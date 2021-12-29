'Tucker Carlson Tonight' on Biden walking back key campaign promise

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on December 28, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

WILL CAIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. I'm Will Cain, in for Tucker.



For nearly two years, Joe Biden has promised Americans that he was the man who would solve COVID. Like a faith healer, he would ride into town, set up the Revival Tent and end the pandemic.



It was practically Joe Biden's entire platform during the presidential campaign. The coronavirus existed because Donald Trump was President. Vote for me, Joe Biden told us and I will shut down COVID.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), THEN CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'll put in place a plan to deal with this pandemic responsibly, I've already done it.



I'm not going to shut down the economy. I'm not going to shut down the country, but I'm going to shut down the virus.



I'm going to shut down.



I'm going to shut down the virus.



I will put in place the plan to deal with this pandemic responsibly, bringing this country together with testing tracing and masking.



I'm not going to shut down the country. I'm going to shut down the virus.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: It would be a bit of an understatement to say that a year into his first term, Joe Biden has not done any of that.



As of yesterday, according to the C.D.C., there have been over 816,000 Americans who have died of the coronavirus. At the start of the year, that number was more than 364,000. That means in 2021 under Joe Biden, more Americans have died of COVID than did in all of 2022 when Donald Trump was President.



Joe Biden has not shut down COVID because he cannot shut down COVID, neither can the Federal government. No one can. The coronavirus is here to stay. No amount of boosters will stop the spread as omicron is proving, and no lockdown will prevent another variant from emerging.



In a stunning reversal yesterday, the President of the United States finally admitted to that. Joe Biden told us, there is no Federal solution to the coronavirus pandemic.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Look, there is no Federal solution. This gets solved at a State level. I'm looking at Governor Sununu on the board here. He talks about that a lot and it ultimately gets down to where the rubber meets the road and that's where the patient is in need of help or preventing the need for help.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: That's a stunning admission because in saying that, Joe Biden contradicted almost every action his administration has taken on COVID. In fact, it is the exact opposite of what his own Chief of Staff, Ron Klain told Americans that Joe Biden would do if elected, quote Klain tweeter, "We can't beat COVID with an 'Articles of Confederation' response. We have a national government for a reason and if Donald Trump won't use it to beat this killer disease, I know someone who will starting on January 20th, 2021."



What Biden may finally be realizing, albeit in his own confused way is that the omicron variant that is supposedly raging across the United States is more mild than other past variants. It may be nothing more than a common cold for most people.



A study out of South Africa where omicron emerged found that risk of hospitalization was 80 percent less than other variants, mainly because of pre-existing natural immunity. Additionally, a new paper published in the country suggests that omicron infection can strengthen immunity against other variants.



Studies in Scotland and England also provided similar results that omicron was much less likely to cause severe disease. Even the C.D.C. had no choice, but to admit that omicron is mild. The agency just cut the quarantine time for Americans who test positive and have little to no symptoms from 10 days to five days.



It may just be that this variant, omicron is our deliverance that it can do what Joe Biden promised but could not do in this pandemic.



So much for Biden's winter of darkness and death.



It also isn't March 2020. We have vaccines for Americans who want them and we have regimens to treat people once they're infected if you can find a doctor independent and ethical enough to prescribe those therapeutics.



So now that Biden is acknowledging there is no Federal solution that will curb the spread of COVID, why do we need Federal mask and vaccine mandates? Consider Biden's original announcement of the vaccine mandates.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I'm announcing that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees that together employ over 80 million workers to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week.



We're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers.



We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: Look aside from grotesquely and wrongly other-wising, blaming, and vilifying millions of Americans and aside from infringing on their personal liberties, no small asides, look at how little vaccines have actually done to stop the spread of omicron.



By now, most Americans know a double or even triple vaxxed person who has tested positive recently, but that isn't stopping Pfizer and Moderna from pushing, yes, a fourth booster shot, which will soon be available in the U.K., Germany, and in Israel and by the way while, we're cataloging false prophets, it is worth noting as we enter the age of the fourth COVID shot that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tweeted the following on April 1st, 2021.



Quote: "Our Phase 3 study with BioNTech also showed that our COVID-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 cases in South Africa. One hundred percent." He said on April 1st, 2021.



I guess it was April fool's day.



But look it's not just the mandates. If Joe Biden is giving states the power to curb COVID that means we can finally get rid of America's highest ranking religious figure, the false prophet's messiah, Saint Anthony Fauci.



Even as an overwhelming amount of data on omicron and natural immunity continues to prove him wrong on nearly every issue, Tony Fauci continues to peddle fear and lies. He is addicted to his own prescriptions of perpetual lockdowns.



Just today, fresh off failing to cancel Christmas, he went on CNN, of course, to try and ruin the next holiday, New Year's.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: I would stay away from that. I mean, I have been telling people consistently that if you're vaccinated and boosted and you have a family setting in the home with family and relatives.



But when you're talking about a New Year's Eve party where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of their vaccination, I would recommend strongly stay away from that this year. There will be other years to do that, but not this year.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: It's difficult to comprehend how Tony Fauci still has any authority. Has there been a holiday yet that he has not tried to cancel? Is there a single prescription or prediction of his, even one, that has stood the test of time?



Tony Fauci's defenders insist listening to him is about saving lives and we should quote, "follow the science." If you hear someone say that, run, they're not interested in science and they are certainly not interested in your life.



If it's all about saving life, why stop at COVID? Should we listen to public health bureaucrats and all of their silly recommendations? For example, Tony Fauci's health cult says drinking eggnog at Christmas was a mortal sin.



The C.D.C. encourages Americans to quote, " ... avoid foods that contain raw or undercooked eggs such as homemade Caesar salad dressing or eggnog."



Drinking alcohol by the way at New Year's, coming up. It wouldn't be allowed either since the C.D.C. recommends Americans to not to drink or drink in moderation.



False prophets like Joe Biden have asked us to sacrifice our lives so that they might deliver us from death. We sacrificed, they failed, they lied. You can see why Americans won't stand anymore for Anthony Fauci's edicts or doomsday cult. It didn't happen when the moons aligned at Christmas, perhaps in the next quarter, the world will come to an end.



It may have taken longer than expected, but Americans are waking up to this doomsday cult reality. Tony Fauci though, he'll be the last person still in the tent peddling the Kool-Aid.



Clay Travis is the founder of "Outkick." And he joins us now.



Clay, great to see you tonight. I'm glad you have your summer shirt on in December. I know, you're in Florida vacationing, so I'm pleased you're with us here tonight, Clay.



Hey, why do you think Joe Biden has had this revelation? Why now admit defeat?



CLAY TRAVIS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Because it's impossible to argue at some point with the data and the straightforward facts, Will. They tried, the Biden-Fauci regime has tried as long as they can, but as we are speaking to you right now, as I am sitting here in this winter of death by the way -- beautiful Florida, thank God for Ron DeSantis and actually following science for the past 18 months.



Will, since March of 2020, we are now going to have the largest number of cases that have ever existed in this country. That's despite the fact a massive vaccine as you said that has been -- despite all the criticisms, 95 percent of people 65 and over have gotten at least one shot, over 70 percent of adults 18 and up have gotten at least one shot, and they are starting to realize that the sales point that they have made forever, which was if everybody got vaccinated, look at the NFL, look at the NBA, look at the NHL, almost completely vaccinated, yet they're all setting new highs, too.



What they were trying to tell us was if everybody got vaccinated COVID would go away. The data is making it readily apparent that isn't true and so they are now trying to pivot and try to change the story. You hear people now saying well, cases don't matter as much. It's about how many people are in hospitals, it's about how many people who are in danger need to be protected.



Even the NFL, Will, has done away with the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players. This pandemic of the unvaccinated argument has gone up in smoke and they're having to recognize reality as we set new record day after day.



CAIN: And Clay, quickly, how do you think this ends? You heard me say you know the NBA has moved on to a booster. Several countries are moving on to a third or fourth shot. How does this entire pandemic of policies end?



TRAVIS: It's when normal people decide that they have had enough and continue to behave normally. It is when everybody out there watching right now says my kids are not going to wear masks in elementary school. It is when people stand up and recognize that we're going to have to live with COVID for the rest of our lives and this idea of COVID zero is gone forever and we have to learn how to live with it.



I think that's where the vast majority are going and Will, I don't see this as Democrat. I don't see this as Republican or Independent. I see it as sane or insane, and Team Sanity is adding people every single day and we're starting to get to the point where we have a vast majority here and I'm encouraged by the pro sports league sending that example and things like the way you opened this show, by opening people's eyes to what the real truth is.



CAIN: Yes, Clay, I don't think it ends with a boom, it ends with a whimper with sane people beginning to ignore these doomsday cultists.



Clay Travis, enjoy the rest of your vacation.



TRAVIS: I don't think there's any doubt. Merry Christmas, Happy New Year to everybody including you, Will.



CAIN: And to you.



Anthony Fauci continues to be proven wrong on almost every issue from mandates and mask to lockdowns and natural immunity. It's way past time, way past time for him to resign. In fact, it is amazing that Anthony Fauci still holds any sort of power. One of the reasons he does though is because so many of his parishioners work in the media.



Here is one member of Fauci's cult who has worshipped at his altar from day one.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: I am a Fauci groupie. I'm a thrice vaccinated, mask adherent.



I could watch Tony Fauci spit truth at the disinformation elves on Capitol Hill all day long.



Tony Fauci, who under normal Presidents is this trusted and usually beloved adviser, who has an encyclopedic memory and knowledge.



Last night going after Tony Fauci while it was predictable was still an abhorrent and pretty brazenly political effort.



It's the muzzling of Dr. Tony Fauci who is respected, revered I dare say in the medical community, on Capitol Hill, and trusted by the public.



But this man is a jewel. He is an international treasure, not just a national treasure.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: He is a jewel, fawning and embarrassing would be an understatement.



Charlie Hurt is an opinion editor for "The Washington Times" and he joins us now.



Charlie, I'm glad you got a kick out of that. I can hear you laughing along. Let me then though turn to a more serious question. Should Anthony Fauci still be employed by the Federal government, Charlie? Should he be fired?



CHARLIE HURT, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, Good Lord, of course he should be fired and he probably should have been fired back by President Trump at the beginning of all of this when it was so obvious that he was getting everything wrong and of course --



But you know, obviously that's not happening and if you look at the past two years of this pandemic, two different Presidents from two different parties, drastically different sort of styles of leadership and the one common thread through all of it is Anthony Fauci and he has been in charge of this response -- the government's response from the beginning and he is the one reason and when you look at the deaths this year compared to last year, it's all his fault.



Tony Fauci is the face of failure and until, you know, Joe Biden realizes that, recognizes that, and gets rid of him, he is going to be a menace to our country.



CAIN: He has driven one solution and offered one solution only to this pandemic and that is get vaccinated. Nothing else has he offered to this pandemic and it's not simply this pandemic, Charlie, it's decades now that Tony Fauci has been in power dating back to the AIDS pandemic, dating back to the 80s.



How do you think history will remember Anthony Fauci?



HURT: I think that -- I think with a whole lot a far more sober lens than what you get from the media certainly today. But it's amazing and you know, when Tony Fauci goes out there and talks about the low, you know, how disappointed he is and people not getting -- more people not getting the jab, well of course, the reason more people aren't getting the jab is because of him. He is the problem.



He is the face of failure throughout this thing and you know, obviously, you know as this sort of wanes and we start to look at omicron and we start to see some sort of light at the end of the tunnel what we're seeing now and we see it from both Biden and Fauci, this grasping at power because, you know, honestly I think for both of them this entire pandemic has been more about power than it has about people's health or getting people well.



You know, Joe Biden used the pandemic in order to get elected. That's what he did and they're doing it now and when Fauci talks about -- and now Fauci is talking about how, you know Donald Trump poisoned the well of vaccines. Are you kidding me? And now he's talking about -- he is cutting the quarantine time to five days because we've got to protect the economy. Are you kidding me?



So now, he is an expert on the economy after he has gotten everything conceivable wrong about the area that he is supposed to be an expert in, which is health?



CAIN: Let me ask you this one final question then, Charlie, you brought up power. Who is the most powerful man in America in your estimation?



HURT: Oh I think it is Tony Fauci because clearly, Joe Biden is not in control. We don't know who is in control, but he is -- he is frightened and he listens to Tony Fauci and he is doing whatever Tony Fauci tells him to do.



CAIN: All right, Charlie Hurt of "The Washington Times," thank you so much for being with us tonight, Charlie.



HURT: Great to see you, Will.



CAIN: All right, a bit of sad news tonight. Breaking News Alert: Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has died at the age of 82. This news just coming in in this moment. Chuck Schumer just wrote this statement: "Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I ever met. He never forgot where he came from and he used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor and the middle class. He is gone, but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day."



Senate Majority Leader, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, dead at the age of 82. That breaking news coming in at this very moment.



We move to this though.



Now, Ray Epps is a name you should know. He encouraged Americans to break into the Capitol on January 6th, and is curiously one of the only agitators who hasn't been arrested or thrown in jail, so where is he?



Brand new photos have emerged of his whereabouts.



Plus the D.O.J.'s case against the men who allegedly tried to capture Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. That case is totally falling apart.



Those stories coming up in the conspiracy -- the alleged conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer, that's next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAIN: Breaking news tonight, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has just died at the age of 82 and unfortunately, he is not the only death we're announcing this evening. Hall of Fame NFL coach and broadcasting legend, John Madden has also passed away at the age of 85.



John Madden, an NFL legend, the Super Bowl winning head coach of the Oakland Raiders went on to become a legend in the broadcasting business. He was partnered up with Pat Summerall with FOX and for many of us, he narrated our childhood, our memories.



He is the voice of our nostalgia. For me, as a lifelong Dallas Cowboy fan, it felt like he was our local broadcast team because he broadcast so many games in that Dallas Cowboys dynasty.



John Madden narrates many of our childhoods and he is the name on many of our video games and he will be missed. He is an absolute legend.



Rest in Peace, John Madden.



We move to this now. On the eve of January 6th, an Arizona man named Ray Epps was filmed encouraging trump supporters to breach the Capitol. He was also filmed doing the same thing the very next day during President Trump's speech. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RAY EPPS, ARIZONA RESIDENT: Tomorrow, we need to get into the Capitol. Into the Capitol.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What? No.



MAN: Fed. Fed. Fed. Fed. Fed.



EPPS: Okay, folks, spread the word. As soon as the President is done speaking, we do to the Capitol.



The Capitol is this direction.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: Interesting to hear the crowd begin to chant "Fed" as he encourages them to storm the Capitol.



You see new reporting from "Revolver News" shows that just after that second clip we played, Epps was on the front lines between rioters and Capitol Police. Two days later, on January 8th, the F.B.I. placed Ray Epps on their most wanted list. He remained there until July 1st, which was a day after "The New York Times" reported that Epps had encouraged Trump supporters to breach the Capitol, but unlike almost every other person near the Capitol on January 6th, including people who didn't even enter the building or commit any violence, Ray Epps has conveniently never been charged with a crime to this day.



He hasn't even been arrested. So where has Ray Epps been?



Thanks to brand new photos from "The Daily Mail," it appears Ray Epps has been relaxing on his ranch which is just outside of Phoenix, Arizona. "The Daily Mail" asked Epps whether he had any involvement with the F.B.I. He answered by yelling at reporters to get off of his property.



Fascinating. A story we will be watching.



The Department of Justice's case against five men now accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is falling apart. The F.B.I. first arrested these men late last year and instantly received endless praise from the media.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Militia men who were so angry about Whitmer's COVID restrictions in Michigan that they were plotting to kidnap and possibly kill her over it. Those men were ultimately arrested by the F.B.I.



JIM SCIUTTO, CNN ANCHOR: Just hours after the F.B.I. exposed a dangerous terrorist plot to kidnap her.



JOHN AVLON, CNN SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: Thirteen men were arrested in an alleged domestic terrorism plot to kidnap and possibly execute Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer for what they called treason in an attempt to spark a second Civil War.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: Whitmer herself also thanked the F.B.I. from saving her from these men she says who were trying to kill her.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER (D-MI): Earlier today, Attorney General Dana Nessel was joined by officials from the Department of Justice and the F.B.I. to announce State and Federal charges against 13 members of two militia groups who were preparing to kidnap and possibly kill me.



If you break the law or conspire to commit heinous acts of violence against anyone, we will find you. We will hold you accountable and we will bring you to justice.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: But here's an update. In a court filing this week, the accused demanded the charges be dropped. Their attorneys claimed that Federal informants funded and encouraged the plot so it's looking more likely this conspiracy never would have materialized without the F.B.I.'s involvement. That is the allegation of the defendants.



Julie Kelly is a writer for "American Greatness" and she has been covering this case from the very beginning. She is well plugged in and she joins us now.



Julie what and how would we characterize the F.B.I.'s involvement? What are the defendants saying the F.B.I.?



JULIE KELLY, "AMERICAN GREATNESS": Well, the defense attorneys have been building now, Will, over the past few months a very convincing and detailed example of F.B.I. entrapment.



Now, it is important to note that when Gretchen Whitmer gave that overwrought press conference, that was October 8th or 9th of 2020. Early voting was already underway in the pivotal State of Michigan. This case brought all kinds of national headlines.



Joe Biden gave a statement, accused Donald Trump of inciting an act of domestic terrorism I don't know if that sounds familiar, but what's happening is as this case is falling apart. We find out that there are at least a dozen F.B.I. informants who are involved in this case.



The head F.B.I. agent, Richard Trask who signed the initial criminal complaint was arrested for attacking, assaulting his wife in a drunken rage after swinger's party. He actually has been fired by the F.B.I., an almost impossible feat. The other two F.B.I. agents who were handling the top informants, these 12 or 13 informants that were involved in this plot, they also have been removed from the case.



Justice Department just informed the Court that they will not be testifying.



So this case is falling apart, at the same time it is exposing a really egregious example of F.B.I. entrapment of innocent men to concoct this plot, make really negative headlines for Donald Trump as voting was underway in the 2020 election and now the trial is scheduled for March, but the government's case is in a lot of trouble.



CAIN: Really quickly, Julie, there are so many words the defense alleges, entrapment, were these agents? Were these informants? Were they instigators? Were they enablers?



Here is the question I think that the Court has to decide and I want to ask you. Would this plot have happened? Would it have occurred without the F.B.I.'s involvement?



KELLY: It would not have. The only people who conspired to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer was Christopher Wray's F.B.I. of his Detroit field office. Even BuzzFeed and I want to commend them for their investigative work on this. Reporters have acknowledged that but for the F.B.I.'s in daily, hourly involvement in ensnaring and luring these men into this plot, it never would have materialized, and so these Court filings are very illuminating. The reporting on it is, too.



And so we'll see what the Judge does in this motion to dismiss the conspiracy to kidnap against the five remaining Federal defendants.



CAIN: All right, Julie Kelly who has been reporting on this story and many stories that you should be paying attention to. Thank you for jumping on with us tonight, Julie.



KELLY: Thanks, Will. Thanks for having me.



CAIN: You bet. Scientists are warning that endless boosters could actually lessen your immune system's ability to fight the coronavirus. You have to hear more about that and it's coming up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAIN: Countries all over the world like the U.K., Germany, and Israel are preparing to administer a fourth coronavirus booster. It's not clear that there are any signs to justify these endless boosters. On the contrary, some scientists are concerned that more boosters can lessen the immune system's ability to fight off COVID.



In fact, an analysis in the U.K. found the Pfizer booster's efficacy waned to just 35 percent after 10 weeks. Dr. Hooman Noorchashm is a physician, immunologist, and public health advocate and he joins us now.



Dr. Noorchashm, great to speak to you this evening.



DR. HOOMAN NOORCHASHM, PHYSICIAN: Hey, Will. How are you?



CAIN: Talk to me about these continuous boosters. Is this something that is a public health good? By all means, always a public health good to continue to receive these boosters as more and more nations move towards them or is there any real potential threat?



NOORCHASHM: Yes, you know, Will, I think again, I've been beating this drum beat from the beginning and frankly since last April when I first started talking to Tucker.



The issue here is immunity and really, there is no way around it. What we need to be able to determine is whether or not everyday Americans are immune or not. It's not so much to you know vaccinate everybody indiscriminately come hell or high water with three, four, five boosters. It's whether or not Jane Doe and Jack Smith have a high level of antibodies.



And I'll tell you that this is probably the most critical strategic blunder that the Biden administration and Dr. Fauci are making, which is that they're actually blocking Americans and not encouraging Americans from determining the status of their COVID-19 immunity.



You know, if we were to actually determine the status of everyday Americans' immunity, there are a couple of categories of people would become clear. One is people who are not immune and I can tell you in my own practice, I've been able to convince people who are not immune who've been on defense about the vaccine to get the vaccine, right, and they've gotten it.



People are sub-optimally immune and have had antibody levels that are waning, those are the people who should get boosters and then people who are very well immune who don't need an unnecessary booster that only stands a chance to harm them and is wasteful.



And frankly, I'll tell you that this is probably and I'll repeat this -- is probably a scientific intelligence failure on the scale of the intelligence failure of Pearl Harbor because the cost of it can be measured in lives and wasted vaccines.



CAIN: Yes. I think a failure at a minimum. Why? Why have we have shown so little interest in figuring out natural immunity that we have antibodies? Do we need a vaccine? Why has it been discouraged?



But I do want to follow up on this question that I asked you, which is, there are increasing reports out there with studies that suggest there is such a thing as potential vaccine dependency if we keep getting these boosters. Do we ever build up the ability of our immune system to fight COVID? What do you make of these reports in this study?



NOORCHASHM: Absolutely. Look, there's a very basic phenomenon in immunology. It is called immunological exhaustion and the idea is that if you continuously stimulate in short spans of time the immune system to hyperactivity that the cells that the clones of B cells and T cells that normally respond will eventually become unresponsive and actually will become tolerant to the virus. So that means a lack of immunity.



So I think it's a bad idea to be hyper-immunizing people, but again I would say that the deviation from the science of immunology by Dr. Fauci and by the Biden administration is really a very serious National Security threat and that is because instead of focusing on the science of immunology and making sure every day Americans are fully immune, what we're doing is we're forcing a vaccination on people, many of whom do not need it.



So for example, if you think about the kids who are getting booster mandates in colleges, you know some of these kids have had COVID and have had two mandated shots already within the span of the year.



Look, my own kid goes to Boston College and Boston College has actually mandated this and again, I would say it's completely irrational. What we should be doing is we should be working on antibodies and we should be looking at the antibody levels as many immunologists have been saying from the beginning.



CAIN: Well, I think the number is easily three dozen or more colleges are now mandating a third booster shot and as you're pointing out, there is potential for real harm with those booster shots and I just want to say this again, these people are not incompetent.



Failure is a kind explanation for what has gone on with the absolute disinterest in natural immunity.



Doctor --



NOORCHASHM: Well, the problem is that the administration --



CAIN: Thank you very much. I appreciate it.



NOORCHASHM: Look the problem is that the administrators are making medical decisions they're not qualified to make and this is a Federal failure on the part of the Biden administration and Dr. Fauci.



I hope they're listening and I hope they change this quickly.



CAIN: Because they're driving not a medical solution, but a political solution. I really appreciate having you on tonight. I'd love to talk to you in more detail.



NOORCHASHM: My pleasure.



CAIN: Dr. Noorchashm, you bet.



So this is not insignificant. Our producers unfortunately just had to watch upsetting footage of antagonizing procedures on puppies. It is all connected to a Federal investigation into a company called Invigo.



And just one example of abuse, an investigator alleges Invigo workers injected euthanasia drugs directly into puppies without sedation which caused the dog's immense pain. Since September of last year, the National Institute of Health spent over $1.2 million in taxpayer money buying beagles from this facility for experiments.



This should not be happening anywhere much less in the United States of America and the head of the N.I.H., Dr. Anthony Fauci has some explaining to do.



Daphna Nachminovitch a Senior Vice President at PETA and she joins us now. Daphna, great to speak with you this morning. What do we know about these experiments and the N.I.H.'s involvement?



DAPHNA NACHMINOVITCH, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, PETA: Well, what we know is that the N.I.H. spends about $19.6 billion a year on animal experiments. And as you mentioned, they have contracts worth more than $1.2 million over the last 10 years or so, buying beagles from this facility that's located in central Virginia, and warehouses 5,000 dogs and puppies in hideous conditions.



So hideous, in fact that they have been cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for direct and critical violations, for failure to provide basic necessities of life to these nursing mother dogs and their puppies, keeping animals in temperatures as high as 92 degrees without air conditioning, plunging needles into the heads of puppies to drain hematomas, depriving nursing mother dogs were famished of food for up to two days, and so much more.



And the Federal investigation is ongoing, and I should mention that these dogs are being raised for cruel experiments that are useless. And it's not just our Federal government and our tax dollars, but contract laboratories and universities that are fueling this industry, torturing these animals with a variety of cruel experiments.



CAIN: Daphna, I think it's important that we speak to people that we do not always align ideologically and on every issue with and I think we might as well point out the obvious. Many of our viewers watching right now are probably pretty skeptical of PETA based upon PETA's positions on other issues where there might be some disagreement, but this is not simply a PETA issue. This is now an investigation by the USDA.



This is a serious issue that spans government bureaucracy, and it is grotesque as you point out. We can't show some of the footage just for the viewers to know -- we can't show much of the footage on the screen right now because it's so ugly and over the top and I want to ask you this one question. And I assume you know the answer to this. Why beagles? Why $1.2 million on beagles?



NACHMINOVITCH Beagles are small and docile. They're such gentle, loyal dogs. And unfortunately, they are so submissive that they're easy to torture without posing a public safety risk to their abusers.



CAIN: So because of the breed is loyal and trusting, invest in that to do the worst experiments on. What an ugly story, Daphna. Thank you so much for being on it. Hopefully, we can find out more and find some justice. Thank you, Daphna.



NACHMINOVITCH: Thank you, and if people want to help some more, please come to peta.org and see what you can do.



CAIN: All right. Thank you.



So Democrats in Washington State say that we should go more lenient on drive-by shooting murderers. And guess what it is a part of -- their fight against systemic injustice, systemic racism. That's next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAIN: So a new bill proposed by Democrats in Washington State wants to create lower sentences for drive-by shootings. The bill sponsor say it's about promoting quote, "racial equity." Because apparently enforcing the law against violent drive-by shooters is somehow racist.



Jason Rantz is a radio host in the Pacific Northwest, and he joins us now. Jason, great to see you. How is punishing drive-by shootings racist?



JASON RANTZ, SEATTLE RADIO SHOW HOST: Well, it's not racist, but they say it's racist, because apparently, it's been used to go after drive-by shooters as it was intended. And they just happen to be black. That's the argument that they're trying to make. That's the only argument that they could try to make.



But obviously, if someone is white, and is committing a drive-by shooting, they too would be subject to the exact same law. So as it stands, this bill basically says it can no longer be considered an aggravating issue concerning a first degree murder charge.



Now, the aggravating factor makes it a mandatory life sentence without parole. So instead, you would be hit with a murder one charge. And that generally is 20 to 30 years punishment, it could be life in prison, but that generally doesn't happen.



The funny thing about this is this particular aggravating murder charge isn't used very often. In fact, one of the law makers behind this, her name is Tarra Simmons herself, by the way, a convicted felon who made it into the State Legislature. She said it's only been used once.



And I don't necessarily think that that's the case. This is something that's not very easily trackable, but let's say it was in fact used just once. That literally means it is not racist, it is not being used to target black people, and this would have zero impact whatsoever on racial equity in the criminal justice system.



One time does not mean it is a problem. In fact, the argument should be that we're not using it enough.



CAIN: So it's the rationale, Jason, that lawmakers in California have used to go about leaving shoplifting, for example, and small theft unpunished because they saw a disparate impact on African-Americans punished under those laws.



So their solution was don't punish those laws. It's the same rationale here with drive-by shootings, the vast majority of drive-by shooters are black, so therefore, enforcing that law would be racist.



Here's my question to you, Jason. What is the racial makeup of the victims of drive-by shootings?



RANTZ: The vast majority of drive-by shooting victims are black. So, if you're going to tell me that this is about protecting the black community, sorry, you're not protecting the black community. In fact, the communities that are being impacted the most by drive-by shootings, which happen to be represented by David Hackney, the other state representative who is behind this bill, who won't answer any questions about it. They're the ones who have been asking begging for more help, including more policing to go after the rise in gun violence that South Seattle in particular, has been experiencing over the course of the last two years.



CAIN: Yes, I would suggest the drive-by shootings have a disparate impact on black victims, and I would ask lawmakers, why are you concerned about the disparate impact on criminals and not on victims? That's a question I'm not sure we'll get an answer to, Jason.



RANTZ: Yes.



CAIN: But you can search for it, and I'm sure you will in your radio show there in Washington State. Thanks, Jason. Great to talk to you.



RANTZ: Thanks, Will. I appreciate it.



CAIN: So it turns out, the unhinged maskless woman who beat up the man on a Delta Air Lines Flight, you've probably seen the viral video, well, she was actually an actress on a popular show. And by the way, I think she also appeared in a popular magazine. I'll tell you more about that. Straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Morgan, wait up. It's me, Petra.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My name is Morgan.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My name isn't really Petra. You won the bikini contest in Palm Springs last year. I finished second. It's nothing to be ashamed of.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'd really appreciate it if you could keep this to yourself. Okay.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, I'll try. But I can't promise anything. Sometimes secrets have a way of getting out.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: The woman you just saw in the yellow bikini is a former actress named Patricia Cornwall. After "Baywatch," she became an NFL cheerleader for the then Los Angeles Raiders.



One time she even appeared in a special cheerleader's edition of "Playboy." Patricia Cornwall was clearly very talented, but two years of insane coronavirus restrictions broke her spirit. That's when Patricia Cornwall snapped and she officially became a mask crusader.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



CAIN: Because of her meltdown on that Delta Air Lines flight, Patricia Cornwall is now more famous than she ever was before. She is also paying the price. Cornwall was arrested when the flight landed and has been taken into custody by the F.B.I.



It's a sad fall from the heights of "Baywatch," but that's what mask rage does to a person.



And that's about it for us tonight.



Tune in each night at eight for the show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, Smugness and groupthink. I hope you'll download "The Will Cain Podcast" where you can join me every week.



Now, Pete Hegseth, my real-life friend, not just TV friend is in for Sean Hannity and Pete takes it away right now.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.