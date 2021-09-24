Tucker: What really happened on Jan 6

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," September 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



In March of 1971, a bomb went off inside the U.S. Capitol Building. There was never any question about who did it, a Marxist group called the Weather Underground immediately took responsibility for it even before the explosions.



The Weathermen were not ashamed of what they did, they planned to overthrow the U.S. government and they wanted everyone to know it, yet even at the time, many Americans were not aware of this because the media immediately began telling a very different story about what happened.



"The Washington Post" for example explained that the radical left wasn't actually to blame for the Capitol bombings, instead the culprit was something far more general something called, quote: "The easy contagion of extremism in a time of dark frustrations and deep disillusionment," whatever that means, it probably meant there was a Republican President at the time.



The actual bombers meanwhile remained welcome in polite society. Years later, one of them became a quote, "distinguished professor" at a supposedly prestigious American university, if you can imagine.



Even now, 50 years after the fact, the whitewash of that day continues. POLITICO just ran a long piece telling us that the real villain in the 1971 terror attack on the Capitol was Richard Nixon, who by the way was not there. But according to POLITICO, the bombing quote, "Supercharged Nixon's paranoia," and in the end led to Watergate.



The story ends this way, "Fifty years on, it seems remarkable how fast the 1971 attack faded from collective memory." Oh, but is it remarkable? Maybe not so remarkable. Leftists commit violence and the media covers for them? That's something most of us are highly familiar with. It's been happening for a very long time.



To this day, there are still a lot of Americans who think a right-winger killed JFK. Of course, the gunman was a person so committed to communism that he actually defected to the Soviet Union, but the media told the public it was a conservative, so many believed them.



The point here, the lesson that you should remember is that the first draft of history very often is a lie, and it's not an accidental lie, it's intentional. Partisans understand that history is among other things, a tool and they can use it to accumulate power. So they lie about something to suit their ends, they keep lying about it and before long, their lies are recorded as truth. They're on Wikipedia and your kids believe them.



Now, we've watched this happen all this year in real time, we're living through distorted history as we watch the offense of January 6th described by everyone. Here is how the media describe what happened that day that day.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TARA SETMAYER, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: That day will be another day that lives in infamy in American History similar to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): We can now add January 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American History that will live forever in infamy.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.



ANDERSON COOPER, CNN HOST: A hundred and fifty days since the worst single act of political violence since the Civil War.



CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: The worst attack on American democracy arguably probably since the Civil War.



SCHUMER: The greatest attempted insurrection since the Civil War.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The 1/6 attacks are likely to kill a lot more Americans that were killed on the 9/11 attacks.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Though there was less loss of life on January 6th, January 6th was worse than 9/11.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: For the record, we really try our hardest not to put liars, people we know who lie for a living on television because it's irresponsible, other channels do it every day.



But because we're literal, let's go through the evidence here. Only one person was killed on January 6th, and that person was an unarmed female protester who was shot in the neck without warning by a Capitol Hill police officer who happens to have a publicly documented history of extreme recklessness.



The protesters meanwhile killed no one and yet, they are telling you that those protesters were worse than the Imperial Japanese Army that attacked Pearl Harbor, killed thousands of Americans and led to the Second World War, the biggest war in history. They are also by the way worse than al- Qaeda.



So as a talking point, as a political talking point, that seems a little -- how do you say -- over the top, actually kind of insane. But no, it's apt. Everybody argued that what we saw on January 6th was exactly like 9/11, Pearl Harbor, the Civil War, including a guy who writes popular histories for airport bookstores.



He assured us that historically speaking, those comparisons are entirely valid. Here's that historian on NBC.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MICHAEL BESCHLOSS, NBC NEWS PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN: Think of the 6th of January, if those terrorists who committed that attack on our Capitol had been a little bit faster, they could have and probably would have executed the Vice President, executed the Speaker of the House, executed other Members and leaders of Congress.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: They probably would have, therefore they were as bad as people who actually did. Now you look at that and you say, well that guy is stupid and that's fair, by the way, but then you look at 15 other guys just like him saying exactly the same thing and you have to ask yourself, why are they all saying exactly the same thing? Maybe there's a purpose here.



And that might lead you to ask, what actually happened? And how can we find out? How do we make up our minds for ourselves? It's clearly a significant day in American History. It's being used to change the country, so maybe we should get to the actual facts of that day, what are they?



Well, it turns out the Biden administration didn't want to tell us what they were. They refused to release thousands of hours of surveillance footage taken from within the Capitol on January 6th. Why wouldn't they want us to see that? Well, we're not sure, but we know they really didn't want us to see it. In fact they went to court to keep that footage under seal.



In one court document, the Department of Justice argued that releasing that footage from January 6 would -- and we're quoting here -- "compromise the security of the United States Capitol and those who work there." They went on to say that that footage might quote, "create a visual pathway where other bad actors could use in planning their breach point and pathway for future attacks."



No word if ISIS-K was involved in those plans or even if ISIS-K in fact exists, but that's not the point. The point is, they can't let you see the video because it's just too dangerous to American National Security.



Keep in mind, the Capitol is a public building which technically speaking you own, you've probably been inside because until the other day you were allowed to because it's your country or was.



So the idea that you're not allowed to see the inside of the Capitol is insane. The idea that the public has a clear interest in knowing what happened that day is real.



So the footage we've seen up to this point shot by journalists and citizens contradicted the official story line. Here for example is the Chewbacca guy wandering around the Senate, this is the dangerous terrorist, this is the al-Qaeda operative. This is the Tojo of January 6th, wandering around the senate chamber looking a lot more like a confused street performer than a dangerous terrorist.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey [bleep] man. Glad to see you guys. You guys are patriots. Look at this guy, he is covered in blood. God bless you.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You good, sir? Do you need medical attention?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm good, thank you.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All right.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I got shot in the face. I got shot in the face with some kind of plastic bullet.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Any chance I could get you guys to leave the Senate wing?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We will. I've been making sure they ain't disrespecting the place.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Okay, I just want to let you guys know this is like the sacredest place.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I know.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So you look at the guy in the Viking horns, the Chewbacca guy and you may reach the obvious conclusion, maybe psilocybin mushrooms aren't good for you, and that's fair. But no honest person could look at that video and decide America is under attack from terrorists.



So then you have to ask, is that what the rest of the so-called insurrection look like?



Well, now we have an answer because a Federal Judge just rejected the Biden administration's strenuous attempts to hide the surveillance footage from January 6th.



So footage was just released. It was obtained by BuzzFeed. It covers 15 minutes on January 6th from 2:25 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. Eastern and those are key moments in the so-called insurrection.



Now right now, you're seeing images from a surveillance camera positioned at the entrance to the Senate wing of the Capitol. You don't see people hiding bombs or using bayonets or firing weapons, trying to take over the country in an insurrection.



You see people walking around and taking pictures. They don't look like terrorists, they look like tourists, and all of them by the way are Americans.



The rest of the footage including shots from surveillance cameras outside the crypt of the Capitol is similar to this. You can look it all up by the way, it's online right now and you should because you will notice that contrary to what the Department of Justice, we're going to have to start putting air quotes around that, contrary to what D.O.J. claimed, none of the footage shows a secret route into the Capitol. Oh, that ISIS-K could use.



So why did they keep this from us? Well, here is one theory. You can compare the footage released today was what Democrats showed us during the impeachment hearings earlier this year.



Take a look at this. It is surveillance footage showing a squad of people dressed in all black systematically entering the Capitol and kicking open one of the exterior doors on the Senate side. These people appear to be well-trained and coordinated. They're not high in hallucinogenic mushrooms.



The question is: who are they? And why don't we know their names? And why aren't they dressed like any of the other people in the footage that was just released?



Remember, we were attacked for saying this, but we've already been vindicated for it. We still don't know how many Federal agents were involved in the events that day on January 6th, but we have very good reason to believe from court documents that it's a significant number.



And here's one clue. At a recent rally in Washington, the Feds managed to arrest one of their own undercover agents. There were so many Feds at the event that they lost track of each other and arrested one of them.



So we ask once again, how many Federal agents were there on January 6th? Why can't we know? What is clear is that once again, this footage reveals the first draft of history was a total lie, an intentional distortion, a mirage created to control you. It was the work of a specific political party. It was the work of the Democratic Party.



So, it turns out, the vast majority of people inside the Capitol on January 6 were peaceful. They were not insurrectionists, they shouldn't have been there. They weren't trying to overthrow the government. That's a total crock.



And with that in mind, some of the other lies about January 6th start to make more sense. Do you remember this?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANA CABRERA, CNN HOST: Officer Brian Sicknick died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during the hours-long attack.



NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: They beat a Capitol police officer to death with a fire extinguisher.



COOPER: Officer Brian Sicknick died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during the fight.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He died at the age of 42 after he was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So here's a rule of thumb going forward if you ever watch television again or read the newspaper, when they are absolutely insistent that you believe something, when they keep beating you over the head with the same talking point again and again and again, beware. There's a reason they're saying when all of them are using exactly the same line, maybe there's a reason for that. Maybe it's coordinated. Maybe they're lying.



In this case they were lying. Brian Sicknick was not murdered. There is no evidence of that at all. The Medical Examiner said he died of a stroke.



So the reason they told you that was because they wanted to establish a storyline before all the facts were in. That's a common theme for virtually everything that happens in the news right now, you will notice.



Something happens, you're not exactly sure what the outline is, you don't know all the facts, nobody does, and all of a sudden they hang a story on it that helps them politically and they ram it down your throat, day after day after day. They used to be called propaganda, now it's so ubiquitous, I don't know what to call it.



You remember the lies that you heard again and again about the McCloskeys in St. Louis who were white supremacists, or the Covington kids who were, of course, also white supremacists.



Remember how they claimed that George Floyd was choked to death even though an autopsy showed he was not choked to death and he had a fatal level of fentanyl in his system and zero signs of suffocation? That's what it said. We're not making that up.



What medical reports don't matter anymore? That's true.



Remember what they said about how the laptop showed that Hunter Biden was selling access to his father for years, but no it wasn't real?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: ... super spreader events and giving Russian disinformation, spreading Russian disinformation.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Disinformation that he knows to be fabricated and supplied by a foreign Intelligence Service, and despite the warning, he is still doing it.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You have said this entire thing is so obviously a Russian plot.



JOHN AVLON, CNN SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: It's sort of a crazy quilt at this point, which has all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation. That said, it wasn't for lack of trying.



WALLACE: Rudy basically functioning as a Russian asset by pushing Russian disinformation.



BRIAN STELTER, CNN CHIEF MEDIA CORRESPONDENT: CNN reported on Friday, the U.S. authorities are saying, if those e-mails we just talked about are connected to an ongoing Russian disinformation effort.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: These people are so shameless. They know they're being used by liars in the Democratic Party, in the so-called Intel Community, and they just mouth the words anyway. They say whatever they're told to say, and then of course the tech community gets involved and shuts down all conversation about it.



Facebook and Twitter censored "The New York Post" for reporting the truth. Joe Biden went on stage in a presidential debate and repeated the lie.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), THEN CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We are in a situation where we have foreign company -- countries trying to interfere in the outcome of our election. His own National Security adviser told him that what is happening with his buddy, well I shouldn't -- well, I will -- his buddy, Rudy Giuliani, he is being used as a Russian pawn. He is being fed information that is Russian -- that is not true.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: They all knew it was true at the time. They knew within hours of the first "New York Post" story that really was the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop, everybody knew it, everybody, especially, Joe Biden. His text and e-mails were all over the laptop. Of course, he knew they were real. He wrote them.



But the media lied on his behalf then Biden got elected because they covered for him and now that he is President, they can admit in fact it's all true. Too late, it's true.



POLITICO finally got around to confirming that every bit of "The New York Post" reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop was absolutely accurate. It wasn't Russian disinformation, it was totally real.



When are they going to admit there was no insurrection? Never.



Candace Owens is the host of "Candace," and we're always grateful to have her on the show. Candace Owens, thanks so much for joining us. So when are they going to -- I mean, how do they explain away this footage from inside the Capitol on January 6th, our Pearl Harbor, our 9/11, our Civil War -- that shows people kind of wandering around sort of wondering how they got there?



I mean, whatever these people are, they are trespassers clearly, but they're not a crack team of QAnon insurrectionists like they're just not.



CANDACE OWENS, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Yes, these people look like they're walking around a museum. It is the truth. I looked at the footage and I was absolutely shocked that they went through such tremendous effort.



Talk about Russian disinformation. No. It's Department of Justice misinformation. Our Department of Justice has really launched a concerted effort to divide the American people. They have been lying left and right, front and center from the very beginning and they have no shame.



The idea they had to lock down these tapes because of National Security -- are you kidding me, Tucker -- it's not National Security, it's fake news security, right? They have their propaganda arm. They have their MSNBC, they have their CNN, and they want to make sure that the American people believe the constant effort to psychologically brainwash the American people by saying, don't worry about seeing anything, we're going to tell you what happened in there.



And you know what? It's sick that they said that this was akin to Pearl Harbor, this is akin to 9/11. How insulting to the victims that actually endured those real tragedies?



I mean, there's no limit that they won't go. There is no limit that they won't go through. It's so extreme this rhetoric, and I also want to say this. Looking beyond this entire situation, the most embarrassing thing is that they're not thinking about internationally how embarrassing this looks for the American people.



Think about when Vladimir Putin sat down with MSNBC and they said to him, look what you do to political dissidents? And he basically laughed in their face and said, look at what you do your political dissidence. He brought up January 6th, and you know what? Vladimir Putin was right. We no longer have the moral high ground in the international community because of this, because we have made an absolute mockery in terms of January 6th, and we have locked up political dissidents and those political dissidents are Trump supporters.



CARLSON: I think poor Chewbacca guy who clearly posed no threat to anyone, maybe himself, but certainly not our Republic, I think he's still in jail. Why is no one in Congress saying anything about that?



OWENS: Yes, and not even that. I mean, I remember reading a story about a teenager that was imprisoned for months and months. He was begging, writing to the judge, please, let me go. Think about this now weighed against the Black Lives Matter protest, right?



I lived in D.C. during this time. They burned our city for six weeks and we have people signing up saying that we have to make sure that we bail them out of prison immediately and guess what, by and large, they were bailed out of prison immediately no matter what they did, because it was considered justice. Social justice, they're allowed to do whatever they want even the middle of a pandemic.



And then you have these people which essentially, it was a grandma selfie party. Once they got into the Capitol Building, it was a grandma selfie party. There were American flags. They were wandering around aimlessly and they left.



And you know what? There seems to be different consequences for those people when weighed against the Black Lives Matter protesters who were burning entire churches to the grounds and pulling statues down with rope in D.C.



CARLSON: We've been talking about this story for eight months and the phrase "grandma selfie party" never occurred to me and I'm ashamed. I'm feeling it, going forward.



Candace Owens, it is so good. Thanks a lot.



Well, a business insider reporting today that when Joe Biden was the Vice President, Hunter Biden sought a retainer of $2 million a year to help quote, "unfreeze" money that belonged to the Libyan government. If that's true, that's very serious.



You'll remember that Hillary Clinton had Muammar Gaddafi, the head of Libya killed for reasons nobody ever explained, completely destroyed the country and the lives of people who live there, and then money from the Treasury was impounded.



If Hunter Biden was actually lobbying the U.S. government while his dad was Vice President to get that money, that's a very big deal, it's probably a crime.



Meanwhile, Ben Schreckinger of POLITICO is out with a book that confirms that Hunter Biden's laptop is not fake, it's not Russian disinformation, the laptop contains evidence that the Biden family was in fact selling access to Joe Biden to entities in China and Ukraine, and many other countries.



A year ago, POLITICO reported that the Intelligence Community thought the laptop was quote, "Russian disinformation." Why are they telling us this now? Not that we ever believe their lies.



Glenn Greenwald is an independent journalist, very independent. He writes on "Substack." He joins us tonight.



So Glenn, I mean, I don't think you're shocked by this, but you do have to ask it. Why are they telling us this now?



GLENN GREENWALD, JOURNALIST: The evidence was overwhelming from the very beginning, Tucker, that the e-mails were authentic, and yet they lied and lied and lied as you just showed trying to convince people to not even pay attention to them on the grounds that they were disinformation that the e- mails were fake.



Now, the new book that just came out is from this young reporter at POLITICO who spent months digging into all of these e-mails and obviously, he unearthed proof that these e-mails were forgeries and put that in his book, he would be a star. You would know his name, he'd be a household name, he'd be on every TV show.



But because his reporting that said the opposite, he found even more proof that all those e-mails were authentic, which meant that these media outlets, all of them pretty much, with a few exceptions deliberately lied to the public in the weeks before the election by telling them that this was Russian disinformation when they knew it wasn't true. They are ignoring his book.



He is not a right-wing journalist, he is from one of those mainstream publications. He has the proof in his hands that they all lied and they don't want anyone to know it.



CARLSON: Do you honestly think that they -- if you're NBC News, if you're CNN, if you're "The New York Times," "The Washington Post," can you just sort of move forward as if you didn't participate in a lying campaign to influence a political election?



GREENWALD: You know, as you know, Tucker, I was at the media outlet that I founded when this all happened and they were the ones who published as well the claim that this was Russian disinformation and then a week later told me that I couldn't report on this story because the documents weren't verified in contrast to the C.I.A. lie that they had published.



So all throughout the media, this is their prevailing mindset. They know that they have an audience filled with liberals who hate Donald Trump and the Trump movement, and their only business model is to aggrandize those people. And they know that even if they lie and get caught lying, their audience and readers don't care. In fact, like them even more, because they believe they're on the right side.



So you have huge number of journalists who believe that, they have the right to lie and even when they get caught, they don't care because they know their audience won't hold it against them.



CARLSON: You came on, I think, immediately after you left "The Intercept" and I thought it was sad then, but looking back on it, the media outlet that you founded tried to make you lie or prevented you from telling the truth. I mean, that just really sums up the moment we're living in.



I'm really sorry that you went through that. I just think it's awful in every way, but you're thriving, obviously.



Glenn Greenwald, thank you.



GREENWALD: Yes, thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: So, how's our immigration system going? Well, Haitians trying to get into the country are now biting I.C.E. agents. By the way, there should be a rule. We should not be importing people who bite. Period. That's got to be a deal killer. Is it in the Constitution? No. Is it in a Federal law? No. But it's commonsense. If you bite, you can't come here.



Meanwhile, other migrants have commandeered a D.H.S. bus. The mayor of one border town has a solution to all these problems. He is living with the effects, he joins us next.



CARLSON: Thousands of migrants remain in Del Rio, Texas at this hour. A number of the Haitians have now left the encampment, you're seeing on your screen. The White House conceded today that it has no idea where they are, where they went. We should just pause and note that this is not a disaster, it's not a crisis, this is criminal behavior.



This is the executive branch of government intentionally subverting Federal law, encouraging the breaking of American law, abetting crimes. This is criminal behavior.



And the White House is doing nothing about it because they caused it. They did just announce the Border Patrol is now prohibited from using horses at the border because the real crime is against the people trying to break into our country, not against the country itself.



Notice all of our time has been spent concerned about the people trying to break our laws and none of the time in the national media or even in our national political conversations in either party has been devoted to the Americans who are suffering because of this, which is all 340 million of us, but it is particularly the Americans who live in South Texas, towns like Uvalde.



Don McLaughlin is the mayor of Uvalde, Texas he joins us tonight for an update on how things are going.



Mr. Mayor, thanks so much for coming on. How are things going?



MAYOR DON MCLAUGHLIN, UVALDE, TEXAS: Well, thank you for having me. It's pretty much a clown show. I mean, it's -- the border is wide open, all the checkpoints are closed from West Texas all the way to below Del Rio.



The foot traffic has increased tenfold. The human smuggling has increased tenfold. There are no Border Patrol agents available. They're all down at Del Rio processing Haitians.



It is just getting crazier and crazier and crazier and these peaceful immigrants, illegal immigrants they keep talking about are getting more and more aggressive with landowners. They're doing more destruction to property. They're tearing things up, trashing ranch houses, trashing vehicles, and you know you can complain all you want, but this administration turns a blind eye to it.



This is such a failed administration and a failed President. It is terrible.



CARLSON: It's shocking. Well, it is criminal. They're abetting crimes. Will you or anybody else in your community or in that region expect to get reimbursed by the Federal government for the damage caused by these new Democratic voters that they're letting in?



MCLAUGHLIN: Well, I said -- now, you mentioned, I sent today pictures on a piece of property that we have where they trashed the property, cut the fences and two times have pictures of them walking across the property and I sent that out to all my federally elected officials today since Immigration is the government's baby, who do I send the bill to for making these repairs?



I haven't got a response yet.



CARLSON: Yes, I suspect you won't.



MCLAUGHLIN: Nor has any other rancher down there.



CARLSON: The rest of the country really -- I mean, I think we're all going to be affected by this, but you're affected by it first and most profoundly. You know, just our hearts go out to you.



Mayor Don McLaughlin of Uvalde, Texas, thanks for coming on tonight.



MCLAUGHLIN: Yes, sir. Thank you.



CARLSON: So if you ever wondered if the national media is not really a bunch of different programs or networks, but one big machine designed to take over your brain and feed you a steady diet of lies, rest assured that's exactly what it is. We know that because several late night TV hosts just gathered together for a special event. They renounced comedy and decided on a new direction --- propaganda.



Matt Walsh was watching. He's got a review for us straight ahead.



Also right no on tuckercarlson.com, you can get the new book, if you like. We'll be right back.



CARLSON: So it used to be if you had a late night TV show, your job was to entertain people. It's late, people are tired, they want to be amused. They want to laugh, you give them comedy.



But the rules have changed. Now, if you have a late night TV show, your job is to provide wooden corporate propaganda at full force. Beat people over the head with talking points until they submit. That's what they're doing.



Last night, seven late night hosts gathered for a special climate -- on climate. Can you imagine how fun that was? And how honest.



Here are some of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JIMMY KIMMEL, TALK SHOW HOST: If you are a person living on this planet, your future is in peril. That's a scientific fact and yes, there are other issues that are all very important. The pandemic, systemic racism, income inequality, immigration, gun violence.



But here's the thing, if we don't address climate change, none of those issues will matter at all. The car is going off a cliff and we're fiddling with the radio.



We are way past climate denial.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh, yes. Oh we've got to act soon and you have to give us more power or else you'll die, because it turns out the root cause of climate change is not actually carbon, it's you.



You did it.



Stephen Colbert explained that people who believe in God are responsible for climate change.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STEPHEN COLBERT, TALK SHOW HOST: Are you saying -- are you saying that individual actions are useless because these corporations are the real problem?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.



COLBERT: Oh good, because I'm not 0--



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's also religion.



COLBERT: Sorry.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The concept of an afterlife gives you people the false hope of an escape hatch.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh religious people, right. They're the ones who murdered tens of millions of people in the 20th Century. It wasn't the atheists. Colbert was honest enough to acknowledge he doesn't follow any of these climate rules because they're for you, not him.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



COLBERT: And I mean this sincerely, I'm a huge hypocrite. I'll never do anything that's inconvenient to me. That's why there has to be systemic change backed up by government action to make everyone make the right choices, not the easy ones.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Wait a second, if someone forces you to do something, it's not really a choice, is it? You can't make someone make the right choices. That doesn't even make sense. If you make someone do something, it's a command. That person is your slave. You own that person. No choice involved. Not to be pedantic.



Matt Walsh hosts "The Matt Walsh Show." He joins us now. Did you watch this thing?



MATT WALSH, HOST, "THE MATT WALSH SHOW": ... for climate change to be honest. I mean, it was -- I'm ready for the ice caps to just melt. I'm sorry if the polar bears are collateral damage, but it's just -- I watch these things and I wonder first of all, who is watching late night TV on a regular basis?



I watched the clip of Seth Meyers. Who is watching Seth Meyers on purpose? I have to assume his entire audience is like alcoholics who passed out on the couch because I've seen boiled cabbage that's funnier than him.



But what we know -- and I thought that from Colbert was interesting there, I'm not going to give him any credit, but at least he is admitting his hypocrisy and cowardice because all of these people, it's just like COVID, all of these people who are telling us to be scared of this and paranoid about it and to make changes, they're not that scared and they're not making any changes at all to their own lives.



I mean, they are still doing shows. They are blaring the lights, they're having celebrities come out on jets to sit on the couch and have conversations with them, burning all that jet fuel. They are not -- they refuse to make any changes whatsoever and here is the thing, I'm not making any changes because of climate change, but that's because I don't believe what they're telling me. I don't believe it, okay.



So, if I'm wrong then, I'm just wrong, but if you really believe that the world is going to end if we don't make a change and you refuse to make a change yourself, then you're like a mass murderer, you're a sociopath on top of being a hypocrite.



CARLSON: It's a little weird, don't you think, for all the networks to come together to broadcast the message of the political party in charge? It's a little strange. I mean like, if in 2018 all the networks got together to do a special on how we need to build a border wall and Mexico has to pay for it, you'd be like wow, that's a little bit like government TV at that point, right?



I mean, how is that different from the Ministry of Truth?



WALSH: Yes, it's -- they're not trying to hide it at all anymore. We know that. I mean that's why the death -- they're worried about the death of the planet. I think the death of comedy is something they should also be worried about especially with late-night TV.



That is actually a real problem. We actually need comedy in a society and it's important to have comedians who are going to hold the people in power to account and are going to sort of make fun of the sacred cows. That is actually an important service, but these people are refusing to do it.



CARLSON: Yes, I mean there's a reason apart from his own obvious native talent that Gutfeld is beating all of these guys because Gutfeld is actually funny, you know.



But if people are coming into FOX News for their late night comedy, you know what these guys are making? $12 million a year are losing to us. It tells you a lot. Anyway, good for Gutfeld.



Matt Walsh thank you so much.



WALSH: Thanks a lot. Appreciate it.



CARLSON: So there's no reason that people should have to wait until they need to be hospitalized to get treatments for COVID. But that is effectively the truth for a lot of people in this country.



There are treatments for COVID you can get early so maybe you won't wind up on a ventilator and die. No one wants to talk about those for some reason, but we do. We'll tell you what we found, next.



CARLSON: So if you get your medical news from cable news, you might have reached the conclusion the only two ways to respond to COVID are get the vaccine or go on a ventilator, but there should be other options, right?



Well in fact, there is new evidence that several drugs and drug combinations might effectively treat COVID before you wind up on a ventilator. For some reason, you're not allowed to talk about this. That's a separate conversation, but what is that?



In any case, Marc Siegel is a FOX News medical contributor who has been on this stuff since the very first day, since March of 2020. He joins us now to give us the latest. Dr. Siegel, thanks for coming on.



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Hi, Tucker. As you know, I'm a big proponent of the vaccine, but I get questions every day from my patients and around the country. I got COVID despite the vaccine or I got COVID, I didn't have the vaccine but what do I do now? What treatments do you have? What are your answers?



And there are actually many. First of all aspirin was just studied at George Washington University and aspirin alone, a simple aspirin decreases your risk of going on a ventilator or ever getting that far by 50 percent. Vitamin D was studied in Scotland and in Ireland, and Tucker, vitamin D and sunlight decreases your risk of getting very sick from COVID. That's another one.



We talked about remdesivir on this show last February and now it turns out new data, if you get remdesivir, the antiviral very early on, the chances of you going into the hospital goes down by 87 percent and we've been talking a lot about those monoclonal antibodies that we're using it a lot in the south right now.



Lilly, Regeneron, if you get that early, your chances of ever getting hospitalized decrease by 70 percent. All of this, you can have right now.



Coming down the pike, Tucker, even more exciting drugs. You've got Merck working on a drug named molnupiravir, that drug stops the virus in its tracks, stops it from replicating. It looks like that's going to be out before the end of the year. That's going to be the Tamiflu that we are going to use for this COVID.



And Pfizer has another drug that's very similar to what we already use for HIV. That looks very, very effective.



So I'm saying to myself, wait a minute, I thought this pandemic was all about politics, right? Politics this, mask mandates, mandates, so I talked to the top medical historian I know in the world and I said how will this pandemic be remembered, Tucker? And he said, this pandemic will be remembered for what we learned in the field of science -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Yes, I mean, I wish more people knew that there are steps you can take after you know you've been infected to radically lessen the chances that you're injured or killed by this and I don't think most people know that, and I think that's weird.



SIEGEL: Also steroids, Tucker. Also steroids, you can take steroids. If you're in the hospital, the steroids you take will probably or possibly save your life.



CARLSON: Well, Chris Cuomo recovered, so I guess that that might have helped him. I appreciate it. Dr. Siegel, thanks so much for coming on.



SIEGEL: Thanks, Tucker. Thank you.



CARLSON: Just kidding. So you might remember the greatest video of the year, the one woman in the City of Los Angeles who still tells the truth, a biological man walking around with everything hanging out at in a women's spa in LA and she pointed out what? That's a man. Interesting case, and kind of an upsetting one actually. There is a major development in it tonight. We'll bring it to you, next.



CARLSON: You may remember this video from June. It shows a woman, a hero, a national treasure pointing out what nobody else at the Wi Spa in Los Angeles felt like they could say out loud. There was a biological man walking around the spa with his biological man parts visible. Here's what she said.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's okay for a man to go into the women's section show his penis around the other women, young little girls underage, your spa, Wi Spa condone that. Is that what you're saying?



Like I asked. It's so -- he could stay there. He could stay there?



What sexual orientation? I see a [bleep]. It lets me know he's a man. He is a man. He is a man. He is not no female.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: "He's a man, he is not no female." So here you have a black lady being completely honest about what she sees, and in so doing calling into question the core tenets of transgender ideology and the core tenet, of course is you can change your sex just by wishing itself.



So this is a massive threat for the people telling lies on this subject, including "Slate." So all people like that dismiss this incidence as a hoax, but it turns out it was not a hoax. Andy Ngo actually did some reporting on this. He confirmed it's absolutely real, and tonight he has new details on the case to share with us.



Andy Ngo is a journalist. He's the author of "Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy," and we're happy to have him tonight. Andy, thanks so much for coming on.



So this story just kind of keeps going. Where is it now?



ANDY NGO, JOURNALIST AND AUTHOR, "UNMASKED": Yes, the latest development is that the suspect in the Wi Spa incident, that is Darren Merager is now a fugitive.



Earlier this month, a judge in Los Angeles County issued a second arrest warrant because Merager missed a court date for another felony indecent exposure case that is open right now. I've been able to find out some additional details about the two current open criminal cases into Merager. So one is the Wi Spa, the other is an incident that allegedly happened in late 2018 in West Hollywood at a swimming pool locker room, and the alleged victims involved children that are as young as 10 years old.



CARLSON: Girls?



NGO: Yes. And I interviewed Merager again and she maintains her innocence and she says that she has not had any sex reassignment surgery and that her large appendage is being mistaken by other people for an erection.



I also found out the details in the 2003 felony indecent exposure conviction that led to Merager being a mandated registered sex offender in the State of California. The details of that is, she was convicted over masturbating at the window of the home of an elderly woman in Southern California.



CARLSON: Yes, so what we used to call flashers are now part of a protected class and the Human Rights campaign pays for their legal bills. Really grotesque. Andy Ngo, I know you've taken a lot of crap for going deeper into the story and I appreciate that you did. Thank you very much.



NGO: My pleasure.



CARLSON: We're out of time tonight, unfortunately. We'll be back tomorrow, 8:00 p.m. and every week night. The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.



We have a surprise for you, ladies and gentlemen. Up next, for the nine o'clock hour is The Great Sean Hannity. He takes over now.

