Tucker: Cory Booker invented his own identity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," March 24, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Well, good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



We're trying to find things to be happy about and actually, if you look hard enough, there are a lot of them. One of the best things about, say, a Supreme Court confirmation hearing is that you get to see the U.S. Senate in action and this is new.



If you're like most people, you know the Senate has a hundred members or two from every state, and you know that they are somehow important. They're in the Constitution. So, they wear dark suits and red ties to work. They talk about laws. Every summer, they fly to foreign countries and act like they're President.



Some of them you may even know by name -- the famous ones like Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, obviously, the publicity addicts like Lindsey Graham and of course, the ones you see on your own ballot every six years. So, that's what you know.



But do you really know these people? Who are they, really? What are they like? Well, unless you happen to live next door to one or you watch an inordinate amount of C-SPAN, it's hard to know what they're like and that's why confirmation hearings are so great. You get to see U.S. senators in their natural habitat.



It turns out there are confirmation hearings underway right now, you may have heard about them, for a Biden appointee called Ketanji Jackson.



Now, Jackson is a world-renowned legal genius who, for reasons that are still not clear, cannot determine what a woman is. We told you about her last night. But so far, the star of these hearings has not been Ketanji Jackson. It's been a junior senator from New Jersey called Cory Booker.



Now, like Ketanji Jackson, Cory Booker is also a world-famous legal scholar, hence his seat on the Judiciary Committee. Booker attended not only Stanford and Yale Law School, but then went all the way to Oxford University in England on the coveted Rhodes Scholarship. He has quite a resume.



If academic credentials still had any connection to ability or achievement, Cory Booker would be a very impressive person, but in his case, we're going to have to grade on a curve because Cory Booker has come a long way.



Cory Booker is from a world you have never been to. He's from a hard, unforgiving world of crime, decay, and raw urban authenticity. Cory Booker is from the streets of Newark. He once described his world in an interview, quote: "I still remember my first month on the street," he said.



"I walked up to this charismatic Black guy my age called T-Bone, who was one of the drug lords. I said, 'Yo, man, what's up?' And he leaped up and for me, looked me right in the eye and said, 'Who the blank do you think you are? If you ever so much as, look at me again, I'm going to put a cap in your ass."



Now, T-Bone, as you probably concluded, was one of Newark's most notorious drug lords. As Joe Biden might have said, he was a bad dude. But Cory Booker is a bad dude, too, in his own way and the two became close. The Rhodes Scholar and the crack slinger, united by a common love of the street.



But then inevitably, tragedy struck. Cory Booker learned that T-Bone was on the lam from the law. By this point, Cory Booker was the mayor of Newark, so the friendship couldn't last. As Booker later recalled with sadness, quote " ... that rift between me and T-Bone was inches. We sat there, but I felt so alienated that there was a gulf as wide as the Grand Canyon between us and I could not reach out to save this young man, and we drove back to a housing project called Brick Towers, and I've never seen him again since that day."



It's a poignant story, but Cory Booker isn't alone. No one has seen T-Bone since that day. In fact, no one has ever seen T-Bone at any point ever because T-Bone doesn't exist.



As we later learned, T-Bone is a fictional character. Cory Booker made him up entirely, but Cory Booker didn't stop there. He also invented his own identity.



It turns out that Cory Booker is not a product of the streets of Newark, not even close. He is, in fact, a blue-eyed rich kid from an all-White suburb. His parents were IBM executives.



Now you can judge, but you have to concede that whatever else he is, Cory Booker is a remarkable actor. He is the Jussie Smollett of Democratic politics. A fraud? Yes, but a deeply committed one, a man who has honed his skills and those skills have been on full display this week as Booker has emoted all over Ketanji Jackson.



Now Jackson is an oppressed member of the professional class, too. She went to Harvard and Harvard Law School. So, the two of them have a lot in common. Watch their solidarity.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CORY BOOKER (D-NJ): Your family and you speak to service, service, service and I'm telling you right now I'm not letting anybody in the Senate steal my joy.



I told you this at the beginning, I'm embarrassed. It happened earlier today. I just look at you and I start getting full of emotion.



You didn't get here because of some dark money groups. You got here how every Black woman in America who's gotten anywhere has done, by being like Ginger Rogers said, "I did everything Fred Astaire did, but backwards in heels."



They're going to accuse you of this and that. Heck, in honor of your person who shares your birthday, you might be called a communist, but don't worry, my sister, don't worry. God has got you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Did we make that up? Do we create that? That actually happened in the United States. He said, "Service, service, service." That's what we call hard edge striving, though. "It's service," but the best was at the end, "Don't worry my sister." Wait a second. They're related? Well, apparently they are, at least in some hard-to-define spiritual sense. They have definitely seen each other at Whole Foods or on the flight to Edgartown.



For decades, these two pioneers have followed virtually identical paths. Both grew up in white-collar families. Both went to multiple elite schools. Neither one has ever left the tiny world of credential mongering NPR listeners who run this country. Now, it's been a struggle for both of them, but they've made it. At this point, they're just sick and tired of being sick and tired.



Cory Booker chokes up thinking about the journey. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BOOKER: I was in the White House with my Democratic colleagues, and I'm again, I'm in my joy. I can't help it and the President is asking our advice, "Who should we nominate?" Or whatever, and I look at Kamala and we have a knowing glance, which we've had for years when she and I used to sit on this, end of this committee, at times.



And then I try to get out to the President what it means, what it means, and I want to tell you when I look at you, this is why I get emotional.



It's hard for me not to look at you and not see my mom, not to see my cousins, one of them who had to come here and sit behind you. She had to be, she had to have your back. I see my ancestors and yours.



Nobody is going to steal the joy of that woman in the street or the calls that I'm getting or the texts. Nobody's going to steal that joy.



You have earned this spot. You are worthy.



Today, you're my star. You are my harbinger of hope.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: That's not Jussie Smollett? Did you see the footage from the sentencing? That's not Jussie Smollett? It's exactly Jussie Smollett. Now you could say, "I'm offended by it," but you can also acknowledge that's art. The best part, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris share a knowing glance, as they have for years. It's the mutual recognition of the totally fraudulent. A faker knows a faker. "Oh, you're pretending to be someone, you're not? Me too."



It's easy to enjoy all this. Imagine if you worked at, say, CNN or MSNBC or NBC News, and you had to pretend that that was an authentic scene that meant something, that was rooted in some observable physical reality that people who went to Ivy league schools somehow are oppressed. Huh.



So, you wouldn't want to acknowledge any of that. You would want to point out that rather than ask a single actual question during the confirmation hearings, Cory Booker just slobbered all over the nominee. You wouldn't be able to say any of that.



So, you'd have to figure out a way to ignore it and our media dutifully did. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Cory Booker had no questions, really. He just offered an extraordinary, extemporaneous set of remarks.



BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN ANCHOR: That moment has kind of ruled the day after what was really Republicans hijacking so much of this hearing.



DANIELLE HOLLEY-WALKER, HOWARD UNIVERSITY: What we saw Senator Padilla and Senator Booker do to affirm her is something that is deeply touching in a way because we know how deeply disrespected Black women can be.



MAYA WILEY, LAWYER, PROFESSOR, AND CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST: It's bringing tears to my eyes right now, brought tears to my eyes yesterday. You know what Senator Booker said was the God's honest truth.



YAMICHE ALCINDOR, MSNBC POLITICAL CONTRIBUTOR: There are a lot of Black women who watched Cory Booker and said, "This is someone who came to really give her the sort of flowers that she deserved."



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: You should know that not one of the people you just saw is a poor person. Not one of them is oppressed. Not one of them has anything at all in common with the people they claim to speak for. So, they are to a person every bit as fraudulent as the people on stage, telling you from the peak of the fake meritocracy that they're somehow fighting against the current.



Of course, the opposite is true, but you're not allowed to say it, but imagine the reserve of energy it takes as a newsman to pretend, having shown the clips that we just did, that that was anything but horrifying, anything but so fake that the hair on the back of your neck goes up at the fraudulence.



That's honestly like telling you that, Lia Thomas is a deeply accomplished female swimmer who is winning because she just practiced harder than the other girls.



A lot of the Black women who watched that loved it, said one NBC journalist -- a person who can't define what a woman is. The problem with all this is -- easy to make fun of -- but the problem is they are praising a sitting United States senator (Remember the Judiciary Committee) for asking zero questions during a confirmation hearing, during which we're choosing the next Supreme Court justice.



They're saying it is immoral because of the way that she looks, to ask her real questions, to know what we're getting before she takes the seat for life and of course, this was the whole point. It's the Greta Thunberg play. You throw someone up there who represents your views, who can't be questioned because anyone who questions the person is, of course, mean or racist or sexist or whatever. You know, pick your attack, but the person is immune from sincere questions.



That's foretelling and yet somehow it gets even more nauseating. "The Washington Post" Editorial Board saw that groveling and decided it didn't go far enough, so they published this headline yesterday, "Republicans boast they have not pulled a Kavanaugh. In fact, they've treated Jackson worse."



So, if you read "The Post" piece, and you shouldn't, obviously Jeff Bezos' newspaper is utter garbage, you will find that "The Post" Editorial Board is aghast that Republicans asked Ketanji Jackson about kiddy porn, about the sentences she handed down, sentences that fell far beneath federal sentencing guidelines. Ketanji Brown's explanation for her low sentences with the guidelines were written before the internet.



Now, that people can amass huge amounts of kiddy porn, the guidelines are too strict. That was honestly her explanation. Maybe you agree with that. Maybe you don't. Tell us the legal principle behind that, if you would, Judge.



Yet even if you agree that because the internet makes acquiring kiddy porn easier, we shouldn't be as tough on kiddy porn. Even if you think that's a fair standard, it's certainly fair to ask about it, no, in a Supreme Court hearing? For comparison's sake, and we didn't want to go here, it's just too obvious, but we can't control ourselves. This is how the emotive, weepy Cory Booker treated the last nominee to the Supreme Court, someone whose politics he doesn't agree with.



He told us at the time that Brett Kavanaugh was so odious, so morally filthy, so satanic that anyone who could vote for his nomination was guilty of a mortal sin. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BOOKER: In a moral moment, there is no bystander. You are either complicit in the evil, you are either contributing to the wrong or you are fighting against.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: And the fake priestess in the fake clerical collar nods. It's just so funny. If you were to take a survey of the people most likely to give you a moral lecture about your own moral shortcomings, they would be the people whose personal lives could withstand the lightest scrutiny, if you know what we mean. That is a very consistent standard.



Anyway, no one has used language like that to describe opponents of Ketanji Jackson, even though she let, to restate, industrial scale pedophiles out of jail with three-month jail sentences. Nor has anyone subjected her to questions about her high school drinking habits. Remember that? Hate to bring it up, but here's what it looked like.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BOOKER: Judge Kavanaugh, you drank on weekdays as well in high school, not just weekends.



BRETT KAVANAUGH (THEN NOMINEE FOR U.S. SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE): On weekdays?



BOOKER: Yes, sir.



KAVANAUGH: I'd say that's rare. Are you talking about during the school year?



BOOKER: I'm talking about the calendars that you provided during these dates.



KAVANAUGH: That's in the summer after a football workout when we went over to ...



BOOKER: You drank on weekdays. Yes or no, sir?



KAVANAUGH: In the summer, when we went over to Timmy's house on July 1st, that would indicate yes.



BOOKER: Yes. In other words, that that July 1st reference to skis, "went over for skis," that's brewskis, correct?



KAVANAUGH And after Tobin's ...



BOOKER: Sir, sir, I just need a yes or no. That brewskis, right?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: That's the guy lecturing you about God. And like all phony people, you see a little glimpse of cruelty and meanness beneath. "Did you have a beer? Answer the question." And what's funny is that Brett Kavanaugh actually had to answer the question, not that it mattered in the end. It wouldn't matter what he said.



Ketanji Brown Jackson, meanwhile, still is not explain what the meaning of the word woman is. Are women even real? Turns out that question is now above the pay grade of the U.S. Supreme Court. Maybe we're meant to think of women as an archetype, a pastiche. Maybe they're like T-Bone, the baddest drug lord in Newark. One minute women are here, fully female and authentic filling you in the gritty details of womanhood. The next thing you know, you drop them off at a housing project and they're gone forever.



Miranda Devine is not gone. She is thankfully here. She's a columnist of "The New York Post," the author of "The Laptop from Hell." She joins us to assess these hearings.



I've got to say and I hate to, you know, Cory Booker, obviously is so self- discrediting. But it's just weird to see how seriously that kind of embarrassing performance is taken by all the supposedly adults.



MIRANDA DEVINE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: It's all a big charade. You know, it's like the Emperor's New Clothes. No one is willing to actually call out the absurdity. And, you know, we're talking about T-bone.



Has anyone ever seen T-bone and corn pop in the same room? They sound very familiar.



CARLSON: They do.



DEVINE: And, you know, the thing about Cory Booker, and his performance is that it was all about "Look at me" and you played that bit that was really the whole point of it, which is, he says, you know, when he's trying to take claim for her nomination, and you know, he's talking about being in the office with the President when he was deciding and, you know, looking into Kamala Harris's eyes, because he knows the Vice President really well. It was just boastful.



And, you know, childish, and gloating and put, you know, making himself the story. And you look at that and you think, it's so patronizing to a woman with, you know, great accomplishments. And, you know, he's, they're patronizing her. And you wonder if he would do the same if, if she were a man.



And it's not, you know, this is not just some identity politics trophy. This is a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. And he's turned it into an Oscar speech for himself.



You know, it's sort of -- it's just sickening, and the fact that those CNN anchors and the rest of them are treating him seriously instead of laughing at him, he should be laughed at, because that kind of behavior in a senator is really corrosive, ultimately.



CARLSON: Well, it is and you're absolutely right to note the narcissism at the bottom of it because that always is what it's about. No one is interested in actually helping corn pop or T-bone. It's all about congratulating himself, as always.



Miranda Devine, thank you for that. Good to see you.



DEVINE: Thanks so much, Tucker.



CARLSON: So as noted again, and again, because it really was a moment in the history of confirmation hearings. Our new Supreme Court nominee can't tell you what a woman is, but she's not alone, many Democrats can't. Last night, we told you about one woman who can. Here she is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you a biologist?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh my God. Don't be ridiculous.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, I am serious.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm not a vet, but I know what a dog is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: We told you last time we wanted to talk to the woman in that video, we have found her and we're very excited to have her join us next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: It feels like just the other day that you had to believe all women because women never lie. It is different that way, biologically.



Now, you can't acknowledge that because no one can define what a woman is, not even people who want to sit on a Supreme Court and if you try to define them, you will get in big trouble.



We, for example, are still locked out of our Twitter account for affirming the obvious, biological sex is real, it is set at birth. No one in human history has ever doubted that because it's true.



But some people are still willing to say that. We showed you this clip the other night. It shows one woman watching as Lia Thomas who is a man wins a women's swimming competition. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm a woman. That's not a woman.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can I ask you a question?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That is not a woman. Do you have ovaries?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can I ask you question?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Ask me a question.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you a biologist.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh my God. Don't be ridiculous.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, I'm serious.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm not a vet, but I know what a dog is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So we said we're going to try and find the woman who said that and we did. Her name is Kellie-Jay Keen. She's a founder of Standing for Women. And we're happy to have her join us tonight. Thank you so much for coming on, Kellie-Jay Keen.



KELLIE-JAY KEEN, FOUNDER, STANDING FOR WOMEN: Thank you so much.



CARLSON: So you're not afraid to say what's true. Why are you not afraid?



KEEN: I think it's my duty. I think because it needs to be said. I'm a hundred percent sure that that I have to say it. There are many people that are afraid that are in positions where they feel they're going to lose their jobs. But we can't all be silent. Otherwise, the world is going fast to hell in a handcart.



CARLSON: I think that's exactly -- yes, handcart I think that's exactly -- that's exactly right. But why is this important? I mean, there are a lot of fake things going on. People lie all the time. You've taken a stand on this specific issue. How come?



KEEN: Well, I think if you can no longer define what a woman is, we can't talk about women. Our language is being diluted all over the place in the U.K. and I'm sure in the U.S., women are called cervix-havers, menstrual waiters, chest feeders, birthing persons.



So we have to give up the language that describes us. But the -- you know, if the only people that are allowed to be called women these days are actually men.



CARLSON: So this seems -- I mean, you know, far be it for me to weigh in on what it must be like as a woman, but it does seem degrading to be called a cervix-haver? I mean, what?



KEEN: It is ultimately really sexist, like the most pernicious sexism. That's what's happening to women all over the world.



CARLSON: So why aren't people who say they have the interests of women at heart standing up and saying: No, you can't pretend that being a woman is as simple as changing your clothes?



KEEN: This, I've thought about long and hard. I think it comes to cowardice. I think it comes to cult-like mentality. I think these people are brainwashed. They are experiencing truckloads of cognitive dissonance.



I talked to many girls outside of the swimming pool, who, you know, you said the question like: What is a woman? And they literally would not speak? It's really sinister.



CARLSON: Well, it is sinister, because it seems like the biggest and best organized bullying campaign against a population ever organized. Did anybody at the meet say: Wait a second, that's cheating. This man is cheating, because that's what it is.



KEEN: I don't think anyone dared say it, which is why I really felt I had to say something. There was just this oppressive silence on everybody knew that there was a man in the pool, racing with the girls. Everybody knew it. And those that knew it wouldn't say it, but the person in front of me was quite happy to say that he was definitely a woman.



So it's just really scary. This is why those of us -- and it's fantastic that you talk about this quite a lot, Tucker, because so many other broadcasters are simply too afraid.



CARLSON: Yes. I mean, you know, I think I could care less how you dress or what you call yourself, but this is not liberation, this is the Dark Ages. And you have remained cheerful and honest in the middle of it and I really admire that. I appreciate coming on tonight, Kellie-Jay Keen.



KEEN: Thank you.



CARLSON: So the Biden administration confirmed that there are U.S. funded biolabs in Ukraine. Wait, what? Don't ask, you're a tool of Putin. Wait a second. You just told us you funded biolabs in Ukraine, and didn't take out the dangerous agents before the Russians invaded? Isn't that your fault? Shut up, Putin love.



We decided to find out what exactly is this about? And we did. We'll tell you after the break.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Remember the biolab story, it was a couple of weeks ago, so much has happened. But a couple of weeks ago, Toria Nuland that's the Under Secretary of State who oversees Ukraine, mentioned in a Senate hearing that their U.S. funded biolabs in Ukraine and whatever is in these labs, Nuland said to Marco Rubio is so dangerous. She is worried it'll fall into the wrong hands, people could hurt.



Now, that we saw the tape of Nuland saying this and we were really surprised. We'd never heard anything like this before. Biolabs in Ukraine. What? Why? So we brought it up on air. And we asked, among other things, why didn't the Biden administration secure what was ever in these labs before the Russians invaded? That seemed like a fair question, maybe an important question.



For asking it, we were immediately denounced by so-called reporters as disloyal agents of Vladimir Putin. They accused us of repeating discredited Russian disinformation about the existence of bio weapons in Ukraine. And they knew this because Pentagon flack had handed them a quote "factsheet" that told them so, so they read the talking points dutifully as they always do.



In fact, we didn't even mentioned bio weapons, we just quoted what To-ria Nuland told the Senate and asked what it meant. The whole thing was absurd. But the experience did get us thinking, what is the truth here? Why exactly are we paying for biolabs in Ukraine of all places? How long has this been going on? And what's the purpose of it?



So we started poking around to find out, we did. We just spoke to someone who knows the answer to this question, someone with direct firsthand knowledge of this topic. It turns out that our government has for some time funded biolabs in Ukraine that do among other things, research on yes, biological weapons.



This is not a conspiracy theory. It's true.



So why is the U.S. government doing this in Ukraine? The answer because no one wants to do bioweapons research in this country. It's too dangerous, and it's too unpopular.



For decades, the U.S. government worked on bio weapons at places like Fort Dietrich in suburban Maryland underground at the Army's Dugway Proving Ground outside Salt Lake City. But after a series of accidents and controversies, the government decided to move bioweapons research offshore, Ukraine, among other countries was a perfect place to relocate.



Because Ukraine is not a democracy, the Ukrainian government can host all the bioweapons research it wants. There is nothing ordinary Ukrainians can do about it. That's the truth.



No, we're not shocked that our government is lying about this, a bioweapons program is by definition a National Security matter. So you do not expect full transparency. That's okay.



What we're shocked by is the Biden administration's willingness to attack anyone who presses them for answers as an agent of a hostile foreign power. Get out of our way or will accuse you of treason. That's over the top. That's their MO, not just the White House, but the toadies in the press corps who do their bidding, denouncing American citizens as disloyal for telling the truth. No wonder so many elected Republicans obey them, they're afraid not to.



But there is more to the story. How much more? We're not sure. But the National Pulse is reporting tonight, that apparently a private equity firm run by Hunter Biden funded some of the research into pathogens in these biolabs.



What are the outlines of that story? We're not sure. But we know it's legitimate to ask what it means. Why wouldn't it be? You're not a Russian agent, repeating discredited Putin talking points if you ask.



You're a good citizen, so we're going to continue to ask, we hope that others will, too.



We can't help but notice that the very same people talking about democracy in Ukraine are still holding Americans in prison in this country for what are essentially political offenses. That's true.



Julie Kelly has been following the fate of the January 6 defendants for more than a year. She is with "American Greatness." She is also the author of "January 6: How Democrats Used the Capitol Protest to Launch a War of Terror against the Political Right."



Julie Kelly joins us tonight.



Julie, thanks so much for coming on. All of us hope for Ukraine to be free and democratic. It's just interesting that the people who are lecturing us about human rights in Eastern Europe are the ones violating them here. Is that an overstatement?



JULIE KELLY, "AMERICAN GREATNESS": Not at all. In the silence of not just the Democrats and the usual suspects who defend political -- the taking and holding of political prisoners, but also people like Mitt Romney. They've all been silent by the fact, in the fact that the Justice Department, Joe Biden's Justice Department has sought pretrial detention for at least a hundred Americans for their participation in the events of January 6th. Nearly 80 of those Americans still are behind bars, denied the opportunity to post bail, as the same Justice Department delays their trials into the middle or towards the end of this year.



That means that there will be some men who will have been behind bars for almost two years, not convicted of any crime, never presented any evidence before a jury to decide, simply held, denied bail, because they are Trump supporters who protested the election of Joe Biden on January 6, 2021.



CARLSON: As murderers and rapists walk free, a guy walks into a classroom and shot a bunch people was out in three days. So, this is obviously a human rights violation. There is no other way to describe it. I mean, is there any body to which they can complain? The, you know, I hate to appeal it to the U.N., but if Republicans won't even stand on their behalf, like who else to go to at this point?



KELLY: There really is nowhere for these defendants to go. They are being targeted and persecuted by this Justice Department. You have judges on the D.C. District Court, I'm talking about judges all the way from Trump appointees down to Reagan appointees, who are going along with the Justice Department holding even nonviolent protesters, upwards of 18 months while they are delaying their trials, letting D.O.J. get away with this, delay, not just their trials, but concealing evidence, refusing to turn over discovery materials to these defense attorneys.



I mean, this is such a rigged system. They can't get a fair jury in Washington, D.C. as you know. They are trapped in the system and no one except for a few people, including you, Tucker, and a few people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louie Gohmert, et cetera are speaking out about this unconstitutional, inhumane abuse of political protesters simply because they protested the election and are basically dissidents of Joe Biden.



CARLSON: So just a quick legal question. The former President has raised almost $200 million. Could any of that money be used to get real legal representation for people sitting in jail because they attended a rally for him? Would that be possible to do?



KELLY: Yes, they absolutely could. And a lot of these people have public defenders, they have not been able to hire criminal defense attorneys in D.C. because of course is you know, that six figures that they don't have. So yes, there also has been -- there is a huge vacuum in the Republican Party, not just people speaking up, but actually coughing up money, coming up with lawyers and money to help these desperate people who are trapped and have nowhere else to turn and our political leaders are, for the most part, have completely abandoned these Americans.



CARLSON: Yes. You really see how the Republican Party feels about its voters as they languish in prison.



KELLY: Yes.



CARLSON: Human rights violation. I appreciate your calling attention to it again and again. Julie Kelly, thank you.



KELLY: You too, Tucker. Thank you.



CARLSON: So Big Tech is de-platforming Americans, it happened to us yesterday. That's fine if you're not on Twitter, whatever. You shouldn't be on Twitter anyway. It is embarrassing.



But what happens if you get kicked out of your bank account or blocked from making and receiving payments online? That's not a small thing. Major financial institutions are now doing this to Americans who have the wrong political views. That's next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: So the Biden administration is encouraging effectively the rest of the world to ignore American law and come here illegally and as a result of that, nearly 200,000 illegal migrants arrive at this border in this country every month. The volume is totally overwhelming U.S. Border Patrol facilities.



So how is the administration dealing with this? Well, FOX's Bill Melugin who is being the single best reporter on this question for a year has now found that D.H.S. is releasing huge numbers of Cuban nationals, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, Colombians, et cetera in to the United States to what they call a humanitarian parole pathway. Humanitarian to whom? Not to American citizens.



Bill Melugin has obtained an internal D.H.S. memo explaining that senior Biden officials authorized a new policy of mass release using this parole system. Now this is completely illegal you should know.



This is the White House encouraging felonies. I haven't seen that in a while, ever.



According to Federal law, parole can only be used for, quote, "urgent humanitarian purposes" and quote, "significant public benefit." Neither one applies here. It's intended for a small number of cases. The Biden administration, by contrast, is giving parole to tens of thousands of illegal aliens, and then they're dropping them off into the U.S. So who's suffering? Well, Americans, people in the town of Uvalde, Texas are.



The mayor of that city says, Uvalde is now flooded with migrants. He says the Biden administration picked his city because it has a bus stop. There's a local news report and what he's seeing.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is what Mayor Don McLaughlin saw outside the Uvalde Customs and Border Protection station this morning.



DON MCLAUGHLIN, MAYOR, UVALDE, TEXAS: People in our community are fed up with it.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nearly 100 young men and women got into four large passenger buses bound for San Antonio. Border agents told McLaughlin to expect up to 150 people to be released in Uvalde each day.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: We've been talking to Mayor Don McLaughlin of Uvalde for almost a year now. We're happy to have him join us again tonight. Mr. Mayor, thanks so much for coming on. How is Uvalde?



MCLAUGHLIN: Well, Tucker, we were doing pretty good, but between fighting the pandemic and now the surge of illegal aliens, it is wild or worse than it's ever been. With the with the Border Patrol releasing migrants in our town, you know, it's just ridiculous.



And then on top of that, we have the gotaways that we're having pursuits through town and we don't know which way to turn anymore. It's just totally crazy.



CARLSON: How can the White House do this to you? I mean, you're born in this country, you're -- the American citizens in your town are suffering because of this. How can they crush your town like this?



MCLAUGHLIN: That's the question I ask: What gives them the right? And they said: Well, Uvalde is a transportation hub. We're not. We have one bus that runs from San Antonio, to Eagle Pass, to Del Rio and then back to Uvalde.



By the time that bus gets to you Uvalde, it is full. You couldn't buy a ticket out of Uvalde on a bus. I mean, they're releasing -- in Eagle Pass, Texas right now, which is 63 miles from Uvalde, they are releasing 700 people a day into the community. Same thing in Del Rio, over 500 a day.



In Del Rio, they are standing on their street corners. They're in people's yards. And that's what we're trying to prevent from happening in Uvalde because it's a powder keg that's going to blow up and this government has no regard for American citizens. It's almost like these immigrants have more rights than we do as American citizens.



CARLSON: It's a powder keg that is about to blow up. So a lot of the Texans, the Americans in your part of the state are Spanish speaking. They have relatives in Mexico. The White House tells us they love this stuff. What are the people you represent think of it.



MCLAUGHLIN: The people I represent think enough is enough. That we have wonderful families that did migrate from Mexico and came in the right way and they are fed up with it. They are tired of the open door. Let them come in. They're just -- they're very frustrated.



CARLSON: When you say it's a powder keg that could blow up, what do you mean?



MCLAUGHLIN: Well, I mean, here's the problem. You bring these people into a community like Uvalde, you know usually at 8:30 to nine o'clock, there's not anything but a convenience store so what are you going to have? A hundred fifty to two hundred people, and they're going to start walking in the neighborhoods.



Our crime rates are already up, I'm not attributing all of that to illegal immigration, but I promise you, part of it is, and all of a sudden, these people are going to be in people's neighborhoods, or in their cars, or on their front porch, charging their phone, just walking out and plugging their phone in. Like they own the place. And you can't tell them they can't charge their phone. And when that happens, somebody is going to get hurt and I hope it doesn't happen. But I'm really worried that it is.



CARLSON: Yes, well, I can promise you, the White House doesn't care at all about you or anyone else in your town. And I just appreciate your speaking up.



Mr. Mayor, Don McLaughlin of Uvalde, Texas. Thank you.



MCLAUGHLIN: Thank you for having me. I appreciate it very much.



CARLSON: So you may get the feeling that people are trying to kind of figure out ways to control your money, to control the finances of private citizens. That has come to mean shutting down the bank accounts of anyone who disagrees with the current orthodoxy.



Blake Masters is running for Senate in the State of Arizona and he has seen this happen. He's got a finance background. He joins us tonight to explain the outlines.



Blake Masters, thanks so much for coming on. So what are you worried about what's happening here?



BLAKE MASTERS (R), ARIZONA SENATORIAL CANDIDATE: So many people come on your show. It's the best show on TV. But they come on and talk about how terrible everything is. Right? And I get it because there's a lot of material.



We've got a female Supreme Court nominee who doesn't know what a woman is. Right? You've got Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, neither of whom can form a coherent sentence. And yet, just recently, here in Arizona, Wells Fargo de- banked a friend of mine. They shut down his account, because he is a prominent conservative.



And so these banks, it's a problem. They are super woke, and they are like two seconds away from freezing your checking account if you're a Republican.



So I get it. There's a lot of bad stuff. But Tucker, I actually wanted to come on and give a bit of good news. Based on what I'm seeing on the campaign trail in Arizona, people are tired of this, people are waking up, they're pushing back, I daresay they're mad as hell, and they're not going to take it anymore.



CARLSON: It does seem like there's just too much control over everything. Technology has been harnessed by a political party to suppress any dissent, in your sense from traveling the state, is people picking up on this?



MASTERS: Oh, absolutely. And you have candidates talking about it. Look, I know the Biden economy is tanking, but we have a bull market in politics. This cycle, we're seeing a wave of new and fresh faced candidates who are like President Trump, just speaking directly to the people, right? People are so tired of cookie cutter politicians.



Certainly, I'm trying to innovate. In my campaign, there was a hit piece that "The New York Times" wrote. They said that my campaign videos sounded too much like you, Tucker. And so I think I'm over the target, or look at fundraising, right?



The Democrats have a gigantic fundraising machine. Republicans need to be scrappy and compete. And so just today, my campaign released a new series of NFT's based on art from the bestselling book that I wrote with Peter Thiel. So yes, we're using NFT's as a fun way to get donors involved. People can win super cool prizes. You could win dinner with me and Peter.



But Tucker, it should be fun and exciting to participate in politics and help take back the U.S. Senate. So if that sounds good, go to blakemasters.com.



CARLSON: Last question, do you think that, you know, Republicans are very dissatisfied with their leadership of the party and I think they have every reason to be. Will they actually vote in primaries?



MASTERS: I think they will, Tucker. The fight that I'm seeing on the ground here is like nothing I could have imagined. People know we need to fight for this country. I mean, that figuratively, of course, but also literally fight for it if it comes to it. Did you see the poll that came out that said if America were invaded tomorrow, two-thirds of Democrats say that they would flee instead of fight to defend this country, it's like, what is that? That's despicable.



This is our country. Our kids are going to live here. Their kids are going to live here. And it deserves to be an America that we love and recognize. That's what's at stake. That's what we're fighting for.



CARLSON: Yes, a peaceful, happy place. The place we grew up in, you know, we have some problems, but nothing unmanageable.



MASTERS: Is it so much to ask?



CARLSON: People are nice, basically united and loving the place they were born. Yes. I agree.



Blake Masters, thank you so much. Good to see you.



MASTERS: Thank you, Tucker. We'll be right back. We promise.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: So Justin Trudeau ends democracy in Canada, then he goes over to the European Parliament to complain that Vladimir Putin is a threat to democracy. How did it go? Well, here's German Member of Parliament Christine Anderson responding.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRISTINE ANDERSON, MEMBER OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT: It would have been more appropriate for Mr. Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada to address this house according to Article 144, an article which was specifically designed to debate violations of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, which is clearly the case with Mr. Trudeau.



Then again, a Prime Minister who openly admires the Chinese basic dictatorship, who tramples on fundamental rights by persecuting and criminalizing his own citizens as terrorists just because they dare to stand up to this perverted concept of democracy should not be allowed to speak in this house at all.



Mr. Trudeau, you are a disgrace. For any democracy, please spare us your presence. Thank you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Well, she's a hero. Another representative from Croatia said Trudeau -- Canada has become a symbol of symbol of civil rights violations. I mean, he is running a dictatorship, which is true. Amazing.



Have the best night. We'll see you tomorrow.



Content and Programming Copyright 2022 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2022 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.