm to the prospects of so

many young people who would be much better off in other pathways than

spending a lot of money taking on a lot of debt for degrees that don't even

pay off in the long run.



CARLSON: That's exactly right. But they have the most powerful lobbies in

Washington. Thank you for saying so.



Oren Cass, great to see you tonight.



CASS: Good to see you.



CARLSON: Well, for this one night only, we're bringing back the "Friend

Zone." That's the portion of the show where we meet an old friend from FOX

News. We're happy to have Pete Hegseth joining us tonight. We'll be right

back.



CARLSON: There are a lot of good and interesting people who work here at

FOX News, and so tonight, we are resurrecting a segment we call the "Friend

Zone" where we invite one of our friends within the building onto the show.



Pete Hegseth is one of them. He is co-host to "Fox and Friends" weekend,

author of the new book, "Modern Warriors." We're happy to have him on

tonight.



Pete Hegseth, great to see you.



PETE HEGSETH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Great to see you, Tucker.



CARLSON: Who are these modern warriors? What is this?



HEGSETH: You know, on your show every night, Tucker, you do such a great

job of exposing the misplaced priorities, the anti-American priorities of

our so called elite, the one percent.



This book is about the real one percent of America, the men and women who

put on the uniform and answer freedom's call and are not afraid to go do

the dirty deeds of our nation, live to tell about it and their stories

deserve to be told.



You know, we have societies -- the things we celebrate and honor are a

reflection of what we value and in our society, we honor so many vapid, you

know actors and things that don't matter. This is meant to put the

spotlight squarely on the chest of the men who have done the dirty work and

the heavy lifting for freedom.



And so, you know, oftentimes on shows, we get three minutes to talk to

someone and I'll talk to a Medal of Honor recipient and you know, it's a

great story, but you just scratch the surface.



So my show on FOX Nation, "Modern Warriors" gets these guys in a room, have

a couple of beers. Let's have the no BS politically incorrect, raw, blunt

story and the book channels that exact same thing. You hear from Navy SEAL,

Army Rangers, Green Berets, bomb technician, snipers?



What's it like to be in the heat of combat? What are your fears? How do you

manage pain? How do you transition the sacrifice? In your own words, in a

comfortable place where we know all we want to do is celebrate what you've

done.



The book tries to channel that, and we just don't hear enough of these

stories. And a lot of vets don't want to talk to the media and share their

story. In this book, they do, and it's meant to celebrate all those who

have done deployment after deployment after deployment, regardless of what

the politicians say they did their job.



CARLSON: You must have met some very cool people in writing this book?



HEGSETH: Oh, Unbelievable. Unbelievable. The most difficult part was

honing in on 15 stories to tell with all of them that you could. I mean,

these snipers and bomb techs, the guys that walk the ground, that don't

know one day or another whether they'll live or die, but they do it because

they love their brothers, and they love our country.



It was a humbling experience. And you meet them all and you meet the human

side of them. These are average folks from towns we grew up in, who got

extraordinary training, and went and did extraordinary things in the heat

of battle.



And then they had to transition back home. It is not an easy task. The

military train people well to fight in combat, not necessarily come home.

And because I'm not a journalist and not a reporter out to get them, I

think they were honest with me in ways that they may not always be about

some of the challenges they face and why they do what they do.



CARLSON: I believe that. These are really unusual people. And some great

people. Thank you.



Pete Hegseth, it is terrific to see you tonight.



HEGSETH: Tucker, you're the man. Thank you.



CARLSON: Thank you. That's it for us this evening. We will be back

tomorrow night and every night, 8:00 p.m., the show that is the sworn enemy

of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.



Tomorrow night, a special guest, one of our favorites: Rick Savage, owner

of the Sunday River Brewing Company in Maine. He came on the show to

complain about corona. We will tell you what happened next.



Guess who is here now? Trey Gowdy sitting in for Sean.







